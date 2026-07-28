Wisconsin: Appleton-Oshkosh-Neenah News
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
TSAWaitTimes.com Launches API to Bring Airport Security Wait Time Estimates to Travel Apps, Websites, and Digital Platforms
New API gives developers, travel brands, airports, and publishers access to estimated TSA security wait times, airport checkpoint data, TSA PreCheck status, FAA alerts, and traveler-submitted reports. - June 18, 2026 - TSA Wait Times
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
Silver Star Brands Announces Acquisition of Catalog and Ecommerce Brand Paula Young
Direct-to-Consumer Retailer Specializing in Wigs, Hair Extensions, and Wig Accessories Silver Star Brands, Inc., a multi-brand, direct-to-consumer catalog and internet retail company, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Paula Young, one of the largest and most well-known premium wig... - August 28, 2025 - Silver Star Brands, Inc.
Author Joe Cleek’s New Book, "God, Are You Listening?" is a Powerful Read That Ponders Where God Fits Into the Turmoil and Strife That the Author and Others Experience
Recent release “God, Are You Listening?” from Page Publishing author Joe Cleek is a thought-provoking series that presents the author’s conversations with God as he talks with his Heavenly Father about the purpose behind life’s trials, where God fits into the world’s turmoil, and what the future holds for his children who find themselves currently struggling. - June 25, 2025 - Page Publishing
Karl L. Hoessel’s Newly Released "The Camel" is a Compelling Biblical Fiction That Reimagines the Life of the Rich Young Ruler Who Walked Away from Christ
“The Camel: Conversations of a Man Who Turned Away from Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karl L. Hoessel is a thought-provoking narrative that explores the imagined life and internal struggle of the man from Mark 10 who walked away from Jesus after being challenged to give everything to follow Him. - June 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Lori Buscher’s New Book, "Three Brides," is a Poignant Story That Revolves Around the Lives of Two Sisters and Their Mother Following a Family Tragedy
Recent release “Three Brides” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lori Buscher is a captivating tale that centers around the Peterson sisters, Katie and Sarah, in their pursuits of happiness and love. But when their father suffers a heart attack and dies, the sisters, along with their mother Loretta, must find a way to move forward despite their tragic loss. - April 30, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Expands Their Pediatric Orthodontic Care with Invisalign and Advanced iTero Lumina Scanners
The Specialists of First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics introduce the newest Invisalign technology available. First Impressions is the first and only pediatric dental group in Wisconsin to offer the state-of-the-art iTero Lumina scanners, creating an extremely accurate and optimal treatment plan for patients. - January 05, 2025 - First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
Partnership Between Local Companies Focuses on Home Safety
Home Instead® and Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital® collaborate on event for patients discharged from the hospital. - November 01, 2024 - Home Instead
Challenge the Outdoors® Opens New Outdoor Recreation Facility
Project funded by local business owner - August 13, 2024 - Home Instead
Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon
Unbound Spirits Brands of Algoma, WI, announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks. - July 19, 2024 - Unbound Spirits
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
DHS Awards $348,859 to The Foster Lane
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has awarded The Foster Lane $348,859 to bring 23 parenting workshops to parents and people who support families in the Children’s Long Term Support (CLTS) Waiver program. This funding is part of a total of $17.3 million awarded to 69... - February 03, 2023 - The Foster Lane
Silver Star Brands Announces Acquisition of the Brands of Catalog and Internet Retailer Starcrest of California, LLC
Direct to consumer Health & Wellness Brand Portfolio to join the Silver Star Brands Company. Silver Star Brands, Inc. a multi-brand, direct-to-consumer, catalog and internet retail company announced that it has acquired the brand assets of Starcrest, LLC. The Starcrest® brands will become... - October 20, 2022 - Silver Star Brands, Inc.
Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch
A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Small Church Raises Big Bucks for Refugees
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Waupaca, Wisconsin has raised over $6300 for Afghan and Haitian refugees. Six weeks ago, when Afghani refugees and Haitian refugees simultaneously required financial assistance, the members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church decided they needed to... - October 15, 2021 - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
STL Acquires Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc., an Illinois-based Technology Consulting Company
STL announced today that it has agreed to acquire Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc. The acquisition brings STL additional professional and technical consulting capabilities to complement and expand its existing Managed IT services throughout the Midwest. Headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, Wendelin... - October 01, 2020 - STL
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs
iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx
Wisconsin Cover Band The Playlist Celebrates 15th Anniversary & Announces Summer Line Up
The Playlist is an award-winning six-member Wisconsin cover band, who recently celebrated 15 years of music making with a special performance in Brookfield, have several dates set for the summer months, including repeat venues due to their authentically live music (without sequencing or pre-recorded vocals). - April 30, 2019 - The Playlist
Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin
Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC
Pediatrician Accreditation Pilot to Improve HPV Vaccination Rates
Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Handcrafted Wireless Speakers Made from Tonewoods Comes to Market Just in Time for Holiday Season
Princeton Audio, a new craft audio tech company based in Princeton, Wisconsin is now offering its holiday line of stylish, tonewood speakers in a limited quantity for the 2017 holiday season. - September 19, 2017 - Princeton Audio
Wisconsin Healthcare Leaders Oppose Chiropractor Bill
A broad coalition of child health advocates oppose Wisconsin's proposed AB 260, which would mandate schools and colleges accept physical exams completed by chiropractors. These 19 physician organizations, other health care providers, health systems, academic centers and other parties say clearance to play should be determined by screening in the primary care office. - June 12, 2017 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Huberty CPAs Celebrates 35 Years of Service
On Wednesday, October 26th Huberty CPAs will celebrate its 35 year anniversary. The Firm was founded by Wayne Huberty in 1981 with a single Fond du Lac office. Since then, Huberty has grown to six locations including Fond du Lac, Ripon, Sheboygan, Plymouth, Markesan, and Minocqua with a seventh Oshkosh office coming soon. Along with adding locations, the Firm’s associate team has expanded from 6 employees in 1981 to nearly 50 in 2016. - October 24, 2016 - Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors
Theresa Cheng, M.D, Ph.D./Neurosurgeon Recognized as a Professional of the Year and A Women of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Theresa Cheng, M.D., Ph.D./Neurosurgeon of Oshkosh, Wisconsin has been recognized as a Professional of the Year and a Woman of Excellence for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 30 years in the field of... - September 20, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Christy Renier Recognized as a Professional of the Year and a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Christy Renier of Appleton, Wisconsin has been recognized as a Professional of the Year and a Woman of Excellence for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of public relations. About Christy Renier Ms. Renier is... - August 03, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
2016 Thoroughbred Stallions at Stud: New Blog Series by WriteSocially
Thoroughbred breeders can discover trends and insights into the top thoroughbred stallions from a value perspective, by reading a new blog series by WriteSocially, 2016 Thoroughbred Stallions at Stud. - January 25, 2016 - WriteSocially
Honorable Terrell E. Arnold Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Honorable Terrell E. Arnold of Plover, Wisconsin has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Government service. About Honorable Terrell E. Arnold Honorable Arnold has retired after 31 years of... - September 19, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Advanced Home Technologies Awarded Dealer of the Year Honors for a Second Consecutive Year
Advanced Home Technologies (AHT), the Clintonville, WI based window and door retailer, was awarded 2013 Dealer of the Year accolades by manufacturer Compozit Windows & Doors. This marks the second consecutive year that AHT has been honored with this award, which was presented to owner Scott... - March 25, 2014 - Compozit Windows & Doors
U.S. Protective Gear Manufacturer PGI Simplifies IT with Visual End2End
The Wisconsin-based developer and manufacturer of firefighting and other protective apparel and gear will replace legacy ERP and packaged software with a single, out-of-the-box industry solution. - March 22, 2013 - Visual 2000 International
Yorktown University Offers Free Online Lecture "Why Study the History of Art?"
A free online lecture on “Why Study the History of Art?” is being offered as a public service by Yorktown University, a Denver, Colorado-based accredited Internet university rooted in the philosophy of limited government of the Founding Fathers, the Judaeo-Christian tradition and... - June 20, 2012 - Yorktown University
Writer Opens Doors for Discussion About Race Relations and Course for Humanity
New contemporary fiction Sequence 77 by author Darin M. Preston dares to take a hard look into our past and exposes the atrocities of hate, and their exorbitant effect on one man. This is a gripping, provocative work that blends characters from a variety of backgrounds and ethnicities toward one goal of overcoming a very potent and unexpected danger. The book is available in paperback, hardcover, and ebook. - June 14, 2012 - Lucid Style Author Services
WIAAP Supports Concussion Legislation: Assembly Bill 259 Would Protect Child and Adolescent Athletes
The number of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs, or “concussions”) in youth athletes is on the rise and in the news. Complete and accurate education on prevention and identification of concussions is critical information for coaches, athletes, parents and guardians in order to best protect the athletes’ short- and long-term health. - October 01, 2011 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Fireworks and Your Family: Leave It to the Pros. Wisconsin Pediatricians Urge Caregivers to Prohibit Use of Fireworks.
Many families use fireworks as entertainment during the summer months, especially over the Fourth of July holiday. But is it safe? A surprising number of injuries and fatalities occur each year from using fireworks at home. It is much safer and easier to enjoy fireworks displays at events organized by professionals. - June 25, 2010 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Close Supervision Key to Summer Water Safety for Children, Wisconsin: Pediatricians Emphasize Guidelines to Prevent Drowning and Injury
School is out and summer activities have begun - water safety is important, especially for children. The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages parents and caregivers to actively protect children during this busy time and shares key information to reduce the risk of injury or death. The number one requirement for safety during water activities is careful, constant supervision. No child or adult, at any swimming level, is ever 'drown-proof.' - June 09, 2010 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Wisconsin Pediatricians Oppose Sale of "Raw Milk" -- WIAAP Urges Defeat of AB 628 and SB 434
The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics stands opposed to two companion bills currently going through the legislature that would legalize the sale of unpasteurized milk. "Raw milk" is a potentially dangerous food product that would endanger children and individuals with compromised immune systems, as well as the general public. - April 19, 2010 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
First-Ever Ultralight-Aircraft Webcam Will Provide a Window Seat During Aircraft-Guided Whooping Crane Migration
Operation Migration Inc. (OM) and WildEarth.tv (WE) are thrilled to announce the launch of a “TrikeCam” -- the first-ever webcam mounted on an ultralight-aircraft. The TrikeCam will provide online viewers with never before seen live views of Whooping Cranes in flight as they follow OM’s ultralights from their summer home in Central Wisconsin to their winter habitat on Florida’s Gulf coast. - October 15, 2009 - Operation Migration USA Inc
World's First Online Whooping CraneCam Launches
Operation Migration’s CraneCam is broadcasting live video around the world, offering watchers never-before-seen views of one of the world’s most endangered birds, the majestic Whooping crane. With fewer than 400 wild Whooping cranes in existence, Operation Migration Inc. and the Whooping Crane Eastern Partnership are carrying out a reintroduction of these rare birds in Central Wisconsin, which sees Operation Migration use ultralight-aircraft to teach the cranes how and where to migrate. - July 30, 2009 - Operation Migration USA Inc
Top U.S. Travel Agency Releases Beta Version of VacationSuperSearch.com
Fox World Travel, one of the largest vacation travel agencies in the United States, has launched the public beta, or preview version of VacationSuperSearch.com. - May 27, 2009 - Fox World Travel
Thrivent Builds Commits Largest Gift Ever to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity for Ten Homes
A kick-off event celebrating the partnership will be held on Monday, May 18, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at 1605 Case Avenue in St. Paul, Minn. Speakers include St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, Congresswoman Betty McCollum, Habitat homebuyer Abraham Shokiyo, and representatives from Thrivent Builds and Habitat for Humanity. - May 12, 2009 - Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity
Get Ready for a New Season: Le Shack – a Very Special Fishing Place
When Le Shack was founded almost 50 years ago, the original members observed a morning ritual. With drink in hand and in various stages of dress, they lined up outside, faced east and observed the morning toast as one of the founders bellowed Sol er oppe, a Norwegian fish poem. Then they headed back into the shack for a hefty breakfast and sharing last night’s fishing results. Things are a little different today, but the fundamental spirit and camaraderie still support Le Shack. - March 01, 2009 - AnglingMatters