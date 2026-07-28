When Le Shack was founded almost 50 years ago, the original members observed a morning ritual. With drink in hand and in various stages of dress, they lined up outside, faced east and observed the morning toast as one of the founders bellowed Sol er oppe, a Norwegian fish poem. Then they headed back into the shack for a hefty breakfast and sharing last night’s fishing results. Things are a little different today, but the fundamental spirit and camaraderie still support Le Shack. - March 01, 2009 - AnglingMatters