LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., announced it has committed to purchase renewable electricity from We Energies, Energy for Tomorrow® and has joined the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership. LMI Packaging is committed to a Triple Bottom Line approach regarding its environmental footprint. Energy savings are a high priority, so the company sets goals to achieve sustainable reductions and run operations on 100 percent renewable energy. - November 29, 2010 - LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc.