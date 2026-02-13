Wisconsin: Racine News
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Sailors Race Lake Michigan While Sampling for Microplastics
A team of sailors and scientists collected water samples across the length of Lake Michigan to test for microplastics at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. - August 06, 2025 - Fara Heim
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Midwestern BioAg and Grow Source Expand Relationship to Enhance Agricultural Solutions in the Upper Midwest
Midwestern BioAg, a leader in agriculture soil solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded channel partner relationship with Grow Source, LLC. Our expanded partnership supports Midwestern BioAg’s shift in focus to enhance channel partner growth and builds on the existing collaboration with Grow Source to further strengthen their ability to offer innovative, soil-enhancing products to a broader range of customers across the upper Midwest. - February 07, 2025 - Midwestern BioAg
Author Melanie Mcneil Serafin’s New Book, "Sum of Me," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Delving Into the Author’s Observations of the World Around Her
Recent release “Sum of Me” from Covenant Books author Melanie McNeil Serafin is a series of poignant poems that documents the author’s life and perceptions of both the world and herself. Emotionally raw and beautifully written, “Sum of Me” is sure to resonate with readers as they explore the human condition and all of God’s creation. - November 14, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Merri Jamison’s New Book, “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel,” is a Gripping New Thriller That Invites Readers Into a Dark World of Vampires and Magic
Recent release “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Merri Jamison a compelling novel that follows Agent Georgina Cready of the Department of Other Creatures and Nonhumans as she navigates a web of supernatural intrigue after her partner goes missing and other beings begin vanishing. - August 23, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
John Draper’s Newly Released “Citizens Of The Kingdom” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Living Out Kingdom Principles
“Citizens Of The Kingdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Draper is an insightful exploration of how the teachings of the Sermon on the Mount can guide contemporary Christian living. The book emphasizes themes of discipleship, spiritual formation, and living out Jesus’ principles in today's world. - August 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon
Unbound Spirits Brands of Algoma, WI, announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks. - July 19, 2024 - Unbound Spirits
The Discovery Source Presents the Inaugural Champion Award
Educator Lisa Plunkett to receive lifetime achievement award in honor of her significant contributions to early childhood education. - June 20, 2024 - The Discovery Source
Tahoe Network Infrastructure Fiber Expansion in Midwest
Tahoe Network Infrastructure, the parent company of E-Vergent, is excited to announce the expansion for the recent E-Rate win in Marion, Wisconsin, where E-Vergent will build fiber infrastructure for a local school, which exemplifies the tangible impact of this expansion. Through initiatives like... - June 03, 2024 - Tahoe Network Infrastructure
Pamela Susanne Snyder’s Newly Released "What Would Moses Say?" is a Powerful Message of the Need for a Return to God’s Law for Christian Living
“What Would Moses Say?: The Loss of Moral Compass in an Age of Grace and The Relevance of Biblical Commandments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Susanne Snyder is an engaging exploration of the Ten Commandments and reflection on the current state of the modern world. - January 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Patricia Curty’s Newly Released "Stability After Disability" is an Encouraging Discussion of Navigating Life with a Disability
“Stability after Disability” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Curty is a compassionate resource for finding inspiration on ways to reclaim one’s purpose and drive in life. - January 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Author Helen R. Everett’s New Book, "The Circus Clown," is a Charming Children’s Story Following a Happy Circus Clown as He Searches for a Frown to Turn Upside-Down
Recent release “The Circus Clown” from Page Publishing author Helen R. Everett is a heartwarming tale with a gentle cadence, lilting rhymes, and an invaluable message for school-aged children. - December 08, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Anti Depression Institute Launches Groundbreaking Programs: Remarkable Results in Overcoming Anxiety and Depression in Just Months
Ana Lennyr has launched Anti Depression Institute as part of her vision to resolve anxiety and depression for teens and adults. - June 07, 2023 - Ana Lennyr
Millions Allocated to Start 3,000 Black Businesses Challenge Through the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce
Millions Allocated to Start 3,000 Black Business Challenge Through the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce CEO’s Plan. - March 03, 2023 - Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce
Callen Construction and Bay View Shade and Blind Announce Partnership
Callen Windows and Doors located in Muskego and Bay View Shade and Blind based in Waukesha, announced a strategic partnership benefiting homeowners looking for a complete window transformation experience. - October 30, 2022 - Callen Construction, Inc.
Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch
A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Store Here Self Storage Announces Opening of New Facility in Racine, Wisconsin
Store Here Self Storage (“Store Here”), a national self-storage operator with facilities across thirteen states, announces the opening of its third location in Wisconsin, Store Here Self Storage in Racine. - February 11, 2021 - Store Here Self Storage
Stamm Media Taps Event and Digital Marketing Veteran, John Boler, to Lead National Sales of Virtual Events and Interactive Technologies
John Boler to serve as Vice President – Business Development for Leading Virtual and Hybrid Event Producer and Interactive Solutions Provider, Stamm Media - January 19, 2021 - Stamm Media
Savage Support's MASK-A-RAVE Celebration 2020
Two hours of celebration, tributes to local business advocates, music, dance and fun! Coordinated by Oscar Winner John Ridley’s Nō Studios through a unique Vimeo channel. - December 18, 2020 - Savage Support Corp.
Store Here Self Storage Announces New Facility in Racine Wisconsin
New Location is the Second Site in Racine County and Third Location in Wisconsin - October 11, 2020 - Store Here Self Storage
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin
Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC
Sudbrink Performance Academy Announces Their Latest Musical Theatrical Production: School of Rock
Kids are really rocking live onstage in local production of School of Rock. - July 16, 2018 - Sudbrink Performance Academy
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Stephen Lee to Senior Vice President
The BSC Group, LLC, a leading commercial real estate financing advisor and provider of debt and equity capital solutions for commercial property owners, announced the promotion of Stephen Lee to Senior Vice President. His primary responsibility will be to source capital markets debt products for... - March 06, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC
Roth & Lawrence LLC, Humanitarian Project Soar Women's Empowerment 2nd Annual Summit Receives Support from Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual presents Soar Women's Empowerment 2nd Annual Summit in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - December 29, 2016 - Aart & Kingsley LLC
RC Incorporated Acquires Heinrich Company
RC Incorporated, a family owned company that consists of multiple business units focused primarily in the manufacturing industry, completed the acquisition of Heinrich Company. The business will continue under the current name of Heinrich Company ("Heinrich" or the "Company")... - May 19, 2016 - RC Incorporated
Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Named to the 9th Annual MeetingsNet "CMI 25" List
Meetings & Incentives Worldwide (M&IW), has been named to the MeetingsNet 2015 CMI 25 list of the largest and most influential full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies. Now in its ninth year, the CMI 25 is the leading resource for meeting managers, incentive travel... - September 22, 2015 - Meetings & Incentives Worldwide
RC Incorporated Has Donated 200 Tickets to the Milwaukee Bucks Game
RC Incorporated is a family owned company that consists of the following companies: ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc., ACE Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc de Mexico, Innotec of WI, and Shakespeare Machine Stamping. Each company plays a vital role in the company’s 60 year history of... - March 21, 2015 - RC Incorporated
Shakespeare Machine Stamping is Now ISO 9001 Certified
Shakespeare Machine Stamping, a division of RC Incorporated, a leading global supplier of high-precision, high-quality, off-the-shelf components used in the manufacturing of abrasive wheels is now ISO 9001 Certified. - March 01, 2015 - RC Incorporated
Innotec of WI, Inc. is Now ISO 9001 Certified
Innotec of Wisconsin, a division of RC Incorporated, is now ISO 9001 Certified. - January 31, 2015 - RC Incorporated
ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc. Acquires MPE de Mexico
Ace Stamping, a division of RC incorporated, acquires the state of the art Mexican metal fabrication facility, MPE de Mexico, now Ace Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc. de Mexico. - January 05, 2015 - RC Incorporated
Dutchland Plastics Wins Top Awards for Rotomolding
Dutchland Plastics was awarded two of the highest awards from the Association of Rotational Molders (ARM) at the 2014 Rotomolded Products Competition. - December 12, 2014 - Dutchland Plastics
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Honors Three Community College Alumni for Their Entrepreneurial Achievements
Community college alumni from Florida, Texas and Wisconsin are being honored for outstanding entrepreneurial achievements at the 12th Annual Conference of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship, underway this week in Phoenix, Arizona. - October 14, 2014 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Print Edition of Homicide Detective's Latest Book Released by Wisconsin Publisher
Steven Spingola, a nationally renown homicide investigator, takes readers on a de facto ride along. - February 28, 2013 - Badger Wordsmith, LLC
Jorgenson Consulting Begins National Search for Vice President, Economic Development for Kenosha Area Business Alliance
Kenosha Area Business Alliance hires Jorgenson Consulting to conduct national search for Vice President, Economic Development. - January 30, 2013 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
Odyne Systems, LLC to Showcase Plug-In Hybrid Systems for Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks in Booth 709 at HTUF
Odyne’s Advanced Hybrid Propulsion System Featured on a Ford Chassis Reduces Fuel Consumption by up to 50% - September 17, 2012 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Allison Transmission Purchases Equity Stake in Odyne Systems
New relationship between Allison and Odyne will benefit commercial hybrid trucks with urban drive cycles and high energy requirements while the vehicle is stationary. - July 02, 2012 - Odyne Systems, LLC
DUECO, Inc. Names Marikris O’Grady Executive Vice President
Largest Final-Stage Manufacturer of Terex Utilities Products in the Nation Taps O’Grady to Lead Operations and Administration. - June 11, 2012 - Dueco, Inc.
Odyne Systems Awarded DOE and SCAQMD Contracts
Department Of Energy and South Coast Air Quality Management District Award Cost Shared Project to Odyne to Design and Evaluate Advanced Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles - August 31, 2011 - Odyne Systems, LLC
LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., Makes Commitment to Renewable Energy by Becoming a Member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership
LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., announced it has committed to purchase renewable electricity from We Energies, Energy for Tomorrow® and has joined the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership. LMI Packaging is committed to a Triple Bottom Line approach regarding its environmental footprint. Energy savings are a high priority, so the company sets goals to achieve sustainable reductions and run operations on 100 percent renewable energy. - November 29, 2010 - LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc.
TESCH Global and Softtek Establish Exclusive Strategic Sourcing Partnership
Growing and developing technology talent in the U.S. - September 17, 2010 - TESCH Global
Dedicated Computing Honored by Northrop Grumman
Dedicated Computing was awarded a Sector Supplier Excellence Award by Northrop Grumman for work on a ruggedized computer system that was part of a radar workstation. - December 02, 2009 - Dedicated Computing LLC
Streetza - a Mobile Pizza Restaurant That Tweets - a Taste of Things to Come
Streetza, in Milwaukee, WI offers freshly made gourmet pizza from a mobile kitchen which actively communicates with customers using social media tools. - June 12, 2009 - Streetza
New Blog Features Stories of Life Before and After a Job Loss
Starfishpeople.com, an employment website for the Consulting Industry, is sponsoring a new blog for job seekers to share their stories, advice, and successes. - June 10, 2009 - Starfishpeople.com