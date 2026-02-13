Wisconsin: Racine News

InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio

InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio

InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.

SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible

SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible

SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner

SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus

SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner

Sailors Race Lake Michigan While Sampling for Microplastics

A team of sailors and scientists collected water samples across the length of Lake Michigan to test for microplastics at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. - August 06, 2025 - Fara Heim

BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts

BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts

Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Midwestern BioAg and Grow Source Expand Relationship to Enhance Agricultural Solutions in the Upper Midwest

Midwestern BioAg and Grow Source Expand Relationship to Enhance Agricultural Solutions in the Upper Midwest

Midwestern BioAg, a leader in agriculture soil solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded channel partner relationship with Grow Source, LLC. Our expanded partnership supports Midwestern BioAg’s shift in focus to enhance channel partner growth and builds on the existing collaboration with Grow Source to further strengthen their ability to offer innovative, soil-enhancing products to a broader range of customers across the upper Midwest. - February 07, 2025 - Midwestern BioAg

Author Melanie Mcneil Serafin’s New Book, "Sum of Me," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Delving Into the Author’s Observations of the World Around Her

Author Melanie Mcneil Serafin’s New Book, "Sum of Me," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Delving Into the Author’s Observations of the World Around Her

Recent release “Sum of Me” from Covenant Books author Melanie McNeil Serafin is a series of poignant poems that documents the author’s life and perceptions of both the world and herself. Emotionally raw and beautifully written, “Sum of Me” is sure to resonate with readers as they explore the human condition and all of God’s creation. - November 14, 2024 - Covenant Books

Author Merri Jamison’s New Book, “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel,” is a Gripping New Thriller That Invites Readers Into a Dark World of Vampires and Magic

Author Merri Jamison’s New Book, “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel,” is a Gripping New Thriller That Invites Readers Into a Dark World of Vampires and Magic

Recent release “Ascent of Demons: An Agent Cready Novel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Merri Jamison a compelling novel that follows Agent Georgina Cready of the Department of Other Creatures and Nonhumans as she navigates a web of supernatural intrigue after her partner goes missing and other beings begin vanishing. - August 23, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing

John Draper’s Newly Released “Citizens Of The Kingdom” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Living Out Kingdom Principles

John Draper’s Newly Released “Citizens Of The Kingdom” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Living Out Kingdom Principles

“Citizens Of The Kingdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Draper is an insightful exploration of how the teachings of the Sermon on the Mount can guide contemporary Christian living. The book emphasizes themes of discipleship, spiritual formation, and living out Jesus’ principles in today's world. - August 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing

Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon

Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon

Unbound Spirits Brands of Algoma, WI, announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks. - July 19, 2024 - Unbound Spirits

The Discovery Source Presents the Inaugural Champion Award

Educator Lisa Plunkett to receive lifetime achievement award in honor of her significant contributions to early childhood education. - June 20, 2024 - The Discovery Source

Tahoe Network Infrastructure Fiber Expansion in Midwest

Tahoe Network Infrastructure Fiber Expansion in Midwest

Tahoe Network Infrastructure, the parent company of E-Vergent, is excited to announce the expansion for the recent E-Rate win in Marion, Wisconsin, where E-Vergent will build fiber infrastructure for a local school, which exemplifies the tangible impact of this expansion. Through initiatives like... - June 03, 2024 - Tahoe Network Infrastructure

Pamela Susanne Snyder’s Newly Released "What Would Moses Say?" is a Powerful Message of the Need for a Return to God’s Law for Christian Living

Pamela Susanne Snyder’s Newly Released "What Would Moses Say?" is a Powerful Message of the Need for a Return to God’s Law for Christian Living

“What Would Moses Say?: The Loss of Moral Compass in an Age of Grace and The Relevance of Biblical Commandments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Susanne Snyder is an engaging exploration of the Ten Commandments and reflection on the current state of the modern world. - January 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing

Patricia Curty’s Newly Released "Stability After Disability" is an Encouraging Discussion of Navigating Life with a Disability

Patricia Curty’s Newly Released "Stability After Disability" is an Encouraging Discussion of Navigating Life with a Disability

“Stability after Disability” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Curty is a compassionate resource for finding inspiration on ways to reclaim one’s purpose and drive in life. - January 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing

Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT

Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT

Author Helen R. Everett’s New Book, "The Circus Clown," is a Charming Children’s Story Following a Happy Circus Clown as He Searches for a Frown to Turn Upside-Down

Author Helen R. Everett’s New Book, "The Circus Clown," is a Charming Children’s Story Following a Happy Circus Clown as He Searches for a Frown to Turn Upside-Down

Recent release “The Circus Clown” from Page Publishing author Helen R. Everett is a heartwarming tale with a gentle cadence, lilting rhymes, and an invaluable message for school-aged children. - December 08, 2023 - Page Publishing

Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch

In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa

Anti Depression Institute Launches Groundbreaking Programs: Remarkable Results in Overcoming Anxiety and Depression in Just Months

Anti Depression Institute Launches Groundbreaking Programs: Remarkable Results in Overcoming Anxiety and Depression in Just Months

Ana Lennyr has launched Anti Depression Institute as part of her vision to resolve anxiety and depression for teens and adults. - June 07, 2023 - Ana Lennyr

Millions Allocated to Start 3,000 Black Businesses Challenge Through the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce

Millions Allocated to Start 3,000 Black Businesses Challenge Through the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce

Millions Allocated to Start 3,000 Black Business Challenge Through the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce CEO’s Plan. - March 03, 2023 - Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce

Callen Construction and Bay View Shade and Blind Announce Partnership

Callen Construction and Bay View Shade and Blind Announce Partnership

Callen Windows and Doors located in Muskego and Bay View Shade and Blind based in Waukesha, announced a strategic partnership benefiting homeowners looking for a complete window transformation experience. - October 30, 2022 - Callen Construction, Inc.

Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch

Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch

A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Store Here Self Storage Announces Opening of New Facility in Racine, Wisconsin

Store Here Self Storage Announces Opening of New Facility in Racine, Wisconsin

Store Here Self Storage (“Store Here”), a national self-storage operator with facilities across thirteen states, announces the opening of its third location in Wisconsin, Store Here Self Storage in Racine. - February 11, 2021 - Store Here Self Storage

Stamm Media Taps Event and Digital Marketing Veteran, John Boler, to Lead National Sales of Virtual Events and Interactive Technologies

Stamm Media Taps Event and Digital Marketing Veteran, John Boler, to Lead National Sales of Virtual Events and Interactive Technologies

John Boler to serve as Vice President – Business Development for Leading Virtual and Hybrid Event Producer and Interactive Solutions Provider, Stamm Media - January 19, 2021 - Stamm Media

Savage Support's MASK-A-RAVE Celebration 2020

Savage Support's MASK-A-RAVE Celebration 2020

Two hours of celebration, tributes to local business advocates, music, dance and fun! Coordinated by Oscar Winner John Ridley’s Nō Studios through a unique Vimeo channel. - December 18, 2020 - Savage Support Corp.

Store Here Self Storage Announces New Facility in Racine Wisconsin

New Location is the Second Site in Racine County and Third Location in Wisconsin - October 11, 2020 - Store Here Self Storage

Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader

Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader

Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin

Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Sudbrink Performance Academy Announces Their Latest Musical Theatrical Production: School of Rock

Sudbrink Performance Academy Announces Their Latest Musical Theatrical Production: School of Rock

Kids are really rocking live onstage in local production of School of Rock. - July 16, 2018 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring

Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Stephen Lee to Senior Vice President

Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Stephen Lee to Senior Vice President

The BSC Group, LLC, a leading commercial real estate financing advisor and provider of debt and equity capital solutions for commercial property owners, announced the promotion of Stephen Lee to Senior Vice President. His primary responsibility will be to source capital markets debt products for... - March 06, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC

Roth & Lawrence LLC, Humanitarian Project Soar Women's Empowerment 2nd Annual Summit Receives Support from Northwestern Mutual

Roth & Lawrence LLC, Humanitarian Project Soar Women's Empowerment 2nd Annual Summit Receives Support from Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual presents Soar Women's Empowerment 2nd Annual Summit in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - December 29, 2016 - Aart & Kingsley LLC

RC Incorporated Acquires Heinrich Company

RC Incorporated Acquires Heinrich Company

RC Incorporated, a family owned company that consists of multiple business units focused primarily in the manufacturing industry, completed the acquisition of Heinrich Company. The business will continue under the current name of Heinrich Company ("Heinrich" or the "Company")... - May 19, 2016 - RC Incorporated

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Named to the 9th Annual MeetingsNet "CMI 25" List

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide (M&IW), has been named to the MeetingsNet 2015 CMI 25 list of the largest and most influential full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies. Now in its ninth year, the CMI 25 is the leading resource for meeting managers, incentive travel... - September 22, 2015 - Meetings & Incentives Worldwide

RC Incorporated Has Donated 200 Tickets to the Milwaukee Bucks Game

RC Incorporated is a family owned company that consists of the following companies: ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc., ACE Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc de Mexico, Innotec of WI, and Shakespeare Machine Stamping. Each company plays a vital role in the company’s 60 year history of... - March 21, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Shakespeare Machine Stamping is Now ISO 9001 Certified

Shakespeare Machine Stamping, a division of RC Incorporated, a leading global supplier of high-precision, high-quality, off-the-shelf components used in the manufacturing of abrasive wheels is now ISO 9001 Certified. - March 01, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Innotec of WI, Inc. is Now ISO 9001 Certified

Innotec of Wisconsin, a division of RC Incorporated, is now ISO 9001 Certified. - January 31, 2015 - RC Incorporated

ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc. Acquires MPE de Mexico

Ace Stamping, a division of RC incorporated, acquires the state of the art Mexican metal fabrication facility, MPE de Mexico, now Ace Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc. de Mexico. - January 05, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Dutchland Plastics Wins Top Awards for Rotomolding

Dutchland Plastics Wins Top Awards for Rotomolding

Dutchland Plastics was awarded two of the highest awards from the Association of Rotational Molders (ARM) at the 2014 Rotomolded Products Competition. - December 12, 2014 - Dutchland Plastics

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Honors Three Community College Alumni for Their Entrepreneurial Achievements

Community college alumni from Florida, Texas and Wisconsin are being honored for outstanding entrepreneurial achievements at the 12th Annual Conference of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship, underway this week in Phoenix, Arizona. - October 14, 2014 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Print Edition of Homicide Detective's Latest Book Released by Wisconsin Publisher

Print Edition of Homicide Detective's Latest Book Released by Wisconsin Publisher

Steven Spingola, a nationally renown homicide investigator, takes readers on a de facto ride along. - February 28, 2013 - Badger Wordsmith, LLC

Jorgenson Consulting Begins National Search for Vice President, Economic Development for Kenosha Area Business Alliance

Kenosha Area Business Alliance hires Jorgenson Consulting to conduct national search for Vice President, Economic Development. - January 30, 2013 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Odyne Systems, LLC to Showcase Plug-In Hybrid Systems for Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks in Booth 709 at HTUF

Odyne’s Advanced Hybrid Propulsion System Featured on a Ford Chassis Reduces Fuel Consumption by up to 50% - September 17, 2012 - Odyne Systems, LLC

Allison Transmission Purchases Equity Stake in Odyne Systems

Allison Transmission Purchases Equity Stake in Odyne Systems

New relationship between Allison and Odyne will benefit commercial hybrid trucks with urban drive cycles and high energy requirements while the vehicle is stationary. - July 02, 2012 - Odyne Systems, LLC

DUECO, Inc. Names Marikris O’Grady Executive Vice President

DUECO, Inc. Names Marikris O’Grady Executive Vice President

Largest Final-Stage Manufacturer of Terex Utilities Products in the Nation Taps O’Grady to Lead Operations and Administration. - June 11, 2012 - Dueco, Inc.

Odyne Systems Awarded DOE and SCAQMD Contracts

Odyne Systems Awarded DOE and SCAQMD Contracts

Department Of Energy and South Coast Air Quality Management District Award Cost Shared Project to Odyne to Design and Evaluate Advanced Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles - August 31, 2011 - Odyne Systems, LLC

LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., Makes Commitment to Renewable Energy by Becoming a Member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership

LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., announced it has committed to purchase renewable electricity from We Energies, Energy for Tomorrow® and has joined the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership. LMI Packaging is committed to a Triple Bottom Line approach regarding its environmental footprint. Energy savings are a high priority, so the company sets goals to achieve sustainable reductions and run operations on 100 percent renewable energy. - November 29, 2010 - LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc.

TESCH Global and Softtek Establish Exclusive Strategic Sourcing Partnership

Growing and developing technology talent in the U.S. - September 17, 2010 - TESCH Global

Dedicated Computing Honored by Northrop Grumman

Dedicated Computing Honored by Northrop Grumman

Dedicated Computing was awarded a Sector Supplier Excellence Award by Northrop Grumman for work on a ruggedized computer system that was part of a radar workstation. - December 02, 2009 - Dedicated Computing LLC

Streetza - a Mobile Pizza Restaurant That Tweets - a Taste of Things to Come

Streetza - a Mobile Pizza Restaurant That Tweets - a Taste of Things to Come

Streetza, in Milwaukee, WI offers freshly made gourmet pizza from a mobile kitchen which actively communicates with customers using social media tools. - June 12, 2009 - Streetza

New Blog Features Stories of Life Before and After a Job Loss

Starfishpeople.com, an employment website for the Consulting Industry, is sponsoring a new blog for job seekers to share their stories, advice, and successes. - June 10, 2009 - Starfishpeople.com

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