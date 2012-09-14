PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Sudbrink Performance Academy Announces Their Latest Musical Theatrical Production: School of Rock Kids are really rocking live onstage in local production of School of Rock. - July 16, 2018 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Stephen Lee to Senior Vice President The BSC Group, LLC, a leading commercial real estate financing advisor and provider of debt and equity capital solutions for commercial property owners, announced the promotion of Stephen Lee to Senior Vice President. His primary responsibility will be to source capital markets debt products for BSC... - March 06, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC

RC Incorporated Acquires Heinrich Company RC Incorporated, a family owned company that consists of multiple business units focused primarily in the manufacturing industry, completed the acquisition of Heinrich Company. The business will continue under the current name of Heinrich Company ("Heinrich" or the "Company") and... - May 19, 2016 - RC Incorporated

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Named to the 9th Annual MeetingsNet "CMI 25" List Meetings & Incentives Worldwide (M&IW), has been named to the MeetingsNet 2015 CMI 25 list of the largest and most influential full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies. Now in its ninth year, the CMI 25 is the leading resource for meeting managers, incentive travel executives,... - September 22, 2015 - Meetings & Incentives Worldwide

RC Incorporated Has Donated 200 Tickets to the Milwaukee Bucks Game RC Incorporated is a family owned company that consists of the following companies: ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc., ACE Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc de Mexico, Innotec of WI, and Shakespeare Machine Stamping. Each company plays a vital role in the company’s 60 year history of creating... - March 21, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Shakespeare Machine Stamping is Now ISO 9001 Certified Shakespeare Machine Stamping, a division of RC Incorporated, a leading global supplier of high-precision, high-quality, off-the-shelf components used in the manufacturing of abrasive wheels is now ISO 9001 Certified. - March 01, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Innotec of WI, Inc. is Now ISO 9001 Certified Innotec of Wisconsin, a division of RC Incorporated, is now ISO 9001 Certified. - January 31, 2015 - RC Incorporated

ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc. Acquires MPE de Mexico Ace Stamping, a division of RC incorporated, acquires the state of the art Mexican metal fabrication facility, MPE de Mexico, now Ace Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc. de Mexico. - January 05, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Dutchland Plastics Wins Top Awards for Rotomolding Dutchland Plastics was awarded two of the highest awards from the Association of Rotational Molders (ARM) at the 2014 Rotomolded Products Competition. - December 12, 2014 - Dutchland Plastics

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Honors Three Community College Alumni for Their Entrepreneurial Achievements Community college alumni from Florida, Texas and Wisconsin are being honored for outstanding entrepreneurial achievements at the 12th Annual Conference of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship, underway this week in Phoenix, Arizona. - October 14, 2014 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Print Edition of Homicide Detective's Latest Book Released by Wisconsin Publisher Steven Spingola, a nationally renown homicide investigator, takes readers on a de facto ride along. - February 28, 2013 - Badger Wordsmith, LLC

Jorgenson Consulting Begins National Search for Vice President, Economic Development for Kenosha Area Business Alliance Kenosha Area Business Alliance hires Jorgenson Consulting to conduct national search for Vice President, Economic Development. - January 30, 2013 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Odyne Systems, LLC to Showcase Plug-In Hybrid Systems for Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks in Booth 709 at HTUF Odyne’s Advanced Hybrid Propulsion System Featured on a Ford Chassis Reduces Fuel Consumption by up to 50% - September 17, 2012 - Odyne Systems, LLC

Allison Transmission Purchases Equity Stake in Odyne Systems New relationship between Allison and Odyne will benefit commercial hybrid trucks with urban drive cycles and high energy requirements while the vehicle is stationary. - July 02, 2012 - Odyne Systems, LLC

DUECO, Inc. Names Marikris O’Grady Executive Vice President Largest Final-Stage Manufacturer of Terex Utilities Products in the Nation Taps O’Grady to Lead Operations and Administration. - June 11, 2012 - Dueco, Inc.

Odyne Systems Awarded DOE and SCAQMD Contracts Department Of Energy and South Coast Air Quality Management District Award Cost Shared Project to Odyne to Design and Evaluate Advanced Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles - August 31, 2011 - Odyne Systems, LLC

LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., Makes Commitment to Renewable Energy by Becoming a Member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., announced it has committed to purchase renewable electricity from We Energies, Energy for Tomorrow® and has joined the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership. LMI Packaging is committed to a Triple Bottom Line approach regarding its environmental footprint. Energy savings are a high priority, so the company sets goals to achieve sustainable reductions and run operations on 100 percent renewable energy. - November 29, 2010 - LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc.

TESCH Global and Softtek Establish Exclusive Strategic Sourcing Partnership Growing and developing technology talent in the U.S. - September 17, 2010 - TESCH Global

Dedicated Computing Honored by Northrop Grumman Dedicated Computing was awarded a Sector Supplier Excellence Award by Northrop Grumman for work on a ruggedized computer system that was part of a radar workstation. - December 02, 2009 - Dedicated Computing LLC

Streetza - a Mobile Pizza Restaurant That Tweets - a Taste of Things to Come Streetza, in Milwaukee, WI offers freshly made gourmet pizza from a mobile kitchen which actively communicates with customers using social media tools. - June 12, 2009 - Streetza

New Blog Features Stories of Life Before and After a Job Loss Starfishpeople.com, an employment website for the Consulting Industry, is sponsoring a new blog for job seekers to share their stories, advice, and successes. - June 10, 2009 - Starfishpeople.com

Speedtech International Inc. Delivers Hook and Loop Fastening Solutions Speedtech International Inc. has released a new hook and loop strap product, the Speedwrap® U-BUNDLE/U-BUCKLE KIT™. Ideal for numerous uses, the hook & loop strap kit features a self-engaging fastening system with the hook and the loop on the same surface. - March 11, 2009 - Speedtech International, Inc.

A Little Toy That's Free and Making a Big Difference This Holiday Season They are offering to people who can't really afford to purchase expensive toys this Christmas a free toy for a small nominal shipping fee. This is an all American made green toy that is making a difference in the world. - December 07, 2008 - Toobee International Inc.

Flitz International to Donate $2.00 from Each Item Sold to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Flitz International announced today that $2 from each of its premium polishing products sold at the 2008 Wisconsin State Fair will benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. “It is always a good thing when corporations give back to society,” said Ulrich Jentzsch, president of Flitz International. “Even better, when they give back to their local community.” - August 02, 2008 - Flitz International, Ltd.

All American Made Flying Toy Guaranteed for Life First American toy company to guarantee its green flying toy for life with all donations going to www.cannedwarwer4kids.org. - July 10, 2008 - Toobee International Inc.

Abet IT, the Only IT Subcontracting Search Engine Goes Pay Per Click, Reducing IT Recruiting Expenses Abet IT from Ganitham moves from the traditional monthly subscription to “Pay Per Click.” Abet IT focuses on enabling Information Technology consulting companies to quickly find IT subcontracting jobs and candidates. “Pay Per Click” helps companies in the IT consulting arena... - December 11, 2007 - Ganitham Computer Services LLC

Flitz International Introduces Headlight & Plastic Restoration Kit. Fast, 1-Step Process is Easy-to-Use, Saves Time & Money Flitz International has introduced the “Flitz Headlight & Plastic Restoration Kit": A non-toxic, easy-to-use 1-step process (in rare cases 2-steps). In a matter of minutes, this product will restore clarity to hazy, yellow, opaque head and tail light lenses. The same kit can also be used to restore clarity to plastic light bars, bug shields, plastic car and truck windows, plastic airplane windows, motorcycle windshields, and boat windows. - December 01, 2007 - Flitz International, Ltd.

Tips to Build a Deer Stand for Hunting Deer According to Marty Prokop Deer hunting expert Marty Prokop teaches how to build a safe & secure deer hunting stand. - January 06, 2007 - Free-deer-hunting-tips.com

How to Make Your Own Venison Deer Jerky for Deer Hunters, Featuring Marty Prokop Deer hunting expert Marty Prokop teaches how to make great tasting venison jerky. - January 06, 2007 - Free-deer-hunting-tips.com

Tree Stand Safety: How to Avoid Tree Stand Hunting Accidents for Deer Hunters, Featuring Marty Prokop Treestand hunting accidents are a threat to deer hunters and injuries can result from a fall from a treestand. So it is important for people who deer hunt to find info on treestand safety. - January 06, 2007 - Free-deer-hunting-tips.com