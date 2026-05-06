California: Santa Cruz-Watsonville News
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
3 Time Super Bowl Champion support Bay Area Youth as the Host of the PARTI Program 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop the Violence Event on January 17, 2026
Three-time Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers legend William “Bubba” Paris is lending his voice to advance youth empowerment and violence prevention as a featured host at the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Stop The Violence” Event, on for Friday, January 17, 2026, at 399 Silicon Valley Boulevard in San Jose, California. PARTI Program convenes business and civic leaders, educators, join teens to advocate for commitment to address the increase of local violence. - December 23, 2025 - Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
Happening Now: Local Sexologist Featured on National Reality Series The Blox
Julie Wall, Board-Certified Sexologist and founder of Building Intimacy, appears on Season 17 of the reality show, The Blox. Just seven months before filming, she underwent brain surgery. Although not fully recovered while filming, Wall says, "It reminded me that growth doesn’t happen when we have everything figured out, it happens when we’re brave enough to show up anyway." - June 26, 2025 - Building Intimacy
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
Attribution App Named One of Two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, Solidifying Leadership in Marketing Attribution
Attribution App, the leading multi-touch attribution platform, has been named one of only two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, announced at SIGNAL 2025. Alongside Amplitude, Attribution will be featured as a top solution in its category and co-sell with Twilio Segment’s team. With a deep Twilio Segment integration and plug-and-play setup for tools like HubSpot and Shopify, Attribution helps marketers and growth leaders find ROI, CAC, CAC Payback, LTV:CAC from paid and organic performance. - May 15, 2025 - Attribution Inc.
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
Author Malcolm McFall’s New Book, “Angels From Caldera: How Peace Came to Planet Earth,” Follows an American President’s Stand to End Humanity’s Cycle of Violence
Recent release “Angels From Caldera: How Peace Came to Planet Earth” from Covenant Books author Malcolm McFall is a compelling novel set in the not-so-distant future in which an American president works to stop mankind’s cycle of nuclear warfare and violence after a life-changing instance of divine intervention. - April 11, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Maria Alexis Fe V. Spires’s Newly Released “The Molestation of GOD” is a Thought-Provoking Novel Exploring Faith, Mystery, and the Search for Truth
“The Molestation of GOD” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria Alexis Fe V. Spires is a gripping and introspective narrative that delves into themes of faith, identity, and the profound mysteries of the human experience. - February 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Edward Dumke's New Audiobook, “The Serpent Beguiled Me and I Ate: A Heavenly Diet for Saints and Sinners,” Combines Biblical Wisdom with Modern Dietary Strategies
Recent audiobook release “The Serpent Beguiled Me and I Ate: A Heavenly Diet for Saints and Sinners” from Audiobook Network author Edward Dumke offers a unique approach to weight management that blends medically sound advice with spiritual insights. Drawing on Biblical references and practical dietary strategies, Dumke provides a holistic solution for achieving a balanced lifestyle. - February 04, 2025 - Audiobook Network
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Author Dorothy J. Nicholls’s New Book, "The Story of Peter and Winston," is a Charming Children’s Story About Two Unlikely Lifelong Friends
Recent release “The Story of Peter and Winston” from Page Publishing author Dorothy J. Nicholls invites young readers and listeners to join Peter and Winston as they seek adventure and attempt to solve mysteries on the Warrior’s Soul Ranch. - October 11, 2024 - Page Publishing
Things to go Bump in the Night at the 2024 UC Santa Cruz Festival of Monsters
The 2024 Festival of Monsters – held Friday, Oct. 11, through Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Santa Cruz, Calif – opens with a weekend of free public events (Oct. 11-12) followed by an academic conference (Oct. 16-18), ending with the colorful Monsters’ Ball (Oct. 18). Hosted by the UC Santa Cruz Center for Monster Studies, the festival explores what monsters can teach us about ourselves, our empathetic capacities, and our responsibilities to the world we all live in. - October 07, 2024 - Center for Monster Studies
Luxury in Miniature: the World’s Most Expensive Tiny Home Offers Seclusion and Coastal Splendor in Santa Cruz, CA
Seb Frey, Broker Associate with Compass in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce the listing of the most expensive tiny home ever to hit the U.S. real estate market. Located in the tranquil Santa Cruz mountains, this 275 square-foot marvel redefines eco-friendly living with its bespoke design and minimalist elegance. Custom-built by California Tiny Homes in 2015, the property offers a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and eco-conscious living. - August 26, 2024 - Seb Frey, REALTOR
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley
Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley - June 11, 2024 - Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield Immigration Defense PC
Pacifica Graduate Institute Welcomes Deneatrice A. Lewis, MS, as Vice President of People, Culture, and Belonging
With DEIB policies, programs, and initiatives under the microscope of legislative and political pressures across the higher education landscape, Pacifica Graduate Institute maintains its unwavering commitment to nurturing an environment in its depth psychological academic community where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) are integral. This dedication is embodied in the announcement of its new Vice President of People, Culture, and Belonging, Deneatrice A. Lewis, MS. - April 30, 2024 - Pacifica Graduate Institute
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Newly Released "Other Stages" (Ballet Theatre Chronicles) Prompts Collaboration with International Writers’ Group
Classical Girl Press author Terez Mertes Rose concludes her award-winning Ballet Theatre Chronicles series with the release of "Other Stages" (“An accomplished interweaving of character trajectories in the intense world of ballet.” -- Kirkus Reviews) and will now create and host new local chapter of “Shut Up and Write!” - January 25, 2024 - Classical Girl Press
Health Roads Joins Civitas Networks for Health
Health Roads, a Health and Human Services Information Technology Consulting company based in Newark, CA, joins Civitas Networks for Health, a national collaborative working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. - November 17, 2023 - Health Roads, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
"Player vs. Environment," by May Berchon, Continues to Garner Fans as It Barrels Through the Literary Community and Festival Circuit
May Berchon discusses her debut novel, "Player vs. Environment," and what she's working on next within the book's canon. - July 25, 2023 - May Berchon
Upside Golf Launches New Podcast Live from a Golf Cart
Upside Golf Podcast, live from the Paddy Wagon. Your host and PGA Professional Paddy Shea takes you on a captivating ride with an unknown golf legend focusing on the fun, informative, edgy, and downright hilarious aspects of the game. - April 11, 2023 - Upside Golf
Almaden Valley Athletic Club TriAVAC Triathlon Event Kicks Off Triathlon Season
The Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC) announced the return of their TriAVAC Triathlon date as April 15, 2023. This community event is an introductory-level race for novices and a warm-up for veterans. AVAC plans to donate proceeds to Child Advocates of Silicon Valley (CASA), a Silicon Valley... - March 22, 2023 - Almaden Valley Athletic Club
Blue Moon Fabrics Elevates Spandex Fabric Shopping Experience with New User-Friendly E-Commerce Platform
Blue Moon Fabrics announces a significant step toward digital transformation with the launch of their new e-commerce platform. The new platform provides customers with a streamlined and user-friendly shopping experience, making it easier to purchase their high-quality spandex fabrics. The platform includes features such as real-time inventory, detailed product descriptions, and customer reviews, enabling customers to make informed purchasing decisions. - February 16, 2023 - Blue Moon Fabrics
Are You Ready to Get Shroomed?
After a historical win for the war on drugs in Colorado, the state and the nation begins to look at ways to implement Magic Mushroom assisted therapy along with other plant medicine. We look at the facts behind this, and what it means for you. - November 11, 2022 - shroomed
Lambert Pawn Announces Diamond Buying, Selling, Loaning Services
Diamonds are brilliant, durable, and an investment. Having a trustworthy place to buy, sell, and pawn diamonds is important. Lambert Pawn announced they have a Diamond Service for the community. - October 27, 2022 - Lambert Pawn Shop
American Challenge – Lessons from 9/11 Sponsored by the Veterans Memorial & Support Foundation
Earlier this year, U.S. Air Force Veteran Mark Lindquist who was running for Congress in his home state gave up his Congressional campaign when the conflict with the Ukraine broke out. Today, he serves 15 miles behind the line in the Ukraine. Mark plans to travel across the globe and, along with... - September 04, 2022 - Veterans Memorial & Support Foundation
House Rx Partners with Two Leading Oncology Clinics to Enhance Medically Integrated Dispensing of Cancer Therapies
House Rx, the platform for medically integrated dispensing of specialty medications for cancer care, rheumatoid arthritis and other complex medical conditions, announced, today, it has partnered with two leading oncology clinics — Cancer Care Associates of York and Pacific Cancer Care —... - July 18, 2022 - House Rx
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona. - May 23, 2022 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
A&L Creative Marketing Completes Over 15 Years of Providing Digital Marketing Solutions to Businesses
The leading creative marketing company provides web design and digital marketing solutions to businesses worldwide. - March 20, 2022 - A&L Creative
Food Industry Visionary Returns to Offer Healthy Alternatives in Soups and Sauces
Kevin Fortun returns to the food industry with a focus on food service with Fortun's Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces. - March 17, 2022 - Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces
Charlottesville Ministry Expedites Aid to Ukrainian Refugees
Ukrainian refugees are receiving relief aid and safe accommodation in Eastern and Western Europe thanks to organizations assisted by Charlottesville ministry, Christian Aid Mission. In three emergency response centers, an organization in Spain is poised to take in refugees as the country expects to receive approximately 750,000 refugees from Ukraine. Those wanting a prompt and secure way to help Ukrainian refugees visit www.christianaid.org/helpukraine. - March 16, 2022 - Christian Aid Mission
Verbica Wins Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC Endorsement
Peter Coe Verbica, Candidate for the California State Board of Equalization, District 2, 2022, wins the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee endorsement for the 2022 election cycle. - March 15, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Solospace Meta is the First Network of Virtual Cities Backed by Real Property to Bridge Into the Virtual World
Solospace, the new kids on the blockchain, are finally launching their much anticipated land sale this month. The team includes Soma, an MIT alum and chief innovation officer at Solospace believes Solospace is leading the metaverse movement. Soma says, "Building a Network of Virtual Cities is complex, however this dynamic team is innovating with advanced ERC-1155 Semi-Fungible Tokens in ways never seen before." - March 14, 2022 - Solospace
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Activate Brain & Body Begins Pre-Sale, Previews Its Innovative Biophilic Interior Designed to Enhance Brain Health
Activate Brain & Body Holdings begins pre-sale for the first-of-its-kind brain health center opening in January. The company’s unique biophilic design style — a strong connection to nature — will help members build better brain and body health and support the company’s efforts to re-invent fitness as upstream preventive healthcare. - December 09, 2021 - Act!vate Brain & Body
Illustrated Book Profiles 15 Trailblazing Women with Roots in Iran
This gorgeous book introduces readers (ages 12+) to fifteen incredible women with Roots in Iran. In their biographies, readers will find athletes and artists, scientists and activists, astronauts and authors whose struggles are universal. Yet they persevered. Roots in Iran celebrates the... - October 14, 2021 - Yasmine Mahdavi
Dark Age Masquerade Adorns Modern Circus for San Francisco with Dancers' Love of Movement
Dark Age Masquerade is about the body and how we perceive it. Ten dancers embody characters grounded in the revival of the Dark Ages to express integration of mind, body and spirit. Trading roles, dancing in pairs and apart, sometimes with various aerial apparatus, the result is an enigmatic dance performance that becomes witty, beautiful or edgy as it molds itself to the viewer. - September 20, 2021 - Embodied Aerial Arts
USAC Racing to Partner with OpenFender, the World's First Sponsorship Marketplace for Motorsports
USAC Racing and OpenFender partner to support racers through their USAC career from all around the world. - July 27, 2021 - OpenFender
Former Scottish Political Strategist Launches SpyCurtains.com to Make Personal Privacy Easy for Everyone
The strategist behind some of Europe’s most successful political social media campaigns has developed tools designed to protect people from the prying eyes and ears of cybercriminals, rogue government agencies, and big technology companies. - August 29, 2020 - Mount Schiehallion Ltd.
3 Bros Grow Announces Vertically Integrated Cannabis Genetics Nursery
The 3 Bros Grow, a vertically integrated cannabis company, is moving into their first phase of greenhouse nursery to provide clean secured genetics, clones and teens to their operations. Luck #7, Cherry Bomb, Twizzlas, Grease Monkey and Chocolatina are some of the exclusive genetics available only from 3 Bros Grow. - July 01, 2020 - 3 Bros Grow
New Mobile Game Princess Unicorn: Dragon Escape
The player of new mobile game Princess Unicorn: Dragon Escape dives into an exciting adventure, runs through a fantasy world filled with giant candies, tumbling cookies and enchanted waterfalls, all while dodging fireballs and enormous rubber balls. Along the way, the player helps Uni, a magical... - June 06, 2020 - KrazyKatzGames LLC