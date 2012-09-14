PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Monterey First Theatre Receives Federal Grant Monterey's First Theatre has received federal funding for ADA upgrades required as part of the restoration and reopening of the theater. - October 25, 2019 - Monterey State Historic Parks Association

Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Wylder Space TV, Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo of Wylder Space in Santa Cruz, CA is recreating the social dining experience and practicing the "art" of entertaining with a web TV series designed to bring people together with great food, good drinks and company. - August 09, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Carly Tortorelli Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 29, 2019 - Impec Group

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

UC Santa Cruz Student Aitanna Parker Selected as 2018 ACREF / Ethel L. Payne Scholarship Awardee UC Santa Cruz Technology and Information Management student, Aitanna R. Parker has been selected as the 2018 ACREF / Ethel L. Payne Scholarship Awardee. The award will facilitate her travel to Nairobi, (Kenya) for the 2018 Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention (Dec. 19th through 21st). The scholarship honors the legacy of the "First Lady of the Black Press," Ethel L. Payne (1911 - 1991). - December 11, 2018 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

The Barre Code South Bay - Sunnyvale 1 Year Anniversary Barre-ty Their 1 Year Anniversary is Almost Here. To celebrate, The Barre Code will be hosting free classes for 1st time visitors and members Saturday, December 15, 2018, featuring treats, games, raffles, membership deals, and much more. - November 30, 2018 - The Barre Code South Bay Sunnyvale

Business Architecture Guild® Announces Business Architecture Day – Co-Sponsored with The Open Group® The Business Architecture Guild® announces the Business Architecture Day: Where the Discipline Meets the Practice. The event will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 and co-sponsored by The Open Group® and Business Architecture Guild®. The agenda and more information... - November 28, 2018 - Business Architecture Guild

The Intel Core m3 Processor-Powered HP Chromebook x2 Can Save Time on Education Tasks, Principled Technologies Study Finds Compared to the Intel Celeron processor-based Acer Chromebook R 11, this new device was more responsive during tasks in various apps. - September 21, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

18,920 Central Coast Small Businesses Threatened by Aging Project Equity Data Shows Potential Losses and Opportunities with Employee Ownership - August 27, 2018 - Project Equity

Santa Cruz Poet Releases First Full-Length Book Collection Kim Cope Tait, a 1989 graduate of Harbor High School and local teacher has moved home to Santa Cruz, California and will have her first full-length collection of poems released by Finishing Line Press on July 13th, 2018. Having lived and taught in Hawai'i, Switzerland, New Zealand, Vermont, and Colorado, Kim has made her way home on the eve of her book release. - July 10, 2018 - Kim Cope Tait

Sereno Group Realtor Jason Noriega Honored by Santa Clara County Sereno Group proudly shares that Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Board recently honored realtor Jason Noriega with a Volunteer Community Hero award. Noriega received this honor for his service on the board of Momentum for Mental Health for over eight years, including as its Chairman for three years. - May 15, 2018 - Sereno Group

Anti-Gravity Technology Startup, KGE Looks at "Extreme" Hot Air Balloons Hydrogen light pump-jets in nanotube graphene sponges and composite films proposed as first step in anti-gravity propulsion technology. - May 15, 2018 - KGE

Monterey College of Law Announces New Hybrid Online J.D. Degree Program Monterey College of Law (MCL) has announced a new hybrid J.D. law degree that will allow students to complete up to 70% of their law school curriculum online. As an accredited law school, MCL received approval from the State Bar of California Committee of Bar Examiners to initiate the new degree program... - April 18, 2018 - Monterey College of Law

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

The Divorce Dress - Candid Stories of Relationship Endings from Around the Globe The Divorce Dress began as a photography, poetry and storytelling project in October of 2016 by Kay Hansen and Georgia Cantando. A collection of candid stories about relationship endings from around the globe. Two women, one dress, and an ambitious mission loosen stigmas that surround divorce, gender roles and belief systems through laughter, poetry, photography, and Divorce Dress exorcism...one human being at a time! - March 01, 2018 - The Divorce Dress

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Machine Harvest Your Asparagus Geiger-Lund’s new selective asparagus harvester was field tested this past spring on a field near Nyssa Oregon. The machine successfully harvested asparagus. The new machine can replace hand labor for the harvesting of asparagus. - July 31, 2017 - Geiger-Lund

Veterans, CA Assemblymen Join Forces to Host 1st Annual Vegan Festival in San Jose July 1st George, Stephanie Caruthers and CA Assembly member Ash Kalra will be hosting the CA Summer Veg Fest at the Santa Clara Fairgrounds on July 1st 2017 from 11am to 7pm. Sponsored by the CA Endowment. “I want the attendees to know to truths. That the planet we live in is in danger from all sides,... - June 18, 2017 - Summer Veg Fest

1st Annual Official California Summer Veg Fest Comes to San Jose July 1st The California Summer Veg Fest would like to announce a new partnership with the state of California. - May 08, 2017 - Summer Veg Fest

San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin

Mitsie B. Smith Recognized as a Woman of Excellence and a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mitsie B. Smith of Morgan Hill, California has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence and a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of commercial real estate. About Mitsie B. Smith Ms. - July 16, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

V5 Systems Deploys Wireless Outdoor Security in Ten Locations for the Super Bowl V5 Systems, Inc. (“V5”) (www.v5systems.us), a leader in innovating wireless, on edge, intelligent security and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) computing solutions, extended the security surveillance for the Super Bowl 2016 with their Portable Security Units (PSU). During the summer... - May 10, 2016 - V5 Systems

Giving a Gift of Flowers is a Thoughtful and Honorable Way to Celebrate Women’s Day, March 8 Women’s Day Holiday, observed annually worldwide on March 8, is a time to express respect, appreciation and love and to celebrate women’s achievements. Around the world, many people give fresh flowers to their mothers, wives, grandmothers and daughters, as well as coworkers, teachers and... - March 08, 2016 - Womens Day Holiday

Diligent Benefits Launches a New Breed of Insurance Services Diligent Insurance Services, a leader in new age insurance services announced that it has launched Diligent Benefits to provide personalized services for consumers to select individualized insurance and financial products. Diligent Benefits does not simply quote and sell insurance policies, but provides... - January 11, 2016 - Diligent Insurance Services

Reception and Screening of New Short Film About Raúl Cañibano at Midpen Media Center in Palo Alto September 23, 7-9. Admission is Free. The Midpen Media Center in Palo Alto, CA will host a special event and screening of a new short film about Cuban photographer Raúl Cañibano on Wednesday, September 23 from 7 to 9. Admission is free. Register for the event and learn more at www.cubacubanocanibano.com. “Cuba, Cubano,... - September 16, 2015 - 2B Productions

Cherryvale Farms Introduces Everything But The…Peanut Butter Peanut Butter Cookie Mix Just add peanut butter and water to latest addition to non-GMO, plant-based baking mix line. - August 31, 2015 - Cherryvale Farms

3P Learning to Debut the Latest 3D Middle School Science Resource: IntoScience in San Francisco Wednesday, May 20 The team behind the highly successful and effective K-12 math resource, Mathletics, is excited to announce the release of IntoScience for Grades 6, 7 & 8 across 137 schools in the Bay Area on Wednesday May 20. Created specifically for the needs of Middle School science students, IntoScience helps... - May 19, 2015 - 3P Learning

Lloyd W. Lowrey Jr. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lloyd W. Lowrey Jr. of Salinas, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. About Lloyd W. Lowrey Jr. Mr. Lowrey graduated from Stanford Law School in 1971. - April 08, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

Kurt E. Yeager Appears in Times Square, Honored by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Kurt E. Yeager, of Aptos, California, has been recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Energy. In honor of his accomplishments and professionalism, Mr. Yeager's image was projected over Times Square, NY, on September 11, 2014. The event was set to promote PEER (see info below) and to celebrate Mr. Yeager’s accomplishments and progressive actions within his industry. - September 27, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

MCP Middle & High School Expands with New Scotts Valley Location: Serving Students in Grades 6-12 from Santa Cruz and Santa Clara County MCP Middle & High School, Santa Cruz's county's independent non-profit school serving students who learn differently with a college preparatory program, today announced it will move its program to Scotts Valley, Calif., for the Fall 2014 schoolyear. - May 17, 2014 - MCP Middle & High School

Coastline Marketing Group Introduces Inbound Marketing Services to Salinas, Monterey CA Coastline Marketing Group announced that it is now a Certified HubSpot Agency Partner. Coastline Marketing Group looks forward to working with HubSpot, a marketing software company, to develop revolutionary marketing services packages designed to meet the needs of their clients. - January 09, 2014 - Coastline Marketing Group, Inc

Manuel Ortega Photography Opens New Location in Monterey, California Passion for art and attention to detail distinguish the best wedding photographers, and Manuel Ortega decided to open a new location in Monterey to make consultations more convenient for customers on the Monterey peninsula and provide dramatic settings for local shoots. - January 03, 2014 - Manuel Ortega Photography

College Idea Pitch Competition The Newest College Sport. www.collegeideapitch.com Announcing the College Idea Pitch Competition. This inaugural national event is open to all registered college students in the USA. Great Ideas Welcome. - September 25, 2013 - Today's Contest

Tudor Wines Crowning Touch at Major NYC Culinary Event On April 9, 2013, a stellar tag team of Monterey area-based chefs barnstormed Manhattan, showcasing the best food and wine of California’s lush Monterey Bay region. They included Ted Walter from the well-loved Passionfish in Pacific Grove, Tim Wood of the sumptuous Carmel Valley Ranch and John... - April 17, 2013 - Tudor Wines

Wedbuddy, an Innovative Startup, Targets Saturated Wedding Planning Market with Unique Task Management Feature on Valentine’s Day Wedbuddy, a wedding planning service to create free wedding websites, created by the Wedbuddy Team, a group of tech enthusiasts in Silicon Valley, is coming out with its brand new Task Management feature on Valentine’s Day. The feature, that is unique among wedding websites, enables couples to organize tasks for their wedding by choosing from a comprehensive list of common wedding tasks or add any additional tasks that they need. - February 13, 2013 - Wedbuddy

Ocean Pacific Lodge Announces the Secret Summer Holiday Carnival Fest in Santa Cruz, CA Ocean Pacific Lodge, a leading hotel in Santa Cruz CA have recently announced the introduction of “Secret Summer” holiday carnival Fest in Santa Cruz, CA. The Ocean Pacific Lodge is one of the best hotels in Santa Cruz CA. They always offer carnival events in different seasons for the visitors... - September 21, 2012 - Ocean Pacific Lodge

Permission2Grieve.com Founder Opens Registration for Online Workshop to Explore Grieving as a Catalyst For Spiritual Awakening Using an unconventional approach to grieving, Karen Mehringer and Charlon Bobo collaborate to deliver online workshop to a worldwide audience with distinct message about engaging grief as a tool for spiritual awakening and evolution. - August 19, 2012 - Standing In POWER

Sustaina Beverage Group, LLC Announces Release of Sustaina Sustaina Beverage Group, LLC today announced the launch of their new product, Sustaina Daily Detox, a ready-to-drink vitality supplement formulated to safely, effectively and affordably cleanse the body of everyday toxic exposure. The body is exposed to toxic substances in two ways: through diet and... - March 02, 2012 - Sustaina Beverage Group, LLC

Six Top Institutions Join Nation’s Leading Postgrad Bio Job Board Six more prestigious science institutions have joined Bio Careers, the nation’s leading online job board and careers site for life science professionals. Cedars Sinai, City of Hope, Mount Sinai, U Maryland Baltimore, U Mass Medical School, and Wadsworth Center are now members of the job board,... - October 25, 2011 - Bio Careers

Nicolette, Owner of "Abundant Life Art," Creative and Determined Selling Art Between Escrows is Having Unique Art Party at Popular Giuseppe's Restaurant in Pismo Beach You Are Invited to a New Art Reveal Party, May 11th 5-8PM 2011 at Giuseppe's Cucina Italiana / The Garden Room, 891 Price Street Pismo Beach, California. Nicolette will be showing her New Originals, Brand New Giclee's on canvas, Limited Edition Prints, Notecards, Art Tees, Handmade Pottery and Turquoise Jewelry. -Complimentary Appetizers- Join in the fun. Bring a friend. All are welcome. - April 26, 2011 - Abundant Life Art