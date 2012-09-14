PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Colorado: Greeley News

Colorado Mountain Club
Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events
Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
The Medical Center of Aurora
The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Wickham Tractor Co.
Wickham Tractor Co. Becomes Top Land Pride Dealer in Colorado
Wickham Tractor Co. was recognized this week as a top dealership for Land Pride implements in 2018. - June 12, 2019 - Wickham Tractor Co.
Official Recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Weld County Colorado Official Recall Headquarters
Grand Opening of the Official Recall Polis Headquarters at 808 9th Street, Greeley, Colorado on Saturday May 11, 2019. - May 10, 2019 - Official Recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis
HCA HealthONE
Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center
OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE
The Medical Center of Aurora
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Another "A" for Patient Safety in Fall 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. This is the fifth consecutive "A" for the hospital and TMCA is the only hospital in Aurora to receive an "A" grade. The designation... - November 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
The Medical Center of Aurora
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Hanna Now Seeing Patients at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora. “The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
The Medical Center of Aurora
Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Catherine Logan Seeing Patients at New OrthoONE Location at HCA/HealthONE's Centennial Medical Plaza
Beginning October 22, 2018, patients can visit a new OrthoONE location and physician. Catherine Logan, MD, MBA, MSPT will begin seeing patients at OrthoONE at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Centennial Medical Plaza, a campus of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA), this month. Dr. Logan is an orthopaedic... - October 22, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
The Medical Center of Aurora
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE Names Ryan Simpson President and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE has announced the appointment of Ryan Simpson as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital effective October 1, 2018. - September 12, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
The Medical Center of Aurora
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Opens Valve Clinic
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced they have opened a new Valve Clinic for patients with valvular heart disease. - August 29, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
The Medical Center of Aurora
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Welcomes Vascular Surgeon Omid Jazaeri, M.D.
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that as of August 1, Omid Jazaeri, M.D., RPVI, FACS a board-certified general and vascular surgeon, is seeing patients and performing vascular surgical procedures at TMCA. Dr. Jazaeri’s practice, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery... - August 13, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Tokyo Joes
Banh Mi, Bahn You! Tokyo Joe’s Introduces the Banh Mi Bowl.
Tokyo Joe’s introduces its latest creation, the Banh Mi Bowl just in time for summer. This decadent bowl includes white chicken tossed in homemade Joe’s BBQ sauce, pickled veggies, avocados, chopped greens, cilantro, jalapenos, a sous vide (soft poached) egg, black lava sea salt and drizzled... - June 27, 2018 - Tokyo Joes
Dan Skelly
Dan Skelly Golden Colorado Real Estate Expands Business
Dan Skelly in Golden, CO has expanded his real estate brokerage throughout the Denver Foothills and Denver metro area. Business is so good they are looking at more office locations throughout Colorado. - April 10, 2018 - Dan Skelly
The Medical Center of Aurora
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora to Add Fifty Beds to Behavioral Health & Wellness Center
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced today that HCA will provide funding to add 50 new beds at their North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. This includes a focus on pediatric needs with their affiliation through Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. The investment... - April 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
HMiners Technologies Inc.
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
Just Released - The 2017 Official Colorado Bed and Breakfast Inn Guide Featuring B&Bs Across the State to Get the Inn-Side Travel News & Award-Winning Breakfast Recipe
Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC), the Colorado Bed & Breakfast Association, recently released their 2017 printed or downloadable state association inn guide. The state guide lists quality bed and breakfast inns throughout the state of Colorado. This 30-year old trade association invites travelers to visit the many areas of the state, from Rocky Mountain majesties to the eastern fruited plains. - May 08, 2017 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
Ashley Manor
Ashley Manor Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Family owned and operated health care company celebrates it's 20th anniversary and grand opening of it's 58th and 59th facilities this month. The company specializes in small assisted living facilities in residential areas that specialize in memory care; located in Idaho, Colorado, and Oregon. - August 24, 2016 - Ashley Manor
Mad Rabbit Distillery
Mad Rabbit Distillery Announces Official Grand Opening
Mad Rabbit Distillery continues to create new signature cocktails featuring their delicious spirits, in preparation for the Official Grand Opening Celebration Thursday July 21, 2016 from 3:00 to 10:00pm. Located at 10860 Dover St. Westminster, CO - July 19, 2016 - Mad Rabbit Distillery
Soul Makers LLC
New Year’s Eve Masquerade and Fashion Show Brings Together the Best of Denver’s Fine Arts with High Fashion for an Unforgettable New Year’s Celebration
This will be the first time the Colorado Symphony has been involved with a Live Fashion Show. This event will target a new demographic for the Colorado Symphony, and collaborate with a new industry altogether. This will also be a first for the involved fashion designers, including Project Runway All-Stars Winner, Mondo Guerrra. The New Year’s Masquerade & Fashion Show is the premier event introducing this fusion of High Fashion and Fine Arts in Denver. - December 17, 2015 - Soul Makers LLC
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software Upgraded with a New eCard Library
RealtyJuggler Customer Relationship Management Software (CRM) add animated Real Estate eCards. - March 02, 2015 - RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Upgraded with New Drip Letters
RealOrganized, Inc. upgrades their flagship RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software product with an additional 150 letters. - January 05, 2015 - RealOrganized, Inc.
New White-Label Mobile App for Dispensaries Aims to Increase Sales and Patient Loyalty
Legal marijuana dispensaries are notoriously plagued by problems of customer retention. A new mobile app from DispensaryMobile.com addresses this problem with a one of a kind solution. - May 29, 2014 - Dispensary Mobile
airTHC
airTHC Has Gone Live
airTHC helps you connect with people who have marijuana-friendly vacation rentals, ensuring that you’ll have a private space of your own to smoke—legally—while you stay in Colorado. - April 11, 2014 - airTHC
MenuTrinfo
MenuTrinfo Founder Wins Bravo Entrepreneur Award
Betsy Craig named 2013 “Emerging Entrepreneur” in prestigious Northern Colorado leadership program. - April 05, 2013 - MenuTrinfo
Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner
Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner Achieves Milestone Ruling on Hotels' Responsibilities
Shafner firm persuades Colorado Court of Appeals to rule that hotels must use reasonable care when evicting a guest if there is a foreseeable risk that the guest will suffer harm as a result of the eviction. - March 28, 2013 - Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner
Paul R. Puckorius, President Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Paul R. Puckorius of Arvada, Colorado has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of water consulting. About Paul R. Puckorius, President Mr. Puckorius has over 55 years experience in the water consulting... - March 27, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide
XTIVIA, Inc.
XTIVIA Will Exhibit at Booth #201 at Colorado Technology Association’s Yearly Technology Conference
XTIVIA, Inc. will be attending Colorado Technology Association’s DEMOgala 2012 which takes place October 25, at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. This event will feature a combination of educational sessions, exhibits and on-stage demonstrations as well as an inspiring keynote by Scott McNealy, former... - October 17, 2012 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC
Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary
Denver based boutique law firm has been representing construction professionals throughout Colorado since 2001. - October 01, 2011 - Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC
Colorado New York Life Office Hosts National Sales Career Day September 19, 2011
Despite continued high unemployment rates across the country, New York Life Insurance Company is highlighting our financial strength and hiring initiatives by holding a National Sales Career Day on September 19, 2011. The event will be held in Arvada , Colorado and 120 offices nationwide. New York Life's goal is to hire 75 agents locally and 3,500 nationwide in 2011. - September 13, 2011 - New York Life Insurance Company
New York Life Hiring Colorado Agents
After 13 consecutive years of record growth in Colorado, New York Life is hiring 75 Colorado agents this year to meet growing consumer demand. - September 07, 2011 - New York Life Insurance Company
Dot Us Sports
Game On: Dot Biking Turns Real Life Into a Game
New tech company to host Geocaching competition at USA Pro Cycling Challenge - August 22, 2011 - Dot Us Sports
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Adds Video Tutorials
RealOrganized, Inc. announces the availability of video tutorials for their flagship real estate CRM product - RealtyJuggler. - July 26, 2010 - RealOrganized, Inc.
Innovative Change Management Toolkit Launched
RIVERFORK Consulting launches innovative change management toolkit that puts design at the center stage of leading change. - March 16, 2010 - RIVERFORK CONSULTING
Baxa Corporation
Baxa to Sponsor ASHP Midday Symposium: Creating a Culture of Safety in Pharmacy, a Panel Discussion on Lessons Learned
Colorado-based Baxa Corporation is sponsoring a Midday Symposium at the annual American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ Midyear Clinical Meeting in Las Vegas, December 7th. The event features a panel of experts discussing lessons learned around creating a culture of safety in the pharmacy. - November 28, 2009 - Baxa Corporation
Company’s Technology Makes Applying for Colorado LEAP Simple and Fast. Littleton-Based Firm Provides Service Free for All Colorado Residents.
Colorado residents can now start the LEAP application process online. The service is provided free of charge by Littleton, Colorado software company, Efficient Forms. - November 23, 2009 - Efficient Forms
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealOrganized, Inc. Releases Another Free Upgrade to RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
RealOrganized, Inc. releases a significant free upgrade to their RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software Organizer. Upgrade includes improvements FSBO, and Expired listing Prospecting tools, support for graphical letterhead, and printed flyers using RealFlyer, and over 50 additional enhancements and bug fixes. - September 14, 2009 - RealOrganized, Inc.
Connie Strasheim
Thirteen Lyme-Literate Health Care Practitioners Reveal Their Treatment Strategies for Chronic Lyme Disease in New Book
A new book, Insights Into Lyme Disease Treatment: Thirteen Lyme-Literate Health Care Practitioners Share Their Healing Strategies, provides people with Lyme disease and their physicians with current, cutting-edge information on the treatment of chronic Lyme disease and the corollary conditions that it... - August 30, 2009 - Connie Strasheim
Global Commerce Forum
Second Annual International Conference on Energy, Logistics and the Environment
A two-day conference featuring high caliber worldwide executives from the energy, logistics, real estate, government and not for profit organizations who are driving the new low carbon global economy. Come and learn how they are doing it, pick their brains, and interact with them under a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. - August 10, 2009 - Global Commerce Forum
PR.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
"Cohesive Life Coaching" Helps Working Adults Excel in their Careers and Personal Lives
Moms and Dads struggling to excel as professionals and parents make tremendous gains by partnering with a with a life coach. Powerful Mind Coaching uses research in Psychology and Mind/Body health to support working parents in their careers and improve quality of life for families. Dr. Mary Coussons-Read, Founding Principal of Powerful Mind Coaching, discusses this process of Cohesive Life Coaching and her results. - May 13, 2008 - Powerful Mind Consulting and Coaching, LLC
Yoga—the Younger the Better
Lazy Lizards Yoga launches redesigned website from new owner Karen Allaire, mother and yoga instructor. Her passion for Lazy Lizards Yoga developed when her own son started practicing with her at home. She was amazed to see how natural Yoga comes to a child, and how radiant and calm her son was after... - April 22, 2008 - Lazy Lizards Yoga
Realtyjuggler Desktop Real Estate Software Awarded CRS Quality Tested Product Seal
Today the Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) announced that RealtyJuggler Desktop Real Estate Software has been awarded the coveted Quality Tested Product Seal. To be awarded this seal, software applications must pass a rigorous three-part review conducted by an independent technical advisor,... - April 11, 2008 - RealOrganized, Inc.
EZ Publishing
StreamSend Launches Weekly Email Deliverability Webinar
The StreamSend Email Marketing Service is proud to introduce its new weekly email deliverability webinars. - March 20, 2008 - EZ Publishing
Top RE/MAX Agent Launches New Website
Dania Guth and her team at RE/MAX Alliance have launched a new high end website. - March 11, 2008 - evergreen-conifer.com
Xcel Energy Selects Stratavia for Data Center Automation
Leading US Energy Company Standardizes on Stratavia’s Data Palette to Automate Critical IT Tasks - March 06, 2008 - Stratavia
First Light Net
Fishing Network Announces Launch of Mobile Fishing Guide Search Site
First Light Net, a provider of niche internet advertising for the fishing, hunting, sports and outdoor industries, announced today the launch of FishingGuides.Mobi. - March 03, 2008 - First Light Net
Anna's House, LLC
“Miracle Children: Behavior and Learning Disabilities Uprooted” a Hope-Filled Resource
“Miracle Children is a book that tens of thousands of parents throughout the Western world have been waiting for, because it proves that their dreams and hopes as parents can become reality.” Dr. Peter Blythe, founder of the Institute for Neuro-Physiological Psychology (INPP), Chester, U.K. - March 01, 2008 - Anna's House, LLC
Blast Radius Woodsball Podcast
Blast Radius Woodsball Podcast to Provide On-Location Coverage of Australian Scenario Paintball Game
"Operation Invasion" reports to be backed by RECON, The Magazine of Woods Paintball - February 29, 2008 - Blast Radius Woodsball Podcast
First Light Net Acquires Fishing.org Domain Name
First Light Net, a provider of niche internet advertising for the fishing, hunting, sports and outdoor industries, announced that it has acquired the domain name Fishing.org. Their focus is to connect outdoor retailers and manufacturers to targeted customers online. The addition of Fishing.org to their network of over 350 fishing, hunting, and outdoors websites will be another big step in connecting anglers to the products and services they are looking for. - February 20, 2008 - First Light Net
Healing Sounds
Give Peace a Chants World Sound Healing Day – Feb. 14, 2008
A global event on Valentine's Day in which thousands of people throughout the planet project a healing sound for the Earth. Conceived by Sound Healing pioneer Jonathan Goldman, this is the 6th World Sound Healing Day--the first in which Temple of Sacred Sound, an interactive Internet website, will be launched in order for people to sound together in cyberspace to raise the consciousness of the planet. This event will be measured by the Global Consciousness Project out of Princeton, NJ. - January 31, 2008 - Healing Sounds
