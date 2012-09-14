PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Wickham Tractor Co. Becomes Top Land Pride Dealer in Colorado Wickham Tractor Co. was recognized this week as a top dealership for Land Pride implements in 2018. - June 12, 2019 - Wickham Tractor Co.

Weld County Colorado Official Recall Headquarters Grand Opening of the Official Recall Polis Headquarters at 808 9th Street, Greeley, Colorado on Saturday May 11, 2019. - May 10, 2019 - Official Recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Another "A" for Patient Safety in Fall 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. This is the fifth consecutive "A" for the hospital and TMCA is the only hospital in Aurora to receive an "A" grade. The designation... - November 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Hanna Now Seeing Patients at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora. “The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Catherine Logan Seeing Patients at New OrthoONE Location at HCA/HealthONE's Centennial Medical Plaza Beginning October 22, 2018, patients can visit a new OrthoONE location and physician. Catherine Logan, MD, MBA, MSPT will begin seeing patients at OrthoONE at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Centennial Medical Plaza, a campus of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA), this month. Dr. Logan is an orthopaedic... - October 22, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE Names Ryan Simpson President and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital HCA Healthcare/HealthONE has announced the appointment of Ryan Simpson as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital effective October 1, 2018. - September 12, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Opens Valve Clinic HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced they have opened a new Valve Clinic for patients with valvular heart disease. - August 29, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Welcomes Vascular Surgeon Omid Jazaeri, M.D. HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that as of August 1, Omid Jazaeri, M.D., RPVI, FACS a board-certified general and vascular surgeon, is seeing patients and performing vascular surgical procedures at TMCA. Dr. Jazaeri’s practice, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery... - August 13, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Banh Mi, Bahn You! Tokyo Joe’s Introduces the Banh Mi Bowl. Tokyo Joe’s introduces its latest creation, the Banh Mi Bowl just in time for summer. This decadent bowl includes white chicken tossed in homemade Joe’s BBQ sauce, pickled veggies, avocados, chopped greens, cilantro, jalapenos, a sous vide (soft poached) egg, black lava sea salt and drizzled... - June 27, 2018 - Tokyo Joes

Dan Skelly Golden Colorado Real Estate Expands Business Dan Skelly in Golden, CO has expanded his real estate brokerage throughout the Denver Foothills and Denver metro area. Business is so good they are looking at more office locations throughout Colorado. - April 10, 2018 - Dan Skelly

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora to Add Fifty Beds to Behavioral Health & Wellness Center HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced today that HCA will provide funding to add 50 new beds at their North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. This includes a focus on pediatric needs with their affiliation through Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. The investment... - April 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Just Released - The 2017 Official Colorado Bed and Breakfast Inn Guide Featuring B&Bs Across the State to Get the Inn-Side Travel News & Award-Winning Breakfast Recipe Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC), the Colorado Bed & Breakfast Association, recently released their 2017 printed or downloadable state association inn guide. The state guide lists quality bed and breakfast inns throughout the state of Colorado. This 30-year old trade association invites travelers to visit the many areas of the state, from Rocky Mountain majesties to the eastern fruited plains. - May 08, 2017 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado

Ashley Manor Celebrates 20th Anniversary Family owned and operated health care company celebrates it's 20th anniversary and grand opening of it's 58th and 59th facilities this month. The company specializes in small assisted living facilities in residential areas that specialize in memory care; located in Idaho, Colorado, and Oregon. - August 24, 2016 - Ashley Manor

Mad Rabbit Distillery Announces Official Grand Opening Mad Rabbit Distillery continues to create new signature cocktails featuring their delicious spirits, in preparation for the Official Grand Opening Celebration Thursday July 21, 2016 from 3:00 to 10:00pm. Located at 10860 Dover St. Westminster, CO - July 19, 2016 - Mad Rabbit Distillery

New Year’s Eve Masquerade and Fashion Show Brings Together the Best of Denver’s Fine Arts with High Fashion for an Unforgettable New Year’s Celebration This will be the first time the Colorado Symphony has been involved with a Live Fashion Show. This event will target a new demographic for the Colorado Symphony, and collaborate with a new industry altogether. This will also be a first for the involved fashion designers, including Project Runway All-Stars Winner, Mondo Guerrra. The New Year’s Masquerade & Fashion Show is the premier event introducing this fusion of High Fashion and Fine Arts in Denver. - December 17, 2015 - Soul Makers LLC

RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software Upgraded with a New eCard Library RealtyJuggler Customer Relationship Management Software (CRM) add animated Real Estate eCards. - March 02, 2015 - RealOrganized, Inc.

RealtyJuggler Upgraded with New Drip Letters RealOrganized, Inc. upgrades their flagship RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software product with an additional 150 letters. - January 05, 2015 - RealOrganized, Inc.

New White-Label Mobile App for Dispensaries Aims to Increase Sales and Patient Loyalty Legal marijuana dispensaries are notoriously plagued by problems of customer retention. A new mobile app from DispensaryMobile.com addresses this problem with a one of a kind solution. - May 29, 2014 - Dispensary Mobile

airTHC Has Gone Live airTHC helps you connect with people who have marijuana-friendly vacation rentals, ensuring that you’ll have a private space of your own to smoke—legally—while you stay in Colorado. - April 11, 2014 - airTHC

MenuTrinfo Founder Wins Bravo Entrepreneur Award Betsy Craig named 2013 “Emerging Entrepreneur” in prestigious Northern Colorado leadership program. - April 05, 2013 - MenuTrinfo

Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner Achieves Milestone Ruling on Hotels' Responsibilities Shafner firm persuades Colorado Court of Appeals to rule that hotels must use reasonable care when evicting a guest if there is a foreseeable risk that the guest will suffer harm as a result of the eviction. - March 28, 2013 - Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner

Paul R. Puckorius, President Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Paul R. Puckorius of Arvada, Colorado has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of water consulting. About Paul R. Puckorius, President Mr. Puckorius has over 55 years experience in the water consulting... - March 27, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

XTIVIA Will Exhibit at Booth #201 at Colorado Technology Association’s Yearly Technology Conference XTIVIA, Inc. will be attending Colorado Technology Association’s DEMOgala 2012 which takes place October 25, at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. This event will feature a combination of educational sessions, exhibits and on-stage demonstrations as well as an inspiring keynote by Scott McNealy, former... - October 17, 2012 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary Denver based boutique law firm has been representing construction professionals throughout Colorado since 2001. - October 01, 2011 - Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC

Colorado New York Life Office Hosts National Sales Career Day September 19, 2011 Despite continued high unemployment rates across the country, New York Life Insurance Company is highlighting our financial strength and hiring initiatives by holding a National Sales Career Day on September 19, 2011. The event will be held in Arvada , Colorado and 120 offices nationwide. New York Life's goal is to hire 75 agents locally and 3,500 nationwide in 2011. - September 13, 2011 - New York Life Insurance Company

New York Life Hiring Colorado Agents After 13 consecutive years of record growth in Colorado, New York Life is hiring 75 Colorado agents this year to meet growing consumer demand. - September 07, 2011 - New York Life Insurance Company

Game On: Dot Biking Turns Real Life Into a Game New tech company to host Geocaching competition at USA Pro Cycling Challenge - August 22, 2011 - Dot Us Sports

RealtyJuggler Adds Video Tutorials RealOrganized, Inc. announces the availability of video tutorials for their flagship real estate CRM product - RealtyJuggler. - July 26, 2010 - RealOrganized, Inc.

Innovative Change Management Toolkit Launched RIVERFORK Consulting launches innovative change management toolkit that puts design at the center stage of leading change. - March 16, 2010 - RIVERFORK CONSULTING

Baxa to Sponsor ASHP Midday Symposium: Creating a Culture of Safety in Pharmacy, a Panel Discussion on Lessons Learned Colorado-based Baxa Corporation is sponsoring a Midday Symposium at the annual American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ Midyear Clinical Meeting in Las Vegas, December 7th. The event features a panel of experts discussing lessons learned around creating a culture of safety in the pharmacy. - November 28, 2009 - Baxa Corporation

Company’s Technology Makes Applying for Colorado LEAP Simple and Fast. Littleton-Based Firm Provides Service Free for All Colorado Residents. Colorado residents can now start the LEAP application process online. The service is provided free of charge by Littleton, Colorado software company, Efficient Forms. - November 23, 2009 - Efficient Forms

RealOrganized, Inc. Releases Another Free Upgrade to RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software RealOrganized, Inc. releases a significant free upgrade to their RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software Organizer. Upgrade includes improvements FSBO, and Expired listing Prospecting tools, support for graphical letterhead, and printed flyers using RealFlyer, and over 50 additional enhancements and bug fixes. - September 14, 2009 - RealOrganized, Inc.

Thirteen Lyme-Literate Health Care Practitioners Reveal Their Treatment Strategies for Chronic Lyme Disease in New Book A new book, Insights Into Lyme Disease Treatment: Thirteen Lyme-Literate Health Care Practitioners Share Their Healing Strategies, provides people with Lyme disease and their physicians with current, cutting-edge information on the treatment of chronic Lyme disease and the corollary conditions that it... - August 30, 2009 - Connie Strasheim

Second Annual International Conference on Energy, Logistics and the Environment A two-day conference featuring high caliber worldwide executives from the energy, logistics, real estate, government and not for profit organizations who are driving the new low carbon global economy. Come and learn how they are doing it, pick their brains, and interact with them under a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. - August 10, 2009 - Global Commerce Forum

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

"Cohesive Life Coaching" Helps Working Adults Excel in their Careers and Personal Lives Moms and Dads struggling to excel as professionals and parents make tremendous gains by partnering with a with a life coach. Powerful Mind Coaching uses research in Psychology and Mind/Body health to support working parents in their careers and improve quality of life for families. Dr. Mary Coussons-Read, Founding Principal of Powerful Mind Coaching, discusses this process of Cohesive Life Coaching and her results. - May 13, 2008 - Powerful Mind Consulting and Coaching, LLC

Yoga—the Younger the Better Lazy Lizards Yoga launches redesigned website from new owner Karen Allaire, mother and yoga instructor. Her passion for Lazy Lizards Yoga developed when her own son started practicing with her at home. She was amazed to see how natural Yoga comes to a child, and how radiant and calm her son was after... - April 22, 2008 - Lazy Lizards Yoga

Realtyjuggler Desktop Real Estate Software Awarded CRS Quality Tested Product Seal Today the Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) announced that RealtyJuggler Desktop Real Estate Software has been awarded the coveted Quality Tested Product Seal. To be awarded this seal, software applications must pass a rigorous three-part review conducted by an independent technical advisor,... - April 11, 2008 - RealOrganized, Inc.

StreamSend Launches Weekly Email Deliverability Webinar The StreamSend Email Marketing Service is proud to introduce its new weekly email deliverability webinars. - March 20, 2008 - EZ Publishing

Top RE/MAX Agent Launches New Website Dania Guth and her team at RE/MAX Alliance have launched a new high end website. - March 11, 2008 - evergreen-conifer.com

Xcel Energy Selects Stratavia for Data Center Automation Leading US Energy Company Standardizes on Stratavia’s Data Palette to Automate Critical IT Tasks - March 06, 2008 - Stratavia

Fishing Network Announces Launch of Mobile Fishing Guide Search Site First Light Net, a provider of niche internet advertising for the fishing, hunting, sports and outdoor industries, announced today the launch of FishingGuides.Mobi. - March 03, 2008 - First Light Net

“Miracle Children: Behavior and Learning Disabilities Uprooted” a Hope-Filled Resource “Miracle Children is a book that tens of thousands of parents throughout the Western world have been waiting for, because it proves that their dreams and hopes as parents can become reality.” Dr. Peter Blythe, founder of the Institute for Neuro-Physiological Psychology (INPP), Chester, U.K. - March 01, 2008 - Anna's House, LLC

Blast Radius Woodsball Podcast to Provide On-Location Coverage of Australian Scenario Paintball Game "Operation Invasion" reports to be backed by RECON, The Magazine of Woods Paintball - February 29, 2008 - Blast Radius Woodsball Podcast

First Light Net Acquires Fishing.org Domain Name First Light Net, a provider of niche internet advertising for the fishing, hunting, sports and outdoor industries, announced that it has acquired the domain name Fishing.org. Their focus is to connect outdoor retailers and manufacturers to targeted customers online. The addition of Fishing.org to their network of over 350 fishing, hunting, and outdoors websites will be another big step in connecting anglers to the products and services they are looking for. - February 20, 2008 - First Light Net