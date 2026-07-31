Colorado: Pueblo News
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Holly Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Holly Care Center in Holly, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Author Jolene Rendon’s New Book, "Fairy-Tale Nightmare," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Teen Whose Dream Romance Turns Into a Twisted Nightmare She Must Escape
Recent release “Fairy-Tale Nightmare” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jolene Rendon is a compelling tale that follows Paige, a high schooler who falls for the school quarterback. After discovering his true colors, Paige meets Declan, who initially treats her like a queen but soon turns from a charming prince to a fairytale nightmare, leaving Paige fighting to survive. - August 05, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Roseen Ortiz’s Newly Released "All Things: Redemption—Disobedience—Restoration" is a Powerful Memoir of Faith, Failure, and God’s Unwavering Grace
“All Things: Redemption—Disobedience—Restoration: The Life and Story of a Pastor’s Wife” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roseen Ortiz is an intimate and unflinching exploration of a woman’s spiritual journey through marriage, ministry, personal trials, and ultimate restoration in Christ. - July 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jasneet Sethi’s Newly Released "My Classroom Lost Its Walls" is a Delightful Exploration of Outdoor Learning and Discovery
“My Classroom Lost Its Walls” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jasneet Sethi is a beautifully written and illustrated children’s book that captures the excitement and wonder of hands-on learning in nature. Through lyrical storytelling, young readers are invited to experience an unforgettable school day where the classroom extends beyond four walls and into the great outdoors. - May 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
2nd Ave Family Dental Enhances Online Presence, and Service Range for Better Patient Care
2nd Ave Family Dental, a trusted name in family dentistry, is excited to announce the relaunch of its newly redesigned website along with an array of expanded services aimed at providing even more comprehensive care for its patients. This innovative update reflects 2nd Ave Family Dental’s ongoing commitment to enhancing patient comfort, convenience, and overall dental health. - March 08, 2025 - 2nd Ave Family Dental
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Sarrah Weaver’s Newly Released "In Her Soul" is a Captivating Dystopian Tale of Self-Discovery and Rebellion
“In Her Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarrah Weaver is a compelling exploration of individuality, emotional struggle, and breaking free from a world governed by strict conformity and control. - October 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Adam Sunderman’s New Book, "The Frozen Fist," Follows an Apprentice Who Must Navigate Treacherous Terrain and Mystical Challenges to Uncover the Secrets of a Hidden Order
Fulton Books author Adam Sunderman has completed his most recent book, “The Frozen Fist”: an exhilarating tale that invites readers on a journey into a world steeped in magic, mystery, and ancient mystical powers. “Demosyna is charged with reaching the abandoned Wise-woman Order,... - August 09, 2024 - Fulton Books
Ken White Jr.’s Newly Released "Stella: The Star of Bethlehem" is a Sweet Tale of What Became of a Special, Chosen Star
“Stella: The Star of Bethlehem” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken White Jr. is an imaginative adventure that shares a vibrant tale of the night Christ was born. - February 20, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post: Understanding the Insurance Marketplace: How to Choose an Insurance Agent
Working with an insurance agent can help you get through this insurance market & find the right policy. Keep reading to learn how to choose an insurance agent. - November 22, 2023 - Your Insurance Lady
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post: the Benefits of Having Auto Repair Shop Insurance
Every body shop needs auto repair shop insurance to cover accidents or damage that could occur onsite. - September 17, 2023 - Your Insurance Lady
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post: What Does Personal Liability Insurance Cover?
Do you have personal liability insurance? If not, read further to learn what it covers. You may be surprised to learn you need this insurance after all. - September 15, 2023 - Your Insurance Lady
The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show
Introducing Renjoy: Premium Vacation Rental Management Company in Colorado Springs
A new era in vacation rental management has arrived in the picturesque city of Colorado Springs. Renjoy, a leading full-service Airbnb property management provider, is thrilled to announce its official launch, bringing unmatched expertise and premium revenue opportunities to homeowners in Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas. - May 25, 2023 - Renjoy
Front Range Community College and Upright Education Partner to Offer Online Coding Bootcamps for Adult Career Switchers; Scholarship Funding Available for a Limited Time
Career switchers looking to break into software development can receive a 95% tuition scholarship by enrolling in Front Range Community College's Upright-Powered Coding Bootcamp. - May 01, 2023 - Upright Education
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post: A Guide to Home Renters Insurance - How It Can Protect You and Your Belongings
It is important to protect your home and all its contents. That's why renters insurance - a form of insurance specifically designed for renters that can provide protection for you and your belongings in the event of some unforeseen circumstance is a must have. Keep reading to learn more. - March 01, 2023 - Your Insurance Lady
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, Cannabis Insurance for Colorado: 3 Things You Should Know
Are you familiar with cannabis insurance policies in Colorado? Learn about them here in this brief guide on how to choose the best option. - February 24, 2023 - Your Insurance Lady
Janice Halladay’s New Book, "Death Treasures," Follows Two Friends as They Set Off on a Treasure Hunting Expedition That Becomes Much More Than They Bargained for
Fulton Books author Janice Halladay, a loving grandmother who enjoys the solitude the Colorado foothills bring her and her husband, has completed her most recent book, “Death Treasures”: a gripping adventure that follows two friends, Scott and Jimmy, who find themselves on the treasure... - January 31, 2023 - Fulton Books
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, Four Things You Didn't Know About Personal Auto Insurance
What do you know about personal auto insurance in Colorado Springs? You can learn about some of your options here in this breakdown. - December 11, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, Everything You Need to Know About Bond Insurance and Its Benefits
Bond insurance guarantees repayment on a bond. This extra security may attract new investors, due to the decreased risk. - October 30, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
Growing Home Receives Renewal of Blue Ribbon Affiliation for Parents as Teachers
Parents as Teachers recognizes Growing Home’s program alignment with the evidence-based national model, inclusive of stellar data collection and impact documentation processes. - October 26, 2022 - Growing Home
The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Prestigious Three-Star Rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons
The Medical Center of Aurora has earned a distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and lung cancer resection outcomes. The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places The Medical Center of Aurora among the elite... - August 31, 2022 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Mi Casa Resource Center Celebrates 10 Years of Supporting Inventors
Mi Casa Resource Center (MCRC) announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its ProBoPat (Pro Bono Patent) Program by highlighting a local inventing team that showcases the impact of business support in the community. Taryn and Shai Omran are the ultimate innovation team. Shai always had ideas,... - June 07, 2022 - Mi Casa Resource Center
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, the Ultimate Guide to Commercial Property Insurance
Are you looking to learn more about commercial property insurance? Read this guide to learn everything you need to know as a beginner to commercial properties. Accidents happen—and by nature, they’re unexpected. If you own a property or small business, preparing for these accidents... - May 29, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, Why Do You Need Insurance for Contractors?
Insurance for contractors provides protection and benefits for all parties involved in a renovation. Learn how contractors insurance can improve business. - April 15, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
4 Tips Drivers Need to Know to Find the Right Auto Insurance
Are you shopping around for the best auto insurance for your needs and price range? Read here to learn 4 smart tips to help you find the right plan. - March 11, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, the Key Things to Know About Construction Insurance
When it comes to construction insurance, there are a few things that you need to understand. Construction insurance isn’t a basic form of insurance. Instead, it covers a company in many different construction-related situations. - December 16, 2021 - Your Insurance Lady
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, What is Renters Insurance? What Every Tenant Must Know
Your Insurance Lady lays out the basics of Renters (or Tenant) Insurance. - December 02, 2021 - Your Insurance Lady
Colorado Small Business Owner Steps Up to Invest in Employees Amid Inflation, Housing Shortage
Mark Harrill, of All American Heating in Fairplay, Colorado, raised the wages of every employee of the company in order to counter the affordable housing shortages facing workers that live and work in the Front Range of the Rockies. Mr. Harrill wants to accomplish two things with this change: 1) To let his employees know exactly how much they are appreciated and reward them for their hard work. 2) To set an example in the business community by injecting dollars into the local economy. - October 27, 2021 - All American Heating, Inc.
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, 5 Things About Workers Compensation You Should Know
When it comes to workers' compensation, every state has different laws. Learn more about this type of insurance and why it is an important requirement of doing business. - October 14, 2021 - Your Insurance Lady
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, The Various Types of Homeowners Insurance, Revealed
When choosing between types of homeowners insurance, you’ll want to consider your home’s value and structure, as well as your budget. With a little homework, you could have the right policy for you in no time. - October 01, 2021 - Your Insurance Lady
Aditanium Capital Corp. Launches a Secure Investor Relations Dashboard
Aditanium.com, a company located in Canada, BC, Chilliwack - Abbotsford, is connecting investors with real estate investment fund managers, executives, financial experts and industry professionals. The dashboard was created to target and engage with new investors / shareholders through one common dashboard. - June 15, 2020 - Aditanium Capital Corp.
Colorado’s First Behavioral Health Unit for Women Opens
HealthONE announced, today, the opening of a dedicated Women’s Unit at their Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. The first of its kind unit, located at The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) North Campus, is focused on caring for women throughout their journey to emotional... - February 21, 2020 - The Medical Center of Aurora
The Medical Center of Aurora Names Dr. Philip Stahel Chief Medical Officer
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has announced the appointment of Philip Stahel, MD, FACS, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Dr. Stahel, a board certified trauma surgeon, has served as Chief Medical Officer at North... - January 14, 2020 - The Medical Center of Aurora
The Breathing Center Offers Holistic Solutions to Asthmatics Through the Buteyko Method
Aiming to eliminate asthma symptoms through healthy breathing, the Breathing Center teaches asthma sufferers the simple breathing techniques of the Buteyko Method. - December 26, 2019 - Breathing Center
Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events
Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
Daudi Industries Presents Luxury Colorado Mountain Estate
Daudi Industries' founder has been using the Colorado mountain landscape as inspiration for his masterfully built homes and commercial buildings since his start in 1979. Today you can see the mix of large rustic wood beams and pillars, steal and stone with a modern flair creates a dramatic effect. His latest work is set at the Spanish Peak foothills, in Southern Colorado. Available for purchase, this estate proves to be one of kind. - July 15, 2019 - Daudi Industries
The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Colorado Mega Agent Jami Baker-Orr Becomes Partner at Keller Williams Performance Realty in Pueblo-Canon City-Salida
Former RE/MAX agent moves her team to Keller Williams Realty and purchases franchise partnership. - March 28, 2019 - Keller Williams Performance Realty
Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center
OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE
January Clearance Victorian Getaway Bed and Breakfast Discounts Offered at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn for Stays Through January 2019
Colorado Springs award-winning bed and breakfast inn, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, is offering special deals during the month of January to ring in the New Year with savings. This is the perfect time to unwind and relax after a hectic holiday season with two different choices for the offers which include a mid-week 2-night stay discount or a 3-night get one night free option. - January 01, 2019 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Hanna Now Seeing Patients at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora. “The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Colorado Springs' Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Offers Special Discounts to Say "Thanks" to Veterans and Bed and Breakfast Travelers
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a full-service B&B located in Colorado Springs, Colorado is saying “Thank you for your service” to Veterans and Active Duty Military in November, 2018 and additional special multiple night discounts through December 2018 for all travelers when booked directly through the inn. - October 13, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
XTIVIA Named One of 2018’s Top 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch by Insights Success Magazine
XTIVIA’s CEO, Dennis Dennis Robinson was interviewed by Insights Success magazine about XTIVIA as one of the top 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2018. Insights Success, recognized as the Best Business Magazine for enterprises, provides global technology and business updates as a... - September 26, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora to Add Fifty Beds to Behavioral Health & Wellness Center
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced today that HCA will provide funding to add 50 new beds at their North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. This includes a focus on pediatric needs with their affiliation through Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. The... - April 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Some Bunny Loves You at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn in Colorado Springs during April
Guests who stay 2 nights mid-week will receive their 2nd night for 1/2 off or those who stay a minimum of 3 nights any day of the week will receive their 3rd night free with the Holden House April Showers discount special. - March 25, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
SanSal’s Advanced Tissue Cultures Grow to New Heights with First Harvest
CBD grower committed to purity over profits announces the first harvest originating from tissue cultures of high CBD whole hemp strains. - August 11, 2016 - SanSal