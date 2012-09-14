PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest,
Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
Daudi Industries' founder has been using the Colorado mountain landscape as inspiration for his masterfully built homes and commercial buildings since his start in 1979. Today you can see the mix of large rustic wood beams and pillars, steal and stone with a modern flair creates a dramatic effect. His latest work is set at the Spanish Peak foothills, in Southern Colorado. Available for purchase, this estate proves to be one of kind. - July 15, 2019 - Daudi Industries
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Former RE/MAX agent moves her team to Keller Williams Realty and purchases franchise partnership. - March 28, 2019 - Keller Williams Performance Realty
OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE
Colorado Springs award-winning bed and breakfast inn, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, is offering special deals during the month of January to ring in the New Year with savings. This is the perfect time to unwind and relax after a hectic holiday season with two different choices for the offers which include a mid-week 2-night stay discount or a 3-night get one night free option. - January 01, 2019 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora.
“The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a full-service B&B located in Colorado Springs, Colorado is saying “Thank you for your service” to Veterans and Active Duty Military in November, 2018 and additional special multiple night discounts through December 2018 for all travelers when booked directly through the inn. - October 13, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
XTIVIA’s CEO, Dennis Dennis Robinson was interviewed by Insights Success magazine about XTIVIA as one of the top 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2018. Insights Success, recognized as the Best Business Magazine for enterprises, provides global technology and business updates as a guide... - September 26, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced today that HCA will provide funding to add 50 new beds at their North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. This includes a focus on pediatric needs with their affiliation through Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. The investment... - April 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Guests who stay 2 nights mid-week will receive their 2nd night for 1/2 off or those who stay a minimum of 3 nights any day of the week will receive their 3rd night free with the Holden House April Showers discount special. - March 25, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
CBD grower committed to purity over profits announces the first harvest originating from tissue cultures of high CBD whole hemp strains. - August 11, 2016 - SanSal
Taco Bueno opens third Colorado Springs location at Dublin & Tutt Boulevards. - January 14, 2016 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
This will be the first time the Colorado Symphony has been involved with a Live Fashion Show. This event will target a new demographic for the Colorado Symphony, and collaborate with a new industry altogether. This will also be a first for the involved fashion designers, including Project Runway All-Stars Winner, Mondo Guerrra. The New Year’s Masquerade & Fashion Show is the premier event introducing this fusion of High Fashion and Fine Arts in Denver. - December 17, 2015 - Soul Makers LLC
Pueblo Convention Center, south of Denver Colorado, has joined selected properties managed by Global Spectrum to expedite the lead response process for meetings and weddings using the industry’s first “Instant Response Solution” for their e-RFP booking process. - June 13, 2013 - Wedding QuickQuote
Shafner firm persuades Colorado Court of Appeals to rule that hotels must use reasonable care when evicting a guest if there is a foreseeable risk that the guest will suffer harm as a result of the eviction. - March 28, 2013 - Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner
Demonstrate your knowledge of ICD-10 Coding including the correct application of ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS and CMS GEMs with the industry unique credentials. - March 21, 2013 - ICD10coderscademy
XTIVIA, Inc. will be attending Colorado Technology Association’s DEMOgala 2012 which takes place October 25, at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. This event will feature a combination of educational sessions, exhibits and on-stage demonstrations as well as an inspiring keynote by Scott McNealy, former... - October 17, 2012 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Certification for experienced professionals that will lead or have a critical role in ICD-10 implementation teams (HIT professionals, trainers, project managers, healthcare consultants, HIM directors, CIOs, etc.) - October 10, 2012 - ICD10coderscademy
ICD-10 Coders Academy Credentials distinguishes an individual as competent, knowledgeable, and committed towards ICD-10 Implementation. - October 06, 2012 - ICD10coderscademy
"The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform (CBR) will drive large box trucks bearing graphic images of first-trimester aborted babies on the public streets of Colorado Springs from Monday August 6 to Sunday August 12 in an effort to educate voters about preborn children and what abortion does to them. The... - August 06, 2012 - The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform
XTIVIA, Inc., a leader in database management services, today announced the addition of Christopher Shaw as expert Microsoft SQL Server DBA to its database technical services team. Expansion to the team follows another year of growth and profitability for XTIVIA, driven by the addition of high-profile... - July 17, 2012 - XTIVIA, Inc.
GPS Source, Inc., announced today it has joined the EDGE® Innovation Network, a collaborative, open-environment initiative enabling industry and academia, with government input, to work together to enhance the delivery cycle of new technologies and innovative capabilities to warfighters and first... - January 11, 2012 - GPS Source, Inc.
Denver based boutique law firm has been representing construction professionals throughout Colorado since 2001. - October 01, 2011 - Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC
Despite continued high unemployment rates across the country, New York Life Insurance Company is highlighting our financial strength and hiring initiatives by holding a National Sales Career Day on September 19, 2011. The event will be held in Arvada , Colorado and 120 offices nationwide. New York Life's goal is to hire 75 agents locally and 3,500 nationwide in 2011. - September 13, 2011 - New York Life Insurance Company
After 13 consecutive years of record growth in Colorado, New York Life is hiring 75 Colorado agents this year to meet growing consumer demand. - September 07, 2011 - New York Life Insurance Company
New tech company to host Geocaching competition at USA Pro Cycling Challenge - August 22, 2011 - Dot Us Sports
Xtivia, Inc. a market leader in delivering Portal solutions to the fortune 1000, providing consulting and implementation services around Liferay’s new Liferay Portal 6EE announces the rapid expansion to its Liferay practice becoming a Gold Level Liferay partner and adding several new Liferay Portal... - October 26, 2010 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Colorado residents can now start the LEAP application process online. The service is provided free of charge by Littleton, Colorado software company, Efficient Forms. - November 23, 2009 - Efficient Forms
Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com
Cindy Coe and Dr. Amy Zehnder, Authors of Coaching for Commitment (C4C™), Ed. 3 (John Wiley & Sons, 2007) and co-owners of InsideOut Discovery™, Inc. (IOD™) are hosting a rare public offering of their popular coach-training program on April 7 & 8 in Pueblo, CO. Deadline to register is March 27th. Info pack and registration form attached to this (pr.com) press release. - March 07, 2009 - InsideOut Discovery, Inc.
Western Log Home Supply is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The website is a one stop shop of all things related to log cabins and homes. They are a manufacturer of log homes with over 30 years in the industry. - February 07, 2009 - Western Log Home Supply
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
Whether looking for a permanent dwelling, a great deal on a investment property or simply vacationing in Costa Rica, Buy Safe Costa Rica makes searching simple and safe. - August 15, 2007 - Buy Safe Costa Rica
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com
Shoppers needing gifts for their favorite cats or for cat loving people might consider looking into jewelry items. Low cost to highly priced jewelry items are abundantly available to the savvy consumer. - December 04, 2006 - Mustard Seed Investments Inc
An opportunity to see and experience the Amazon rain forest, its wildlife, natural history and culture can be found on GreenTracks' Spring Break trip March 17-24, 2007. The trip will be led by two expert tropical biologists. - December 01, 2006 - GreenTracks, Inc.
They have been abducted by a known "Sex Offender." - August 11, 2006 - Project Safekids