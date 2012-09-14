PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

Daudi Industries Presents Luxury Colorado Mountain Estate Daudi Industries' founder has been using the Colorado mountain landscape as inspiration for his masterfully built homes and commercial buildings since his start in 1979. Today you can see the mix of large rustic wood beams and pillars, steal and stone with a modern flair creates a dramatic effect. His latest work is set at the Spanish Peak foothills, in Southern Colorado. Available for purchase, this estate proves to be one of kind. - July 15, 2019 - Daudi Industries

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

January Clearance Victorian Getaway Bed and Breakfast Discounts Offered at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn for Stays Through January 2019 Colorado Springs award-winning bed and breakfast inn, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, is offering special deals during the month of January to ring in the New Year with savings. This is the perfect time to unwind and relax after a hectic holiday season with two different choices for the offers which include a mid-week 2-night stay discount or a 3-night get one night free option. - January 01, 2019 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Hanna Now Seeing Patients at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora. “The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Colorado Springs' Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Offers Special Discounts to Say "Thanks" to Veterans and Bed and Breakfast Travelers Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a full-service B&B located in Colorado Springs, Colorado is saying “Thank you for your service” to Veterans and Active Duty Military in November, 2018 and additional special multiple night discounts through December 2018 for all travelers when booked directly through the inn. - October 13, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

XTIVIA Named One of 2018’s Top 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch by Insights Success Magazine XTIVIA’s CEO, Dennis Dennis Robinson was interviewed by Insights Success magazine about XTIVIA as one of the top 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2018. Insights Success, recognized as the Best Business Magazine for enterprises, provides global technology and business updates as a guide... - September 26, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora to Add Fifty Beds to Behavioral Health & Wellness Center HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced today that HCA will provide funding to add 50 new beds at their North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. This includes a focus on pediatric needs with their affiliation through Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. The investment... - April 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Some Bunny Loves You at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn in Colorado Springs during April Guests who stay 2 nights mid-week will receive their 2nd night for 1/2 off or those who stay a minimum of 3 nights any day of the week will receive their 3rd night free with the Holden House April Showers discount special. - March 25, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

SanSal’s Advanced Tissue Cultures Grow to New Heights with First Harvest CBD grower committed to purity over profits announces the first harvest originating from tissue cultures of high CBD whole hemp strains. - August 11, 2016 - SanSal

Taco Bueno Continues to Expand in Colorado Springs Taco Bueno opens third Colorado Springs location at Dublin & Tutt Boulevards. - January 14, 2016 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade and Fashion Show Brings Together the Best of Denver’s Fine Arts with High Fashion for an Unforgettable New Year’s Celebration This will be the first time the Colorado Symphony has been involved with a Live Fashion Show. This event will target a new demographic for the Colorado Symphony, and collaborate with a new industry altogether. This will also be a first for the involved fashion designers, including Project Runway All-Stars Winner, Mondo Guerrra. The New Year’s Masquerade & Fashion Show is the premier event introducing this fusion of High Fashion and Fine Arts in Denver. - December 17, 2015 - Soul Makers LLC

Pueblo Convention Center Implements QuickQuote Solutions; Raise Standards Serving Meeting & Wedding Clients Pueblo Convention Center, south of Denver Colorado, has joined selected properties managed by Global Spectrum to expedite the lead response process for meetings and weddings using the industry’s first “Instant Response Solution” for their e-RFP booking process. - June 13, 2013 - Wedding QuickQuote

Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner Achieves Milestone Ruling on Hotels' Responsibilities Shafner firm persuades Colorado Court of Appeals to rule that hotels must use reasonable care when evicting a guest if there is a foreseeable risk that the guest will suffer harm as a result of the eviction. - March 28, 2013 - Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner

ICD-10 Coders Academy Releases Certified ICD-10 Coder Certification Information Demonstrate your knowledge of ICD-10 Coding including the correct application of ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS and CMS GEMs with the industry unique credentials. - March 21, 2013 - ICD10coderscademy

XTIVIA Will Exhibit at Booth #201 at Colorado Technology Association’s Yearly Technology Conference XTIVIA, Inc. will be attending Colorado Technology Association’s DEMOgala 2012 which takes place October 25, at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. This event will feature a combination of educational sessions, exhibits and on-stage demonstrations as well as an inspiring keynote by Scott McNealy, former... - October 17, 2012 - XTIVIA, Inc.

ICD-10 Implementation Online Training for Certified Medical Coders and Billers Certification for experienced professionals that will lead or have a critical role in ICD-10 implementation teams (HIT professionals, trainers, project managers, healthcare consultants, HIM directors, CIOs, etc.) - October 10, 2012 - ICD10coderscademy

ICD-10 Coders Academy Releases ICD-10 Consultant(R) and ICD-10 Analyst(R) Certification Information ICD-10 Coders Academy Credentials distinguishes an individual as competent, knowledgeable, and committed towards ICD-10 Implementation. - October 06, 2012 - ICD10coderscademy

Anti-Abortion Group Targets the Streets of Colorado Springs with Display of Large, Bloody Photos of Aborted Babies "The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform (CBR) will drive large box trucks bearing graphic images of first-trimester aborted babies on the public streets of Colorado Springs from Monday August 6 to Sunday August 12 in an effort to educate voters about preborn children and what abortion does to them. The... - August 06, 2012 - The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform

XTIVIA, Inc. Adds Microsoft® Most Valuable Professional (MVP) to SQL Server Database Team XTIVIA, Inc., a leader in database management services, today announced the addition of Christopher Shaw as expert Microsoft SQL Server DBA to its database technical services team. Expansion to the team follows another year of growth and profitability for XTIVIA, driven by the addition of high-profile... - July 17, 2012 - XTIVIA, Inc.

GPS Source, Inc. Joins EDGE® Innovation Network GPS Source, Inc., announced today it has joined the EDGE® Innovation Network, a collaborative, open-environment initiative enabling industry and academia, with government input, to work together to enhance the delivery cycle of new technologies and innovative capabilities to warfighters and first... - January 11, 2012 - GPS Source, Inc.

Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary Denver based boutique law firm has been representing construction professionals throughout Colorado since 2001. - October 01, 2011 - Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC

Colorado New York Life Office Hosts National Sales Career Day September 19, 2011 Despite continued high unemployment rates across the country, New York Life Insurance Company is highlighting our financial strength and hiring initiatives by holding a National Sales Career Day on September 19, 2011. The event will be held in Arvada , Colorado and 120 offices nationwide. New York Life's goal is to hire 75 agents locally and 3,500 nationwide in 2011. - September 13, 2011 - New York Life Insurance Company

New York Life Hiring Colorado Agents After 13 consecutive years of record growth in Colorado, New York Life is hiring 75 Colorado agents this year to meet growing consumer demand. - September 07, 2011 - New York Life Insurance Company

Game On: Dot Biking Turns Real Life Into a Game New tech company to host Geocaching competition at USA Pro Cycling Challenge - August 22, 2011 - Dot Us Sports

Xtivia Rapidly Expands Its Liferay Practice, Becomes Liferay Gold Level Partner and Adds New Liferay Portal Customers Xtivia, Inc. a market leader in delivering Portal solutions to the fortune 1000, providing consulting and implementation services around Liferay’s new Liferay Portal 6EE announces the rapid expansion to its Liferay practice becoming a Gold Level Liferay partner and adding several new Liferay Portal... - October 26, 2010 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Company’s Technology Makes Applying for Colorado LEAP Simple and Fast. Littleton-Based Firm Provides Service Free for All Colorado Residents. Colorado residents can now start the LEAP application process online. The service is provided free of charge by Littleton, Colorado software company, Efficient Forms. - November 23, 2009 - Efficient Forms

Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death" Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com

Got Coaching? Try Coaching for Commitment - Rare Author-Led Public Workshop Scheduled Cindy Coe and Dr. Amy Zehnder, Authors of Coaching for Commitment (C4C™), Ed. 3 (John Wiley & Sons, 2007) and co-owners of InsideOut Discovery™, Inc. (IOD™) are hosting a rare public offering of their popular coach-training program on April 7 & 8 in Pueblo, CO. Deadline to register is March 27th. Info pack and registration form attached to this (pr.com) press release. - March 07, 2009 - InsideOut Discovery, Inc.

Western Log Home Supply is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Their New Website. The Website is a One Stop Shop of All Things Related to Log Cabins and Homes. Western Log Home Supply is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The website is a one stop shop of all things related to log cabins and homes. They are a manufacturer of log homes with over 30 years in the industry. - February 07, 2009 - Western Log Home Supply

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Buy Safe Costa Rica Changes The Way You Find Real Estate in Costa Rica Whether looking for a permanent dwelling, a great deal on a investment property or simply vacationing in Costa Rica, Buy Safe Costa Rica makes searching simple and safe. - August 15, 2007 - Buy Safe Costa Rica

PR.com Announces New Press Release Distribution Enhancements Including Yahoo News PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com

Cat Gifts or Cat Gift Ideas Got You Stumped? Shoppers needing gifts for their favorite cats or for cat loving people might consider looking into jewelry items. Low cost to highly priced jewelry items are abundantly available to the savvy consumer. - December 04, 2006 - Mustard Seed Investments Inc