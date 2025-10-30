Recent Headlines
Within Food Service Contractors
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Love the Food You Make with Bake It With Love's Upcoming Cookbook
Angela has been creating delicious family meals for 30 years, and she shares them on Bake it With Love. She's sharing some of her most popular family dinners in her first cookbook. - January 27, 2024 - Bake It With Love
Edibles by Jack Promotes Plastic Use Reduction
Edibles by Jack promotes sustainable plastic reduction and incorporates several production processes in alignment with the UN roadmap designed toward achieving implementation of a Global Plastics Treaty. - July 08, 2022 - Edibles by Jack
Fishman & Associates Helps to Build First PopStroke
Fishman & Associates is part of the team that supported Stevens Construction in the completion of the first 36-hole putting facility with PopStroke in Fort Myers. - February 10, 2021 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Supports Multiple Golf & Country Club Projects
Fishman & Associates is working with Peacock + Lewis based in North Palm Beach to support multiple projects requiring expert food service design. Peacock + Lewis specializes in architecture, interiors and master planning for golf and country clubs. The projects include the kitchen expansion... - November 20, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Supports Ocean Reef Club Expansion
Fishman & Associates is working with Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo to expand and upgrade their private club dining restaurant. The plan includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, a separate grill kitchen, a lounge bar, grill room bar, and two custom wine rooms. The support includes expanding the... - November 07, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Hires Rachel Marchetti as Design Consultant
Rachel Marchetti has joined Fishman & Associates as a Food Service Design Consultant. Her professional background includes project management in support of the kitchen equipment and design needs of diverse clients including churches, restaurants, country clubs, and bars. Rachel worked... - November 04, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Hires Brad Buettin as Purchasing Director
Fishman & Associates recently hired Brad Buettin as Purchasing Director. Brad has significant experience managing all facets of global sourcing, supplier development, and cost reductions. His work history includes supporting Hamar Mobility, CAE Healthcare, CertainTeed, SCA Packaging and... - October 07, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Kitchen Robotics Launches the World’s First Robotic "Dark Kitchen" Solution - BeastroTM
Kitchen Robotics today announced its launch of BeastroTM, the world’s first fully-programmable robotic kitchen, which can serve up to 45 dishes per hour and can prepare dishes in multiple cuisines such as Italian, Asian, salad, soups and more. BeastroTM, powered by a cloud-based operating... - August 20, 2020 - Kitchen Robotics
Fishman & Associates Helping to Build the First Two Buc-ee’s Travel Centers in Florida
Fishman & Associates is working with J. Raymond Construction to build the first two Buc-ee’s Travel Centers in Florida. The two, 50,000 square foot convenience stores broke ground earlier this year in St. John’s County and in Daytona Beach. - July 30, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
New Student Servery at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg
Fishman & Associates is partnering with Sweet Sparkman Architects in Sarasota to design the new student servery at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. The water view dining will include multiple made-from-scratch and vegan stations, along with a large salad bar and a tandoori grill. The servery... - July 18, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates is Designing the Food and Beverage Areas for the New Sheraton Hotel in Bradenton
Fishman & Associates is working with Sandvick Architects, Inc. based in Cleveland and IN Development Partners based in San Francisco to design the food and beverage service areas for the Palmetto Sheraton Hotel adjacent to the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The 8-story 252-room hotel will... - July 05, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Joins Team to Redesign and Expand Kitchen at Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Fishman & Associates are working with GMC Architects, DeAngelis Diamond Construction, and the food service team at 800-bed Sarasota Memorial Hospital to help redesign and expand the kitchen into a state-of-the art, room service style meal delivery system for its patients. The expansion will... - June 29, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Supports Village on the Isle Expansion
Fishman & Associates recently worked with Willis Smith Construction in completing the food service area of the new skilled nursing facility at the Village on the Isle located on Venice Island. The accredited facility with 64 individual suites includes a main kitchen and four skilled nursing... - June 12, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Subway® Restaurants and Feeding America® Partner to Provide 15 Million Meals
For every Footlong purchased, Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America. - April 17, 2020 - Subway
BEN Group Trust Announces CrazE4 Chicken Restaurant Grand Opening
Kansas-based organization, BEN Group Trust, announced today that their opening the first franchise of CrazE4 Chicken Restaurants (C4C) on April 6th, 2020, at 1009 E. 16th Street, Wellington, Kansas. C4C is an innovative fast casual dining restaurant that takes the best southern fried chicken with... - March 16, 2020 - CrazE4 Chicken
Subway® Appoints Mike Kappitt as Chief Operating and Insights Officer
Subway® restaurants announced today that Mike Kappitt has joined the company in a newly created role as Chief Operating and Insights Officer. Kappitt will lead Subway's ongoing efforts across its digital channels, including third-party delivery and catering, as well as oversee the company's... - March 10, 2020 - Subway
Why Pick Just One Favorite Footlong? Subway® Makes It Easy to Get Your Hands on America's Favorite Subs with Buy One, Get One Free Offer
Get a Free Footlong when you buy any Footlong sandwich in the Subway App or online for a limited time only. - March 02, 2020 - Subway
'Tis the Season: The Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread Returns
Subway introduces the NEW! Ultimate Steak, along with the Ultimate Meatball Marinara and Ultimate Spicy Italian. - November 18, 2019 - Subway
Subway Restaurants Names John Chidsey CEO
Subway Restaurants announced today that John Chidsey has been named Chief Executive Officer effective November 18, 2019. John's career as a global franchise executive and senior leader for some of the world's well-known corporations spans brands in and outside of the food and beverage... - November 13, 2019 - Subway
Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces the Grand Opening of Sweet Chili in Brooklyn
Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili
When You Do Good, Good Things Happen This World Sandwich Day
Subway® restaurant fans, rejoice! World Sandwich Day is back. Today, Subway is celebrating the holiday with our fourth consecutive year of partnering with Feeding America® to give back to our communities, showing that when you do good things, good things happen. On November 3, sandwich... - October 31, 2019 - Subway
Subway® Restaurants Names New Chief Marketing Officer
Announces Additional Leadership Hires - October 09, 2019 - Subway
Subway® Restaurants, Feeding America® and Performer Nick Lachey Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity and Help Give Ugly Veggies a Home
Subway® restaurants are known for offering fresh, beautiful vegetables on any sandwich, providing millions of guests with easy and affordable access to delicious produce. Yet, millions of Americans face food insecurity and lack access to fresh produce. In honor of Hunger Action Month®,... - September 19, 2019 - Subway
Fishman & Associates Designs Equipment for Renovated Pool Bar and Outdoor Kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club
Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Subway® Restaurants Launch Latest Mouth-Watering, Culinary Innovation with New Naturally Pit-Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Today, Subway® restaurants are adding layers of smoky, mouth-watering flavor to its menu with the nationwide launch of its New Naturally Pit-Smoked Brisket sandwich. Subway continues to deliver guests unexpected and craveable menu items, launching several limited time only in-restaurant tests... - September 05, 2019 - Subway
Fishman & Associates Supports Design of the New Café Venice
Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Subway® Restaurants and Beyond Meat® Unveil Its Strategic Culinary Partnership and the Beyond Meatball™ Marinara
Subway® fans know they can customize their favorite sub to fit any lifestyle and now guests have even more options. Today, Subway unveils a new culinary innovation partnership with Beyond Meat® to test exclusive plant-based protein options. Starting this September and for a limited time... - August 07, 2019 - Subway
Global Subway® Teams Donate Thousands of Meals to Those in Need During Annual Convention
Subway® restuarants and its Franchise Owners are not only passionate about serving guests their beloved Footlong subs and Signature Wraps, but also about helping communities thrive and providing nourishing meals to those in need. As part of its annual Global Convention in Toronto, thousands of... - August 01, 2019 - Subway
Subway® Restaurants to Expand Its New Look to Nearly Half of Its U.S. Restaurants by the End of 2020
Learn more about our Brand Transformation - July 11, 2019 - Subway
Fishman & Associates Hires Jim Currie as Senior Project Manager
Fishman & Associates of Venice Florida has announced the hiring of a new Senior Project Manager, Jim Currie, who bring nearly 30 years of experience in the foodservice and residential construction industries with him. - June 14, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Supports New Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility Located in North Port, Florida
Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the successful development of the new Atlanta Braves Spring Training Home in North Port, Florida. The company assisted the Braves organization with food and beverage service equipment design, specifications, coordination of Health Department... - June 06, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Hires Mary Silverstein as Vice President Finance
Mary Silverstein, with over 30 years of experience, has recently been hired by Fishman and Associates as Vice President of Finance. - May 22, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Largest Food Tour in Cambodia Introduced by Dine With The Locals
Dine With The Locals, Cambodia's biggest network for food experiences in local homes, introduces the Largest Food Tour Cambodia. Tourists traveling in Cambodia will get 6 authentic food experiences in 4 different cities and regions. - May 22, 2019 - Dine With The Locals
Launch Event for LA Social Dining Start Up Invittle Raises Over $3,000 for the Soufra Fund
The private Playa del Rey dinner and fundraiser’s proceeds, paired with funds raised by Loyola Marymount student contributions, set to benefit entrepreneurial empowerment for refugees. - April 24, 2019 - Tamara Alexandre Cholakian
Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces Sweet Chili is Now Available for Private Dining
Top Chef Finalist Lisa Fernandes is now offering private dining in addition to catering, private restaurant consulting and cooking classes to New York City residents. - February 04, 2019 - Sweet Chili
Celebrity Chef Aliya LeeKong Takes Over the Culinary Program at RealEats
Delivering Locally-Sourced, Healthy, Delicious, Low-Calorie, Chef-Prepared Meals that are Ready to Eat in about 6-minutes. - January 07, 2019 - RealEats
Rock Hill School District Held a Successful "Roving Chef" Event, Teaching Students How to Cook with a Real Chef
Students at India Hook Elementary had a fun time learning about food safety, foundational cooking techniques, even cooking with a real Chef. Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), Rock Hill’s K-12 foodservice provider, holds events like these with all of its partners. It is a part of their... - November 14, 2018 - SFE, LLC
Rock Hill School District Announces Its "Roving Chef" Event (Oct. 9), Where Students Experience a Hands-on Learning Event That Includes Cooking with a Real Chef
Students at India Hook Elementary will learn about food safety, foundational cooking techniques, even cook with a real Chef. The “Roving Chef” event will be hosted by the culinary team of Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), Rock Hill’s K-12 foodservice provider. Here are the... - October 05, 2018 - SFE, LLC
Southwest Foodservice Excellence Seeks to Help Parents do Away with Lunchboxes
Southwest Foodservice Excellence presents how it partners with school districts to serve students breakfast and lunch cooked from scratch. Parents can trust that their children will eat a tasty meal and leave the lunchbox home. If your school does not have this program, then why not? It's free. - August 17, 2018 - SFE, LLC
Essex Clambake & LobsterAnywhere Partner to Bring Delicious Seafood to Your Door
Essex Clambake, LLC proudly announced a partnership with LobsterAnywhere.com to now provide live lobsters, chowder and so much more delivered right to your door. Keith “Woody” Woodman, owner of Essex Clambake says, “For years I have been asked- ‘I wish I could get a... - April 20, 2018 - Essex Clambake
TWB Innovations Announces New and Exciting Product Additions
Debuted at the 2018 Cater Source Show in Las Vegas, the new products have already received remarkable reviews. - March 15, 2018 - TWB Innovations, LLC
Mostly Healthy, Sometimes Gourmet, Always Delicious; Susan’s Table Launches Catering Service Tailored to Our Central Oregon Lifestyle
Cultured but not over garnished. Healthy with a skosh of indulgence. Committed to craft, focused on community, and inspired by adventure. Susan’s Table operates on the same set of values that shape our Central Oregon lifestyle. Susan Harrell is a classically trained chef and outdoor... - March 13, 2018 - Susan's Table
Essex Clambake is Born with Great Grandson of Inventor of Fried Clam
A Clambake legacy continues in Essex, MA - February 16, 2018 - Essex Clambake
IntoFood Finds That 95% of Chefs Need More Knowledge About Food Sustainability
Sustainability specialists IntoFood carried out surveys and research with chefs in order to understand their knowledge levels and understanding of key food sustainability issues. The feedback showed a gap between the key messages from research and actual understanding within the professional chef... - December 08, 2017 - IntoFood
Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno Ends His Award Winning Year with a Top Ten Finish at the World Food Championship Competition
Los Angeles based chef finishes in 8th place after competing against 40 chefs from around the country. - November 20, 2017 - Rondeno Culinary Designs
Nigel Bradham's and Grateful Plate's Thanksgiving Meal Share
On Sunday, November 12th, Grateful Plate is partnering with Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles and Northern Children's Services to host a Thanksgiving Meal Share. Grateful Plate will be preparing and delivering fully prepared Thanksgiving Fixins', plus a turkey courtesy of Acme Markets, to... - November 10, 2017 - Grateful Plate
CEO Chef Announces Two Ways for Companies to Give Back to the Community Through Philanthropic Team Cooking Events
CEO Chef, a leader in cooking team building programs, offers two philanthropic cooking events for companies to develop stronger teamwork skills. Find out more now. - November 06, 2016 - CEO Chef, Inc.
CEO Chef Announces Team Building Activities for Company Holiday Parties
CEO Chef, which uses culinary arts to build stronger teams in the office, has announced that their programs can enhance this winter's holiday parties with tasty food, competitive excitement, and improved team collaboration. CEO Chef's team building programs and packages, which are available across the country, meld a universal pastime with focused attention on team building and productivity in the office to create lasting results. - October 27, 2016 - CEO Chef, Inc.
Grateful Plate Has Moved to Manayunk
Philadelphia based healthy prepared meal delivery service, Grateful Plate has moved. - September 11, 2016 - Grateful Plate