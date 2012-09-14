PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces the Grand Opening of Sweet Chili in Brooklyn Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili

Fishman & Associates Designs Equipment for Renovated Pool Bar and Outdoor Kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Fishman & Associates Supports Design of the New Café Venice Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Fishman & Associates Hires Jim Currie as Senior Project Manager Fishman & Associates of Venice Florida has announced the hiring of a new Senior Project Manager, Jim Currie, who bring nearly 30 years of experience in the foodservice and residential construction industries with him. - June 14, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Fishman & Associates Supports New Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility Located in North Port, Florida Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the successful development of the new Atlanta Braves Spring Training Home in North Port, Florida. The company assisted the Braves organization with food and beverage service equipment design, specifications, coordination of Health Department approval,... - June 06, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Fishman & Associates Hires Mary Silverstein as Vice President Finance Mary Silverstein, with over 30 years of experience, has recently been hired by Fishman and Associates as Vice President of Finance. - May 22, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Largest Food Tour in Cambodia Introduced by Dine With The Locals Dine With The Locals, Cambodia's biggest network for food experiences in local homes, introduces the Largest Food Tour Cambodia. Tourists traveling in Cambodia will get 6 authentic food experiences in 4 different cities and regions. - May 22, 2019 - Dine With The Locals

Launch Event for LA Social Dining Start Up Invittle Raises Over $3,000 for the Soufra Fund The private Playa del Rey dinner and fundraiser’s proceeds, paired with funds raised by Loyola Marymount student contributions, set to benefit entrepreneurial empowerment for refugees. - April 24, 2019 - Tamara Alexandre Cholakian

Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces Sweet Chili is Now Available for Private Dining Top Chef Finalist Lisa Fernandes is now offering private dining in addition to catering, private restaurant consulting and cooking classes to New York City residents. - February 04, 2019 - Sweet Chili

Celebrity Chef Aliya LeeKong Takes Over the Culinary Program at RealEats Delivering Locally-Sourced, Healthy, Delicious, Low-Calorie, Chef-Prepared Meals that are Ready to Eat in about 6-minutes. - January 07, 2019 - RealEats

Rock Hill School District Held a Successful "Roving Chef" Event, Teaching Students How to Cook with a Real Chef Students at India Hook Elementary had a fun time learning about food safety, foundational cooking techniques, even cooking with a real Chef. Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), Rock Hill’s K-12 foodservice provider, holds events like these with all of its partners. It is a part of their food... - November 14, 2018 - SFE, LLC

Rock Hill School District Announces Its "Roving Chef" Event (Oct. 9), Where Students Experience a Hands-on Learning Event That Includes Cooking with a Real Chef Students at India Hook Elementary will learn about food safety, foundational cooking techniques, even cook with a real Chef. The “Roving Chef” event will be hosted by the culinary team of Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), Rock Hill’s K-12 foodservice provider. Here are the event... - October 05, 2018 - SFE, LLC

Southwest Foodservice Excellence Seeks to Help Parents do Away with Lunchboxes Southwest Foodservice Excellence presents how it partners with school districts to serve students breakfast and lunch cooked from scratch. Parents can trust that their children will eat a tasty meal and leave the lunchbox home. If your school does not have this program, then why not? It's free. - August 17, 2018 - SFE, LLC

Essex Clambake & LobsterAnywhere Partner to Bring Delicious Seafood to Your Door Essex Clambake, LLC proudly announced a partnership with LobsterAnywhere.com to now provide live lobsters, chowder and so much more delivered right to your door. Keith “Woody” Woodman, owner of Essex Clambake says, “For years I have been asked- ‘I wish I could get a clambake,... - April 20, 2018 - Essex Clambake

TWB Innovations Announces New and Exciting Product Additions Debuted at the 2018 Cater Source Show in Las Vegas, the new products have already received remarkable reviews. - March 15, 2018 - TWB Innovations, LLC

Mostly Healthy, Sometimes Gourmet, Always Delicious; Susan’s Table Launches Catering Service Tailored to Our Central Oregon Lifestyle Cultured but not over garnished. Healthy with a skosh of indulgence. Committed to craft, focused on community, and inspired by adventure. Susan’s Table operates on the same set of values that shape our Central Oregon lifestyle. Susan Harrell is a classically trained chef and outdoor enthusiast. - March 13, 2018 - Susan's Table

Essex Clambake is Born with Great Grandson of Inventor of Fried Clam A Clambake legacy continues in Essex, MA - February 16, 2018 - Essex Clambake

IntoFood Finds That 95% of Chefs Need More Knowledge About Food Sustainability Sustainability specialists IntoFood carried out surveys and research with chefs in order to understand their knowledge levels and understanding of key food sustainability issues. The feedback showed a gap between the key messages from research and actual understanding within the professional chef community,... - December 08, 2017 - IntoFood

Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno Ends His Award Winning Year with a Top Ten Finish at the World Food Championship Competition Los Angeles based chef finishes in 8th place after competing against 40 chefs from around the country. - November 20, 2017 - Rondeno Culinary Designs

Nigel Bradham's and Grateful Plate's Thanksgiving Meal Share On Sunday, November 12th, Grateful Plate is partnering with Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles and Northern Children's Services to host a Thanksgiving Meal Share. Grateful Plate will be preparing and delivering fully prepared Thanksgiving Fixins', plus a turkey courtesy of Acme Markets, to six... - November 10, 2017 - Grateful Plate

CEO Chef Announces Two Ways for Companies to Give Back to the Community Through Philanthropic Team Cooking Events CEO Chef, a leader in cooking team building programs, offers two philanthropic cooking events for companies to develop stronger teamwork skills. Find out more now. - November 06, 2016 - CEO Chef, Inc.

CEO Chef Announces Team Building Activities for Company Holiday Parties CEO Chef, which uses culinary arts to build stronger teams in the office, has announced that their programs can enhance this winter's holiday parties with tasty food, competitive excitement, and improved team collaboration. CEO Chef's team building programs and packages, which are available across the country, meld a universal pastime with focused attention on team building and productivity in the office to create lasting results. - October 27, 2016 - CEO Chef, Inc.

Grateful Plate Has Moved to Manayunk Philadelphia based healthy prepared meal delivery service, Grateful Plate has moved. - September 11, 2016 - Grateful Plate

CEO Chef Announces Feeding the Community Through Their 2016 Team Bonding Exercises One of the most delicious and best ways for leaders to build their organization in 2016 is through team bonding exercises. CEO Chef’s Feed the Need™, in addition to increasing productivity, building teamwork, and strengthening the organization, is one of the few team bonding exercises that gives back to the community.CEO Chef's Feed the Need™ program is an innovative way to accomplish all of your organizations goals and more. - January 29, 2016 - CEO Chef, Inc.

Frozen Functions: Ice Cream Catered Events New Business Opportunity for Entrepreneurs - May 31, 2015 - Frozen Functions

Detroit Fruit Drop Creates Healthy Culture at Work The west coast techy work culture and the ever expanding health/fitness space has made its way to Michigan and is easy to become a part of thanks to a new local company. - April 15, 2015 - Detroit Fruit Drop

Frozen Functions Now Offering Frozen Pints & The Ice Cream Bar Products for Catered Events Frozen Functions, an Atlanta ice cream catering and equipment leasing company is pleased to announce a partnership with "The Ice Cream Bar." - December 10, 2014 - Frozen Functions

Frozen Functions: Atlanta Ice Cream, Smoothie, & Milkshake Catering Company Now Offering Smoothie & Milkshake Catering in the Atlanta Area. - October 23, 2014 - Frozen Functions

Nirvana Kitchen Launches a Vegan Meal Delivery Service and a Line of Ready-to-Eat Vegan Cuisine in the Selected Retail Stores Nirvana Kitchen, a California Bay Area-based premium vegan food company, is committed to building a loyal following with taste, nutrition, convenience and transparency. - August 31, 2014 - Nirvana Kitchen

Bonicelli Fresh Meal Delivery Launches Kickstarter in Search of New Kitchen Laura Bonicelli, chef/owner of Bonicelli Fresh Meal Delivery and Catering, has been revolutionizing meal delivery and catering in the Twin Cities for the past five years by offering fresh and flavorful food, made from scratch with unprocessed, locally and globally sourced organic ingredients. It’s... - March 11, 2014 - Bonicelli Fresh Meal Delivery

Demented Donut Doctor Leaves Psycho Donuts Chef Ron Levi, the "Dr. of Donut Derangement" of Psycho Donuts fame, officially trades in his straight jacket for a chef coat. - March 08, 2014 - Chef Ron Levi

Atlanta Based "Frozen Functions" Focused on Event Services Frozen Functions is partnering with local event facilities, venues, and food service companies to provide soft serve ice cream machines. - January 05, 2014 - Frozen Functions

Vast Majority of Millennials Believe They Need to Improve Eating Habits According to New Survey by SUBWAY® Restaurants and MTV Brands Collaborate to Examine Food Shaming and Other Mealtime Trends with Release of Survey Findings. - November 21, 2013 - Subway

Cavemen, Cavewomen and Cavekids Convene in Westchester June 30th event urges CrossFit community to go “positively primal!” - June 26, 2013 - Your Chef Next Door

Kickstarter Campaign: Mattie's Wood Fired Pizza Needs a Bigger Home Matt Wolcott is the owner of Mattie's Wood Fired Pizza, a mobile food operation that participates in community events such as farmer's markets, Art Hop of Fresno, CArt Hop and private catering events. Mattie's Wood Fired Pizza's recent success has come from the support of the beautiful and bountiful... - May 23, 2013 - Mattie's Wood Fired Pizza

Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions Welcomes a New Franchise Owner in Kansas City, MO. The Kansas City, MO location of Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions has a new owner. Franchise Owner Duc Pham plans expansion and job creation by promoting Filta’s unique cooking oil management service. - May 09, 2013 - Filta

RaMona Rizzo of Mob Wives Reality TV Show to Appear at San Gennaro Feast, San Diego, Between May 30 - June 2, 2013 RaMona Rizzo of Mob Wives is coming to Royal Festivals, Inc.'s annual San Gennaro Feast May 30th thru June 2nd 2013. The San Gennaro Feast is a yearly festival brought to you by Royal Festivals, Inc. and is held in honor of the Saint, Gennaro. The festival features a wide variety of Italian food vendors, live national acts hourly on the main stage, amusement rides and games fun for the whole family. The San Gennaro Feast, held in San Diego, is one of the most popular Italian food festivals. - April 16, 2013 - Royal Festivals, Inc.

Foodsby Redefines Delivery for Restaurants and Consumers Alike Service enables restaurants to deliver meals with no minimum order or tip requirements. - February 28, 2013 - Foodsby

This Holiday Season, Start 2013 Like Our Ancestors Did 10,000 Years Ago Massachusetts-Based Company Now Offers “Cave to Table” Cuisine - December 23, 2012 - Your Chef Next Door

Frozen Functions: Operating Leases Offered for Soft Serve Machines Atlanta Based Frozen Functions Provides Soft Serve Machine Lease Programs. - November 21, 2012 - Frozen Functions

Frozen Functions: Hosts Home Depot Political Action Committee (PAC) Event Frozen Functions, an Atlanta based mobile soft-serve machine rental business, provided soft-serve ice cream and frozen yogurt at Home Depot's corporate offices for the most recent PAC event. - November 08, 2012 - Frozen Functions

Chef Marlon Angelo, a Personal Chef Service, Now Cooking Up the Ohio Valley’s Meals A Personal Chef Service is now available in the Ohio Valley and surrounding areas. - November 07, 2012 - Chef Marlon Angelo

Frozen Functions: Now Offering Non-Dairy Soft Serve Mix Frozen Functions, an Atlanta based soft serve ice cream and frozen yogurt machine rental company, is now offering a Non-Dairy Soft Serve Mix. - September 30, 2012 - Frozen Functions

Frozen Functions: A New Spin on Soft Serve Boom... "Brings Soft-Serve to the People" Frozen Functions is an Atlanta based equipment rental company that provides sales, leasing, and the rental of soft serve machines for weddings, corporate events, schools, food service companies and other functions. - September 07, 2012 - Frozen Functions

Paramount Selects We Take the Cake Bakery as Partner in the National Launch of Titanic in 3D Paramount Selects We Take the Cake bakery as partner in the national launch of Titanic in 3D. We Take the Cake has created a one of a kind cake creation, inspired by the "Heart of the Ocean" necklace featured in the Titanic movie. Paramount and We Take the Cake will give away (4) four of these cakes to lucky winners that "like" on the We Take the Cake Facebook page. - March 31, 2012 - We Take the Cake

Elior UK Scoops Corporate Responsibility Award at Springboard Excellence Awards A roof garden wormery, museum farm and a Foodbox, an initiative which provides better choice and nutritional support to people with dementia, have all helped Elior UK win the Springboard Excellence Corporate Responsibility Award. - November 19, 2011 - Elior

Lee & Eddie's Catering Delivers with New Menus, New Value Deals and New Website Chicago catering favorite of 50 years, Lee & Eddie's Catering, offers customers great new menus and money saving deals for the holiday season. - November 09, 2011 - Lee & Eddie's Catering