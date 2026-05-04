The pre-Easter festival celebrates the season of food and fun prior to Lenten and is much like Carnival and Mardi Gras. On Sunday, March 3, Old World in Huntington Beach will be hosting the German School campus and the traditional German Carnival known as Fasching. Families are invited to join in the afternoon festivities which include dancing, contests, and great German cuisine. The event is free to attend and begins at 3:00 pm. - February 23, 2019 - Old World Restaurant