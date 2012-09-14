PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces the Grand Opening of Sweet Chili in Brooklyn Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili

Catering By The Family Celebrates Two Years as The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater’s Exclusive Caterer To throw a great party, you need an incredible venue and an exceptional caterer. Now celebrating two years of partnership, Catering By The Family (CBTF) and The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater are working together to serve up unforgettable experiences. Located in Downtown St. - June 28, 2019 - Catering By The Family

Catering By The Family is the People’s Choice for Best Caterer Catering By The Family (CBTF) was named the “Best Caterer” in the 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards, presented by the Tampa Bay Times. CBTF Owner Steven Gonzalez Sr. said, “This honor means so much to us because it’s customer-driven. We always say that once you... - June 23, 2019 - Catering By The Family

Catering By The Family is the Preferred Caterer for Covington Farm Covington Farm in Dade City recently named Catering By The Family (CBTF) as their preferred caterer. CBTF is proud to bring its chef-driven cuisine to the venue, delivering food and service to match its scenic lakefront views. CBTF Owner Steven Gonzalez, Sr. said, “We were thrilled when Covington... - June 09, 2019 - Catering By The Family

Locust Grove Restaurant Launches New Brand with Successful Event On Friday, March 15, 2019, a successful launch event was held to officially announce the rebranding of Heaven’s Café to Southern Fusion Dining. The new brand consisted of the name change with new logo, new menu, and updated décor to enhance the customers dining experience. During... - April 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

St. Louis Rotisserie Relocates After 24 Years Restaurant and catering company to add Sunday hours. - March 20, 2019 - St. Louis Rotisserie

Southern Fusion Dining Officially Launches New Restaurant Brand in March Southern Fusion Dining, formerly Heaven Café, will host a rebrand launch event on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to closing celebrate the rebranding of their restaurant. - March 07, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Southern Fusion Dining Takes Over Heaven Café in 2019 to Focus on New Dining Experience Locust Grove Restaurant Transforming with New Look and Menu - March 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Sharing Food and Sharing Hope: CBTF Works to Serve Local Nonprofits Great service is important to all good caterers but Catering By The Family (CBTF) is taking their commitment to service to a higher level. On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 1 PM to 5 PM, CBTF is hosting a free open house at the Mary Help of Christians Center (MHCC) in Tampa to introduce the local community... - February 27, 2019 - Catering By The Family

It's Carnival German Style at Old World Huntington Beach as Fasching Celebration Begins on Sunday, March 3 The pre-Easter festival celebrates the season of food and fun prior to Lenten and is much like Carnival and Mardi Gras. On Sunday, March 3, Old World in Huntington Beach will be hosting the German School campus and the traditional German Carnival known as Fasching. Families are invited to join in the afternoon festivities which include dancing, contests, and great German cuisine. The event is free to attend and begins at 3:00 pm. - February 23, 2019 - Old World Restaurant

Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces Sweet Chili is Now Available for Private Dining Top Chef Finalist Lisa Fernandes is now offering private dining in addition to catering, private restaurant consulting and cooking classes to New York City residents. - February 04, 2019 - Sweet Chili

Masterpiece Cuisine Catering Receives Distinction in the 11th Annual WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® Masterpiece Cuisine Catering was announced a winner of the renowned WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® in Las Vegas. WeddingWire, Inc., a leading global online wedding marketplace, annually celebrates the top wedding professionals on WeddingWire across more than 20 service categories, from... - January 11, 2019 - Masterpiece Cuisine

KINU® Presents Their New Lightweight Coffee Grinder: “M47 Traveler” Kinu presents their smaller, more affordable, aluminum body grinder for travel. M47 Traveler requires less force to operate due to an improved thumb stopper. - November 26, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Chives Caterers to Appear at Hythe Food Festival Chives Caterers’ Chef, Graham Green, set to host a cookery demonstration during Hythe food festival. - August 26, 2018 - Chives Caterers

Chives Caterers Partner with Port Lympne to Offer Exceptional Wedding and Events Packages Ashford-based catering business, Chives Caterers, announce official partnership with Port Lympne Reserve. - August 11, 2018 - Chives Caterers

New Company - KINU® Offers Two High-End Coffee Grinders and Adjustable Tamper for Enthusiasts Kinu Grinders LLC comes to market as high-end manufacturer of coffee grinders; M47 - Handheld and M68 - Tabletop, are the two models offered directly on their website - August 09, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Filippo Sinisgalli, the Italian Chef to the Stars, Congratulates Cedric the Entertainer for the Dedication of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame IL Palato Italiano Michelin Star Awarded Chef Filippo Sinisgalli joins famed celebrities including NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Comedian George Lopez in support of their friend Cedric the Entertainer as he became the 2,640th star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame for Live Performance. - July 26, 2018 - IL Palato Italiano

Catering By The Family is a Preferred Caterer for St. Petersburg’s Duncan McClellan Gallery The Duncan McClellan Gallery (DMG) in St. Petersburg recently added Catering By The Family (CBTF) to its preferred vendor list. CBTF is proud to bring its chef-driven cuisine to the venue, creating events that are a feast for all of the senses. Owner Steven Gonzalez, Sr. says, “We believe that... - July 14, 2018 - Catering By The Family

Old World Huntington Beach to Celebrate German Immigration of 1600's to the United States This Sunday, July 8 Old World Village in Huntington Beach knows how to celebrate and this Sunday, July 8 they will be throwing a party to honor German Heritage. The festivities run from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm and admission is free. As an added incentive, the first 500 guests will receive a free authentic German meal. German... - July 05, 2018 - Old World Restaurant

Catering By The Family is a Preferred Caterer for the River Center The City of Tampa recently selected Catering By The Family (CBTF) as a preferred caterer for the long-awaited River Center at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, which is now open. As one of its exclusive caterers, CBTF is proud to provide quality cuisine and service that will honor the City of Tampa’s... - June 26, 2018 - Catering By The Family

Essex Clambake & LobsterAnywhere Partner to Bring Delicious Seafood to Your Door Essex Clambake, LLC proudly announced a partnership with LobsterAnywhere.com to now provide live lobsters, chowder and so much more delivered right to your door. Keith “Woody” Woodman, owner of Essex Clambake says, “For years I have been asked- ‘I wish I could get a clambake,... - April 20, 2018 - Essex Clambake

Old World’s Inaugural "April Affair to Remember" Brings One Stop Event Planning to Huntington Beach On Saturday, April 14, Old World Huntington Beach will host its inaugural April Affair to Remember Event Expo. This free event offers the public the opportunity to meet with vendors that will work hand-in-hand to create a memorable event whether it be a wedding, birthday, quinceanera, reunion or any other gathering. - April 06, 2018 - Old World Restaurant

Wild & Free Has the Coop Squawking with Its New Crispy & Craveable Dishes Wild & Free, the fast-casual restaurant serving rotisserie chicken and farm fresh sides on Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks expands its menu offering crispy & craveable dishes: Crispy Chicken Plate, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and gluten-free Mac & Cheese. - March 28, 2018 - Wild & Free

TWB Innovations Announces New and Exciting Product Additions Debuted at the 2018 Cater Source Show in Las Vegas, the new products have already received remarkable reviews. - March 15, 2018 - TWB Innovations, LLC

Mostly Healthy, Sometimes Gourmet, Always Delicious; Susan’s Table Launches Catering Service Tailored to Our Central Oregon Lifestyle Cultured but not over garnished. Healthy with a skosh of indulgence. Committed to craft, focused on community, and inspired by adventure. Susan’s Table operates on the same set of values that shape our Central Oregon lifestyle. Susan Harrell is a classically trained chef and outdoor enthusiast. - March 13, 2018 - Susan's Table

Essex Clambake is Born with Great Grandson of Inventor of Fried Clam A Clambake legacy continues in Essex, MA - February 16, 2018 - Essex Clambake

Bellafina Chocolates is Offering a Special Edition Valentine's Day Gifts to Benefit Kuda Vana Children's Home in Zimbabwe A Sweet Way to Help Sweet Children - February 02, 2018 - Bellafina Chocolates

IntoFood Finds That 95% of Chefs Need More Knowledge About Food Sustainability Sustainability specialists IntoFood carried out surveys and research with chefs in order to understand their knowledge levels and understanding of key food sustainability issues. The feedback showed a gap between the key messages from research and actual understanding within the professional chef community,... - December 08, 2017 - IntoFood

Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno Ends His Award Winning Year with a Top Ten Finish at the World Food Championship Competition Los Angeles based chef finishes in 8th place after competing against 40 chefs from around the country. - November 20, 2017 - Rondeno Culinary Designs

Bellafina Chocolates Supports Penn State THON Bellafina Chocolates is proud to support Penn State THON™ to help eradicate childhood cancer. Aligned with its mission of donating 100% of profits to children’s charities, Bellafina Chocolates has partnered with several THON student organizations and dancers to create special chocolate fundraisers... - November 18, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

The Bernards Inn Welcomes New Chef The Bernards Inn proudly announces the addition of Todd Mark Miller as their new Executive Chef. In his role as Executive Chef, he will spearhead The Inn’s culinary team and oversee all aspects of the the Inn’s restaurant, catering and kitchen staff. - November 14, 2017 - The Bernards Inn

Nigel Bradham's and Grateful Plate's Thanksgiving Meal Share On Sunday, November 12th, Grateful Plate is partnering with Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles and Northern Children's Services to host a Thanksgiving Meal Share. Grateful Plate will be preparing and delivering fully prepared Thanksgiving Fixins', plus a turkey courtesy of Acme Markets, to six... - November 10, 2017 - Grateful Plate

Bellafina Chocolates is Having a Celebration Bellafina Chocolates’ much anticipated mural, “A Celebration of Women, Children and Chocolate” is now complete. A celebration of the community volunteers and local artists that made the project possible is planned for September 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 123 Cherokee Street in downtown... - September 07, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

Beck’s Cajun Cafe Menu Expansion & Remodel Beck’s Cajun Café rolls out new menu items that highlight local farm fresh produce and Cajun comfort foods. - July 01, 2017 - Beck's Cajun Cafe

Bellafina Chocolates Announces Downtown Mural Project Social enterprise celebrates volunteerism in its community. - June 08, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

Bellafina Chocolates Announces Mother's Day Fundraiser Brand new for Mother's Day, Bellafina Chocolates has introduced a limited edition gourmet chocolate truffles gift box, featuring artwork by Myra Phipps. Myra is an abuse survivor who taught herself to paint with her left hand after a domestic violence incident left her right hand hindered for life. All proceeds benefit Families Free to help women recovering from substance abuse and domestic instability. Gifts can be shipped across the U.S. and can be ordered at www.bellafinachocolates.com. - May 04, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

Gran Sasso Wins 2017 Diners' Choice Award The authentic Italian restaurant is recognized for Best Service and Best Value in Brooklyn. - March 27, 2017 - Gran Sasso

Gran Sasso Announces Il Giardino Will Open This Spring Brooklyn's Gran Sasso announces that its 5,000 square foot garden will open to customers and be available for private event booking on May 1st, 2017. - March 09, 2017 - Gran Sasso

Love at First Bite Catering Celebrates 35 Years in Business in Huntington Beach Love at First Bite Catering, which has become a leading local catering business, celebrates 35 years of success this year. To commemorate this significant achievement, they hosted a gala party at Rainwater Gallery in downtown Huntington Beach combining this celebration with their official ribbon cutting event. - February 18, 2017 - Love at First Bite Catering

CEO Chef Announces Two Ways for Companies to Give Back to the Community Through Philanthropic Team Cooking Events CEO Chef, a leader in cooking team building programs, offers two philanthropic cooking events for companies to develop stronger teamwork skills. Find out more now. - November 06, 2016 - CEO Chef, Inc.

CEO Chef Announces Team Building Activities for Company Holiday Parties CEO Chef, which uses culinary arts to build stronger teams in the office, has announced that their programs can enhance this winter's holiday parties with tasty food, competitive excitement, and improved team collaboration. CEO Chef's team building programs and packages, which are available across the country, meld a universal pastime with focused attention on team building and productivity in the office to create lasting results. - October 27, 2016 - CEO Chef, Inc.

Bellafina Chocolates Corporate Gifts to Benefit United Way Bellafina Chocolates, a unique "all profits to charity" artisan chocolate company, announces a new partnership with United Way to support the 2016 Campaign. Through Nov 17, companies may order branded gifts for customers and designate 100% of the profits from their order to benefit United Way. Bellafina Chocolates can put a company's logo on the packaging and even on the truffles themselves. Gifts can be shipped directly to customers on the date specified. www.BellafinaChocolates.com/CorpGifts - October 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates

Schakolad Chocolate Factory Turns 21 Years Old Schakolad Chocolate Factory with 20 locations nationwide is turning 21 years old. To commemorate the occasion, Schakolad Chocolate Factory just released their new Anniversary Truffle - Cabernet Sauvignon in 72% Dark Chocolate. - September 17, 2016 - Schakolad Chocolate Factory

After Serving More Than 1 Million Guests, Family Owned Triangle Barbecue Restaurants Change Hands GMW Carolina, Triangle owner of three Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations, has sold all locations to another local company. The husband and wife leadership team comment on family, giving back to the community, reflect on the past and the future of the company. - September 13, 2016 - GMW Carolina, Inc

Grateful Plate Has Moved to Manayunk Philadelphia based healthy prepared meal delivery service, Grateful Plate has moved. - September 11, 2016 - Grateful Plate

Bellafina Chocolates Announces Charity Giveaway Bellafina Chocolates, a gourmet chocolate company and social enterprise that donates 100% of its profits to children's charities, is celebrating its 6-year anniversary with a Fan's Choice Charity Giveaway. Fans may vote for one of six children's charities on the company's Facebook page. - August 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates

Customers Invited to 10 Year Anniversary Celebration of Family Owned Triangle Barbecue Restaurants GMW Carolina, Triangle owner of three Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations, celebrates with customer appreciation event and giving back to the community. - August 16, 2016 - GMW Carolina, Inc

Get Your Grill on with Invisible Kitchen’s New Gourmet BBQ Catering Effortless gourmet catering for summertime party planning. - June 24, 2016 - Invisible Kitchen

How Many Ways Can One Enjoy Fresh Lobster? Go to Chicagoland's Famous LobsterFest at Nicksons Eatery June 21-25, 2016 You may have heard stories from lobster-lovers who eagerly return to Nicksons Eatery in LaGrange for its Famous Lobster Fest - about the freshest lobster you can eat, thousands of pounds of it, pulled straight from East Coast waters, steamed and served alongside locally-grown organic potato salad and corn on the cob. How many ways can one enjoy the freshest lobster? Come to Nicksons Lobster Fest and find out! - May 31, 2016 - Nicksons Eatery