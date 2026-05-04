Recent Headlines
Within Caterers
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Chef Anna of Florea Cakes Announces Strategic Shift to High-Level Coaching for Wedding Cake Designers
Award-Recognized Six-Figure Baker Repositions Brand to Help Home Bakers Build Profitable $1,000+ Wedding Cake Businesses - December 31, 2025 - Florea Cakes
Hugh's Catering Announces New Leadership, Elevated Service Standards
Fort Lauderdale's 40-year catering institution brings restaurant expertise to event-scale service. - November 27, 2025 - Hugh's Catering
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Dough Bottega Celebrates One Year of Artisanal Pizza & Community in Vallejo, CA
Dough Bottega, Vallejo’s beloved micro-enterprise home kitchen, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary serving handcrafted NY-style with California love pizzas every Friday and Saturday from 3–7 PM. In its first year, this small but mighty operation, has built a loyal... - May 14, 2025 - J. Branded DBA Dough Bottega
Copper Hills Golf Club: Building Multiple Venues for Golf, Events, and Celebrations
New construction of the venues include the Copper Club, a full-service restaurant, and a special events space capable of accommodating up to 300 guests. The 27-hole golf course will hold outdoor wedding ceremonies, large golf outings, funeral wakes, luncheons, and numerous other occasions. - April 12, 2025 - Copper Hills Golf Club
Avenida Brazil Steakhouse to Close The Woodlands Location
Avenida Brazil Steakhouse, a staple in Houston’s vibrant dining scene, has announced that its Woodlands location will close after eight years of serving authentic Brazilian steakhouse fare. The final day of service will be March 23, 2025, marking the end of an era for the beloved dining... - March 16, 2025 - Avenida Brazil
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Tyler Caiden Joins Sirocco Nightclub as CEO, Bringing Inclusive Events and Fresh Energy to Palm Springs' Nightlife Scene
Sirocco Nightclub Welcomes New CEO, Tyler Caiden, with exciting plans for Palm Springs nightlife. - October 28, 2024 - Sirocco Nightclub
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Fleur de Cuisine Continues Expansion with Restaurant and Non-Profit
A Culinary Celebration of Family and Philanthropy, Bringing the Community to the Table with a Heartfelt Mission. Fleur de Cuisine adds restaurant, memoir, and non-profit foundation to their family brand. - May 23, 2024 - Fleur de Cuisine
Masterpiece Cuisine Honored with Best Customer Service Award at the 23rd Economic Development and Small Business Awards
Masterpiece Cuisine, a leading provider of gourmet catering services in Henderson, is proud to announce its recent accolade as the recipient of the Best Customer Service Award from the the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon Masterpiece Cuisine at the 23rd... - March 06, 2024 - Masterpiece Cuisine
FULFLLD Acquires Nillam Logistics to Expand White Glove Delivery Services for Brands
www.fulflld.com/disorder FULFLLD, the tech-enabled white-labeled delivery service, announced today the acquisition of Nillam Logistics, a concierge courier service specializing in the logistics and delivery of everything from medical samples to meal delivery programs, corporate catering, liquor... - April 13, 2023 - FULFLLD
CHEF360 Catering: #4theUpstatewithLove Free Wedding Giveaway
CHEF360 Catering and partnering vendors are joining again to give away their Fourth free wedding valued at over $25,000. - October 09, 2022 - CHEF360 Catering
Edibles by Jack Promotes Plastic Use Reduction
Edibles by Jack promotes sustainable plastic reduction and incorporates several production processes in alignment with the UN roadmap designed toward achieving implementation of a Global Plastics Treaty. - July 08, 2022 - Edibles by Jack
Corporate Catering Startup CaterPlace Provides Unique Loyalty Program with Amazon Rewards
Corporate catering startup CaterPlace announces company launch. - September 30, 2021 - CaterPlace
Two Texas Foodies Reinvent the South’s Most Iconic Foods to Great Acclaim
A duo turned queso dip real dairy/all-natural (Culinary Cowgirls) then invented the world’s first (& most delicious) banana pudding sold by-the-scoop (The Culinary Room) - July 07, 2021 - The Culinary Room
Masterpiece Grill at the Drury Plaza Hotel Celebrates Long-Awaited Grand Opening
Masterpiece Cuisine – an off-premises catering company based in Las Vegas, Nevada - today announced the grand opening of its new restaurant “Masterpiece Grill” in Santa Fe, NM in partnership with Drury Southwest. The new restaurant, located within the Drury Plaza Hotel, allows... - June 23, 2021 - Masterpiece Cuisine
Outer Banks Boil Company Signs Deal to Bring the Best Pot on the Beach to the Jersey Shore
Outer Banks Boil Company Franchising, LLC has recently signed a franchise agreement with Bucks County, PA residents, Pat and Lisa Traver, to bring the acclaimed Signature Seafood Boils made famous in the OBX to the south Jersey Shore. - June 10, 2021 - Outer Banks Boil Company
Shoney's Presses Fresh Franchise Push
Iconic American brand refreshes look and model for new franchise push in 2020. - July 09, 2020 - Shoney's
BEN Group Trust Announces CrazE4 Chicken Restaurant Grand Opening
Kansas-based organization, BEN Group Trust, announced today that their opening the first franchise of CrazE4 Chicken Restaurants (C4C) on April 6th, 2020, at 1009 E. 16th Street, Wellington, Kansas. C4C is an innovative fast casual dining restaurant that takes the best southern fried chicken with... - March 16, 2020 - CrazE4 Chicken
Woody’s Bar-B-Q® Debuts a Trio of Garden-Fresh Salads for a Limited Time
Classic Southern BBQ Franchise Company Suggests Three Tasty New Ways for Patrons to Eat Their Greens - March 05, 2020 - Woody's Bar-B-Q
Catering By The Family is South Tampa’s Choice for Best Caterer
Catering By The Family (CBTF) was named the “Best Caterer” on South Tampa Magazine’s 2020 Best of South Tampa list. CBTF Owner Steven Gonzalez Sr. said, “Our clients really shared the love by voting for us, and we are so appreciative of their support. We always say that... - March 04, 2020 - Catering By The Family
South Jersey Catering Adds Party Rentals to Service
South Jersey Catering is now offering all aspects of party rentals such as tents, chairs, table, entertainment, chocolate fountains, flowers and much more. - March 03, 2020 - South Jersey Catering
Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces the Grand Opening of Sweet Chili in Brooklyn
Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili
Catering By The Family Celebrates Two Years as The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater’s Exclusive Caterer
To throw a great party, you need an incredible venue and an exceptional caterer. Now celebrating two years of partnership, Catering By The Family (CBTF) and The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater are working together to serve up unforgettable experiences. Located in Downtown... - June 28, 2019 - Catering By The Family
Catering By The Family is the People’s Choice for Best Caterer
Catering By The Family (CBTF) was named the “Best Caterer” in the 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards, presented by the Tampa Bay Times. CBTF Owner Steven Gonzalez Sr. said, “This honor means so much to us because it’s customer-driven. We always say that once... - June 23, 2019 - Catering By The Family
Catering By The Family is the Preferred Caterer for Covington Farm
Covington Farm in Dade City recently named Catering By The Family (CBTF) as their preferred caterer. CBTF is proud to bring its chef-driven cuisine to the venue, delivering food and service to match its scenic lakefront views. CBTF Owner Steven Gonzalez, Sr. said, “We were thrilled when... - June 09, 2019 - Catering By The Family
Locust Grove Restaurant Launches New Brand with Successful Event
On Friday, March 15, 2019, a successful launch event was held to officially announce the rebranding of Heaven’s Café to Southern Fusion Dining. The new brand consisted of the name change with new logo, new menu, and updated décor to enhance the customers dining experience. - April 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining
St. Louis Rotisserie Relocates After 24 Years
Restaurant and catering company to add Sunday hours. - March 20, 2019 - St. Louis Rotisserie
Southern Fusion Dining Officially Launches New Restaurant Brand in March
Southern Fusion Dining, formerly Heaven Café, will host a rebrand launch event on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to closing celebrate the rebranding of their restaurant. - March 07, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining
Southern Fusion Dining Takes Over Heaven Café in 2019 to Focus on New Dining Experience
Locust Grove Restaurant Transforming with New Look and Menu - March 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining
Sharing Food and Sharing Hope: CBTF Works to Serve Local Nonprofits
Great service is important to all good caterers but Catering By The Family (CBTF) is taking their commitment to service to a higher level. On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 1 PM to 5 PM, CBTF is hosting a free open house at the Mary Help of Christians Center (MHCC) in Tampa to introduce the local... - February 27, 2019 - Catering By The Family
It's Carnival German Style at Old World Huntington Beach as Fasching Celebration Begins on Sunday, March 3
The pre-Easter festival celebrates the season of food and fun prior to Lenten and is much like Carnival and Mardi Gras. On Sunday, March 3, Old World in Huntington Beach will be hosting the German School campus and the traditional German Carnival known as Fasching. Families are invited to join in the afternoon festivities which include dancing, contests, and great German cuisine. The event is free to attend and begins at 3:00 pm. - February 23, 2019 - Old World Restaurant
Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces Sweet Chili is Now Available for Private Dining
Top Chef Finalist Lisa Fernandes is now offering private dining in addition to catering, private restaurant consulting and cooking classes to New York City residents. - February 04, 2019 - Sweet Chili
Masterpiece Cuisine Catering Receives Distinction in the 11th Annual WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®
Masterpiece Cuisine Catering was announced a winner of the renowned WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® in Las Vegas. WeddingWire, Inc., a leading global online wedding marketplace, annually celebrates the top wedding professionals on WeddingWire across more than 20 service categories,... - January 11, 2019 - Masterpiece Cuisine
KINU® Presents Their New Lightweight Coffee Grinder: “M47 Traveler”
Kinu presents their smaller, more affordable, aluminum body grinder for travel. M47 Traveler requires less force to operate due to an improved thumb stopper. - November 26, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC
Chives Caterers to Appear at Hythe Food Festival
Chives Caterers’ Chef, Graham Green, set to host a cookery demonstration during Hythe food festival. - August 26, 2018 - Chives Caterers
Chives Caterers Partner with Port Lympne to Offer Exceptional Wedding and Events Packages
Ashford-based catering business, Chives Caterers, announce official partnership with Port Lympne Reserve. - August 11, 2018 - Chives Caterers
New Company - KINU® Offers Two High-End Coffee Grinders and Adjustable Tamper for Enthusiasts
Kinu Grinders LLC comes to market as high-end manufacturer of coffee grinders; M47 - Handheld and M68 - Tabletop, are the two models offered directly on their website - August 09, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC
Filippo Sinisgalli, the Italian Chef to the Stars, Congratulates Cedric the Entertainer for the Dedication of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
IL Palato Italiano Michelin Star Awarded Chef Filippo Sinisgalli joins famed celebrities including NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Comedian George Lopez in support of their friend Cedric the Entertainer as he became the 2,640th star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame for Live Performance. - July 26, 2018 - IL Palato Italiano
Catering By The Family is a Preferred Caterer for St. Petersburg’s Duncan McClellan Gallery
The Duncan McClellan Gallery (DMG) in St. Petersburg recently added Catering By The Family (CBTF) to its preferred vendor list. CBTF is proud to bring its chef-driven cuisine to the venue, creating events that are a feast for all of the senses. Owner Steven Gonzalez, Sr. says, “We believe... - July 14, 2018 - Catering By The Family
Old World Huntington Beach to Celebrate German Immigration of 1600's to the United States This Sunday, July 8
Old World Village in Huntington Beach knows how to celebrate and this Sunday, July 8 they will be throwing a party to honor German Heritage. The festivities run from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm and admission is free. As an added incentive, the first 500 guests will receive a free authentic German... - July 05, 2018 - Old World Restaurant
Catering By The Family is a Preferred Caterer for the River Center
The City of Tampa recently selected Catering By The Family (CBTF) as a preferred caterer for the long-awaited River Center at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, which is now open. As one of its exclusive caterers, CBTF is proud to provide quality cuisine and service that will honor the City of... - June 26, 2018 - Catering By The Family
Essex Clambake & LobsterAnywhere Partner to Bring Delicious Seafood to Your Door
Essex Clambake, LLC proudly announced a partnership with LobsterAnywhere.com to now provide live lobsters, chowder and so much more delivered right to your door. Keith “Woody” Woodman, owner of Essex Clambake says, “For years I have been asked- ‘I wish I could get a... - April 20, 2018 - Essex Clambake
Old World’s Inaugural "April Affair to Remember" Brings One Stop Event Planning to Huntington Beach
On Saturday, April 14, Old World Huntington Beach will host its inaugural April Affair to Remember Event Expo. This free event offers the public the opportunity to meet with vendors that will work hand-in-hand to create a memorable event whether it be a wedding, birthday, quinceanera, reunion or any other gathering. - April 06, 2018 - Old World Restaurant
Wild & Free Has the Coop Squawking with Its New Crispy & Craveable Dishes
Wild & Free, the fast-casual restaurant serving rotisserie chicken and farm fresh sides on Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks expands its menu offering crispy & craveable dishes: Crispy Chicken Plate, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and gluten-free Mac & Cheese. - March 28, 2018 - Wild & Free
TWB Innovations Announces New and Exciting Product Additions
Debuted at the 2018 Cater Source Show in Las Vegas, the new products have already received remarkable reviews. - March 15, 2018 - TWB Innovations, LLC
Mostly Healthy, Sometimes Gourmet, Always Delicious; Susan’s Table Launches Catering Service Tailored to Our Central Oregon Lifestyle
Cultured but not over garnished. Healthy with a skosh of indulgence. Committed to craft, focused on community, and inspired by adventure. Susan’s Table operates on the same set of values that shape our Central Oregon lifestyle. Susan Harrell is a classically trained chef and outdoor... - March 13, 2018 - Susan's Table