Recent Headlines
Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter
Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
United Pacific Releases New LED Cargo & Brake Light for 1988-93 Chevy & GMC Trucks
With dependability and convenience in mind, UPcarparts has created a reliable Cargo and Brake light for Chevy and GMC's expansive line of 88-93 trucks. - February 13, 2023 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Releases New RigGear Floor Mat Set
A leader in the manufacturing of heavy-duty truck products, UPI introduces their durable, all-weather RigGear Floor Mat Sets for select Kenworth and Peterbilt models. - January 03, 2023 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Releases New "YourGrip™" Steering Wheel System
A steering wheel system aimed at lessening the discomfort that comes with long hours of driving. - November 29, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts Releases New 1962-1964 Chevy Nova Sequential LED Tail Lights
UPcarparts.com creates OEM-style sequential tail lights for first-generation Chevy Novas. - October 31, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries to Showcase New Products and Two Classic Trucks at 2022 SEMA Show
The aftermarket industry leader returns to SEMA with a focus on classic trucks. - October 10, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific to Showcase "Stranger" 1975 Ford F-100 at 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries, in conjunction with their subdivision UPcarparts.com, is proud to feature Luis “Nacho” Rodriguez’s custom 1975 Ford F-100, aka “Stranger” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 1-4, 2022. The LA area native states the F-100... - September 29, 2022 - United Pacific
Micromed Diamond Seal Systems, Inc. Confirms its Helmet Glide Spray-On Nanotechnology Changes Views on Sports Injuries
A nanotechnology liquid contributes to the safety of football players in today's game, according to long-time college and professional football equipment manager Todd Hewitt. "It's the best thing since sliced bread." Helmet Glide is a liquid product that is sprayed on and wiped off football helmets. It reduces surface tension by more than 25% thereby decreasing the rotational friction. It also protects the helmets and masks, keeping them in play longer. HG has been used in all levels since 2013. - September 14, 2022 - Diamond Seal Systems, Inc.
UPcarparts.com to Showcase "Twisted" 1976 GMC Jimmy at the 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries’ subdivision, UPcarparts.com, a premier classic car and truck parts manufacturer, is proud to showcase Terry and Sara Rose’s custom 1976 GMC Jimmy, aka “Twisted,” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, on November 1-4, 2022. Mr. Rose, of Mt. - September 12, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts.com Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 Intervention
United Pacific Industries' subdivision UPcarparts.com is 2022's title sponsor for one of the biggest Chevrolet C10 events of the year, the 5th annual "C10 Intervention." - August 08, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 SLO Down
Classic C10 Trucks on display in beautiful San Luis Obispo. - July 13, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Releases LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck. ’73-‘80 Squarebody C10 owners now have the opportunity to convert their front ends to full-LED... - February 07, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Releases All-New ULTRALIT PLUS Full-LED Headlights for Peterbilt 359
United Pacific diversifies its commercial truck headlight product line furthermore with the all-new ULTRALIT PLUS Full LED Projector Headlight Assembly with Stainless Steel Peterbilt 359 Style Housing. Uniquely designed with double-row individual LED projectors, containing 10 super bright high... - December 01, 2021 - United Pacific
GLMIM Parts Extending Its Product Line with a Stainless Steel Gearbox
Greelife MIM Parts Co., Ltd. is excited to announce the launch of their new stainless-steel gearbox after continuously being on-trend for providing the best quality Precision metal parts. Most international CNC machining firms appreciated the GLMIM Parts team for their high-quality products and reliable services. - November 23, 2021 - Greelife MIM Co., Ltd.
United Pacific Launches Newly Redesigned UPcarparts Online Store
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned online store at UPcarparts.com. The company’s online store offers user-friendly experience with improved navigation, new features and modern design while allowing... - November 08, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Showcases LED Lighting on John Oro’s K5 Blazer at SEMA Show 2021
Classic car & truck parts manufacturer United Pacific Industries is showcasing its expansive lineup of Chevrolet C10 parts at the 2021 SEMA Show, on the latest iteration of C10 Club President John Oro’s 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer AKA “Prom Queen,” built by Provost Customs. On... - October 07, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Introduces All-New Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck
United Pacific’s Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck (Part # 110919 / 110920) are now available. Superb reproduction of the original outer rocker panels with all contour and detail for the 1967-72 Chevy & GMC Truck are now available to order. Made with high quality steel with... - May 07, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Introduces Rear Fenders for 1967 & 1968-1972 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck
United Pacific’s Rear Fenders for 1967 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110914 / 110915) and 1968-72 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110912 / 110913) are now available. Exceptional steel reproduction with all the original contour and detail finished with black EDP protective coating to keep... - February 10, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Highlights Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror
United Pacific’s Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror (Part # M1003) is now available for a wide range of classic car applications. Constructed of a highly polished stainless steel mirror head section (2.5" x 6"), with a universal mount chrome-plated zinc die cast mirror arm and... - January 07, 2021 - United Pacific
Unity Automotive Suspension Compressor Line Announcement
Unity Automotive’s ELITE SUSPENSION is now offering a full line of compressors as full air supply units; including full cage, relays, and all necessary components for simple plug and play installation. - February 16, 2019 - Unity Automotive LLC.
BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company
BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company
Optimum Vehicle Logistics, LLC (OVL) Obtains ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Optimum Vehicle Logistics, LLC (OVL) a leading provider of spare parts and services to military fleets and government contractors obtains ISO 90014:2015 Certification. - June 11, 2017 - Optimum Vehicle Logistics (OVL)
Vital Parts Increases Its Plastic & Rubber Components Manufacturing & Distribution Facilities
Vital Parts has increased its stocking and manufacturing capabilities tend fold, now able to produce more Plastic, Rubber & Metal components than ever. - May 19, 2017 - Vital Parts ltd
BEST Products Prime the Market for Latest PS1 Flexible Paint Cup System
BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company
Charred Collision Repair Centre Devastated in Fire Catastrophe Turned to Direct Tool Company to Douse the Flames
Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
All-Star America’s Cup Yacht Racing Facility Fit Out by Specialist Supplier Direct Tool Company
Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
DTC Fit Out World Class Composite Manufacturing Training Facility with Bespoke Dust Extraction System
Direct Tool Company excels in progressive composite manufacturing industry having surpassed expectations in fit out of Combined Composite Technologies’ training facility. - September 13, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Speedy Scissor Lift Installation Project Lightens the Load for Thriving Truck Maintenance Facility
Direct Tool Company completes priority project for leading high-end large commercial vehicle maintenance centre. - September 04, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Complex Commercial Spray Booth Project Carried Out by Direct Tool Company for Thriving Train Maintenance Workshop
Arlington Fleet Services Ltd steps up operation with world class paint shop facility allowing for full livery schemes to be executed. - August 21, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Direct Tool Company Succeed as Expert Consultants on Bespoke Dust Extraction Solutions for Luxury Yacht Builders
Air quality control methods rapidly progress within yacht and composite workshops, production managers realise new affordable solutions offer an almost dust-free working environment. - August 07, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Direct Tool Company Announces Plans for the Installation of a World Class Environmental Cleaning System for Luxury Yacht Builder
Sunseeker International seeks to improve working conditions and reduce carbon footprint. - July 10, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Southern Lock Adds New Security Camera Line
Southern Lock now carries a new product line: ClearView CCTV Security Cameras from IC Realtime. - September 18, 2015 - Southern Lock and Supply
Smith Tool & Supply Celebrating 50 Years
With over 50 years in business, Smith Tool & Supply has formed relationships with manufacturers and distributors to offer great products at fair prices. There are currently over 8,000 product listings on http://www.smithtoolsupply.com with new items being added regularly. - May 09, 2015 - Smith Tool & Supply
Inventor of Twice-Patented and Two-Time INPEX® Gold Medal Winning Product, the Ultimate Bucket Caddy™, Launches Crowd Funding Campaign
Inventor James Bonner has launched a crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com for The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™. Twice patented and winner of two Gold Medals at the Invention and New Product Exposition (INPEX ®), The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™ reduces the hassle of constantly bending, lifting and carrying heavy five gallon buckets. You simply roll The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™ into place, remove the seat, elevate the adjustable platform to a comfortable working height and get to work. - March 25, 2015 - Ultimate Quest LLC
HHP Expands Coverage of Caterpillar’s 3114/3116/3126/C7 Model Engines
Highway and Heavy Parts is pleased to announce the addition of a wide range of new diesel engine products to their existing line of Caterpillar parts. The addition of these products to HHP’s extensive catalogue of diesel engine components has helped them expand their coverage of CAT... - November 02, 2013 - Highway & Heavy Parts
New Black Diamond™ Coated Gaskets for 6.0L & 6.4L Power Stroke® from HHP
Highway and Heavy Parts Midland Michigan is proud to introduce all new engine sealing products for the Ford Power Stroke, Chevrolet and General Motors Duramax® Diesel Engines. Black Diamond coating technology, 5-Layer Multi-Layered Steel and rubber coated single-layer stainless steel with... - October 02, 2013 - Highway & Heavy Parts
Highway and Heavy Parts is Pleased to Announce the Release of a New Comprehensive Product Line for Sprinter Engines
Highway and Heavy Parts is please to announce the release of a new comprehensive product line for Sprinter engines. Pistons, gasket sets, bearing and more are now in stock at HHP. - October 02, 2013 - Highway & Heavy Parts
HHP Releases the Latest Addition to Their Tech Tip Series Covering Piston Reuse
Highway and Heavy Parts discusses the pros and cons to reusing pistons while preforming an engine rebuild. - August 31, 2013 - Highway & Heavy Parts
Car Audio Group’s Domestic Online Retail Sales Boomed in February
With a successful sales campaign, the Car Audio Group’s domestic online retail sales increased a lot in February. - March 17, 2013 - Car Audio Group
Car Audio Group’s Exportation to India Shrinks
With the decreasing car demand in India, the Car Audio Group’s exported sales of car stereo products decreased in the Indian market. - September 28, 2012 - Car Audio Group
U.S. Coast Guard Confirms "DE-OIL-IT" a Non-Hazardous Item for Storage Aboard Marine Vessels
Compliant with Federal Law 46 C.F.R. Part 147 - June 24, 2012 - Tech-Lube Wholesale
Car Audio Group Plans to Make New Car Audio for Green Vehicles
The Car Audio Group developed new designs of car audio products to earn a bigger market share, as the Shenzhen government just announced a plan to expand new-energy vehicles on roads. - April 10, 2012 - Car Audio Group
New Lending Guidelines Benefit the Car Audio Group
The new lending guidelines in China improve the lending environment for green companies like the Car Audio Group. - March 19, 2012 - Car Audio Group
Car Audio Group Urges More Supporting Policies for SMEs in China
SMEs in China are facing difficulties in further development due to the weakening global demand amid rising labor and material costs. Car Audio Group, as a deputy in the car audio industry, urged more supporting policies to help SMEs. - February 25, 2012 - Car Audio Group
Car Audio Group Focuses on Product Innovation to Meet New Standards for C-NCAP
New Car Assessment Program’s new standards are announced, which will bring in sweeping reforms and innovation in the car industry and industries of car accessories. Car Audio Group is expecting a fierce competition in the industry on upgrading safety level. - February 21, 2012 - Car Audio Group
Car Audio Group Views the Prospect as China Retained Auto Sales Crown
Car Audio Group is expecting booming business for car audio suppliers this year, as China remained the largest auto sales market in the world. - February 21, 2012 - Car Audio Group
Car Audio Group Launched New Strategies to Meet the New Car Tax Law in China
Car Audio Group decided to launch new strategies to boom car audio sales under the new car tax law in China. - January 29, 2012 - Car Audio Group
Car Audio Group Adopts a New Web Platform for Business Development
As an original car audio supplier in China, Car Audio Group has launched a new web platform to deliver original car audio sourcing solutions to global clients. - January 16, 2012 - Car Audio Group
Torklift International Debuts Industry's First Glowing Handrail
Joining Torklift International’s revolutionary line up of glow in the dark scissor steps is the new “GlowGuide” handrail system. Designed with safety in mind, this multi-tool is made in the USA and is compatible with most step applications. - October 30, 2010 - Torklift International