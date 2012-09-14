PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Unity Automotive Suspension Compressor Line Announcement Unity Automotive’s ELITE SUSPENSION is now offering a full line of compressors as full air supply units; including full cage, relays, and all necessary components for simple plug and play installation. - February 16, 2019 - Unity Automotive LLC.

BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company

Optimum Vehicle Logistics, LLC (OVL) Obtains ISO 9001:2015 Certification Optimum Vehicle Logistics, LLC (OVL) a leading provider of spare parts and services to military fleets and government contractors obtains ISO 90014:2015 Certification. - June 11, 2017 - Optimum Vehicle Logistics (OVL)

Vital Parts Increases Its Plastic & Rubber Components Manufacturing & Distribution Facilities Vital Parts has increased its stocking and manufacturing capabilities tend fold, now able to produce more Plastic, Rubber & Metal components than ever. - May 19, 2017 - Vital Parts ltd

BEST Products Prime the Market for Latest PS1 Flexible Paint Cup System BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company

Charred Collision Repair Centre Devastated in Fire Catastrophe Turned to Direct Tool Company to Douse the Flames Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

All-Star America’s Cup Yacht Racing Facility Fit Out by Specialist Supplier Direct Tool Company Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

DTC Fit Out World Class Composite Manufacturing Training Facility with Bespoke Dust Extraction System Direct Tool Company excels in progressive composite manufacturing industry having surpassed expectations in fit out of Combined Composite Technologies’ training facility. - September 13, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Speedy Scissor Lift Installation Project Lightens the Load for Thriving Truck Maintenance Facility Direct Tool Company completes priority project for leading high-end large commercial vehicle maintenance centre. - September 04, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Complex Commercial Spray Booth Project Carried Out by Direct Tool Company for Thriving Train Maintenance Workshop Arlington Fleet Services Ltd steps up operation with world class paint shop facility allowing for full livery schemes to be executed. - August 21, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Direct Tool Company Succeed as Expert Consultants on Bespoke Dust Extraction Solutions for Luxury Yacht Builders Air quality control methods rapidly progress within yacht and composite workshops, production managers realise new affordable solutions offer an almost dust-free working environment. - August 07, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Direct Tool Company Announces Plans for the Installation of a World Class Environmental Cleaning System for Luxury Yacht Builder Sunseeker International seeks to improve working conditions and reduce carbon footprint. - July 10, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Southern Lock Adds New Security Camera Line Southern Lock now carries a new product line: ClearView CCTV Security Cameras from IC Realtime. - September 18, 2015 - Southern Lock and Supply

Smith Tool & Supply Celebrating 50 Years With over 50 years in business, Smith Tool & Supply has formed relationships with manufacturers and distributors to offer great products at fair prices. There are currently over 8,000 product listings on http://www.smithtoolsupply.com with new items being added regularly. - May 09, 2015 - Smith Tool & Supply

Inventor of Twice-Patented and Two-Time INPEX® Gold Medal Winning Product, the Ultimate Bucket Caddy™, Launches Crowd Funding Campaign Inventor James Bonner has launched a crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com for The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™. Twice patented and winner of two Gold Medals at the Invention and New Product Exposition (INPEX ®), The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™ reduces the hassle of constantly bending, lifting and carrying heavy five gallon buckets. You simply roll The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™ into place, remove the seat, elevate the adjustable platform to a comfortable working height and get to work. - March 25, 2015 - Ultimate Quest LLC

HHP Expands Coverage of Caterpillar’s 3114/3116/3126/C7 Model Engines Highway and Heavy Parts is pleased to announce the addition of a wide range of new diesel engine products to their existing line of Caterpillar parts. The addition of these products to HHP’s extensive catalogue of diesel engine components has helped them expand their coverage of CAT applications... - November 02, 2013 - Highway & Heavy Parts

Highway and Heavy Parts is Pleased to Announce the Release of a New Comprehensive Product Line for Sprinter Engines Highway and Heavy Parts is please to announce the release of a new comprehensive product line for Sprinter engines. Pistons, gasket sets, bearing and more are now in stock at HHP. - October 02, 2013 - Highway & Heavy Parts

New Black Diamond™ Coated Gaskets for 6.0L & 6.4L Power Stroke® from HHP Highway and Heavy Parts Midland Michigan is proud to introduce all new engine sealing products for the Ford Power Stroke, Chevrolet and General Motors Duramax® Diesel Engines. Black Diamond coating technology, 5-Layer Multi-Layered Steel and rubber coated single-layer stainless steel with embossment... - October 02, 2013 - Highway & Heavy Parts

HHP Releases the Latest Addition to Their Tech Tip Series Covering Piston Reuse Highway and Heavy Parts discusses the pros and cons to reusing pistons while preforming an engine rebuild. - August 31, 2013 - Highway & Heavy Parts

Car Audio Group’s Domestic Online Retail Sales Boomed in February With a successful sales campaign, the Car Audio Group’s domestic online retail sales increased a lot in February. - March 17, 2013 - Car Audio Group

Car Audio Group’s Exportation to India Shrinks With the decreasing car demand in India, the Car Audio Group’s exported sales of car stereo products decreased in the Indian market. - September 28, 2012 - Car Audio Group

U.S. Coast Guard Confirms "DE-OIL-IT" a Non-Hazardous Item for Storage Aboard Marine Vessels Compliant with Federal Law 46 C.F.R. Part 147 - June 24, 2012 - Tech-Lube Wholesale

Car Audio Group Plans to Make New Car Audio for Green Vehicles The Car Audio Group developed new designs of car audio products to earn a bigger market share, as the Shenzhen government just announced a plan to expand new-energy vehicles on roads. - April 10, 2012 - Car Audio Group

New Lending Guidelines Benefit the Car Audio Group The new lending guidelines in China improve the lending environment for green companies like the Car Audio Group. - March 19, 2012 - Car Audio Group

Car Audio Group Urges More Supporting Policies for SMEs in China SMEs in China are facing difficulties in further development due to the weakening global demand amid rising labor and material costs. Car Audio Group, as a deputy in the car audio industry, urged more supporting policies to help SMEs. - February 25, 2012 - Car Audio Group

Car Audio Group Focuses on Product Innovation to Meet New Standards for C-NCAP New Car Assessment Program’s new standards are announced, which will bring in sweeping reforms and innovation in the car industry and industries of car accessories. Car Audio Group is expecting a fierce competition in the industry on upgrading safety level. - February 21, 2012 - Car Audio Group

Car Audio Group Views the Prospect as China Retained Auto Sales Crown Car Audio Group is expecting booming business for car audio suppliers this year, as China remained the largest auto sales market in the world. - February 21, 2012 - Car Audio Group

Car Audio Group Launched New Strategies to Meet the New Car Tax Law in China Car Audio Group decided to launch new strategies to boom car audio sales under the new car tax law in China. - January 29, 2012 - Car Audio Group

Car Audio Group Adopts a New Web Platform for Business Development As an original car audio supplier in China, Car Audio Group has launched a new web platform to deliver original car audio sourcing solutions to global clients. - January 16, 2012 - Car Audio Group

Torklift International Debuts Industry's First Glowing Handrail Joining Torklift International’s revolutionary line up of glow in the dark scissor steps is the new “GlowGuide” handrail system. Designed with safety in mind, this multi-tool is made in the USA and is compatible with most step applications. - October 30, 2010 - Torklift International

EMI Supply Inc. Announces August / September 2010 Tactical Glove Promotion EMI Supply Inc. announces August / September 2010 promotion on High Performance Tactical Gloves by Mechanix Wear and Ironclad Performance Wear. This promotion will focus on covert and tactical gloves with special pricing through the end of September 2010. EMI Supply Inc. will feature special pricing... - August 24, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

EMI Supply Inc. Announces Business Partnership with The M.K. Morse Company EMI Supply Inc. announces a new business partnership with M.K. Morse. This partnership recognizes EMI Supply Inc. as an authorized distributor of M.K. Morse and its complete line of band saw blades and cutting tool accessories. - August 24, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

EMI Supply Inc. Announces Addition of Wej-It Fastening Systems EMI Supply Inc. announces the addition of Wej-It Fastening Systems to its extensive product line. Wej-It Fastening Systems is the oldest manufacturer of one-piece mechanical anchors, and maker of the Original wej-it® wedge anchor. Widely used in the installation of pallet racking, stair cases, carports,... - July 23, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

EMI Supply Inc. Announces Partnership with Intertape Polymer Group EMI Supply Inc. announces partnership with Intertape Polymer Group. This partnership recognizes EMI Supply Inc. as an authorized distributor of Intertape Polymer Group and its complete line of adhesive tapes. - July 06, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

“There and Back Again”- Torklift’s Trek to the Top You don't have to be a world class mountain climber to achieve great things- but it certainly helps to have one on your team. Torklift International Sponsee Greg Vernovage completes a successful summit of Mount Everest at the same time that Torklift International is forging thru a second year of unprecedented growth in the struggling automotive/RV industry. - June 30, 2010 - Torklift International

JustParts.com Releases Their Highly Anticipated Site Version 1.5.6. New site packs more punch than ever. More parts, new blog, Twitter and Facebook accounts, US Auto Parts Network Inc. partnership and tons of new tools and features on board for both part-buyers and sellers. - April 10, 2009 - JustParts.com

Safety at It’s "Level" Best No longer just about truck campers, Torklift International responds to customer feedback requesting a Chevy/GMC version of their popular suspension accessory the "Stableload" with a new, four-way adjustable model. The new Chevy/GMC Stableload activates the factory overload springs earlier to reduce sway, body roll, and other undesirable ride characteristics that can lead to accidents. The Torklift Stableload line is the biggest innovation in towing and hauling safety since airbags. - March 26, 2009 - Torklift International

Just Parts Heads to the OARA Convention JustParts.com packs its bags and heads to Toronto for the Ontario Automotive Recyclers Association (OARA) Trade Show and Convention from March 27-28, 2009. - March 25, 2009 - JustParts.com

2008 Best-Sellers List on JustParts.com Just Parts releases its first ever annual list of top-selling parts. - January 29, 2009 - JustParts.com

European Car Part Business Booms on JustParts.com New parts and accessories for Volkswagen, Mercedes, and BMW keeps sellers’ registers ringing on JustParts.com in 2009. - January 29, 2009 - JustParts.com

A New Name for Towing Power Recognized leader in the towing industry Torklift International proudly presents the newest in their line of heavy hauling hitches, the Superhitch Magnum. The Superhitch Magnum is the highest rated class V hitch around and features no drill applications and Torklift's industry exclusive lifetime warranty. - December 18, 2008 - Torklift International

JustParts.com Welcomes eBay PowerSellers and Amazon sellers Just Parts opens its doors to eBay Motors Powersellers and Amazon sellers. - December 06, 2008 - JustParts.com

EMI Supply Inc. Launches New State-of-the-Art Web Site EMI Supply Inc. launches new state-of-the-art web site. The site is an excellent resource for technical information and offers existing and new customers alike a user friendly environment to place online orders. - November 23, 2008 - EMI Supply Inc.

EMI Supply Inc. Announces Partnership with Permali Deho EMI Supply Inc. announces partnership with Permali Deho. This partnership recognizes EMI Supply Inc. as the exclusive distributor of Permali Deho Jabroc densified wood laminate for all of North America. - November 23, 2008 - EMI Supply Inc.

JustParts.com Unveils the 'Parts Car Listing Tool' JustParts.com officially launches its highly-anticipated Parts Car Listing Tool that will make buying and selling parts cars cheap, quick and easy online. - November 21, 2008 - JustParts.com

JustParts.com Wraps Up SEMA '08 JustParts.com completes its inaugural exhibition at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. - November 14, 2008 - JustParts.com

The Promotriz International Online Parts Store Has Been Active for Over 12 Months Now. How Time Flies The Promotriz International, Inc. website went live at the end of September 2006. They were so busy taking care of customers and giving them value for money that no one realized the date of the first anniversary had come and gone. PromotrizInt.com have just lowered the minimum order value for free ground... - November 14, 2007 - Promotriz International, Inc.

Do You Know Where Your Buses Are? Know where your fleet is with real time GPS. Get called immediately if they leave their operating area. See the top speeds of the day. Get notified when vehicle maintenance is due. Go to http://www.StressFreeGPS.com for more information. - November 13, 2007 - Stress Free GPS

Groundbreaking Technology in Global Positioning System (GPS) Internet Vehicle Tracking Now Being Sold to the Public at www.stressfreegps.com Millennium Plus GPS Tracking is a powerful vehicle gps tracking device and fleet monitoring system with satellite photos, near real-time location updates, and detailed reporting features and is now available to anyone who owns a car, truck, motorcycle or atv. - November 04, 2007 - Stress Free GPS