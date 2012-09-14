PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Celebrating Entotrust Growth for Next Level Insect Food: Certified & Sustainable ENTOTRUST, the insect food certification, celebrates the first year of activity, defining the global insect-food assessment for safety and sustainability in the growing edible insects sector. The ENTOTRUST seal on product packaging is achieved only by food manufacturers and farmers that successfully passed the assessment program. ENTOTRUST is becoming the reference icon for insect food quality, and for retailers searching innovative foods. More information at http://www.entotrust.org. - October 17, 2019 - ENTOTRUST

NW GA Writers Conference Presents One-of-a-Kind Conference for Writers of All Skill Levels and Genres Nov. 1 and 2 is the NW GA Writers Conference. It all begins Friday evening with a dinner and comedy event. Saturday is for literary fun and learning. Hear from industry professionals on some of the hottest topics affecting authors. Snag a meeting with an Agent. This is an event for writers of all genres and skill levels. Conference Keynote Speaker is the critically-acclaimed author Steven James. - September 26, 2019 - NW GA Writers Conference

Urgent Message for the Brussels III Conference: Include the Voices of Refugees When Deciding on Their Future While the European Union and United Nations are getting ready for the Brussels III "Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region," the Syrians who are subject of this conference are nowhere to be seen. That is why Upinion engaged with more than 7.000 Syrian refugees in Turkey to hear about their challenges and their solutions to their problems. - March 11, 2019 - Upinion

Upinion Engages with Asylum Seekers on Lesbos: "Moria is Hell" Upinion would like to share insights of asylum seekers and migrants on Lesbos. Upinion connected with 165 camps' residents on Lesbos via their communication tool using social messaging apps. The answers are quite distressing. Almost everyone felt unsafe and their psychological well-being has deteriorated since their arrival on Lesbos. The overall goal of this research is to help improve living conditions of asylum seekers on Lesbos while involving them in the change process. - February 12, 2019 - Upinion

Viafoura Launches New Audience Engagement Suite to Power Live Story Coverage and Real-time Conversations for Media Companies Viafoura – a leading provider of engagement cloud solutions specifically built for news publishers and media companies – today announced the launch of Conversations. Building on their leading real-time commenting platform, Viafoura Conversations provides, a complete set of real-time tools... - August 02, 2018 - Viafoura Inc.

Pelmorex Corp. Calls on Viafoura to Help Expand Active Community Membership by Over 50 Percent Hoping to cement their position as the online destination for weather and weather-related news, Pelmorex started looking for new ways to build their audience and create a more active and engaged community around their content on the weathernetwork.com and MétéoMédia. To do so, they... - May 18, 2018 - Viafoura Inc.

SNJ Today’s Megan Wolf Awarded ONA Fellowship Megan Wolf, Chief Content Officer for SNJ Today, was recently chosen as an inaugural Journalism Mentorship Collaborative Fellow by the Online News Association (ONA), the world’s largest association of digital journalists. She was picked as one of the 16 fellows from an applicant pool of 60. Other... - March 13, 2018 - SNJ Today

SNJ Today Appoints New President Ken Pustizzi, Sr., CEO and founder of SNJ Today, announced that Ken Pustizzi, Jr. has been appointed president of the southern New Jersey-based media company. - February 27, 2018 - SNJ Today

Omnicom Press Author Offers Crucial Background on Trump's Russiagate New monograph series titled, "Russia: Straight Talk on Hushed Issues" gives an inside look into today's most dangerously explosive international issue. - January 06, 2018 - Omnicom Press

neolog Announces the Release of the Lexinary, a Dictionary of Brand New Words The nameless, named Have you ever wondered why.. Definitions that provoke either laughter or reflection. - October 02, 2017 - neolog Eds.

From the Creators of 'Bayside! the Musical!' and More Comes Friends! the Musical! The parody kings, Bob and Tobly McSmith, are at it again. Friends! The Musical! opens Fall 2017 at The Triad in NYC. The production will be produced by Lynn Shore and is set to be directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato, - April 12, 2017 - Lynn Shore Entertainment, LLC

Award-Winning Novel Star Racers Could Redefine the Graphic Novel Star Racers won the National Silver Medal for Best Science Fiction at the 2016 IPPY Book Awards. - April 08, 2016 - Star Racers

St Augustine Buzz "Foodies Guide to St Augustine Dining" St. Augustine’s restaurants are a welcome vacation destination for any a taste need. This guide will help you plan your next food adventure in The Nation's Oldest City. - March 16, 2016 - St Augustine Buzz Media

MyRonkonkoma.com Hosted a Meeting Where Residents Created a Lake Ronkonkoma Advisory Committee: Restore Lake Ronkonkoma 2016 Islip, Smithtown, Brookhaven and Suffolk County recently signed a Lake Ronkonkoma intermunicipal agreement to preserve and protect Lake Ronkonkoma. The residents have created their own committee which can work with the political leaders so that a strong channel of communication is open. - February 24, 2016 - My Ronkonkoma

Nathan's Light Launches New Book, "Crossing the Rubicon A Personal Journey of Self-Acceptance of a Proud Gay Man" by D Nathan Cieszynski Nathan's Light is pleased to announce the launch of "Crossing the Rubicon" by D Nathan Cieszynski. This book was written to help individuals find their piece of contentment, find their path to self-acceptance and release the chains that bind them to half-lives and shadows as Nathan shares his... - January 19, 2016 - Nathan's Light

Born Again Author Helps to Pull the Veil Off of Evil Brian Reynolds, author of the new book "Kingdom of Darkness in a Fallen World" plays his part to promote awareness of nefarious spiritual activity transpiring just outside our view affecting everyone. Reynolds goes back to the beginning and works forward to build the case that the Kingdom of... - December 23, 2015 - Supernatural Truth in Christ

SBB Media, LLC Brings Best Selling Authors and Industry Models to Sin City SBB Media, LLC brings 80 Best Selling Authors, Industry Models and top Photographers to the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 15-17th. A charity Auction, fund-raising "wedding," Author Signing, and Wedding Reception will be hosted. A portion of the proceeds will help Carter- a five-year-old Colorado boy that is battling cancer. - December 16, 2015 - SBB Media, LLC

Pope Francis Meets Formerly Homeless Street Newspaper Vendor for Exclusive Interview with INSP (International Network of Street Papers) Pope Francis has invited a formerly homeless street paper seller into the Vatican for an intimate meeting, in which he discussed his determination to make the Catholic Church support the poor. - November 09, 2015 - INSP (International Network of Street Papers)

Heartbeat Christian News Announces a Marketing Madness/Sales Secrets Workshop to Help All Business Owners and Entrepreneurs The purpose of this event is to teach business owners and entrepreneurs the do's and don't's of marketing and the psychology of sales. When finished, you will know how to wisely spend your marketing money, avoid scams and boost your sales. - September 05, 2015 - Heartbeat Christian News

The Ronkonkoma Hub's Phase 1 Construction Begins. MyRonkonkoma.com, The Online Newspaper, Has Expanded It's Reporting to Cover the New Construction Area. Today, 5 signs were posted on 5 different properties east of the LIRR Ronkonkoma Train Station. These signs posted today, mark the start of Phase 1 with the Ronkonkoma Hub Project. Business activities in this area will expand for most all existing businesses. - August 08, 2015 - My Ronkonkoma

FSI Advertising Study Shows Grocery Advertising Expenditures Up; QSR and Regional Home Improvement Post Gains Grocery retailers increased their spending on newspaper freestanding inserts (FSIs) in the first two quarters of 2015 compared to the same period of 2014. Grocers in the Tactician Media Business Intelligence Transaction Database increased their spending on FSIs by 7% over the same period of 2014 and... - August 06, 2015 - Tactician Media, LLC

5 New Websites Launched for the Ronkonkoma Hub Community Ronkonkoma, Long Island, New York Gets 5 New Websites ahead of The Ronkonkoma Hub, a Nationally recognized Transit Oriented Development. - August 05, 2015 - My Ronkonkoma

Next Generation Signature Homes Acquires 99 Home Sites in Plainfield Sales of Homes Featuring All-New Floorplans Anticipated in October 2015 - June 06, 2015 - Next Generation Development

The "Re-Book" (Reinvented Book) - an Answer to the Demise of the Printed Book? Author and independent publisher speculates about the future of publishing and announces a unique book project helping Americans and Canadians understand (and work with) each other better. - April 18, 2015 - Crisis Response Publishing

Operation T.A.L.K to Host Fundraising Event 1st Annual Motorcycle Run and Casino Night to support the military community and prevent active duty and veteran suicide. - April 16, 2015 - Operation TALK

Budding Ideas for Celebrating Women’s Day, March 8th Women’s Day, observed annually worldwide on March 8, is a time to express respect, appreciation and love and to celebrate women’s achievements. Around the world, many people give flowers and other small gifts to their mothers, wives, grandmothers and daughters, as well as coworkers, teachers and friends in recognition of Women’s Day. Women’s Day Arizona offers unique floral ideas to celebrate the special women in your life. - March 05, 2015 - Women's Day Arizona

Exposure & Associates PR Firm and Elite Talent & Event Management Announces Its Public Merger Creating Jobs and Opportunities Expanding to meet global markets as Public Relations and Event Coordination. - January 26, 2015 - Exposure & Associates

Tactician Media Announces New Training Platform for Publishers Tactician Media has launched a new industry-wide training platform for advertising sales forces. The new University adopts technology utilized by many of the top business schools and is geared towards the learning habits of millennials. “Our research shows a strong correlation between training... - January 14, 2015 - Tactician Media, LLC

Long Island Exchange; LIUsedCars.com Launch Car Finding Service LIUsedCars.com, the premiere automotive destination on the web for consumers to find quality used cars in the Long Island area, ads vehicle alert system. - January 04, 2015 - Long Island Exchange

Long Island Exchange; LIUsedCars.com Launches Private Seller Listings Company responds to public for dealer-only open to be lifted; allow regional service to private sellers. - January 04, 2015 - Long Island Exchange

Will Ukraine Drag America Into War with Russia? New book provides exclusive insights into the current Ukrainian crisis, and identifies the unexpected causes of the conflict. - December 10, 2014 - Omnicom Press

Sally Balioni Joins NDX as Senior VP of Sales NDX, an advertising technology and services company, announced that Sally Balioni joined the company as Senior Vice President, Sales. Sally has broad experience in senior executive roles with some of the nation’s largest publishers and media agencies. - November 21, 2014 - Newspaper Data Exchange

Charleen Benge Joins NDX as Vice President, Sales NDX, an advertising technology and services company, announced that Charleen Benge joined the company as Vice President, Sales. Charleen is a senior media executive specializing in multi- platform advertising sales, strategy and management who will play a key role in accelerating sales and adoption of the company's suite of products. - October 24, 2014 - Newspaper Data Exchange

Tactician Media Hires Ted Langford as Vice-President of Sales and Development Tactician Media, LLC, a provider of web-based products for the planning and placement of print media for newspapers, retailers and direct mailers, announced that Ted Langford has joined the company in the new position of Vice-President of Sales and Development. He will lead the Tactician Media business... - August 27, 2014 - Tactician Media, LLC

Little Change in Alcohol Related Fatalities in Last 13 Years Millions Spent on Advertising with Slight or No Results. - August 26, 2014 - AC3

Rowe Publishing Announces the Release of "Born and Raised in the Streets of Compton," a New Book by Second-Generation Los Angeles Gang Member, Kevin "Salt Rocc" Lewis Born and Raised in the Streets of Compton is a true story based upon many events among the urban black youth growing up amidst poverty in the notorious city of Compton, California, a place where the navigation of daily life is literally, a tightrope between life and death. - August 24, 2014 - Rowe Publishing

Newly Appeared in debux Verlag The successful non-fiction book "The law oft the streets – He who hits first, cannot be beaten" by Alexander Franke now published as English edition. - August 24, 2014 - debux Verlag

Advantage Newspaper Consultants Names New Division Sales Manager Amidst company growth, ANC promotes Media Analyst, Gary Beeson, to Division Sales Manager. - July 27, 2014 - Advantage Newspaper Consultants

"Shortcuts to Spirituality Radio" Announces "Eye-Opening" Interview with Kwan Yin Healing's Tim Emerson July 29, 2014 "Tim Emerson of Kwan Yin Healing -- http://kwanyinhealing.com -- will be joining me to talk about the personal power available when we choose the Kwan Yin Healing path,” announces Andréa Dykstra, host of the “Shortcuts to Spirituality” radio show. “A Path to Healing, the Kwan Yin Way” interview is Tuesday, July 29 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (noon Mountain Time, 1 p.m. Central Time, 2 p.m. Eastern Time) at http://ctrnetwork.com/events/a-path-to-healing-the-kwan-yin-way . - July 26, 2014 - Kwan Yin Healing

Bestselling Author Releases Third Book in the Interracial Romance Series Suits in Pursuit When it comes to relationships in romance novels, are we truly ready to embrace love across the color lines? Lauren H. Kelley, bestselling author of contemporary romance across the color lines says yes. - July 18, 2014 - Lauren H. Kelley

Connie Ruth Vejar Announces the Release of Her Vampire Romance Novels; "Fire and Ice," and "Frozen Flames" Connie Ruth Vejar Announces the Release of Her Books "Fire and Ice," and "Frozen Flames." The author has announced the release of her Vampire Romance Novels; "Fire and Ice," and "Frozen Flames." The author has released the first two novels in her Vampire series. - July 11, 2014 - Connie Ruth Vejar

A New Novel, "All My Sins Remembered," by Georgia Poet Adam Stanley, Was Released This Week by Brief Candlelight Publishing Brief Candlelight Publishing is pleased to announce that Adam Stanley has just released his first novel, "All My Sins Remembered." A book about growing up in the early 1990's in a small, Southern town. A story about first love, and how actions from decades ago can haunt one for years. Now available on Amazon in paperback and e-book forms. - May 21, 2014 - Brief CandleLight Publishing

Fertility Lab Sciences Off to a Fast Start Fertility Lab Sciences, LLC (“FLS”) is excited to announce the formation of two new partnerships. This brings FLS’ total to three new partnerships in 2014. These new partnerships are located in Toronto, Canada and Minneapolis, Minnesota. In Toronto, FLS is partnering with the Hannam... - May 14, 2014 - Fertility Lab Sciences

Smaller Government Project Promotes Congressional Field Hearings in Nevada and Arizona "What we need is a Goldilocks government. A government that is not too big, yet not too small to protect our rights. We need a government that is the Right Size." -Lew Uhler, President of the National Tax Limitation Committee and Founder of the Smaller Government Project, announces his support of two upcoming Congressional Field Hearings in Nevada and Arizona. - March 15, 2014 - Smaller Government Project

Deseret News Names Drew Clark as Opinion Editor of Deseret News The Deseret News, Utah's oldest daily newspaper, has named Drew Clark as the new opinion editor. Clark joined the Deseret News last fall as a senior contributing editor for the newspaper's National Edition. “Clark brings extraordinary experience and insight to the task of sharing our perspective... - February 21, 2014 - Deseret News

Taking Applications for Christian Beauty Pageant Contestants Ms. SAVED News Pageant 2014 SAVED News is seeking Christian women ages 18 and over, married or single that reside in North Carolina. There is no swimsuit in the pageant, selected candidates will have a heart for God and can use this opportunity to share the good news of Jesus Christ. - February 19, 2014 - SAVED News

Accepting Applications for Little Miss and Jr. Miss Christian Scholarship Pageant Little Miss and Jr. Miss SAVED News Scholarship Pageant 2014 SAVED News is seeking Christian young ladies ages 6 to 12, Little Miss; and ages 13 to 17, Jr. Miss; and reside in North Carolina. There is no swimsuit in the pageant, selected candidates will have a heart for God and can use this opportunity to share the good news of Jesus Christ. - February 19, 2014 - SAVED News