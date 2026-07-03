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Jason Heigl Foundation Approves $425,000 to Fund 6,000+ Free Spay/Neuter Surgeries
Latest Namaste Initiative grants push the program’s total since its March 2023 launch to more than 13,000 sterilizations. - July 03, 2026 - Jason Heigl Foundation
LGBTQ+ Book on Narcissistic Abuse Wins Overall Nonfiction First Prize at 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards
"The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love," by Spanish author Daniel de Llano, has been named Overall Nonfiction First Prize winner at the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards — one of the most competitive independent publishing awards in the U.S. The book addresses narcissistic abuse within LGBTQ+ relationships, a largely unexplored topic. - May 31, 2026 - Daniel de Llano
Say Always Truth Emerges as a Fast-Growing Youth-Led Digital News Platform in Bangladesh
Say Always Truth is a Bangladesh-based digital news platform that is steadily gaining recognition for its focus on factual, community-driven journalism. The platform was launched on June 19, 2024, by young journalist Al Amin, who was 19 years old at the time. Since its inception, Say Always Truth... - February 09, 2026 - Say Always Truth
3 Time Super Bowl Champion support Bay Area Youth as the Host of the PARTI Program 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop the Violence Event on January 17, 2026
Three-time Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers legend William “Bubba” Paris is lending his voice to advance youth empowerment and violence prevention as a featured host at the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Stop The Violence” Event, on for Friday, January 17, 2026, at 399 Silicon Valley Boulevard in San Jose, California. PARTI Program convenes business and civic leaders, educators, join teens to advocate for commitment to address the increase of local violence. - December 23, 2025 - Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact
Michigan vs Enbridge: Aaron Robins News Uncovers New Details in Great Lakes Oil Pipeline Dispute
Aaron Robins News takes an in-depth look into the controversy surrounding Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline running through the Great Lakes. - April 14, 2025 - Aaron Robins News
New Book Demands Justice in JonBenét Ramsey Case: Author Calls for Renewed Investigation
Tonya Carroll's New Book, "JonBenét Ramsey Unveiled," Demands Fresh Look at Cold Case As the Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? reignites public interest, investigative author Tonya Carroll delves deeper into the unsolved murder of JonBenét... - November 26, 2024 - Tonya Carroll
Investor Empires: The Startup Transforming Financial Information Into an All-in-One Investment Powerhouse
A visionary startup is making significant strides to reshape how investors interact with financial information. Introducing Investor Empires: a platform designed to be the ultimate destination for all things investing. - June 22, 2024 - Investor Empires
GUSH Living Premiers New Podcast "Women Rewriting The Rules"
Launching today, "Women Rewriting The Rules," will provide weekly commentary and practical advice on some of today's most pressing topics. - December 14, 2022 - Gush Living
New Book Released by Mountain Magazine, Rocky Mountains - a Self-Portrait
Kent Gunnufson’s tabletop book, “Rocky Mountains: A Self-Portrait” is the culmination of decades of extraordinary black-and-white photography that captures the essence and grandeur of the high Rocky Mountains. Quotes by masters of photography provide insights into the creative... - August 07, 2022 - Mountain Magazine
Dr. William Arnold to Keynote Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House of Nashville, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, has announced its selection for the 2022 keynote speaker for its signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. The Forgiveness Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the... - July 30, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
David and Christina Arquette to Serve as Honorary Chairs of Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, celebrates the selection of this year’s honorary chairs of the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. The honorary co-chairs of the 2022 event are David and Christina... - July 22, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Lelan Statom Returns as Emcee of Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, is pleased to announce this year’s host for the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. Returning to serve as emcee of the 2022 event is Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom. - July 16, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Dismas House’s Guzman Promoted to Vice President of Development
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, announces the promotion of Jessica Guzman to lead the agency’s development team as the new Vice President of Development. Guzman spent the previous year serving as Dismas House’s Development Manager, heading... - July 09, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Dismas House Hosts Successful Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers Fundraiser, Exceeds $20,000
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, announced today that it exceeded the goal for the first-ever Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers fundraiser. Launched to raise awareness of and funds for Dismas House, the event aimed to garner support its four programmatic... - June 26, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Art for Children's Relief in Ukraine
Acclaimed artists David Burnett and Ashot Grigoryan are two of many artists dedicating pieces of art to raise funds through Neighbors Abroad and "kleine herzen." A special fundraising event will be held March 30, 2022, at 5 pm at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park. 50-100% of the sales proceeds raise funds for the Ukraine Children's Relief Fund. Former Menlo Park Mayor and Council Member Ray Mueller and Jeanette Kissling from Neighbors Abroad will be present. - March 30, 2022 - Art Ventures Gallery
Dismas House Celebrates Outstanding Volunteers with Volunteer Appreciation Week
Dismas House, one of the largest reentry programs in Tennessee, recently unveiled the names of its outstanding volunteers and residents in celebration of their volunteer work over the last year. Volunteer Appreciation Week, to be celebrated February 21-25, 2022, will recognize the contributions and... - January 27, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Dismas House Receives $12.5k Grant from Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
Dismas House announced it has received a $12,500 discretionary grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT). - December 24, 2021 - Dismas House of Nashville
David Blaze Launches New Superhero Book for Kids
"Select Your Superpower" is an interactive adventure for middle graders. Children can become faster, stronger, invisible and can teleport, walk through walls, freeze time and even shape-shift into a marvelous creature. It’s all up to them! - November 19, 2021 - David Blaze
Coin.News Launches News Website Covering Cryptocurrencies, Like Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge Coin
Coin.News launches news portal covering a wide range of topics in the cryptocurrency space including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge Coin and emerging trends in this space. The Coin.News portal will provide news content in the form of articles, podcasts, infographics and interviews. Coin.News also provides market analysis, trending social media news and opinion articles as well. - October 24, 2021 - Coin.News
Breakthrough for Magazine Publishers. Major Retailer to Start Selling Subscriptions on Their E-Commerce Site. MixMedia Services Chosen as Vendor.
Start-up subscription agency led by magazine veteran signs deal with retailer. - August 24, 2021 - MixMedia Services
Dr. Remington Richardson to Keynote Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House of Nashville, one of the largest reentry programs in Tennessee, has announced the selection for the 2021 keynote speaker of its signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. The Forgiveness Luncheon will be hosted Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Renaissance... - August 12, 2021 - Dismas House of Nashville
Dismas House Announces 11 New Board Members
Board expands to 43 as second year at 72-bed campus begins. - August 11, 2021 - Dismas House of Nashville
New Report Gives Biden Key to Successful Putin Summit; Omnicom Press Published Book with Important Background
New report provides perspective from summit host country Switzerland. - June 13, 2021 - Omnicom Press
Gaiainnovations Releases a Visionary New Book with the Title "Message from the Future: We Made It"
This visionary new book is an attempt to describe the future how it might become if we take the right decisions today. - January 21, 2021 - Gaia Innovations
Double Heart and Kidney Transplant Recipient Reveals Secrets to Survival During Difficult Times in New Book
At a time when people are struggling with uncertainty and disharmony in their daily lives, along comes a story of against-the-odds survival and hope. "Roasting Karma" is a memoir about resilience and strength in the face of repeated trials which also includes the loss of two spouses to breast cancer. - October 23, 2020 - Healing Digest Ltd.
A Fresh New Look on How to Succeed at Online Dating, Even During a Pandemic
Despite Fears, Singles Flock to Dating Sites with the Goal of Finding Love - October 07, 2020 - East Side Capital Ventures, LLC
Bestselling Author, Tim Austin, Releases Book, "Permission to be Tough: Raising Boys to be Rugged Gentlemen," Which Addresses the Unrest and Disrespect in Society
More than a deeply revealing book, "Permission to be Tough" is a father's direct response to the need to "raise boys to be rugged gentlemen." - September 26, 2020 - 7 Horse Press
4th Annual "Hollywood China Night" Oscars® Party Set for The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, USA on Sunday, February 9, 2020
The American-Chinese CEO Society (ACCS) hosts American & Chinese CEOs, global film industry professionals, actors, athletes and dignitaries from China on Hollywood’s biggest night of glamour and red-carpet sightings. - December 30, 2019 - DOME Consulting, LLC
Celebrating Entotrust Growth for Next Level Insect Food: Certified & Sustainable
ENTOTRUST, the insect food certification, celebrates the first year of activity, defining the global insect-food assessment for safety and sustainability in the growing edible insects sector. The ENTOTRUST seal on product packaging is achieved only by food manufacturers and farmers that successfully passed the assessment program. ENTOTRUST is becoming the reference icon for insect food quality, and for retailers searching innovative foods. More information at http://www.entotrust.org. - October 17, 2019 - ENTOTRUST
NW GA Writers Conference Presents One-of-a-Kind Conference for Writers of All Skill Levels and Genres
Nov. 1 and 2 is the NW GA Writers Conference. It all begins Friday evening with a dinner and comedy event. Saturday is for literary fun and learning. Hear from industry professionals on some of the hottest topics affecting authors. Snag a meeting with an Agent. This is an event for writers of all genres and skill levels. Conference Keynote Speaker is the critically-acclaimed author Steven James. - September 26, 2019 - NW GA Writers Conference
Urgent Message for the Brussels III Conference: Include the Voices of Refugees When Deciding on Their Future
While the European Union and United Nations are getting ready for the Brussels III "Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region," the Syrians who are subject of this conference are nowhere to be seen. That is why Upinion engaged with more than 7.000 Syrian refugees in Turkey to hear about their challenges and their solutions to their problems. - March 11, 2019 - Upinion
Upinion Engages with Asylum Seekers on Lesbos: "Moria is Hell"
Upinion would like to share insights of asylum seekers and migrants on Lesbos. Upinion connected with 165 camps' residents on Lesbos via their communication tool using social messaging apps. The answers are quite distressing. Almost everyone felt unsafe and their psychological well-being has deteriorated since their arrival on Lesbos. The overall goal of this research is to help improve living conditions of asylum seekers on Lesbos while involving them in the change process. - February 12, 2019 - Upinion
Viafoura Launches New Audience Engagement Suite to Power Live Story Coverage and Real-time Conversations for Media Companies
Viafoura – a leading provider of engagement cloud solutions specifically built for news publishers and media companies – today announced the launch of Conversations. Building on their leading real-time commenting platform, Viafoura Conversations provides, a complete set of real-time... - August 02, 2018 - Viafoura Inc.
Pelmorex Corp. Calls on Viafoura to Help Expand Active Community Membership by Over 50 Percent
Hoping to cement their position as the online destination for weather and weather-related news, Pelmorex started looking for new ways to build their audience and create a more active and engaged community around their content on the weathernetwork.com and MétéoMédia. To do so,... - May 18, 2018 - Viafoura Inc.
SNJ Today’s Megan Wolf Awarded ONA Fellowship
Megan Wolf, Chief Content Officer for SNJ Today, was recently chosen as an inaugural Journalism Mentorship Collaborative Fellow by the Online News Association (ONA), the world’s largest association of digital journalists. She was picked as one of the 16 fellows from an applicant pool of 60. - March 13, 2018 - SNJ Today
SNJ Today Appoints New President
Ken Pustizzi, Sr., CEO and founder of SNJ Today, announced that Ken Pustizzi, Jr. has been appointed president of the southern New Jersey-based media company. - February 27, 2018 - SNJ Today
Omnicom Press Author Offers Crucial Background on Trump's Russiagate
New monograph series titled, "Russia: Straight Talk on Hushed Issues" gives an inside look into today's most dangerously explosive international issue. - January 06, 2018 - Omnicom Press
neolog Announces the Release of the Lexinary, a Dictionary of Brand New Words
The nameless, named Have you ever wondered why.. Definitions that provoke either laughter or reflection. - October 02, 2017 - neolog Eds.
World’s First Public Recognition Company is Open for Business
Planet’s Choice has evolved the greeting card. - August 31, 2017 - Planet's Choice
Friends The Musical - The #1 Unauthorized Parody of the Hit TV Show "Friends" is Set to Open at St. Luke's Theatre on October 13th; Tickets on Sale August 1st
Could this BE anymore exciting! - July 24, 2017 - Lynn Shore Entertainment, LLC
From the Creators of 'Bayside! the Musical!' and More Comes Friends! the Musical!
The parody kings, Bob and Tobly McSmith, are at it again. Friends! The Musical! opens Fall 2017 at The Triad in NYC. The production will be produced by Lynn Shore and is set to be directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato, - April 12, 2017 - Lynn Shore Entertainment, LLC
Award-Winning Novel Star Racers Could Redefine the Graphic Novel
Star Racers won the National Silver Medal for Best Science Fiction at the 2016 IPPY Book Awards. - April 08, 2016 - Star Racers
St Augustine Buzz "Foodies Guide to St Augustine Dining"
St. Augustine’s restaurants are a welcome vacation destination for any a taste need. This guide will help you plan your next food adventure in The Nation's Oldest City. - March 16, 2016 - St Augustine Buzz Media
MyRonkonkoma.com Hosted a Meeting Where Residents Created a Lake Ronkonkoma Advisory Committee: Restore Lake Ronkonkoma 2016
Islip, Smithtown, Brookhaven and Suffolk County recently signed a Lake Ronkonkoma intermunicipal agreement to preserve and protect Lake Ronkonkoma. The residents have created their own committee which can work with the political leaders so that a strong channel of communication is open. - February 24, 2016 - My Ronkonkoma
Nathan's Light Launches New Book, "Crossing the Rubicon A Personal Journey of Self-Acceptance of a Proud Gay Man" by D Nathan Cieszynski
Nathan's Light is pleased to announce the launch of "Crossing the Rubicon" by D Nathan Cieszynski. This book was written to help individuals find their piece of contentment, find their path to self-acceptance and release the chains that bind them to half-lives and shadows as Nathan shares... - January 19, 2016 - Nathan's Light
Born Again Author Helps to Pull the Veil Off of Evil
Brian Reynolds, author of the new book "Kingdom of Darkness in a Fallen World" plays his part to promote awareness of nefarious spiritual activity transpiring just outside our view affecting everyone. Reynolds goes back to the beginning and works forward to build the case that the Kingdom... - December 23, 2015 - Supernatural Truth in Christ
SBB Media, LLC Brings Best Selling Authors and Industry Models to Sin City
SBB Media, LLC brings 80 Best Selling Authors, Industry Models and top Photographers to the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 15-17th. A charity Auction, fund-raising "wedding," Author Signing, and Wedding Reception will be hosted. A portion of the proceeds will help Carter- a five-year-old Colorado boy that is battling cancer. - December 16, 2015 - SBB Media, LLC
Pope Francis Meets Formerly Homeless Street Newspaper Vendor for Exclusive Interview with INSP (International Network of Street Papers)
Pope Francis has invited a formerly homeless street paper seller into the Vatican for an intimate meeting, in which he discussed his determination to make the Catholic Church support the poor. - November 09, 2015 - INSP (International Network of Street Papers)
Heartbeat Christian News Announces a Marketing Madness/Sales Secrets Workshop to Help All Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
The purpose of this event is to teach business owners and entrepreneurs the do's and don't's of marketing and the psychology of sales. When finished, you will know how to wisely spend your marketing money, avoid scams and boost your sales. - September 05, 2015 - Heartbeat Christian News
The Ronkonkoma Hub's Phase 1 Construction Begins. MyRonkonkoma.com, The Online Newspaper, Has Expanded It's Reporting to Cover the New Construction Area.
Today, 5 signs were posted on 5 different properties east of the LIRR Ronkonkoma Train Station. These signs posted today, mark the start of Phase 1 with the Ronkonkoma Hub Project. Business activities in this area will expand for most all existing businesses. - August 08, 2015 - My Ronkonkoma