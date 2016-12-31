PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Will Johnson’s New Syndicated Radio Program to Air on K-Star Talk Radio Network Unite America First host launches new daily talk radio program. - August 28, 2019 - K-Star Talk Radio Network

Alfonso Lovo Band, Number One in Blues, and Akademia Artist of the Year, 2017 Alfonso Lovo is a very versatile multi-instrumental musician, that can go from flamenco and acoustic blues guitar, singing, to electric blues, and jazz piano. His first album was Terremoto, Richter 6.35, and followed by Freedom Fighters in the 1980's. He is at his maturity as a musician, and this was proven by his performance at Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, France on June 14, 2014. Now he is releasing in 2018, his New Orleans Sessions album. - September 24, 2018 - Alfonso Lovo

New Addiction Memoir Honored as Finalist in 2018 International Book Awards LWS Literary Services announces that "Mind on Fire: A Case of Successful Addiction Recovery," written by Philip Muls, was chosen as a Finalist in the Addiction and Recovery category of the 2018 International Book Awards. Muls’ memoir chronicles his journey from high-functioning alcoholic and corporate executive to recovered addict. Muls wrote his story in order to offer hope, support, and guidance to those struggling with addiction. - June 12, 2018 - LWS Literary Services

K104's Skywalker Celebrates 20 Years Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media

New Show “Inspire” to Help Mompreneurs Create Balance Announcing the official launch of a brand new television show, focusing on helping women around the world to find the balance they crave in their business and family life. “Inspire: Creating Balance In Life” launches August 1st on DSTV on Mondays at 8:30 pm EST. - July 24, 2017 - Inspire: Creating Balance In Life

The Barnyard Cupcakes Music Composed by Chanin Leo and Dawn LaRue Karma Radio Network presents The Barnyard Cupcakes Bumpkin TV Show and Stars Earlene Cash & Jonnie Sue Presley Featuring The Clark County Orchestra. The Barnyard Cupcakes are a Original Country Alternative Southern Rock Gospel Band with Original Kickin Songs, Fun Ole Time plus Family Fun Comedy... - January 11, 2017 - Karma Radio Network

Christian Science by Deita Klaus Karma Radio Network presents the new song Christian Science by Deita Klaus. It was composed, recorded, produced and performed by ASCAP Awarded, Emmy Awarded and Academy Nominated, multi-instrumentalist composer and singer, Dawn LaRue in her music studio in Boston, MA USA on 12/31/2016. Deita Klaus... - January 02, 2017 - Karma Radio Network

Love Mary Baker Eddy Hymn 30 by Deita Klaus Karma Radio Network presents the new remake version of Love Mary Baker Eddy Hymn 30 by Deita Klaus. It was recorded produced and performed by ASCAP Awarded, Emmy Awarded and Academy Nominated multi-instrumentalist composer and singer, Dawn LaRue in her music studio in Boston, MA USA on 11/24/2016. Deita... - December 09, 2016 - Karma Radio Network

"101 Tips and Tricks of Successful Songwriting" Book Now Available "101 Tips and Tricks of Successful Songwriting" is a light, fun, easy-to read book of songwriting tips for the novice and the professional alike. "Smashing book" -Narada Michael Walden. "If you only read one songwriting book this year, this is the one!" -Alan Roy Scott (writer for Celine Dion, gloria Estefan, Luther Vandross). - November 07, 2016 - Themusiclibrary.org

Nutritionist Leyla Muedin Has Five Tips to Stay Well During the Holidays In her latest article, “Leyla Weighs In: Stay Well During the Holidays,” Nutritionist Leyla Muedin, MS, RD, CDN of the Hoffman Center for Integrative Medicine in New York details five tips to maintain health and wellness during the holiday season. “The holidays can be a joyful time... - December 25, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Are Supplements Safe? Dr. Ronald Hoffman Challenges Media Reaction to Supplement Study In his latest article, “Pushing Back on Supplement Alarmists,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman takes on a new study that has prompted a frontal assault on supplements. New England Journal of Medicine released a statistical analysis of emergency room visits between 2004... - October 27, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Joy Keys Chats with Author Jeffrey Renard Allen About His Book Song of the Shank Author Jeffrey Renard Allen chats with Joy Keys about his latest book dealing with a nineteenth-century African-American piano virtuoso. - September 26, 2015 - Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys

Joy Keys chats with Actor J.R. Lemon from NBC’s The Night Shift Joy Keys chats with Actor JR Lemon about his role on NBC's Night Shift and his obsession with all things gummy. - September 17, 2015 - Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys

Dr. Ronald Hoffman on Taming Your Addiction to Food In his recent article, “Defensive Eating: Taming Your Addiction to Food,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman describes a physiological basis for overeating and food addiction. “Powerful food science and technology have successfully created ‘craving’ and discovered... - August 22, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

The Barnyard Cupcakes All Music Composed by Chanin Leo and Dawn Larue The Barnyard Cupcakes Bumpkin TV Show Stars Earlene Cash & Jonnie Sue Presley Featuring The Clark County Orchestra all music composed by Chanin Leo and Dawn LaRue. - August 09, 2015 - Karma Radio Network

Dr. Ronald Hoffman Lists the 16 Important Health Benefits of Nuts In his recent article, “16 reasons to go nuts for nuts,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman underscores the health benefits of nuts. Hoffman summarizes a New England Journal of Medicine article saying, “consumers of nuts five or more times per week were found to enjoy... - July 22, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

With Summer in Full Swing, Dr. Ronald Hoffman Details Supplements for Sun-Care In his recent article, “10 natural sun-care supplements you may not have heard of,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman reveals the emerging science of nutraceutical skin protectants. “After a bitter, interminable winter, many of us are facing the onslaught of UV rays... - June 21, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Dr. Ronald Hoffman Details the Supplements You Should (and Shouldn’t) Take Before Surgery In his latest article, “Supplements and Surgery: What You Need to Know,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman takes on two questions he gets asked frequently: “Are there any nutritional supplements I can take to promote recovery? Are there any that I should avoid?” Dr. - June 03, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Netradiodogs Interview Rusty Morrell and Leah Ross About the Orthophonic Joy CD Release at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum Orthophonic Joy is a two CD compilation with several new revisions of songs from the Bristol Sessions and is an ear pleasing musical representation and education course on the first Bristol Sessions. Rusty Morrell acted on his idea to remake the 1927 Bristol Sessions and worked hard to create this work... - May 23, 2015 - Net Radio Dogs

Dr. Ronald Hoffman Details the 13 Medical Tests You Need But Are Not Getting In his latest article, “13 tests your doctor is not likely to offer, but you should ask for anyway,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman takes on some common myths about the routine annual physical and offers more reliable ways for heading off expensive and catastrophic problems... - May 03, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

GCN Adds View from the Couch Genesis Communications Network adds a bit of muscle to it’s weekend lineup with the announcement of their newest, in house created program: View From The Couch. GCN's first and only sports radio show, is hosted by normal guys with normal views, exploring all sports from a variety of angles and... - April 08, 2015 - Genesis Communications Network Inc

American Family Farmer Finds a Home at GCN Genesis Communications Network is excited to announce it's newest program addition to their ever expanding lineup of programming hosted by Doug Stephan, American Family Farmer, airing Saturdays 11am-12pm CST. - April 08, 2015 - Genesis Communications Network Inc

Don’t be Too Quick to Satisfy Your Hunger, Dr. Ronald Hoffman Explains the Health Benefits of Being Hungry In his latest article, “Repeat After Me: ‘Hunger is My Friend’,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman takes on some common myths about the concept of eating “three squares a day” and offers fact based reasons why hunger can be good for you. “When... - April 01, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

New Show: World Health News with Dr. David Samadi Chief of Robotic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, Dr. David Samadi accepts the appointment as am970 The Asnwer (WNYM) & am570 The Mission (WMCA) Chief Medical Correspondent. Dr. David Samadi joins WNYM 970 AM’s line up which includes SNL’s Alumni Joe Piscopo & New York radio legend... - March 09, 2015 - AM970 The Asnwer WNYM

In the Run Up to Valentine’s Day, Dr. Ronald Hoffman Has Ten Ways Your Diet Can Support - or Subvert - Your Sex Life In his latest article, “Ten Ways the Foods You Eat Can Affect Your Sex Life,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman takes on some common myths about so-called “sexual superfoods,” and offers fact-based ways people’s eating habits can affect their sexual performance. “Sexual... - February 14, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Dr. Ronald Hoffman Has Ten Natural Solutions for Winter Skin Dryness Winter is the time of year when people most often complain of dry skin. But renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman has some concrete measures people can take to combat the problem in his recent article, 10 natural solutions for winter skin dryness. “It’s a matter of simple physics. - February 04, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Global Broadcasting Networks and TogiNet Radio Present the Radio Show "Second Wind": Breaking Through to Women in Transition Joyce Buford brings listeners tips from top experts to help them live with more fulfillment, Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. CST on TogiNet Radio which is the flagship radio network on GBN. - January 29, 2015 - Global Broadcasting Networks, Inc

Harvesting Happiness Talk Radio: Ranking in the Top Ten at Global Broadcasting Networks and TogiNet Radio Week After Week As a main attraction in the Global Broadcasting Networks lineup, Harvesting Happiness Talk Radio is celebrating its fourth year in broadcasting and enjoying hundreds of thousands of unique podcast downloads each month, Harvesting Happiness reminds its listeners that “Happiness is an Inside Job” every week. - January 28, 2015 - Global Broadcasting Networks, Inc

Global Broadcasting Networks Presents the American Patchwork & Quilting Podcast The pages of your favorite magazine, American Patchwork & Quilting®, come to life when podcast host Pat Sloan talks about the latest quilting trends, ideas, and inspiration. Her guests include quilt pattern designers, authors, quilt shop owners, and, of course, our editors—all quilters, just like you! - January 26, 2015 - Global Broadcasting Networks, Inc

Dr. Ronald Hoffman Has The Ten New Years’ Resolutions You Can Actually Keep As we barrel toward 2015, 45% of Americans will make New Years’ resolutions, but a mere 8% will attain success according to a University of Stanton study. But renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman offers achievable resolutions, ones people can keep, in his recent article, The Top Ten... - December 21, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

The Top Seven Supplement Myths Debunked With all of the conflicting information swirling around the news about diet and nutritional supplements – their effectiveness and their safety – Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman tackles some of the most common myths about supplements in his recent article, Debunking the Top Seven... - November 29, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

17 Nutraceuticals That Can Boost Your Immune Response With Ebola, Enterovirus D68 and the impending flu season making the headlines, finding ways to support our delicate immune systems is high on everyone’s mind. In “17 Nutraceuticals That Can Boost Your Immune Response,” prominent New York City complementary medicine practitioner Dr. - November 07, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Kevin McCullough Begins Weekday Syndication with GCN Talk radio host, Kevin McCullough has teamed up with GCN to nationally syndicate his weekday program - The Kevin McCullough Show. - November 01, 2014 - Genesis Communications Network Inc

Coolio Finally Comes Clean About "Weird Al" Yankovic Controversy, Bad Record Contracts, "Yo Mama" Jokes and More on Chris Brake Show Rapper, comedian and chef Coolio opened up about "Weird Al" Yankovic, Tommy Boy Records, fighting with a Big Brother contestant, "Yo Mama" jokes, cooking against Rachel Ray with Guy Fieri and much more in a recent interview with the Chris Brake Show. - October 16, 2014 - Chris Brake Show

Global Broadcasting Networks: Taking Internet Talk Radio to a Whole New Level Reaching a Global Audience GBN is a growing network that currently has six Internet radio stations providing a wide variety of fascinating personalities and new approaches. - October 16, 2014 - Global Broadcasting Networks, Inc

Dueling Studies – What You Should Believe About Artificial Sweeteners Do artificial sweeteners help prevent obesity and diabetes, or increase their risk? The answer, depending on which study you read, is both! In his article, “The artificial sweetener controversy: Who should you believe?,” internationally known complementary medicine practitioner Dr. Ronald... - October 09, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

New Podcast "UCF Knightline Podcast " Now Available UCF Knightline Podcast, (http://www.ucfknightlinepodcast.com), a podcast about UCF football and former UCF players in the NFLCFL, has been released and is available to listeners for subscription on YouTube, Sound Cloud, iTunes, and Stitcher. The UCF Knightline Podcast focuses on weekly game previews,... - September 27, 2014 - UCF Knightline Podcast

Sandra Day O'Connor and H. Alan Day Presenting at National Book Festival in Washington D.C. Sandra Day O'Connor penned the foreword to her brother H. Alan Day's new memoir "The Horse Lover: A Cowboy's Quest to Save the Wild Mustangs" and will interview him at the Library of Congress National Book Festival this Saturday, August 30 in Washington D.C. - August 27, 2014 - LWS Literary Services

Dr. Ronald Hoffman Offers "18 Supplements That May Stave Off Alzheimer’s" Leading New York City-based complementary medical practitioner Dr. Ronald Hoffman (http://www.drhoffman.com), head of the Hoffman Center in Manhattan and a nationally syndicated radio host, has good news for people concerned about Alzheimer’s or who have loved ones suffering from the disease but... - August 20, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Joy Keys Chats with Actress Amanda Warren from The Leftovers Special Edition of "Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys" podcast. Chat with Actress Amanda Warren about what it is like to play the mayor on HBO's The Leftovers. - August 19, 2014 - Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys

Joy Keys Chats with Actor McKinley Freeman from VH1's Hit The Floor Special Edition of "Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys" podcast. Chat with the sexy and handsome Actor McKinley Freeman about his character Derek Roman from VH1's Hit The Floor series. - July 20, 2014 - Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys

Joy Keys Chats with Actor Charles S. Dutton This week on "Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys" podcast Award winning Actor Charles S. Dutton chats about the "Comeback Dad" UPTV movie. - July 12, 2014 - Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys

Joy Keys Chats with Author Kimberla Lawson Roby About "The Prodigal Son" This week on "Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys" podcast Author Kimberla Lawson Roby chats about her latest book "The Prodigal Son." - July 12, 2014 - Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys

Dr. Ronald Hoffman Now Offers Innovative Solutions to the Problems with the VA Hospital System Leading New York City-based complementary medical practitioner Dr. Ronald Hoffman, head of the Hoffman Center in Manhattan, offers practical solutions that include a complementary medicine model for the VA hospital crisis. From the patriotism inspired by summer holidays such as Memorial Day and Independence... - July 11, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Bluegrass Radio Personality is Leaving the Airwaves After 30 Years of Broadcasting Carol Beaugard, Radio DJ on WFDU-FM and WAMU’s "Bluegrass Country" Will Host Last Show on June 20th to Pursue a Career in Acting. - June 19, 2014 - WFDU, 'Blue Express'

Hoffman Center Announces New Information on Common Foods Found to Cause Numerous Medical Conditions What do chronic fatigue, aggressive behavior and ringing of ears have in common? They are all symptoms of someone possibly suffering from a hidden food allergy, according to Leyla Muedin, MS, RD, CDN, a clinical nutritionist and educator at the prestigious Hoffman Center in New York City. To add insult... - June 18, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Joy Keys Chats with Actor David Ajala from ABC's TV Show Black Box This week on "Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys" podcast chats with Black British Actor David Ajala about his role on ABC's TV show Black Box. - June 14, 2014 - Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys

Dr. Ronald Hoffman Warns Against Several Popular Supplements Pioneering complimentary medicine practitioner Dr. Ronald Hoffman, Director of Manhattan’s prestigious Hoffman Center, has released an important article entitled, “The 12 Supplements You Should NEVER Take.” Supplement use is widely popular and generally effective for maintaining and... - June 07, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Dr. Hoffman Introduces a List of 14 Natural Products to Conquer Spring Allergies For allergy sufferers, this is usually a time for stocking up on Kleenex and Claritin. But for those who’d prefer a more natural approach to battling the blossom-induced blues, leading New York City-based complementary medical practitioner, Dr. Ronald Hoffman (http://www.drhoffman.com), nationally... - April 04, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman