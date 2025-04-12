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Vinylthon 2025 Coming This Weekend, with Joey Santiago of the Pixies as Ambassador
Over 230 Radio Stations to Honor the Timeless Appeal of Vinyl with Exclusive Content from Top Artists - April 12, 2025 - College Radio Foundation
New Book Offers Biblical Principles for Healing Emotional Wounds
New Book Release: "How to Heal Your Broken Heart," by Author Rita J. Cartwright shares her journey of healing from heartbreak caused by domestic violence, infidelity, and loss. Through faith and eight biblical principles, she found emotional restoration and now offers readers a path to healing. This inspiring book provides practical, faith-based strategies to overcome pain and find peace. - February 06, 2025 - Rita Cartwright
DJ Babydoll Radio Partners with Fana World Travel to Promote “The 90’s Friendship Cruise" on the Celebrity Equinox
DJ Babydoll Radio is proud to announce that they are now an official ad partner for Fana World Travel, also based out of Jersey City, New Jersey. The partnership is expected to increase visibility for the travel agency, as they work to maximize exposure for the “The 90’s Friendship... - November 06, 2021 - DJ Babydoll Radio
Pop Radio 77 at Totally Awesome 80s
Local radio station will be greeting fans at live outdoor concert. - June 17, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 at the All In Motorsport Festival
Local radio station will be greeting fans at Atco Dragway. - June 17, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Philadelphia Native Ryan Doran Joins Pop Radio 77
Ryan Doran is bringing his knowledge of music from the 60's to local station. - June 15, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 Launches All Night Jukebox
Delaware Valley radio station introduces new late-night programming. - June 15, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Local Delaware Valley Radio Station Launches New Fan Club Contest
New Initiative Rewards Fans Found Wearing Pop Radio 77 Merch - May 28, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 Revamps News Coverage
Delaware Valley radio station expands its coverage of news, weather and sports. - May 16, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Longtime Delaware Valley News Anchor Coming to Pop Radio 77
Joe Cutter is bringing over 47 years of experience to local station. - May 06, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 Seeks Local Community Interest Programming
Pop Radio 77 Calls for Submissions of Podcasts from Local Creators. - April 30, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Local Delaware Valley Radio Station Introduces Nostalgic Weekend Programing
Pop Radio 77 dedicates each weekend to Lost Hits on Way Back Weekend. - April 22, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Award Winning, Globetrotting DJ Joins Local NJ Radio Station, Pop Radio 77
Pete Cato is bringing a world of experience to Pop Radio 77 with his new show, Pit Stop with Pete Cato. - April 17, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Crimson Medici Unveils New Single "Speed Of Life"
Debut Album due out October 29, 2020. Crimson Medici unveils the much anticipated new single - Speed Of Life. Released on all streaming platforms from September 25, 2020. YouTube Video: Search Crimson Medici Spotify Profile: Search Crimson Medici Reviews: "Speed of Life is a refreshing... - September 01, 2020 - Crimson Medici
The International Songwriters Day Song Contest is Looking for Songs That Inspire
The International Songwriters Day Song Contest offers songwriters prizes to help jumpstart their careers. - January 21, 2020 - Themusiclibrary.org
Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is Giving Youth a Voice
Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is an online radio station providing news on entertainment, music, photography, politics, lifestyle, etc. - January 01, 2020 - Ghana Talks Radio
Will Johnson’s New Syndicated Radio Program to Air on K-Star Talk Radio Network
Unite America First host launches new daily talk radio program. - August 28, 2019 - K-Star Talk Radio Network
Alfonso Lovo Band, Number One in Blues, and Akademia Artist of the Year, 2017
Alfonso Lovo is a very versatile multi-instrumental musician, that can go from flamenco and acoustic blues guitar, singing, to electric blues, and jazz piano. His first album was Terremoto, Richter 6.35, and followed by Freedom Fighters in the 1980's. He is at his maturity as a musician, and this was proven by his performance at Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, France on June 14, 2014. Now he is releasing in 2018, his New Orleans Sessions album. - September 24, 2018 - Alfonso Lovo
New Addiction Memoir Honored as Finalist in 2018 International Book Awards
LWS Literary Services announces that "Mind on Fire: A Case of Successful Addiction Recovery," written by Philip Muls, was chosen as a Finalist in the Addiction and Recovery category of the 2018 International Book Awards. Muls’ memoir chronicles his journey from high-functioning alcoholic and corporate executive to recovered addict. Muls wrote his story in order to offer hope, support, and guidance to those struggling with addiction. - June 12, 2018 - LWS Literary Services
K104's Skywalker Celebrates 20 Years
Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media
New Show “Inspire” to Help Mompreneurs Create Balance
Announcing the official launch of a brand new television show, focusing on helping women around the world to find the balance they crave in their business and family life. “Inspire: Creating Balance In Life” launches August 1st on DSTV on Mondays at 8:30 pm EST. - July 24, 2017 - Inspire: Creating Balance In Life
The Barnyard Cupcakes Music Composed by Chanin Leo and Dawn LaRue
Karma Radio Network presents The Barnyard Cupcakes Bumpkin TV Show and Stars Earlene Cash & Jonnie Sue Presley Featuring The Clark County Orchestra. The Barnyard Cupcakes are a Original Country Alternative Southern Rock Gospel Band with Original Kickin Songs, Fun Ole Time plus Family Fun... - January 11, 2017 - Karma Radio Network
Christian Science by Deita Klaus
Karma Radio Network presents the new song Christian Science by Deita Klaus. It was composed, recorded, produced and performed by ASCAP Awarded, Emmy Awarded and Academy Nominated, multi-instrumentalist composer and singer, Dawn LaRue in her music studio in Boston, MA USA on 12/31/2016. Deita... - January 02, 2017 - Karma Radio Network
Love Mary Baker Eddy Hymn 30 by Deita Klaus
Karma Radio Network presents the new remake version of Love Mary Baker Eddy Hymn 30 by Deita Klaus. It was recorded produced and performed by ASCAP Awarded, Emmy Awarded and Academy Nominated multi-instrumentalist composer and singer, Dawn LaRue in her music studio in Boston, MA USA on... - December 09, 2016 - Karma Radio Network
"101 Tips and Tricks of Successful Songwriting" Book Now Available
"101 Tips and Tricks of Successful Songwriting" is a light, fun, easy-to read book of songwriting tips for the novice and the professional alike. "Smashing book" -Narada Michael Walden. "If you only read one songwriting book this year, this is the one!" -Alan Roy Scott (writer for Celine Dion, gloria Estefan, Luther Vandross). - November 07, 2016 - Themusiclibrary.org
Nutritionist Leyla Muedin Has Five Tips to Stay Well During the Holidays
In her latest article, “Leyla Weighs In: Stay Well During the Holidays,” Nutritionist Leyla Muedin, MS, RD, CDN of the Hoffman Center for Integrative Medicine in New York details five tips to maintain health and wellness during the holiday season. “The holidays can be a joyful... - December 25, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
Are Supplements Safe? Dr. Ronald Hoffman Challenges Media Reaction to Supplement Study
In his latest article, “Pushing Back on Supplement Alarmists,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman takes on a new study that has prompted a frontal assault on supplements. New England Journal of Medicine released a statistical analysis of emergency room visits between... - October 27, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
Joy Keys Chats with Author Jeffrey Renard Allen About His Book Song of the Shank
Author Jeffrey Renard Allen chats with Joy Keys about his latest book dealing with a nineteenth-century African-American piano virtuoso. - September 26, 2015 - Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys
Joy Keys chats with Actor J.R. Lemon from NBC’s The Night Shift
Joy Keys chats with Actor JR Lemon about his role on NBC's Night Shift and his obsession with all things gummy. - September 17, 2015 - Saturday Mornings with Joy Keys
Dr. Ronald Hoffman on Taming Your Addiction to Food
In his recent article, “Defensive Eating: Taming Your Addiction to Food,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman describes a physiological basis for overeating and food addiction. “Powerful food science and technology have successfully created ‘craving’ and... - August 22, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
The Barnyard Cupcakes All Music Composed by Chanin Leo and Dawn Larue
The Barnyard Cupcakes Bumpkin TV Show Stars Earlene Cash & Jonnie Sue Presley Featuring The Clark County Orchestra all music composed by Chanin Leo and Dawn LaRue. - August 09, 2015 - Karma Radio Network
Dr. Ronald Hoffman Lists the 16 Important Health Benefits of Nuts
In his recent article, “16 reasons to go nuts for nuts,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman underscores the health benefits of nuts. Hoffman summarizes a New England Journal of Medicine article saying, “consumers of nuts five or more times per week were found to... - July 22, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
With Summer in Full Swing, Dr. Ronald Hoffman Details Supplements for Sun-Care
In his recent article, “10 natural sun-care supplements you may not have heard of,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman reveals the emerging science of nutraceutical skin protectants. “After a bitter, interminable winter, many of us are facing the onslaught of UV... - June 21, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
Dr. Ronald Hoffman Details the Supplements You Should (and Shouldn’t) Take Before Surgery
In his latest article, “Supplements and Surgery: What You Need to Know,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman takes on two questions he gets asked frequently: “Are there any nutritional supplements I can take to promote recovery? Are there any that I should... - June 03, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
Netradiodogs Interview Rusty Morrell and Leah Ross About the Orthophonic Joy CD Release at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Orthophonic Joy is a two CD compilation with several new revisions of songs from the Bristol Sessions and is an ear pleasing musical representation and education course on the first Bristol Sessions. Rusty Morrell acted on his idea to remake the 1927 Bristol Sessions and worked hard to create this... - May 23, 2015 - Net Radio Dogs
Dr. Ronald Hoffman Details the 13 Medical Tests You Need But Are Not Getting
In his latest article, “13 tests your doctor is not likely to offer, but you should ask for anyway,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman takes on some common myths about the routine annual physical and offers more reliable ways for heading off expensive and catastrophic... - May 03, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
American Family Farmer Finds a Home at GCN
Genesis Communications Network is excited to announce it's newest program addition to their ever expanding lineup of programming hosted by Doug Stephan, American Family Farmer, airing Saturdays 11am-12pm CST. - April 08, 2015 - Genesis Communications Network Inc
GCN Adds View from the Couch
Genesis Communications Network adds a bit of muscle to it’s weekend lineup with the announcement of their newest, in house created program: View From The Couch. GCN's first and only sports radio show, is hosted by normal guys with normal views, exploring all sports from a variety of angles... - April 08, 2015 - Genesis Communications Network Inc
Don’t be Too Quick to Satisfy Your Hunger, Dr. Ronald Hoffman Explains the Health Benefits of Being Hungry
In his latest article, “Repeat After Me: ‘Hunger is My Friend’,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman takes on some common myths about the concept of eating “three squares a day” and offers fact based reasons why hunger can be good for... - April 01, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
New Show: World Health News with Dr. David Samadi
Chief of Robotic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, Dr. David Samadi accepts the appointment as am970 The Asnwer (WNYM) & am570 The Mission (WMCA) Chief Medical Correspondent. Dr. David Samadi joins WNYM 970 AM’s line up which includes SNL’s Alumni Joe Piscopo & New York radio... - March 09, 2015 - AM970 The Asnwer WNYM
In the Run Up to Valentine’s Day, Dr. Ronald Hoffman Has Ten Ways Your Diet Can Support - or Subvert - Your Sex Life
In his latest article, “Ten Ways the Foods You Eat Can Affect Your Sex Life,” renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman takes on some common myths about so-called “sexual superfoods,” and offers fact-based ways people’s eating habits can affect their sexual... - February 14, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
Dr. Ronald Hoffman Has Ten Natural Solutions for Winter Skin Dryness
Winter is the time of year when people most often complain of dry skin. But renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman has some concrete measures people can take to combat the problem in his recent article, 10 natural solutions for winter skin dryness. “It’s a matter of simple... - February 04, 2015 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
Global Broadcasting Networks and TogiNet Radio Present the Radio Show "Second Wind": Breaking Through to Women in Transition
Joyce Buford brings listeners tips from top experts to help them live with more fulfillment, Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. CST on TogiNet Radio which is the flagship radio network on GBN. - January 29, 2015 - Global Broadcasting Networks, Inc
Harvesting Happiness Talk Radio: Ranking in the Top Ten at Global Broadcasting Networks and TogiNet Radio Week After Week
As a main attraction in the Global Broadcasting Networks lineup, Harvesting Happiness Talk Radio is celebrating its fourth year in broadcasting and enjoying hundreds of thousands of unique podcast downloads each month, Harvesting Happiness reminds its listeners that “Happiness is an Inside Job” every week. - January 28, 2015 - Global Broadcasting Networks, Inc
Global Broadcasting Networks Presents the American Patchwork & Quilting Podcast
The pages of your favorite magazine, American Patchwork & Quilting®, come to life when podcast host Pat Sloan talks about the latest quilting trends, ideas, and inspiration. Her guests include quilt pattern designers, authors, quilt shop owners, and, of course, our editors—all quilters, just like you! - January 26, 2015 - Global Broadcasting Networks, Inc
Dr. Ronald Hoffman Has The Ten New Years’ Resolutions You Can Actually Keep
As we barrel toward 2015, 45% of Americans will make New Years’ resolutions, but a mere 8% will attain success according to a University of Stanton study. But renowned Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman offers achievable resolutions, ones people can keep, in his recent article, The Top... - December 21, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
The Top Seven Supplement Myths Debunked
With all of the conflicting information swirling around the news about diet and nutritional supplements – their effectiveness and their safety – Integrative Physician Dr. Ronald Hoffman tackles some of the most common myths about supplements in his recent article, Debunking the Top... - November 29, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
17 Nutraceuticals That Can Boost Your Immune Response
With Ebola, Enterovirus D68 and the impending flu season making the headlines, finding ways to support our delicate immune systems is high on everyone’s mind. In “17 Nutraceuticals That Can Boost Your Immune Response,” prominent New York City complementary medicine practitioner... - November 07, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman
Kevin McCullough Begins Weekday Syndication with GCN
Talk radio host, Kevin McCullough has teamed up with GCN to nationally syndicate his weekday program - The Kevin McCullough Show. - November 01, 2014 - Genesis Communications Network Inc
Coolio Finally Comes Clean About "Weird Al" Yankovic Controversy, Bad Record Contracts, "Yo Mama" Jokes and More on Chris Brake Show
Rapper, comedian and chef Coolio opened up about "Weird Al" Yankovic, Tommy Boy Records, fighting with a Big Brother contestant, "Yo Mama" jokes, cooking against Rachel Ray with Guy Fieri and much more in a recent interview with the Chris Brake Show. - October 16, 2014 - Chris Brake Show