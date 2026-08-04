Recent Headlines
Within Hotel & Motel REITs
Half of AD1 Hospitality's Portfolio Earns 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
11 hotels recognized with 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards - August 04, 2026 - AD1Global
Hotel Rebranding and Renovation Announcement Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia
Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia, located at 2500 33rd St, Orlando, FL 32839, announces the completion of an extensive interior renovation and the official rebranding of the property. - December 19, 2025 - AD1Global
AD1 Hospitality Wins Gold at 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards
Recognized in Technology Solutions Category for "Extend Your Stay" with a Click: Using SMS to Generate Additional Revenue. - October 24, 2025 - AD1Global
World’s First Multi-Level Indoor Padel Club Coming to the James Residences in Downtown Miami
In a World Of Firsts, Sonesta, Mint Developers And Sunrise Padel Capital Will Come Together to Offer Unique Experience At Game Changing Miami Development - August 06, 2025 - AD1Global
AD1 Hospitality Welcomes TownePlace Suites Raleigh-Durham Airport to Its Portfolio
AD1 Hospitality is proud to welcome the TownePlace Suites Raleigh-Durham Airport/Morrisville to its growing managed portfolio. The 112-room extended-stay property marks another important third-party management partnership for AD1 as it continues to strengthen its presence in key markets across the Southeast. - June 27, 2025 - AD1Global
The Harrison Hotel Downtown Hollywood is Planning a Grand Opening
Previously operating under a national brand, the newly renamed Harrison Hotel Downtown Hollywood, located at 1925 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020, has officially launched its rebrand as an affordable boutique hotel now managed by AD1 Hospitality. A Grand Opening is planned for the first half... - April 24, 2025 - AD1Global
The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel Rebrands, Marking a New Chapter in Hospitality
Formerly operating as the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta North Druid Hills, the newly reimagined Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel, located at 2061 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, has officially rebranded under new ownership and will be managed by AD1. Nestled in the vibrant North Druid Hills... - April 19, 2025 - AD1Global
Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks Joins IHG Portfolio
Formerly known as Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration Area, the newly reflagged Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks, located at 3011 Maingate Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34747, has officially joined the IHG Hotels & Resorts family. Conveniently situated just minutes from... - April 18, 2025 - AD1Global
Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Hosts Grand Opening Celebration
AD1, a leading hospitality management company, announced the grand opening of Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill, located atop the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport, one of the company’s newest properties. The celebration took place on April 8, 2025, and featured an afternoon of curated culinary experiences, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, all overlooking the airfield of Melbourne International Airport (MLB). - April 10, 2025 - AD1Global
Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Opening - Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport
AD1 officially opened the Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill on February 10, 2025, at the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport. Situated atop the hotel, the venue provides guests with direct views of Melbourne International Airport’s (MLB) runways, offering a unique setting for dining and entertainment for both locals and travelers. - February 11, 2025 - AD1Global
New Sonesta James Hotel to be Tallest Building in Miami
Sonesta International Hotels Corporate has announced a deal with South Florida’s Mint Developers, in partnership with AD1, to build The James Hotel & Residences in Downtown Miami, Florida, an estimated $850 million development that is expected to open in January 2028. - February 01, 2025 - AD1Global
Rajesh (Raj) B. Shah Joins CR&T Board of Directors to Advance Cancer Research and Treatment
The Cancer Research & Treatment Fund, Inc. (CR&T) proudly announces the appointment of Rajesh (Raj) B. Shah to its esteemed Board of Directors. Raj brings a wealth of experience and passion to CR&T’s mission of advancing the fight against cancer. His appointment reinforces the... - January 29, 2025 - The Cancer Research & Treatment Fund, Inc.
The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel Rebrands from Doubletree Atlanta North Druid Hills
The former Doubletree Atlanta North Druid Hills has officially rebranded as The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel, ushering in a new era for the well-established property in one of Atlanta's most vibrant neighborhoods. This rebranding represents a fresh identity, enhanced service offerings, and a continued commitment to delivering exceptional accommodations in one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods. - January 27, 2025 - AD1Global
AD1 Wins Bronze Adrian Award for Hospitality Innovation
AD1 is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 HSMAI Adrian Award winner, earning the Bronze Award in the Digital - Innovation category. This prestigious honor celebrates the launch of Hospitality’s First Cutting-Edge AI Bartender Experience, an initiative that debuted at the Wyndham... - November 21, 2024 - AD1Global
Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration Partners with Cecilia.ai to Introduce a Cutting-Edge AI Bartender Experience
Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration, which is managed by AD1, a leader in hospitality and innovation, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Cecilia.ai, to introduce the world's first hospitality AI bartender named "Sara." This collaboration... - June 12, 2024 - AD1Global
New Hyatt Melbourne Airport Hotel Grand Opening
ADËLON Capital and Twenty8 Group are proud to announce the grand opening of the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport hotel on June 7. An official ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 6 at 2:00 pm. AD1 Management has been designated to operate the new hotel. - May 26, 2023 - AD1Global
The Wyndham Orlando Conference Center Celebration Adopts Artificial Intelligence
The Wyndham Orlando Conference Center Celebration, owned by AD1 Global, is believed to be first hotel in the U.S. to integrate AI in its Google Business Profile Chat. - April 28, 2023 - AD1Global
TOP-OFF Celebration at the New Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport Hotel
Officials gathered June 16, to celebrate the TOP-OFF of a 143-room Hyatt Place hotel scheduled to open in 2023. - June 21, 2022 - AD1Global
OTO Development Acquires Hospitality Complex in Ocean City, Maryland
Dunes Manor Hotel, Court & Suites is latest addition to Carolina-based hotelier's growing beachfront portfolio. - December 11, 2021 - OTO Development
New Hotel Being Developed at Melbourne Orlando International Airport
Dozens of officials gathered yesterday morning at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) for the ceremonial groundbreaking of a 143-room Hyatt Place hotel scheduled to open in 2022. The hotel is a key component of the airport’s historic growth and is being developed by ADËLON Capital, headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and constructed by Certified General Contractors of Melbourne, Florida. - October 09, 2021 - AD1Global
OTO Development Acquires DoubleTree by Hilton Cocoa Beach
Riding a wave of optimism about leisure travel, South Carolina-based OTO Development has acquired its sixth beachfront property since Q4 2018: DoubleTree by Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront on Florida’s Space Coast. - September 12, 2021 - OTO Development
AD1 Global Launches New Wyndham Kissimmee Celebration Resort
The former Park inn By Radisson Celebration has been successfully converted into the full-service Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center, Celebration Resort following a series of multimillion-dollar renovations, major brand agreements and vast improvements to the Disney-area... - May 29, 2021 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Wins International Stevie® Award in World’s Premier Business Awards Program
AD1 Global was named "Company of the Year" in the category of Large Hospitality And Leisure in the 2020 International Business Awards. - September 22, 2020 - AD1Global
New Hyatt Place Melbourne/Palm Bay Open for Business
This unique hotel experience is located off I-95 and Palm Bay Rd. - May 28, 2020 - AD1Global
Royale Parc Suites Orlando Become Staybridge Suites - Orlando Royale Parc Suites
AD1 Global’s Royale Parc Suites Orlando has converted to a Staybridge Suites. - January 28, 2020 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Hartford Avon
AD1 Global, a fast-growing hospitality company located in Florida, recently announced the purchase of the Residence Inn by Marriott Hartford Avon. This additional hotel brings AD1 Global’s growing portfolio to 22 properties and is the first one that the company has acquired in the northeast... - December 23, 2019 - AD1Global
AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood
AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion
AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas
AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award
AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global
DoubleTree Rocky Mount Wins Readers’ Choice Award Again
The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rocky Mount won Rocky Mount Telegram’s Readers’ Choice Award for "Best Hotel." This is the 3rd year in a row the hotel has received this accolade. The property is owned by AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. The Rocky... - August 08, 2019 - AD1Global
Park Inn by Radisson Orlando Converts to Days Inn by Wyndham Hotel
The former Park Inn by Radisson Resort & Conference Center - Orlando is now the Days Inn by Wyndham Kissimmee - Celebration and will be converted into a full-service Wyndham resort in 2020, following a series of multimillion-dollar renovations and improvements to the... - July 08, 2019 - AD1Global
Hyatt Centric Mountain View Announces Executive Appointments
Hyatt Centric Mountain View is expected to open mid-July with a leadership team boasting 83 years of combined hospitality experience. OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group, is developing and will manage the new lifestyle hotel. - June 30, 2019 - OTO Development
AD1 Global Acquires Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center
AD1 Global announced the purchase of the Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center that will be converted into a Crowne Plaza. AD1 will also develop a Holiday Inn Express adjacent to the current hotel. The 199-room Crowne Plaza conversion and 120-room new construction Holiday Inn Express... - June 20, 2019 - AD1Global
Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway to Unveil Newly Renovated Hotel
AD1 Global’s Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway is ready to unveil their newly renovated extended-stay hotel. After a full year of renovations, the property’s public spaces and condo-style guest rooms featuring full kitchens are ready for guests to enjoy. - June 18, 2019 - AD1Global
OTO Development Moves Into Atlanta Market with New Management Contract
Hyatt House Atlanta/Downtown is the latest addition to OTO Development's managed portfolio, as the hospitality company brings its proven operations strategy -- designed to increase revenue, profitability and guest satisfaction -- to Metro Atlanta. - June 15, 2019 - OTO Development
AD1 Global Hotels Earn 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence
AD1 Global announced today that six of its properties received the TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award and two hotels were enshrined in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for having earned a Certificate of Excellence every year for the past five years. The Certificate of Excellence program... - June 13, 2019 - AD1Global
Wyndham Dania Hotel Partners with Community Vegetable Garden
The Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port hotel is partnering with The PATCH, a local outdoor urban farmer’s market in Dania Beach to offer guests organic and locally grown products. Conveniently located less than a mile away from the hotel, The PATCH has a large selection of natural... - June 11, 2019 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Hosts International Investor Breakfast in Chile
AD1 Global’s founding members traveled to Chile this past March to host a breakfast conference for investors in an effort to expand their ventures and introduce AD1 to the Chilean market. CEO Daniel Berman was accompanied by Executive Vice President Arie Fridzon and CFO Alex... - May 29, 2019 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Launches New Media Department: Creating Content in a Digital World
AD1 Global recently created a new department focused on multi-media content creation, social media and investor relations outreach. The hospitality company based in Hollywood, FL, built new office space including a recording studio to accommodate the new AD1 Media team. The department is fully... - February 28, 2019 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Employee Named Voting Board Member of the CFHLA
AD1 Global employee Suzi Brady, who is general manager of the Royale Parc Hotel Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, was recently named a voting board member of the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association (CFHLA). The selective fifty-member association now includes three AD1 employees, as Suzi... - February 27, 2019 - AD1Global
Reduce Payroll While Increasing Wages? With Ovation Tips You Can.
Cashless tipping through Ovation Tips is disrupting the hospitality industry by connects customers to workers and is helping to increase wages and reduce company payroll. - February 12, 2019 - Ovation Tips
Fastest Growing Trend in Hospitality, Cashless Tipping Through Ovation Tips
Cashless tipping through Ovation Tips connects customers to workers and is helping increase wages. - February 11, 2019 - Ovation Tips
OTO Development Certified as a Great Place to Work
It’s official: OTO Development is a Great Place To Work. The Spartanburg SC-based hotelier has been certified as a high-trust, high-performance workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. OTO earned this credential based on an extensive culture audit and ratings provided by employees in anonymous surveys. - January 05, 2019 - OTO Development
AD1 Global Acquires 5 Hotels Across the Southeast U.S.
AD1 Global recently announced the purchase of five hotels: the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta North Druid Hills - Emory Area, the Hampton Inn Atlanta - North Druid Hills, the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista, the Fairfield Inn by Marriott Orlando Airport, and the Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte Gastonia. - December 24, 2018 - AD1Global
Two of AD1 Global’s Disney-Area Hotels Converting from Choice to IHG Flags
Two of AD1 Global’s Disney-area hotels, the Comfort Inn Lake Buena Vista and the Royale Parc Suites, are being converted from Choice brands to InterContinental Hotels Group flags. According to CFO Alex Fridzon, the company is planning to spend approximately $13 million on renovations in... - December 06, 2018 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Celebrates Grand Opening of Wyndham Garden Fort Lauderdale Airport and Cruise Port Hotel
AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida, is hosting a grand opening event today, November 28, for the Wyndham Garden Airport & Cruise Port hotel, the latest addition to their expanding portfolio. Located at 129 N. Federal Highway in Dania Beach, Florida, the six-floor... - November 28, 2018 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Breaks Ground on Tru by Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Airport
AD1 Global, a hospitality investment company based in Hollywood, Florida, is set to break ground on the Tru by Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Airport tomorrow, November 13. The six-story, 115-room hotel will feature a gaming center, an outdoor pool, a spacious business area, a state-of-the-art fitness... - November 12, 2018 - AD1Global
AD1 Global Unveils Newly Constructed Hotel in Fort Lauderdale
On November 5, 2018, AD1 Global unveiled the latest addition to their expanding portfolio, the new Wyndham Garden Airport & Cruise Port hotel in Fort Lauderdale. - November 06, 2018 - AD1Global
OTO Development Project in Annapolis, MD Wins 2018 Chamber President's Award
OTO Development turns old hotel property into a brand-new Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown... and this creative renovation earns accolades from Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce for bringing jobs, economic growth to Annapolis, MD. - November 04, 2018 - OTO Development