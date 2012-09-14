PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global

DoubleTree Rocky Mount Wins Readers’ Choice Award Again The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rocky Mount won Rocky Mount Telegram’s Readers’ Choice Award for "Best Hotel." This is the 3rd year in a row the hotel has received this accolade. The property is owned by AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. The Rocky Mount... - August 08, 2019 - AD1Global

Park Inn by Radisson Orlando Converts to Days Inn by Wyndham Hotel The former Park Inn by Radisson Resort & Conference Center - Orlando is now the Days Inn by Wyndham Kissimmee - Celebration and will be converted into a full-service Wyndham resort in 2020, following a series of multimillion-dollar renovations and improvements to the property. “We’re... - July 08, 2019 - AD1Global

Hyatt Centric Mountain View Announces Executive Appointments Hyatt Centric Mountain View is expected to open mid-July with a leadership team boasting 83 years of combined hospitality experience. OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group, is developing and will manage the new lifestyle hotel. - June 30, 2019 - OTO Development

AD1 Global Acquires Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center AD1 Global announced the purchase of the Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center that will be converted into a Crowne Plaza. AD1 will also develop a Holiday Inn Express adjacent to the current hotel. The 199-room Crowne Plaza conversion and 120-room new construction Holiday Inn Express are... - June 20, 2019 - AD1Global

Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway to Unveil Newly Renovated Hotel AD1 Global’s Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway is ready to unveil their newly renovated extended-stay hotel. After a full year of renovations, the property’s public spaces and condo-style guest rooms featuring full kitchens are ready for guests to enjoy. - June 18, 2019 - AD1Global

OTO Development Moves Into Atlanta Market with New Management Contract Hyatt House Atlanta/Downtown is the latest addition to OTO Development's managed portfolio, as the hospitality company brings its proven operations strategy -- designed to increase revenue, profitability and guest satisfaction -- to Metro Atlanta. - June 15, 2019 - OTO Development

AD1 Global Hotels Earn 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence AD1 Global announced today that six of its properties received the TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award and two hotels were enshrined in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for having earned a Certificate of Excellence every year for the past five years. The Certificate of Excellence program celebrates... - June 13, 2019 - AD1Global

Wyndham Dania Hotel Partners with Community Vegetable Garden The Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port hotel is partnering with The PATCH, a local outdoor urban farmer’s market in Dania Beach to offer guests organic and locally grown products. Conveniently located less than a mile away from the hotel, The PATCH has a large selection of natural Florida-grown... - June 11, 2019 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Hosts International Investor Breakfast in Chile AD1 Global’s founding members traveled to Chile this past March to host a breakfast conference for investors in an effort to expand their ventures and introduce AD1 to the Chilean market. CEO Daniel Berman was accompanied by Executive Vice President Arie Fridzon and CFO Alex Fridzon. “The... - May 29, 2019 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Launches New Media Department: Creating Content in a Digital World AD1 Global recently created a new department focused on multi-media content creation, social media and investor relations outreach. The hospitality company based in Hollywood, FL, built new office space including a recording studio to accommodate the new AD1 Media team. The department is fully equipped... - February 28, 2019 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Employee Named Voting Board Member of the CFHLA AD1 Global employee Suzi Brady, who is general manager of the Royale Parc Hotel Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, was recently named a voting board member of the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association (CFHLA). The selective fifty-member association now includes three AD1 employees, as Suzi joins... - February 27, 2019 - AD1Global

Reduce Payroll While Increasing Wages? With Ovation Tips You Can. Cashless tipping through Ovation Tips is disrupting the hospitality industry by connects customers to workers and is helping to increase wages and reduce company payroll. - February 12, 2019 - Ovation Tips

Fastest Growing Trend in Hospitality, Cashless Tipping Through Ovation Tips Cashless tipping through Ovation Tips connects customers to workers and is helping increase wages. - February 11, 2019 - Ovation Tips

OTO Development Certified as a Great Place to Work It’s official: OTO Development is a Great Place To Work. The Spartanburg SC-based hotelier has been certified as a high-trust, high-performance workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. OTO earned this credential based on an extensive culture audit and ratings provided by employees in anonymous surveys. - January 05, 2019 - OTO Development

AD1 Global Acquires 5 Hotels Across the Southeast U.S. AD1 Global recently announced the purchase of five hotels: the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta North Druid Hills - Emory Area, the Hampton Inn Atlanta - North Druid Hills, the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista, the Fairfield Inn by Marriott Orlando Airport, and the Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte Gastonia. - December 24, 2018 - AD1Global

Two of AD1 Global’s Disney-Area Hotels Converting from Choice to IHG Flags Two of AD1 Global’s Disney-area hotels, the Comfort Inn Lake Buena Vista and the Royale Parc Suites, are being converted from Choice brands to InterContinental Hotels Group flags. According to CFO Alex Fridzon, the company is planning to spend approximately $13 million on renovations in order... - December 06, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Celebrates Grand Opening of Wyndham Garden Fort Lauderdale Airport and Cruise Port Hotel AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida, is hosting a grand opening event today, November 28, for the Wyndham Garden Airport & Cruise Port hotel, the latest addition to their expanding portfolio. Located at 129 N. Federal Highway in Dania Beach, Florida, the six-floor new-construction... - November 28, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Breaks Ground on Tru by Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Airport AD1 Global, a hospitality investment company based in Hollywood, Florida, is set to break ground on the Tru by Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Airport tomorrow, November 13. The six-story, 115-room hotel will feature a gaming center, an outdoor pool, a spacious business area, a state-of-the-art fitness center,... - November 12, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Unveils Newly Constructed Hotel in Fort Lauderdale On November 5, 2018, AD1 Global unveiled the latest addition to their expanding portfolio, the new Wyndham Garden Airport & Cruise Port hotel in Fort Lauderdale. - November 06, 2018 - AD1Global

OTO Development Project in Annapolis, MD Wins 2018 Chamber President's Award OTO Development turns old hotel property into a brand-new Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown... and this creative renovation earns accolades from Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce for bringing jobs, economic growth to Annapolis, MD. - November 04, 2018 - OTO Development

AD1 Global Realizes Rapid Growth with an Eye Towards Environmental and Fiscal Responsibility AD1 Global, a leading hospitality group with 15 properties, and six more in development, was the recent focus of an environmental technology case study sponsored by green tech service company Sparkfund. AD1 Global’s rapid growth has been fueled by its strategy of acquiring and renovating existing... - October 30, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Hotel Receives Best Western’s Most Prestigious Award for Quality AD1 Global’s Best Western International Drive - Orlando received Best Western Hotels & Resorts' Chairman's Award, the brand's most prestigious honor for outstanding quality standards. “It’s quite an honor to receive such a distinguished award from Best Western, a brand we’ve... - October 29, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Hotel Wins Grand Prize at 2018 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism AD1 Global’s marketing department, in association with their Comfort Inn Orlando - Lake Buena Vista Hotel, was recently awarded a first place "Henry" Flagler Award in Mobile Marketing at the 2018 Florida Governor's Conference on Tourism. - October 04, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global’s VP Named Panelist at the 18th Annual Latino Hotel Association Conference Several members of AD1 Global’s corporate team attended the 2018 Latino Hotel Association Conference, where Corporate VP of Acquisitions, Gisela Levy spoke on Buying a Hotel & Repositioning panel. Held at the Double Tree by Hilton Grand Hotel in Biscayne Bay, Florida, the event has made a... - August 21, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Purchases Independent Hotel to be Converted to Tapestry Collection by Hilton AD1 Global, a fast-growing hospitality company located in Florida, recently announced the purchase of the Daytona Beach Shores Hotel. This marks the fifth hotel the company has acquired in 2018, and the fifteenth overall in their portfolio. They plan to convert the property into a Tapestry Collection... - July 11, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Hotels Awarded Certificates of Excellence AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, recently announced that two of its hotels received Certificates of Excellence from TripAdvisor. The Comfort Inn International Drive and the Quality Suites Royale Parc Suites, both located in Orlando, were the recipients of the accolade. Since... - June 27, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Buys Marriott Myrtle Beach Hotel AD1 Global, a hotel investment, acquisition and development company announced the purchase of the Courtyard by Marriott Myrtle Beach Barefoot Landing. This is the second hotel the company has acquired in June. "We are expanding our portfolio by targeting acquisitions in strategic markets,”... - June 18, 2018 - AD1Global

OTO Development Wins Hilton Developer of the Year Award for 2nd Consecutive Year Pragmatic, patient approach to building in high-barrier-to-entry markets yields innovative projects and national accolades for OTO Development. - June 16, 2018 - OTO Development

AD1 Global Purchases Hilton Rocky Mount AD1 Global, a hotel investment, acquisition and development company announced the purchase of Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Rocky Mount. "We are currently in a high growth stage and are looking for strategic acquisitions in performing markets,” said Alex Fridzon, AD1 Global CFO. The 166-room... - June 14, 2018 - AD1Global

Hyatt Honors OTO Employees with Sales, Leadership Awards Two OTO Development employees have been honored by the Hyatt brand. Chosen from select service colleagues across the Americas, Daniel Crangle was named Hyatt Franchise Revenue Manager of the Year and Osman Keskin was tapped for the HY-ACHIEVER Award. They were recognized for sales/revenue management efforts on behalf of the OTO-managed Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown-The Loop. - June 02, 2018 - OTO Development

Wyndham Garden Hotel to Undergo Major Renovation AD1 Global to invest millions of dollars to update exterior, lobby, rooms. - April 23, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Shares Vision for 10-Acre Palm Bay Development AD1 Global announced today that it has completed design and renderings for their mixed-use Palm Beach project. The 10-acre development in the heart of the coastal city will feature 30,000 square feet of retail space and two nationally known brand hotels. The project envisages a 106-room Hyatt Place,... - April 09, 2018 - AD1Global

OTO Development Adds Four Properties to Managed Portfolio Proven operations strategy adds momentum to Spartanburg SC-based hospitality company's third-party management client base. - March 17, 2018 - OTO Development

AD1 Global and City of Tamarac to Break Ground on Fairfield Inn AD1 Global, Tamarac elected officials and co-developers ASI Global and EB5 Florida Hotels are holding an official ground breaking ceremony on March 19th at the Colony West Golf Club to commemorate the new Fairfield Inn. The new 120-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, located at 6800 NW 88th... - March 07, 2018 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Renovation AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the Holiday Inn Viera-Melbourne. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured a complete revamp of the guestrooms and inviting public spaces to provide sleek, contemporary... - February 16, 2018 - AD1Global

DoubleTree Largo/Washington DC Rings in Wedding Season with Bridal Showcase Love is in the air -- but a perfect wedding is in the details. That's why DoubleTree Largo/Washington DC, a full-service hotel managed by OTO Development, rings in the wedding season with its annual Bridal Showcase. This fun, free event offers engaged couples an opportunity to check out a variety of products and services from Washington DC-area wedding vendors. - February 15, 2018 - OTO Development

South Carolina’s First AC Hotel by Marriott Opens in Spartanburg AC Hotels by Marriott, the European-inspired, simplistic, elegant brand for the modern traveler, has announced the opening of AC Hotel Spartanburg, the brand’s first location in South Carolina. AC Hotel Spartanburg is locally owned by the Johnson family and operated by OTO Development, a Johnson Management company. - December 20, 2017 - OTO Development

OTO Development Announces Plans for AC Hotel Bethesda OTO Development is building its sixth AC Hotel by Marriott in the heart of downtown Bethesda MD – part of an ambitious mixed-use development and just a few short blocks away from Marriott International’s future global headquarters. - November 11, 2017 - OTO Development

Largo MD's First Homewood Suites by Hilton Breaks Ground $20 million extended stay project in DC region is owned by Frontier Development & Hospitality Group and managed by OTO Development, a Johnson Management company. - November 08, 2017 - OTO Development

AD1 Global Hot on Florida Market with 3 New Hotel Acquisitions / 2 in Orlando It seems hotel companies have been busy acquiring properties lately, focused - not surprisingly - on location. AD1 Global, an award-winning South-Florida hotel investment company, has been particularly busy in this regard, adding three hotels in a month to their expanding portfolio – 2 of them... - October 20, 2017 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Buys Florida Capitol Hotel AD1 Global, a hotel investment, acquisition and development company recently announced the purchase of the Wyndham Garden Tallahassee Capitol hotel. This is the second acquisition in a week for the burgeoning hospitality company. AD1 also purchased the Quality Inn Royale Parc Suites Orlando by Choice... - September 28, 2017 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Purchases Another Hotel Near Disney Orlando AD1 Global, a hotel investment, acquisition and development company announced today the purchase of the Quality Inn Royale Parc Suites Orlando by Choice Hotels, located at 5876 W. Irlo Bronson Hwy in Kissimmee, Florida. "This investment presented a unique opportunity to acquire another hotel in... - September 20, 2017 - AD1Global

OTO Development Makes Inc. 5000 List – for the 6th Time OTO Development makes the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – for the 6th time – and earns a spot on the “honor roll” of repeat honorees. - August 30, 2017 - OTO Development

OTO Development Earns 45 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence Forty-five of OTO Development's owned and managed properties have earned the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for consistently garnering positive guest reviews. - August 17, 2017 - OTO Development

Guilford College Shooting Guard Practices (Career) Goals at AC Hotel Chapel Hill OTO Development’s soon-to-open AC Hotel Chapel Hill Downtown partners with the grassroots EmPOWERment program as part of its commitment to engaging the local community. This connection brought Leonard McNair to the OTO team for a summer internship, giving the Guilford College junior – who’s a shooting guard on the Quaker’s Varsity squad and a future entrepreneur – an opportunity to work on his career goals. - August 09, 2017 - OTO Development