Raven SR’s Non-Combustion Technology Reaches New Highs in Hydrogen Production Efficiency Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR

Raven SR and Zanker Recycling Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Fuel Production Site and Feedstock Supply Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system. Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Stephen Hightower Organizes and Partners with Kroger to Provide Vital Necessities for Tornado Victims On May 28th, 2019 tornadoes ripped through the greater Dayton area leaving a trail of widespread damage. More than 60 homes were completely destroyed, not to mention over 60,000 residents left without electricity. Additionally, the storms caused catastrophic damage to the city’s water systems,... - July 14, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

2020 Cleaner Truck Initiative’s - Comply by Reducing Particulate Matter and Nitrogen Gases +/-50% today – ECO Fuel Systems, LLC 2020 Government Clean Air Standards call for an overall 20% reduction in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Particulate Matter (PM) on commercial Diesel Vehicles. The ECO Fuel System can help by reducing pollutants +/-50%. - April 26, 2019 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Rainbow PUSH Coalition Honors Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC) President and CEO with Its Living Legend Award Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. was recognized on November 2nd by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition with their prestigious Living Legend Award. The presentation was made during the 2018 Rainbow PUSH/CEF Global Automotive Summit in Detroit, MI at the Motor City Hotel and Conference... - March 23, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

Ohio Mourns the Loss of Prominent Business Figure and Local Civil Rights Pioneer Middletown Native Elsie V. Hightower Passed Away on August 9th Leaving Behind a Loving Family and Trailblazing Legacy - August 18, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower

International Energy Companies Come to Terms on North American Deal CyberFuels, Inc. Completes Agreement with Hightowers Petroleum Company for Supply Management and Logistic Services for United States and Canada - January 04, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Appointed to Prestigious Board Focused on the Advancement of Minority Business Opportunities Energy Entrepreneur Stephen L. Hightower Has Been Appointed to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). - December 15, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Recently Contributed on Nationally Syndicated Radio Talk Show Energy Entrepreneur Stephen L. Hightower Went on Air with the Popular Tom Joyner Morning Show. - October 12, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

DIY DPF Cleaning – New Biodegradable Carbon Cleaning Solution - ECOFuelMax Dirty Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF’s) have been a problem for Diesel Owners since 2007. Now they can be cleaned without damaging them with high heat (+/- 1,800⁰). - July 18, 2017 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Businessman Stephen L. Hightower Announces Campaign to Connect African American Youth with National Parks Campaign Builds on the Success of the Every Kid In A Park Initiative - March 10, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

Local Businessman to Appear on Season Two of CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires" Middletown Native Stephen L. Hightower and His Business Hightowers Petroleum Co. to be Featured on January 25th at 10PM ET/PT of CNBC’s Hit Show. - January 22, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

Season Two of CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires" Continues January 25th with Ohio Businessman Energy Entrepreneur and American Inspiration Stephen L. Hightower to be Featured in a Half Hour Expose; His Struggle and His American Dream. - January 21, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

Florida Coach Transit Companies Reducing Diesel Regeneration Cycles – ECOFuelMax All Transportation Department’s continually experience negative issues with Diesel Regeneration Cycles and Diesel Particulate Filters. - November 12, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Cobra Clean Biodegradable DPF Cleaner Appoints ECO Fuel Systems as Warehouse Distributor Is DPF Maintenance Eating Your Budget? - August 26, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

ECOFuelMax - Transportation & Fleet Directors in Florida Reducing Regen’s With the high cost of Diesel Particulate Filter maintenance Directors in Florida are installing the ECO solution to help reduce Diesel Regeneration Cycles. - August 16, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Northwest Petroleum to Raise Funds for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Charity Golf Tournament Northwest Petroleum LP will hold its first Charity Classic Golf Tournament in which all proceeds will benefit The Lighthouse of Houston, an organization that is dedicated to providing education, recreation and career resources for the blind and visually impaired. The golf tournament will be held at... - August 09, 2016 - Northwest Petroleum

Large New York CityWide Transit Company Reducing REGEN’s & Saving Fuel – ECOFuelMaximizer Every Diesel Engine in New York City experiences excessive Stop and Go Driving. CityWide Transportation has reduced their REGEN’s from every three days to every 2-3 weeks. - June 04, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

New York City Large CityWide School Bus Transit Company Reducing REGEN’s & Saving Fuel – ECOFuelMaximizer Every Diesel Bus in New York City experiences excessive Stop and Go Driving that causes an engine to go into Diesel Regeneration Cycles. REGEN’s waste fuel and can compromise expensive parts, it can even stop an engine from running. - May 26, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Green Alternative Systems Announces Expansion Into CNG and Alternative Fuel Options A flood of scientific articles point to the dangers greenhouse gases pose to the environment, especially the emissions created by vehicles. Alternative fuel options are more popular than ever, both with the federal government and consumers. - March 19, 2016 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces Newly Expanded Facilities That Increase Fleet Propane Conversion Capacity Green Alternative Systems provides fleet conversion to alternative fuels that saves money and the environment. The popularity of fleet propane conversion throughout 2014 and 2015 prompted Green Alternative Systems to invest a considerable sum of money to increase their conversion capacity. Green Alternative Systems currently operates a dozen facilities in the United States and the newest service center in Chicago is scheduled to come online in 2016. - February 05, 2016 - Green Alternative Systems

Transportation Grants for "Every Kid in a Park," Top Priority for National Parks Foundation Board Member Ohio Businessman Stephen Hightower to Raise $10 Million for Making National Parks Accessible to Over One-Million African-American Youth, an Extension of “Every Kid In A Park” - January 25, 2016 - Stephen L. Hightower

White House and National Parks Foundation Targeting African-American Youth with "Every Kid in a Park" Initiative Ohio Businessman and National Parks Foundation Member Has Partnered with President Obama to Encourage Over One-Million African-American Youth to Experience Our National Parks Across the United States,” An Extension of “Every Kid In A Park” - December 10, 2015 - Stephen L. Hightower

ECO Fuel Systems, LLC - Update Central America, Bimbo Foods Over the last three months Bimbo Foods has been testing the ECO-2 unit on its smaller fleet of delivery trucks in Central America. Results were successful, 8%+ in fuel savings. - October 18, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

ECO Fuel Systems, LLC to Share Their Knowledge on How to Reduce Carbon Pollution & Save Fuel at the Ft. Lauderdale Florida International Trade & Cultural EXPO On October 12th through October 16, 2015, ECO Fuel Systems will be exhibiting solutions to reduce Fuel Consumption and Carbon Pollution. - October 10, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Ohio Businessman to Bring United Soccer League (USL) to Cincinnati Stephen L Hightower and Partners Have Acquired American Football Club FC Cincinnati, The USL’s 26th Franchise, to Begin Play in Downtown’s Nippert Stadium in 2016. - September 21, 2015 - Stephen L. Hightower

Green Alternative Systems Announces Public Fueling Station Opened by TruStar in Houston Industrial CNG conversion specialist Green Alternative Systems (GAS) have announced that more fueling stations will be popping up across the United States in order to to make industrial CNG conversions well worth the investment for fleet-based businesses. - September 04, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Announces New Incentives Program for Fleet Propane Conversions Chino, CA fleet propane conversions company Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced Ohio has reintroduced their incentives program which rebates companies that undergo industrial gas to CNG conversions. Ohio Staterep David Hall said - September 04, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

The American Dream Achieved by Self-Made Ohio Industrialist Through Hard Work and Determination Stephen L. Hightower Has Created One of the United States Most Prosperous African-American Owned Businesses. - August 19, 2015 - Stephen L. Hightower

ECO Fuel Systems, LLC - School District Fleet Managers Welcome Back to School School System Transportation Directors and Private Companies are scrambling to get their Buses maintained and back on the road. - August 19, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Announce Savings on Compressed Natural Gas Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced fleet conversion to propane offers a number of savings to fleet managers and business owners including saving fuel. Fleet conversion to propane provides a significant reduce in spending than traditional fossil fuels such as gasoline and propane. It also reduces costs in maintenance and repairs due to the cleaner burning fuel source being more gentle on the vehicle. - July 24, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

ECO Systems Fuel Enhancer – ECO Fuel Systems Direct Wholesale Warehouse Distributor ECO Fuel Systems, LLC was created to represent ECO Systems as a Direct Fleet warehouse distributor. They will continue to assist Governmental agencies, School Systems, Coach & Trucking Companies as a direct factory wholesale resource. - June 25, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

ECO Fuel Systems, LLC to Display the ECOFuelMaximizer at the Summer Florida Association of Pupil Transportation Event Florida School System Transportation Directors and Fleet Managers will have the opportunity to preview and join over 200 School Districts successfully working to reduce Hydrocarbons, DPF maintenance and fuel consumption. - June 24, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

ECO Fuel Systems, LLC - New York Bus Companies Agree to Test the ECOFuelMaximizer New York City is the largest school transportation department in the country. Several large private companies have agreed to test a pollution reducing product. - June 20, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Green Alternative Systems Announces Fleet Conversion to Propane Benefits Transportation-Based Businesses Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced fleet conversion to propane benefits transportation-based businesses in a number of ways including financial gains, increased safety and performance and lower maintenance costs. Fleet conversion to propane has been gaining popularity for many companies in industries, such as transportation with significant overhead and monthly costs. - May 08, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Announces Grand Opening for Natural Gas Fueling Station in Florida Chino, CA fleet conversion to propane specialists Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that Northeast Florida held a grand opening for the areas first public access compressed natural gas fueling outlet in Jacksonville. - April 24, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Announces NGVAmerica Calling for More Alternative Fuel Usage Chino, CA industrial gas to CNG conversions company Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that NGVAmerica has called for more alternative fuels usage due to fluctuating gas prices. The organization released a detailed white paper to highlight the rising popularity, cost-saving and safety benefits of alternative fuel sources. - April 24, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Earth Day Should be Everyday - HydroDynamicsHHO & ECO Fuel Systems, LLC Are Working to Help the Public Reduce Carbon Pollution, Cancer, Asthma It is time for the public to act! Trucks and automobiles are major contributors to Greenhouse Gases that is polluting our environment. - April 23, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

New Website, How to Reduce Diesel Regeneration Cycles – ReduceRegens.com In 2007, Diesel Engine manufacturers were required to reduce the output of Carbon Dioxide 50% and Particulate matter 90% on all diesel engines. This addition has caused a major increase in maintenance. - April 11, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Green Alternative Systems Announces More Fueling Stations Across the United States Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that more fueling stations are popping across the United States that is making fleet conversion to propane well worth the investment for fleet based businesses. - March 11, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

ECO Fuel Systems Shares - What Fleet Managers Need to Know About Diesel Particulate Filters Diesel engines built Jan. 1, 2007 and thereafter are required to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) particulate matter (PM) emissions, also known as soot. - February 25, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

ECO Fuel Systems, LLC Working to Help Reduce Carbon Pollution in Indonesia ECO Fuel Systems, LLC and Hydro Dynamics HHO are working closely with Indonesian companies to help increase fuel efficiency and reduce Jakarta’s high levels of pollution. - February 11, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Green Alternative Systems Announces Professional Fleet Conversion to Propane Over DIY Kits Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that they are recommending fleet conversion over DIY kits to interested customers that have discovered the cost-saving and environmentally friendly benefits of using a cleaner burning fuel source. - February 03, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces Fleet Conversion to Natural Gas Can Save $1 on Every Gallon Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that fleet conversion to natural gas can cut costs for businesses, approximately one dollar for every gallon, fueling vehicles for their transportation-based businesses. - January 29, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

2015 Florida RV Super Shows – ECO Fuel Systems The Florida Trade Association is hosting a couple of the country’s largest Recreational Vehicle trade shows in Tampa, Ft Meyers, Ocala, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville and more. - January 18, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

ECO Fuel Systems, LLC Joins SaveonFuelSystems.com New Website for Fuel Saving Updates Everyone is asking “How can I save on fuel and get better mileage?” Now there is a place you can go for the latest information, products and updates. - October 30, 2014 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Announce Full Service for Fleet Propane Conversions Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has just announced that they offer full fleet propane conversion services for vehicle based businesses. - October 16, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Specializes in Industrial CNG Conversions Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that they are specializing in industrial CNG conversions. - October 16, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces New Rebate Program for Industrial CNG Conversions Green Alternative Systems has announced that there has been another rebate program recently announced for industrial CNG conversions. - August 31, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems