Recent Headlines
Within Airlines
Northeast Airlines Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Northeast appoints industry veteran Jayson Carver as new COO to its team. - July 10, 2026 - Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc.
Who’s Your Travel Agent? – The Bold New Voice in Luxury and Group Travel
WYTA (Who’s Your Travel Agent?) introduces curated luxury and group travel experiences designed by expert advisors. From fashion capitals to remote escapes, the brand offers personalized itineraries and premium service for individuals and groups. - April 01, 2025 - Who's Your Travel Agent
pinplanet Launches Virtual Postcards: a New Way to Share Travel Adventures
pinplanet, the innovative travel-tracking app, is excited to introduce pinplanet postcards, a brand-new feature that lets users send virtual postcards to share snapshots of their travels with friends and family. With pinplanet postcards, travelers can instantly create and send a digital postcard... - March 18, 2025 - pinplanet co.
USAF Awards Contract to Essential Aero to Help Advance and Automate Air Base Operations
Essential Aero announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on use of autonomy and AI to mitigate foreign object debris (FOD) on the flightline and address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory... - October 23, 2024 - Essential Aero
Avolar Pets Introduces Exclusive Shared Private Jet Service for Pets & Their Owners
Avolar Pets, is excited to unveil its innovative shared private jet service, providing a unique and luxurious travel experience for both pets and their owners. With over a decade of expertise in global pet transportation, Avolar Pets stands as the premier destination for an unparalleled... - December 07, 2023 - Avolar Pets
InCabinPets Invites Air Nannies to Join Exclusive Pre-Launch: Expanding Nationwide Presence
InCabinPets, the pioneering provider of pet travel solutions, has announced a distinctive pre-launch opportunity tailored exclusively for Air Nannies. This pre-launch signifies a significant milestone in the company's mission to broaden its network of Air Nannies across the United States,... - August 22, 2023 - InCabinPets
MacDonald Air Launches Private Jet Brokerage with Exclusive Point System
MacDonald Air, a private jet charter brokerage, opens its doors to save business’s time in the private charter booking process. They’re also offering one of the first point systems for redeeming free charters in the industry without needing to purchase any kind of membership. Entrepreneur Peter MacDonald saw an opportunity in the space to carry along certain benefits of commercial travel to the world of private jets and has plans to continually innovate the industry. - August 05, 2023 - MacDonald Air
Lufthansa Offers a Free Status Match to Previous Alitalia Frequent Flyers
Lufthansa officially launches an exclusive offer to status match previous Alitalia frequent flyers to receive Miles & More Frequent Traveller or Senator status. - December 17, 2021 - Loyalty Data Co
Colombia’s Viva Air Lands Stronger in the United States; Bringing a Fresh Approach to Pan-American Low-Cost Travel
www.vivaair.com/#/co/en - With the rise of low-cost travel taking off around the world, Colombia’s Viva Air recently expanded in the United States, bringing affordable travel to passengers throughout the Americas. Formerly known as Viva Colombia, in May 2021, the company rebranded as Viva Air... - October 12, 2021 - Viva Air
BagsID Selected for FTE APEX Business Model Transformation Think Tank
The global competition sought the brightest minds and most innovative ideas in "Redefining the Baggage Experience.” - May 22, 2021 - BagsID Network
PureBiologix Premium Proprietary Hand Sanitizer Now Available to the Public
PureBioLogix announced today as part of its contribution in the fight of reducing COVID-19 spread, its Premium Hand Sanitizer is now available to the public in bulk at an exceptionally discounted price. PureBioLogix supplies alcohol-free hand sanitizer to first responders as well as police,... - April 29, 2021 - Smartgreen Innovations /Purebiologix
Cargonaija Set to Revolutionize Cargo Shipping from Dubai to Nigeria
Dubai-based international freight forwarder, Cargonaija, eases the process of cargo shipping from Dubai to Nigeria with innovative logistics solutions. - May 20, 2020 - Cargonaija
AeroCRS and CTW Partner to Provide Airlines with New Distribution and Self-Service Capabilities
AeroCRS Ltd. and CTW are pleased to announce that they have partnered to enhance the distribution capabilities of the AeroCRS PSS platform across all segments of the market. The CTW Platform will allow AeroCRS airlines and OTAs to further develop and enhance their retail strategies. AeroCRS... - March 11, 2020 - CTW
KIU Airline Solutions and CTW Provide Airlines with New Retailing and Self-Service Capabilities
KIU and CTW have partnered to enhance the commercial and omnichannel distribution capabilities of the KIU PSS and GDS platforms. The CTW Platform helps KIU customers develop their retail strategies. KIU carriers are now able to: · Create and distribute unlimited number fare brands, bundles... - March 10, 2020 - CTW
Avian Helps Travel Agencies to Maximize Commissions and Boost Profitability in a New Era of Airfare Retailing
Travel agencies can say goodbye to old-school excel spreadsheets and paper agreements for keeping track of airfare sales. Today, digitalization provides a much easier and powerful tool to manage incentive and commission contracts with airlines. - January 25, 2020 - Avian Software Solutions LTD
AirGateway, MIDOCO Mid-Office and Umbrella Faces Announce NDC Partnership
The three companies joined forces to enable travel organisations to elevate NDC bookings providing the foundation for scalability. - December 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH
AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership
AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers. AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz:... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH
Travel Loop and AirGateway Sign a Strategic Alliance for the Commercialization of NDC in the Corporate Segment
Travel Loop’s penetration of the Spanish and Portugese corporate segment, with its SBT Pursuit VNEXT tools, has made possible this alliance with AirGateway. The strategic alliance will result in a joint offer that will allow both companies to strengthen their position in the market by... - October 09, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH
Industrial Optimizers Open Miami Office
Industrial Optimizers' new office in Miami will serve the entire Americas. It will bring advanced network planning and scheduling solutions to transport operators across the region. - October 09, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers
AirGateway GmbH and Fello Travel Ltd. Announce NDC Partnership
AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Fello Travel Ltd., a UK Travel Management Company have signed a Partnership. Under this Agreement, AirGateway will provide Fello with access to NDC Content from 15 carriers. AirGateway's CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: "We are very... - September 18, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH
Industrial Optimizers Celebrates 30 Years with with Anniversary Events
Industrial Optimizers, founded in 1989, has this week celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Clients and industry colleagues gathered in Stockholm for a conference and party to mark the occasion. - September 08, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers
flynas Takes Delivery of Its Second Airbus A320neo
50% of flynas fleet will be upgraded by 2021. Four Airbus A320neo will be received before the End of 2019. - March 17, 2019 - flynas
flynas Wins Skytrax Award for Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for Second Consecutive Year
flynas, the Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, made another remarkable national achievement by winning on Tuesday the prestigious Skytrax award for the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the second consecutive year. flynas, the low-cost carrier airline of... - July 18, 2018 - flynas
flynas Carried 3 Million Passengers During the First Half of 2018
More than three million passengers traveled on flunas' domestic and international destinations during the first six months of this year. - July 11, 2018 - flynas
From All the World More Than 2 Million Users for “flynas” Application
flynas, the national Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced that its mobile application reached a milestone of more than 2 million users since its launch. flynas, the winner of the Middle East’s Leading Low-Cost Airline award in 2018, noted that Saudi Arabia... - July 06, 2018 - flynas
Cebu Pacific Chooses MP2 to Support Its Growth
Cebu Pacific, the leading carrier in the Philippines, has signed an agreement with Industrial Optimizers to implement MP2 as its multifunctional network planning, scheduling and analysis tool. Cebu Pacific will use MP2 as its core network planning, scheduling and analysis solution, including slot... - July 01, 2018 - Industrial Optimizers
flynas Launches Direct Flights to Hyderabad, India
flynas, the national leading low-cost carrier airline of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of new and direct flights to Hyderabad-India, as part of its global expansion plan in 2018. Hyderabad flights are now available for booking via all flynas booking channels. The first flight will take off on... - May 17, 2018 - flynas
flynas, the First Airline in Saudi Arabia to Offer Travel Insurance in Partnership with Chubb Arabia
flynas, the award winning Saudi national carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East signed an agreement with Chubb Arabia Coorperative Insurance Company to offer flynas customers with travel insurance coverage, making flynas the first airline to offer its passengers travel... - April 25, 2018 - flynas
flynas Named Middle East's Leading Low Cost Airline for the Fourth Consecutive Year 2018
flynas, the Saudi national carrier and leading low cost airline in the Middle East was honored, for the fourth year in a row, with the prestigious World Travel Award for “Middle East’s Leading Low Cost Airline 2018,” during the ceremony that was held on the 19th of April, 2018 at... - April 19, 2018 - flynas
flynas Prepares to Participate in the 25th Arabian Travel Market in Dubai
flynas, the Saudi national carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, will be participating in the upcoming 25th Arabian Travel Market 2018. The renowned travel and tourism event will take place from the 22nd to 25th of April at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre... - April 17, 2018 - flynas
Livit International Launches Travel Deals Website with Steep Discounts
Livit VIP provides huge travel discounts by taking the bulk buying concept brick and mortar stores use to pass on amazing travel savings to members of it's social travel club. Side-by-side comparisons of Livit prices with Priceline, Expedia, Kayak and other sites are viewable on www.livit.vip and show incredible savings to Livit customers. - October 12, 2017 - Livit VIP
Palm Beach Based Jet Company Sends Relief to the Caribbean
Exclusive donates thousands of pounds of supplies to all affected by devastating hurricanes. - October 10, 2017 - ecs inc
NapShacks Introduces the First Individual Enclosure Made Specifically for Airlines Gate Areas for Passengers to Sleep, Work or Watch TV; To Begin Sales in July 2017
NapShacks is a new product to help airlines with involuntary denied boardings giving travelers a place to rest and sleep during delays and cancellations. Gander Products and Services from Colorado plans to begin sales of their new product to Airlines in July 2017. The NapShacks is an 8x8 ft double enclosed mini hotel pod that air travelers can rent by the hour to sleep, watch TV or even work while waiting for their flight. - June 14, 2017 - Napshacks
iNEMSOFT CLASSONE® Endpoint Manager 5.1 Now Rated “Avaya Compliant”
The CLASSONE Endpoint Manager promotes uninterrupted service delivery to customers by simplifying management of IP and SIP phones, soft phones and gateways across multiple communication servers around the globe. - May 15, 2017 - iNEMSOFT
KatiesKarmaCorner.com Aims to Help Aromatherapy & Yoga Lovers Save Money
KatiesKarmaCorner.com's knowledgeable staff comes together to launch a website dedicated to help users find the top rated and cheapest essential oils, essential oil diffusers, crystals, yoga apparel and much more. The search for ultimate enlightenment is an endless endeavour. At Katie’s... - March 09, 2017 - KatiesKarmaCorner.com
Boeing to Hosts Girls in Aviation Day in 2016
Women in Aviation Chapter Hosts Girls in Aviation Day in 2016 The Women With Wings Saint Louis Chapter of Women in Aviation International (WAI) has announced that a free program is offered to local girls ages 11 to 17 years to introduce them to the possibilities available in a career in aviation. The day’s activities will take place at The Boeing Prologue Room from 1pm- 3pm on Saturday, September 24, 2016. - September 04, 2016 - Women in Aviation St Louis
Easter Bunny Trades Hopping for Flying at Monmouth Executive Airport
On Friday March 25th, the Easter Bunny will be dropping in to Monmouth Airport...literally. - March 25, 2016 - Monmouth Executive Airport
Flying Aviation Expo Presented by Scheyden
Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear proudly contributed to the overall success of the FLYING Aviation Expo presented by Scheyden the weekend of Oct. 15-17th in Palm Springs, CA. The event kicked off on Thursday morning with the famous “Parade of Planes”... - October 27, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Angel MedFlight Poised for Growth with New Corporate Headquarters
Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance, a leading air medical transportation provider, has announced a relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters. Angel MedFlight has executed a 5-year lease at The Pinnacle in Perimeter Center, 17851 N. 85th St. in Scottsdale, Arizona, approximately... - August 17, 2015 - Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance
New Flight Charters Reveals Keys to Success in Booking Private Jet Charters
Eleven Years and 12,000 Charter Flights Attributed to Customer-Centric, Full Market Approach. - August 06, 2015 - New Flight Charters
Scheyden Partners with Gateway to Oshkosh for Annual Fly-in Event
Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear is proud to announce Hendrik Bütter as the winner of a Scheyden Steam Gauge Timepiece at the 2015 Gateway to Osh Fly-In. The sweepstakes was held from the beginning of Monday, July 20th and went through Friday, July 24th. This... - July 28, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Sammy Mason Performs at His First Airventure at Oshkosh with Scheyden
Scheyden Precision Eyewear - leader in performance eyewear is a proud sponsor of Sammy Mason in his first aerobatic performance at the EAA Airventure in Oshkosh where he will be performing this Sunday, July 26th. - July 26, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Scheyden Precision Eyewear Presents the Winner of the Dream Team Sweepstakes
Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear is proud to announce the winner of the Dream Team Sweepstakes, Sherif Lepi, who took home the Scheyden C-130 Eyewear and the True Aviator Steam Gauge Timepiece, a package worth $3300. The Dream Team Sweepstakes started in mid-April... - July 03, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Scheyden Presents Top Prize at Balboa Angling Club Annual YSH Tournament
The leader in aviation and fishing eyewear presents three pairs of eyewear, one for each category winner, as one of the tournament sponsors during the annual Balboa Angling Club’s YSH Tournament from June 4‐7, 2015. - June 15, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Charlottesville, Virginia, Gains Global Travel Exposure Through Viator and TripAdvisor with the Help Cville Tours
Charlottesville’s first tour operator Cville Tours, is delighted to announce that they have signed an exclusive deal with Viator and Trip Advisor to promote their unique local tours of the magnificent Charlottesville region. Months of planning and hard work have paid off to be accepted by... - May 30, 2015 - Cville Tours
Former IS-BAO Program Director Launches Business Aviation Safety Advocacy Service
The Principal Consultant and founder of Sundog Aviation is Jim Cannon, former NBAA Board Member and recipient of the 2012 NBAA John Winant Award. “Our mission is to provide relevant safety information and guidance to those flight and ground operations that may be searching for implementation... - May 05, 2015 - Sundog Aviation LLC
Coming Soon to Scheyden Precision Eyewear - The Waylite
“The Waylite is the distinguished piece of eyewear for anyone. It is stylish, durable, and can fit nearly any face with its flexibility and size,” says Jeff Herold, President of Scheyden Precision Eyewear. “This timeless style mixed with our demanding aviation specifications makes this fashionable eyewear a perfect fit for all lifestyles.” - May 02, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Fort Myers Flying Club Helps WWII Veterans Fly to Washington D.C.
Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club
Paragon Aviation Group Adds Minneapolis and New Orleans Locations
Paragon Aviation Group is excited to announce the addition of Premier Jet Center in Minneapolis, MN and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services in New Orleans, LA to their rapidly expanding network of elite, full service FBOs. Premier Jet Center is the newest full service FBO in the Minneapolis/St. - October 10, 2014 - Paragon Aviation Group
GlobeAir Obtains New EASA AOC and Launches Air Cargo Services
GlobeAir adds more value to its core business providing air freight charter services and new technology on its flights being fully compliant to the latest EASA aviation legal framework. - August 29, 2014 - GlobeAir