AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers. AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Industrial Optimizers Open Miami Office Industrial Optimizers' new office in Miami will serve the entire Americas. It will bring advanced network planning and scheduling solutions to transport operators across the region. - October 09, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers

Travel Loop and AirGateway Sign a Strategic Alliance for the Commercialization of NDC in the Corporate Segment Travel Loop’s penetration of the Spanish and Portugese corporate segment, with its SBT Pursuit VNEXT tools, has made possible this alliance with AirGateway. The strategic alliance will result in a joint offer that will allow both companies to strengthen their position in the market by obtaining... - October 09, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

AirGateway GmbH and Fello Travel Ltd. Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Fello Travel Ltd., a UK Travel Management Company have signed a Partnership. Under this Agreement, AirGateway will provide Fello with access to NDC Content from 15 carriers. AirGateway's CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: "We are very pleased... - September 18, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Industrial Optimizers Celebrates 30 Years with with Anniversary Events Industrial Optimizers, founded in 1989, has this week celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Clients and industry colleagues gathered in Stockholm for a conference and party to mark the occasion. - September 08, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers

flynas Takes Delivery of Its Second Airbus A320neo 50% of flynas fleet will be upgraded by 2021. Four Airbus A320neo will be received before the End of 2019. - March 17, 2019 - flynas

flynas Wins Skytrax Award for Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for Second Consecutive Year flynas, the Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, made another remarkable national achievement by winning on Tuesday the prestigious Skytrax award for the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the second consecutive year. flynas, the low-cost carrier airline of Saudi... - July 18, 2018 - flynas

flynas Carried 3 Million Passengers During the First Half of 2018 More than three million passengers traveled on flunas' domestic and international destinations during the first six months of this year. - July 11, 2018 - flynas

From All the World More Than 2 Million Users for “flynas” Application flynas, the national Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced that its mobile application reached a milestone of more than 2 million users since its launch. flynas, the winner of the Middle East’s Leading Low-Cost Airline award in 2018, noted that Saudi Arabia has... - July 06, 2018 - flynas

Cebu Pacific Chooses MP2 to Support Its Growth Cebu Pacific, the leading carrier in the Philippines, has signed an agreement with Industrial Optimizers to implement MP2 as its multifunctional network planning, scheduling and analysis tool. Cebu Pacific will use MP2 as its core network planning, scheduling and analysis solution, including slot management,... - July 01, 2018 - Industrial Optimizers

flynas Launches Direct Flights to Hyderabad, India flynas, the national leading low-cost carrier airline of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of new and direct flights to Hyderabad-India, as part of its global expansion plan in 2018. Hyderabad flights are now available for booking via all flynas booking channels. The first flight will take off on the... - May 17, 2018 - flynas

flynas, the First Airline in Saudi Arabia to Offer Travel Insurance in Partnership with Chubb Arabia flynas, the award winning Saudi national carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East signed an agreement with Chubb Arabia Coorperative Insurance Company to offer flynas customers with travel insurance coverage, making flynas the first airline to offer its passengers travel insurance. The... - April 25, 2018 - flynas

flynas Named Middle East's Leading Low Cost Airline for the Fourth Consecutive Year 2018 flynas, the Saudi national carrier and leading low cost airline in the Middle East was honored, for the fourth year in a row, with the prestigious World Travel Award for “Middle East’s Leading Low Cost Airline 2018,” during the ceremony that was held on the 19th of April, 2018 at the... - April 19, 2018 - flynas

flynas Prepares to Participate in the 25th Arabian Travel Market in Dubai flynas, the Saudi national carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, will be participating in the upcoming 25th Arabian Travel Market 2018. The renowned travel and tourism event will take place from the 22nd to 25th of April at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre in... - April 17, 2018 - flynas

Livit International Launches Travel Deals Website with Steep Discounts Livit VIP provides huge travel discounts by taking the bulk buying concept brick and mortar stores use to pass on amazing travel savings to members of it's social travel club. Side-by-side comparisons of Livit prices with Priceline, Expedia, Kayak and other sites are viewable on www.livit.vip and show incredible savings to Livit customers. - October 12, 2017 - Livit VIP

Palm Beach Based Jet Company Sends Relief to the Caribbean Exclusive donates thousands of pounds of supplies to all affected by devastating hurricanes. - October 10, 2017 - ecs inc

NapShacks Introduces the First Individual Enclosure Made Specifically for Airlines Gate Areas for Passengers to Sleep, Work or Watch TV; To Begin Sales in July 2017 NapShacks is a new product to help airlines with involuntary denied boardings giving travelers a place to rest and sleep during delays and cancellations. Gander Products and Services from Colorado plans to begin sales of their new product to Airlines in July 2017. The NapShacks is an 8x8 ft double enclosed mini hotel pod that air travelers can rent by the hour to sleep, watch TV or even work while waiting for their flight. - June 14, 2017 - Napshacks

iNEMSOFT CLASSONE® Endpoint Manager 5.1 Now Rated “Avaya Compliant” The CLASSONE Endpoint Manager promotes uninterrupted service delivery to customers by simplifying management of IP and SIP phones, soft phones and gateways across multiple communication servers around the globe. - May 15, 2017 - iNEMSOFT

KatiesKarmaCorner.com Aims to Help Aromatherapy & Yoga Lovers Save Money KatiesKarmaCorner.com's knowledgeable staff comes together to launch a website dedicated to help users find the top rated and cheapest essential oils, essential oil diffusers, crystals, yoga apparel and much more. The search for ultimate enlightenment is an endless endeavour. At Katie’s Karma... - March 09, 2017 - KatiesKarmaCorner.com

Boeing to Hosts Girls in Aviation Day in 2016 Women in Aviation Chapter Hosts Girls in Aviation Day in 2016 The Women With Wings Saint Louis Chapter of Women in Aviation International (WAI) has announced that a free program is offered to local girls ages 11 to 17 years to introduce them to the possibilities available in a career in aviation. The day’s activities will take place at The Boeing Prologue Room from 1pm- 3pm on Saturday, September 24, 2016. - September 04, 2016 - Women in Aviation St Louis

Easter Bunny Trades Hopping for Flying at Monmouth Executive Airport On Friday March 25th, the Easter Bunny will be dropping in to Monmouth Airport...literally. - March 25, 2016 - Monmouth Executive Airport

Flying Aviation Expo Presented by Scheyden Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear proudly contributed to the overall success of the FLYING Aviation Expo presented by Scheyden the weekend of Oct. 15-17th in Palm Springs, CA. The event kicked off on Thursday morning with the famous “Parade of Planes” where... - October 27, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

Angel MedFlight Poised for Growth with New Corporate Headquarters Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance, a leading air medical transportation provider, has announced a relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters. Angel MedFlight has executed a 5-year lease at The Pinnacle in Perimeter Center, 17851 N. 85th St. in Scottsdale, Arizona, approximately two... - August 17, 2015 - Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance

New Flight Charters Reveals Keys to Success in Booking Private Jet Charters Eleven Years and 12,000 Charter Flights Attributed to Customer-Centric, Full Market Approach. - August 06, 2015 - New Flight Charters

Scheyden Partners with Gateway to Oshkosh for Annual Fly-in Event Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear is proud to announce Hendrik Bütter as the winner of a Scheyden Steam Gauge Timepiece at the 2015 Gateway to Osh Fly-In. The sweepstakes was held from the beginning of Monday, July 20th and went through Friday, July 24th. This particular... - July 28, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

Sammy Mason Performs at His First Airventure at Oshkosh with Scheyden Scheyden Precision Eyewear - leader in performance eyewear is a proud sponsor of Sammy Mason in his first aerobatic performance at the EAA Airventure in Oshkosh where he will be performing this Sunday, July 26th. - July 26, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

Scheyden Precision Eyewear Presents the Winner of the Dream Team Sweepstakes Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear is proud to announce the winner of the Dream Team Sweepstakes, Sherif Lepi, who took home the Scheyden C-130 Eyewear and the True Aviator Steam Gauge Timepiece, a package worth $3300. The Dream Team Sweepstakes started in mid-April and... - July 03, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

Scheyden Presents Top Prize at Balboa Angling Club Annual YSH Tournament The leader in aviation and fishing eyewear presents three pairs of eyewear, one for each category winner, as one of the tournament sponsors during the annual Balboa Angling Club’s YSH Tournament from June 4­‐7, 2015. - June 15, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

Charlottesville, Virginia, Gains Global Travel Exposure Through Viator and TripAdvisor with the Help Cville Tours Charlottesville’s first tour operator Cville Tours, is delighted to announce that they have signed an exclusive deal with Viator and Trip Advisor to promote their unique local tours of the magnificent Charlottesville region. Months of planning and hard work have paid off to be accepted by these... - May 30, 2015 - Cville Tours

Former IS-BAO Program Director Launches Business Aviation Safety Advocacy Service The Principal Consultant and founder of Sundog Aviation is Jim Cannon, former NBAA Board Member and recipient of the 2012 NBAA John Winant Award. “Our mission is to provide relevant safety information and guidance to those flight and ground operations that may be searching for implementation assistance... - May 05, 2015 - Sundog Aviation LLC

Coming Soon to Scheyden Precision Eyewear - The Waylite “The Waylite is the distinguished piece of eyewear for anyone. It is stylish, durable, and can fit nearly any face with its flexibility and size,” says Jeff Herold, President of Scheyden Precision Eyewear. “This timeless style mixed with our demanding aviation specifications makes this fashionable eyewear a perfect fit for all lifestyles.” - May 02, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

Fort Myers Flying Club Helps WWII Veterans Fly to Washington D.C. Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club

Paragon Aviation Group Adds Minneapolis and New Orleans Locations Paragon Aviation Group is excited to announce the addition of Premier Jet Center in Minneapolis, MN and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services in New Orleans, LA to their rapidly expanding network of elite, full service FBOs. Premier Jet Center is the newest full service FBO in the Minneapolis/St. Paul... - October 10, 2014 - Paragon Aviation Group

GlobeAir Obtains New EASA AOC and Launches Air Cargo Services GlobeAir adds more value to its core business providing air freight charter services and new technology on its flights being fully compliant to the latest EASA aviation legal framework. - August 29, 2014 - GlobeAir

The Code Recognizes Tourism Companies for Exceptional Efforts to Protect Children The Code of Conduct for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation in Travel and Tourism (The Code) today announced its Top Members for 2014. Forty-three tourism companies from around the world are recognized as Top Members for their exceptional work to integrate child protection practices into... - July 23, 2014 - The Code

SeaPort Airlines Appoints Two Vice Presidents SeaPort Airlines has appointed two vice presidents, Max Griffin and Greg Smith, both with significant aviation experience. - July 10, 2014 - SeaPort Airlines, Inc.

The Frontier Airline Pilots Association (FAPA) Regains Certification as Exclusive Bargaining Representative for Pilots at Frontier Airlines The Frontier Airline Pilots Association (FAPA) has regained certification as the exclusive bargaining representative for the pilots at Frontier Airlines. Nearly 90% of Frontier pilots participated in the election with 87% of voters casting ballots in favor of FAPA. The National Mediation Board (NMB)... - June 17, 2014 - Frontier Airline Pilots Association

Avatar Airlines Moves Headquarters to South Florida Executives with Avatar Airlines will hold a press conference in Boca Raton, FL to announce it is moving corporate headquarters to Boca Raton. Avatar Airlines aims to become the largest airline startup in U.S. history. Avatar promises to provide "everyday" fares of 50% or more below the lowest... - April 16, 2014 - Avatar Airlines

130,000 Strong Tourism Defense Force Trained to Protect Children Almost one hundred and thirty thousand tourism heroes around the world were trained through The Code last year to help protect children from sexual exploitation in contexts of travel and tourism. In March, The Code will be sharing interactive demonstrations of their online training program at ITB Berlin. - March 05, 2014 - The Code

Air Transat World’s First Certified Practicing Green Airline Achieves Another Milestone Air Transat becomes the first airline in the world to attain the second level Minimization award in the Fly-360-Green Certification Program, a benchmark for high performing airlines and aircraft operators. “We are especially proud to have obtained this certification because it recognizes the efforts... - December 18, 2013 - World Green Aviation Council

Lithium Battery Fires in the Cabins of Commercial and General Aviation Aircraft This new innovation counters the threat of on-board cabin fires caused by lithium batteries in personal electronic devices and supplements current FAA protocol. - October 09, 2013 - SpectrumFX, Inc.

Myanmar Polestar Travels & Tours, First to Join The Code and Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation in Myanmar Myanmar Polestar is the first travel and tour company in Myanmar to join The Code of Conduct for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation in Travel and Tourism [The Code]. - May 13, 2013 - The Code

Fans United: Turkish Airlines Send 19 Lucky Fans to See Manchester United Turkish Airlines recently saluted Manchester United’s new Premiership season by taking 19 lucky Manchester United fans, from around the world, to the city of Manchester. - December 27, 2012 - Turkish Airlines

Joint Forces to Protect Children from Sex Tourism: Development Partnership with the Private Sector Supporting The Code Four of the world’s leading tourism companies together with GIZ and The Code launch a joint project to combat child sex tourism. Project partners: TUI Travel; Accor group; Kuoni Group and ITB aim to ensure and inspire action on the issue, through testing and optimization of the tools put in place... - November 08, 2012 - The Code

Adagold Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary with a Special Event for 40 VIP Guests Adagold Aviation celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a special Dinner Event for 40 VIP guests at one of Brisbane’s most unique venues, Garage 88. Adagold are a proudly wholly owned Australian company which established operations in Brisbane in August 1992. The company has since grown to become... - October 25, 2012 - Adagold Aviation

Daifuku Webb Signs Purchase Agreement to Acquire Elite Line Services from G&T Conveyor Company G&T Conveyor Company Inc. (“G&T”) is pleased to advise that it has executed a formal purchase agreement with Daifuku Webb Holding Company (“Daifuku Webb"), a subsidiary of Daifuku Co., Ltd., for the sale of Elite Line Services, LLC (“ELS”). Under the agreement,... - September 01, 2012 - G&T Conveyor Company

G&T Conveyor Company Inc., Completes Customer Acceptance Testing (CAT) for New Baggage Handling System at Philadelphia International Airport G&T Conveyor Company Inc., the largest American owned and privately held baggage handling systems manufacturer in the United States, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Customer Acceptance Testing (CAT) for the new Checked Bag Inspection System / Baggage Handling System (CBIS/BHS) - as acknowledged by the customer on November 11, 2011. - November 24, 2011 - G&T Conveyor Company

G&T Conveyor Company, Inc. Completes Major Baggage Handling System at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport G&T Conveyor Company, the largest American owned and privately held turnkey baggage handling systems manufacturer in the United States, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the Terminal 1 In-line baggage handling system at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The airport serves more than 22 million passengers annually and is the 22nd largest airport in the United States. - November 10, 2011 - G&T Conveyor Company