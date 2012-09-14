PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
NeoMagic Corporation (OTC: NMGC), today announced the addition of Prime 6 as a premiere supplier on its eCommerce site MercadoMagico.com.
Prime 6 has revolutionized the charcoal briquette industry with their innovative hexagon shape and eco-friendly manufacturing process.
Prime 6 uses sawdust that... - October 23, 2019 - NeoMagic
Macs4u.com, the premier online resource for refurbished Mac computers, has announced it has moved into new, much larger physical space, enabling much faster scaling of their ability to serve their fast-growing clientele with professionally refurbished Apple computers and other products. - October 01, 2018 - Macs4u
Punch Technology has been awarded the supply of Custom PCs for SimBin Studios UK, the developers of Racing Game GTR 3. With offices in the heart of Manchester and Liverpool, putting them at the center of the North West Game Development zone, SimBin are well placed to drive the next generation racing... - October 29, 2017 - Punch Technology
JENLOR promotes Ardie Ball to Strategic Account Manager. - September 02, 2017 - JENLOR
JENLOR, a Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm receives 8th ranking, nationwide, in the small business edition by the prestigious MSPmentor’s 501 Worldwide Company Rankings - August 03, 2017 - JENLOR
A new crowdfunding campaign for a project called "tinyLiDAR" is about to launch on Friday, July 14th at 8:00amET. - July 14, 2017 - MicroElectronicDesign, Inc.
NeoMagic Corporation (OTC:NMGC), a fabless semiconductor manufacturer and provider of handheld mobile technology solutions, today announced the planned expansion of its eCommerce platform, MercadoMagico.com, into Venezuela.
The Company announced today that it has partnered with Netsaluti Studio, a Venezuelan... - June 09, 2017 - NeoMagic
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announced today two new products that provide pre-certified 4G/LTE cellular connectivity: the ReliaGATE 10-12, which further extends the ReliaGATE Multi-service IoT Gateway family for... - May 17, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces a new release of Everyware Software Framework (ESF). ESF Release 5.0, based on the recently announced Eclipse Kura 3.0 release, offers a commercially supported, enterprise... - May 13, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces its partnership with VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility.
The adoption of edge and fog computing models within IoT deployments enables an... - May 13, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded and high performance computing systems (HPC), announces the two new designs that further expand its portfolio of Intel-based products.
Intel Atom E39xx (Apollo Lake)
The new E39xx boards and modules will be available both in standard form factors (COM... - April 21, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Vintech, trusted service provider of IT Products, Services & Solutions, to design and deliver end-to-end solutions... - April 21, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces the availability of new products based on the 6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors.
Taking advantage of Intel’s powerful processors, the newly introduced... - March 26, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces the availability of two new fanless and rugged COM modules:
· CPU-163-15 an Intel Atom E3800 Series - COM Express Type 10 Mini
· CPU-161-18 a Xeon D-15xx COM... - March 26, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces its partnership with Comtrade Digital Services, a global software engineering services and solutions company.
After a successful collaboration in the context of the Eurotech... - March 26, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announces the BoltMAR 20-28, a rugged router featuring the Cisco 5921 Embedded Services Router (ESR).
The BoltMAR 20-28 expands Eurotech’s family of ruggedized Mobile Access... - March 04, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things (IoT) solutions has joined Microsoft’s Azure Certified for IoT program.
Eurotech IoT devices certified by Azure allow customers to get an ecosystem of devices and platforms, which definitively ensures faster time-to-production.
Four... - February 03, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech to present strategies for Internet of Things growth February 7-10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale - February 03, 2017 - Eurotech
COM Express Module for Fanless and Rugged Designs Supporting Intel® Xeon® D 15xx - January 05, 2017 - Eurotech
GlobalSat Worldcom Corp (GlobalSat), one of the leading LoRa Technology adaptors, will deliver its first air sensor nodes based on its LoRaWAN™ certified module LM-130. The first three sensor nodes are for CO, CO2, and PM2.5 air quality detection. Each sensor node will also come with a temperature... - December 19, 2016 - USGlobalSat, Inc
Entropy is a modern intelligent design made after years of extensive research; Designed to be the most balanced Small_Form_Factor desktop computer on the market. - November 26, 2016 - BottleNext
Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announces the EDCK 4001, a new Everyware Device Cloud Development Kit that bundles all the hardware and software needed to prototype, develop, test and integrate a complete IoT... - November 06, 2016 - Eurotech
Eurotech (ETH:IM), a leading provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the availability of the first code contribution for Eclipse Kapua, in collaboration with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This open source... - October 21, 2016 - Eurotech
The SVALT D2 helps professionals and creatives get work done without a laptop meltdown. - October 12, 2016 - SVALT
ESF 4.0 features support for the new ReliaGATE 20-25 and connectivity to multiple Clouds. - October 07, 2016 - Eurotech
ReliaGATE 20-25 Honored for Exceptional Innovation - August 27, 2016 - Eurotech
Eurotech’s Japanese subsidiary Advanet selected by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. to co-develop a CPU module for DIASYS Netmation 4S® - August 27, 2016 - Eurotech
Vinduino has adapted GlobalSat LoRa M.O.S.T. eco-system for its 3rd generation deployment and had drawn a lot of attentions at Grape Day 2016 in Tamecula, CA on April 21th. - May 13, 2016 - USGlobalSat, Inc
GlobalSat Worldcom Corp (GlobalSat) said today that its LM-130E LoRa module has passed the LoRaWAN European compliance test by designated certification lab. GlobalSat LM-130E becomes the 1st LoRa module from Asia that has passed this compliant certification. Alpha Tsai, EVP of GlobalSat, said “We... - May 06, 2016 - USGlobalSat, Inc
King County Metro Transit Uses Eurotech DuraMAR to Deliver Secure Data, Voice and Video Communication - April 23, 2016 - Eurotech
Automated system accommodates increased usage of shipping boxes by e-commerce companies, big box stores, and retailers. - April 21, 2016 - TM Robotics
Eurotech’s device & data management technology combined with Hitachi High-Tech Europe’s innovative analytics solution to address predictive maintenance. - March 17, 2016 - Eurotech
Eurotech’s device & data management technology combined with FSI's Facility Management solutions and vertical market expertise result in state of the art facility management offering. - March 17, 2016 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today launched the ReliaGATE 10-05, a compact and efficient IoT Gateway for industrial applications that has been designed to comply with global certification requirements.
The... - March 17, 2016 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today launched the ReliaGATE 10-11, a compact IoT gateway for industrial and lightly rugged applications.
The ReliaGATE 10-11 is the latest addition to a family of software-defined... - February 24, 2016 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a leading supplier of embedded technologies, products and systems, announced the official release of Everyware™ Software Framework (ESF) release 3.3, a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, the open source Java/ OSGi middleware for IoT multi-service gateways and smart... - February 24, 2016 - Eurotech
Eurotech Receives Business Impact Award and Two Best of Show Awards. - February 17, 2016 - Eurotech
Everyware Cloud™ IoT Platform Honored for Innovation in the Intelligent Device Market. - January 30, 2016 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a leading provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Everyware Software Framework (ESF), Eurotech’s device application framework for M2M and IoT applications, has been voted as the “People’s choice winner”... - January 30, 2016 - Eurotech
Eurotech, a leading provider of smart devices and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) technologies enabling Internet of Things (IoT) applications, today announced the official launch of the IoT Solutions Practice in North America, a professional services and systems integration offering for customers seeking to... - January 23, 2016 - Eurotech
The data center company will exhibit new educational platforms Wednesday through Saturday at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas - January 06, 2016 - PicoCluster LLC
SeniorTraining.org was launched on December 15, 2015, to teach senior citizens about computers and technology. - December 17, 2015 - Senior Training LLC
The company’s own supercomputer will address problems in our galaxy and, for the first time, will be unveiled in early January at global trade show in Las Vegas - December 16, 2015 - PicoCluster LLC
Dave Ehlke, owner and co-founder of Geek Housecalls wanted to retire but he couldn't abandon his clients and employees, many of which had been with the company since its inception in 2001. He turned to David Elmasian, owner of a similar business, Boston Teks. - December 09, 2015 - Tech Help Boston
ClearCube Technology, Inc. Offers Businesses and Government Agencies Trade-In Program for Old Desktop Computers for Recycle and to Upgrade Desktop Infrastructure to Zero Clients, SmartVDI or Blade PCs. - October 03, 2015 - ClearCube Technology
ClearCube Technology announced that it has introduced the industry’s first VMware-ready zero clients that ship with USB 2.0 DVD Read/Write drives. - September 23, 2015 - ClearCube Technology
Eurotech, a leading supplier of embedded technologies, products and IoT / M2M systems, announced Eurotech CEO Larry Wall has been named a finalist for SmartCEO’s 2015 Baltimore Circle of Excellence Awards. Wall is a finalist in the Technology – Medium category, and will be profiled in the... - September 16, 2015 - Eurotech
Employee-Led School Supply Drive at Lenovo Helps Students Nationwide be Prepared for the New School Year. - September 11, 2015 - Lenovo
MediBang Paint Tablet is a free digital painting app that uses the cloud to allow
artists to easily transfer their work across different platforms. - July 29, 2015 - MediBang
eRacks System is a nation wide leading rack-mount open source solution provider. They just introduced higher capacity drives on their eRacks/NAS72. - July 08, 2015 - eRacks Open Source Systems