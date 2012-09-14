PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

NeoMagic (R) Corporation eCommerce Division MercadoMagico.com Welcomes Prime 6 NeoMagic Corporation (OTC: NMGC), today announced the addition of Prime 6 as a premiere supplier on its eCommerce site MercadoMagico.com. Prime 6 has revolutionized the charcoal briquette industry with their innovative hexagon shape and eco-friendly manufacturing process. Prime 6 uses sawdust that... - October 23, 2019 - NeoMagic

Macs4u.com Announces Physical Expansion, Additional Client Services Macs4u.com, the premier online resource for refurbished Mac computers, has announced it has moved into new, much larger physical space, enabling much faster scaling of their ability to serve their fast-growing clientele with professionally refurbished Apple computers and other products. - October 01, 2018 - Macs4u

Punch Technology Build SimBin Studios UK, a New Development Platform for Racing Game GTR3 Punch Technology has been awarded the supply of Custom PCs for SimBin Studios UK, the developers of Racing Game GTR 3. With offices in the heart of Manchester and Liverpool, putting them at the center of the North West Game Development zone, SimBin are well placed to drive the next generation racing... - October 29, 2017 - Punch Technology

JENLOR Promotes Ball to Strategic Account Manager JENLOR promotes Ardie Ball to Strategic Account Manager. - September 02, 2017 - JENLOR

Pittsburgh-Based JENLOR Ranked Among Top-Ten Nationally by 501 Managed Services Providers JENLOR, a Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm receives 8th ranking, nationwide, in the small business edition by the prestigious MSPmentor’s 501 Worldwide Company Rankings - August 03, 2017 - JENLOR

Maker Friendly Sensor Board Uses Cutting-Edge Smartphone Technology A new crowdfunding campaign for a project called "tinyLiDAR" is about to launch on Friday, July 14th at 8:00amET. - July 14, 2017 - MicroElectronicDesign, Inc.

NeoMagic (R) Corporation Announces Planned E-Commerce Expansion to Latin America and Business Update NeoMagic Corporation (OTC:NMGC), a fabless semiconductor manufacturer and provider of handheld mobile technology solutions, today announced the planned expansion of its eCommerce platform, MercadoMagico.com, into Venezuela. The Company announced today that it has partnered with Netsaluti Studio, a Venezuelan... - June 09, 2017 - NeoMagic

Eurotech Announces ReliaGATE 10-12 Compact Multi-Service IoT Gateway and ReliaCELL Cellular Adapter for LTE Cat 4 Speed Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announced today two new products that provide pre-certified 4G/LTE cellular connectivity: the ReliaGATE 10-12, which further extends the ReliaGATE Multi-service IoT Gateway family for... - May 17, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech’s ESF Version 5.0 Sets a New Milestone in Simplifying the Implementation of IoT Solutions Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces a new release of Everyware Software Framework (ESF). ESF Release 5.0, based on the recently announced Eclipse Kura 3.0 release, offers a commercially supported, enterprise... - May 13, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech Announces a New Partnership with VMware Answering to the Emerging Architecture Needs of Edge IoT Computing Nodes Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces its partnership with VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility. The adoption of edge and fog computing models within IoT deployments enables an... - May 13, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech Continues to Lead Innovation in Embedded and High-Performance Computing: New Designs Featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Phi and Intel Atom E39XX Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded and high performance computing systems (HPC), announces the two new designs that further expand its portfolio of Intel-based products. Intel Atom E39xx (Apollo Lake) The new E39xx boards and modules will be available both in standard form factors (COM... - April 21, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech and Vintech Partner up to Provide Industrial IoT and Smart City Solutions in India Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Vintech, trusted service provider of IT Products, Services & Solutions, to design and deliver end-to-end solutions... - April 21, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech Reveals New Products Based on Intel® Core™ Processors for Demanding High Performance and Graphics Embedded Solutions Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces the availability of new products based on the 6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors. Taking advantage of Intel’s powerful processors, the newly introduced... - March 26, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech Adds Two New Products to Family of Fanless and Rugged COM Express Modules and Announces the Development of a New i.MX6 Based SBC Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces the availability of two new fanless and rugged COM modules: · CPU-163-15 an Intel Atom E3800 Series - COM Express Type 10 Mini · CPU-161-18 a Xeon D-15xx COM... - March 26, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech Announces Comtrade Digital Services as a System Integrator for its IoT Solutions Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces its partnership with Comtrade Digital Services, a global software engineering services and solutions company. After a successful collaboration in the context of the Eurotech... - March 26, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech Announces the BoltMAR 20-28, EN50155 Router with Cisco 5921 ESR Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announces the BoltMAR 20-28, a rugged router featuring the Cisco 5921 Embedded Services Router (ESR). The BoltMAR 20-28 expands Eurotech’s family of ruggedized Mobile Access... - March 04, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech Multi-Service IoT Gateways Have Joined Microsoft's Azure Certified for IoT Program Eurotech a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things (IoT) solutions has joined Microsoft’s Azure Certified for IoT program. Eurotech IoT devices certified by Azure allow customers to get an ecosystem of devices and platforms, which definitively ensures faster time-to-production. Four... - February 03, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech Joins IoT Evolution Expo as Platinum Sponsor Eurotech to present strategies for Internet of Things growth February 7-10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale - February 03, 2017 - Eurotech

Eurotech Extends Its Portfolio of High Performance Embedded Computer Products with the CPU-161-18 COM Express Module for Fanless and Rugged Designs Supporting Intel® Xeon® D 15xx - January 05, 2017 - Eurotech

GlobalSat Will Deliver Three LoRa Air Sensor Nodes in Compliance with LoRaWAN Standards GlobalSat Worldcom Corp (GlobalSat), one of the leading LoRa Technology adaptors, will deliver its first air sensor nodes based on its LoRaWAN™ certified module LM-130. The first three sensor nodes are for CO, CO2, and PM2.5 air quality detection. Each sensor node will also come with a temperature... - December 19, 2016 - USGlobalSat, Inc

Computer with Many Unique/Original Features is Trying to Reach the Crowd to Make Production Possible Entropy is a modern intelligent design made after years of extensive research; Designed to be the most balanced Small_Form_Factor desktop computer on the market. - November 26, 2016 - BottleNext

Eurotech Announces New Development Kit to Create IoT Applications from Field-to-Cloud in Minutes Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announces the EDCK 4001, a new Everyware Device Cloud Development Kit that bundles all the hardware and software needed to prototype, develop, test and integrate a complete IoT... - November 06, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech Collaborates with Red Hat on the First Code Contribution of Eclipse Kapua Eurotech (ETH:IM), a leading provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the availability of the first code contribution for Eclipse Kapua, in collaboration with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This open source... - October 21, 2016 - Eurotech

SVALT Announces Worldwide Availability of the SVALT D2 High-Performance Cooling Doc The SVALT D2 helps professionals and creatives get work done without a laptop meltdown. - October 12, 2016 - SVALT

Eurotech Announces ESF Release 4.0 ESF 4.0 features support for the new ReliaGATE 20-25 and connectivity to multiple Clouds. - October 07, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech Receives 2016 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award ReliaGATE 20-25 Honored for Exceptional Innovation - August 27, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech Announces a Design Win in Japan to Co-Develop Hardware Platform for Power Plant Control Equipment Eurotech’s Japanese subsidiary Advanet selected by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. to co-develop a CPU module for DIASYS Netmation 4S® - August 27, 2016 - Eurotech

Vinduino Project Saves 25% of Water and Labor, a Successful LoRa Application Story at Van Der Lee Vineyard, California Vinduino has adapted GlobalSat LoRa M.O.S.T. eco-system for its 3rd generation deployment and had drawn a lot of attentions at Grape Day 2016 in Tamecula, CA on April 21th. - May 13, 2016 - USGlobalSat, Inc

GlobalSat LM-130E LoRa Module Obtains LoRaWAN Certification and Becomes the 1st Certified Module from Asia GlobalSat Worldcom Corp (GlobalSat) said today that its LM-130E LoRa module has passed the LoRaWAN European compliance test by designated certification lab. GlobalSat LM-130E becomes the 1st LoRa module from Asia that has passed this compliant certification. Alpha Tsai, EVP of GlobalSat, said “We... - May 06, 2016 - USGlobalSat, Inc

Eurotech Wins $1.4M Contract in the United States with King County Metro King County Metro Transit Uses Eurotech DuraMAR to Deliver Secure Data, Voice and Video Communication - April 23, 2016 - Eurotech

TM Robotics and Cornerstone Automation Create Intelligent New Box-Opening Device for European Market Automated system accommodates increased usage of shipping boxes by e-commerce companies, big box stores, and retailers. - April 21, 2016 - TM Robotics

Eurotech and Hitachi High-Tech Europe Partner Up to Deliver Innovative Industrial IoT Solutions Eurotech’s device & data management technology combined with Hitachi High-Tech Europe’s innovative analytics solution to address predictive maintenance. - March 17, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech and FSI Collaborate to Bring Proven Internet of Things Technology Into the Facility Management Market Eurotech’s device & data management technology combined with FSI's Facility Management solutions and vertical market expertise result in state of the art facility management offering. - March 17, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech Launches the ReliaGATE 10-05, a Compact IoT Gateway for Industrial Applications Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today launched the ReliaGATE 10-05, a compact and efficient IoT Gateway for industrial applications that has been designed to comply with global certification requirements. The... - March 17, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech Launches the ReliaGATE 10-11, a New ARM-Based IoT Gateway for Industrial and Automotive Applications Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today launched the ReliaGATE 10-11, a compact IoT gateway for industrial and lightly rugged applications. The ReliaGATE 10-11 is the latest addition to a family of software-defined... - February 24, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech Announces ESF Release 3.3 Offering Efficient Over-the-Air Updates and Support for the New ReliaGATE 10-11 Eurotech, a leading supplier of embedded technologies, products and systems, announced the official release of Everyware™ Software Framework (ESF) release 3.3, a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, the open source Java/ OSGi middleware for IoT multi-service gateways and smart... - February 24, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech Wins Multiple Awards at IoT Evolution Expo Eurotech Receives Business Impact Award and Two Best of Show Awards. - February 17, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech Receives 2015 IoT Evolution Smart Machines Innovation Award Everyware Cloud™ IoT Platform Honored for Innovation in the Intelligent Device Market. - January 30, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech’s Everyware Software Framework Wins the 2015/16 Internet of Things Award in the IoT Software and Tools Category Eurotech, a leading provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Everyware Software Framework (ESF), Eurotech’s device application framework for M2M and IoT applications, has been voted as the “People’s choice winner”... - January 30, 2016 - Eurotech

Eurotech Announces IoT Solutions Practice Providing Professional Services for End-to-End IoT Service Delivery Eurotech, a leading provider of smart devices and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) technologies enabling Internet of Things (IoT) applications, today announced the official launch of the IoT Solutions Practice in North America, a professional services and systems integration offering for customers seeking to... - January 23, 2016 - Eurotech

Big Data is Crushing You, But PicoClusters Will Give You Footing The data center company will exhibit new educational platforms Wednesday through Saturday at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas - January 06, 2016 - PicoCluster LLC

New Website Offers Training to Senior Citizens on Computers and Technology SeniorTraining.org was launched on December 15, 2015, to teach senior citizens about computers and technology. - December 17, 2015 - Senior Training LLC

So Much for Futuristic Droids: PicoCluster Boasts World-Changing Robot The company’s own supercomputer will address problems in our galaxy and, for the first time, will be unveiled in early January at global trade show in Las Vegas - December 16, 2015 - PicoCluster LLC

Geek Housecalls and Boston Teks Are Now Tech Help Boston Dave Ehlke, owner and co-founder of Geek Housecalls wanted to retire but he couldn't abandon his clients and employees, many of which had been with the company since its inception in 2001. He turned to David Elmasian, owner of a similar business, Boston Teks. - December 09, 2015 - Tech Help Boston

ClearCube Sponsors Old PC Recycle Program ClearCube Technology, Inc. Offers Businesses and Government Agencies Trade-In Program for Old Desktop Computers for Recycle and to Upgrade Desktop Infrastructure to Zero Clients, SmartVDI or Blade PCs. - October 03, 2015 - ClearCube Technology

ClearCube Delivers Industry’s First Zero Clients with DVD Bundle ClearCube Technology announced that it has introduced the industry’s first VMware-ready zero clients that ship with USB 2.0 DVD Read/Write drives. - September 23, 2015 - ClearCube Technology

Eurotech’s Larry Wall Recognized as SmartCEO Circle of Excellence Award Finalist for Technology Leadership Eurotech, a leading supplier of embedded technologies, products and IoT / M2M systems, announced Eurotech CEO Larry Wall has been named a finalist for SmartCEO’s 2015 Baltimore Circle of Excellence Awards. Wall is a finalist in the Technology – Medium category, and will be profiled in the... - September 16, 2015 - Eurotech

Lenovo Donates 75,000 Back-to-School Essentials to Students in Need Through Boys & Girls Clubs of America Employee-Led School Supply Drive at Lenovo Helps Students Nationwide be Prepared for the New School Year. - September 11, 2015 - Lenovo

How MediBang Paint Tablet for iOS is Changing the Way Artists Create MediBang Paint Tablet is a free digital painting app that uses the cloud to allow artists to easily transfer their work across different platforms. - July 29, 2015 - MediBang