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Within Personal Computers
PCBuildz Launches Specialized High-Performance Workstations for India’s AI and Creative Sectors
Bengaluru’s PCBuildz launches specialized high-performance workstations for India’s AI startups and creative agencies, featuring GST-compliant procurement and precision-engineered cooling for 24/7 professional workloads. - March 21, 2026 - PCBuildz
Silver Knight PCs Expands Into Comprehensive Business IT Solutions for Fayetteville and Beyond
Silver Knight PCs, a Fayetteville-based technology company, has officially expanded into full-service Business IT solutions, providing managed IT services in Fayetteville, NC, and surrounding areas. This new offering is designed to meet the growing need for secure, reliable IT support for small and mid-sized businesses in the region. - August 19, 2025 - Silver Knight PCs
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® Launches to Help Seniors Live Smarter with Tech, Humor, and Heart
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is a new blog and YouTube series hosted by Garrison Leykam that helps seniors discover age-friendly technology, lifestyle products, and tools to live smarter, safer, and more connected. - June 30, 2025 - Garrison Leykam LLC
Munidex, Inc. and Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging and modernizing existing legacy systems with new cloud-based applications offering enhanced functionality and security for improved public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Cit-e-Net LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging existing legacy systems with new functionality for enhanced public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Mobizent LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities, Federal and State Departments now have an automated all-electronic, feasible, and full-service solution to the daunting previously manual processes of issuing summons for all departments and entities tasked with issuing and serving summonses and in full conformity with the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
FlexTouch Unveils Industry-Leading Narrow Border Metal Mesh Sensor Technology for Superior Display Performance
FlexTouch, a pioneer in the touchscreen technology industry, is proud to announce a significant advancement in metal mesh sensor technology. Their latest innovation allows for the implementation of narrower borders on a range of devices, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Specifically,... - September 18, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch: Implements ESG Management, Promotes Green Manufacturing, and Drives Sustainable Product Development
As the global demands for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) continue to rise, FlexTouch, a leader in the global flexible touch technology industry, is actively responding by comprehensively advancing its ESG management efforts. - August 23, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch and Hanvon Unveil Revolutionary EMC Touch Technology
FlexTouch Technologies and Hanvon Penchip Technology proudly announce the launch of EMC Touch, a cutting-edge touch technology that integrates Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) and capacitive touch into a single IC and a single touch sensor. EMR Touch technology is widely adopted by various touch... - May 17, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch Unveils New Standard Touch Sensors for eBook Applications
FlexTouch, a renowned innovator in metal mesh touch sensors for diverse applications, proudly unveils its latest product line: a series of standard sensors designed specifically for eBook applications. - March 01, 2024 - FlexTouch
NeoMagic (R) Corporation Announces Acquisition of Advanced Microwave Inc.
NeoMagic Corporation (OTC: NMGC), today is pleased to announce a significant milestone with the acquisition of Advanced Microwave Incorporated. - November 08, 2023 - NeoMagic
FlexTouch Unveils Capacitive Touch Solutions That Support Finger, Stylus, and Pencil Touch
FlexTouch releases its latest touch solutions that support finger and various stylus options, including active stylus, passive stylus, pencils, and other suitable conductive objects. - May 16, 2023 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch's Touch Sensors Now Available in Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 Laptops
FlexTouch is pleased to announce that its touch sensors are now available in Lenovo's popular Yoga 2-in-1 laptop product series, which is available for purchase in retail stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. - May 11, 2023 - FlexTouch
PB Pawn and Jewelry Announced Updated Inventory of Skateboards and More
With Spring in the air, PB Pawn and Jewelry announced they have an updated inventory of skateboards, surf boards, and other recreational equipment so customers can go enjoy the sunshine. - March 15, 2023 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
FlexTouch Introduces Touch Solution Optimized for E-Book Applications
FlexTouch announces it is introducing a touch solution optimized for e-book applications. - March 08, 2023 - FlexTouch
PB Pawn and Jewelry Announced Valentine's Day Inventory Update
PB Pawn and Jewelry announced they have updated the gifts available in their inventory just in time for Valentine gift giving. - February 10, 2023 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
Power Your Passion: Stormforce Gaming and Apex Racing Team Forge Partnership and Launch Stormforce Racing ART PESC Team
Reigning Porsche Esports Carrera Cup GB champions, inaugural IMSA Michelin Esports Champions & Rennsport ESL-R1 team Apex Racing Team [ART] have joined forces with Warrington based Gaming PC heavyweights Stormforce Gaming (part of the VIP Group) to collaborate on the development of a Sim Racing... - February 07, 2023 - Stormforce Gaming
PB Pawn and Jewelry - Diamond Buying/Jewelry Sales Expert Pawn Shop Services Expand
PB Pawn and Jewelry, a pawn shop based in San Diego, CA, has expanded its services to include the buying and selling of diamonds, fine jewelry, and precious metals in Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, San Marcos, and the surrounding communities. - January 12, 2023 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
PB Pawn and Jewelry Announced They Will Buy Luxury Purses and Jewelry to Liquidate Unwanted Items
The holidays bring new valuable gifts that replace older styles and models. Even rings are upgraded. If there are unused items sitting in boxes, they depreciate and collect dust. Bring them into PB Pawn and Jewelry and sell them for quick cash. - December 29, 2022 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
In September, PB Pawn and Jewelry Upgraded Their Store Front
In preparation for the holidays, PB Pawn and Jewelry upgraded their store front. They announced they have the same great deals and more sales in preparation for the holidays. - November 15, 2022 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
PB Pawn and Jewelry Announced They Have a Line of Photography Equipment
The holidays mean lots of family getting together, events, celebrations, and dinners. It also means taking lots of pictures and capturing the moments so they aren't forgotten. PB Pawn and Jewelry announced they have pre-owned photography equipment for an affordable price. - October 14, 2022 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
PB Pawn and Jewelry Announced Updated Online Store for Shopping Ease in Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA
The holidays will be here in no time at all. PB Pawn announced they have an updated inventory of pre owned items available in their online store, with detailed pictures and descriptions. - September 28, 2022 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
PB Pawn and Jewelry Launches Loose Diamond and Gemstone Services
Loose diamonds, gemstones, gold and silver all make beautiful jewelry. PB Pawn and Jewelry announced they have a loose diamond and gemstone buying and selling service. - September 16, 2022 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
FlexTouch Unveils Touch Technology That Reduces Power Consumption, and Features Eco-Friendly Design and Manufacturing Process
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today unveils its eco-friendly solution for touch display solutions for consumer electronic devices. - August 25, 2022 - FlexTouch
STEIGER DYNAMICS Ranks No. 662 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
Today, Inc. revealed that STEIGER DYNAMICS is No. 662 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its... - August 18, 2022 - STEIGER DYNAMICS
PB Pawn and Jewelry Launched Luxury Purse Authentication Services
Nothing would be more infuriating than buying a luxury handbag like a Louis Vuitton to take it home and discover it was a fake. Several counterfeits look like the real deal. PB Pawn and Jewelry launched a service to authenticate all designer purses. - August 13, 2022 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
Pacific Beach Pawn and Jewelry Announces Enhanced Gold Buying Services in Pacific Beach, CA
The gold spot price has gone up and down. Consumers are positioning themselves to buy gold and other precious metals while the price is lower than it was in the Spring, hopeful for a rebound of the price when they can resell it for a profit. PB Pawn and Jewelry announce they have enhanced gold and precious metal buying services to assist customers in Pacific Beach and surrounding areas. - July 31, 2022 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
FlexTouch Established a Portfolio of Metal Mesh Touch Sensor Design Patterns That Eliminate Moire for Mainstream OLED Displays
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today announced that it has established a portfolio of mesh design patterns for mainstream OLED displays that eliminates moire effects. - June 30, 2022 - FlexTouch
Flextouch Releases 3-Micron Linewidth Touch Sensors to Volume Production
FlexTouch announced that it has released a new generation of metal mesh touch sensors that achieves 3-micron linewidth to volume production. - March 03, 2022 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch Applies AI-Powered Optical Simulation Software to Eliminate Moiré Effect on Metal Mesh Touch Sensors
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, vehicles, and industrial control devices, today announced that it has applied artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to its proprietary optical design software to eliminate the moire effect for displays (e.g. LED, OLED) utilizing its metal mesh touch sensors. - January 21, 2022 - FlexTouch
New Book "Cyber Security Essentials for Small Businesses" Published; Technology Service RealTechPros Launched to Help in the Fight Against Small Business Cyber Attacks
White Clay Technology founder Jonathan Arena, CISSP, publishes book & launches technology service RealTechPros to address small business cyber security and the growing global concern of cyber attacks. - May 11, 2021 - RealTechPros
Al-Waha Computer Devices Becomes the First MAR Certified in Gulf Region
Al-Waha becomes the first company in the Gulf region to source certified and high quality refurbished computer hardware and PCs to fulfill the demand gap. - October 29, 2020 - Al-Waha Computer Devices
Azulle Launches Its Most Powerful Device Yet - The Byte4
Azulle, a leading brand and manufacturer of Mini PCs, has released a new compact, powerful and fanless mini desktop PC from their award winning Byte line. The Byte4 is now available for purchase and an ideal device to elevate business and consumers' PC experience. - October 28, 2020 - Azulle
First General Purpose Robot to be Manufactured in Regional Australia
Haddington Dynamics, a Las Vegas based R&D company, will be opening the first licenced and certified robot manufacturing facility with DCISIV Technologies. The new Industry 4.0, 3D Print farm, micro-factory will be opened in Toowoomba, Queensland Australia with the help of the Queensland Business Growth Fund. - February 26, 2020 - Haddington Dynamics Inc.
NeoMagic (R) Corporation eCommerce Division MercadoMagico.com Welcomes Prime 6
NeoMagic Corporation (OTC: NMGC), today announced the addition of Prime 6 as a premiere supplier on its eCommerce site MercadoMagico.com. Prime 6 has revolutionized the charcoal briquette industry with their innovative hexagon shape and eco-friendly manufacturing process. Prime 6 uses sawdust... - October 23, 2019 - NeoMagic
Macs4u.com Announces Physical Expansion, Additional Client Services
Macs4u.com, the premier online resource for refurbished Mac computers, has announced it has moved into new, much larger physical space, enabling much faster scaling of their ability to serve their fast-growing clientele with professionally refurbished Apple computers and other products. - October 01, 2018 - Macs4u
Punch Technology Build SimBin Studios UK, a New Development Platform for Racing Game GTR3
Punch Technology has been awarded the supply of Custom PCs for SimBin Studios UK, the developers of Racing Game GTR 3. With offices in the heart of Manchester and Liverpool, putting them at the center of the North West Game Development zone, SimBin are well placed to drive the next generation... - October 29, 2017 - Punch Technology
JENLOR Promotes Ball to Strategic Account Manager
JENLOR promotes Ardie Ball to Strategic Account Manager. - September 02, 2017 - JENLOR
Pittsburgh-Based JENLOR Ranked Among Top-Ten Nationally by 501 Managed Services Providers
JENLOR, a Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm receives 8th ranking, nationwide, in the small business edition by the prestigious MSPmentor’s 501 Worldwide Company Rankings - August 03, 2017 - JENLOR
Maker Friendly Sensor Board Uses Cutting-Edge Smartphone Technology
A new crowdfunding campaign for a project called "tinyLiDAR" is about to launch on Friday, July 14th at 8:00amET. - July 14, 2017 - MicroElectronicDesign, Inc.
NeoMagic (R) Corporation Announces Planned E-Commerce Expansion to Latin America and Business Update
NeoMagic Corporation (OTC:NMGC), a fabless semiconductor manufacturer and provider of handheld mobile technology solutions, today announced the planned expansion of its eCommerce platform, MercadoMagico.com, into Venezuela. The Company announced today that it has partnered with Netsaluti Studio, a... - June 09, 2017 - NeoMagic
Eurotech Announces ReliaGATE 10-12 Compact Multi-Service IoT Gateway and ReliaCELL Cellular Adapter for LTE Cat 4 Speed
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announced today two new products that provide pre-certified 4G/LTE cellular connectivity: the ReliaGATE 10-12, which further extends the ReliaGATE Multi-service IoT Gateway family... - May 17, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech Announces a New Partnership with VMware Answering to the Emerging Architecture Needs of Edge IoT Computing Nodes
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces its partnership with VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility. The adoption of edge and fog computing models within IoT deployments enables... - May 13, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech’s ESF Version 5.0 Sets a New Milestone in Simplifying the Implementation of IoT Solutions
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces a new release of Everyware Software Framework (ESF). ESF Release 5.0, based on the recently announced Eclipse Kura 3.0 release, offers a commercially supported,... - May 13, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech and Vintech Partner up to Provide Industrial IoT and Smart City Solutions in India
Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Vintech, trusted service provider of IT Products, Services & Solutions, to design and deliver end-to-end... - April 21, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech Continues to Lead Innovation in Embedded and High-Performance Computing: New Designs Featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Phi and Intel Atom E39XX
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded and high performance computing systems (HPC), announces the two new designs that further expand its portfolio of Intel-based products. Intel Atom E39xx (Apollo Lake) The new E39xx boards and modules will be available both in standard form factors... - April 21, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech Announces Comtrade Digital Services as a System Integrator for its IoT Solutions
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces its partnership with Comtrade Digital Services, a global software engineering services and solutions company. After a successful collaboration in the context of the... - March 26, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech Adds Two New Products to Family of Fanless and Rugged COM Express Modules and Announces the Development of a New i.MX6 Based SBC
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces the availability of two new fanless and rugged COM modules: · CPU-163-15 an Intel Atom E3800 Series - COM Express Type 10 Mini · CPU-161-18 a Xeon D-15xx... - March 26, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech Reveals New Products Based on Intel® Core™ Processors for Demanding High Performance and Graphics Embedded Solutions
Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces the availability of new products based on the 6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors. Taking advantage of Intel’s powerful processors, the newly... - March 26, 2017 - Eurotech
Eurotech Announces the BoltMAR 20-28, EN50155 Router with Cisco 5921 ESR
Eurotech, a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announces the BoltMAR 20-28, a rugged router featuring the Cisco 5921 Embedded Services Router (ESR). The BoltMAR 20-28 expands Eurotech’s family of ruggedized Mobile... - March 04, 2017 - Eurotech