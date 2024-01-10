Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC