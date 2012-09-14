PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Hl Agro Heads Over to IFT19, Touting Business for Its Agri Products India's leading exporter of sesame seeds, starch & corn derivatives, HL Agro Products broadcasts its programmed exhibit at IFT19 Meeting & Food Expo and showcase its functional ingredients, sourcing & support capabilities in New Orleans, LA, USA. - May 07, 2019 - HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd

SOURCE OIL® Forwards Freshness Quality Standard for DHA Algae Oil Source-Omega today forwards their freshness standard is a promise of quality, suggesting a low Total Oxidation score translates into stable, fresh tasting oil. Their unblended algae omea-3 oil was perfected 6 years ago as a water extracted, winterized, single ingredient oil. It was branded SOURCE OIL®... - October 29, 2018 - Source-Omega

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Source-Omega Files Novel FDA Structure-Function Claim for DHA Accretion in Mitochondrial Cardiolipin Source-Omega (www.source-omega.com) today asserts the newest DHA omega-3 structure-function claim filed with the FDA to demonstrate how their exclusive product, SOURCE OIL® - Water Extracted Chromista Oil - best supports mitochondrial health and maintenance. SOURCE OIL is the first and only 50% DHA... - May 14, 2018 - Source-Omega

Chromista Algae Oil Recognized Best CBD Oil Emulsifier Source-Omega today discloses astounding commercial R&D results with pure Chromista water extracted algae oil. With first and only claims such as the first water extracted algae oil, the first single ingredient 100% algae oil (Schizochytrium sp.), the first 50% DHA oil standard, Source-Omega scientists... - March 15, 2018 - Source-Omega

Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Rhythm Superfoods Rolls Out Grab & Go Beet Chips and Kale Chips Popular Rhythm Superfood Snacks Now Available in Single Serve Bags Just in Time for Back-to-School - September 05, 2017 - Rhythm Superfoods

Rhythm Superfoods Names Frederic Lebourg at Chief Operation Officer Lebourg will oversee finance and operations for the company. - August 01, 2017 - Rhythm Superfoods

Expert Evaluates Omega-3 DHA to EPA Ratio Controversy Using Algae Oil Models Source-Omega Chief Scientific Officer and algae omega-3 expert, Dr. Scott Doughman, PhD, today answered frequently asked questions about the so-called DHA to EPA ratio controversy. Using past and present algae oil models, the case is presented in the form of a discussion, based on actual questions from... - March 23, 2017 - Source-Omega

Greenstone Joins Forces with Aglytix Relationship seeks to bring new, advanced offerings to customers. - January 04, 2017 - Greenstone - a Cultura Company

HL Agro Augments Its Agri- Product Basket with Corn Starch & Its Derivative Products HL Agro, the leading processor & exporter of natural & hulled sesame seeds from India, today announced the launch of its colossal corn starch unit to trigger off the bulk processing of native starch products & proliferate into the international markets. The company will be chiefly producing Corn Starch Powder, Liquid Glucose, Corn Fiber, Maize or Corn Germ & Corn Gluten and wholesaling to the buyers across the globe. - August 26, 2016 - HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd

Does Chromista Oil DHA Protect Against Fatal Heart Disease? Source-Omega today reiterated its active structure function claims in lipoprotein health and heart health and again asserted ‘DHA Saves Lives’ (1). Their claims statements are supported by the recent National Institutes of Health (NIH) article from June 12, 2016 (www.nih.gov) in Research... - July 25, 2016 - Source-Omega

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC

Source-Omega Grows as DHA Private Labeler of Registered Ingredient SOURCE OIL® from Chromista Source-Omega announces many new 3rd party DHA omega-3 supplement private labels approved to launch in the first half of 2016. Several of the new DHA products seek to benefit prenatal, pregnant and nursing markets in the USA, China and Singapore. SOURCE OIL® is a water extracted DHA algae oil from... - March 14, 2016 - Source-Omega

Bellucci Challenges Olive Oil Industry with Trace-to-Source Technology in New App for Consumers Released on Apple iOS and Android this week, the free Bellucci App traces Bellucci Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) to its origin in rural Italy and teaches users how to taste for freshness and flavors distinct to authentic EVOO. It supports users in developing the tasting skills needed to identity flavors... - November 12, 2015 - Bellucci Premium

The Polyarc™ Reactor Wins Gulf Coast Conference’s 2015 New Product Showcase Award for Best New Product ARC’s Polyarc™ reactor was recognized as the Best New Product for its novel design and universal application to scientists using gas chromatography (GC) with flame ionization detectors (FID). - October 29, 2015 - Activated Research Company

Water Extracted Algae Oil Claims Healthy Splash Source-Omega (http://www.source-omega.com) claims SOURCE OIL™ brands the first and only true water extracted algae oil. They state water extraction also makes SOURCE OIL the first and only naturally high DHA omega-3 oil. Their premium brand gives record DHA levels at 57 percent of all fatty acids,... - September 11, 2015 - Source-Omega

Bellucci 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Launches Its "Get Fresh with An Italian" Campaign When Bellucci launches its "Get Fresh with An Italian" campaign this week, home chefs will have unprecedented transparency and access to information about the extra virgin olive oil they purchase. The campaign hinges on the company's state-of-the-art traceability system and aims to build consumer... - September 05, 2015 - Bellucci Premium

Source-Omega Lowers Bulk Algae Oil DHA Price 33 Percent Achieving higher quality and lower costs, Source-Omega (http://www.source-omega.com) today lowered the US bulk oil price on premium 50 percent DHA algae oil by a third to stimulate their open source supply model with capacity access to 250,000 Kg per year. The company launched their bulk oil product... - August 13, 2015 - Source-Omega

GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC

DR DHA Says OMEDHA is a Balanced Prenatal Omega-3 Solution Source-Omega announces the launch of OMEDHA™, a professional prenatal DHA brand for sales in the USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. “OMEDHA is balanced for safe and important care during a period when the public health is served by helping pregnant and nursing mothers, particularly... - June 29, 2015 - Source-Omega

Peak Long-Chain Omega-3s May Double Anti-Cancer Benefits People can reduce risk of colorectal cancers, suggests a new study that considered vegetarian diets. The results designate secondary protections may additional come from long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. This combined approach, a vegetarian diet along with omega-3s might be one of the best diet-based protections,... - March 16, 2015 - Source-Omega

Ideal Grain Free Granola Launches with Kickstarter Campaign Ideal Grain Free Granola Launches with Kickstarter Campaign. - December 09, 2014 - Abundance Foods, LLC

Kelapo Coconut Oil Honored with 2014 GrowFL Award Beneficial Blends, dba Kelapo Coconut Oil, was selected as one of the Top 50 Florida Companies to Watch in 2014 by GrowFL. Florida Companies to Watch was started by the Edward Lowe Foundation as a special way to recognize and honor second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace... - December 05, 2014 - Kelapo Coconut

Bühler Strengthens Its Commitment to Coffee Processors in Africa with the New SORTEX B ColorVision™ Sorter for Premium Quality Product New Bühler Centre of Excellence for Coffee also established in Nairobi, Kenya, to support regional Customer Service network. - July 20, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Does Algal DHA Support at-Risk Pregnancies? Source-Omega (http://www.source-omega.com) reported today a 2014 omega-3 conference speaker presented preliminary data from the KUDOS Study (Kansas University DHA Outcome Study) that supports their own conservative public health positions on DHA intake by pregnant mothers. The company’s Chief Scientist... - July 16, 2014 - Source-Omega

Westfro Expands Capacity and Ensures Quality with Investment in Bühler’s SORTEX Sorting Solutions SORTEX optical sorting technology supports quality and growth in frozen vegetable production for Westfro in Belgium. - July 03, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Algae Oil DHA Supplier Sponsors Satellite Omega-3 Health Symposium 2014 DHA omega-3 algae oil development and supply company, Source-Omega, announced today sponsorship of the May 22, 2014 omega-3 symposium in Toronto Canada. The company seeks to express support for omega-3 fatty acid best practices in public health and clinical nutrition. The event features premier speakers... - May 21, 2014 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Spins Out Dr DHA Concept Over New Book Source-Omega announced today it is releasing the rights to its founder’s personal book, they say to foreshadow the company’s world premier omega-3 product developments set for launch this year. The company projects bulk algae oil omega-3 sales growth and private label contract sales are... - March 06, 2014 - Source-Omega

Bühler Extends Its Presence in China with a Turnkey Project at Hangzhou Wahaha Group for Processing Rice and Beans Leading Chinese producer trusts Bühler expertise to improve quality and reduce costs with the installation of advanced cleaning and grading lines. - February 20, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Whole Harvest Foods, LLC Applauds FDA’s Proposed Trans Fat Ban Nation's First Producer of Naturally Processed Commercial Cooking Oils Supports Ban on Hydrogenated Oils - January 24, 2014 - Whole Harvest

Bühler and CarbonLite Unite to Meet Need for rPET with SORTEX Sorting Technology Bühler supports plastic industry’s commitment to PET recycling initiatives. - December 14, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

SOURCE-OMEGA Features First International Algae Product Standards (IAPS) Certified Supplement SOURCE-OMEGA, the leader in DHA algal oil breakthroughs since 2008, today announced the first ever product certified by International Algae Product Standards (IAPS). The company recently manufactured mini-softgels with 350 mg DHA. The IAPS logo will be used on capsule product labels. IAPS was developed... - December 04, 2013 - Source-Omega

Bühler’s High Capacity SORTEX K2A Sorts Delicate Fruit at Curt Maberry Soft landing kit ensures gentle handling of frozen raspberries and blueberries. - November 22, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Survivalcavefood.com Announces Free Shipping Through 2013 Survival Cave Food announces free shipping on all of their food buckets through the end of the year. Survivalcavefood now says they will not charge any shipping costs to customers who purchase their popular meal and fruit buckets through the end of 2013. - November 17, 2013 - Survivalcavefood.com

Kelapo Partners with The Touch Agency to Grow National Brand Emerging as the leader of high quality, innovative coconut oil products, Kelapo Coconut Oil announces a new partnership with The Touch Agency, to further sales and brand reach. The Touch Agency, a strategic marketing and sales management firm specializing the in the consumer packaged goods industry,... - October 05, 2013 - Kelapo Coconut

Bühler’s Firm Commitment to Sustainable Rice Processing “We aim to ensure that every kilogram of paddy that is grown and farmed, is converted in the most efficient and cost effective manner, into high quality products and by-products for our customers.” -Nick Wilkins, head of rice processing at Bühler. - September 18, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Source-Omega Powers New Omega-3 Mini Softgel with Medical DHA for Transversal Applications United States premium algae oil omega-3 manufacturer Source-Omega today launches its POWER OMEGA™ medical DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) bulk food supplement, made with oil derived without using solvent variants during extraction. The new filled capsule formulation is priced for international markets,... - September 10, 2013 - Source-Omega

Bühler Cracks Almonds Double Trouble with Ease SORTEX optical sorters pioneer innovative technology solution to resolve the problem of “doubles” in almonds. - August 30, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Purest Algal DHA Ingredient Clears FDA Examination for US Food and Supplement Markets Source-Omega today disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sampled and cleared their new algal DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) oil. The FDA samples products making its own admissibility determinations to ensure safety, efficacy and quality of products. Less than 1 percent of products are sampled... - August 12, 2013 - Source-Omega

Kelapo Helps Families Conquer Cold and Flu Season Natural ways to help prevent sick days year round. - August 11, 2013 - Kelapo Coconut

Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC

Lipoprotein Structure Function Claims Supported in New Omega-3 DHA Review by Source-Omega Supplements of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) derived from algae directly support liver-function, says a new literature review published by the International Journal of Diabetes in Developing Countries. The review was published online June 21st 2013. The internationally based authors looked at the growing... - June 25, 2013 - Source-Omega

Bühler Expands Rice Processing Footprint in Thailand with Major Contract with Siam Indica Thailand’s largest rice exporter invests heavily in over 100 Bühler rice processing machines. - June 22, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Kelapo Coconut Oil is Hitting the Shelves in the Rocky Mountains A taste of the topics is hitting the Colorado mountains. Kelapo Coconut Oil is the industry standard for organic extra virgin coconut oil. In a partnership with DPI, a world leader in food transportation, four products, including the no-calorie spray, will be available at select King Sooper locations. - April 10, 2013 - Kelapo Coconut

GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC

Bühler – At Your Service With a presence in more than 140 countries and a history spanning over 150 years, Bühler is dedicated to providing expert customer service in recognition of its customers’ goals. The company achieves this through innovative products, professional customer service and local support - delivered by dedicated, qualified staff, through its network of customer service and applications centres. - January 05, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Source-Omega Challenges All Algae Omega-3 Suppliers to Release Full Algae DHA Contaminant Profiles Source-Omega today released for public review their full nutritional and contaminant profile for SOURCE OIL™, the newest DHA algae oil supply to market. (http://www.source-omega.com/files/uploads/0B7704C3-F707-4E56-8672-302645CD7EC9.pdf) SOURCE OIL is used in their PURE ONE® DHAlicious™... - December 20, 2012 - Source-Omega

Sticky Stacks Reinvents Pancakes, Syrups & Waffles Sticky Stacks proudly releases its first generation of syrups, pancake mixes & combination packages that have a taste-bud-pleasing twist. Sticky Stacks, the new & premier breakfast company, is reinventing breakfast by infusing familiar toppings directly into its syrups and mixes. Sticky Stacks... - October 12, 2012 - Sticky Stacks