Recent Headlines
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Snak Club™ Expands Partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey® Into Salty Snacks with New Toffee Peanuts and Snack Mix
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced the next chapter of its partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey®, expanding beyond candy into the salty snack aisle with the launch of Snak Club x Mike’s Hot Honey Toffee Peanuts and Snak Club x... - May 13, 2026 - Century Snacks
17 Years Shaping Chocolate: Ricardo Trillos Returns to Open Chocoa Forum
For the second consecutive year, The Choconnector founder delivered entrepreneurship and business development sessions for chocolate makers and cacao associations attending Europe's largest cocoa and chocolate industry festival. - February 24, 2026 - The Choconnector
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
Snak Club™ Partners with Mike’s Hot Honey® to Launch First-Ever Candy Collaboration: Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey® Bombs
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced a new partnership with the hot honey pioneer Mike’s Hot Honey to launch Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey Bombs — a first-of-its-kind chewy candy that blends sweet cherry flavor with the... - October 24, 2025 - Century Snacks
Fine Perforators Strengthens Global Supply of Nickel Screens with Advanced Rotary Nickel Screen Manufacturing for Industrial Applications
Recognized among leading nickel screen manufacturers in India, Fine Perforators expands its range of rotary nickel screens and nickel mesh screen solutions for Pan India, Brazil, and Mexico. - October 16, 2025 - Fine Perforators
From Oaxaca to Singapore: The Moon Shift Strikes Gold (and Silver) Again — This Time in Asia
The Moon Shift — an artisanal destilado de agave handcrafted in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca — is making waves on the global spirits stage once again. After earning top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year, the brand just captured two of only six medals awarded in the Mezcal Category at the 2025 Asia World Spirits Competition in Singapore. - August 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
French Heritage Cuisine: Promoting Condiment and Specialty Food Brands in Engaging Home Cooks
French Heritage Cuisine LLC announces a new service to help food brands connect with home cooks. Educating home cooks about a brand's condiments or specialty foods can increase brand reach and awareness. French Heritage Cuisine primarily focuses on European and American cuisines while integrating... - May 28, 2025 - French Heritage Cuisine LLC
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Dan's 30 plus years of experience in accounting and sales tax will help vending operators become more efficient with their financial operations. - March 12, 2025 - TACS, LLC
Russell Stover x Southwest Airlines Take Love to New Heights This Valentine’s Day
This Valentine’s Day, Russell Stover Chocolates and Southwest Airlines® have teamed up to deliver a sweet experience to celebrate love bringing together the beloved brand known for their heart-shaped box and the LUV® airline. Russell Stover, based in Kansas City and the #1 brand at... - February 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
North Idaho Confectionery Releases Dubai Chocolate Bar
Award-winning candymakers re-create global viral TikTok sensation. - November 29, 2024 - Robinson Confections, LLC
Granny's Confections Launches New Line of Caramel Popcorn in Three Delicious Flavors
Granny's Confections, a leading name in the confectionery industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new product line of caramel popcorn called Popcorn Fusions. This exciting addition expands their range of delectable treats and provides popcorn lovers with a trio of irresistible flavors. - September 04, 2024 - Granny's Confections
Brown & Haley Candy Co. Celebrates 100 Years of ALMOND ROCA with the Unveiling of Its Historic Neon Clock
Brown & Haley Candy is thrilled to announce the Celebration of the 100th Birthday of its most famous brand, ALMOND ROCA®. This momentous occasion will take place on October 10, 2023, at 11 a.m., right outside the historic Brown & Haley Candy factory located in Tacoma, Washington. - September 13, 2023 - Brown & Haley
Bissinger's Celebrates 95 Years in Saint Louis, Missouri
Bissinger’s is celebrating a big Anniversary. The 350-year-old handcrafted chocolatier is celebrating 95 years in Saint Louis. In 1927, Karl Bissinger moved the company from Cincinnati to Saint Louis and brought with him his loyal candy maker and the Bissinger’s family recipe book dated... - August 18, 2022 - Bissinger's Handcrafted Chocolatier
Chocolate Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion
The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, a retail and wholesale operation that trains and employs individuals with special needs, has just launched a new line of chocolate gift boxes, Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion. These Gift Boxes include Chocolate Treats: Fudge, decorated chocolate bars, truffles, molded chocolates, chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate covered pretzel rods. These items are presented in a smart and sturdy thematically-colored gift box with a colorful label. - June 10, 2022 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Couture Cake Bakery Grants Wedding Wishes
January 1, 2022 marks the 5th anniversary for local cake bakery Candyland Designs. This year brings a new image, focus and team of professional designers hyper focused on catering to the wedding industry in charitable ways that bring together local wedding professionals and volunteers. In 2020,... - December 25, 2021 - Candyland Designs
Partnership Between Agropalma (Brazil) and Ciranda (U.S.) Expands Availability of Organic Palm Oil in North America to Meet Growing Demand
Agropalma, a Brazilian manufacturer of sustainable organic palm oil, partners with Ciranda, a U.S. based distributor of organic ingredients, to expand availability of its organic palm oils and shortening in North America. - July 28, 2021 - Ciranda, Inc.
Gelatys Reinvents Gelato in Response to COVID-19
Gelatys, an artisanal gelato pop maker with headquarters in Miami, reinvents itself by launching a new product to adapt to a new market affected by the pandemic quickly. Since 2016, the brand has been capturing its customers' hearts with authentic, handcrafted pops made with premium and natural... - August 02, 2020 - Gelatys
Ciranda Names New CEO to Succeed Founder
Ciranda, Inc., a leading supplier of organic and fair-trade food ingredients, has chosen Jean-Philippe (JP) Tournoy as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Tournoy’s fluency in international culture and language, combined with his extensive experience in global food ingredients... - July 22, 2020 - Ciranda, Inc.
MarshmallowMBA Donates Care Packages to First Responders
More than 25,000 marshmallows were donated by MarshmallowMBA as part of first responder care packages distributed across the mid-Atlantic region in April 2020. - April 28, 2020 - MarshmallowMBA
Chocolate and Wine Online Workshop
For all chocolate and wine lovers in the world K&K (World’s smallest chocolate factory) is introducing an online chocolate and wine workshop. Wherever you are as from today you can do this delicious workshop with your family, roommates or friends just at home on the couch and guided by... - April 18, 2020 - K&K chocoladeatelier
Taste of Nature, Inc. Expands Doughlish Product Line with New Flavor Launches
Doughlish, the only shelf-stable edible raw cookie dough on the market is announcing the launch of 2 new flavors. Having launched with a Chocolate Chip Flavor only in March, the December launch of both Birthday Cake and Triple Chocolate Flavors marks a notable expansion in the Doughlish flavors available to consumers. Both new flavors will be available on store shelves prior to the start of the new year. - December 04, 2019 - Taste of Nature, Inc.
Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff
At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier
Delysia Chocolatier Awarded as a Top 3 Chocolatier in the Americas with a Six-Star Grand Master Title by International Chocolate Salon
Austin-based Artisanal Chocolatier is featured in the new book, "The Chocolatier's Primer." - September 06, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier
Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle.
Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections
Edible, Raw Cookie Dough - Doughlish® Hits Store Shelves
Taste of Nature, Inc., the maker of Cookie Dough Bites® will start shipping Doughlish® Edible Cookie Dough to stores this week. The Chocolate Chip flavor is already creating a stir amongst cookie dough lovers, foodies and those seeking an indulgent treat. - February 04, 2019 - Taste of Nature, Inc.
Bellafina Chocolates is Offering a Special Edition Valentine's Day Gifts to Benefit Kuda Vana Children's Home in Zimbabwe
A Sweet Way to Help Sweet Children - February 02, 2018 - Bellafina Chocolates
Sweet Your Words, Inc. Brings Chocolate to the Masses Using 3D Printing Technology
Your logo, image or text on custom 3D chocolate is an eye-catching innovation in personal branding and promotional products for events, hospitality, conventions, licensing, and retail industries. - January 28, 2018 - Sweet Your words Inc.
World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Brand Creates "Noah’s Ark" of Ancient Cacao To’ak Chocolate Resurrects a 5,300-year-old Variety of Cacao in Ecuador
Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate
Bellafina Chocolates Supports Penn State THON
Bellafina Chocolates is proud to support Penn State THON™ to help eradicate childhood cancer. Aligned with its mission of donating 100% of profits to children’s charities, Bellafina Chocolates has partnered with several THON student organizations and dancers to create special chocolate... - November 18, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
Brrrr...illiant: CREAM Warms Up Winter Nationwide with Mini Pies and Hot Chocolate Drinks
Just in time for the holiday season, nationally celebrated ice cream sandwich shop CREAM, which stands for “Cookies Rule Everything Around Me,” announces the launch of its new Hot & Perfect Mini Pies and Hot Chocolate made with Ghirardelli®, limited-edition menu items now... - November 03, 2017 - CREAM
Bellafina Chocolates is Having a Celebration
Bellafina Chocolates’ much anticipated mural, “A Celebration of Women, Children and Chocolate” is now complete. A celebration of the community volunteers and local artists that made the project possible is planned for September 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 123 Cherokee Street in... - September 07, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
Family Tragedy Leads to "Sweet" Business Venture; Husband Founds "MAE Fine Foods" to Keep Wife’s Spirit Alive
When entrepreneur Richard Elwell of Buckeye, Arizona lost his wife Melinda to brain cancer in 2016, he knew he needed to do something to keep her spirit alive. He reflected on all of the things Melinda loved in life: spending time with family and friends, giving back to the community, and chocolate. - August 10, 2017 - MAE Fine Foods LLC
8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award
8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement,... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU
Sanders Candy Shoppe Headquarters Begins Extensive Remodel
The new store will increase the existing shoppe’s footprint by more than 30% and expand seating from ten people to more than 125 people. - June 24, 2017 - Sanders Candy
Bellafina Chocolates Announces Downtown Mural Project
Social enterprise celebrates volunteerism in its community. - June 08, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
Bellafina Chocolates Announces Mother's Day Fundraiser
Brand new for Mother's Day, Bellafina Chocolates has introduced a limited edition gourmet chocolate truffles gift box, featuring artwork by Myra Phipps. Myra is an abuse survivor who taught herself to paint with her left hand after a domestic violence incident left her right hand hindered for life. All proceeds benefit Families Free to help women recovering from substance abuse and domestic instability. Gifts can be shipped across the U.S. and can be ordered at www.bellafinachocolates.com. - May 04, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
Hooray for Hollywood: CREAM Scoops Up New Location in SoCal
The Celebrated Ice Cream Brand Expands to North Hollywood Arts District - March 30, 2017 - CREAM
The Inside Scoop: CREAM Brings Back the Ultimate Ice Cream Sundae
In Honor of College Basketball and the Start of Baseball Season, CREAM Releases its Sundae of Champions. - March 02, 2017 - CREAM
Minority Baker Offers Delicious Diabetic-Friendly Desserts
African-American female baker will be doing a series of Food Demonstrations at various locations during the month of March. - February 15, 2017 - Adrienne's Classic Desserts
The Inside Scoop: CREAM Has All Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cravings Covered
CREAM Introduces Brand New Chocolate Dipped Cookie Menu Option - February 15, 2017 - CREAM
Family’s Solution to the Sugar Dilemma
Creating the World’s First No-Sugar Added, Gluten & Grain Free Baking Mixes - January 27, 2017 - The ZenSweet Company
Win a Custom Box of Cailler Chocolate - Featuring Original Artwork of You and a Loved One - Just in Time for Valentine's Day
Celebrate the true meaning of Valentine’s Day with Cailler - home of Swiss chocolate since 1819. Win a Valentine’s gift unlike any other – artwork featuring you and your loved one on a limited edition box of Cailler. For a chance to win, share your favorite photo with #LoveCailler and follow @CaillerChocolate on Instagram. For more info visit Cailler.com. Shop Cailler for Valentine's Day on Amazon! - January 23, 2017 - Cailler
National Autism Registry Receives Grant for Training Adults with Autism
The National Autism Registry (NARY) of Palm Beach has announced a $24,984 Grant from West Palm Beach-based health funder Quantum Foundation to increase employability for adults with autism and other special needs through increased health and hygiene knowledge. People with autism and other... - January 14, 2017 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Bellafina Chocolates Corporate Gifts to Benefit United Way
Bellafina Chocolates, a unique "all profits to charity" artisan chocolate company, announces a new partnership with United Way to support the 2016 Campaign. Through Nov 17, companies may order branded gifts for customers and designate 100% of the profits from their order to benefit United Way. Bellafina Chocolates can put a company's logo on the packaging and even on the truffles themselves. Gifts can be shipped directly to customers on the date specified. www.BellafinaChocolates.com/CorpGifts - October 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates
Schakolad Chocolate Factory Turns 21 Years Old
Schakolad Chocolate Factory with 20 locations nationwide is turning 21 years old. To commemorate the occasion, Schakolad Chocolate Factory just released their new Anniversary Truffle - Cabernet Sauvignon in 72% Dark Chocolate. - September 17, 2016 - Schakolad Chocolate Factory
Bellafina Chocolates Announces Charity Giveaway
Bellafina Chocolates, a gourmet chocolate company and social enterprise that donates 100% of its profits to children's charities, is celebrating its 6-year anniversary with a Fan's Choice Charity Giveaway. Fans may vote for one of six children's charities on the company's Facebook page. - August 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates
Craft Fudge Makes a Comeback
Describing the opening of a new craft fudge concept in the Hudson Valley New York - August 15, 2016 - David Seligmann
Certified Organic Confectionery Performers by Norevo
Norevo released the first certified organic Confectionery Performers in 2016. The product range from their own development is now expanded by Quick Coat, Quick Shine and Quick Oil in certified organic quality. Quick Coat BIO is a pre-coating agent for the centers of pan-coated products. It forms a... - August 07, 2016 - Norevo GmbH
Calico Cottage, Inc. Excites Retailers with Cutting-Edge Fudge Flavor Innovations
Fudge pioneers to showcase inventive new flavors at New York’s Summer Fancy Food Show. - June 24, 2016 - Calico Cottage, Inc.