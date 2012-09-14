PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Taste of Nature, Inc. Expands Doughlish Product Line with New Flavor Launches Doughlish, the only shelf-stable edible raw cookie dough on the market is announcing the launch of 2 new flavors. Having launched with a Chocolate Chip Flavor only in March, the December launch of both Birthday Cake and Triple Chocolate Flavors marks a notable expansion in the Doughlish flavors available to consumers. Both new flavors will be available on store shelves prior to the start of the new year. - December 04, 2019 - Taste of Nature, Inc.

Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

Edible, Raw Cookie Dough - Doughlish® Hits Store Shelves Taste of Nature, Inc., the maker of Cookie Dough Bites® will start shipping Doughlish® Edible Cookie Dough to stores this week. The Chocolate Chip flavor is already creating a stir amongst cookie dough lovers, foodies and those seeking an indulgent treat. - February 04, 2019 - Taste of Nature, Inc.

Bellafina Chocolates is Offering a Special Edition Valentine's Day Gifts to Benefit Kuda Vana Children's Home in Zimbabwe A Sweet Way to Help Sweet Children - February 02, 2018 - Bellafina Chocolates

Sweet Your Words, Inc. Brings Chocolate to the Masses Using 3D Printing Technology Your logo, image or text on custom 3D chocolate is an eye-catching innovation in personal branding and promotional products for events, hospitality, conventions, licensing, and retail industries. - January 28, 2018 - Sweet Your words Inc.

World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Brand Creates "Noah’s Ark" of Ancient Cacao To’ak Chocolate Resurrects a 5,300-year-old Variety of Cacao in Ecuador Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate

Bellafina Chocolates Supports Penn State THON Bellafina Chocolates is proud to support Penn State THON™ to help eradicate childhood cancer. Aligned with its mission of donating 100% of profits to children’s charities, Bellafina Chocolates has partnered with several THON student organizations and dancers to create special chocolate fundraisers... - November 18, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

Brrrr...illiant: CREAM Warms Up Winter Nationwide with Mini Pies and Hot Chocolate Drinks Just in time for the holiday season, nationally celebrated ice cream sandwich shop CREAM, which stands for “Cookies Rule Everything Around Me,” announces the launch of its new Hot & Perfect Mini Pies and Hot Chocolate made with Ghirardelli®, limited-edition menu items now available... - November 03, 2017 - CREAM

Bellafina Chocolates is Having a Celebration Bellafina Chocolates’ much anticipated mural, “A Celebration of Women, Children and Chocolate” is now complete. A celebration of the community volunteers and local artists that made the project possible is planned for September 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 123 Cherokee Street in downtown... - September 07, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

Family Tragedy Leads to "Sweet" Business Venture; Husband Founds "MAE Fine Foods" to Keep Wife’s Spirit Alive When entrepreneur Richard Elwell of Buckeye, Arizona lost his wife Melinda to brain cancer in 2016, he knew he needed to do something to keep her spirit alive. He reflected on all of the things Melinda loved in life: spending time with family and friends, giving back to the community, and chocolate. - August 10, 2017 - MAE Fine Foods LLC

8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award 8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU

Sanders Candy Shoppe Headquarters Begins Extensive Remodel The new store will increase the existing shoppe’s footprint by more than 30% and expand seating from ten people to more than 125 people. - June 24, 2017 - Sanders Candy

Bellafina Chocolates Announces Downtown Mural Project Social enterprise celebrates volunteerism in its community. - June 08, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

Bellafina Chocolates Announces Mother's Day Fundraiser Brand new for Mother's Day, Bellafina Chocolates has introduced a limited edition gourmet chocolate truffles gift box, featuring artwork by Myra Phipps. Myra is an abuse survivor who taught herself to paint with her left hand after a domestic violence incident left her right hand hindered for life. All proceeds benefit Families Free to help women recovering from substance abuse and domestic instability. Gifts can be shipped across the U.S. and can be ordered at www.bellafinachocolates.com. - May 04, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

Hooray for Hollywood: CREAM Scoops Up New Location in SoCal The Celebrated Ice Cream Brand Expands to North Hollywood Arts District - March 30, 2017 - CREAM

The Inside Scoop: CREAM Brings Back the Ultimate Ice Cream Sundae In Honor of College Basketball and the Start of Baseball Season, CREAM Releases its Sundae of Champions. - March 02, 2017 - CREAM

Minority Baker Offers Delicious Diabetic-Friendly Desserts African-American female baker will be doing a series of Food Demonstrations at various locations during the month of March. - February 15, 2017 - Adrienne's Classic Desserts

The Inside Scoop: CREAM Has All Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cravings Covered CREAM Introduces Brand New Chocolate Dipped Cookie Menu Option - February 15, 2017 - CREAM

Family’s Solution to the Sugar Dilemma Creating the World’s First No-Sugar Added, Gluten & Grain Free Baking Mixes - January 27, 2017 - The ZenSweet Company

Win a Custom Box of Cailler Chocolate - Featuring Original Artwork of You and a Loved One - Just in Time for Valentine's Day Celebrate the true meaning of Valentine’s Day with Cailler - home of Swiss chocolate since 1819. Win a Valentine’s gift unlike any other – artwork featuring you and your loved one on a limited edition box of Cailler. For a chance to win, share your favorite photo with #LoveCailler and follow @CaillerChocolate on Instagram. For more info visit Cailler.com. Shop Cailler for Valentine's Day on Amazon! - January 23, 2017 - Cailler

National Autism Registry Receives Grant for Training Adults with Autism The National Autism Registry (NARY) of Palm Beach has announced a $24,984 Grant from West Palm Beach-based health funder Quantum Foundation to increase employability for adults with autism and other special needs through increased health and hygiene knowledge. People with autism and other intellectual... - January 14, 2017 - The Chocolate Spectrum

Bellafina Chocolates Corporate Gifts to Benefit United Way Bellafina Chocolates, a unique "all profits to charity" artisan chocolate company, announces a new partnership with United Way to support the 2016 Campaign. Through Nov 17, companies may order branded gifts for customers and designate 100% of the profits from their order to benefit United Way. Bellafina Chocolates can put a company's logo on the packaging and even on the truffles themselves. Gifts can be shipped directly to customers on the date specified. www.BellafinaChocolates.com/CorpGifts - October 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates

Schakolad Chocolate Factory Turns 21 Years Old Schakolad Chocolate Factory with 20 locations nationwide is turning 21 years old. To commemorate the occasion, Schakolad Chocolate Factory just released their new Anniversary Truffle - Cabernet Sauvignon in 72% Dark Chocolate. - September 17, 2016 - Schakolad Chocolate Factory

Bellafina Chocolates Announces Charity Giveaway Bellafina Chocolates, a gourmet chocolate company and social enterprise that donates 100% of its profits to children's charities, is celebrating its 6-year anniversary with a Fan's Choice Charity Giveaway. Fans may vote for one of six children's charities on the company's Facebook page. - August 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates

Craft Fudge Makes a Comeback Describing the opening of a new craft fudge concept in the Hudson Valley New York - August 15, 2016 - David Seligmann

Certified Organic Confectionery Performers by Norevo Norevo released the first certified organic Confectionery Performers in 2016. The product range from their own development is now expanded by Quick Coat, Quick Shine and Quick Oil in certified organic quality. Quick Coat BIO is a pre-coating agent for the centers of pan-coated products. It forms a stabilizing,... - August 07, 2016 - Norevo GmbH

Calico Cottage, Inc. Excites Retailers with Cutting-Edge Fudge Flavor Innovations Fudge pioneers to showcase inventive new flavors at New York’s Summer Fancy Food Show. - June 24, 2016 - Calico Cottage, Inc.

Most Prized Cacao in the World on Brink of Extinction; To’ak Chocolate Raises Funds to Save the Only 15 Trees Left To’ak Chocolate, young small-batch company known for their fair-trade luxury chocolate bars, launches a crowdfunding campaign to rescue ancient Ecuadorian cacao and thousands of years of flavor from extinction. - June 04, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate

New Boy the Exclusive Launch Toy Advertising Partner on Cartoon Network Hindi NewBoy have partnered with Turner, a division of Time Warner and parent company of Cartoon Network, to be the exclusive launch toy advertising partner on the newly launched channel, Cartoon Network Hindi. - May 27, 2016 - NewBoy FZCO

Cocoa Crate Delivering Monthly Quality Artisan Chocolates to Your Door Fresno company partners with award winning Chocolatier, while helping farmers. - April 21, 2016 - Cocoa Crate

The World’s First Vintage Chocolate Aged for 18 Months, Launching for Easter 2016 The era of vintage dark chocolate has just begun. Boundary-pushing chocolate company To’ak launches a bar of dark chocolate that has been aged for 18 months in a 50-year-old Cognac cask. - March 23, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate

The New Generation of Chocolate Heads to The Oscars Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, will be representing their brand at several Pre-Oscars events this weekend. - February 22, 2016 - Baron Chocolatier

BUA Cement Wins "Cement Brand of the Year" Award BUA Cement, a leading cement manufacturer in Nigeria has been announced as the “Cement Brand of the Year 2015” at the 2015 Marketing World Awards in Lagos on Saturday, November 7, 2015 beating other major manufacturers including Lafarge and Dangote Cement to clinch the award. BUA Cement,... - December 14, 2015 - BUA Group

Baron Chocolatier Participates in No-Shave November Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, is changing their social media profile pictures everyday to follow an employee's journey through No-Shave November. - October 31, 2015 - Baron Chocolatier

group 7 foods™ Displays Its Gluten-Free Dessert Naturally™ at the 2015 Triangle Vegfest in Raleigh, NC North Carolina based start-up group 7 foods, inc. will showcase its all natural 100% Gobbledygook Free™ products at the Second Annual Triangle Vegfest on October 17th, 2015 at Moore Square in Raleigh, NC from 12 noon until 5pm. “We are proud to have North Carolina based gluten-free vegan... - October 13, 2015 - group 7 foods, inc.

BUA Cement Set to Double Capacity at Its Obu Cement plant … Signs $600mln Contract with SINOMA CBMI of China BUA Cement, the Cement arm of Nigeria conglomerate, BUA Group, signed a USD600 million manufacturing supply contract with SINOMA CBMI of China to build a second line at its Obu Cement Factory in Nigeria. - September 08, 2015 - BUA Group

Brazilian Brigadeiro Babe Brings Death by Chocolate for Easter Nathalia Wiemers, chocolatier and founder of N’ Cup Chocolate, has finalized plans to launch her campaign of chocolate ecstasy on select American cities for this Easter. Research and development for the project has been underway since last year, and is now complete. Operations launched earlier this year with a website and a catering service. - March 27, 2015 - N' Cup Chocolate

A Sweet Repeat: Holm Made Toffee Co. Brings Home Two Awards from the 2015 Oregon Chocolate Festival Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 11th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held March 6th – 8th in Ashland, OR. The event featured over 30 artisan chocolatiers from Oregon, Washington and California. The festival boasts eight award categories - seven are voted... - March 13, 2015 - Holm Made Toffee Co.

MBC3 Joins NewBoy in a Long Term Toy Partnership MBC3, the leading kids TV channel in the MENA region, and NewBoy, the region’s leading distributor of toys, stationery, food, and nursery products, announced today a new strategic partnership that appoints NewBoy as MBC3’s toy partner. The partnership will commence on January 01, 2015 and... - February 11, 2015 - NewBoy FZCO

Gourmet Gluten-Free Baking is Here with Kickstarter Campaign to Fund Cookie Company Rebranding and Non-GMO Seal Today the Half-Baked Baking Company, founded in 2012, launched its first Kickstarter campaign to bring a new range of gourmet gluten-free cookie mixes to the masses this holiday season. - November 28, 2014 - The Half-Baked Baking Company

Local Vancouver Clean Confectionery Launches Superfood Filled Chocolates pure+paleo launches its clean confections line of chocolate pyramids in Vancouver and Whistler. - November 08, 2014 - pure+paleo

The Chocolate Spectrum Introduces The Chocolatier Training Program for Adults with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities and One Chocolate at a Time Introducing One Chocolate at a Time Assortment. This box of chocolate has been designed specifically to raise funds for the Chocolatier Training Program for Adults with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities. One Chocolate at a Time contains 15 chocolates-each one unique in terms of flavor, shape and decoration. No two chocolates are the same. Each chocolate is designed to embrace the sweet uniqueness of each and every one of us. - July 23, 2014 - The Chocolate Spectrum

Popsalot Gourmet Popcorn Awarded Gluten Free Certification Popsalot’s new production facility and full product line achieve highest industry standard of GF certification in partnership with Gluten Free Labs, International. - April 10, 2014 - Popsalot Gourmet Popcorn

A Sweet Success: Holm Made Toffee Co. Brings Home Two Awards from the Oregon Chocolate Festival Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 10th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held over the weekend in Ashland, OR. The event was held March 7th – 9th at the Ashland Spring Hotel and featured over 30 of the states best artisan chocolate companies. Three industry... - March 23, 2014 - Holm Made Toffee Co.

Concord Chocolate Factory to Add 40 Jobs Rachel Dunn Chocolates, located in Concord, CA is using a unique approach to finding the best talent for their holiday job search. Interested applicants can apply by submitting a brief YouTube video talking about why they would be great for this sweet opportunity. Learn more at www.RachelDunnChocolates.com (Select Talent Search from the title menu.) - October 29, 2013 - Rachel Dunn Chocolates

Product Launch: Chunkie Dunkies®. Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Cookies Make It Ok for You to Reach Into the Cookie Jar. Chunkie Dunkies® are raw, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and cholesterol-free. With nine flavors from chocolate chunk fudge brownie to almond butter crunch, Chunkie Dunkies are your gifting go-to. - October 09, 2013 - Chunkie Dunkies

My Chocolate Shapes Announces Corporate Chocolate Gifts Leading provider of custom chocolate shapes and edible treats, My Chocolate Shapes, has announced the launch of its corporate chocolate gifts line. - October 08, 2013 - My Chocolate Shapes