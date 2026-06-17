Doughlish, the only shelf-stable edible raw cookie dough on the market is announcing the launch of 2 new flavors. Having launched with a Chocolate Chip Flavor only in March, the December launch of both Birthday Cake and Triple Chocolate Flavors marks a notable expansion in the Doughlish flavors available to consumers. Both new flavors will be available on store shelves prior to the start of the new year. - December 04, 2019 - Taste of Nature, Inc.