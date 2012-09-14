PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich producers. Robots,... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company

Israelis and Palestinians Team Up to Launch SoCo, Bringing Authentic Tahini to the United States "Seeds of Collaboration (SoCo)," is a new Tahini company that is aiming to make Tahini the talk of the town. This is one company with an inspiring backstory and mission. It is a partnership between Israelis and Palestinians who are joined together by a mutual love for Tahini and the desire to create change for communities in conflict through economic - December 03, 2018 - SoCo - Seeds of Collaboration

Grote Company Releases New Inline Tortilla Warmer Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has expanded its equipment line with the new Inline Tortilla Warmer. The new machine warms a wide variety of tortillas and flatbreads, making them more pliable for end products such as wraps and burritos. - June 15, 2018 - Grote Company

Matrix Flavours & Fragrances Opens New Plant Matrix expands its manufacturing capability in Kuala Lumpur with the addition of a third manufacturing building on its current 6 acre site. The new building of 100,000 m2, is solely dedicated to the manufacturing of flavours. It comprises of 3 manufacturing stories, each floor to support powder, liquid... - March 01, 2018 - Matrix Flavours & Fragrances

Madison Artisan Food Company Quince and Apple Acquires Milwaukee-based Treat Bake Shop Treat Bake Shop Founder Sarah Marx Feldner and Quince and Apple Co-Founders and Owners Matt and Clare Stoner Fehsenfeld announced today that their businesses are joining forces. Quince and Apple has purchased Treat Bake Shop and production of Treat’s spiced and candied nuts will move to Quince and Apple’s Madison kitchen in mid-March. - February 27, 2018 - Quince and Apple

A New Start-Up Sells an Innovative Product, Halal Fully Prepped Ready to Cook Pakistani/Indian Entrees in Boston Mona's Curryations is a new innovative food start-up in town. Start cooking smart by letting Mona's Curryations do all the shopping, washing, peeling, chopping, and mixing. Consumers only need to defrost the entree and cook on the stove for about 30 minutes. All entrees are authentic recipes and made with all natural ingredients and Halal chicken that is cage free with no added hormones or antibiotics. Learn more at www.monascurryations.com. Cooking just got a whole lot easier. - January 15, 2018 - Mona's Curryations

Vanmark Expands Line of Peeler/Scrubber/Washers with 1820 Series Vanmark, an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer, has expanded its line of Peeler/Scrubber/Washers with the introduction of the 1820 Series. The new machines offer continuous multipurpose operation, ease-of-use and durability Vanmark equipment is known for, at a lower capacity... - January 10, 2018 - Vanmark

Simply Perfect Poke Kits™ Available Now from AnnaSea Foods Group Global Seafood Manufacturer, Western United Fish Company dba AnnaSea Foods Group Introduces Seven Varieties of Simply Perfect Poke™ Kits Available Now. - January 02, 2018 - AnnaSea Foods

NP Nutra Launches Triple-T Verification Program at SupplySide West Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp (NP Nutra), a leading wholesale supplier of premium nutraceutical ingredients, is excited to launch their Triple-T Verification Program at Supply Side West on Wednesday. - September 26, 2017 - NP Nutra

Mom Made Foods Announces New Healthy Twist on Frozen Kid Favorite Meals Mom Made Foods Launches Two New Meals Offering More Variety for Health-Conscious Families - September 23, 2017 - Mom Made Foods LLC

One Banana Helps Celebrate Banana Festival Day September 21 There’s much to celebrate about the One Banana we all know and love. Bananas are one of the most widely consumed fruits in the world – and with good reason. - September 20, 2017 - One Banana

Grote Company Launches New Brand, Website Grote Company, a commercial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, recently rebranded and unveiled a new website. With this rebranding, Grote Company focuses on quality and enduring commitment to providing the best equipment and service available. The new grotecompany.com offers user-friendly... - September 15, 2017 - Grote Company

Sanitis Global Appoints New Director of Sales Sanitis (http://www.sanitisglobal.com) announced today that Andy Boisvert has joined the firm to further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. - March 02, 2017 - Sanitis

Veggie Burger Dominates Local Meat Eating Burgerfest, 1st Place Winner, Disrupts Meat Industry, to Build No-Kill Centers for the Soho Project Animal Rights Organization Veggie Burger Wins 1st Place in 38th Year Annual Burgerfest! At Highly Competitive Meat Eating Burgerfest- Avenue29 Foods “Sunset Burger” Wins, Pisses Off Beef Vendors - July 22, 2016 - Avenue29 Foods

Sanitis Announces New Partnership with HealthNet to Install Zylast Hand Hygiene Solution Sanitis, an Austin-based supplier of innovative eco-friendly, next-generation infection control, disinfecting, and “green cleaning” products announced Friday that it has entered into a new partnership with HealthNet, Inc., Indiana’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center. HealthNet... - June 19, 2016 - Sanitis

Frozen Cranberries Cater to West Coast Consumer Health Trends Local Massachusetts farm expands distribution to West Coast retailer Vons. - May 31, 2016 - Cape Cod Select

Creator of the World's Hottest Pepper Coming to the Dallas Area This Weekend Ed Currie,Guinness Book of World Records holder for the creation of the Carolina Reaper will be at Zest Fest, in Irving, Texas Thursday1/28 through Sunday 1/31 - January 28, 2016 - Puckerbutt Pepper Company

Brothers Launches Disney's "Frozen" Healthy Fruit Snacks Brothers International is headquartered in Rochester, NY and is the parent company to several brands: Brothers All Natural, Lost Vineyards, and Harvester Farms. Brothers All Natural’s freeze dried fruit products are a healthy, convenient snacking option for anyone on the go. For more information about the company or to learn about the nutrition facts for any of the products, please visit www.brothersallnatural.com. - September 17, 2015 - Brothers All Natural

Launch of The Judge Jerky Gun by Online Beef Jerky Store, JerkySpot.com Beef jerky brand and retailer JerkySpot, now has a more durable tool for jerky makers. - May 27, 2015 - JerkySpot.com

The Backyard Urban Farm Co. (BUFCO) Gardeners Step Out of the Dirt & Onto the Local Toronto Market Scene With the end of Mother Nature’s seasonal renaissance, more and more gardening enthusiasts are ending their hibernation and crawling out of their caves to see that their gardens have been splashed in colour. From limes to red leaf lettuce, fresh fruits and vegetables of every variety are springing... - May 23, 2015 - Backyard Urban Farm Company

Yumilicious to Launch Lychee Boba Tea & Sampling Event Dallas-based franchise, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, will launch Lychee Boba Tea to its premium boba tea line this May at participating lounges in Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Plano, Las Colinas, Arlington, and Austin, Texas. To celebrate, Yumilicious will offer a $2 off coupon for any boba tea beginning... - May 15, 2015 - Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt

BUFCO to Attend Community Home Show to Demonstrate How Organic Vegetable Gardening Can Feed the Body, the Mind, & the Environment The Backyard Urban Farm Co. (BUFCO) is excited to announce that on Sunday, May 3, 2015, they will be attending the 2nd annual Community Home Show to demonstrate how easy, fun, fresh and delicious it can be to grow your own food in your own backyard. The Community Home Show is an annual event that was... - May 03, 2015 - Backyard Urban Farm Company

Yumilicious Features Chamoy-Inspired Frozen Yogurt for Cinco De Mayo Dallas-based franchise, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, will launch Chamoyada frozen yogurt at all its Dallas-Fort Worth lounges for the upcoming Cinco de Mayo holiday. “We’re incredibly excited to introduce Chamoyada frozen yogurt. It’s our version of the traditional Mexican Chamoy sauce,... - May 03, 2015 - Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt

ASC SMART™PASTA Launches Online with SHOP.COM ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Students Crave Pizza Made with ASC SMART™FLOUR ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating. Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart Choices... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

ON Nominated for 22 Bodybuilding.com Supplement Awards The sports nutrition industry's innovation and quality leader has been nominated for 22 different Bodybuilding.com Supplement Awards. - July 24, 2014 - Optimum Nutrition

Bühler Strengthens Its Commitment to Coffee Processors in Africa with the New SORTEX B ColorVision™ Sorter for Premium Quality Product New Bühler Centre of Excellence for Coffee also established in Nairobi, Kenya, to support regional Customer Service network. - July 20, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Westfro Expands Capacity and Ensures Quality with Investment in Bühler’s SORTEX Sorting Solutions SORTEX optical sorting technology supports quality and growth in frozen vegetable production for Westfro in Belgium. - July 03, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Olympus Automation’s Steam Infusion Awarded $50,000 by Shell Springboard Olympus Automation has been awarded a $50,000 prize as part of the Springboard competition sponsored by industry giant Shell. The expert panel of judges recognised the potential for Steam Infusion to significantly reduce carbon emissions due to a more efficient industrial heating and mixing process. - April 28, 2014 - Olympus Automation

Bühler Extends Its Presence in China with a Turnkey Project at Hangzhou Wahaha Group for Processing Rice and Beans Leading Chinese producer trusts Bühler expertise to improve quality and reduce costs with the installation of advanced cleaning and grading lines. - February 20, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Bühler and CarbonLite Unite to Meet Need for rPET with SORTEX Sorting Technology Bühler supports plastic industry’s commitment to PET recycling initiatives. - December 14, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Bühler’s High Capacity SORTEX K2A Sorts Delicate Fruit at Curt Maberry Soft landing kit ensures gentle handling of frozen raspberries and blueberries. - November 22, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Survivalcavefood.com Announces Free Shipping Through 2013 Survival Cave Food announces free shipping on all of their food buckets through the end of the year. Survivalcavefood now says they will not charge any shipping costs to customers who purchase their popular meal and fruit buckets through the end of 2013. - November 17, 2013 - Survivalcavefood.com

ON Wins 7 Bodybuilding.com Supplement Awards in 2013 From Brand of the Year to Supplement of the Year, ON was the big winner at Bodybuilding.com’s annual Supplement Awards. - October 02, 2013 - Optimum Nutrition

Actchawa YouTube Channel Launch Receives Overwhelming Response Actchaw, a ready to cook food company, uploads the recipe preparation videos for all their products on the Actchawa youtube channel created in August 2013. The initiative is targeted towards bringing awareness about the ease of preparation for Actchawa's products. The channel has received an overwhelming response from food lovers and has seen more than 20000 visitors and 350 channel subscriptions in just a month. - September 18, 2013 - Act Chawa

Bühler’s Firm Commitment to Sustainable Rice Processing “We aim to ensure that every kilogram of paddy that is grown and farmed, is converted in the most efficient and cost effective manner, into high quality products and by-products for our customers.” -Nick Wilkins, head of rice processing at Bühler. - September 18, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Bühler Cracks Almonds Double Trouble with Ease SORTEX optical sorters pioneer innovative technology solution to resolve the problem of “doubles” in almonds. - August 30, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Bühler Expands Rice Processing Footprint in Thailand with Major Contract with Siam Indica Thailand’s largest rice exporter invests heavily in over 100 Bühler rice processing machines. - June 22, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Optimum Nutrition Catalog Now Available as iPad App Active adults can watch instructional training videos, get detailed product information and more with ON's free iPad application. - May 23, 2013 - Optimum Nutrition

Popular Frozen Dessert Treat, Orange County Slush Now Carried by Albertsons Throughout Southern California So Cal’s most popular Italian Ice brand now available at 136 Albertsons locations from Los Angeles to San Diego. - March 11, 2013 - Orange County Slush

ON’s Powdered Products Facility Gains HFL/Informed Choice Certification Optimum Nutrition adds Informed Choice certification to the quality credentials of its Aurora, Illinois powdered product manufacturing operation. - January 26, 2013 - Optimum Nutrition

Chukar Cherries Offers New Cherry Heart Box for Valentine’s Day Pacific Northwest chocolatier crafts all natural, locally made Valentine’s Day gifts. - January 16, 2013 - Chukar Cherry Company

Bühler – At Your Service With a presence in more than 140 countries and a history spanning over 150 years, Bühler is dedicated to providing expert customer service in recognition of its customers’ goals. The company achieves this through innovative products, professional customer service and local support - delivered by dedicated, qualified staff, through its network of customer service and applications centres. - January 05, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Chukar Cherries Hosts Holiday Open Houses Tastings, prizes, and specials reward visitors to Chukar’s flagship store in Prosser - November 18, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

The Juniper Jammery Would Like to Announce Two New Seasonal Marmalade Flavors for the Holidays and Festive Holiday Gift Packs with Free Shipping The Juniper Jammery would like to announce two new Seasonal Marmalade flavors to their existing line of jams and marmalades made from fresh fruits with a touch of honey and citrus pectin, with no refined sugar, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial ingredients. For the Holiday Season the marmalades can be ordered in decorative gift packs of 2 or 3 jars. Shipping in the U.S. is free for the holidays for all items. - November 15, 2012 - The Juniper Jammery

Exclusive New Size & Flavors of ON’s Gold Standard 100% Whey™ Active adults can taste the world’s best-selling whey protein in three new Limited Edition flavors available at Bodybuilding.com. - November 14, 2012 - Optimum Nutrition

Chukar Cherries Publishes First Ever Business Gift Catalog Corporate giving made easier with holiday catalog and discount program. - November 08, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Featured in Sea-Tac Airport’s Three New Duty-Free Stores Duty-free stores to emphasize locally made products building revenue and jobs in Washington State - October 28, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company