Recent Headlines
Within Fruit & Vegetable Preserving & Specialty Food Manufacturing
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
From a Husband's Kiss to a Flavor Revolution: Kiss Your Wife™ Seasoning Makes Its Official Debut to the Public
What started as a love-filled kitchen tradition has grown into a premium Caribbean spice line delivering romance, aromatics, and culinary excellence. - December 01, 2025 - Kiss Your Wife™
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC Recalls Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 sold at Sam's Clubs nationwide due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. No illnesses have been reported. See https://www.doehler.com for more information. - July 30, 2025 - DOEHLER Dry Ingredient Solutions LLC
Good Mana Knows the Secret to Powerful Health Benefits: ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric - A Premium Organic Supplement Grown in Nutrient-Dense Hawaiian Soil
Good Mana, based in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, is raising the industry standard for potency, purity and traceability of turmeric supplements with its premium ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric brand. - May 24, 2025 - Good Mana
Echo Lake Foods Hires Kathy Brodhagen as CEO
Echo Lake Foods, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, WI, hired Kathy Brodhagen as its new CEO effective September 21, 2024. Ms. Brodhagen brings over 30 years of food industry experience to the company having grown up in her family’s egg products business prior to expanding her... - November 01, 2024 - Echo Lake Foods
Frios Gourmet Pops Expands Into Two New East Coast Markets
Frios Gourmet Pops, a rapidly growing frozen treat franchise, is thrilled to announce its expansion into two new East Coast markets with the opening of its first location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and another in North East Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - December 20, 2023 - Frios Gourmet Pops
BCFoods Announces Opening of New Storage and Distribution Facility in Canada
BCFoods, a leading producer of high-quality food ingredients, is excited to announce the opening of BCFoods Canada, a new storage and distribution facility in Watford, ON, Canada. The new facility will be a multi-faceted business improvement for the company, allowing BCFoods to better service its... - May 15, 2023 - BCFoods
Secure Foods Offers Emergency Food Supplies to Mitigate Insurance Companies Dire Climate Disruption Warnings
Secure Foods, a leading provider of emergency food supplies for critical infrastructures, announces its commitment to help high-reliability organizations prepare for the impact of climate change on their operations. Lloyd's of London has warned that climate change is causing a "fundamental... - May 03, 2023 - Secure Foods
Lita’s Mexican Foods Inc. Included in Game Changers Report
Lita’s Mexican Foods Inc. is thrilled to announce their inclusion in Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women, an initiative led by Natural Products Canada (NPC) that provides an interesting look at the women leading Canada’s growing natural and bio-based industries. - March 31, 2023 - Lita's Mexican Foods Inc.
Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry (Lot # 2021363-1 & 2022026-1) Due to Levels of Lead
BrandStorm Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling 2 lots of Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry (lot # 2021363-1 & 2022026-1) pouches because of the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA's recommended limits, per the serving size specified on the nutritional facts panel. People... - July 17, 2022 - Natierra
CSN Organizational Announcement
CSN Executive Director, David Tucci retirement announcement, including successor. - June 03, 2020 - Consolidated Sales Network
Basia’s Pickles Joins Whole Foods Market as New Gourmet Supplier; Launches Additional Products
Texas Woman-Owned Small Business Proudly Becomes Part of the Whole Foods Market Product Selection - May 20, 2020 - Basia's Pickles, LLC
Deep Indian Kitchen Heats Up Expo West with New Mild, Medium & Spicy Indian Meals
Attendees First to Try Latest Frozen Meals from the #1 Indian Food Brand - February 27, 2020 - Deep Indian Kitchen
Vanmark Adds New Equipment Solutions to Address Peeler Water Usage and Treatment
Vanmark, an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer, has introduced two new machines that significantly reduce water treatment costs and usage from their line of abrasive peelers. These solutions allow potato and produce processors to operate more sustainably. The Water... - February 19, 2020 - Vanmark
The Year of the Cranberry
Move over acai, it’s cranberries time to shine. Cape Cod Select celebrates "The Year of the Cranberry" with big plans for 2020 and promoting whole frozen cranberries. - February 18, 2020 - Cape Cod Select
Small Gourmet Business, Basia’s Pickles, Launches Big Flavors at Texas Central Market Stores
Texas Business Releases New Products with Specialty Food Chain Owned by HEB - February 18, 2020 - Basia's Pickles, LLC
Vanmark Welcomes Jack Grote in New Technical Sales Role
Jack is the third generation to join family-owned and operated Grote Company, Vanmark. His newly-created role is designed to supplement the already well-regarded service provided to direct customers and dealers, in addition to developing market, sales, and product opportunities. - February 01, 2020 - Vanmark
Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company
Israelis and Palestinians Team Up to Launch SoCo, Bringing Authentic Tahini to the United States
"Seeds of Collaboration (SoCo)," is a new Tahini company that is aiming to make Tahini the talk of the town. This is one company with an inspiring backstory and mission. It is a partnership between Israelis and Palestinians who are joined together by a mutual love for Tahini and the desire to create change for communities in conflict through economic - December 03, 2018 - SoCo - Seeds of Collaboration
Grote Company Releases New Inline Tortilla Warmer
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has expanded its equipment line with the new Inline Tortilla Warmer. The new machine warms a wide variety of tortillas and flatbreads, making them more pliable for end products such as wraps and burritos. - June 15, 2018 - Grote Company
Matrix Flavours & Fragrances Opens New Plant
Matrix expands its manufacturing capability in Kuala Lumpur with the addition of a third manufacturing building on its current 6 acre site. The new building of 100,000 m2, is solely dedicated to the manufacturing of flavours. It comprises of 3 manufacturing stories, each floor to support powder,... - March 01, 2018 - Matrix Flavours & Fragrances
Madison Artisan Food Company Quince and Apple Acquires Milwaukee-based Treat Bake Shop
Treat Bake Shop Founder Sarah Marx Feldner and Quince and Apple Co-Founders and Owners Matt and Clare Stoner Fehsenfeld announced today that their businesses are joining forces. Quince and Apple has purchased Treat Bake Shop and production of Treat’s spiced and candied nuts will move to Quince and Apple’s Madison kitchen in mid-March. - February 27, 2018 - Quince and Apple
A New Start-Up Sells an Innovative Product, Halal Fully Prepped Ready to Cook Pakistani/Indian Entrees in Boston
Mona's Curryations is a new innovative food start-up in town. Start cooking smart by letting Mona's Curryations do all the shopping, washing, peeling, chopping, and mixing. Consumers only need to defrost the entree and cook on the stove for about 30 minutes. All entrees are authentic recipes and made with all natural ingredients and Halal chicken that is cage free with no added hormones or antibiotics. Learn more at www.monascurryations.com. Cooking just got a whole lot easier. - January 15, 2018 - Mona's Curryations
Vanmark Expands Line of Peeler/Scrubber/Washers with 1820 Series
Vanmark, an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer, has expanded its line of Peeler/Scrubber/Washers with the introduction of the 1820 Series. The new machines offer continuous multipurpose operation, ease-of-use and durability Vanmark equipment is known for, at a lower... - January 10, 2018 - Vanmark
Simply Perfect Poke Kits™ Available Now from AnnaSea Foods Group
Global Seafood Manufacturer, Western United Fish Company dba AnnaSea Foods Group Introduces Seven Varieties of Simply Perfect Poke™ Kits Available Now. - January 02, 2018 - AnnaSea Foods
NP Nutra Launches Triple-T Verification Program at SupplySide West
Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp (NP Nutra), a leading wholesale supplier of premium nutraceutical ingredients, is excited to launch their Triple-T Verification Program at Supply Side West on Wednesday. - September 26, 2017 - NP Nutra
Mom Made Foods Announces New Healthy Twist on Frozen Kid Favorite Meals
Mom Made Foods Launches Two New Meals Offering More Variety for Health-Conscious Families - September 23, 2017 - Mom Made Foods LLC
One Banana Helps Celebrate Banana Festival Day September 21
There’s much to celebrate about the One Banana we all know and love. Bananas are one of the most widely consumed fruits in the world – and with good reason. - September 20, 2017 - One Banana
Grote Company Launches New Brand, Website
Grote Company, a commercial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, recently rebranded and unveiled a new website. With this rebranding, Grote Company focuses on quality and enduring commitment to providing the best equipment and service available. The new grotecompany.com offers... - September 15, 2017 - Grote Company
Two Hot New Camping Instant Meals Set to Spice Up the Summer (New from Mountain House Adventure Meals)
Two new “Tex-Mex” entrees join the tasty line-up of America’s most popular instant meals for backpackers, campers and emergency preparedness foods. - March 15, 2017 - Mountain House
Sanitis Global Appoints New Director of Sales
Sanitis (http://www.sanitisglobal.com) announced today that Andy Boisvert has joined the firm to further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. - March 02, 2017 - Sanitis
Veggie Burger Dominates Local Meat Eating Burgerfest, 1st Place Winner, Disrupts Meat Industry, to Build No-Kill Centers for the Soho Project Animal Rights Organization
Veggie Burger Wins 1st Place in 38th Year Annual Burgerfest! At Highly Competitive Meat Eating Burgerfest- Avenue29 Foods “Sunset Burger” Wins, Pisses Off Beef Vendors - July 22, 2016 - Avenue29 Foods
Sanitis Announces New Partnership with HealthNet to Install Zylast Hand Hygiene Solution
Sanitis, an Austin-based supplier of innovative eco-friendly, next-generation infection control, disinfecting, and “green cleaning” products announced Friday that it has entered into a new partnership with HealthNet, Inc., Indiana’s largest Federally Qualified Health... - June 19, 2016 - Sanitis
Frozen Cranberries Cater to West Coast Consumer Health Trends
Local Massachusetts farm expands distribution to West Coast retailer Vons. - May 31, 2016 - Cape Cod Select
Creator of the World's Hottest Pepper Coming to the Dallas Area This Weekend
Ed Currie,Guinness Book of World Records holder for the creation of the Carolina Reaper will be at Zest Fest, in Irving, Texas Thursday1/28 through Sunday 1/31 - January 28, 2016 - Puckerbutt Pepper Company
Brothers Launches Disney's "Frozen" Healthy Fruit Snacks
Brothers International is headquartered in Rochester, NY and is the parent company to several brands: Brothers All Natural, Lost Vineyards, and Harvester Farms. Brothers All Natural’s freeze dried fruit products are a healthy, convenient snacking option for anyone on the go. For more information about the company or to learn about the nutrition facts for any of the products, please visit www.brothersallnatural.com. - September 17, 2015 - Brothers All Natural
Launch of The Judge Jerky Gun by Online Beef Jerky Store, JerkySpot.com
Beef jerky brand and retailer JerkySpot, now has a more durable tool for jerky makers. - May 27, 2015 - JerkySpot.com
The Backyard Urban Farm Co. (BUFCO) Gardeners Step Out of the Dirt & Onto the Local Toronto Market Scene
With the end of Mother Nature’s seasonal renaissance, more and more gardening enthusiasts are ending their hibernation and crawling out of their caves to see that their gardens have been splashed in colour. From limes to red leaf lettuce, fresh fruits and vegetables of every variety are... - May 23, 2015 - Backyard Urban Farm Company
Yumilicious to Launch Lychee Boba Tea & Sampling Event
Dallas-based franchise, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, will launch Lychee Boba Tea to its premium boba tea line this May at participating lounges in Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Plano, Las Colinas, Arlington, and Austin, Texas. To celebrate, Yumilicious will offer a $2 off coupon for any boba tea... - May 15, 2015 - Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt
Yumilicious Features Chamoy-Inspired Frozen Yogurt for Cinco De Mayo
Dallas-based franchise, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, will launch Chamoyada frozen yogurt at all its Dallas-Fort Worth lounges for the upcoming Cinco de Mayo holiday. “We’re incredibly excited to introduce Chamoyada frozen yogurt. It’s our version of the traditional Mexican Chamoy... - May 03, 2015 - Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt
BUFCO to Attend Community Home Show to Demonstrate How Organic Vegetable Gardening Can Feed the Body, the Mind, & the Environment
The Backyard Urban Farm Co. (BUFCO) is excited to announce that on Sunday, May 3, 2015, they will be attending the 2nd annual Community Home Show to demonstrate how easy, fun, fresh and delicious it can be to grow your own food in your own backyard. The Community Home Show is an annual event that... - May 03, 2015 - Backyard Urban Farm Company
ASC SMART™PASTA Launches Online with SHOP.COM
ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
Students Crave Pizza Made with ASC SMART™FLOUR
ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating. Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
ON Nominated for 22 Bodybuilding.com Supplement Awards
The sports nutrition industry's innovation and quality leader has been nominated for 22 different Bodybuilding.com Supplement Awards. - July 24, 2014 - Optimum Nutrition
Bühler Strengthens Its Commitment to Coffee Processors in Africa with the New SORTEX B ColorVision™ Sorter for Premium Quality Product
New Bühler Centre of Excellence for Coffee also established in Nairobi, Kenya, to support regional Customer Service network. - July 20, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Westfro Expands Capacity and Ensures Quality with Investment in Bühler’s SORTEX Sorting Solutions
SORTEX optical sorting technology supports quality and growth in frozen vegetable production for Westfro in Belgium. - July 03, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Olympus Automation’s Steam Infusion Awarded $50,000 by Shell Springboard
Olympus Automation has been awarded a $50,000 prize as part of the Springboard competition sponsored by industry giant Shell. The expert panel of judges recognised the potential for Steam Infusion to significantly reduce carbon emissions due to a more efficient industrial heating and mixing process. - April 28, 2014 - Olympus Automation
Bühler Extends Its Presence in China with a Turnkey Project at Hangzhou Wahaha Group for Processing Rice and Beans
Leading Chinese producer trusts Bühler expertise to improve quality and reduce costs with the installation of advanced cleaning and grading lines. - February 20, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Bühler and CarbonLite Unite to Meet Need for rPET with SORTEX Sorting Technology
Bühler supports plastic industry’s commitment to PET recycling initiatives. - December 14, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.
Bühler’s High Capacity SORTEX K2A Sorts Delicate Fruit at Curt Maberry
Soft landing kit ensures gentle handling of frozen raspberries and blueberries. - November 22, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.