RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

HealthDirect Pharmacy Services Acquires King of Prussia Pharmacy HealthDirect Pharmacy Services has formally announced the acquisition of King of Prussia Pharmacy Services. King of Prussia Pharmacy Services, also known as “KOPPS,” has been providing quality long-term care pharmacy services to the northern Philadelphia area since 2001. The deal took place... - October 24, 2019 - HealthDirect Pharmacy Services

RE Pharmacy Announces New Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

RxBioLabs Starts Production of CimexiShield as a Topical Bed Bug Repellent RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs

Pharmacy Town Host Grand Opening Event Pharmacy Town hosted its grand opening event on June 28th, 2019. The newest pharmacy in town is located at 1560 State Highway 35 Ocean, NJ inside the Super Foodtown of Ocean. Special guests at the Grand Opening were Mayor Christopher Siciliano, Deputy Mayor Richard Long, Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling,... - July 09, 2019 - Pharmacy Town

Pharmacy Town Set to Deliver Unmet Healthcare Needs to Patients in Ocean, NJ “With healthcare being so complex these days, Pharmacy Town’s main goal is to deliver quality healthcare in a caring, compassionate, and cost-effective manner. Patients come first at Pharmacy Town!” said Dev Tailor, pharmacist. - June 07, 2019 - Pharmacy Town

New Xcenda White Paper Discusses Why the International Pricing Index Model is Not the Answer to Reforming Medicare Part B White Paper Highlights Impact of IPI Model on Patients and Health Care Providers - May 09, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

Raritan Pharmaceuticals Awarded 2018 Supplier of the Year at Walmart Canada Raritan Pharmaceuticals announced that Walmart Canada, a key customer of Raritan, has awarded its 2018 Supplier of the Year award to Raritan Pharmaceuticals in the Health and Wellness Category. Raritan Pharmaceuticals received the award for Private Brand Consumables, Health & Wellness. The award... - April 23, 2019 - Raritan Pharmaceuticals

RE Pharmacy Announces New Headquarters to Accommodate Rapid Growth After years of expansion, RE Pharmacy is pleased to announce the moving of their corporate headquarters. Located in Irvine, California, the two-story headquarters was chosen for its ample space and open floorplans. The layout of the building will allow for added employees and possible pharmacy operations. “The... - April 19, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

RE Pharmacy Announces New Website Launch RE Pharmacy, a leader in specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today their newly designed corporate website, https://www.repharmacy.com. The overhauled website features streamlined and simplified mobile viewability, improved functionality, and enriched content. The purpose of the new website... - April 17, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

m16.health Announces the Launch of Its Technology Platform for Employee Health and Wellness with Pre-Loaded Services m16.health is excited to announce the launch of its technology platform for employee health and wellness with pre-loaded services, This is a self-service platform which can be used by employees of companies that have signed up with m16.health, that platform provides a seamless and easy to use interface for health & wellness needs of its members who are typically employees of subscribed companies. The platform was officially beta launched on 1st of March, 2019. - March 12, 2019 - m16.health

Patient & Provider Groups Oppose Legislation to Enable International Reference Pricing for Seniors’ Drugs Coalition believes proposal by Sen. Sanders, Reps. Khanna and Cummings is likely to restrict access to lifesaving medicines and lead to adverse unintended consequences. - January 11, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

339 Groups Urge Congress to Halt International Pricing Index Model Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition-organized letter highlights model’s threats to patient choice and American healthcare innovation. - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

New Report: ASP Rates Do Not Encourage Doctors to Prescribe High-Cost Drugs. Coalition stresses findings of new report as policymakers consider potentially harmful changes to the Medicare Part B program - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

RxBioLabs Launches Line of Prepared Autoimmune Protocol Meals for Nationwide Home Delivery RxBioLabs has entered the prepared ready to eat meal space with Rx AIP Meals delivering Autoimmune Protocol Compliant meals Nationwide direct to consumers’ front doors. Rx AIP Meals will offer fresh, Chef Prepared Meals for Autoimmune Diseases through an e-commerce platform and will deliver them... - December 10, 2018 - RxBioLabs

First of Its Kind Nutritional Supplement Featured on NewsWatch; News Organization Recognizes Myetin® for Brand New Combination of D-Biotin & NAD+ Myetin® is the first product of its kind to combine the powerful nutritional benefits of high dose D-Biotin with the energy boost found in NAD+. This unique combination and early results were the focus of a featured story on powerful consumer website & award-winning TV show NewsWatch. The NewsWatch... - August 16, 2018 - Avior Nutritionals

Kalongen, "The Total Health Difference" Featuring Pharmaceutical Grade Supplements Packaged Exclusively by Ortho Molecular Board Certified Optometrist and Certified Nutritional Specialist, Dr. Roy Bruce is expanding his business to include an innovative Total Health Management Program for his Patients. Going beyond your typical in-office eye exams and diagnosis, Dr. Bruce offers a full Health Management Program with a nutritional focus, which is now being offered online at www.kalongen.com. - June 13, 2018 - Kalongen

Avior Nutritionals: Gaining Synergy by Combining High-Dose Biotin and NAD+ for Neurological Health In a recently completed 180-day pilot study using Myetin, participants reported a 48% improvement in pain and a 15% improvement in fatigue while taking the combination of High Dose D-Biotin and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (also called NAD+). Study participants recorded their quality of life in a number of categories using an online tracker over the 180-day trial period. - May 29, 2018 - Avior Nutritionals

Leading CBD Manufacturer - Green Roads Partners with SweetWater 420 Fest The 420 fest is a hot topic in all over the country, whilst Green Roads, a leading CBD manufacturer, partners with SweetWater 420 Fest for 2018. Green Roads will be official sponsor offering free CBD massages in the VIP area for entire 3 day event. There will be a Green Roads' booth for its innovative CBD products. - April 20, 2018 - Green Roads World

MarcasUSA, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Pasta De Lassar Andromaco Skin Protectant 25% Zinc Oxide 60g Due to Potential Contamination MarcasUSA, LLC is voluntarily recalling four lots of Pasta De Lassar Andromaco Skin Protectant, 25% zinc oxide to the retail level. FDA analysis of this product confirmed that Pasta De Lassar Andromaco is contaminated with high levels of yeast, mold, and bacteria. The specific lot associated to the positive... - March 30, 2018 - MarcasUSA, LLC

Eyecheck Launches PRISTENE™ for Dry Eye Syndrome Eyecheck, LLC announced today the formal launch of PRISTENE™, their second in a family of eye health supplements. “It is gratifying that our company has made such great progress in 2017 and we are so pleased to now offer PRISTENE™ to our clinicians and their patients to assist in support... - November 06, 2017 - Eyecheck, LLC

Precision LTC Pharmacy: Servicing Long Term Care Organizations Throughout the Greater New York City Area Precision has experienced significant growth and currently serves thousands of residents in Long Term Care communities. - April 20, 2017 - Precision LTC Pharmacy

The Gut Health Protocol - Natural Solutions for Nagging Gut Issues, All Backed by Scientific Research Are you plagued by stomach and intestinal issues, acid reflux, diarrhea, constipation, brain fog? Have you been to several doctors and haven’t seen any long term relief? This was author John Herron a few years ago. Herron decided to research the medical studies himself. What he found was stunning, there are solutions out there, but because they’re natural doctors don’t prescribe them. Now all of this is in the book, “The Gut Health Protocol.” - March 24, 2016 - The Gut Health Protocol

ToConceive Releases Whiteboard Video Explaining Complicated Conception Process The newest video from ToConceive describes sperm capacitation, why it is so crucial to getting pregnant and how the product helps with natural conception. - October 01, 2015 - ToConceive

Ex Smoker App Helps Mobile Users Quit Smoking One simple mobile application has taken the first brave steps towards the bigger goal – Ex Smoker, aims to help mobile users who want to quit smoking. - April 19, 2015 - Sopharma AD

5 Tips for Handling Post-Holiday Blues Naturally After the holiday, people often feel like the blues settle in with the cold winter weather. Dr. Frank King offers helpful tips to naturally restore and continue good cheer, all year. - January 08, 2015 - King Bio

Benecoat™ is Better. The Favorite Fish Oil for Dogs is Now in a Cheese Flavored Soft Chew. New and Improved - Benecoat™. Marvelous Products® has worked with Nutra Paws® to upgrade their customers' favorite fish oil for dogs from a tablet to a cheese flavored soft chew. Each soft chew can now hold even more EPA and DHA as well as additional improvements that include Krill Oil, Zinc Picolinate, MSM, Hydrolyzed Collagen and more. - January 07, 2015 - Marvelous Products

PlanetRx Integrating Apple Pay™ to Improve Customer Experience PlanetRx wants to leverage the innovation of Apple® technology to guarantee a better customer experience on the new PlanetRx.com. - October 16, 2014 - PlanetRX

Customer Satisfaction Rebounds as New PlanetRx Ownership Improves E-tailer One year after taking ownership and implementing changes PlanetRx sees all-time highs in customer satisfaction responses. - September 19, 2014 - PlanetRX

Simplesa to Exhibit at American Association of Naturopathic Physicians 2014 Annual Conference at Arizona Biltmore August 6-7 Simplesa, a company that develops nutritional formulations for patients following complex regimens, announced it will be attending the 2014 Annual Conference of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians on August 6th and 7th at the Arizona Biltmore. In booth 117, Naturopathic Physicians will be introduced to Simplesa’s products for the Deanna Protocol and the Simplesa Protocol which uses dietary supplements to support nutritional needs of patients with ALS. - June 21, 2014 - Simplesa LLC

Simplesa Expands Distribution for Deanna Protocol Products Simplesa has expanded its online retail partnerships to help people with ALS more conveniently order their products. Simplesa is breaking into the international market with their new European online distributor Detox People Ltd. Simplesa is the recommended brand of the Deanna Protocol – a nutritional supplementation protocol which uses dietary supplements to support nutritional needs of patients with ALS. - June 20, 2014 - Simplesa LLC

PlanetRx Celebrates Successful Re-Launch PlanetRx has demonstrated improved customer satisfaction ratings with timely order fulfillment and increased offerings aimed at improving customers’ healthy lifestyles. - June 13, 2014 - PlanetRX

Physician Targets Migraines with New Product: Migraine Proof Migraine Proof is a new physician formulated nutritional supplement for men and women suffering from migraines and headaches. - May 29, 2014 - Migraine Proof

Simplesa Signs Licensing Agreement with Winning the Fight for Deanna Protocol Products Simplesa LLC signed a licensing agreement with the 501(c)3 nonprofit WINNING THE FIGHT, INC. to provide products specifically formulated for people following the Deanna Protocol. Deanna Protocol nutritional supplementation is based on Dr. Vincent Tedone’s research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease), which uses dietary supplements to support nutritional needs of patients with ALS. - May 22, 2014 - Simplesa LLC

Simplesa Releases Degenerative Protocol Spectrum (DPS) for ALS Patients Simplesa released its Degenerative Protocol Spectrum (DPS), a nutritional supplement regimen specifically formulated for people suffering with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease). The formulation is based on the Deanna Protocol, which has been shown to improve patient health and reduce the progression of symptoms. DPS includes 27 individual ingredients simplified into seven products. - February 11, 2014 - Simplesa LLC

Marvelous Products is Offering Osteo-Pet® Liquid Glucosamine for Dogs 32oz BOGO Free for a Limited Time - Nourish Cartilage and Help Defend Against Joint Inflammation Since dogs can be picky about tablets, Marvelous Products is pleased to announce that Osteo-Pet® is now available in a delicious bacon-flavored liquid with a BOGO Free offer for a limited time. (http://www.marvelousproducts.com/liquid-glucosamine-chondroitin-for-dogs.html) Osteo-Pet® Liquid can help dogs rebuild their joints while providing natural anti-inflammatories. It supplies a full spectrum of key nutrients such as glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, hyaluronic acid and essential fatty acids. - January 28, 2014 - Marvelous Products

Dietary Pros Inc. (DP Labs) Launches Probium® LLC, the Premium Probiotic Company Probium®, LLC, The Premuim Probiotic Company comes to the market with over 30 years of combined probiotic experience among its team members. - January 18, 2014 - Probium LLC

Toenail Fungus Reviews Organization Launches New Website Toenail Fungus Reviews Organization, an online healthcare product research company, just launched a new website (http://toenailfungusreviews.org). The goal of the website is to examine the condition Onychomycosis, better known as "nail fungus" or "nail mycosis." Among the ever-growing... - November 16, 2013 - Toenail Fungus Reviews

U.S. Organic Group Corp Releases Organic OTC Medicine, Anti ItchBalm Soothe Away Irritation with Innovative FDA-Registered Organic Itch Ointment. - May 24, 2013 - US Organic Group Corp.

Marvelous Products Introduces Its Most Advanced Glucosamine for Dogs, Osteo-Pet® Total Joint Care in a Bacon and Cheese Flavored Soft Chew Osteo-Pet® Total Joint Care tablets are a favorite of dogs, their owners and veterinarians worldwide. Since dogs can be picky about tablets, Marvelous Products is proud to announce that Osteo-Pet® is now available in a tasty soft chew. It has the same glucosamine chondroitin complex for dogs, but its been improved with natural anti-inflammatories and additional bacon and cheese. Dog owners will appreciate the value pricing that Osteo-Pet® provides and dogs will love their renewed joint health. - May 22, 2013 - Marvelous Products

Greenwerkz Releases R4 Ultra-High CBD, Non-Psychoactive Strain as "Open Source" Greenwerkz' high CBD/low THC strain genetics to become available to patients and medical marijuana centers (MMCs) in Colorado, free of charge. - February 14, 2013 - Greenwerkz

ToConceive Offers Hope to Couples Struggling with Fertility Issues New product from ToConceive provides couples dealing with infertility an increased chance of conception by promoting and increasing a woman's natural conception lubrication. - February 08, 2013 - ToConceive

Probably the Most Comprehensive Independent Consumer Test of Snoring Products Ever Asonor snoring solution tested by a consumer organization in Sweden. - November 15, 2012 - TannerMedico

FyMed Demonstrates Superiority of FY101C Over Ibuprofen and Naproxen in the Treatment of Pain and Inflammation FyMed, Inc. today announced results from comparative in-vivo studies of FY101C, its lead NSAID candidate, which demonstrated significant superiority to conventional NSAIDs in terms of efficacy and safety in the management of acute and chronic pain and inflammation. - July 25, 2012 - FyMed Inc

Zenagen Hair Care Wins 2012 HBA Global Expo Best New Packaging Award After countless entries were submitted to a distinguished panel of judges, Zenagen emerged as a select brand that had the privilege of showcasing their product to the world at the 2012 HBA Show held at the Javits Center in NYC. - July 12, 2012 - Nutraceutical Research Innovations, LLC

Inventys Research Butibori (Nagpur) Plant, Achieves ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14000:2004, and ISO 18000:OSHAS Certification Inventys Research Company has achieved ISO 9001:2008, 14001:2004 and 18000:OSHAS Management System accreditation. The ISO 9001:2008 certification of compliance recognizes that the policies, practices, and procedures of Inventys ensure consistent quality in the products and services Inventys provides... - June 13, 2012 - Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd.

Royal Care Pharmacy (RCP) Joins PCCA RCP is pleased to announce PCCA membership. - May 31, 2012 - Royal Care Pharmacy Inc

Royal Care Pharmacy Will Present at the 5th Annual Wound Symposium Dr Emil Haldey, the Company’s President, has been invited to speak at the 5th Annual Wound Care Symposium sponsored by NY College of Podiatric Medicine and Nassau University Medical Center. Dr Emil Haldey will discuss history, rationale and benefits of pharmacy compounding for the modern podiatry practice. - May 12, 2012 - Royal Care Pharmacy Inc

Grand Rounds at Metropolitan Hospital - Compounding Options in Medicine: Special Focus on Physiatry Dr Haldey, PharmD, President of Royal Care Pharmacy, Inc, will provide a comprehensive overview of pharmacy compounding with a specific focus on physiatry. - May 12, 2012 - Royal Care Pharmacy Inc