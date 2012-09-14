PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy
HealthDirect Pharmacy Services has formally announced the acquisition of King of Prussia Pharmacy Services. King of Prussia Pharmacy Services, also known as “KOPPS,” has been providing quality long-term care pharmacy services to the northern Philadelphia area since 2001. The deal took place... - October 24, 2019 - HealthDirect Pharmacy Services
RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - RE Pharmacy
RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs
Pharmacy Town hosted its grand opening event on June 28th, 2019. The newest pharmacy in town is located at 1560 State Highway 35 Ocean, NJ inside the Super Foodtown of Ocean. Special guests at the Grand Opening were Mayor Christopher Siciliano, Deputy Mayor Richard Long, Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling,... - July 09, 2019 - Pharmacy Town
“With healthcare being so complex these days, Pharmacy Town’s main goal is to deliver quality healthcare in a caring, compassionate, and cost-effective manner. Patients come first at Pharmacy Town!” said Dev Tailor, pharmacist. - June 07, 2019 - Pharmacy Town
White Paper Highlights Impact of IPI Model on Patients and Health Care Providers - May 09, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
Raritan Pharmaceuticals announced that Walmart Canada, a key customer of Raritan, has awarded its 2018 Supplier of the Year award to Raritan Pharmaceuticals in the Health and Wellness Category.
Raritan Pharmaceuticals received the award for Private Brand Consumables, Health & Wellness. The award... - April 23, 2019 - Raritan Pharmaceuticals
After years of expansion, RE Pharmacy is pleased to announce the moving of their corporate headquarters. Located in Irvine, California, the two-story headquarters was chosen for its ample space and open floorplans. The layout of the building will allow for added employees and possible pharmacy operations.
“The... - April 19, 2019 - RE Pharmacy
RE Pharmacy, a leader in specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today their newly designed corporate website, https://www.repharmacy.com. The overhauled website features streamlined and simplified mobile viewability, improved functionality, and enriched content. The purpose of the new website... - April 17, 2019 - RE Pharmacy
m16.health is excited to announce the launch of its technology platform for employee health and wellness with pre-loaded services, This is a self-service platform which can be used by employees of companies that have signed up with m16.health, that platform provides a seamless and easy to use interface for health & wellness needs of its members who are typically employees of subscribed companies. The platform was officially beta launched on 1st of March, 2019. - March 12, 2019 - m16.health
Coalition believes proposal by Sen. Sanders, Reps. Khanna and Cummings is likely to restrict access to lifesaving medicines and lead to adverse unintended consequences. - January 11, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition-organized letter highlights model’s threats to patient choice and American healthcare innovation. - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
Coalition stresses findings of new report as policymakers consider potentially harmful changes to the Medicare Part B program - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
RxBioLabs has entered the prepared ready to eat meal space with Rx AIP Meals delivering Autoimmune Protocol Compliant meals Nationwide direct to consumers’ front doors.
Rx AIP Meals will offer fresh, Chef Prepared Meals for Autoimmune Diseases through an e-commerce platform and will deliver them... - December 10, 2018 - RxBioLabs
Myetin® is the first product of its kind to combine the powerful nutritional benefits of high dose D-Biotin with the energy boost found in NAD+. This unique combination and early results were the focus of a featured story on powerful consumer website & award-winning TV show NewsWatch.
The NewsWatch... - August 16, 2018 - Avior Nutritionals
Board Certified Optometrist and Certified Nutritional Specialist, Dr. Roy Bruce is expanding his business to include an innovative Total Health Management Program for his Patients. Going beyond your typical in-office eye exams and diagnosis, Dr. Bruce offers a full Health Management Program with a nutritional focus, which is now being offered online at www.kalongen.com. - June 13, 2018 - Kalongen
In a recently completed 180-day pilot study using Myetin, participants reported a 48% improvement in pain and a 15% improvement in fatigue while taking the combination of High Dose D-Biotin and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (also called NAD+). Study participants recorded their quality of life in a number of categories using an online tracker over the 180-day trial period. - May 29, 2018 - Avior Nutritionals
The 420 fest is a hot topic in all over the country, whilst Green Roads, a leading CBD manufacturer, partners with SweetWater 420 Fest for 2018. Green Roads will be official sponsor offering free CBD massages in the VIP area for entire 3 day event. There will be a Green Roads' booth for its innovative CBD products. - April 20, 2018 - Green Roads World
MarcasUSA, LLC is voluntarily recalling four lots of Pasta De Lassar Andromaco Skin Protectant, 25% zinc oxide to the retail level. FDA analysis of this product confirmed that Pasta De Lassar Andromaco is contaminated with high levels of yeast, mold, and bacteria. The specific lot associated to the positive... - March 30, 2018 - MarcasUSA, LLC
Eyecheck, LLC announced today the formal launch of PRISTENE™, their second in a family of eye health supplements. “It is gratifying that our company has made such great progress in 2017 and we are so pleased to now offer PRISTENE™ to our clinicians and their patients to assist in support... - November 06, 2017 - Eyecheck, LLC
Precision has experienced significant growth and currently serves thousands of residents in Long Term Care communities. - April 20, 2017 - Precision LTC Pharmacy
Are you plagued by stomach and intestinal issues, acid reflux, diarrhea, constipation, brain fog? Have you been to several doctors and haven’t seen any long term relief? This was author John Herron a few years ago. Herron decided to research the medical studies himself. What he found was stunning, there are solutions out there, but because they’re natural doctors don’t prescribe them. Now all of this is in the book, “The Gut Health Protocol.” - March 24, 2016 - The Gut Health Protocol
The newest video from ToConceive describes sperm capacitation, why it is so crucial to getting pregnant and how the product helps with natural conception. - October 01, 2015 - ToConceive
One simple mobile application has taken the first brave steps towards the bigger goal – Ex Smoker, aims to help mobile users who want to quit smoking. - April 19, 2015 - Sopharma AD
After the holiday, people often feel like the blues settle in with the cold winter weather. Dr. Frank King offers helpful tips to naturally restore and continue good cheer, all year. - January 08, 2015 - King Bio
New and Improved - Benecoat™. Marvelous Products® has worked with Nutra Paws® to upgrade their customers' favorite fish oil for dogs from a tablet to a cheese flavored soft chew. Each soft chew can now hold even more EPA and DHA as well as additional improvements that include Krill Oil, Zinc Picolinate, MSM, Hydrolyzed Collagen and more. - January 07, 2015 - Marvelous Products
PlanetRx wants to leverage the innovation of Apple® technology to guarantee a better customer experience on the new PlanetRx.com. - October 16, 2014 - PlanetRX
One year after taking ownership and implementing changes PlanetRx sees all-time highs in customer satisfaction responses. - September 19, 2014 - PlanetRX
Simplesa, a company that develops nutritional formulations for patients following complex regimens, announced it will be attending the 2014 Annual Conference of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians on August 6th and 7th at the Arizona Biltmore. In booth 117, Naturopathic Physicians will be introduced to Simplesa’s products for the Deanna Protocol and the Simplesa Protocol which uses dietary supplements to support nutritional needs of patients with ALS. - June 21, 2014 - Simplesa LLC
Simplesa has expanded its online retail partnerships to help people with ALS more conveniently order their products. Simplesa is breaking into the international market with their new European online distributor Detox People Ltd. Simplesa is the recommended brand of the Deanna Protocol – a nutritional supplementation protocol which uses dietary supplements to support nutritional needs of patients with ALS. - June 20, 2014 - Simplesa LLC
PlanetRx has demonstrated improved customer satisfaction ratings with timely order fulfillment and increased offerings aimed at improving customers’ healthy lifestyles. - June 13, 2014 - PlanetRX
Migraine Proof is a new physician formulated nutritional supplement for men and women suffering from migraines and headaches. - May 29, 2014 - Migraine Proof
Simplesa LLC signed a licensing agreement with the 501(c)3 nonprofit WINNING THE FIGHT, INC. to provide products specifically formulated for people following the Deanna Protocol. Deanna Protocol nutritional supplementation is based on Dr. Vincent Tedone’s research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease), which uses dietary supplements to support nutritional needs of patients with ALS. - May 22, 2014 - Simplesa LLC
Simplesa released its Degenerative Protocol Spectrum (DPS), a nutritional supplement regimen specifically formulated for people suffering with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease). The formulation is based on the Deanna Protocol, which has been shown to improve patient health and reduce the progression of symptoms. DPS includes 27 individual ingredients simplified into seven products. - February 11, 2014 - Simplesa LLC
Since dogs can be picky about tablets, Marvelous Products is pleased to announce that Osteo-Pet® is now available in a delicious bacon-flavored liquid with a BOGO Free offer for a limited time.
(http://www.marvelousproducts.com/liquid-glucosamine-chondroitin-for-dogs.html) Osteo-Pet® Liquid can help dogs rebuild their joints while providing natural anti-inflammatories. It supplies a full spectrum of key nutrients such as glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, hyaluronic acid and essential fatty acids. - January 28, 2014 - Marvelous Products
Probium®, LLC, The Premuim Probiotic Company comes to the market with over 30 years of combined probiotic experience among its team members. - January 18, 2014 - Probium LLC
Toenail Fungus Reviews Organization, an online healthcare product research company, just launched a new website (http://toenailfungusreviews.org). The goal of the website is to examine the condition Onychomycosis, better known as "nail fungus" or "nail mycosis."
Among the ever-growing... - November 16, 2013 - Toenail Fungus Reviews
Soothe Away Irritation with Innovative FDA-Registered Organic Itch Ointment. - May 24, 2013 - US Organic Group Corp.
Osteo-Pet® Total Joint Care tablets are a favorite of dogs, their owners and veterinarians worldwide. Since dogs can be picky about tablets, Marvelous Products is proud to announce that Osteo-Pet® is now available in a tasty soft chew. It has the same glucosamine chondroitin complex for dogs, but its been improved with natural anti-inflammatories and additional bacon and cheese. Dog owners will appreciate the value pricing that Osteo-Pet® provides and dogs will love their renewed joint health. - May 22, 2013 - Marvelous Products
Greenwerkz' high CBD/low THC strain genetics to become available to patients and medical marijuana centers (MMCs) in Colorado, free of charge. - February 14, 2013 - Greenwerkz
New product from ToConceive provides couples dealing with infertility an increased chance of conception by promoting and increasing a woman's natural conception lubrication. - February 08, 2013 - ToConceive
Asonor snoring solution tested by a consumer organization in Sweden. - November 15, 2012 - TannerMedico
FyMed, Inc. today announced results from comparative in-vivo studies of FY101C, its lead NSAID candidate, which demonstrated significant superiority to conventional NSAIDs in terms of efficacy and safety in the management of acute and chronic pain and inflammation. - July 25, 2012 - FyMed Inc
After countless entries were submitted to a distinguished panel of judges, Zenagen emerged as a select brand that had the privilege of showcasing their product to the world at the 2012 HBA Show held at the Javits Center in NYC. - July 12, 2012 - Nutraceutical Research Innovations, LLC
Inventys Research Company has achieved ISO 9001:2008, 14001:2004 and 18000:OSHAS Management System accreditation.
The ISO 9001:2008 certification of compliance recognizes that the policies, practices, and procedures of Inventys ensure consistent quality in the products and services Inventys provides... - June 13, 2012 - Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd.
RCP is pleased to announce PCCA membership. - May 31, 2012 - Royal Care Pharmacy Inc
Dr Emil Haldey, the Company’s President, has been invited to speak at the 5th Annual Wound Care Symposium sponsored by NY College of Podiatric Medicine and Nassau University Medical Center. Dr Emil Haldey will discuss history, rationale and benefits of pharmacy compounding for the modern podiatry practice. - May 12, 2012 - Royal Care Pharmacy Inc
Dr Haldey, PharmD, President of Royal Care Pharmacy, Inc, will provide a comprehensive overview of pharmacy compounding with a specific focus on physiatry. - May 12, 2012 - Royal Care Pharmacy Inc
Nutraceutical Research Innovations, LLC announces its acquisition with Omni Point, Pte, an online services and media consulting company that focuses on online services in the US and experience in international consumer product marketing and distribution. - February 19, 2012 - Nutraceutical Research Innovations, LLC