Recent Headlines
Within Over-the-Counter Medications
CalStop™ Named Weight-Loss Supplement of the Year
CalStop™ has been awarded “Weight-loss Supplement of the Year” at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025, reinforcing the product’s position as a science-aligned and quality-focused brand within the weight-management supplement category. - January 16, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
True Marker Pharmaceuticals Hits Another Trust & Credibility Milestone
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, has earned BBB Accreditation, recognizing its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The achievement aligns with True Marker’s expanding U.S. distribution network and reinforces its reputation as a trusted, DSCSA-compliant partner to independent pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide. - October 28, 2025 - True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
New QualiFam Autism Protocol Now Available in U.S. Treats Root Biological Causes Behind Symptoms
Developed by physician-scientist Dr. Ken Alibek, the QualiFam Protocol delivers results in as little as three months by targeting immune and infection-linked triggers. - May 16, 2025 - QualiFam
Pagari Life Science Corp. Announces the Commercial Launch of Helocaine®, a New Transformative Cold Sore Treatment
Pagari Life Science Corporation is revolutionizing cold sore treatment with the commercial launch of Helocaine®. - May 01, 2024 - Pagari Life Sciences
Opening New Frontiers in Oral Care and the Cannabinoid Market
A groundbreaking patent has been unveiled, presenting a revolutionary method for the prevention and treatment of dental pulp-associated diseases using a cannabinoid-based composition. This patent offers pharmaceutical companies a unique opportunity to enter the rapidly growing cannabinoid market while addressing critical dental care needs. - June 04, 2023 - CannIBite
Immunodominant Announces Call for Initial Investment Round as Company Prepares for Phase 2 Study of Oral OTC COVID-19 Drug
Immunodominant Inc., a drug discovery and development company engaged in progressing innovative research from academia to commercialization, today announced its intention to begin an initial financing round of up to $30 million. Immunodominant also announced today that it is scheduling a Phase 2 clinical study after a pre-IND meeting with the FDA for LACTOVID, a novel, oral, over-the-counter drug for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. - November 20, 2022 - Immunodominant
Eyecheck Announces FDA IND Clearance of STRI Formula, the First-Ever Food-Based, Combination Product in the STRI Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Symptoms
Eyecheck intends to initiate the Study to Reinforce Immunity (STRI) Phase 2 Clinical Trial to evaluate STRI Formula in non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19. This trial is expected to begin in November 2021. - November 04, 2021 - Eyecheck, Inc.
Noble Paws CBD Joins Forces with Leading Pet Diabetes Brand
The pet CBD brand with an ethos, Noble Paws, donates a bottle of their healing CBD to a shelter every time one is purchased. Noble Paws has joined forces with rising star pet diabetes brand, PetTest, to reach as many pets as possible and “hemp” spread the word. - November 04, 2021 - Noble Paws
A New Anti-Aging Agent is Making Its Way Into Skincare, and the Results Are on Par with Many Cosmetic Procedures
Topical NAD+ products, previously available by prescription, are exploding onto the aesthetic scene. In 2020, Avior Nutritionals, the makers of Real NAD+, released a nonprescription skincare product that boasts more than twice the amount of NAD+ as its prescription predecessor. Avior’s... - May 07, 2021 - Avior Nutritionals- NADIA Skin
NADIA Skin Announces Anti-Aging Breakthrough in Skincare
A breakthrough treatment in holistic health, integrative medicine and detoxification is now making its way into high-end skincare. Avior Nutritionals has announced the launch of a skincare line specializing in an ingredient previously reserved for clinical settings - NAD+. NAD+ is a coenzyme found... - August 28, 2020 - Avior Nutritionals- NADIA Skin
Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians (ASP) Coalition Statement Regarding the Trump Administration’s Recently Announced Executive Order
The Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians (ASP) Coalition released the following statement regarding the Trump Administration’s recently announced Executive Order: “In a letter to lawmakers in 2018, the ASP Coalition warned about the International Pricing Index Model (IPI) and the... - July 24, 2020 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
AB BIOINNOVATIONS, Inc. Announces a Ground-Breaking Alternative to Antibiotics
The AB BIOINNOVATIONS, Inc. Antibacterial and Anti-inflammatory strips 1. Immediately resolve the very infection (including antibiotic-resistant bacteria), which its color indicator has detected; 2. AB BIO compound also immediately addresses inflammation at the site, thus suppressing pain, swelling, and discomfort. - June 03, 2020 - AB BIOINNOVATIONS, Inc.
Wellin(TM) Inc. Awarded Patent for Hyper Immune Milk Benefits
Wellin Inc. is a Milk Biologics company that utilizes a patented and clinically tested ingredient, Microlactin, as a dietary supplement. Wellin is currently sold direct to consumers on their website www.wellininc.com. - May 29, 2020 - Wellin Inc.
Infographic by the Canadian Association for Safe Supply Educates BC About Drug Safety Concerns
Be informed and understand BC's prescription supply options. - May 20, 2020 - Canadian Association for Safe Supply
CimexiShield Bed Bug Repellent Now on Amazon Prime
RxBioLabs, makers of CimexiShield the World’s First and Only Apply to Your Skin Bed Bug Repellent, is now stocked and available through Amazon Prime FBA’s. - January 30, 2020 - RxBioLabs
"Miracle Molecule" Expected to Usher in a New Era in Anti-Aging Skincare
The year 2020 promises to bring with it a new era in clean beauty products designed to restore healthy skin at a cellular level. Leading the way is a molecule with powerful age-reversing potential and a new player in the skincare arena poised to deliver it. NADIA Skin, a subsidiary of Avior Nutritionals, has announced that its new line of NAD+ skincare will hit the market in April, 2020. - January 23, 2020 - Avior Nutritionals- NADIA Skin
RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA
As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts... - December 11, 2019 - River's Edge Pharmacy
HealthDirect Pharmacy Services Acquires King of Prussia Pharmacy
HealthDirect Pharmacy Services has formally announced the acquisition of King of Prussia Pharmacy Services. King of Prussia Pharmacy Services, also known as “KOPPS,” has been providing quality long-term care pharmacy services to the northern Philadelphia area since 2001. The deal took... - October 24, 2019 - HealthDirect Pharmacy Services
RE Pharmacy Announces New Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ
RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - River's Edge Pharmacy
RxBioLabs Starts Production of CimexiShield as a Topical Bed Bug Repellent
RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs
Pharmacy Town Host Grand Opening Event
Pharmacy Town hosted its grand opening event on June 28th, 2019. The newest pharmacy in town is located at 1560 State Highway 35 Ocean, NJ inside the Super Foodtown of Ocean. Special guests at the Grand Opening were Mayor Christopher Siciliano, Deputy Mayor Richard Long, Assemblyman Eric... - July 09, 2019 - Pharmacy Town
Pharmacy Town Set to Deliver Unmet Healthcare Needs to Patients in Ocean, NJ
“With healthcare being so complex these days, Pharmacy Town’s main goal is to deliver quality healthcare in a caring, compassionate, and cost-effective manner. Patients come first at Pharmacy Town!” said Dev Tailor, pharmacist. - June 07, 2019 - Pharmacy Town
New Xcenda White Paper Discusses Why the International Pricing Index Model is Not the Answer to Reforming Medicare Part B
White Paper Highlights Impact of IPI Model on Patients and Health Care Providers - May 09, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
Raritan Pharmaceuticals Awarded 2018 Supplier of the Year at Walmart Canada
Raritan Pharmaceuticals announced that Walmart Canada, a key customer of Raritan, has awarded its 2018 Supplier of the Year award to Raritan Pharmaceuticals in the Health and Wellness Category. Raritan Pharmaceuticals received the award for Private Brand Consumables, Health & Wellness. The... - April 23, 2019 - Raritan Pharmaceuticals
RE Pharmacy Announces New Headquarters to Accommodate Rapid Growth
After years of expansion, RE Pharmacy is pleased to announce the moving of their corporate headquarters. Located in Irvine, California, the two-story headquarters was chosen for its ample space and open floorplans. The layout of the building will allow for added employees and possible pharmacy... - April 19, 2019 - River's Edge Pharmacy
RE Pharmacy Announces New Website Launch
RE Pharmacy, a leader in specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today their newly designed corporate website, https://www.repharmacy.com. The overhauled website features streamlined and simplified mobile viewability, improved functionality, and enriched content. The purpose of the new... - April 17, 2019 - River's Edge Pharmacy
m16.health Announces the Launch of Its Technology Platform for Employee Health and Wellness with Pre-Loaded Services
m16.health is excited to announce the launch of its technology platform for employee health and wellness with pre-loaded services, This is a self-service platform which can be used by employees of companies that have signed up with m16.health, that platform provides a seamless and easy to use interface for health & wellness needs of its members who are typically employees of subscribed companies. The platform was officially beta launched on 1st of March, 2019. - March 12, 2019 - m16.health
Patient & Provider Groups Oppose Legislation to Enable International Reference Pricing for Seniors’ Drugs
Coalition believes proposal by Sen. Sanders, Reps. Khanna and Cummings is likely to restrict access to lifesaving medicines and lead to adverse unintended consequences. - January 11, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
339 Groups Urge Congress to Halt International Pricing Index Model
Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition-organized letter highlights model’s threats to patient choice and American healthcare innovation. - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
New Report: ASP Rates Do Not Encourage Doctors to Prescribe High-Cost Drugs.
Coalition stresses findings of new report as policymakers consider potentially harmful changes to the Medicare Part B program - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
RxBioLabs Launches Line of Prepared Autoimmune Protocol Meals for Nationwide Home Delivery
RxBioLabs has entered the prepared ready to eat meal space with Rx AIP Meals delivering Autoimmune Protocol Compliant meals Nationwide direct to consumers’ front doors. Rx AIP Meals will offer fresh, Chef Prepared Meals for Autoimmune Diseases through an e-commerce platform and will deliver... - December 10, 2018 - RxBioLabs
First of Its Kind Nutritional Supplement Featured on NewsWatch; News Organization Recognizes Myetin® for Brand New Combination of D-Biotin & NAD+
Myetin® is the first product of its kind to combine the powerful nutritional benefits of high dose D-Biotin with the energy boost found in NAD+. This unique combination and early results were the focus of a featured story on powerful consumer website & award-winning TV show NewsWatch. The... - August 16, 2018 - Avior Nutritionals- NADIA Skin
Kalongen, "The Total Health Difference" Featuring Pharmaceutical Grade Supplements Packaged Exclusively by Ortho Molecular
Board Certified Optometrist and Certified Nutritional Specialist, Dr. Roy Bruce is expanding his business to include an innovative Total Health Management Program for his Patients. Going beyond your typical in-office eye exams and diagnosis, Dr. Bruce offers a full Health Management Program with a nutritional focus, which is now being offered online at www.kalongen.com. - June 13, 2018 - Kalongen
Avior Nutritionals: Gaining Synergy by Combining High-Dose Biotin and NAD+ for Neurological Health
In a recently completed 180-day pilot study using Myetin, participants reported a 48% improvement in pain and a 15% improvement in fatigue while taking the combination of High Dose D-Biotin and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (also called NAD+). Study participants recorded their quality of life in a number of categories using an online tracker over the 180-day trial period. - May 29, 2018 - Avior Nutritionals- NADIA Skin
Leading CBD Manufacturer - Green Roads Partners with SweetWater 420 Fest
The 420 fest is a hot topic in all over the country, whilst Green Roads, a leading CBD manufacturer, partners with SweetWater 420 Fest for 2018. Green Roads will be official sponsor offering free CBD massages in the VIP area for entire 3 day event. There will be a Green Roads' booth for its innovative CBD products. - April 20, 2018 - Green Roads World
MarcasUSA, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Pasta De Lassar Andromaco Skin Protectant 25% Zinc Oxide 60g Due to Potential Contamination
MarcasUSA, LLC is voluntarily recalling four lots of Pasta De Lassar Andromaco Skin Protectant, 25% zinc oxide to the retail level. FDA analysis of this product confirmed that Pasta De Lassar Andromaco is contaminated with high levels of yeast, mold, and bacteria. The specific lot associated to the... - March 30, 2018 - MarcasUSA, LLC
Eyecheck Launches PRISTENE™ for Dry Eye Syndrome
Eyecheck, LLC announced today the formal launch of PRISTENE™, their second in a family of eye health supplements. “It is gratifying that our company has made such great progress in 2017 and we are so pleased to now offer PRISTENE™ to our clinicians and their patients to assist in... - November 06, 2017 - Eyecheck, Inc.
Precision LTC Pharmacy: Servicing Long Term Care Organizations Throughout the Greater New York City Area
Precision has experienced significant growth and currently serves thousands of residents in Long Term Care communities. - April 20, 2017 - Precision LTC Pharmacy
The Gut Health Protocol - Natural Solutions for Nagging Gut Issues, All Backed by Scientific Research
Are you plagued by stomach and intestinal issues, acid reflux, diarrhea, constipation, brain fog? Have you been to several doctors and haven’t seen any long term relief? This was author John Herron a few years ago. Herron decided to research the medical studies himself. What he found was stunning, there are solutions out there, but because they’re natural doctors don’t prescribe them. Now all of this is in the book, “The Gut Health Protocol.” - March 24, 2016 - The Gut Health Protocol
ToConceive Releases Whiteboard Video Explaining Complicated Conception Process
The newest video from ToConceive describes sperm capacitation, why it is so crucial to getting pregnant and how the product helps with natural conception. - October 01, 2015 - ToConceive
Ex Smoker App Helps Mobile Users Quit Smoking
One simple mobile application has taken the first brave steps towards the bigger goal – Ex Smoker, aims to help mobile users who want to quit smoking. - April 19, 2015 - Sopharma AD
5 Tips for Handling Post-Holiday Blues Naturally
After the holiday, people often feel like the blues settle in with the cold winter weather. Dr. Frank King offers helpful tips to naturally restore and continue good cheer, all year. - January 08, 2015 - King Bio
PlanetRx Integrating Apple Pay™ to Improve Customer Experience
PlanetRx wants to leverage the innovation of Apple® technology to guarantee a better customer experience on the new PlanetRx.com. - October 16, 2014 - PlanetRX
Customer Satisfaction Rebounds as New PlanetRx Ownership Improves E-tailer
One year after taking ownership and implementing changes PlanetRx sees all-time highs in customer satisfaction responses. - September 19, 2014 - PlanetRX
Simplesa to Exhibit at American Association of Naturopathic Physicians 2014 Annual Conference at Arizona Biltmore August 6-7
Simplesa, a company that develops nutritional formulations for patients following complex regimens, announced it will be attending the 2014 Annual Conference of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians on August 6th and 7th at the Arizona Biltmore. In booth 117, Naturopathic Physicians will be introduced to Simplesa’s products for the Deanna Protocol and the Simplesa Protocol which uses dietary supplements to support nutritional needs of patients with ALS. - June 21, 2014 - Simplesa LLC
Simplesa Expands Distribution for Deanna Protocol Products
Simplesa has expanded its online retail partnerships to help people with ALS more conveniently order their products. Simplesa is breaking into the international market with their new European online distributor Detox People Ltd. Simplesa is the recommended brand of the Deanna Protocol – a nutritional supplementation protocol which uses dietary supplements to support nutritional needs of patients with ALS. - June 20, 2014 - Simplesa LLC
PlanetRx Celebrates Successful Re-Launch
PlanetRx has demonstrated improved customer satisfaction ratings with timely order fulfillment and increased offerings aimed at improving customers’ healthy lifestyles. - June 13, 2014 - PlanetRX
Physician Targets Migraines with New Product: Migraine Proof
Migraine Proof is a new physician formulated nutritional supplement for men and women suffering from migraines and headaches. - May 29, 2014 - Migraine Proof
Simplesa Signs Licensing Agreement with Winning the Fight for Deanna Protocol Products
Simplesa LLC signed a licensing agreement with the 501(c)3 nonprofit WINNING THE FIGHT, INC. to provide products specifically formulated for people following the Deanna Protocol. Deanna Protocol nutritional supplementation is based on Dr. Vincent Tedone’s research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease), which uses dietary supplements to support nutritional needs of patients with ALS. - May 22, 2014 - Simplesa LLC
Simplesa Releases Degenerative Protocol Spectrum (DPS) for ALS Patients
Simplesa released its Degenerative Protocol Spectrum (DPS), a nutritional supplement regimen specifically formulated for people suffering with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease). The formulation is based on the Deanna Protocol, which has been shown to improve patient health and reduce the progression of symptoms. DPS includes 27 individual ingredients simplified into seven products. - February 11, 2014 - Simplesa LLC