m16.health is excited to announce the launch of its technology platform for employee health and wellness with pre-loaded services, This is a self-service platform which can be used by employees of companies that have signed up with m16.health, that platform provides a seamless and easy to use interface for health & wellness needs of its members who are typically employees of subscribed companies. The platform was officially beta launched on 1st of March, 2019. - March 12, 2019 - m16.health