Recent Headlines
MMBT Achieves 11-Micron Stainless Steel Braid for Medical Device Manufacturing
MMBT by Metro CAD has achieved braiding 304NX stainless steel wire at just 11 microns (0.000433”) on an unmodified MMBT 16 carrier fine-wire horizontal braider. This capability opens new possibilities for medical device manufacturing — from microcatheters and neurovascular coils to precision EMI shielding. - August 31, 2025 - MMBT by Metro CAD
Guided Particle Systems Unveils Vector: A Versatile, Accessible Maskless Photolithography Tool for 2D Electronics Research, Manufacturing, and Workforce Development
Guided Particle Systems, a leader in development of fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level electronic packaging, scaling, and integration, today announced the launch of Vector, a groundbreaking compact maskless photolithography tool designed to... - June 09, 2025 - Guided Particle Systems
Industry-First Platform Combines AI-Powered Simulation and Lab Testing for Faster Biodegradation Assessment
Aropha's Biodegradation Studio is transforming how product developers approach biodegradability testing. The new platform combines rapid, AI-powered simulation with accredited laboratory services. Users can manage and accelerate every stage of biodegradability testing — from virtual screening to lab validation —through one, centralized hub. The studio helps R&D teams cut costs, screen more chemicals, speed up development and bring biodegradable materials to market faster. - May 06, 2025 - Aropha
Gamry Instruments Unveils the New Gamry PAL: a Compact, Portable Potentiostat
The PAL is powerful enough to teach voltammetry in a hands-on classroom. - January 16, 2025 - Gamry Instruments
Introduction of New Standard for Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT) Paves Way for Fast Track Innovations
As joint effort with Dr. Andy Adler Sciospec introduces a new HDF5-based data format for Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT). This standard improves scalability, extensibility, and data exchange, addressing challenges in EIT research. Fully supported by EIDORS and integrated into Sciospec products it is now available for researchers globally. The format accelerates innovation, enabling portable diagnostics, non-invasive monitoring, and advanced biosensors. - January 10, 2025 - Sciospec GmbH
XOrigin and Sciospec Join Forces to Advance Bioanalytical Diagnostics
XOrigin and Sciospec have announced a partnership to advance bioanalytical diagnostics. By combining Xorigin´s novel membrane based microfabricated sensors and Sciospecs`s impedance spectroscopy, this collaboration targets improvements in real-time immune, molecular, and microbiological diagnostics, as well as applications in disease modeling and drug efficacy studies. - November 18, 2024 - Sciospec GmbH
Registration is Open for the Ohio State University’s Fall 2024 Corrosion Short Course
The OSU Fall 2024 course will be offered online with recorded video lectures and lab demonstrations - August 23, 2024 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments to Host Free Webinar Sponsored by Kolibrik
Kolibrik.net will sponsor a Free Webinar hosted by Gamry and presented by PinFlow Energy Storage. - June 07, 2024 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Marks 35th Anniversary
Gamry Instruments Celebrates 35 Years and Going Strong. From Gamry’s start in 1989 they have created electrochemical instruments with uncommon value and performance. - June 05, 2024 - Gamry Instruments
The Ohio State University to Offer an Online Corrosion Short Course Fall 2023
Gamry Instruments is proud to sponsor an online Corrosion Short Course to be presented by The Ohio State University. The course is scheduled for October 16, 2023 - November 17, 2023. Registration is now open. - August 24, 2023 - Gamry Instruments
Hydrajaws Appoints a New Service Agent in ROI
As part of its strategic growth and localised product support plans, the leading British manufacturer of hydraulic pull testers for load testing anchors and fixings, Hydrajaws Limited has appointed another Service Agent in the Republic of Ireland. - October 31, 2022 - Hydrajaws Limited
Dates Have Been Announced for a New Four-Day EIS Short Course Co-Sponsored by Gamry Instruments
Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy Hands-on Short Course Scheduled for November 7-10th, 2022 in Seattle, WA. - July 21, 2022 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Announces a New European Sales and Customer Support Office
New office expansion in Europe enables Gamry to optimize marketing and sales support. - November 12, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Announces the Release of Their New eBook Titled, “A Potentiostat Buying Guide”
A new eBook created by Gamry Instruments contains all the information you should consider when looking to purchase the potentiostat for your research. - October 21, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
The Ohio State University to Offer an Online, Asynchronous Corrosion Short Course Fall 2021
Registration is open for The Ohio State University’s Online Corrosion Short Course scheduled for October 11, 2021 - November 19, 2021. - August 14, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Wins Second Seal of Quality This Year
Select Science awards Gamry Instruments 600+ Potentiostat their prized Seal of Quality. - May 23, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments to Sponsor the ECS Pacific Northwest Section Electrochemistry Research Award
The ECS Pacific Northwest Section Electrochemistry Research Award sponsored by Gamry Instruments was established in 2021 to recognize excellence in electrochemistry and solid-state science and technology research. - April 21, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
The Gamry Interface 1010E Potentiostat Wins Seal of Quality
Select Science awards Gamry Instruments 1010E Potentiostat their prized Seal of Quality. - March 19, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
The Ohio State University to Offer a Virtual Corrosion Short Course Spring 2021
Gamry is excited to announce the annual Corrosion Short Course this year will be a Virtual Event offered by The Ohio State University and is scheduled for May 3-7, 2021. - January 28, 2021 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Introduces the 1010T Course Starter Package
This new 1010T Course Starter Package joins the Gamry family of laboratory courses in electrochemistry. - December 06, 2020 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Introduces a High Voltage Test System for EIS Up to 20kHz
The New Gamry LPI1010 for doing Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) on an entire stack or battery pack. - November 07, 2020 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry and Protochips Have Joined Forces for a Free Webinar
A Free webinar presented by Protochips and Gamry Instruments is scheduled for June 25th. Introduction to Electrochemistry and its Integration to In Situ TEM for Battery, Corrosion, and Fuel Cell Catalyst Research. - June 18, 2020 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments is Offering Free Electrochemistry Webinars
Gamry is creating free webinars focusing on applications and instrumentation for on-going electrochemical research assistance. - April 23, 2020 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments to Co-Sponsor the 24th Annual Penn State University Corrosion Short Course
Registration is open for The Penn State University’s 24th Annual Corrosion Short Course scheduled for June 7-12, 2020 at the University Park Campus in State College, PA (USA). Gamry Instruments will be a co-sponsor for the course. - January 30, 2020 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Will be Attending the 2020 PlugVolt Battery Seminar in Plymouth, MI
Gamry Instruments will be attending the Battery Industry's most anticipated event – the PlugVolt Battery Seminar on July 21-23 in Plymouth, MI (USA). - January 17, 2020 - Gamry Instruments
New Year, New Heights. Sensidyne® Elevates Four to New Leadership Roles.
After the second consecutive record year in 2019, an evolution within Sensidyne's Management Team positions the company well for continued growth and development. - January 15, 2020 - Sensidyne, LP
Gamry Instruments to Participate in a Presentation at NACE Corrosion 2020
NACE Corrosion 2020 to feature a presentation by Gamry Instruments’ David Loveday. - October 16, 2019 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Celebrates 30 Years Designing and Building Precision Electrochemical Instrumentation
Gamry Instruments Announces its 30th Anniversary as a Market Leader in Electrochemical Instrumentation. - July 10, 2019 - Gamry Instruments
Dates Have Been Announced for a New Two-Day EIS Short Course Co-Sponsored by Gamry Instruments
Registration is now open for the Fall 2019 Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy Hands-on Short Course being held in Philadelphia, PA. - June 01, 2019 - Gamry Instruments
The Biofilm Engineering Research Group at Washington State University Has Scheduled an Electrochemically Active Biofilms Short Course
In collaboration with Gamry Instruments, the Biofilm Engineering Research Group at Washington State University has scheduled a short course “Electrochemically Active Biofilms” for July 30 – Aug. 2, 2019. - February 20, 2019 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Will be Attending the 2019 Plugvolt Battery Seminar in Plymouth, MI
Gamry Instruments will be attending the Battery Industry's most anticipated event – the PlugVolt Battery Seminar on July 16-18 in Plymouth, MI (USA). - February 16, 2019 - Gamry Instruments
Transient Specialists - ESD Simulator Distributor
Transient Specialists a leader in the industry now offers new sales of ESD Simulators including NSG 435, NSG 437, NSG 438, and Dito, - February 09, 2019 - Transient Specialists
Gamry Instruments Expands Product Range of Battery Holders
Gamry’s new battery holders allow researchers to connect a large variety of batteries and pouch cells. - September 27, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Introduces an Eight Channel Instrument Designed for Impedance Measurements on Batteries
The New Gamry EIS Box is a Multiplexed Eight Channel Instrument - September 23, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Transient Specialists - Complete Automotive EMC Immunity Test Equipment
Transient Specialists, a leader in EMC rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering additional rental inventories of the complete automotive immunity test system components by EM Test. This complete immunity setup includes the VDS200N, LD200N, and UCS200N providing testing to ISO... - September 21, 2018 - Transient Specialists
Gamry Announces Exclusive Distribution of MicroVacuum’s Quartz Crystal Microbalance Instruments Which Include Impedance and Dissipation
MicroVacuum of Budapest, Hungary has named Gamry Instruments as the exclusive distributor of their Quartz Crystal Microbalance in the United States & China. - September 08, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Introduces Students to Corrosion Using Electrochemical Methods
Gamry gave a talk to local high school students attending a Materials Summer Program at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia PA on July 24, 2018. - July 27, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Dates Have Been Announced for the Annual Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy Short Course Co-Sponsored by Gamry Instruments
Registration is now open for the Fall 2018 EIS Short Course being held November 5th-9th, 2018 in Houston, TX (USA). - May 11, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments to Attend the PlugVolt Battery Seminar in Plymouth, MI
Gamry Instruments will be attending the Battery Industry's most anticipated event – the PlugVolt Battery Seminar on July 17-19 in Plymouth, MI (USA) - May 05, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Transient Specialists Offers Discount on Military and Aviation Test Equipment
Transient Specialists, a leader in electromagnetic compatibility rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering a discount price on the AVI 3000 for the month of May. This all-in-one 6 waveform portable test unit allows easy on-site testing to full level 3 threat under all load... - April 19, 2018 - Transient Specialists
Gamry Instruments Adds a Video Library to Their Website
The new Video Library on the Gamry website includes a series of demonstration videos to help users get the best possible performance from their electrochemical instrument. - March 31, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Transient Specialists - 100 Amp. Automotive Generator System Rentals
Transient Specialists, a leader in electromagnetic compatibility rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering rentals of the NSG 5500 by Teseq this coming May. This compact automotive immunity transient test generator allows for testing to meet standards of ISO, SAE, DIN and JASO, and many others. Rentals include technical support on the equipment, weekly and monthly rentals, and 2 days each way of transit time free with each rental. - March 27, 2018 - Transient Specialists
Gamry Instruments to Co-Sponsor the 22nd Annual Penn State University Corrosion Short Course
Registration is open for Penn State University’s 22nd Annual Corrosion Short Course scheduled for June 10-15, 2018 at the University Park Campus in State College, PA (USA). Gamry Instruments will be a co-sponsor for the course. - March 18, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Washington State University to Present a Short Course on Electrochemically Active Biofilms in Partnership with Gamry Instruments
In collaboration with Gamry Instruments, the Biofilm Engineering Research Group at Washington State University has scheduled a short course “Electrochemically Active Biofilms” for August 7-10, 2018. - March 14, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry to Present a Free Exhibitor Workshop at the ACS National Meeting
Gamry Instruments will be presenting a free Exhibitor Workshop entitled “Echem101, Electrochemical Lab Course” at the American Chemical Society (ACS) National Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans, LA. - March 07, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Clear Scientific Announces New Aspergillus Testing Product for Booming Cannabis Industry
Laboratory Development and Supply Company, Clear Scientific expands their scientific cannabis product line. - March 01, 2018 - Clear Scientific
Surface Characterization Conference – Danish Technological Institute
Gamry Instruments will present a talk at the Surface Characterization Conference in Denmark. - January 19, 2018 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Introduces New Modular Version of the Laboratory Course in Electrochemistry
Gamry Instruments has added to their Laboratory Course in Electrochemistry by making "modular" Experiment Kits based on the institution’s needs. - December 08, 2017 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Introduces a New Potentiostat to Their Line of Electrochemical Instrumentation
Gamry Instruments has released a new potentiostat, the Interface 1010, to their complete line of electrochemical instruments. - September 09, 2017 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments to Attend the PlugVolt Battery Seminar in Ann Arbor, MI
The PlugVolt July 2017 Battery Seminar is the Battery Industry’s Most Anticipated Event - May 13, 2017 - Gamry Instruments