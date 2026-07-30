Recent Headlines
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
EV Charging Infrastructure Summit to Explore Latest Trends in Growing US Market
The 8th EV Charging Infrastructure Summit - North America: West, taking place in San Francisco on February 24-25, 2026, will bring together industry experts to discuss key trends, technologies, and strategies for optimizing EV adoption. The event will feature case studies, networking opportunities, and sessions on grid integration, cybersecurity, and business models. The summit aims to address the challenges and opportunities in the expanding EV charging sector. - December 15, 2025 - Smart Grid Observer
Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
Tanktwo Launches Cable-Less Stackable Battery Solution
A no-code equivalent of building battery solutions that makes adding/adjusting capacity or changing battery characteristics as easy as stacking Lego blocks. - March 15, 2025 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Launches Surge-and-Sustain Custom Battery Packs
A battery solution that combines cells of different characteristics to deliver surge and sustained power without unnecessary costs or weight penalties. - February 14, 2025 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Launches New Cold-Temperature-Tolerant Custom Battery Packs
A battery solution that combines the safety and longevity of LFP batteries with the temperature range of lithium cobalt chemistry. - February 05, 2025 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Launches New Battery Strategy + Technology Workshop
A customized, intensive half-day or full-day event for executives, product managers, and engineering teams to gain innovative perspectives on electrification trends and solve product development challenges. - February 23, 2024 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Battery AI: A Self-Learning System for Global Electrification”
A new white paper reveals the inner workings of Tanktwo’s machine-learning capabilities and how the dynamic system will create a global market to turn batteries from an expense to an investment asset. - January 30, 2024 - Tanktwo
ResiliAnt Signs a Commercial Partnership Agreement with a Top 15 Global IT Service Provider
Jointly delivering solutions that address cyber-physical systems cybersecurity. - November 20, 2023 - ResiliAnt
Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, "The Tanktwo Software Architecture: Where the Magic Happens"
A new white paper reveals how Tanktwo's innovative battery architecture overcomes the limits of today's battery solutions to make electrification sustainable and profitable. - November 02, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Tanktwo Battery Security: The Foundation of Global Electrification”
A new white paper explores how Tanktwo’s battery security architecture protects high-value assets and supports the electrification of critical infrastructure. - October 19, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Dycromax Architecture - the Technology Driving Software-Defined Batteries”
A new white paper provides an overview of the Dynamic Current Routing Matrix (Dycromax™️) Architecture, the driver behind the unique capabilities of software-defined batteries. - October 11, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Launches New Battery Advisory Service
A new consulting service provides assessment, recommendations, and implementation roadmap for next-generation electrification solutions. - October 11, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Launches New Software-Defined Battery Solutions
A suite of software-defined battery solutions to cover a broad range of requirements for industrial, commercial, transportation, medical, defense, and aerospace applications. - May 09, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Releases New E-book, "Accelerating Decarbonization & Clean Energy Transition"
A new e-book discusses how to bridge the gap between theory and action in clean energy transition and accelerate decarbonization without impeding progress. - April 28, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Electrification in the Industrial Sector: The Missing Piece of the Puzzle”
A new white paper discusses how to make electrification feasible and profitable in the industrial and manufacturing sector. - April 05, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Releases Case Study: How Tanktwo Helps a Primary Defense Contractor Accelerate Electrification
A battery solution that introduced an unprecedented level of reliability and serviceability to help a U.S. defense contractor shorten the path to electrification. - April 04, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Release New White Paper, “The Brave New World of the Global Battery Economy"
Morgan Stanley predicted that the global battery economy will hit ~$525 billion by 2040. But what needs to happen for that number to materialize? This white paper delves into the nuances of electrification. - March 20, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Announces New Green Tech Investment Opportunity on Fundable
An investment opportunity that straddles sustainability, green tech, data analytics, and SaaS - helping investors do well by doing good. - March 03, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Announces the Launch of Data-Driven, Software-Defined Batteries to Accelerate Green Tech and Electrification
Tanktwo's groundbreaking technology ushers in in a new era of accessible and sustainable electrification. - February 28, 2023 - Tanktwo
Resurgence Infrastructure Selected to Develop Distributed Energy Microgrid for Bowen Homes Redevelopment in Atlanta
Atlanta Housing has selected Bowen District Developers, which includes Resurgence Infrastructure, for the redevelopment of the 74-acre Bowen Homes site. Resurgence Infrastructure is a minority-owned developer and operator of infrastructure projects across a range of sectors focused on coupling... - November 16, 2022 - Resurgence Infrastructure
15th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in London to Examine Latest Advances in EMEA, APAC and LATAM
Focus of three-day, in-person Forum is on business models, case studies, financing and technology developments for off-grid and rural electrification scenarios. - July 09, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
EV Charging Infrastructure Rollout to be Focus of Chicago Forum
Optimizing the grid for EVs and ensuring accessibility will be a key focus of the June 7-8 event in Chicago. - May 19, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Forum to Focus on Modernizing the Electric Grid in North America
Decarbonizing and optimizing the efficiency of the U.S. electric grid will be a key focus of the May 10-11 event in Chicago. - May 02, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Forum to Focus on Cyber Security Advances for North America Utilities
Two-day Forum in San Diego to focus on providing real-world guidance for electric utilities in dealing with cyber security threats to critical SCADA and IT/OT networks. Particular emphasis is on key emerging technologies and strategies in response to ever-growing and evolving advanced persistent threat activities. - February 28, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Could Langson Energy Have a Solution to the Worldwide Energy Crisis at Data Centers with Its Gas Letdown Generator?
Energy experts from Elon Musk to data center managers and engineers are searching for solutions to deal with the intense energy demands required in data processing. Industry practices are evolving rapidly from using green energy for air cooling to using multi-level energy-efficiency systems capturing wasted energy to cool liquid immersion solutions while also generating electricity. - August 19, 2021 - Langson Energy, Inc.
IMCORP Appoints Peter C. Christman as New President & CEO
IMCORP announced today that Peter C. Christman has been appointed new President & CEO of the company effective April 13, 2021. An experienced business leader, Peter will succeed Matthew Mashikian as CEO and Matthew Spalding as President. Nearly 25 years after founding IMCORP, Matthew Mashikian... - April 29, 2021 - IMCORP
Climate Connect Technologies Selected to Present at the 2020 Industry Growth Forum
One of 40 cleantech startups selected globally, Climate Connect Technologies will present its Utility Energy Portfolio Management solution to potential investors and other cleantech industry stakeholders. - March 11, 2020 - Climate Connect
How Utilities Are Leveraging Storage & Microgrids
Microgrid Global Innovation Forum - N. America, March 10-11, 2020 in Chicago, to examine latest microgrid technology advances and deployments. - February 12, 2020 - Smart Grid Observer
To Make the Energy Bill Cheaper, Experts Bet on Energy Monitoring
"The direction that society and companies should take is how we can store energy and how we are going to make that energy available instantly and properly, without wasting and saving natural resources," says electrical engineer, Rodrigo Martinson. - January 21, 2020 - Martinson Machine
Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings
Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week
Siemens Returns as Diamond Sponsor at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November
Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week
Decarbonisation Targets in Focus at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November
The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week
New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
Indian Energy-AI Startup Climate Connect Makes List of 25 Leading APAC Innovative Companies
Delhi-based Climate Connect Technologies receives international recognition in Cleantech’s APAC 25 list as one of the 25 independent companies that are expected to make a significant impact on sustainable innovation over the next decade. - September 13, 2019 - Climate Connect
Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners Announce Partnership to Deliver Automated Healthcare Solutions
Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), an Internet of Things (IoT) pioneer whose cloud platform enables operational business efficiencies, has announced a strategic partnership with Digital Authority Partners, a full-service digital agency. Together, Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners will... - March 14, 2019 - LOCBIT
Locbit and OEM, LLC Partner to Integrate OEM’s ECORE Technology Into the Locbit Platform
Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with OEM, LLC (www.oem.us.com) to integrate OEM’s ECORE technology into the Locbit... - February 14, 2019 - LOCBIT
Primary Gravity Harvesting Emerges as a New Alternative Energy Source, Experts Say It Will Overtake Municipal Solar by 2050
Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer
Highview Power Wins Regen Green Energy Award
Liquid air energy storage (LAES) earns top clean energy innovation. - December 03, 2018 - Highview Power
Locbit Awarded Two Bids from Allied States Cooperative – HVAC & Energy Saving Solutions for Government & Non-Profit Sectors
Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform helps create operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, today announced a partnership with ESC Region 19 Allied States Cooperative (www.alliedstatescooperative.com). Locbit was... - November 07, 2018 - LOCBIT
Sunnect Lighting and NSA Announce Energy Efficiency Leadership with LED Lighting Initiative Across the U.S.
National Storage Affiliates Trust is converting its entire portfolio of self storage facilities to energy-efficient LED lighting. - October 30, 2018 - Sunnect Lighting
LOCBIT and Lankford & Associates, Inc. Partner to Create Block D in Makers Quarter a Sustainable and Energy Efficient Commercial Building
Today, LOCBIT Inc.(www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with Lankford & Associates, Inc. (www.lankfordandassociates.com) and the newly constructed... - October 18, 2018 - LOCBIT
LOCBIT and CRI Lighting Partnership Streamline Energy Efficiency by Integrating IoT Platform with Lighting Solutions & Consultation
LOCBIT Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, today announced a partnership with CRI Lighting Sales, Inc. (http://crilighting.com/). The LOCBIT IoT platform is a device and... - October 05, 2018 - LOCBIT
Highview Power a Finalist for Utility-Scale Storage Project of the Year
Pilsworth LAES Plant nominated for distinguished Solar Power Portal and Energy Storage News Awards 2018. - July 28, 2018 - Highview Power
Energy Industry Leader Javier Cavada Named CEO and President of Highview Power
Wärtsilä executive to bring international market development expertise. - June 30, 2018 - Highview Power
Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider
Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC
LineVision Completes Spin-Out & Financing Round, and Announces V3 Transmission Line Monitoring System
Patented Non-Contact System Enables Utilities to Increase Reliability, Capacity and Flexibility of their Transmission Lines - June 06, 2018 - LineVision