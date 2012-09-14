PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week

Siemens Returns as Diamond Sponsor at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week

Decarbonisation Targets in Focus at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Indian Energy-AI Startup Climate Connect Makes List of 25 Leading APAC Innovative Companies Delhi-based Climate Connect Technologies receives international recognition in Cleantech’s APAC 25 list as one of the 25 independent companies that are expected to make a significant impact on sustainable innovation over the next decade. - September 13, 2019 - Climate Connect

Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners Announce Partnership to Deliver Automated Healthcare Solutions Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), an Internet of Things (IoT) pioneer whose cloud platform enables operational business efficiencies, has announced a strategic partnership with Digital Authority Partners, a full-service digital agency. Together, Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners will deliver... - March 14, 2019 - LOCBIT

Locbit and OEM, LLC Partner to Integrate OEM’s ECORE Technology Into the Locbit Platform Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with OEM, LLC (www.oem.us.com) to integrate OEM’s ECORE technology into the Locbit platform. The... - February 14, 2019 - LOCBIT

Primary Gravity Harvesting Emerges as a New Alternative Energy Source, Experts Say It Will Overtake Municipal Solar by 2050 Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer

Highview Power Wins Regen Green Energy Award Liquid air energy storage (LAES) earns top clean energy innovation. - December 03, 2018 - Highview Power

Locbit Awarded Two Bids from Allied States Cooperative – HVAC & Energy Saving Solutions for Government & Non-Profit Sectors Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform helps create operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, today announced a partnership with ESC Region 19 Allied States Cooperative (www.alliedstatescooperative.com). Locbit was awarded... - November 07, 2018 - LOCBIT

Sunnect Lighting and NSA Announce Energy Efficiency Leadership with LED Lighting Initiative Across the U.S. National Storage Affiliates Trust is converting its entire portfolio of self storage facilities to energy-efficient LED lighting. - October 30, 2018 - Sunnect Lighting

LOCBIT and Lankford & Associates, Inc. Partner to Create Block D in Makers Quarter a Sustainable and Energy Efficient Commercial Building Today, LOCBIT Inc.(www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with Lankford & Associates, Inc. (www.lankfordandassociates.com) and the newly constructed office... - October 18, 2018 - LOCBIT

LOCBIT and CRI Lighting Partnership Streamline Energy Efficiency by Integrating IoT Platform with Lighting Solutions & Consultation LOCBIT Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, today announced a partnership with CRI Lighting Sales, Inc. (http://crilighting.com/). The LOCBIT IoT platform is a device and protocol... - October 05, 2018 - LOCBIT

Highview Power a Finalist for Utility-Scale Storage Project of the Year Pilsworth LAES Plant nominated for distinguished Solar Power Portal and Energy Storage News Awards 2018. - July 28, 2018 - Highview Power

Energy Industry Leader Javier Cavada Named CEO and President of Highview Power Wärtsilä executive to bring international market development expertise. - June 30, 2018 - Highview Power

Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC

LineVision Completes Spin-Out & Financing Round, and Announces V3 Transmission Line Monitoring System Patented Non-Contact System Enables Utilities to Increase Reliability, Capacity and Flexibility of their Transmission Lines - June 06, 2018 - LineVision

3rd Annual Grid Modernization Forum in Chicago to Examine Latest Progress and Technologies for the 21st Century Electric Grid The drive to modernize the current electric utility grid is on. A top priority for the U.S. Department of Energy is to enhance the grid’s resiliency, reliability, security, affordability, flexibility and sustainability as we enter the 21st Century and beyond. A range of technology strategies are... - March 30, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer

Energy Executive Carl Sheldon Strengthens Highview Power in North America New president to drive US expansion of liquid air energy storage. - March 08, 2018 - Highview Power

6th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in Washington, D.C. to Examine Technology and Business Advances In-depth conference focuses on technology advances, case studies, and business models for the deployment of hybrid renewable energy microgrids in grid-tied and off-grid environments. The emphasis is on enhancing grid reliability, cost savings, and renewables integration for utilities and commercial / industrial end users. - February 13, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer

Colin Roy Appointed Chairman of Highview Power Long duration energy storage leaders also announce opening of New York offices. - January 13, 2018 - Highview Power

Tyrrell Products and Virtual Extension Cooperate to Offer Revolutionary Wireless DALI Extension to Tridium Niagara Harnessing IoT flexibility for wireless control of thousands of DALI luminaires with the most powerful BMS platform. - March 28, 2017 - Virtual Extension

Inexhaustible Demolishes Barriers Inhibiting U.S. Offshore Wind Energy Development Inexhaustible announces a Patent Pending method of over-the-water electricity transport that dramatically improves offshore wind energy economics while protecting the natural beauty of seacoast environments by mitigating the cost of distance from shore. - June 27, 2016 - Inexhaustible

Distributed Generation Solar Energy Returns to Costa Rica Solar energy in Costa Rica has been stalled for more than a year. This week the pricing for applications and net metering has been announced by Coopeguanacaste, one of the companies that supplies electricity in Costa Rica. Solar power will move forward with a larger share of the renewable energy portfolio of Costa Rica. With abundant sunshine, it will be a great compliment to wind power, hydro, and geothermal power. - April 07, 2016 - Solar Costa Rica

Solar Costa Rica is Ready for New Solar Program in Costa Rica Aresep has announced net metering prices alowing solar projects to move forward after over a year with net metering projects halted. The new prices will provide income for the power companies while still making solar energy a viable investment. - March 21, 2016 - Solar Costa Rica

Quantum Technology Sciences Partners with Centremis Security & Hosts Intrusion Detection Demo Quantum Technology Sciences has partnered with physical security integrator Centremis Security to offer seismic-acoustic sensor technology for surveillance and intrusion detection. The companies will host a hands-on technology demonstration on November 11, 2015 in Columbus, Texas. - November 05, 2015 - Quantum Technology Sciences

Global Efficient Energy Announces New EVP Sales High Performance Team Builder, Emmitt Summers, Joins Global Efficient Energy - September 23, 2015 - Global Efficient Energy

Canandaigua, NY Company Secures North Carolina Electric Vehicle Charging Project EV Charge Solutions, a My Fleet Dept company, has been awarded a project for the City of Concord, N.C. to install six electric vehicle charging ports at four separate locations. “Our proposal provides a turn-key solution for the City of Concord; which we are well equipped to deliver,” said... - November 14, 2014 - EV Charge Solutions

Quantum Technology Sciences Engages Contract Manufacturer Delta Group Electronics for Commercial Intrusion Detection System Production Quantum Technology Sciences, a rapidly emerging provider of intrusion detection and movement monitoring solutions designed for securing energy assets, selects Albuquerque-based Delta Group Electronics, Inc. to provide manufacturing services for the company’s commercial single channel seismic ground sensor product launch. - July 11, 2014 - Quantum Technology Sciences

Welspun Energy Honored with "Golden Peacock Innovative Service Award" WEPL wins Golden Peacock Innovative Service Award for Modified Module Mounting Structure. Re-engineering helps in low cost & faster commissioning of solar projects. Governor of Kerala & Former Chief Minister Delhi Sheila Dikshit gave away the award. - May 25, 2014 - Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd.

sPower Acquires Bosch Solar Energy Entities in U.S. sPower (Sustainable Power Group) a leading sustainable energy provider, announced the acquisition of Bosch Solar Energy North America entities with projects actively operating in the U.S. The acquisition complements sPower’s existing distributed generation portfolio. The transaction follows sPower’s... - May 22, 2014 - sPower

Anderson Power Products® Offers SB® Environmental Boot A leader in high power interconnect solutions, APP is pleased to announce a new addition to the SB® connector family with the release of their new SB® Environmental Boots. Ideal for a wide range applications, including (not limited to); generators; industrial trucks; bus and coach; road construction; road maintenance; off road; farm and agriculture equipment, the IP64 rated SB® Environmental Boots’ soft shell provides water, dirt, chemical and UV protection for SB® 120 and SB® 175 connectors. - November 27, 2013 - Anderson Power Products

Buen Power Peru Announces USAID Grant to Bring Solar Lights to 10,000 Rural Peruvians Buen Power Peru (BPP), a solar energy enterprise co-founded by an American engineer and a Peruvian entrepreneur, has just announced its intention to bring solar lights to approximately 10,230 low-income Peruvians with Stage 1 support from USAID’s Development Innovation Ventures (DIV). Buen Power... - November 27, 2013 - Buen Power Peru

McDonnell Group Announces Launch of Landmark Benchmark Study for Energy B2B Marketers Atlanta based integrated marketing firm to conduct first ever benchmark study aimed to increase performance for B2B energy industry marketers. - November 15, 2013 - The McDonnell Group

Grifols Promotes Quality Systems Grifols, a global healthcare company based in Barcelona Spain, has begun construction on a “showcase” Control Room at their facility in Clayton North Carolina, that employs over 2000 people. - November 07, 2013 - Mauell Corp

Alpha Introduces Powerful Maintenance Management System Alpha Technologies, worldwide power solutions leader, announces the debut of its XM360 Maintenance Management System to the North American market at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, GA. The innovative program is designed to extract power supply service data and generate real-time diagnostic reports to... - November 02, 2013 - Alpha Technologies

Alpha Showcases Full Suite of Power Solutions at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Alpha Technologies, worldwide power solutions provider, will display a wide array of Cable TV/Broadband Power products and services this week at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, GA. “Both products and services are critical elements in building and maintaining a reliable network,” said Drew... - October 22, 2013 - Alpha Technologies

Customer Focus as Smart Technology Becomes Reality at European Utility Week The customer or end-user in the smart energy market was in focus at the European Utility Week this week as some 8000 utility professionals gathered at the Amsterdam RAI to hear about the latest technology and solutions for a smarter energy society. - October 19, 2013 - European Utility Week

European Utility Week Hears That "Energy Desperately Needs Branding" “Do any of you here honestly believe that your customers like you?” was the question utility professionals were asked during the opening session of European Utility Week at the Amsterdam RAI on Tuesday, 15 October. Engaging customers in the utility industry was an important theme, including... - October 17, 2013 - European Utility Week

Smart Energy Challenges in Focus as 8000 Gather for European Utility Week at Amsterdam RAI Next Week Some 8000 of the utility industry’s leading minds and vendors of the latest technology are gathering for European Utility Week, for the annual smart energy invasion at the Amsterdam RAI from 15-17 October, at what is the largest industry conference and exhibition on the continent. At this year’s... - October 09, 2013 - European Utility Week

HEVO Power's High Tech Manhole Cover Charges Electric Vehicle Adoption HEVO Power's wireless electric vehicle charging technology selected as SAFE Emerging Innovation Semi-Finalist. - October 08, 2013 - Integrated Solar Technology

Focus on Renewable Energy Integration and Storage at European Utility Week in Amsterdam in October The challenges inherent to integrating renewable energy into utility power grids will be in focus at the Renewable Energy Integration & Energy Storage Conference from 15-17 October in Amsterdam. The event will take place as part of the European Utility Week, attended by 8000+ smart energy professionals. “Over... - September 20, 2013 - European Utility Week

European Utility Week 2013: Siemens Solutions Ensure a Grid Ready for the Future The growing importance amongst the various stakeholders in the utility industry of collaboration, interoperability, shared targets and joint ambitions will be in focus at the upcoming, annual European Utility Week in the Amsterdam RAI from 15-17 October. - September 06, 2013 - European Utility Week

Smart Grids and T&D Industry in Europe Facing Regulatory and Infrastructure Challenges “Energy utilities may well be amongst the biggest industrial polluters, but they also hold the keys to a clean, green future,” says European Utility Week conference producer Ed Butler. The rapidly evolving power transmission and distribution system and the challenges in incorporating intermittent... - August 29, 2013 - European Utility Week

European Utility Week to Focus on How Smart Homes Industry Can Engage Its Customer Hundreds of representatives of stakeholders in the Smart Homes industry, including utilities, telcos and service & content providers, will gather during the annual European Utility Week in Amsterdam in October to discuss, amongst others, customer engagement and developing a strong business model for the sector. - August 09, 2013 - European Utility Week

Alternative Energy Systems Consulting to Provide Specialized Energy Engineering Services to the Southern California Regional Energy Network AESC will provide energy efficiency solutions in the Southern California Edison and SoCalGas territories. Alternative Energy Systems Consulting, Inc. (AESC), the trusted leading provider of high quality engineering and management services that enable the rapid deployment of reliable and cost-effective energy solutions, today announced that it has been selected to be added to a pool of firms to provide engineering support services for the Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) on an as-needed basis. - August 02, 2013 - AESC Inc

Churches See the Light with uSave LED Upgrades The latest in commercial buildings to upgrade to become energy efficient and green are places of worship. The latest in LED lighting is saving churches significantly in energy usage as well as preserving older structures and artifacts. - July 11, 2013 - uSave LED

European Utility Week Returns to Amsterdam as Europe Moves Towards a Smart Energy Ecosystem Amsterdam will once again welcome some 8000 utility experts for the annual European Utility Week from 15-17 October at the RAI at what is the largest industry conference and exhibition on the continent. Formerly known as Metering Europe, the newly branded European Utility Week focuses on all aspects... - June 16, 2013 - European Utility Week

Alpha Features High Security Enclosure for Ultimate Power System Protection Global power solutions leader, Alpha Technologies, now offers the High Security HP enclosure to provide a tough and durable housing solution for critical power system components and advanced protection against criminal activity and severe weather conditions. The new High Security HP enclosure features... - June 04, 2013 - Alpha Technologies