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Aconomy Unveils Innovative Crypto Card: A Game-Changer in Today’s Digital Financial World
As digital currencies gain traction globally, the Aconomy Crypto Card provides instant access to funds for seamless purchases and withdrawals. Unlike many crypto cards that impose restrictions and fees, Aconomy’s card allows unlimited spending, global ATM access, and integrates with the Aconomy Marketplace. With customizable designs, top-tier security, and transparent management, it offers an elevated user experience. - October 04, 2024 - Aconomy
Aconomy Launches Innovative Platform for Advancing Cryptocurrency Management
Aconomy launches its innovative platform featuring Earn, Exchange, Card, and Marketplace. This secure, user-friendly ecosystem transforms digital asset management, offering opportunities to maximize returns, trade major cryptocurrencies, use crypto like cash, and shop globally. With a focus on privacy and top-tier security, Aconomy bridges traditional and digital finance, providing a complete solution for modern financial needs. - September 21, 2024 - Aconomy
Kert Stevens Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Utah
Meadows Bank announced today that Kert Stevens has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Kert brings nearly 25 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 27, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Jonathan Pope Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Tennessee
Meadows Bank announced today that Jonathan Pope has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Jonathan brings over 19 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 13, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Adam White Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Ogden, Utah
Meadows Bank announced today that Adam White has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Adam brings over 14 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 12, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Chris Swendseid Named Chief Executive Officer, Julie Brutch Named Chief Lending Officer and Diane York Named Chief Financial Officer of Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank is pleased to announce that Chris Swendseid has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Julie Brutch has been named Chief Lending Officer (CLO) and Diane York is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). - August 16, 2023 - Meadows Bank
FundFront Launches Leading Alternative Investment Platform
The platform offers financial advisors and their investors a carefully selected menu of alternative investment strategies that can be accessed directly from bank and brokerage accounts. - May 16, 2022 - FundFront Ltd
Anderton SICAV Launches New High Income Investment Fund. Gamma Capital Markets Acts as Investment Manager.
Anderton, an investment company that includes Gamma Capital Markets as its Investment Manager, announces the launch of the Challenger Impact High Income Fund to raise a minimum of 15 million EUR in its first initial offering period from investors seeking opportunities in early stage companies,... - April 22, 2022 - Anderton SICAV Plc.
Homeowner Foreclosure Help Protects and Defends Struggling Homeowners. New Consumer Defense Program Helps Homeowners Fight Back and Save Their Home from Foreclosure.
COVID mortgage relief is over and banks are now foreclosing on homeowners at an alarming rate. Foreclosure Rates are up 139% since January of last year when foreclosure activity remained low due to the pandemic-related moratorium on foreclosures. Homeowner Foreclosure Help provides a lifeline for homeowner’s still facing foreclosure after the government COVID moratorium stops protecting them. - March 01, 2022 - Homeowner Foreclosure Help
Jones Lowry Adds New Director
Jones Lowry, a national wealth transfer and insurance planning firm with offices in New York, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, announced that Jeff Newman, MBA, has joined the firm as a director. He is responsible for design, implementation and management of wealth transfer... - December 08, 2021 - Jones Lowry
Meadows Bank Reports 18.7% Increase in Deposits
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Total Deposits of $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2021, which was 18.7% higher than the $933.5 million posted on September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had Total Loans of $902.1 million which decreased from... - November 18, 2021 - Meadows Bank
Idaho Trust Bank Continues Growth, Names Garcia Chief Lending Officer
Thomas Prohaska, chairman and chief executive officer of Idaho Trust Bank, announced the hiring of Mike R. Garcia as chief lending officer. Garcia comes to Idaho Trust Bank with nearly 20 years of banking experience including most recently a senior vice president and commercial market manager. In... - September 02, 2021 - Idaho Trust Bank
Meadows Bank Reports 37% Increase in Net Income
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted After Tax Net Income of $11,249,751 in the first half of 2021 which was 37.1% higher than the $8,202,917 earned during the same period in 2020. The Bank also reported a 22.5% increase in Total Deposits. Total Deposits... - August 25, 2021 - Meadows Bank
Applied Bank, Wilmington, DE, Recognized by Lending Tree’s DepositAccounts.com as #1 Healthiest Bank in America
DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, has released its list of the 2021 Healthiest Banks in America, which named Applied Bank as the #1 Healthiest Bank in America. Applied Bank’s financial health was rated the highest out of over 4 thousand banks analyzed throughout the... - August 07, 2021 - Applied Bank
David Scott Joins Meadows Bank as Regional President in Arizona
Meadows Bank announced today that David Scott has joined Meadows Bank as the Regional President in Arizona. David brings 18 years of commercial banking experience to his role overseeing the expansion of Meadows Bank’s commercial banking operations in the state. “David’s strong... - May 19, 2021 - Meadows Bank
Selma Bartlett Retires After 67 Years in Banking
Meadows Bank announced today that as of April 30, 2021, Selma Bartlett retired from her 67-year career as a bank officer here in Las Vegas. As one of the first female bank officers in the state of Nevada, Selma has been influential in the tremendous growth of Las Vegas, specifically Henderson. - May 13, 2021 - Meadows Bank
First National Closes $22.7 Million Single Family Rental Development Loan in Chicagoland
First National, a financial industry independent lender with over 30 years of history, has closed another complex, multi-property residential development transaction. - May 12, 2021 - Kensington Nanny Service
Meadows Bank Reports Q1 2021 Financials and Shareholder Dividend
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it not only posted After Tax Net Income of $5,824,534 in the first three months of 2021 which was 56.5% higher than the $3,721,686 earned during the same period in 2020, but that it also recently paid a shareholder dividend. - May 06, 2021 - Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank Total Loans Increase 24.4% and Deposits Increase 20.8%
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, today released its year-end 12/31/2020 unaudited financials. The most notable numbers for the period were Total Loans and Total Deposits. Total Loans as of December 31, 2020 were $1.0 billion, a 24.4% growth or $196.7 million over loans outstanding at... - February 09, 2021 - Meadows Bank
Spektral Investment Bank to Acquire Shares of BTCBAM
Spektral Investment Bank, a recently founded investment bank with 800 million EU paid in kind capital that is composed of exclusive licenses of pharmaceutical drug patents and valuated mining licenses have concluded an acquisition deal with BtcBam team, a renowned software company that owns 7... - February 09, 2021 - Spektral Investment Bank
Action Plus Introduces Tips on How to Can Protect a Mentally Ill Loved One if They Are Arrested
"We cannot stress enough to be sure to ask for a C.I.T. or Crisis Intervention Team to respond." - January 06, 2021 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
Action Plus Bail Bonds is Here to Help You Take the Next Step After Bail Release
"We don’t just get you out, we get you help." Action Plus Bail Bonds introduces post release services. - December 10, 2020 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
Resignation of Group Auditors
After 20 years, Trustco Group Holdings’ long-time auditors, BDO Namibia, the independent external auditors for the Group’s Namibian operations, resigned on 20 November 2020. BDO Namibia was appointed as the Insurance’s business auditors back in 2000. Over the past 20 years the... - December 05, 2020 - Trustco Group Holdings
Action Plus Warns of Bail Bond Scams and Offers Tips for Finding a Good Bondsman
Scammers contact people claiming to be representing loved ones in need of bail money. - December 04, 2020 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
Action Plus Discusses the Implications of of COVID-19 on the Bail Bonds Industry
It’s fair to say the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every sector of the economy in the US and worldwide. - November 29, 2020 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
Mike Hix Joins Meadows Bank as Executive Vice President, Senior Loan Officer in Northern Nevada
Meadows Bank announced that Mike Hix recently joined Meadows Bank as Executive Vice President, Senior Loan Officer in Northern Nevada. Mike is a native Nevadan with over 35 years of banking experience in Northern Nevada. Mike joins Meadows Bank most recently from Plumas Bank where he was Senior... - November 12, 2020 - Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank Total Loans Increase 24%
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that its Total Loans as of September 30, 2020 were $1.0 billion, a 24% growth or $195.8 million over loans outstanding at September 30, 2019. Total Deposits grew by $110.4 million from September 30, 2019 to $933.6 million at September... - November 10, 2020 - Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank Total Assets Reach $1 Billion
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it had reached $1.1 billion in Total Assets as of June 30, 2020. Total Equity Capital also grew 17% to $126.8 million. At June 30, 2020, the bank had Total Loans of $994.6 million which represented a 25% growth or $195.9 million... - August 06, 2020 - Meadows Bank
Crescent Lenders Funds $1,150,000 Real Estate Refinance Deal for Property That Leases to Cannabis Shop
Crescent Lenders, a private money lending business located in Los Angeles, California, recently closed a refinance deal on a commercial office building located in Del Rey Oaks, California. The collateral is a two-story 5,870 square foot building on a 10,500 square foot lot (with ample parking) and... - May 29, 2020 - Crescent Lenders
Meadows Bank Reports Total Equity Capital Growth of 18%
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced its financial information as of March 31, 2020. - May 14, 2020 - Meadows Bank
KBZ Bank and London Business School Collaborate to Bring Real-Time, Real-Life Case Studies to MBA Students
In its quest to bring real life business problems into its curriculum, London Business School MBA Class of 2019 partnered with KBZ Bank in Myanmar to bring an exceptional financial inclusion product to the market with dramatic results. The results were used to shape KBZ Bank mobile payment app,... - February 26, 2020 - KBZ Bank
Meadows Bank Net Income Rises 16% in 2019
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announces its financials for calendar year 2019. - February 05, 2020 - Meadows Bank
Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council
Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust
Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21%
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank
Khalti Facilitates Digital Insurance Payments in Nepal
Khalti Digital Wallet, Nepal's leading digital wallet and payment gateway, has collaborated with Reliance Life Insurance - one of the leading life insurance companies in Nepal, to enable safe, secure and convenient access to payments to customers - August 15, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Innovation Guided by the Importance of Family: Global Payment Processor, SolidTrust Pay, Introduces New, Low-Cost International Bill Payment Service
SolidTrust Pay, a global e-commerce payment processor based in Canada, is offering an alternative to PayPal Xoom’s cross-border bill payment service. Bill Pay, Your Way, was launched in 2018 and boasts an impressive network of more than 600 billing partners in 18 countries. The service was... - August 11, 2019 - SolidTrust Pay
Helping the Underbanked: Global Payment Processor, SolidTrust Pay, Introduces New eWallet Deposit Options
SolidTrust Pay, a global e-commerce payment processor based in Canada, has partnered with SafetyPay to provide members with two new e-wallet deposit options: SafetyPay Cash Deposit and SafetyPay Instant Bank Transfer. SafetyPay Cash Deposit is an easy and safe deposit method that allows users in... - August 11, 2019 - SolidTrust Pay
Meadows Bank Sees 20% Deposit Growth
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank
Nepali Startup Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund
Khalti, a homegrown financial technology startup in Nepal, has won Fintech Innovation Fund from the United Nations. The fund was jointly launched by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) earlier this year. After being announced the winner for the Fintech Innovation Fund, Khalti is rolling out a special project in July 2019. - July 06, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
American Merchant Brokers Has Developed Credit Card Processing for CBD Oil/Hemp Industry Companies
Solutions to Your CBD Oil/Hemp Payment Processing Problems - June 12, 2019 - American Merchant Brokers
Nepal SBI Bank Partners with Khalti Digital Wallet to Facilitate E-Banking Users for Digital Payments
Nepal SBI Bank Limited (NSBL) has signed an agreement with Khalti to facilitate its e-banking users for digital payments. With this partnership, NSBL customers across Nepal can now avail all digital payments facilities available at Khalti and pay directly via their bank account using Nepal SBI Bank e-Banking services. NSBL customers don’t need to load funds in Khalti wallet to make online payments. - May 23, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Meadows Bank Reports 12% Total Loan Growth
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, releases First Quarter 2019 Financials. - May 13, 2019 - Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank Named SBA Nevada Lender of the Year
On April 11, 2019, the Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the 2019 Lender Awards, honoring lenders for their commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2018. Meadows Bank is proud to be honored as the SBA Nevada... - April 30, 2019 - Meadows Bank
Khalti Digital Wallet in Nepal Gets License from Central Bank to Operate as Payment Service Provider
Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank of Nepal, has provided Khalti, a Payment Service Provider (PSP) license under its "Payment and Settlement Bylaw 2072" for Wallet Services through telecommunication technology and internet. Along with digital payment services, now Khalti will also... - April 26, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Launches QR-Code-Based Event Ticketing Facility in Nepal
Ticket Booking and Payments for All Types of Events in Nepal Now Possible via Mobile Phone. - March 20, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Digital Wallet Launches Smart Daughter Program to Promote Digital and Financial Literacy Among Girls and Young Women Across Nepal
Khalti, a digital payment platform in Nepal has announced the launch of a special "Smart Daughter" program today. The program is aimed at empowering girls and young women in Nepal through financial knowledge and skills. As part of this initiative, 10,000 adolescent girls and women from... - February 25, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Meadows Bank Net Income Rises 33% in 2018
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that in 2018 the Bank’s After Tax Net Income grew 33% to $15.8 million, up from 11.9 million in 2017. As of December 31, 2018, Total Assets of Meadows Bank grew by 9% from the prior year end to $858.7 million from $791.0... - February 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank Increases Rate on IOLTA Funds to Support Organizations That Provide Low or No-Cost Legal Aid
Meadows Bank, Member FDIC, announced that it has raised the interest rate paid on IOLTA Funds (Lawyers Trust Accounts). The earned interest from the Interest on Lawyers Trust Account (IOLTA) program is an important source of funding for the organizations supported by the Nevada Bar Foundation,... - January 08, 2019 - Meadows Bank
Khalti Teams Up with Foodmandu to Facilitate Digital Payment for Online Food Delivery in Nepal
Khalti, an emerging digital wallet and payment gateway in Nepal has announced partnership with Foodmandu, Nepal’s No. 1 online food delivery platform. Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti and Manohar Adhikari, Founder and CEO of Foodmandu signed the partnership agreement on Thursday, 27 December... - December 29, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Digital Wallet Brings Online Stall Booking and Payment Facility to CAN InfoTech 2019, Nepal’s Largest ICT Exhibition
Khalti partners with the Federation of Computer Association of Nepal to bring online payment facility for stall booking for Nepal’s largest ICT exhibition, CAN InfoTech 2019. - December 12, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet