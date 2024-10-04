COVID mortgage relief is over and banks are now foreclosing on homeowners at an alarming rate. Foreclosure Rates are up 139% since January of last year when foreclosure activity remained low due to the pandemic-related moratorium on foreclosures. Homeowner Foreclosure Help provides a lifeline for homeowner’s still facing foreclosure after the government COVID moratorium stops protecting them. - March 01, 2022 - Homeowner Foreclosure Help