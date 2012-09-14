PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust

Ahorros Latinos Expands Palm Beach Team Ahorros Latinos, www.ahorroslatinos.com, the Latin America Financial Division of California Pacific Bank, today announced that Karen Chamorro has joined the firm's Palm Beach office as a senior vice president and relationship manager. - December 11, 2019 - Ahorros Latinos

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Khalti Facilitates Digital Insurance Payments in Nepal Khalti Digital Wallet, Nepal's leading digital wallet and payment gateway, has collaborated with Reliance Life Insurance - one of the leading life insurance companies in Nepal, to enable safe, secure and convenient access to payments to customers - August 15, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Innovation Guided by the Importance of Family: Global Payment Processor, SolidTrust Pay, Introduces New, Low-Cost International Bill Payment Service SolidTrust Pay, a global e-commerce payment processor based in Canada, is offering an alternative to PayPal Xoom’s cross-border bill payment service. Bill Pay, Your Way, was launched in 2018 and boasts an impressive network of more than 600 billing partners in 18 countries. The service was launched... - August 11, 2019 - SolidTrust Pay

Helping the Underbanked: Global Payment Processor, SolidTrust Pay, Introduces New eWallet Deposit Options SolidTrust Pay, a global e-commerce payment processor based in Canada, has partnered with SafetyPay to provide members with two new e-wallet deposit options: SafetyPay Cash Deposit and SafetyPay Instant Bank Transfer. SafetyPay Cash Deposit is an easy and safe deposit method that allows users in underbanked... - August 11, 2019 - SolidTrust Pay

Meadows Bank Sees 20% Deposit Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented a... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Nepali Startup Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund Khalti, a homegrown financial technology startup in Nepal, has won Fintech Innovation Fund from the United Nations. The fund was jointly launched by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) earlier this year. After being announced the winner for the Fintech Innovation Fund, Khalti is rolling out a special project in July 2019. - July 06, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Nepal SBI Bank Partners with Khalti Digital Wallet to Facilitate E-Banking Users for Digital Payments Nepal SBI Bank Limited (NSBL) has signed an agreement with Khalti to facilitate its e-banking users for digital payments. With this partnership, NSBL customers across Nepal can now avail all digital payments facilities available at Khalti and pay directly via their bank account using Nepal SBI Bank e-Banking services. NSBL customers don’t need to load funds in Khalti wallet to make online payments. - May 23, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Meadows Bank Reports 12% Total Loan Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, releases First Quarter 2019 Financials. - May 13, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank Named SBA Nevada Lender of the Year On April 11, 2019, the Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the 2019 Lender Awards, honoring lenders for their commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2018. Meadows Bank is proud to be honored as the SBA Nevada Lender... - April 30, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Khalti Digital Wallet in Nepal Gets License from Central Bank to Operate as Payment Service Provider Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank of Nepal, has provided Khalti, a Payment Service Provider (PSP) license under its "Payment and Settlement Bylaw 2072" for Wallet Services through telecommunication technology and internet. Along with digital payment services, now Khalti will also provide... - April 26, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Launches QR-Code-Based Event Ticketing Facility in Nepal Ticket Booking and Payments for All Types of Events in Nepal Now Possible via Mobile Phone. - March 20, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet Launches Smart Daughter Program to Promote Digital and Financial Literacy Among Girls and Young Women Across Nepal Khalti, a digital payment platform in Nepal has announced the launch of a special "Smart Daughter" program today. The program is aimed at empowering girls and young women in Nepal through financial knowledge and skills. As part of this initiative, 10,000 adolescent girls and women from across... - February 25, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Meadows Bank Net Income Rises 33% in 2018 Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that in 2018 the Bank’s After Tax Net Income grew 33% to $15.8 million, up from 11.9 million in 2017. As of December 31, 2018, Total Assets of Meadows Bank grew by 9% from the prior year end to $858.7 million from $791.0 million. The... - February 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank Increases Rate on IOLTA Funds to Support Organizations That Provide Low or No-Cost Legal Aid Meadows Bank, Member FDIC, announced that it has raised the interest rate paid on IOLTA Funds (Lawyers Trust Accounts). The earned interest from the Interest on Lawyers Trust Account (IOLTA) program is an important source of funding for the organizations supported by the Nevada Bar Foundation, helping... - January 08, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Khalti Teams Up with Foodmandu to Facilitate Digital Payment for Online Food Delivery in Nepal Khalti, an emerging digital wallet and payment gateway in Nepal has announced partnership with Foodmandu, Nepal’s No. 1 online food delivery platform. Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti and Manohar Adhikari, Founder and CEO of Foodmandu signed the partnership agreement on Thursday, 27 December 2018. - December 29, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet Brings Online Stall Booking and Payment Facility to CAN InfoTech 2019, Nepal’s Largest ICT Exhibition Khalti partners with the Federation of Computer Association of Nepal to bring online payment facility for stall booking for Nepal’s largest ICT exhibition, CAN InfoTech 2019. - December 12, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Meadows Bank Ranks #1 in Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) and 504 Lending Meadows Bank announced that it finished the U.S. Small Business Administration fiscal year ending 9/30/18 as the #1 lender in SBA 7(a) and 504 loans in Nevada (ranked by dollar volume). “Meadows Bank continues to demonstrate its dedication to the local Nevada economy by being named Nevada’s... - December 04, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Khalti Digital Wallet Users in Nepal Can Now Directly Book Film Tickets on the App Khalti partners with FCUBE Cinemas, Q’s Cinemas, BSR Movies, and Mid-Town Galleria to launch movie ticketing system on its platform. - December 04, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet Ties Up with SS Pro, Nepal’s No. 1 Desktop Software for Stock Market Investors; Provides Cashback on Online Payments Khalti Digital Wallet, one of the emerging digital wallets and payment gateways in Nepal has tied-up with SS Pro, Nepal’s No. 1 Desktop Software for Stock Market Investors. Now, investors can easily purchase SS Pro software digitally and make payments through Khalti Digital Wallet. As a promotional offer, Khalti is providing Rs. 100 cash back on every SS Pro subscription. - November 27, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Nepal's Biggest Online Sale Day Happening on Nov 11; Khalti Quiz Player to Win OnePlus 6T Smartphone Daraz, Nepal’s No.1 online marketplace, is bringing 11.11, the World’s Biggest Sale Day to Nepal for the first time on 11 November 2018. Khalti is also a part of this first of its kind online sale day in Nepal. To make this highly anticipated event even more interesting, Khalti in collaboration... - November 10, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Meadows Bank Net Income Rises 30% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted After Tax Net Income of $11,368,000 in the first nine months of 2018 which was 30% higher than the $8,721,000 it earned during the same period in 2017. “The Bank’s net interest income through September 30, 2018... - November 08, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Khalti Digital Wallet, Tootle Partner for Seamless Bike Hailing Service in Nepal Nepal’s two homegrown startups, Khalti Digital Wallet and Tootle have signed an agreement to make bike hailing service easier in the country. This partnership will enable Tootle customers to top-up their Tootle balance via Khalti Digital Wallet and make payment for tootle ride even more convenient. - November 08, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Meadows Bank Named NADCO’s Most Active Community Lender for the SBA 504 Loan Program Meadows Bank announced that it was recently awarded, for the second time, the National Association of Development Companies (NADCO), Most Active Community Lender of the Year for the SBA 504 Loan Program. Meadows Bank accepted the award last month during the NADCO 2018 Annual Meeting in Ft. Lauderdale,... - November 06, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Khalti Launches Wallet to Bank Money Transfer Facility Khalti, an emerging digital wallet and payment gateway in Nepal has launched wallet to bank money transfer facility, enabling its users to transfer the balance in their Khalti to their bank accounts. Now, its users can digitize cash and remit it to family and friends very easily, or withdraw it at their convenience. - November 05, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Banksforge Expands Online Database and Launches New Version of the Site Banksforge helps people to identify banks and financial institutions, and has now introduced the new version of the site. - October 25, 2018 - Banksforge

Meadows Bank's David Boser Graduates from Pacific Coast Banking School, the Premier National Graduate School of Banking™ Meadows Bank announced that David Boser, Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer recently graduated from the prestigious Pacific Coast Banking School (PCBS). These executives completed a rigorous three-year graduate-level educational program designed for leaders in the financial services industry. - September 27, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Alex Shaffer Joins Meadows Bank as Regional President in Arizona Meadows Bank announced that Alex Shaffer recently joined Meadows Bank as the Regional President in Arizona. Alex is an 18 year veteran of commercial banking in Phoenix, AZ; Tucson, AZ; Las Vegas, NV and Sacramento, CA markets. Alex joins Meadows Bank most recently from US Bank in Phoenix, Arizona where... - August 02, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank Ranks #1 in Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 Lending Meadows Bank announced that it was ranked #1 in Nevada by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for 504 lending as of the end of the 3rd quarter of SBA’s fiscal year and #2 in Nevada for 7(a) lending for the same time period. - July 26, 2018 - Meadows Bank

New Peoples Bank Expands in Princeton, West Virginia: State-of-the-Art Branch Creates New Banking Experience for Private and Commercial Customers New Peoples Bank announces the opening of its second full-service branch in Princeton, West Virginia. New Peoples Bank is dedicated to delivering a remarkable banking experience through 20 locations and a digital banking operation in Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia. New Peoples Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Peoples Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Honaker, Virginia. - May 31, 2018 - New Peoples Bank

Meadows Bank Supports Meals on Wheels, a Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Program in Honor of 10 Year Anniversary In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, Meadows Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is giving back to the community through a matching donation program to Meals on Wheels, a Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada program. Throughout the month of April, Meadows Bank... - May 25, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank Net Income Pops 43% Meadows Bank announced that it posted a Net Income after Tax of $3,737,000 in the first quarter of 2018 which is $1,124,000 or 43% higher than its earnings during the first quarter of 2017. While the reduction in the corporate tax rate had a positive impact on the bottom line in 2018, the increase was... - May 22, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank Income Surges 34% in 2017 Meadows Bank headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada announced its 2017 operating results including the following highlights: • 2017 full year Net Income grew 34% to $11.9 million versus $8.9 million in 2016 • Loan portfolio grew 18% or $107 million to $682.1 million at 12/31/17 from $574.9 million... - February 09, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Solomon and Kendrick Increasing Resources for an Aggressive Recruitment Drive As the markets shift directions to best steer a clear path through this shifting terrain, Solomon and Kendrick aim to recruit a large enough base of talent to exceed the previous years benchmark record of return. - January 18, 2018 - Solomon and Kendrick

Solomon and Kendrick Appoints James Lee to Head Up Growing Asian Division Solomon and Kendrick are pleased to announce their first hub office in Hong Kong. With Mr. James Lee (Director of business development) overseeing the offices in Hong Kong with a growing Chinese economy being impossible to ignore. - December 12, 2017 - Solomon and Kendrick

Solomon and Kendrick Launches Crypto Currency Fund Solomon and Kendrick are pleased to be able to offer its newest Crypto currency fund for the new year. - December 01, 2017 - Solomon and Kendrick

Meadows Bank 3Q 2017 Earnings Meadows Bank Net Income Up 34% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, released its operating results through the third quarter of 2017 including the following highlights: • Net Income of $3,096,000 in 3Q2017 versus $2,487,000 in 3Q2016 • Year-to-date Net Income of $8,721,000 in... - November 07, 2017 - Meadows Bank

SolidTrust Pay Partners with PayKii for Cross-Border Bill Payments SolidTrust Pay, a global payment processor, and PayKii, the leading provider for Latin American bill payment coverage, have announced that they have signed an agreement to bring cross-border bill payment solutions to the SolidTrust Pay platform. - October 14, 2017 - SolidTrust Pay

Private Bank of Buckhead & Decatur Adds Shanita Hall as New Treasury Management Officer Private Bank of Buckhead, a division of National Bank of Commerce, which also includes Private Bank of Decatur and PrivatePlus Mortgage, has named Shanita Hall, CTP, as Vice President and Treasury Management Sales Officer. www.PrivateBankOfBuckhead.com - August 17, 2017 - Private Bank of Buckhead

Meadows Bank 2Q 2017 Earnings Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $5,625,000 in the first half of 2017 which was 41% higher than the $4,003,000 it earned during the same period in 2016. "The increase in our bottom line was due to Net interest income in the first... - August 09, 2017 - Meadows Bank

Leadership Change for Private Bank of Buckhead Veteran Banker Robert B. Aland takes on role of President; founding President Crawford embraces new challenge in Philadelphia - June 21, 2017 - Private Bank of Buckhead

SolidTrust Pay Announces Support for the International Day of Family Remittances on June 16 SolidTrust Pay recently announced their support for the International Day of Family Remittances. The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a specialized agency of he United Nations, and 176 governments around the world have declared June 16th the International Day of Family Remittances... - June 10, 2017 - SolidTrust Pay

Cornerstone Financial Corporation Completes 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split Cornerstone Financial Corporation (OTC “CFIC” and “CFICD”), the holding company for Cornerstone Bank, announced that effective today, the company finalized a 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split. As a result, the Company’s stockholders will receive one new share of the Company’s... - May 31, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp

Security Card Services Signs Eight New Bank Partners During Q1 2017 Security Card Services, the largest provider of technology enabled payment processing solutions that sells to community and regional banks only, added eight new bank partners in the first quarter of 2017. The new bank partners are as follows: -First National Bank of Scotia -South Central Bank -Bear... - May 19, 2017 - Security Card Services

Cornerstone Bank, Moorestown, New Jersey Announces Termination of Regulatory Order Announcement of Lifting of Regulatory Order - May 12, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp

Cornerstone Financial Corporation Announces 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split CFIC is announcing a reverse stock split. - May 10, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp