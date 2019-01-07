PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

Big Trees Inc. Transplants Memorial Trees During Winter Street Expansion Big Trees Inc. had an opportunity to transplant memorial trees out of the way of street expansion work this winter. - December 03, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Seattle Company Transplant Large Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to help an iconic Seattle company transplant some large trees as part of the company’s relocation of their headquarters. - November 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Walmart Names Beaumont Products as Veteran-Owned Supplier of the Year Georgia Company to be Recognized on Veterans Day for Products Made in the United States. - November 10, 2019 - Beaumont Products

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Cobbler’s Daughter” A fast, fun, twenty-four hour, gaslight adventure. - October 24, 2019 - Fireship Press

Timely Novel Set in a Domestic Violence Refuge by Oldham Writer Highlights Domestic Abuse Figures Jacqueline Ward, a published novelist living in the 19th most deprived area in the UK (Government Indices of Deprivation, 2019), sees her psychological thriller, How to Play Dead being published on 7th November 2019. The novel, published by Corvus Atlantic Books, is set in a domestic violence refuge and follows the stories of four women told from the perspective of the manager of the refuge, Ria Taylor. - October 22, 2019 - Jacqueline Ward

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Big Trees Inc. Successfully Transplants Four Fruit Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to look into a construction project on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound. - October 08, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

CANEI Corporation Ranks as One of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019 CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in Canada, according to the Growth 500 2019 ranking released by Canadian Business and Maclean's. The company achieved a growth rate of 913% ranking 115th on the list. The company attributes... - October 03, 2019 - CANEI Corporation

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

Spoonshot Launches AI-powered Insights Platform Designed to Inspire Front-End Innovation for the CPG Industry by Providing Foresight on Trends and Opportunities Bleeding edge technology that combines the power of AI, food science, and large, diverse data sets, to provide companies with validated insights for future product pipelines that will be both on-trend and trend-forward. - October 02, 2019 - Spoonshot

Former Unliver Executive Joins Gut-Health Startup Live Free Foods Live Free Foods (www.eatlivefree.com) is a gut-health focused food brand, aimed at providing support and range of delicious, Low FODMAP certified products for the 46 million Americans suffering from IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Its new COO will help set Live Free Foods apart as a leader in the Gut Health market. - September 28, 2019 - Live Free Foods

Jolly Roger Brew Introduces Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat at the Langtree Lakefront Hops Fest, Saturday, September 21, 2019 Jolly Roger Brew will introduce their Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat beer at the Langtree Hops Fest this Saturday, September 21. Huzzah! fuses a delicate raspberry flavor into Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat, which earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American... - September 19, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Ship’s Carpenter” A Historic Novel of Love, War, and a Renowned Frigate - September 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Big Trees Inc. Assists with Landscaping Between Two Estates Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to assist with a landscaping situation between two estates in Medina, WA. - September 12, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat Earns 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition Bronze Award Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American Hybrid category. This year’s competition, held in Mocksville, NC, included 104 North Carolina craft breweries offering 710 entries for the 31 style categories. Walk... - September 05, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year, President... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Jolly Roger Brew Offers Limited Re-Release of RoY’ALL (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale Just in time for college football kick-off, Jolly Roger Brew is offering a limited re-release of it’s RoY’ALL Championship Ale at their tasting room at 4:00 pm on August 29 & 30. RoY’ALL is a delicious, smooth Pale Ale with a hint of orange (of course) that was originally released... - August 28, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed with... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Big Trees Inc. Installs Large Japanese Maple for Client Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, helped install a large Japanese Maple into a landscape for their clients under short notice, and the project went off without a hitch. Big Trees was approached by their clients asking for help with a special, new specimen... - August 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Baumgartens Announces Harbinger National as New U.S. Sales Force Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Book Signing for a Cause at Kendra Scott Join a fun night of book signing and shopping for a great cause, meet the author and receive a signed copy of "You Glow, Girl!" - July 23, 2019 - You Glow, Girl!

Kidini Karate is New on Amazon; Back to School Bully Prevention for Kids 3-8 Years Old Kidini Karate® helps parents teach children to be aware, avoid, and self-defense escapes and empowers very young children with knowledge and courage to escape bullies and child predators. Kidini Karate® introduces to the professional educators of very young children, a detailed educator’s manual researched by the University Of Delaware Department of Research titled: Helping Children Develop Self Protective Skills. - July 19, 2019 - Kidini Karate

Big Trees Inc. Helps Transplant Large Palm Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was approached by a new client and was asked to help with a transplanting project involving a number of large palm trees. - July 19, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Relax The Back® Expands Into Ergonomic Solutions for Handwriting with PenAgain from Baumgartens To broaden the availability of PenAgain to those who can benefit from using it, Baumgartens and Relax The Back® announce a partnership to offer the writing solution at participating franchises in the United States and Canada. - July 18, 2019 - Baumgartens

Brella Brella™ Announces the Highest Waterproof Rating for a Fishing Jacket Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC

Pro Grain Equipment Announces Strategic Partnership with General Implement Distributors of Utah General Implement has collaborated with Pro Grain Equipment to sell baggers and extractors in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. - June 12, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

Big Trees Inc. Transplanted Large Fruit Trees in Central Washington Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was asked to come to Central Washington and transplant a number of large fruit trees from an apple growing property, to the owner's property a few miles down the road. - June 09, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Baumgartens Honors Veterans on D-Day 75th Anniversary Baumgartens honors WWII veterans and especially remembers Hans Baumgarten who fought on Normandy Beach. His generation has had a marked influence on company values and products provided. They offer Integrity American flags for those patriots who proudly buy American-made products. - June 09, 2019 - Baumgartens

Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were tasting... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet

JC Miller Pens a Wildly Compelling Tale in Faith-Based Debut Book Series "I Am Rahab: A Novel" is a profound story of sacrifice and redemption set to modern times. - May 15, 2019 - Jess, Mo' Books LLC

Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese, we... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey Creamery,”... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Michigan Author & Editor Produces New Picture Book Project, "The Legend of the Fairy Stones" Local author, award-winning editor, reviewer, and product developer specializing in children’s publishing, Kim Childress celebrates the release of "The Legend of the Fairy Stones" from Morgan James Kids. “In two words, brilliantly rendered,” said Childress, long-time reviewer... - May 10, 2019 - Childress Ink

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Fleet Angels" From its humble beginnings in Lakehurst, N.J. in 1948, through its evolution to today’s helicopter squadrons, this is a story of their missions, from the mundane to the heroic. In the finest Naval tradition, the Fleet Angels’ stories illustrate their struggles, courage, creativity, persistence and even humor as they fulfill their military and peaceful missions. - May 09, 2019 - Fireship Press

Eurofarma Synapsis Receives Registrations Until June 21 Sustainable entrepreneurship platform in Latin America in partnership with Endeavor, encourages innovation in health area. - May 09, 2019 - Eurofarma