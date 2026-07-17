Recent Headlines
Childress Ink Client Joe Martin Launches Stumble, a New Community-Centered App Designed to Support Healing After Heartbreak
Childress Ink celebrates the launch of entrepreneur Joe Martin's new app, Stumble, an innovative platform designed to help people heal, rebuild, and reconnect through community after heartbreak and life's difficult transitions. - July 17, 2026 - Childress Ink
New Children's Book "Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" Inspires Young Readers to Seek Out the Magic of the World in Everything
"Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" is a charming new children’s adventure that follows a determined young girl on a quest to find magic and is filled with wonder, bravery, and heart. Designed to spark imagination and delight early readers, the book is now available on Amazon.com and all major online bookstores. - July 04, 2026 - Jennifer B. Workman
Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00. - July 03, 2026 - DLG Spirts, Inc
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
Joyfull Bakery's Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps Head to Costco Across Multiple U.S. Regions
Joyfull Bakery®, the California-based maker of artisanal baked Parmesan snacks, is thrilled to announce a major retail milestone: a multi-region expansion into Costco warehouses across the United States in the second half of 2026. The featured product, the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps, will be offered in a value-size 11.25 oz bag - nearly 13 servings - designed to deliver big on flavor and outstanding value for Costco members. - June 24, 2026 - Joyfull Bakery
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates Six Years of Serving Las Vegas
Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on. - June 16, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living. - June 04, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
HOO CHEMTEC Exports 15 Metric Tons of Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to Turkish Municipal Water Authority
HOO CHEMTEC, a leading global supplier of water treatment chemicals, has completed a significant shipment of 15 metric tons of high-performance Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to a major municipal water authority in Turkey. This delivery underscores the company’s robust supply chain capabilities and commitment to supporting critical water infrastructure projects in the Eurasian region. - June 02, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Hosts Acclaimed Great Lakes Author Dave Dempsey
Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore welcomes Michigan author, environmental policy expert, and Great Lakes advocate Dave Dempsey for a special author appearance and book signing on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Farmers Market of Caledonia. - June 02, 2026 - Childress Ink
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Award-Winning Author and Educator Shonda Buchanan Wins BCALA 2026 Best Poetry Book Award for The Lost Songs of Nina Simone
The Black Caucus of the American Library Association, Inc. (BCALA) has named The Lost Songs of Nina Simone by award-winning author and educator Shonda Buchanan as the winner of the 2026 BCALA Best Poetry Book Award. Published by RIZE Press, an imprint of Los Angeles–based independent... - May 14, 2026 - Running Wild, LLC
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates One Year in the Inspirada Community with Block Party Event
Wallflower Cannabis House, a popular dispensary among Las Vegas locals, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Inspirada location at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. To mark the occasion, the dispensary is hosting a 1-Year Anniversary Block Party on May 9 from 6-10PM that brings... - May 05, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
HOO CHEMTEC Supplies Glutaraldehyde 50% to European Hospitals for High-Level Disinfection
HOO CHEMTEC announces a new shipment of premium Glutaraldehyde 50% solution to healthcare clients in Germany and France. This high-level disinfectant is critical for sterilizing surgical instruments and non-thermostable medical equipment, supporting stringent hospital infection control protocols. - March 19, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
iBuyFlowers Outlines Marketplace 2.0 as Infrastructure for Scalable Cross-Border B2B Floral Trade Serving the US Market
iBuyFlowers is outlining Marketplace 2.0, the next phase of its B2B floral marketplace, focused on execution, data-driven planning, and cross-border scalability for US buyers. Built on seven years of operational data and more than $50M in transactions, the initiative expands the platform’s use of data and AI to improve demand forecasting, planning, and logistics integration with FedEx, enabling more predictable international floral procurement. - March 09, 2026 - iBuyFlowers
Ziporah Bank Announces "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" — a Revolutionary Anomaly to How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second
Author Ziporah V. Bank Announces the Release of "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" - 45 Years of Wisdom on How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second of Your Life. - March 05, 2026 - Ziporah Bank
Benny’s Brave Adventures Expands Its 16-Book Children’s Series with Literacy-Focused Chapter Book
“The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco” Turns Wordplay into a Literacy Tool for Young Readers. - February 18, 2026 - Bennys Brave Adventures
HOO CHEMTEC Ships 25.2 Tons of TCCA Tablets for Pool Water Treatment to Saudi Arabia
HOO CHEMTEC announces the successful delivery of 25.2 metric tons of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA) tablets to Saudi Arabia. This shipment, designated for swimming pool water treatment, underscores the company's commitment to supplying high-quality disinfectants for recreational water safety and hygiene in international markets. - February 15, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
UAE Desalination Project Receives 800 tons of Sodium Chlorite from Hoo Chemtec
HOO CHEMTEC shipped 800 tons of sodium chlorite 31% solution to the UAE for seawater desalination. This chemical is a key disinfectant used to control biological growth in desalination plants, ensuring safe and efficient production of fresh water. - February 15, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Tuff Coat® Introduces Its Next Generation Formula
Tuff Coat® has launched its next-generation textured non-skid coating, offering enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance while retaining its trusted soft, slip-resistant finish. Designed from real world feedback, the updated formula simplifies product selection and inventory management and performs in both above and below waterline applications. Available in 17 intermixable colors. - February 02, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
3 Time Super Bowl Champion support Bay Area Youth as the Host of the PARTI Program 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop the Violence Event on January 17, 2026
Three-time Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers legend William “Bubba” Paris is lending his voice to advance youth empowerment and violence prevention as a featured host at the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Stop The Violence” Event, on for Friday, January 17, 2026, at 399 Silicon Valley Boulevard in San Jose, California. PARTI Program convenes business and civic leaders, educators, join teens to advocate for commitment to address the increase of local violence. - December 23, 2025 - Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
California Caviar Company Announces Launch of Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club
California Caviar Company, LLC announced the launch of its Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club, an opportunity to own a sturgeon and enjoy a decade-long harvest of regenerative, no-kill caviar. Founded by Deborah Keane, the woman-owned company is a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture and holds the exclusive U.S. patent for no-kill caviar production, setting a new global standard for ethical luxury. - December 17, 2025 - California Caviar Company
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Smart Rodent and Insect Repellent Advancements Keeps Poisons Away from Homes and Food Zones—Safe for Pets, Effective with Traps and Bait Station
Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc., Morgan’s Repellent™ patent pending formulation is a pioneering brand dedicated to creating high-quality, non-toxic pest control solutions. The unique proprietary approach brings both consumers and commercial users to make bold statements and discoveries. - November 02, 2025 - Morgan's Repellent
"Why Thailand" Guidebook Explores Authentic Thai Culture & Life
The Capstone Work in Ajarn David’s Acclaimed Thai Way Series - November 02, 2025 - Ysaan Books
True Marker Pharmaceuticals Hits Another Trust & Credibility Milestone
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, has earned BBB Accreditation, recognizing its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The achievement aligns with True Marker’s expanding U.S. distribution network and reinforces its reputation as a trusted, DSCSA-compliant partner to independent pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide. - October 28, 2025 - True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Kai Blue & Co. Unveils “Open Ocean 2.0” - a Revised Release of the Popular OG Open Ocean Collection
Kai Blue & Co. launches Open Ocean 2.0, a revisited bamboo apparel and home collection inspired by the calm beauty of the sea. The line features buttery-soft zippies with foldover foot cuffs, pajamas, sleep dresses, nightgowns, bodysuits, twirl dresses, adult joggers, and a new range of bamboo pillowcases and blankets—including quilted and plush-backed styles. Designed for sustainable comfort and family matching, Open Ocean 2.0 blends coastal style with everyday softness for all ages. - October 24, 2025 - Kai Blue Co LLC
Oversight: Erasure Poetry is a Defiant Act of Representation
“…these verses are mine,” wrote Greek noblewoman and influencer Julia Balbilla, who carved three epigrams on the foot of the Colossus of Memnon in AD130, these dusty crumbling acts of graffiti her only works to survive her. Now acclaimed poets Carina Bissett (USA) and Lee Murray (NZ) breathe new life into her writings, and others like her, parsing the pages of historical writings to uncover stories lost between the lines. - October 20, 2025 - Running Wild, LLC
Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Spooky Season with Haunted Weekend of Events
Halloween festivities blend wine, costumes, and canine companions. - October 14, 2025 - Miles Wine Cellars
Elevating Taste: Rasool Limited Launches in the UK with Himalayan Salt, Basmati Rice & Fine Seasonings
Rasool Limited, a UK-based importer and distributor of premium food products, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing carefully sourced Himalayan pink salt, authentic basmati rice, and specialty seasonings to the UK market. Rasool Limited ensures products are sourced with integrity,... - October 08, 2025 - Rasool Limited
CASA ARTE SANO Announces the Launch of NOPALLI BAKED: A New Healthy Snack Experience
After the success of its original NOPALLI Cactus Tortilla Chips, Casa Arte Sano has announced the launch of a new baked version. The latest addition to the NOPALLI family offers a lighter snack experience while maintaining the brand’s signature flavor and commitment to quality ingredients. Crafted with the same blend of nopal cactus flour and nixtamalized white corn, the new baked chips are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. - October 06, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
CamelWay Opens EU/UK Distributor Network for Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder
CamelWay launches an EU/UK distributor network for retail-ready camel milk powder- audited ISO/BRC/Halal production, 300 g resealable pouches, fully localized labels and batch docs, with short EU/UK lead times. Early traction in Italy; applications open now. - September 24, 2025 - CamelWay
Dhali Collection Launches Exclusive Wholesale Pakistani Clothing Collections in Bangladesh
Dhali Collection, a leading wholesale supplier in Dhaka, Bangladesh, offers premium Pakistani 3-piece clothing collections for women, children, and infants. The boutique provides high-quality fabrics, modern ethnic designs, and bulk wholesale options for retailers and online customers. - September 22, 2025 - Dhali Collection
The Next Chapter Begins: Introducing Casa Arte Sano
Casa Arte Sano is a food company founded by Gerardo Galván and the executive team that helped transform Topo Chico into a cultural icon in the United States. Built on a vision of artistry, culture, and community, Casa Arte Sano creates foods that go beyond flavor to tell a story. - September 16, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
Yo Mama's Foods Cooks Up Bold New Collaboration
Yo Mamas Foods is excited to announce a new collaboration, combining the flavor and passion of one of America’s fastest-growing food brands with the comfort and functionality of premium kitchen textiles. This first-of-its-kind collaboration blends style and spice, launching a new collection... - August 31, 2025 - Yo Mama's Foods
SOBREO Elixirs Debut in New York, Defining a New Era of Inclusive Hospitality
New York bars are debuting a new category: Elixirs. Built on SOBREO’s zero-sugar, zero-proof, oak-aged base, Elixirs are designed to serve both ways, Spirited with alcohol or Clean without. Mockingbird in Brooklyn and Hekate in the East Village are among the first to feature them. “SOBREO is one of the finest products that has ever walked through our doors,” says Eliott Edge, Head Bartender at Hekate. - August 28, 2025 - SOBREO Elixirs
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine. - August 22, 2025 - Odaingerous LLC
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Welcomes Michigan Author Denise Brennan-Nelson at Wayland BalloonFest 2025
Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore is thrilled to announce a special author signing event with beloved Michigan author Denise Brennan-Nelson as part of its Wayland BalloonFest 2025 Pop-Up Bookstore. - August 16, 2025 - Childress Ink
Charlotte Redmann Appointed Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America
Salmones Austral has appointed Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business to lead sales, marketing, and operations for its North American division, including the premium frozen brand Secret Island. Based in Portland, ME, Redmann brings over a decade of experience in CPG and seafood to the role and will drive continued growth across retail, foodservice, and wholesale channels. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and strategic growth in the U.S. market. - August 01, 2025 - Secret Island Salmon
Neon Trees & Atlas Genius Live in Grand Rapids on October 21, 2025 at Elevation
Atlas Genius brings their internationally acclaimed alt-rock sound to Grand Rapids as part of their 2025 tour, with Childress Ink client, Steven Jeffery. - July 31, 2025 - Childress Ink
Grain ProTrade GmbH Consolidates Global Presence in Grain, Oilseed, and Edible Oil Trading
Grain-ProTrade GmbH is your global partner for trading high-quality grain products. They connect farmers and producers with buyers worldwide, creating an efficient and transparent supply chain. - July 31, 2025 - Grain ProTrade
Magna Foodservice Introduces Evoca Drinks to Expand Beverage Offerings for Foodservice Operator
Magna Foodservice has launched Evoca Drinks, a new range of fizzy beverages made with natural ingredients, real fruit juice, and black seed extract. Developed for restaurants, fast-food outlets, and caterers, the range offers an alternative to traditional soft drinks. The products are now available for wholesale ordering through Magna Foodservice. - July 14, 2025 - Magna Foodservice Limited
Magical Story with Horses and Fairies - "Emma and the Fairy Stirrups"
"Emma and the Fairy Stirrups" is a delightful children's book about two young girls, Emma and Rosie, who visit their grandma's farm. They discover that fairies are responsible for knotting the horses' manes to use as stirrups for nighttime rides. - July 10, 2025 - Jennifer B. Workman