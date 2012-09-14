PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Tremend Software Consulting, one of the fastest-growing software companies in Romania, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mastercard Romania to bring dynamism and agility to the banking financial system in the implementation of both European and global regulations, as well as the new functionalities... - August 31, 2019 - Tremend Software Consulting
Magenta Telekom, www.magenta.at (previously known as T-Mobile Austria), has been awarded “Best Network in Austria” in 2019 after passing the two most important network endurance tests by prominent industry magazines "Connect" (https://www.connect-testlab.com/austria-2019-results)... - July 04, 2019 - Computaris
SmartDreamers, a global provider of recruitment marketing automation software, today announced its latest product release: SmartDreamers Social, a content creation tool aimed at giving recruiters more control over their social media efforts. This new feature will enable users to schedule organic and... - March 21, 2019 - SmartDreamers
Questo, the Romanian travel startup, receives investment to fuel expansion to big markets such as London, New York, Berlin, and Paris. - March 04, 2019 - Questo
For the second year in a row, over 70 experts from Orange and Tremend gathered for a 24-hour AI hackathon, br.A.I.n Hack. - December 21, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting
RationalPlan 5.0 is a major release that comes with new features for the web-based interface and a more powerful project scheduling engine. The product is now able to handle those types of project plans in which certain tasks need to be delayed as much as possible. On the other hand the web interface... - November 11, 2018 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Pegas' bike sharing service has the potential to reach 100,000 users by the end of this year, solving a major urban mobility problem. Ape Rider targets both commuters and those who want to get quickly from one area of the capital to another, avoiding congested traffic.
"Ape Rider relies greatly... - October 19, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting
The Romanian company Tremend, specializing in consultancy and software engineering solutions, is in the exclusive club of the 15 most innovative Romanian companies selected for the Bucharest Market Exchange League. - May 05, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting
Tremend, the software engineering partner for leading organizations in 15 countries, finalizes the acquisition of the US-established web and mobile company, 648 Group. - February 15, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting
The software engineering team will be developing complex solutions for areas such as self-driving cars, banking, and telecom, integrating emerging technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. - February 02, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting
Sano Touring is representing Romania at FESPO 2018 as specialized accessible tourism inbound tour-operator. Sano Touring’s travel services address disabled (wheelchair users especially), seniors or families travelling with children and include various programmes designed to reveal places, traditions, culture or history, to experience authenticity or to improve existing medical conditions. - January 24, 2018 - Sano Touring
Romanian license plate recognition software specialist, Metrici proposed Bucharest City Hall solutions to make Romanian’s capital traffic more fluid, for free. Metrici offers free of charge to Bucharest’s City Hall IP video cameras and software solutions for traffic fluidity and management. Bucharest is the champion of traffic jams in Europe and 5th place worldwide. - December 09, 2017 - Metrici
Xsports has innovated a technology based on the same technology bitcoin runs on allowing for the same decentralization. Blockchain technology is changing the world, now you can make wagers on the Xsports platform and keeping that wager between you and whatever other participants you decide to include. Fully anonymous and no central point of failure. - November 27, 2017 - Extreme Sportsbook
Starting with RationalPlan 4.16 the web interface of both the Cloud service and the Server product gets improved with several features while the On-Premise products become available in Ukrainian language. - October 22, 2017 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Tremend Software Consulting has been included, for the second year in a row, in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe ranking of the most dynamic technology suppliers in the region. - October 18, 2017 - Tremend Software Consulting
Magda Woods just released her newest book, Patience Before Marriage: A Single Woman’s Guide for God’s Best, a book for single women on how to patiently wait for a husband. As a newlywed, she was recently in the same shoes as women waiting for a husband, and in the book, she gives many characteristics... - October 05, 2017 - FaithVenture Media
Over 100 experts from Orange, Tremend and Actility gathered this weekend for a 24 hours smart city hackathon, CityHack 2017. During the competition, the participants prototyped and presented the newest solutions impacting the way we live, work and spend our time in the future cities. - September 28, 2017 - Tremend Software Consulting
Stand By Soft announces the launch of MOOS Project Viewer 3.2. The current version adds support for opening Microsoft Project 2016 files. Furthermore the application now also supports files containing Estonian or Turkish characters.
After several months of development a major version was released that... - September 20, 2017 - Stand By Soft Ltd
On August 8, FaithVenture Media launched its two most recent books, Providence: God’s Care for the Lost Sheep and Thirty Days of Thanksgiving: A Devotional for Personal and Small Group Use During Any Season of the Year. Providence was written by Magda Woods, and Thirty Days of Thanksgiving was... - August 11, 2017 - FaithVenture Media
The fastest growing technology company in Romania expands its team to a new location outside Bucharest. - August 03, 2017 - Tremend Software Consulting
timeSSD is a web-based predetermined motion time software with special focus on the sewing industry. - May 13, 2017 - Astailor Shine SRL
Tremend, an Inc.5000* and Deloitte Fast 50 CE** software company, announces an implementation partnership with Backbase, an industry-leading Omni-channel banking software platform designed to accelerate customer-centric digital transformations across the financial services industry.
The partnership... - April 22, 2017 - Tremend Software Consulting
Bits&Coffee, the creators of batch photo editor BatchPhoto for Windows and Mac, introduces BatchPhoto Espresso, the free online and mobile version of BatchPhoto.
BatchPhoto Espresso is an online responsive app for batch editing and converting photos that works with both, desktop and mobile browsers. - April 15, 2017 - BitsCoffee
EU 260/2012 Regulation affects not only banks, but corporates as well. - March 17, 2017 - Allevo
Starting with RationalPlan 4.15 the Projects dashboard for the web client is out of beta, the process of adding resources was simplified and the performance of Timesheet view was improved. Additionally it was added the possibility to read Microsoft Project 2016 files and more.
RationalPlan started as... - February 16, 2017 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Bits&Coffee has released PhotoMarks 3, a powerful photo watermarking program for Mac and PC, alongside PhotoMarks for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. PhotoMarks 3 is a fully-featured batch photo watermarking solution for photographers, web designers, business people, and families. - November 18, 2016 - BitsCoffee
Tremend joined the most dynamic tech companies in the region in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe. - October 26, 2016 - Tremend Software Consulting
RationalPlan 4.14 offers increased collaboration by adding comments on tasks and automatic email notifications to users. Additionally the desktop products were translated into Polish. - October 06, 2016 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Total Fly Air Charter Broker Celebrate 5 Years of Activities - October 02, 2016 - Total Fly
Rethink the development process, add the human factor into mobile app development. HyperSense Software revamps their service line: Startup Product Strategy, UI/UX Design, Mobile App Development, Web Development, Dedicated team, their personal touch. - September 25, 2016 - HyperSense Software
Bits&Coffee has released BatchPhoto v. 4.2, an image manipulation application for Windows and macOS that lets photography professionals and enthusiasts enhance and manipulate hundreds of images in a single operation. Unlike software designed for family and home users, BatchPhoto is designed to help... - August 27, 2016 - BitsCoffee
Conectys, the award-winning, customer services and outsourcing solution provider, well on the way to achieve it's goal for 2020. - June 23, 2016 - Conectys Group
RationalPlan 4.13 comes with new features within the web-based interface like the possibility to attach documents on tasks and projects, performance improvements, the possibility to see data from the entire portfolio of projects and automatic email notifications when assigning resources to tasks. For... - April 07, 2016 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Conectys, the global multilingual outsourcing solutions provider, is delighted to announce that it has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the “Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year” category at the tenth annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
The... - March 10, 2016 - Conectys Group
Conectys, the global multilingual outsourcing solutions provider, today announced the release of version 2.0 of its cloud-based customer service platform, ConectysOS.
The new version of the platform continues to build on the principles of real-time, transparent and actionable customer insight.
ConectysOS... - March 02, 2016 - Conectys Group
Starting with the latest version, RationalPlan products are also available in the Russian language. Stand By Soft company hopes to better serve Russian users regarding their needs for project management software and at the same time to increase the number of users. This is a new market where RationalPlan... - February 26, 2016 - Stand By Soft Ltd
VAARCLOC, an instrumental metal music project from Romania releases a new song entitled "Ecdad." - February 12, 2016 - VA ART
Conectys, the global multilingual outsourcing solutions provider, is honoured to announce it received the distinction of BPO Firm of the Year at the 2016 CEE Shared Services and Outsourcing Awards.
The Awards Gala took place on February 4th at the Intercontinental Hotel, in Warsaw, Poland, and was preceded... - February 10, 2016 - Conectys Group
Starting with version 4.12 RationalPlan offers support for Retina displays on Mac OS X platform. The interface is now sharper and uses high definition icons as per the specifications required by Apple. No more blurry fonts or images.
RationalPlan is a project management software developed to assist... - January 28, 2016 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Conectys, the multilingual outsourcing service provider, today announced the opening of its fifth global delivery site, in Taipei, Taiwan. - January 21, 2016 - Conectys Group
Transbucegi Road reaching 1925m in altitude is now the newest mountain road in Romania. The road has been included in the motorbike tours organized by local adventure travel agencies starting 2016. - December 21, 2015 - Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live
Bits&Coffee is celebrating 10 years since it has released BatchPhoto in December 2005. With this occasion the company is releasing BatchPhoto v. 4.1. - December 12, 2015 - BitsCoffee
Beaglecat, an internet marketing agency specialized in lead generation for technology companies, has just launched an eBook with the latest internet marketing strategies that expert marketers use to get results. - December 10, 2015 - Beaglecat
Inspired by the authenticity and beauty of Romanian traditional embroideries, the new Traditionale collection combines the rigor of an impeccable business shirt with the simplicity of yesteryear embroidery in an unparalleled stylistic symphony. - November 29, 2015 - ALISIA ENCO
Essential Bazaar is an essential oils website dedicated to one clear purpose. That is to provide complete and in-depth information about the use, the benefits, the advantages and disadvantages of using essential oils and carrier oils in skincare and mild health issues. All the tips and advices will be accompanied by recipes and DIY ideas. - November 25, 2015 - Essential Bazaar
The latest version 4.12 for RationalPlan comes with a significant improvement for online project planning. Users can now manage their projects directly from a web-browser. - November 11, 2015 - Stand By Soft Ltd
CaptainForm is a WordPress form plugin that allows users to create a wide range of forms and surveys right within their dashboard extremely fast. Captain form features pre-installed functionalities. Thus, all 3rd party integrations are a click away, no add-ons required. - November 07, 2015 - 123ContactForm
Monday, September 28th 2015, first working day after the International Day of Tourism, was launched Sano Touring website and services, www.sanotouring.eu. - October 03, 2015 - Sano Touring
Bits&Coffee has released PhotoMarks 2, a universal iOS app that applies text and logo watermarks to photos and then shares them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or via Email.
The text marks (watermarks) are fully customizable with a wide selection of fonts, a great color palette, and effects like:... - September 26, 2015 - BitsCoffee
Not a new business field, but an enhanced one. 3Der Romania redesigned his workflow and now covers the A-Z services for 3D industry. - September 13, 2015 - 3Der