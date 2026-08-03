Romania News
Pixel Works Software Launches Chess AI Solver for iOS and Android, Alongside a New Website
The app reads a chess position from a screenshot and returns the strongest move in seconds — with no account, no upload, and no internet connection required. A dedicated website launches alongside it. - August 03, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
No44 Presents "A Day in Her Life." A Denim Collection Built for the Rhythm of Real Life.
No44 launches A Day in Her Life: denim built for real days, worn from morning to night, adapting through movement without change, with an intentional, responsible design. - April 03, 2026 - No44
RationalPlan 6.2 – Improved Risk Management Functionality
Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.2 a version that comes with improvements for the risk management module and support for macOS Tahoe. Users can now work with extra customizable columns. RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as... - March 20, 2026 - Stand By Soft Ltd
WordFinderApp.net Launches Free Browser-Based Word Game Toolkit for Scrabble, Words With Friends, and More
Pixel Works Software today announced the launch of its comprehensive WordFinderApp.net, free-to-use word game toolkit designed for players of Scrabble, Words With Friends, Wordle, Wordfeud, and other popular word games. The platform offers instant word unscrambling, anagram generation, crossword... - March 09, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
GlobalWorker Participates in National Dialogue on Upcoming Romanian Legislation for Non-EU Workforce Recruitment
GlobalWorker participated in an event dedicated to the employment access of foreign citizens in Romania, organized by IOM Romania (International Organization for Migration) and the West University of Timișoara. - December 08, 2025 - GlobalWorkerRo
PixelWorks Software Launches TileVision: AI-Powered Assistant for Word Game Fans
PixelWorks Software, a leading developer of digital tools for word game enthusiasts, today announced a major update to its flagship applications with the integration of advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, alongside the launch of TileVision, a new multi-purpose Android app designed to... - September 04, 2025 - PixelWorksSoftware
GlobalWorker Expands International Recruitment Network to Address Labor Shortage in Romania
GlobalWorker, an international recruitment agency based in Romania, announces a strategic expansion of its global partner network across 19 countries. This move aims to support Romanian employers facing a severe labor shortage by facilitating legal recruitment and integration of non-EU workers for key industries such as construction, HoReCa, logistics, and transport. - July 16, 2025 - GlobalWorkerRo
Vanilla Republic Unveils Bold Initiatives: to Empower Papua New Guinean Vanilla Producers and Promote Sustainability
Vanilla Republic, a leading provider of premium vanilla products, is proud to announce a transformative series of initiatives aimed at supporting Papua New Guinean vanilla producers and promoting sustainable practices. In a strategic move that goes beyond business, the business is committed to fostering positive change within the vanilla industry and addressing the economic challenges faced by local communities. - December 17, 2023 - Vanilla Republic
RationalPlan 6.1 – New Timescales in Gantt Chart, Easier Documents Management, Improved Microsoft Project Integration
Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.1 a version that comes with new features and improvements especially for the web based interface. Users can easier handle documents, new timescales were added for Gantt Chart view and the compatibility with Microsoft Project files was also... - October 16, 2023 - Stand By Soft Ltd
No44 Announces Successful Closure of Rethinking Denim Project and Launches Rei Jeans - 100% Sustainable Jeans
No44 is proud to announce the successful closure of its Rethinking Denim project and the launch of Rei Jeans – the brand's first 100% sustainable jeans. This marks a major step in No44's journey toward sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of its products. - October 15, 2023 - No44
Save MSIX Migration Time and Cost with the Automatic MSIX Conversion and Compatibility Analysis Framework
Advanced Installer released the Automatic MSIX Conversion and Compatibility Analysis Framework that enables IT professionals to perform application mass conversion to MSIX , get an analysis of their compatibility, and use the framework report to set the strategy of packaging and deployment. This... - February 28, 2023 - Advanced Installer
WinUI is Now the Default UI Technology for Advanced Installer
On January 2023, Advanced Installer released the first product update of the year: a brand new design of the Start Page, sharing the most recent design trends and tech advances. The Advanced Installer Start Page UI revamp is based on WinUI technology and brings improved navigation, a redesigned... - February 28, 2023 - Advanced Installer
RationalPlan 6 – Project Baselines, Reports, Clients Management, Improved Scheduling and Microsoft Project Integration
Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6, a new major version that comes with lots of new features and improvements, especially for the web-based interface. To be noted, the possibility to work with baselines and Earn Value Management technique, generating reports, clients management, improved... - December 12, 2022 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Advanced Installer Now Includes Explorer Context Menu Entries for Windows 11
Starting with Advanced Installer 19.7, developers can add, edit, and remove menu items for unpackaged applications to the Windows context menu fast and cleanly. With this new built-in functionality, you can access the Windows 11 feature for context menu items and automatically build a sparse package for you with no manual intervention. - October 19, 2022 - Advanced Installer
Bucharest Stock Exchange and Depozitarul Central Launch the Online Investors Enrollment Platform
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and Depozitarul Central announce the launch of the Investors Enrollment Platform, a solution built entirely on the Aurachain low-code platform and integrated with eVOTE to facilitate fast onboarding, easy participation and single-click online voting for shareholders and investors in General Shareholders Meetings. - September 22, 2022 - Aurachain AG
Rethinking Denim: Give Your Pre-Loved Jeans a Second Life
No44 announced the next step in their commitment to sustainability and circularity efforts. A new initiative based on the synergy between reused and recycled denim. The brand aims to connect with consumers in a new way, by creating more value for existing products and doing their part in... - September 08, 2022 - No44
Resoptima Opens Global Center of Excellence in Bucharest
Resoptima announces the opening of a new office in Bucharest, Romania, to serve its global customer base with consulting, project execution and training. - June 07, 2022 - Resoptima
xHumanity - Now on Pancakeswap
As things are gearing up, xHumanity moves to the next step and is now listed on Pancakeswap as well. As societies and human networks are growing, people are increasingly turning to digital networks for direct and far more functional ways of finding and disseminating information. Inevitably, online... - March 02, 2021 - xHumanity
BVB and the Central Securities Depository Are Accelerating the Digital Transformation with the Help of the Aurachain Platform
Aurachain is the new technology partner for the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the Central Securities Depository. Two innovative solutions developed using the low-code Aurachain platform will be implemented to accelerate and optimize the shareholder voting process at exchange listed companies... - December 25, 2020 - Aurachain AG
Raiffeisen Bank and QUALITANCE Are Developing a 100% Digital Lending Platform for Smes
Raiffeisen Bank and tech and innovation company QUALITANCE have announced the development of a 100% digital lending platform for small and medium enterprises. The product, which is currently undergoing testing with a limited number of Raiffeisen Bank customers, will become available to all the... - November 25, 2020 - QUALITANCE
Aurachain Announces New Partnership with Digital Transformation Leader KPMG
Aurachain, the only low-code application development platform that enables global businesses to build both digital process applications and blockchain-hosted smart contracts, today announced a new partnership with KPMG, the global leader in helping organizations transform their businesses and a... - November 11, 2020 - Aurachain AG
Government Platform Built with Aurachain Drastically Reduces Turnaround Time on Claims
Aurachain publishes a new set of performance statistics for the digital solution, aici.gov.ro, built for the registration and processing of the wage claims through the Covid-19 Government-backed job retention scheme. - October 28, 2020 - Aurachain AG
Self-Guided Tour Platform, Questo, Offers to Help 100 Travel Businesses Recover Quicker
Questo, the platform for phone-guided gamified tours, has launched a pandemic initiative to offer its services without costs to 100 travel businesses affected by COVID. Companies are invited to apply on Questo’s dedicated website: creator.questoapp.com/business Using the Questo platform,... - October 24, 2020 - Questo
Questo Expands Phone-Guided Tours Offer with 50 New Cities During COVID Crisis
Questo, the platform for phone-guided tours known as city exploration games, has expanded into 50 new cities since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. With these additions, the company reached 80 cities in which it offers tours adapted to a pandemic world. Questo helps tourists explore cities... - October 15, 2020 - Questo
Team Extension Awarded as Top Developer in Romania by Clutch
Team Extension was identified by Clutch, a verified ratings and reviews platform for B2B projects, as a team that stands above the rest. - September 03, 2020 - Team Extension AG
Juiice.io is Partnering with Evorese, Using the Exchange’s New IEO Model, Looking to Raise $6 Million for Their Offering
Evorese.com is partnering with JUIICE LTD to launch their Initial Exchange Offering for the market. Juiice.io is building a platform for viral user-generated content that rewards creators and influencers and looking to raise $6 million for further development. In partnership with Ledger France,... - August 23, 2020 - Evorese
Tremend Enters for the Third Time in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA Ranking, with the Highest Growth Rate in Romania
Tremend joins the most dynamic technology companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2019 ranking. With a 336% turnover increase between 2015 - 2018, the software development and consultancy company holds the highest position among Romanian companies included in this year's edition. - August 20, 2020 - Tremend Software Consulting
Tremend Partners with TypingDNA to Release observED Observed App for Online Exam Proctoring, Based on Biometric Data
Tremend, one of the most dynamic Romanian tech companies in Europe, released the observED platform, a modern solution dedicated to examination centers, assessment providers, and universities, enabling them to supervise students taking remote exams and prevent cheating. - July 09, 2020 - Tremend Software Consulting
Von Consulting Tech Division Presents Tech Trends Amplified by Coronavirus Pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, technologies have played and will keep playing a crucial role in keeping the society functional and these technologies may have a long-lasting impact beyond COVID-19. - June 26, 2020 - VON Consulting
Tremend and CertSIGN Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Customer-Company Digital Interaction
Tremend, one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, and CertSIGN, Qualified Trust Service Provider, have entered into a strategic partnership to digitize customer-company interaction by integrating identification flow and remote qualified electronic signature within TORP’s digital onboarding platform. - June 13, 2020 - Tremend Software Consulting
Sonia Marta is Releasing "Bucharest City Tour, a Trip with Sonia" Book That Supports Vulnerable Communities During COVID-19 Pandemic
"Bucharest City Tour, A Trip with Sonia" is a children’s book in English, written by one of the youngest authors in Romania, Sonia Marta, who at only 12 years old is already completing her third editorial experience. The book illustrates the journey of three friends going on a... - June 01, 2020 - Sonia Marta
VON Consulting: Companies Hiring Right Now - What Coronavirus Has Changed in Personnel Recruitment & Selection
VON Consulting offers strategies to best recruit and hire in U.S. in the current coronavirus landscape - May 06, 2020 - VON Consulting
QUALITANCE Appoints Mike Parsons as CEO
QUALITANCE, the international innovation, tech, and Artificial Intelligence company founded and headquartered in Romania, announced today that its leadership has appointed Mike Parsons as Chief Executive Officer, marking a new step in the company’s global growth strategy. QUALITANCE... - May 04, 2020 - QUALITANCE
TORP Powered by Tremend - Creating a Better Digital Experience for Customer Enrollment
Tremend introduces TORP, the onboarding and origination CX platform that enables companies to digitize their sales flows and migrate from classic channels to fully automated ones. Through this platform, institutions allow new and existing customers to enroll themselves using a simple and well-defined application flows to request a digital product or service. - April 24, 2020 - Tremend Software Consulting
Softelligence Ranked in the FT 1000 Fastest Growing Companies, Receives the CIR Accreditation for Cross-Border R&D Projects from the French Government
Softelligence, a strategic technology partner for the banking and insurance industry with offices in Romania and the UK, has been included in the FT 1000 ranking of the fastest-growing European companies, recently published by the Financial Times and Statista. - March 15, 2020 - Softelligence
Tremend Enters for the Fourth Time in a Row in the Financial Times 1000 List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Europe
Tremend Software Consulting has entered, for the fourth time consecutively, in the FT 1000 ranking, the annual top of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, compiled by the Financial Times and Statista. The software development and consulting company registered a 335.6% increase in revenue, consolidating its position among the top players in Europe. - March 11, 2020 - Tremend Software Consulting
Questo and Destination Asia Partner to Offer a New Level of Tour Immersion in Asia
Questo, the travel platform for city games, has partnered with Destination Asia, one of Asia’s leading destination management companies with operations spanning 11 countries, to create interactive quests across Asia. - February 16, 2020 - Questo
Tremend and Mastercard Enter a Strategic Alliance to Digitize the Payments Sector
Tremend Software Consulting, one of the fastest-growing software companies in Romania, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mastercard Romania to bring dynamism and agility to the banking financial system in the implementation of both European and global regulations, as well as the new... - August 31, 2019 - Tremend Software Consulting
Computaris Contributes to Magenta Telekom’s Top Ranking for the Best Network in 2019
Magenta Telekom, www.magenta.at (previously known as T-Mobile Austria), has been awarded “Best Network in Austria” in 2019 after passing the two most important network endurance tests by prominent industry magazines "Connect"... - July 04, 2019 - Computaris
SmartDreamers Rolls Out SmartDreamers Social, Empowering Recruiters to Manage Social Media with Just a Few Clicks
SmartDreamers, a global provider of recruitment marketing automation software, today announced its latest product release: SmartDreamers Social, a content creation tool aimed at giving recruiters more control over their social media efforts. This new feature will enable users to schedule organic... - March 21, 2019 - SmartDreamers
Romanian Travel Startup, Questo, Raises Investment to Expand Globally
Questo, the Romanian travel startup, receives investment to fuel expansion to big markets such as London, New York, Berlin, and Paris. - March 04, 2019 - Questo
br.A.I.n Hack 2018 - the Competition for an AI-Driven Society
For the second year in a row, over 70 experts from Orange and Tremend gathered for a 24-hour AI hackathon, br.A.I.n Hack. - December 21, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting
RationalPlan 5.0 – Improved Web Interface and a Stronger PM Scheduling Engine
RationalPlan 5.0 is a major release that comes with new features for the web-based interface and a more powerful project scheduling engine. The product is now able to handle those types of project plans in which certain tasks need to be delayed as much as possible. On the other hand the web... - November 11, 2018 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Tremend Software Consulting Undertakes the Development of the Bike Sharing App Ape Rider by Pegas
Pegas' bike sharing service has the potential to reach 100,000 users by the end of this year, solving a major urban mobility problem. Ape Rider targets both commuters and those who want to get quickly from one area of the capital to another, avoiding congested traffic. "Ape Rider relies... - October 19, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting
Tremend, a Local Company with Global Ambitions, Selected for the BVB League
The Romanian company Tremend, specializing in consultancy and software engineering solutions, is in the exclusive club of the 15 most innovative Romanian companies selected for the Bucharest Market Exchange League. - May 05, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting
Tremend Consolidates US Presence by Acquiring 648 Group
Tremend, the software engineering partner for leading organizations in 15 countries, finalizes the acquisition of the US-established web and mobile company, 648 Group. - February 15, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting
Tremend Estimates a 50% Increase for the Software Engineering Centers in Bucharest and Brasov, in 2018
The software engineering team will be developing complex solutions for areas such as self-driving cars, banking, and telecom, integrating emerging technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. - February 02, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting
Romania and Sano Touring at FESPO 2018, Switzerland’s Largest Holiday Fair
Sano Touring is representing Romania at FESPO 2018 as specialized accessible tourism inbound tour-operator. Sano Touring’s travel services address disabled (wheelchair users especially), seniors or families travelling with children and include various programmes designed to reveal places, traditions, culture or history, to experience authenticity or to improve existing medical conditions. - January 24, 2018 - Sano Touring
Metrici Proposes a Solution to Traffic Problem in Bucharest
Romanian license plate recognition software specialist, Metrici proposed Bucharest City Hall solutions to make Romanian’s capital traffic more fluid, for free. Metrici offers free of charge to Bucharest’s City Hall IP video cameras and software solutions for traffic fluidity and management. Bucharest is the champion of traffic jams in Europe and 5th place worldwide. - December 09, 2017 - Metrici
Extreme Sports | First Anonymous Decentralized Wagering Platform
Xsports has innovated a technology based on the same technology bitcoin runs on allowing for the same decentralization. Blockchain technology is changing the world, now you can make wagers on the Xsports platform and keeping that wager between you and whatever other participants you decide to include. Fully anonymous and no central point of failure. - November 27, 2017 - Extreme Sportsbook