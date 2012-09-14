PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Tremend and Mastercard Enter a Strategic Alliance to Digitize the Payments Sector Tremend Software Consulting, one of the fastest-growing software companies in Romania, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mastercard Romania to bring dynamism and agility to the banking financial system in the implementation of both European and global regulations, as well as the new functionalities... - August 31, 2019 - Tremend Software Consulting

Computaris Contributes to Magenta Telekom’s Top Ranking for the Best Network in 2019 Magenta Telekom, www.magenta.at (previously known as T-Mobile Austria), has been awarded “Best Network in Austria” in 2019 after passing the two most important network endurance tests by prominent industry magazines "Connect" (https://www.connect-testlab.com/austria-2019-results)... - July 04, 2019 - Computaris

SmartDreamers Rolls Out SmartDreamers Social, Empowering Recruiters to Manage Social Media with Just a Few Clicks SmartDreamers, a global provider of recruitment marketing automation software, today announced its latest product release: SmartDreamers Social, a content creation tool aimed at giving recruiters more control over their social media efforts. This new feature will enable users to schedule organic and... - March 21, 2019 - SmartDreamers

Romanian Travel Startup, Questo, Raises Investment to Expand Globally Questo, the Romanian travel startup, receives investment to fuel expansion to big markets such as London, New York, Berlin, and Paris. - March 04, 2019 - Questo

br.A.I.n Hack 2018 - the Competition for an AI-Driven Society For the second year in a row, over 70 experts from Orange and Tremend gathered for a 24-hour AI hackathon, br.A.I.n Hack. - December 21, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting

RationalPlan 5.0 – Improved Web Interface and a Stronger PM Scheduling Engine RationalPlan 5.0 is a major release that comes with new features for the web-based interface and a more powerful project scheduling engine. The product is now able to handle those types of project plans in which certain tasks need to be delayed as much as possible. On the other hand the web interface... - November 11, 2018 - Stand By Soft Ltd

Tremend Software Consulting Undertakes the Development of the Bike Sharing App Ape Rider by Pegas Pegas' bike sharing service has the potential to reach 100,000 users by the end of this year, solving a major urban mobility problem. Ape Rider targets both commuters and those who want to get quickly from one area of the capital to another, avoiding congested traffic. "Ape Rider relies greatly... - October 19, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting

Tremend, a Local Company with Global Ambitions, Selected for the BVB League The Romanian company Tremend, specializing in consultancy and software engineering solutions, is in the exclusive club of the 15 most innovative Romanian companies selected for the Bucharest Market Exchange League. - May 05, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting

Tremend Consolidates US Presence by Acquiring 648 Group Tremend, the software engineering partner for leading organizations in 15 countries, finalizes the acquisition of the US-established web and mobile company, 648 Group. - February 15, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting

Tremend Estimates a 50% Increase for the Software Engineering Centers in Bucharest and Brasov, in 2018 The software engineering team will be developing complex solutions for areas such as self-driving cars, banking, and telecom, integrating emerging technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. - February 02, 2018 - Tremend Software Consulting

Romania and Sano Touring at FESPO 2018, Switzerland’s Largest Holiday Fair Sano Touring is representing Romania at FESPO 2018 as specialized accessible tourism inbound tour-operator. Sano Touring’s travel services address disabled (wheelchair users especially), seniors or families travelling with children and include various programmes designed to reveal places, traditions, culture or history, to experience authenticity or to improve existing medical conditions. - January 24, 2018 - Sano Touring

Metrici Proposes a Solution to Traffic Problem in Bucharest Romanian license plate recognition software specialist, Metrici proposed Bucharest City Hall solutions to make Romanian’s capital traffic more fluid, for free. Metrici offers free of charge to Bucharest’s City Hall IP video cameras and software solutions for traffic fluidity and management. Bucharest is the champion of traffic jams in Europe and 5th place worldwide. - December 09, 2017 - Metrici

Extreme Sports | First Anonymous Decentralized Wagering Platform Xsports has innovated a technology based on the same technology bitcoin runs on allowing for the same decentralization. Blockchain technology is changing the world, now you can make wagers on the Xsports platform and keeping that wager between you and whatever other participants you decide to include. Fully anonymous and no central point of failure. - November 27, 2017 - Extreme Sportsbook

RationalPlan 4.16 – Improved Web Interface and Translation to Ukrainian Language Starting with RationalPlan 4.16 the web interface of both the Cloud service and the Server product gets improved with several features while the On-Premise products become available in Ukrainian language. - October 22, 2017 - Stand By Soft Ltd

Tremend, Included for the Second Year Consecutively in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE Ranking of the Most Dynamic Tech Companies Tremend Software Consulting has been included, for the second year in a row, in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe ranking of the most dynamic technology suppliers in the region. - October 18, 2017 - Tremend Software Consulting

New Book for Christian Single Women Published by FaithVenture Media Magda Woods just released her newest book, Patience Before Marriage: A Single Woman’s Guide for God’s Best, a book for single women on how to patiently wait for a husband. As a newlywed, she was recently in the same shoes as women waiting for a husband, and in the book, she gives many characteristics... - October 05, 2017 - FaithVenture Media

CityHack 2017 - The Competition for a Smarter City Over 100 experts from Orange, Tremend and Actility gathered this weekend for a 24 hours smart city hackathon, CityHack 2017. During the competition, the participants prototyped and presented the newest solutions impacting the way we live, work and spend our time in the future cities. - September 28, 2017 - Tremend Software Consulting

Stand By Soft Offers Support for Reading Microsoft Project 2016 Files in MOOS Project Viewer 3.2 Stand By Soft announces the launch of MOOS Project Viewer 3.2. The current version adds support for opening Microsoft Project 2016 files. Furthermore the application now also supports files containing Estonian or Turkish characters. After several months of development a major version was released that... - September 20, 2017 - Stand By Soft Ltd

Two New Releases from FaithVenture Media On August 8, FaithVenture Media launched its two most recent books, Providence: God’s Care for the Lost Sheep and Thirty Days of Thanksgiving: A Devotional for Personal and Small Group Use During Any Season of the Year. Providence was written by Magda Woods, and Thirty Days of Thanksgiving was... - August 11, 2017 - FaithVenture Media

Tremend Opens a Software Development Center in Brasov The fastest growing technology company in Romania expands its team to a new location outside Bucharest. - August 03, 2017 - Tremend Software Consulting

DataS Goes Live on www.timessd.com with a Collaborative Standard Time Data System timeSSD is a web-based predetermined motion time software with special focus on the sewing industry. - May 13, 2017 - Astailor Shine SRL

Tremend Becomes Backbase Partner in Romania Tremend, an Inc.5000* and Deloitte Fast 50 CE** software company, announces an implementation partnership with Backbase, an industry-leading Omni-channel banking software platform designed to accelerate customer-centric digital transformations across the financial services industry. The partnership... - April 22, 2017 - Tremend Software Consulting

BatchPhoto Espresso, the Free Online and Mobile Batch Photo Editor Bits&Coffee, the creators of batch photo editor BatchPhoto for Windows and Mac, introduces BatchPhoto Espresso, the free online and mobile version of BatchPhoto. BatchPhoto Espresso is an online responsive app for batch editing and converting photos that works with both, desktop and mobile browsers. - April 15, 2017 - BitsCoffee

Raiffeisen Bank Romania Has Successfully Implemented Allevo's Open Source Solution for Corporate SEPA Compliance EU 260/2012 Regulation affects not only banks, but corporates as well. - March 17, 2017 - Allevo

RationalPlan 4.15 – Microsoft Project 2016 Integration and Projects Dashboard Gets Out of Beta Starting with RationalPlan 4.15 the Projects dashboard for the web client is out of beta, the process of adding resources was simplified and the performance of Timesheet view was improved. Additionally it was added the possibility to read Microsoft Project 2016 files and more. RationalPlan started as... - February 16, 2017 - Stand By Soft Ltd

PhotoMarks, the Photo Watermarking App for Mac, PC, and iOS Bits&Coffee has released PhotoMarks 3, a powerful photo watermarking program for Mac and PC, alongside PhotoMarks for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. PhotoMarks 3 is a fully-featured batch photo watermarking solution for photographers, web designers, business people, and families. - November 18, 2016 - BitsCoffee

Tremend is the Fastest-Growing Romanian Tech Company in Deloitte Fast 50 CE Tremend joined the most dynamic tech companies in the region in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe. - October 26, 2016 - Tremend Software Consulting

RationalPlan 4.14 – Increased Collaboration Using Comments on Tasks and Support for Polish Language RationalPlan 4.14 offers increased collaboration by adding comments on tasks and automatic email notifications to users. Additionally the desktop products were translated into Polish. - October 06, 2016 - Stand By Soft Ltd

5th Anniversary for Total Fly Total Fly Air Charter Broker Celebrate 5 Years of Activities - October 02, 2016 - Total Fly

HyperSense Software Revamps Their Service Line Rethink the development process, add the human factor into mobile app development. HyperSense Software revamps their service line: Startup Product Strategy, UI/UX Design, Mobile App Development, Web Development, Dedicated team, their personal touch. - September 25, 2016 - HyperSense Software

Automatic Batch Photo Conversion and Editing for Windows and Mac Bits&Coffee has released BatchPhoto v. 4.2, an image manipulation application for Windows and macOS that lets photography professionals and enthusiasts enhance and manipulate hundreds of images in a single operation. Unlike software designed for family and home users, BatchPhoto is designed to help... - August 27, 2016 - BitsCoffee

Conectys Poised to Grow Global Headcount by 40% in 2016 Conectys, the award-winning, customer services and outsourcing solution provider, well on the way to achieve it's goal for 2020. - June 23, 2016 - Conectys Group

RationalPlan 4.13 – Documents Sharing, Automatic Email Notifications and Support for 1.5x HDPI Monitors RationalPlan 4.13 comes with new features within the web-based interface like the possibility to attach documents on tasks and projects, performance improvements, the possibility to see data from the entire portfolio of projects and automatic email notifications when assigning resources to tasks. For... - April 07, 2016 - Stand By Soft Ltd

Conectys Wins Gold Stevie® Award at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service Conectys, the global multilingual outsourcing solutions provider, is delighted to announce that it has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the “Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year” category at the tenth annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The... - March 10, 2016 - Conectys Group

Conectys Announces Cloud-Based Customer Service Platform ConectysOS 2.0 Conectys, the global multilingual outsourcing solutions provider, today announced the release of version 2.0 of its cloud-based customer service platform, ConectysOS. The new version of the platform continues to build on the principles of real-time, transparent and actionable customer insight. ConectysOS... - March 02, 2016 - Conectys Group

RationalPlan Project Management Software Translated to Russian Language Starting with the latest version, RationalPlan products are also available in the Russian language. Stand By Soft company hopes to better serve Russian users regarding their needs for project management software and at the same time to increase the number of users. This is a new market where RationalPlan... - February 26, 2016 - Stand By Soft Ltd

VAARCLOC Releases New Song "Ecdad" VAARCLOC, an instrumental metal music project from Romania releases a new song entitled "Ecdad." - February 12, 2016 - VA ART

Conectys Named BPO Firm of the Year at the CEE Shared Services and Outsourcing Awards Conectys, the global multilingual outsourcing solutions provider, is honoured to announce it received the distinction of BPO Firm of the Year at the 2016 CEE Shared Services and Outsourcing Awards. The Awards Gala took place on February 4th at the Intercontinental Hotel, in Warsaw, Poland, and was preceded... - February 10, 2016 - Conectys Group

RationalPlan – Retina Ready Project Management Software for Mac OS X Starting with version 4.12 RationalPlan offers support for Retina displays on Mac OS X platform. The interface is now sharper and uses high definition icons as per the specifications required by Apple. No more blurry fonts or images. RationalPlan is a project management software developed to assist... - January 28, 2016 - Stand By Soft Ltd

Conectys Expands to Taiwan Conectys, the multilingual outsourcing service provider, today announced the opening of its fifth global delivery site, in Taipei, Taiwan. - January 21, 2016 - Conectys Group

The Newest Mountain Road in Romania - Transbucegi Road – Now Included in Best of Transylvania Motorbike Tour by Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live Transbucegi Road reaching 1925m in altitude is now the newest mountain road in Romania. The road has been included in the motorbike tours organized by local adventure travel agencies starting 2016. - December 21, 2015 - Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live

Automating Photo Editing for Power-Users on Mac and PC Since 2005 Bits&Coffee is celebrating 10 years since it has released BatchPhoto in December 2005. With this occasion the company is releasing BatchPhoto v. 4.1. - December 12, 2015 - BitsCoffee

Beaglecat Launches eBook with Latest Internet Marketing Trends Beaglecat, an internet marketing agency specialized in lead generation for technology companies, has just launched an eBook with the latest internet marketing strategies that expert marketers use to get results. - December 10, 2015 - Beaglecat

The Business Shirt Meets Traditional Embroidery in the New ALISIA ENCO Collection Inspired by the authenticity and beauty of Romanian traditional embroideries, the new Traditionale collection combines the rigor of an impeccable business shirt with the simplicity of yesteryear embroidery in an unparalleled stylistic symphony. - November 29, 2015 - ALISIA ENCO

Essential Bazaar Supports and Helps People Learn Everything About Essential Oils Essential Bazaar is an essential oils website dedicated to one clear purpose. That is to provide complete and in-depth information about the use, the benefits, the advantages and disadvantages of using essential oils and carrier oils in skincare and mild health issues. All the tips and advices will be accompanied by recipes and DIY ideas. - November 25, 2015 - Essential Bazaar

RationalPlan 4.12 - Gantt Charts, Timesheets, Working Calendars – Project Planning in Just Minutes The latest version 4.12 for RationalPlan comes with a significant improvement for online project planning. Users can now manage their projects directly from a web-browser. - November 11, 2015 - Stand By Soft Ltd

123ContactForm Launches CaptainForm - a New WP Form Plugin, One Without Add-ons CaptainForm is a WordPress form plugin that allows users to create a wide range of forms and surveys right within their dashboard extremely fast. Captain form features pre-installed functionalities. Thus, all 3rd party integrations are a click away, no add-ons required. - November 07, 2015 - 123ContactForm

Sano Touring – A New Tourism Business, a New Perspective on Romania Monday, September 28th 2015, first working day after the International Day of Tourism, was launched Sano Touring website and services, www.sanotouring.eu. - October 03, 2015 - Sano Touring

Easily Watermark Photos with PhotoMarks for iPhone & iPad Bits&Coffee has released PhotoMarks 2, a universal iOS app that applies text and logo watermarks to photos and then shares them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or via Email. The text marks (watermarks) are fully customizable with a wide selection of fonts, a great color palette, and effects like:... - September 26, 2015 - BitsCoffee