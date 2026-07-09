South Africa News

Mr Pergola Cape Town Introduces Bosch GCL 2-160 Laser System for Improved Pergola Accuracy

Mr Pergola Cape Town has introduced the bosch gcl 2-160 professional self-levelling cross-line laser into its pergola installation workflow to improve setting out accuracy, alignment consistency, and installation efficiency across outdoor projects in Cape Town. - July 09, 2026 - Mr Pergola Cape Town

Forex Broker 500 Has Officially Launched Its Trader Toolkit, a Powerful Web-Based Application Designed to Help Traders Access Essential Tools

Forex Broker 500, a fast-growing global trading education platform, has officially launched its latest innovation—the Trader Toolkit, a powerful web-based application designed to simplify and enhance the trading experience for users worldwide. - May 22, 2026 - Forex Broker 500

ForexBroker500.com Expands Global Trading Education Platform to Help Traders Access Funded Account Opportunities

ForexBroker500.com announces the expansion of its global trading education hub, designed to help traders worldwide develop the skills, discipline, and strategies required to qualify for funded trading accounts and achieve long-term consistency. - May 21, 2026 - Forex Broker 500

Darshani Persadh, Co-Founder of DARJYO launches Skills Training for Female Animators in an AI World

Be a part of building inclusive pathways into the creative tech space for young female animation enthusiasts and creatives living with disabilities. Darshani Persadh, technical co-founder of DARJYO is launching a 4-week development workshop titled: “Skills Training for Female Animators in an AI World" in Durban, South Africa | July 2025. - July 01, 2025 - DARJYO

Monochrome Rainbow — A Triptych by Caelthorne

A visceral portrait series honouring Pride through gold, grief, and grace. - June 17, 2025 - Caelthorne Art

Introducing Rêve Laurus, a New Clothing Brand

Rêve Laurus: Where Style Meets Dreams Rêve Laurus, a new clothing brand, offering a fresh perspective on Premium clothing. Rêve Laurus believes that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, and its collection is designed to empower individuals to embrace their unique style... - February 17, 2025 - Rêve Laurus

eBululu.com Launches a New Range of Essential Goods

eBululu.com Launches a New Range of Essential Goods

eBululu.com is thrilled to announce its latest expansion into essential goods, including food, non-alcoholic beverages, cleaning products, hygiene items, and animal food supplies. Known for their commitment in household goods they have been working on offering quality and customer satisfaction... - January 11, 2025 - eBululu.com

SASSA Introduces Biometric Verification for Enhanced Grant Security

SASSA has rolled out biometric verification for SRD grant applications, ensuring enhanced security and fraud prevention. Beneficiaries will now undergo fingerprint or facial recognition checks to authenticate identity during the application and payment processes. This development aims to streamline operations and protect grant funds from fraudulent activity. - November 21, 2024 - SASSA GRANTS

Inextrix Technologies Participates in AfricaCom Expo: Shaping the Future of Connectivity

Inextrix Technologies, a leader in communication solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in AfricaCom Expo 2024 from November 11-14 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The event unites technology and telecom leaders to discuss the future of connectivity across Africa. Inextrix will showcase its expertise in WebRTC and VoIP, joining panels, discussions, and networking sessions to explore how advanced communication solutions can meet Africa's diverse needs. - November 08, 2024 - Inextrix Technologies Pvt Ltd

WiSolar Secures US$9 Million Revolving Credit from China for Its "Climate Zero Initiative"

WiSolar, a leading renewable energy company, is thrilled to announce it has successfully secured $9 million in revolving credit from Chinese financial institutions to support its ambitious “Climate Zero Initiative." This initiative aims to deploy solar electricity across 10 Nigerian... - October 16, 2024 - WiSolar

WiSolar Unveils the WIS 5.0L-B1 Battery: a Breakthrough in Solar Power Storage

WiSolar, a trailblazer in solar energy and green power solutions, is excited to announce the release of its latest innovation in energy storage, the WIS 5.0L-B1 Battery. This state-of-the-art lithium battery is designed to complement solar power systems, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and capacity for both residential and commercial users. - September 22, 2024 - WiSolar

iPOP! Alum Risa Raeanne Inspires Future Talent with KZN Bollywood Idol

iPOP! Alum Risa Raeanne Moodley, professionally known as Risa Raeanne, is making waves in the entertainment industry with her latest venture, KZN Bollywood Idol. KZN Bollywood Idol, a competition born from Risa's vision, is a beacon of hope for new local talent. With the successful completion of... - June 15, 2024 - iPOP! LA

DARJYO Charts New Course Into Agritech

A Tech-Infused Vision for the Future of Agriculture - February 22, 2024 - DARJYO

Trailer Manufacturer Doubles Orders for Vesconite Side-Tipper Trailer Bushings

In a testament to the outstanding performance and reliability of Vesconite self-lubricating bushings, a prominent South African side-tipper manufacturer has doubled its monthly orders for side-tipper bushings. This substantial increase in orders reflects the manufacturer's confidence in Vesconite... - October 10, 2023 - Vesconite

Emmanuel Katto's "Emka Foundation" to Make a Continuous Positive Impact in the Life of Unprivileged Children

Emmanuel Katto's "Emka Foundation" to Make a Continuous Positive Impact in the Life of Unprivileged Children

Africa is a continent which is rich in minerals, in which Uganda is a beautiful country but consists of deprived children. Emmanuel Katto through his “Emka Foundation” thrives to uplift the life of these children in various ways such as by ensuring the basic amenities of life such as food, health and education. - July 21, 2023 - Emka Foundation

Drive South Africa Launches Innovative Road Trip Explorer Tool to Revolutionise African Trip Planning

Drive South Africa Launches Innovative Road Trip Explorer Tool to Revolutionise African Trip Planning

Drive South Africa is offering the ultimate platform for planning unforgettable African road trips. Road Trip Explorer includes details of over 60 authentic African adventures experienced by real travellers from all over the world. - May 27, 2023 - Discover Africa Safaris

Practical Sessions on Energy Storage and Alternative Energy Solutions at Enlit Africa in May

Practical case studies, success stories and discussions on energy storage and alternative energy solutions will be featured in free-to-attend sessions at the upcoming Enlit Africa conference and expo, taking place from 16–18 May in Cape Town. “As the energy market evolves, the need for... - May 05, 2023 - Enlit Africa

MedicalAid.com Launches New Website

MedicalAid.com Launches New Website

MedicalAid.com recently launched its new website at a prestige venue in South Africa. - May 01, 2023 - MedicalAid.com

Africa’s Green Economy Summit Provided Extra Kick-Start for Green Invasion of the Continent

The hugely successful Africa’s Green Economy Summit held in February during the E-Fest in Cape Town, culminating in the sold-out Formula E championship race attended by more than 25-thousand people, “created that extra kick-start for the much-needed green invasion that our continent needs,” says David Ashdown, CEO of VUKA Group, organisers of the summit. - April 11, 2023 - Africa's Green Economy Summit

Addressing Energy Access a Key Discussion Point at Enlit Africa in Cape Town in May

The challenge of improving access to energy will be addressed at the upcoming Enlit Africa conference and expo when it returns to Cape Town from 16–18 May 2023. - April 03, 2023 - Enlit Africa

Premier Winde Lauds "Huge Potential" as Cape Town Welcomes Africa's Green Economy Summit Next Week

The Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will deliver the welcome address in the opening session at next week’s Africa’s Green Economy Summit on Wednesday, 22 February. - February 18, 2023 - Africa's Green Economy Summit

Introducing Ubuntu SBS: the Ultimate Small Business ERP Solution for South Africa

Ubuntu Small Business Solutions (Ubuntu SBS) is a robust and comprehensive small business ERP system designed to help businesses across South Africa streamline and optimize their operations. The software offers a wide range of features and tools that assist small businesses in managing their finances, inventory, customer relationships, and more. - January 19, 2023 - Ubuntu SBS

Africa’s Green Economy Summit Shows Commitment to Key Strategies for Investment-Ready Green Infrastructure Projects

The programme of Africa’s Green Economy Summit was announced this week. The summit is part of the E-Fest Cape Town that will culminate in the Formula E 2023 Cape Town E-Prix race in the same week on 25 February 2023. - December 16, 2022 - Africa's Green Economy Summit

Spotlight on the Future of Commerce at Next ECOM Africa in April 2023

Helping organisations become resilient and anti-fragile, focusing on the future of commerce and keeping up with the constantly evolving e-commerce sector will be at the heart of the upcoming ECOM Africa, taking place in Cape Town from 18–10 April 2023. - October 31, 2022 - ECOM Africa

E Fest Cape Town to Host Africa’s Green Economy Summit to Connect Capital to Projects in Feb Next Year

Cape Town has become a home to a thriving green economy, creating opportunities to invest in this innovative space. The E Fest in February 2023 offers a week of special events and entertainment to showcase sustainability, e-mobility and renewable energy solutions, underpinned by the international ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. - September 02, 2022 - Africa's Green Economy Summit

Learn from the CX-Perts at CEM Africa: NICE: NICE to Explain How to Get Up Close and Personal with Clients

Siva Pather, the MD of NICE Systems in South Africa, will reveal more about their CXone system during a workshop on the solutions display floor at the CEM Africa Summit's exhibition entitled: “Driving frictionless experiences for the contact centre and beyond” on the opening day on 23 August. - August 04, 2022 - CEM Africa

The Current Luggage Chaos at European Airports: CEM Africa to Focus on Meeting Customers' Expectations

The current luggage drama transpiring across Europe, with thousands of pieces of luggage going missing causing untold frustration, and how the airlines are communicating with their passengers, is a case study in customer experience (CX) waiting to be written. - July 31, 2022 - CEM Africa

CEM Africa Announces More International CX-Perts for Speaker Line-Up in August

Already known for connecting the CX sector’s biggest, best and brightest and sharing their success stories, the organisers of the CEM Africa Summit have announced the names of more experts who have not been featured on the speaker line-up of this long-running specialised CX gathering before. - July 29, 2022 - CEM Africa

Africa Leading Digital Transformation in Customer Experience (CX) as CEM Africa Gathers Leading Brands in August

McDonald’s, Vodacom, Nedbank, Spar, Dischem and Superbalist are just some of the successful consumer brands that will participate in the upcoming CEM* Africa Summit, taking place from 23–24 August in Cape Town. *CEM = Customer Experience Management “It is no secret that the... - June 15, 2022 - CEM Africa

SLICE2OWN Launches Innovative Luxury Second Home Co-ownership Platform in Cape Town

SLICE2OWN, the luxury vacation rental co-ownership platform, launches its managed co-ownership model in Cape Town. The holding company enables the proportional acquisition of high-quality holiday properties in Cape Town's top locations and takes over the administration and extensive services on site. - June 03, 2022 - Slice2own Holding Pty Ltd

Intiomale and Company Group's Statement Concerning the Rwanda Aggression in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Intiomale and Company Group condemn Rwanda's military aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has tragic consequences for the peace effort in the Great Lakes region, the population, threatens the East African Community and other regional communities' economic growth, as well as... - June 01, 2022 - Intiomale and Company Group

Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Newgroup (PTY) Ltd. and Sunpac (PTY) Ltd. for the Product Brands: Sela, My Natural & Muthi Medicine

Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between NewGroup and Sunpac (Pty) Ltd, with Sunpac acquiring NewGroup’s Sela, My Natural and Muthi Medicine brands. NewGroup (Pty) Ltd. is a private company owning several brands in the complementary medicines and natural beauty... - May 08, 2022 - Benchmark International

Worldpay FIS Partners with ECOM Africa as Card Payments Expand Rapidly on the Continent

The global merchant payment processing and services giant Worldpay from FIS is a lead sponsor at the upcoming ECOM Africa, taking place as a hybrid event from 4–5 May in Cape Town. This will be the eighth edition of this flagship, specialist gathering in the e-commerce, etailing, and fintech... - April 13, 2022 - ECOM Africa

Personalisation in Ecommerce Takes Centre Stage at ECOM Africa as It Returns to Cape Town as a Live Event

Successful etailers get personalisation right and differentiate themselves by pleasing an ever-demanding customer. This is according to Terry Southam, MD of ECOM Africa, which is returning as a hybrid event from 4–5 May in Cape Town. “The most successful businesses online currently know... - March 29, 2022 - ECOM Africa

The ONDO Solutions Enable the Set-Up of a Major Agri-Innovation Centre in South Africa

After more than a year of serious research on the market of South Africa, ONDO is now at the heart of a project for the set-up of a modern demo agri-innovation centre, featuring the first installations of ONDO automation solutions in the country. - March 14, 2022 - ONDO Smart Farming Solutions

St Joseph’s Home Shows Playing is for Everyone with Their Inclusive Play Park

St Joseph’s Home’s unique inclusive play park for its young patients is currently in focus in the DSTV ad campaign to kick off the “Keep them smiling” summer campaign. The all-new play park that has been specially customised for children with disabilities has added a new... - December 19, 2021 - St Joseph's Home

New 1000minds Tool to Assess Lion Cub Wellbeing in Wildlife Tourism Industry

Managers of controversial wildlife interaction facilities, such as lion farms and petting zoos, can use a new tool to assess if cubs are cared for in an ethical way. - December 04, 2021 - 1000minds

Why eTailers Are Missing Out on Billions in Sales: CEM Africa Features Latest SA Digital CX Report

From the "unboxing" of a new purchase to the many abandoned transactions that are costing online retailers billions - the marketing gurus behind The 2021 South African Digital Customer Experience Report will unpack the compelling, and sometimes, surprising results from the survey during... - November 05, 2021 - CEM Africa

CEM Africa Gathers Who’s Who of Ecommerce and CX Gurus

Some of the leading global and local pioneers in ecommerce and customer experience (CX) are set to share their insights, case studies and success stories at the upcoming CEM Africa from 10–11 November 2021. This follows the unprecedented, accelerated adoption of ecommerce and online shopping... - November 04, 2021 - CEM Africa

Rope Access Inspection is Now Offering a Range of Rope Access Training Courses

As a reputable company providing top-notch rope access services, Rope Access Inspection commits to train people who aspire to become competent rope access technicians. - November 04, 2021 - Rope Access Inspection

Africa Mining Forum to Showcase Industry’s Success in Its Commitment to ESG

The ESG principles, environment, social and governance, provide the inspiration and over-arching theme for the upcoming Africa Mining Forum, a tailored mining investment platform for junior miners, mid-cap companies and sustainable technology solutions providers, taking place in November. - October 22, 2021 - Africa Mining Forum

Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Open Learning Holdings (PTY) LTD and Kagiso Capital (PTY) LTD

Benchmark International is pleased to have advised Open Learning Holdings on the sale of their wholly-owned subsidiary, the Open Learning Group (Pty) Ltd, to Kagiso Capital (Pty) Ltd. Open Learning Group (Pty) Ltd (OLG) is a private Higher Education institution specialising in distance learning... - October 16, 2021 - Benchmark International

Multichoice, Shoprite, Woolworths, Superbalist and Others to Share Lessons in Customer Experience (CX) at CEM Africa in November

Customer experience (CX) experts from some of the most recognised and successful brands on the continent, including Multichoice, Woolworths, Shoprite, Superbalist, African Bank, DHL and Rand Merchant Bank, will share their successes, failures and lessons learnt during the next edition of CEM Africa Summit, taking place from 10–11 November 2021. - October 15, 2021 - CEM Africa

Legacy Hotels & Resorts Experience 15% Increase in Online Sales with RateTiger

10 group properties leverage RateTiger connectivity for business growth. - September 18, 2021 - eRevMax Inc.

Enlit Africa Confirms Sit-Down with Eskom GCE André de Ruyter in October

Leading power platform to focus on preparation for COP26 - September 11, 2021 - Enlit Africa

The Annual Stellenberg Garden Tour Has Gone Virtual for St Joseph’s Home

The annual open weekends of the Stellenberg Gardens in Cape Town have gone virtual and currently everyone can enjoy these spectacular grounds from the comfort and safety of their homes and contribute to a great cause at the same time. Since 2015, the Stellenberg Gardens, the home of Andrew and... - September 04, 2021 - St Joseph's Home

Taxi Industry Part of Discussions on Public Transport and e-Mobility at Smarter Mobility Africa in October

South Africa’s taxi industry will be well-represented during discussions on Gauteng’s plans for an integrated or single ticketing transport system that will take place during the third edition of Smarter Mobility Africa from 5–7 October 2021. The hybrid event (combination of... - September 01, 2021 - Smarter Mobility Africa

Enlit Africa is Back in October as Continent Prepares for COP26

“It’s about moving from theory to implementation, it’s time to get stuck in and become practical as the African continent transitions towards NetZero by 2050, and COP26 in November is a very important pitstop in that journey,” says Claire Volkwyn, programme director for... - August 25, 2021 - Enlit Africa

Help St Joseph's Home in Cape Town to Change 500 Nappies a Day

The Happy Nappy Drive of specialist paediatric care home in Cape Town, St. Joseph's Home is underway. - August 18, 2021 - St Joseph's Home

MRA’s Mining Elites in Africa is Back to Celebrate the Industry’s Sustainability Frontrunners

Two of the African mining industry’s most innovative brands have joined forces, which sees Mining Review Africa’s Mining Elites in Africa publication and Africa Mining Forum merge with a Digital Awards Ceremony and winners acknowledgements in November 2021. Now in its seventh year,... - July 07, 2021 - Mining Review Africa

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