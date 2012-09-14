PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Jordan Human Resources to Vinton Holdings Jordan HR is a niche human resources firm that specialises in the recruitment of medical practitioners, with a keen focus on Locum Pharmacists. The Tower Group, one of Vinton Holdings subsidiaries, has become a well-established and trusted brand over 39 years in the South African recruitment industry. - October 26, 2019 - Benchmark International

Innovative Free-to-List Mental Health Service Directory Improves Access to Mental Health Services TherapyRoute.com offers a free to list international mental health service directory that empowers visitors to find psychologists and other mental health service providers quickly. Innovative features include socially relevant filters (Black, LGBT+, Non-binary, female) and tools that enable professionals to create their own website and publish high quality content. - October 15, 2019 - Therapy Route

Benchmark International (South Africa) Closes 9 Deals in 9 Weeks Benchmark International’s South African office has experienced a sharp increase in deal flow and activity. The company reports having received 51% more non-disclosure agreements from interested parties and a 71% increase in the number of offers received for client businesses than in the corresponding... - October 10, 2019 - Benchmark International

International Indoor & Controlled Environment Agriculture Set for September Summit in Durban, South Africa Urban Agri World 2019 Summit, the third edition of the conference series highlighting progressive farming developments for the indoor agriculture industry, will be held next month on 17-18 September 2019 at the Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC), South Africa. This is the region's leading... - August 30, 2019 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

African Utility Week’s Industry Awards and African Power & Energy Elites Join Forces to Celebrate Continent’s Energy Pioneers The African Power & Energy Elites publication and the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards have aligned for their 2020 editions with a single nomination and selection process across a set of complementary categories. - August 11, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

WiSolar Set to Roll Out Their Prepaid Decentralized Solar Electricity Solution Across Africa Leading provider of innovative clean energy solutions, WiSolar, announces the launch of their Solar-as-a-Service product in Nigeria and South Africa. - July 25, 2019 - WiSolar

Nominations for the Global Power & Energy Elites Are Now Open The upcoming 2020 edition of the Global Power & Energy Elites aims to once again celebrate groundbreaking people and projects in the industry. - June 06, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites

Kruger-2-Kalahari Publishes New eBook to Help All Levels of Photographers Capture Stunning Wildlife Images in the Kruger Park This new 764-page eBook, published by Kruger-2-Kalahari, provides tips, tools and techniques to enable all levels of photographers to find and photograph the Kruger National Park's flora and fauna. - May 31, 2019 - Kruger-2-Kalahari

ClaimVantage Presents at Insurance Claims Management and Innovation Summit Disbursing claims is the sole reason for the existence of insurance companies, yet the industry drags behind. - May 29, 2019 - ClaimVantage

Syntech is Now the Exclusive South African Distributor of TaoTronics and RAVPower Syntech has been appointed as the exclusive South African distributor of two international consumer brands; TaoTronics and RAVPower. Both brands are owned by global electronics enterprise Sunvalley Group. Syntech is the latest addition to the global distribution network that facilitates millions of TaoTronics... - May 22, 2019 - Syntech

African Utility Week to Focus on Financing Energy Projects in Africa This year’s African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in Cape Town from 14-16 May dedicates a full three-day conference track to investment and finance in the energy sector. - April 29, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

ClaimVantage Business Development Manager, John Murphy Presents at Insurance Technologies Conference in Johannesburg New technologies will forever disrupt the way the insurance industry conducts its operations. - April 23, 2019 - ClaimVantage

ClaimVantage Presents at InsurTech 2019 Conference in South Africa ClaimVantage, a leading international provider of life claim management software solutions, will present at the InsurTech 2019 Conference being held in the Wanderers Club, Illovo on March 25th & 26th 2019. This conference explores all things InsurTech, arguing that InsurTech is the key to penetrating... - March 22, 2019 - ClaimVantage

African Utility Week Focuses on World Water Day on 22 March: "Leaving No One Behind" Water remains one of the key topics and discussion points at the annual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in Cape Town, where from 14-16 May, the conference will bring together experts from public and private sectors to support municipalities as they become more responsive and efficient in their water practices. - March 17, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa Announces Media Partnership with African News Agency The organisers of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, have announced that they have entered into a media partnership with African News Agency (ANA), a continent-wide multimedia content dissemination platform in the run-up to the event that is taking place from 14-16 May in Cape Town. - March 10, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa to Showcase Exciting Potential of Waste-to-Power Technology in Cape Town During the Future Cities conference track at African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in Cape Town in May, a case study will be presented on South Africa's first Waste Transformer at the N1 City Mall in Cape Town and will be followed by a discussion on how waste-to-energy plants can be made more competitive. - March 07, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa Announces Media Partnership with CNN The organisers of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, have announced that they have entered into a media partnership with the global news organisation and broadcaster CNN in the run-up to the event that is taking place from 14-16 May in Cape Town. The South African Minister of Energy, Honourable... - March 03, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

SA Energy Minister Jeff Radebe to Present Keynote Address Again at African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in May Addressing the current landscape of water and energy projects all over the subcontinent, African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, in collaboration with the Department of Energy, is proud to announce the confirmation of the South African Minister of Energy, Honourable Jeff Radebe, who will form part... - February 21, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

Nominations flooding in for African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards in Cape Town in May The power and water industries on the continent have responded with enthusiasm to the latest call for nominations for the sixth edition of the annual African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards that returns to Cape Town on 15 May 2019. - February 08, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

African Utility Week Returns to Cape Town in May with Latest Updates and Success Stories in Power, Energy and Water Africa's Mother City to welcome back 10,000+ energy and water professionals in May when African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa return. - February 03, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

ClaimVantage Exhibits at Biennial AUCC Conference in Cape Town Embrace Technology or risk being left behind. - February 01, 2019 - ClaimVantage

African Utility Week Gets Seal of Approval from U.S. Department of Commerce for Greater American Presence at the Event The 19th edition of the multi-award-winning African Utility Week conference and exhibition in Cape Town has obtained official U.S. Trade Fair Certification from the U.S. Department of Commerce, paving the way for a greater American participation at the event in Cape Town from 14-16 May next year. Along... - November 30, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

SA's Knife Capital Invests in Pharmaceutical Temperature Monitoring Solution: PharmaScout Knife’s investment in PharmaScout will accelerate product rollout to pharmacies, medical practitioners and pharmaceutical warehouses and enhance new product development for the international market. - November 08, 2018 - KNF Ventures

GGDA Partners with African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit in Sandton This Week The opening session of the African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit in Sandton this week will feature keynote addresses by Mr Muzi Mathema, the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency’s Acting Group Executive: Trade, Investment and Regulatory Enablement, as well as the CEO of the Gauteng Industrial Development Zone, Mrs Seipati Mangadi. - October 11, 2018 - African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit

Utility Systems Partners with African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit in Sandton in October The organisers of the African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit have announced the gold sponsorship of Utility Systems, an industry leader in the field of remote communicating electronic water control valves and STS prepayment devices. The opportunities and challenges in the South African property... - September 29, 2018 - African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit

African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit to Focus on Affordable Housing, Mixed Use Projects, New Tech in Property Affordable housing, mixed use development projects and the impact of new technology and the Internet of Things on the commercial, industrial and residential landscape are just some of the topics of discussion on the future of the South African property sector at the upcoming African Real Estate &... - September 20, 2018 - African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit

Exigent Wins Innovation Award Two Years in a Row The leading alternative legal services provider won an African Legal Award for its transformational due diligence project with Imperial Logistics. - September 14, 2018 - Exigent

Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Logicalis South Africa and the Clarotech Group Benchmark International is pleased to announce the completion of a transaction between Logicalis South Africa (Pty) Ltd and the Clarotech group of companies including Clarotech Holdings (Pty) Ltd & Clarotech Consulting (Pty) Ltd. The deal was concluded by the transaction team based at the mid-market... - September 08, 2018 - Benchmark International

African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit to Feature Leading Ladies in the Real Estate Development Sectors Women are front and centre in this year’s speaker line-up for the African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit that returns to Sandton in South Africa from 11-12 October this year. - August 23, 2018 - African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit

Kwese Iflix Brings the NBA Africa 2018 Game Live to Mobile Users Across the Continent Kwesé iflix – the game-changing digital entertainment platform formed through a joint venture between Econet Media and iflix – is thrilled to announce it is making the NBA Africa Game 2018, the NBA’s third ever game in Africa, available to millions of basketball fans throughout the continent live on its mobile app for free. - August 04, 2018 - Kwesé iflix

Will the African Utility of the Future be a Lion, Hyena, a White Elephant or a Herd of Elephants? – GIBS Study A brand new study into the future of African power utilities and the challenges they face has highlighted four possible scenarios of what the continent’s energy sector will look like by the year 2030. - August 03, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

Strutfast Achieves Latest ISO Quality Accreditation Strutfast is delighted to announce that they have recently been successfully independently audited and deemed to comply with the highly sought after International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification, which acknowledges the Strutfast Business Management System (SBMS). The transition... - July 19, 2018 - Strutfast

Marcus Evans Gearing Towards Governance Forecast of Tomorrow 3rd Annual GRC Africa will be bringing you acclaimed speakers, world renowned thought leaders, and an award winning trainer who will come together to share and debate latest insights and gear you up towards building a bullet proof and ethical GRC function of the future. - July 11, 2018 - Marcus Evans Group

Marcus Evans Brings in Experts to Address Affordability and Accessibility in Housing Market 5th Annual Affordable Housing Africa seeks to create the perfect platform for the public, private and financial sector stakeholders to discuss and debate solutions to tackle and close Africa’s housing gap in line with urbanisation, as well as, identify solutions that are tailored to local needs, where governments, business, and citizens all need to step up to the challenge. More concerted efforts are needed to establish affordable housing. - July 05, 2018 - Marcus Evans Group

The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises© and Leading Enterprises, INFINITI HR, Hosts “The President’s Club” in Cape Town, South Africa Leading human resources outsourcing firm honors The President's Club for the sixth year in a row. - June 10, 2018 - Infiniti HR

Indian Energy Companies Ready to do Business at African Utility Week “Indian utility vendors and services will find a huge market and scope in Africa, especially in South Africa’s energy sector,” says Dr. Rajeev Singh, the Director General and CEO of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). The ICC represents India at the upcoming African Utility Week from... - May 11, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

Finalists Announced for African Utility Week Industry Awards Show Continent-Wide Success and Buy-in The fifth annual African Utility Week Industry Awards in Cape Town received nominations from far and wide for the 12 different categories celebrating excellence in the energy and water industries. - May 10, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

African Utility Week Announces Diamond Sponsorship by Longstanding Partner Lucy Electric African Utility Week has announced that Lucy Electric, a longstanding partner of the event, will be the exclusive diamond sponsor at this year’s exhibition and conference in Cape Town from 15-17 May. Lucy Electric is a highly respected industry leader in secondary distribution solutions with more... - May 04, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

An African First - Ground-Breaking Research Survey Launched Into Boards of Privately-Held Companies and Family Businesses Remuneration and performance of boards of directors has been the subject of extensive conceptualisation and empirical research over many years. Internationally most of this research has dealt with European and American based companies. Alternatively, and particularly in Africa, it has focused on listed... - April 20, 2018 - Sirdar Group

STSA at African Utility Week: What Every Prepaid Electricity User and Provider Should Know Approximately seven million prepaid electricity meters in South Africa need to be reset before November 2024 as the system that runs the credit tokens will run out of numbers at this time and all existing meters will stop accepting credit tokens. The STSA will help the industry prepare for TID rollover at African Utility Week. - April 14, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

African Utility Week Survey Shows That Energy and Water Sectors Are Excited by Solar PV and Distributed Generation But View Corruption as Biggest Challenge Solar PV is overwhelmingly seen as the most promising generation source for Africa while corruption, skills gaps and access to finance are some of the biggest challenges that power and water professionals face in their industries. This is according to a survey by the organisers of African Utility Week... - March 31, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

African Utility Week Celebrates World Water Day by Looking to Nature for the Answers Nature or Water, exploring how we can use nature to overcome the water challenges of the 21st century is the theme of this year‘s World Water Day which is on 22 March. The scientific discipline of biomimicry employs the same approach. Biomimicry = nature’s genius "Every so often an... - March 15, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

African Utility Week Nuclear Expert Says Nuclear Build’s Contribution to South Africa’s GDP Will be "Staggering" “Nuclear energy is certainly not any more expensive than any other energy source,” says nuclear expert Dr Anthonie Cilliers, explaining that “the large 9600MW nuclear programme has created an impression of a single expensive mega-project, when in fact the purpose of the fleet approach... - March 10, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

Energy Sector: African Utility Week to Focus on Why Things Are Looking Up The energy sector is a clear winner emerging from the South African cabinet shuffle earlier this week says the editor of the energy trade publication ESI Africa, Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl. She explains: “President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempt to sweep his inherited cabinet clean on Monday night... - March 02, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

Marcus Evans Leading the Future Leaders of Tomorrow to Thrive in the C-Suite Through Strategic Transformation Leading the future leaders of tomorrow to thrive in the C-suite through a strategic transformation while realigning their skills to increase business revenue. - February 26, 2018 - Marcus Evans Group

Marcus Evans - Reimagining the Idea of a City to Enhance Liveability Attend this 4th Annual City Development Africa: Smart Growth & Digital Transformation event to learn how to address the challenges, examine critical issues, explore how this sector can grow and how to deliver more using innovative technology and solutions thereby taking advantage of the unprecedented opportunities in this sector. - February 26, 2018 - Marcus Evans Group

ESI Africa to Host Water Expert Webinar on Technology to Overcome Cape Town's Impending Day Zero ESI Africa is hosting a live free-to-attend webinar discussion on Thursday, 8 March 2018, addressing the current water situation in the City of Cape Town, South Africa and the available technologies, strategies and solutions, to overcome the challenge. - February 18, 2018 - ESI Africa

African Utility Week to Focus Strongly on Meeting the Continent’s Water Demand in Cape Town in May African Utility Week will have a strong focus on water again this year from 15-17 May in Cape Town when the strategic water conference will showcase how partnerships, financial models and latest technological advances can make the greatest impact in meeting Africa's water demand. - February 09, 2018 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

Spintelligent Events African Utility Week, Agritech Expo Zambia and Property Buyer Show Winners Again at AAXO ROAR Awards Leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser Spintelligent has won four major awards again at the *ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards in Johannesburg which honoured excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent during 2017. The awards are organised by the Association... - February 06, 2018 - Spintelligent