South Africa News
Mr Pergola Cape Town Introduces Bosch GCL 2-160 Laser System for Improved Pergola Accuracy
Mr Pergola Cape Town has introduced the bosch gcl 2-160 professional self-levelling cross-line laser into its pergola installation workflow to improve setting out accuracy, alignment consistency, and installation efficiency across outdoor projects in Cape Town. - July 09, 2026 - Mr Pergola Cape Town
Forex Broker 500 Has Officially Launched Its Trader Toolkit, a Powerful Web-Based Application Designed to Help Traders Access Essential Tools
Forex Broker 500, a fast-growing global trading education platform, has officially launched its latest innovation—the Trader Toolkit, a powerful web-based application designed to simplify and enhance the trading experience for users worldwide. - May 22, 2026 - Forex Broker 500
ForexBroker500.com Expands Global Trading Education Platform to Help Traders Access Funded Account Opportunities
ForexBroker500.com announces the expansion of its global trading education hub, designed to help traders worldwide develop the skills, discipline, and strategies required to qualify for funded trading accounts and achieve long-term consistency. - May 21, 2026 - Forex Broker 500
Darshani Persadh, Co-Founder of DARJYO launches Skills Training for Female Animators in an AI World
Be a part of building inclusive pathways into the creative tech space for young female animation enthusiasts and creatives living with disabilities. Darshani Persadh, technical co-founder of DARJYO is launching a 4-week development workshop titled: “Skills Training for Female Animators in an AI World" in Durban, South Africa | July 2025. - July 01, 2025 - DARJYO
Monochrome Rainbow — A Triptych by Caelthorne
A visceral portrait series honouring Pride through gold, grief, and grace. - June 17, 2025 - Caelthorne Art
Introducing Rêve Laurus, a New Clothing Brand
Rêve Laurus: Where Style Meets Dreams Rêve Laurus, a new clothing brand, offering a fresh perspective on Premium clothing. Rêve Laurus believes that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, and its collection is designed to empower individuals to embrace their unique style... - February 17, 2025 - Rêve Laurus
eBululu.com Launches a New Range of Essential Goods
eBululu.com is thrilled to announce its latest expansion into essential goods, including food, non-alcoholic beverages, cleaning products, hygiene items, and animal food supplies. Known for their commitment in household goods they have been working on offering quality and customer satisfaction... - January 11, 2025 - eBululu.com
SASSA Introduces Biometric Verification for Enhanced Grant Security
SASSA has rolled out biometric verification for SRD grant applications, ensuring enhanced security and fraud prevention. Beneficiaries will now undergo fingerprint or facial recognition checks to authenticate identity during the application and payment processes. This development aims to streamline operations and protect grant funds from fraudulent activity. - November 21, 2024 - SASSA GRANTS
Inextrix Technologies Participates in AfricaCom Expo: Shaping the Future of Connectivity
Inextrix Technologies, a leader in communication solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in AfricaCom Expo 2024 from November 11-14 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The event unites technology and telecom leaders to discuss the future of connectivity across Africa. Inextrix will showcase its expertise in WebRTC and VoIP, joining panels, discussions, and networking sessions to explore how advanced communication solutions can meet Africa's diverse needs. - November 08, 2024 - Inextrix Technologies Pvt Ltd
WiSolar Secures US$9 Million Revolving Credit from China for Its "Climate Zero Initiative"
WiSolar, a leading renewable energy company, is thrilled to announce it has successfully secured $9 million in revolving credit from Chinese financial institutions to support its ambitious “Climate Zero Initiative." This initiative aims to deploy solar electricity across 10 Nigerian... - October 16, 2024 - WiSolar
WiSolar Unveils the WIS 5.0L-B1 Battery: a Breakthrough in Solar Power Storage
WiSolar, a trailblazer in solar energy and green power solutions, is excited to announce the release of its latest innovation in energy storage, the WIS 5.0L-B1 Battery. This state-of-the-art lithium battery is designed to complement solar power systems, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and capacity for both residential and commercial users. - September 22, 2024 - WiSolar
iPOP! Alum Risa Raeanne Inspires Future Talent with KZN Bollywood Idol
iPOP! Alum Risa Raeanne Moodley, professionally known as Risa Raeanne, is making waves in the entertainment industry with her latest venture, KZN Bollywood Idol. KZN Bollywood Idol, a competition born from Risa's vision, is a beacon of hope for new local talent. With the successful completion of... - June 15, 2024 - iPOP! LA
DARJYO Charts New Course Into Agritech
A Tech-Infused Vision for the Future of Agriculture - February 22, 2024 - DARJYO
Trailer Manufacturer Doubles Orders for Vesconite Side-Tipper Trailer Bushings
In a testament to the outstanding performance and reliability of Vesconite self-lubricating bushings, a prominent South African side-tipper manufacturer has doubled its monthly orders for side-tipper bushings. This substantial increase in orders reflects the manufacturer's confidence in Vesconite... - October 10, 2023 - Vesconite
Emmanuel Katto's "Emka Foundation" to Make a Continuous Positive Impact in the Life of Unprivileged Children
Africa is a continent which is rich in minerals, in which Uganda is a beautiful country but consists of deprived children. Emmanuel Katto through his “Emka Foundation” thrives to uplift the life of these children in various ways such as by ensuring the basic amenities of life such as food, health and education. - July 21, 2023 - Emka Foundation
Drive South Africa Launches Innovative Road Trip Explorer Tool to Revolutionise African Trip Planning
Drive South Africa is offering the ultimate platform for planning unforgettable African road trips. Road Trip Explorer includes details of over 60 authentic African adventures experienced by real travellers from all over the world. - May 27, 2023 - Discover Africa Safaris
Practical Sessions on Energy Storage and Alternative Energy Solutions at Enlit Africa in May
Practical case studies, success stories and discussions on energy storage and alternative energy solutions will be featured in free-to-attend sessions at the upcoming Enlit Africa conference and expo, taking place from 16–18 May in Cape Town. “As the energy market evolves, the need for... - May 05, 2023 - Enlit Africa
MedicalAid.com Launches New Website
MedicalAid.com recently launched its new website at a prestige venue in South Africa. - May 01, 2023 - MedicalAid.com
Africa’s Green Economy Summit Provided Extra Kick-Start for Green Invasion of the Continent
The hugely successful Africa’s Green Economy Summit held in February during the E-Fest in Cape Town, culminating in the sold-out Formula E championship race attended by more than 25-thousand people, “created that extra kick-start for the much-needed green invasion that our continent needs,” says David Ashdown, CEO of VUKA Group, organisers of the summit. - April 11, 2023 - Africa's Green Economy Summit
Addressing Energy Access a Key Discussion Point at Enlit Africa in Cape Town in May
The challenge of improving access to energy will be addressed at the upcoming Enlit Africa conference and expo when it returns to Cape Town from 16–18 May 2023. - April 03, 2023 - Enlit Africa
Premier Winde Lauds "Huge Potential" as Cape Town Welcomes Africa's Green Economy Summit Next Week
The Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will deliver the welcome address in the opening session at next week’s Africa’s Green Economy Summit on Wednesday, 22 February. - February 18, 2023 - Africa's Green Economy Summit
Introducing Ubuntu SBS: the Ultimate Small Business ERP Solution for South Africa
Ubuntu Small Business Solutions (Ubuntu SBS) is a robust and comprehensive small business ERP system designed to help businesses across South Africa streamline and optimize their operations. The software offers a wide range of features and tools that assist small businesses in managing their finances, inventory, customer relationships, and more. - January 19, 2023 - Ubuntu SBS
Africa’s Green Economy Summit Shows Commitment to Key Strategies for Investment-Ready Green Infrastructure Projects
The programme of Africa’s Green Economy Summit was announced this week. The summit is part of the E-Fest Cape Town that will culminate in the Formula E 2023 Cape Town E-Prix race in the same week on 25 February 2023. - December 16, 2022 - Africa's Green Economy Summit
Spotlight on the Future of Commerce at Next ECOM Africa in April 2023
Helping organisations become resilient and anti-fragile, focusing on the future of commerce and keeping up with the constantly evolving e-commerce sector will be at the heart of the upcoming ECOM Africa, taking place in Cape Town from 18–10 April 2023. - October 31, 2022 - ECOM Africa
E Fest Cape Town to Host Africa’s Green Economy Summit to Connect Capital to Projects in Feb Next Year
Cape Town has become a home to a thriving green economy, creating opportunities to invest in this innovative space. The E Fest in February 2023 offers a week of special events and entertainment to showcase sustainability, e-mobility and renewable energy solutions, underpinned by the international ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. - September 02, 2022 - Africa's Green Economy Summit
Learn from the CX-Perts at CEM Africa: NICE: NICE to Explain How to Get Up Close and Personal with Clients
Siva Pather, the MD of NICE Systems in South Africa, will reveal more about their CXone system during a workshop on the solutions display floor at the CEM Africa Summit's exhibition entitled: “Driving frictionless experiences for the contact centre and beyond” on the opening day on 23 August. - August 04, 2022 - CEM Africa
The Current Luggage Chaos at European Airports: CEM Africa to Focus on Meeting Customers' Expectations
The current luggage drama transpiring across Europe, with thousands of pieces of luggage going missing causing untold frustration, and how the airlines are communicating with their passengers, is a case study in customer experience (CX) waiting to be written. - July 31, 2022 - CEM Africa
CEM Africa Announces More International CX-Perts for Speaker Line-Up in August
Already known for connecting the CX sector’s biggest, best and brightest and sharing their success stories, the organisers of the CEM Africa Summit have announced the names of more experts who have not been featured on the speaker line-up of this long-running specialised CX gathering before. - July 29, 2022 - CEM Africa
Africa Leading Digital Transformation in Customer Experience (CX) as CEM Africa Gathers Leading Brands in August
McDonald’s, Vodacom, Nedbank, Spar, Dischem and Superbalist are just some of the successful consumer brands that will participate in the upcoming CEM* Africa Summit, taking place from 23–24 August in Cape Town. *CEM = Customer Experience Management “It is no secret that the... - June 15, 2022 - CEM Africa
SLICE2OWN Launches Innovative Luxury Second Home Co-ownership Platform in Cape Town
SLICE2OWN, the luxury vacation rental co-ownership platform, launches its managed co-ownership model in Cape Town. The holding company enables the proportional acquisition of high-quality holiday properties in Cape Town's top locations and takes over the administration and extensive services on site. - June 03, 2022 - Slice2own Holding Pty Ltd
Intiomale and Company Group's Statement Concerning the Rwanda Aggression in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Intiomale and Company Group condemn Rwanda's military aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has tragic consequences for the peace effort in the Great Lakes region, the population, threatens the East African Community and other regional communities' economic growth, as well as... - June 01, 2022 - Intiomale and Company Group
Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Newgroup (PTY) Ltd. and Sunpac (PTY) Ltd. for the Product Brands: Sela, My Natural & Muthi Medicine
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between NewGroup and Sunpac (Pty) Ltd, with Sunpac acquiring NewGroup’s Sela, My Natural and Muthi Medicine brands. NewGroup (Pty) Ltd. is a private company owning several brands in the complementary medicines and natural beauty... - May 08, 2022 - Benchmark International
Worldpay FIS Partners with ECOM Africa as Card Payments Expand Rapidly on the Continent
The global merchant payment processing and services giant Worldpay from FIS is a lead sponsor at the upcoming ECOM Africa, taking place as a hybrid event from 4–5 May in Cape Town. This will be the eighth edition of this flagship, specialist gathering in the e-commerce, etailing, and fintech... - April 13, 2022 - ECOM Africa
Personalisation in Ecommerce Takes Centre Stage at ECOM Africa as It Returns to Cape Town as a Live Event
Successful etailers get personalisation right and differentiate themselves by pleasing an ever-demanding customer. This is according to Terry Southam, MD of ECOM Africa, which is returning as a hybrid event from 4–5 May in Cape Town. “The most successful businesses online currently know... - March 29, 2022 - ECOM Africa
The ONDO Solutions Enable the Set-Up of a Major Agri-Innovation Centre in South Africa
After more than a year of serious research on the market of South Africa, ONDO is now at the heart of a project for the set-up of a modern demo agri-innovation centre, featuring the first installations of ONDO automation solutions in the country. - March 14, 2022 - ONDO Smart Farming Solutions
St Joseph’s Home Shows Playing is for Everyone with Their Inclusive Play Park
St Joseph’s Home’s unique inclusive play park for its young patients is currently in focus in the DSTV ad campaign to kick off the “Keep them smiling” summer campaign. The all-new play park that has been specially customised for children with disabilities has added a new... - December 19, 2021 - St Joseph's Home
New 1000minds Tool to Assess Lion Cub Wellbeing in Wildlife Tourism Industry
Managers of controversial wildlife interaction facilities, such as lion farms and petting zoos, can use a new tool to assess if cubs are cared for in an ethical way. - December 04, 2021 - 1000minds
Why eTailers Are Missing Out on Billions in Sales: CEM Africa Features Latest SA Digital CX Report
From the "unboxing" of a new purchase to the many abandoned transactions that are costing online retailers billions - the marketing gurus behind The 2021 South African Digital Customer Experience Report will unpack the compelling, and sometimes, surprising results from the survey during... - November 05, 2021 - CEM Africa
CEM Africa Gathers Who’s Who of Ecommerce and CX Gurus
Some of the leading global and local pioneers in ecommerce and customer experience (CX) are set to share their insights, case studies and success stories at the upcoming CEM Africa from 10–11 November 2021. This follows the unprecedented, accelerated adoption of ecommerce and online shopping... - November 04, 2021 - CEM Africa
Rope Access Inspection is Now Offering a Range of Rope Access Training Courses
As a reputable company providing top-notch rope access services, Rope Access Inspection commits to train people who aspire to become competent rope access technicians. - November 04, 2021 - Rope Access Inspection
Africa Mining Forum to Showcase Industry’s Success in Its Commitment to ESG
The ESG principles, environment, social and governance, provide the inspiration and over-arching theme for the upcoming Africa Mining Forum, a tailored mining investment platform for junior miners, mid-cap companies and sustainable technology solutions providers, taking place in November. - October 22, 2021 - Africa Mining Forum
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Open Learning Holdings (PTY) LTD and Kagiso Capital (PTY) LTD
Benchmark International is pleased to have advised Open Learning Holdings on the sale of their wholly-owned subsidiary, the Open Learning Group (Pty) Ltd, to Kagiso Capital (Pty) Ltd. Open Learning Group (Pty) Ltd (OLG) is a private Higher Education institution specialising in distance learning... - October 16, 2021 - Benchmark International
Multichoice, Shoprite, Woolworths, Superbalist and Others to Share Lessons in Customer Experience (CX) at CEM Africa in November
Customer experience (CX) experts from some of the most recognised and successful brands on the continent, including Multichoice, Woolworths, Shoprite, Superbalist, African Bank, DHL and Rand Merchant Bank, will share their successes, failures and lessons learnt during the next edition of CEM Africa Summit, taking place from 10–11 November 2021. - October 15, 2021 - CEM Africa
Legacy Hotels & Resorts Experience 15% Increase in Online Sales with RateTiger
10 group properties leverage RateTiger connectivity for business growth. - September 18, 2021 - eRevMax Inc.
Enlit Africa Confirms Sit-Down with Eskom GCE André de Ruyter in October
Leading power platform to focus on preparation for COP26 - September 11, 2021 - Enlit Africa
The Annual Stellenberg Garden Tour Has Gone Virtual for St Joseph’s Home
The annual open weekends of the Stellenberg Gardens in Cape Town have gone virtual and currently everyone can enjoy these spectacular grounds from the comfort and safety of their homes and contribute to a great cause at the same time. Since 2015, the Stellenberg Gardens, the home of Andrew and... - September 04, 2021 - St Joseph's Home
Taxi Industry Part of Discussions on Public Transport and e-Mobility at Smarter Mobility Africa in October
South Africa’s taxi industry will be well-represented during discussions on Gauteng’s plans for an integrated or single ticketing transport system that will take place during the third edition of Smarter Mobility Africa from 5–7 October 2021. The hybrid event (combination of... - September 01, 2021 - Smarter Mobility Africa
Enlit Africa is Back in October as Continent Prepares for COP26
“It’s about moving from theory to implementation, it’s time to get stuck in and become practical as the African continent transitions towards NetZero by 2050, and COP26 in November is a very important pitstop in that journey,” says Claire Volkwyn, programme director for... - August 25, 2021 - Enlit Africa
Help St Joseph's Home in Cape Town to Change 500 Nappies a Day
The Happy Nappy Drive of specialist paediatric care home in Cape Town, St. Joseph's Home is underway. - August 18, 2021 - St Joseph's Home
MRA’s Mining Elites in Africa is Back to Celebrate the Industry’s Sustainability Frontrunners
Two of the African mining industry’s most innovative brands have joined forces, which sees Mining Review Africa’s Mining Elites in Africa publication and Africa Mining Forum merge with a Digital Awards Ceremony and winners acknowledgements in November 2021. Now in its seventh year,... - July 07, 2021 - Mining Review Africa