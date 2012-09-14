PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RoboMarkets Receives Best Trading Execution Award at Professional Trader Awards 2019 in London RoboMarkets, a European company and a prominent provider of investment services on global financial markets, is pleased to announce the reception of the Best Trading Execution award at the prestigious Professional Trader Awards 2019. Winners in different nominations were decided by the poll conducted... - December 18, 2019 - RoboMarkets

cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made available... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

cTrader Web 3.4 Offers Pencil Tool & Line Study Extension Spotware has now announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.4 version. The update comes equipped with further tools for improved trader convenience and interface personalization. In particular, the Pencil Tool and brand-new extensions of the Line Study Tools ensure brokers can provide their traders with... - November 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Social Media Pictures Led Stalker to His Victim’s Home: How to Avoid Risk Online NordVPN's Expert Provides Tips on How to Protect Yourself and Your Photos Online - November 22, 2019 - NordVPN

NetShop Internet Services is Announced as the “Best iGaming Service Provider 2019” at the SEG Awards 2019 Not long after winning its very first Industry Award at CEEGC 2019 in Budapest, the leading Data Center Provider, NetShop ISP, has been voted as the “Best iGaming Service Provider (Hosting Services) 2019” during the South European Gaming Awards in Milan, Italy. The strategic location of... - November 14, 2019 - NetShop

Spotware Announces Integration of cTrader with Prime of Prime Broker and Liquidity Provider, IS Prime Spotware, a leading financial technology provider, offering comprehensive trading solutions is proud to announce its partnership with multi-award winning IS Prime, an FCA regulated Prime of Prime and Liquidity Provider. IS Prime is one of the latest key additions to Spotware’s extensive list of... - October 19, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

NordVPN: Five Things You Must Teach Your Parents to be Safe Online Report Finds Record-High Internet Use Among Older Generation. - October 18, 2019 - NordVPN

NordVPN: This Year, Hackers Can Get Inside Your Kids Classroom Many Schools Have Unsecure Wi-Fi Networks That Can be Easily Hacked. - September 30, 2019 - NordVPN

Top 5 Common Online Threats That Parents Should Know Daniel Markuson, NordVPN’s digital privacy expert, provides a list of the 5 most common problems that school-age children encounter online. - September 22, 2019 - NordVPN

NordVPN: Five Common Mistakes We All Make on Social Media NordVPN Digital Privacy Expert Explains Our Social Media Behavior and How to Improve It. - September 17, 2019 - NordVPN

MetaQuotes' MetaTrader 5 Platform Has Become Available to LegacyFX Traders The largest financial software developer, MetaQuotes Software, has announced that international LegacyFX broker clients can now trade over 200 financial instruments using the desktop and mobile platforms. The company offers access to Forex currency pairs, as well as contracts for indices, precious metals and commodities. - September 10, 2019 - LegacyFX

2019 FIBA World Cup: How to Stay Safe Online in China Tips on How to Avoid Cybersecurity Issues During Big Public Events - September 05, 2019 - NordVPN

NordVPN's Comment on Facebook Privacy Restrictions Will Social Network Protect Your Data? - August 09, 2019 - NordVPN

cTrader Desktop 3.6 Version Comes with Custom UI Spotware has announced the release of its cTrader Desktop 3.6 version, which not only comes equipped with a series of bug fix, performance improvement and user experience perks, but also reveals an entirely new page in Automate.API user interface customization. “For the cTrader Desktop 3.6 update,... - July 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

NordVPN: Younger Children Are Using Digital Devices More Than Ever Before A Study Reveals Most Common Children’s Online Activities and Occurring Threats - July 19, 2019 - NordVPN

NordVPN: How Stolen Data is Sold and Used Learn How Your Data Can be Stolen, Where it Goes Afterwards, and How You Can Protect Yourself - July 10, 2019 - NordVPN

NordVPN Provides Tips for Businesses on How to Protect Themselves from Data Breaches How Not to Lose Your Customers Because of a Data Breach - July 03, 2019 - NordVPN

cTrader Live Chat to be Integrated with Blinger.io Spotware has partnered up with Blinger.io, the omnichannel solution for customer communication, to deliver outstanding customer support on the cTrader trading platform. The prime plan of action involves an integration of cTrader Live Chat with Blinger.io. Blinger.io combines the most popular messaging... - June 21, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Tips from NordVPN on How to Reduce the Risks of Connected Toys Smart Toys Are Vulnerable: Hackers Can Spy on Parents and Talk to Children - June 20, 2019 - NordVPN

Spotware’s cTrader Platform Welcomes Purple Trading to Its List of Successful Brokerages Spotware, a leading trading platform development company, has announced the provision of the cTrader platform to Purple Trading － a widely-known, professional broker. - June 08, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

NordVPN: European Net Neutrality is Under Attack When the US destroyed its net neutrality, Europeans looked on secure in the thought that their net neutrality would be respected by the EU and its Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Unfortunately, this is not the case. Net neutrality is under attack by ISPs in the EU as well. - May 31, 2019 - NordVPN

Spotware’s New cTrader Web 3.3 Comes with FXStreet & Autochartist Tools Spotware, an expert in building trading solutions, has announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.3 version. The platform is now integrated with top fundamental and technical analysis tools in the market - FXStreet Economic Calendar and Autochartist Market Analysis, helping traders to take more informed... - May 29, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

NordVPN Enters the Canadian Cybersecurity Market NordVPN Partners with London Drugs to Make VPNs Even More Accessible for Canadian Users - May 18, 2019 - NordVPN

EPSCO-RA Announce Sponsorship of LISW 2019 Global maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor London International Shipping Week. - April 08, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

Spotware Has Announced That cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta Has Been Released Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced that cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta has been released showcasing a new look that very much resembles and shares the benefits of cTrader Web. Commenting on the launch, Panagiotis Charalampous, Head of Community Management at Spotware stated:... - March 12, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

RoboMarkets Reduces Spreads for Indices RoboMarkets, a European broker, announces a new promotion for the Company’s clients. From March 1st to May 31st 2019, conditions for trading Indices will be very much improved. Within the framework of the promotion, spreads for trading DE30 are significantly reduced as well as the commission for... - March 05, 2019 - RoboMarkets

StarLadder and LOOT.BET Collaborate to Host CS:GO Analytical Show Consisting of Top Talents StarLadder, the largest esports operator in CIS, and LOOT.BET, a world-leading esports bookmaker, launched a joint analytical and entertainment broadcast “LOOT.BET Show” dedicated towards major Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events. The show is hosted by most popular Russian speaking talents... - February 26, 2019 - Livestream Ltd.

World Leading Shipping Cyber Security Specialist, EPSCO-RA Sponsors AMMITEC (The Association of Maritime Managers in Information Technology and Communications) EPSCO- RA Proudly Announce Gold Sponsorship of Maritime Association for 2019. - February 16, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

Spotware Revamps cTrader Help Centre and Marketing Portal Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of two online sources, the new cTrader Help Centre and Spotware Marketing Portal. - February 06, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Releases cTrader Open API 2.0 Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of cTrader Open API 2.0, the new Open API of its flagship Forex and CFD trading platform, cTrader. - January 10, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Casino Resort Limassol Cyprus Investment Apartment Tower Located in a new, upcoming and fast-growing area in West Limassol, close to the Akrotiri Salt Lake and Lady’s Mile beach, both part of an EU protected plan. The Investment Project is adjacent to the future casino resort, which is scheduled for completion at the beginning of 2021. - December 18, 2018 - Utopian Investors Group

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor "Phish & Ships" Maritime Newsletter Leading shipping cyber security company proudly announce headline sponsorship of maritime newsletter for December 2018. - December 05, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Service Sponsors OSEA Exhibition & Conference 2018 Asia’s most established Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference will take place between 27 – 29 November at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. - November 27, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Spotware cTrader Wins the Best FX Trading Platform Award cTrader, the premium Forex and CFD trading platform, has been recognized as the Best FX Trading Platform at the London Summit 2018 Awards. - November 18, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware cXchange Integrated with BitGo Spotware, a trading platform development company, has announced that its cryptocurrency exchange solution, cXchange, has been integrated with BitGo, the market leader in institutional cryptocurrency financial services. Spotware has just completed a deep integration between cXchange and BitGo’s... - November 10, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

EPSCO-Ra Launches Their Maritime Cyber Security Seminars Titled, "Why We're Losing the Cyber Security War & What You Should be Doing About It" Leading maritime cyber security firm, Epsco-Ra announces their series of progressive seminars to the international shipping community beginning in Hamburg, Germany on 13th November, followed by Limassol, Cyprus on 20th November 2018. - November 08, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Alexander Geralis Appointed as Chief Product Officer of cXchange at Spotware Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Alexander Geralis as a Chief Product Officer of cXchange, its digital asset exchange solution. In his new role, Alexander will undertake the overseeing of the product’s development and raising awareness on the... - November 02, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

RoboForex to Add 16 New Crypto Instruments to R Trader RoboForex is announcing an expansion of the cryptocurrency instruments list by adding 16 new instruments, which is now available for trading with the broker on R Trader platform. - October 10, 2018 - RoboMarkets

Spotware Launches cXchange Cryptocurrency Exchange Solution cXchange is a cryptocurrency exchange solution that allows anyone to start their own exchange. - September 06, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

RoboForex Launches a Service for Depositing BTC Accounts with Other Cryptocurrencies RoboForex launches a service for depositing BTC accounts with other cryptocurrencies. - August 26, 2018 - RoboMarkets

EPSCO-RA Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor Cyber Resilience Forum at SMM, Hamburg Maritime cyber security specialists proudly announce their Welcome Coffee/Tea Sponsorship at Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, taking place at 09:45 during SMM Fair on 5th September 2018. - August 01, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

RoboMarkets Receives Approval for Its Tied Agent in Spain RoboMarkets is announcing that its Tied Agent in Spain has been approved by the regulator. - June 25, 2018 - RoboMarkets

EPSCO-RA, Proud Contributor to the Cyprus Shipping Chamber Vulnerability Management Case Study Leading maritime cyber security specialists are honoured to have participated in a Cyprus Shipping Chamber White Paper. - June 07, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit 2018, London Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists, Epsco-Ra are pleased to announce their Lunch Sponsorship of the third European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit on 15th June 2018, in association with Norton Rose Fulbright, at their offices in London. - May 09, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors SAFETY4SEA Conference, Cyprus Maritime cyber security specialist proudly sponsor inaugural maritime conference. - April 13, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Mellstock Studivest Proposes Student Housing as a New SRI Investing Opportunity Mellstock Limited, through its brand Studivest.com, the Student Housing web portal, has suggested SRI investors should consider investing in this growing asset class. Over the past twenty years, providing accommodation for students across the World has become an appealing real estate asset class drawing... - April 07, 2018 - Studivest

EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime CIO Forum, Cyprus Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly announce their Morning Coffee Break Sponsorship of Digital Ship CIO Forum, taking place at the Carob Mill Congress Venue in the Richard and Berengaria Ballroom, Limassol on 27th March 2018. - March 20, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

RoboMarkets Has Received "Most Innovative Multi-Asset Broker 2018" Award RoboMarkets, a financial company that provides online services for trading on the European market, has received a prestigious award, “Most Innovative Multi-Asset Broker 2018” at London Forex Show 2018 exhibition. Organizers of the exhibition highly appreciated a variety of services and instruments... - March 14, 2018 - RoboMarkets

EPSCO-Ra Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, Singapore Leading maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor cyber forum taking place during APM – Asia Pacific Maritime on 15th March 2018. - February 26, 2018 - EPSCO-RA