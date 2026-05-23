Cyprus News
Setting Up a Company in Cyprus Costs Under 2,100 EUR with Annual Running Costs of 3,000 EUR
Cyprus Tax Life publishes the most detailed public breakdown of real company formation and maintenance costs for entrepreneurs considering Cyprus. A standard Ltd can be incorporated in 2-4 weeks for approximately 2,100 EUR, with annual running costs of 3,000-3,750 EUR including mandatory audit. Combined with the Non-Dom regime offering 0% dividend tax, Cyprus offers one of the lowest total cost structures in the EU. - May 23, 2026 - Cyprus Tax Life
Foodnourish Deep Dives Podcast Surpasses 100 Episodes, Cementing Its Place in Independent Health Media
Foodnourish Deep Dives, the health and wellness podcast by Foodnourish.net, has surpassed 100 episodes with over 200 now published. Founded by Pavlos Giorkas, the show covers nutrition, longevity, supplements, and health technology. Available on Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and all major platforms. Backed by 700+ research articles on Foodnourish. - April 11, 2026 - Pavlos Giorkas
Influencers at the Center of iGaming Growth: Famesters Releases New iGaming Report for 2026
Famesters' new report reveals how influencer marketing drives trust and player acquisition in the $100B+ iGaming industry, highlighting the power of micro-influencers and live streaming. - February 03, 2026 - Famesters
Small Screens, Big Impact: How Influencers Are Fueling App Growth in 2025 — A New Report from Famesters
62.5% of web traffic is mobile. Famesters' 2025 report shows TikTok leads app campaigns (68%), micro-creators drive trust, and AI boosts ROI. See why influencers are key for app growth. - June 16, 2025 - Famesters
Introducing Community-Driven Content Creation and Fact-Checking at cryptogambling.com
Multibrands Digital announces community-centric content features at cryptogambling.com and invites the public to be part of the incentivized launch phase (Q2 2025). - February 21, 2025 - Multibrands Digital
Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat, CCG Elements, and a Constantly Evolving Story Ash of Gods: Redemption Got a Major Update
Ash of Gods: Redemption has been completely reworked to deliver an entirely new gaming experience. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. Make important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices - and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. - August 29, 2024 - AurumDust
Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat and Roguelike Storytelling Ash of Gods: Redemption on Google Play Now
Ash of Gods: Redemption is released on Google Play. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. They will take important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices — and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. The game has won many awards like the Best Game at the Games Gathering Conference and White Nights in 2017 and received a lot of positive reviews from players. - June 29, 2024 - AurumDust
Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat, CCG Elements, and a Constantly Evolving Story Ash of Gods: Redemption by AurumDust Coming to Google Play in a Few Weeks
Ash of Gods: Redemption is releasing on Google Play. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. Make important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices - and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. The game has won many awards like the Best Game at the Games Gathering Conference and White Nights in 2017 and received a lot of positive reviews from players. - May 24, 2024 - AurumDust
Showcasing Cyprus. Four Seasons - One Day with Inessa Kraft in 2023's Film Festivals
Inessa Kraft's "Four Seasons - One Day" takes viewers on a journey from wintry mountains to the summer beaches of Cyprus. The film premiered at the Cyprus International Film Festival, won "Best Narrative Short" at the Mediterranean Film Festival, "Best Nature/Travel Film" at the European Cinematography Awards, and "Best Travel Film" at the Brussels Film Festival. The film continues touring festivals globally, sharing the beauty of Cyprus. - January 02, 2024 - Inessa Kraft
"Four Seasons – One Day" with Inessa Kraft
Inessa Kraft's "Four Seasons - One Day" captures a traveler's journey through all four seasons in a single day, in January, in Cyprus. The film is now being selected for festival programs worldwide. - October 14, 2023 - Inessa Kraft
DB Investing Expands the BD Department with the New Industry-Veteran Recruit
Retail FX broker has announced the onboarding of another star player. Industry-experienced sales and Business Development expert Neofytos Hadjineofytou joins the Cyprus office. - January 12, 2023 - DB Investing
TradeCrypto: New Crypto Medium Making Waves
TradeCrypto is a young crypto platform that has caught the eye of many crypto enthusiasts. It regularly covers all aspects of the industry, from tokens and blockchains to NFTs, metaverses, and Web 3.0, offering daily news coverage, reviews, and crypto guides. - January 04, 2023 - TradeCrypto
How AdCombo is Developing a CPA Niche from 2013 to Present
For nine years, AdCombo has been working on the growth and development of the affiliate marketing niche. - October 01, 2022 - AdCombo
Indie Studio Square Triangle Has an Ambitious Goal to Rival Top Mobile Games with Its Recent Release Bowling Clash: New Legends
The developers add strategic and tactical features to a classic PvP bowling game to make it more challenging and fun than real bowling as well as top sports mobile titles. - March 25, 2022 - Square Triangle
AlleoTech Announces Platform Partnership with MultiChain
Partnership to tap into massive blockchain services market - April 24, 2021 - AlleoTech
AlleoChain Announces MultiChain Product Partnership
Cyprus-headquartered AlleoChain, a revolutionary blockchain-as-a-service platform that empowers developers to launch and scale blockchain applications with speed, has announced that it is now a Product Partner of MultiChain, a leading blockchain technology from London-based Coin Sciences... - April 24, 2021 - AlleoChain
AlleoChain 2.0 is Released with a Focus on Data Unification
The Revolutionary Blockchain Platform Launches Enhanced User Experience and Functionality - February 10, 2021 - AlleoChain
Professional Traders Named RoboMarkets Mobile Platform the Best of 2020
RoboMarkets, a company providing trading services to clients all over Europe, announces that it has been awarded the “Best Mobile Trading Platform” prize of the “Professional Trader Awards.” Professional traders voted for the winners. Prizes of the “Professional... - December 16, 2020 - RoboMarkets
RoboMarkets Named the "Best Indices Broker" in 2020
The RoboMarkets company, providing broker services to European clients in financial markets, was awarded the Best Indices Broker 2020 prize of the International Business Magazine Awards. The services provided by RoboMarkets to those trading indices were estimated pleasantly high. The International... - December 05, 2020 - RoboMarkets
RoboMarkets Becomes the "Best ECN Broker in Europe"
RoboMarkets, the company that provides services on global financial markets to clients from Europe, has received the "Best ECN Broker - Europe" award from the famous Global Brands Magazine. The magazine put a high value on RoboMarkets success on the European market and highlighted the... - November 18, 2020 - RoboMarkets
RoboMarkets Gets an Award for the Most Innovative Trading Platform in 2020 in Europe
RoboMarkets received “Most Innovative Trading Platform (MT5) 2020 – Europe” award in the “Global Banking & Finance Awards” annual event. - November 05, 2020 - RoboMarkets
Mobiblade: One-Stop Solution for Marketers to Reach the Chinese Audience
Mobiblade, a leading digital performance agency, is pleased to inform its clients that as the industry experts on the Chinese market, it continues to enhance its services by offering an expanding range of tools, enabling ad campaigns to be created quickly and easily. - October 21, 2020 - Mobiblade Europe Ltd.
Mobiblade: Next-Gen Programmatic Marketing Agency for Financial Companies
Mobiblade offers combined advanced marketing AI technologies like Double Click smart buying with a wide range of branded placements: from popular apps, websites and games to all the top online media. - October 08, 2020 - Mobiblade Europe Ltd.
RoboMarkets Named the “Most Trusted European Broker”
RoboMarkets has received the “Most Trusted European Broker” award at “Global Forex Awards 2020 – Retail.” - October 01, 2020 - RoboMarkets
Captela Launches ID Scanning Mobile App
KYC Screen (kycscreen.com), a secure identity documents reading app, developed by Cyprus-based company Captela, launched today on App Store and Google Play. The purpose of the app is to help businesses that require customer KYC verification to provide a faster, easier and safer onboarding by scanning government-issued identity documents. - August 05, 2020 - Captela Limited
RoboForex Receives “Best Global Mobile Trading App 2020” Award
RoboForex, the company that provides brokerage services for trading on global financial markets, has received an award in the nomination “Best Global Mobile Trading App 2020,” which is presented for mobile applications for trading within the frameworks of “Global Forex... - June 17, 2020 - RoboMarkets
RoboMarkets Receives “Best Global Stocks Broker 2020” Award
RoboMarkets, the company that provides financial services to European clients, has become a winner in the nomination “Best Global Stocks Broker 2020.” This award is presented within the frameworks of “Global Forex Awards 2020 - B2B” to the most advanced and promising... - June 17, 2020 - RoboMarkets
Salvus Reports on Cyprus Investment Funds
SALVUS Funds, as key provider of fund services in Cyprus, have summarized the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) data release of May 2020 for Investment Funds based in Cyprus. The reporting frequency is quarterly, and the current data set period includes data until the end of March 2020. This set of data captures a good part of the COVID-19 impact, which saw global markets crash within February and partly recovering within March. - June 08, 2020 - Salvus Funds
The US is the 5th Most Vulnerable to Cybercrime According to New Research
NordVPN’s Cyber Risk Index suggests that cybercrime increases with wages and time spent online. - June 05, 2020 - NordVPN
AlleoTech Raises €300K for Global Expansion and New Blockchain Division AlleoChain
AlleoTech Ltd., an emerging IT infrastructure consulting and services provider, announced today that it has raised €300K from a private investor. The investment will be used to fund AlleoTech’s global expansion and for further investment in its new blockchain technology platform... - May 20, 2020 - AlleoTech
Mobiblade Announced a Partnership with Baidu Hong Kong Advertising Unit
Mobiblade, a leading digital performance agency, is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Baidu Hong Kong Advertising Unit, part of the leading Baidu platform which owns a 60% of the market in China. Baidu is most used Search Engine in China. Baidu plays an important role among Chinese daily life with 1.2 billion mobile daily search, 600 plus million users. - March 30, 2020 - Mobiblade Europe Ltd.
Old Port Hotel in Limassol Cyprus Awaits You to Discover Its Brand New Look
Old Port Hotel management is proud to announce the completion of an extensive renovation of the hotel rooms, facilities and common areas. The renovating procedure began on Jun 01 2018, and ended on Jan 31 2020. - February 10, 2020 - Old Port Hotel
Make 2020 the Most Secure Year Ever: Cybersecurity Resolutions Worth Sticking to
NordVPN has issued the most important online security resolutions for the new year. - January 09, 2020 - NordVPN
RoboMarkets Launches Mobile Version of R Trader
RoboMarkets, a European investment company that provides financial services to clients from many European Union countries, announces a mobile version of R Trader, the Company’s proprietary web platform. RoboMarkets released the terminal’s mobile version due to the key demand for it on... - December 28, 2019 - RoboMarkets
RoboMarkets Receives Best Trading Execution Award at Professional Trader Awards 2019 in London
RoboMarkets, a European company and a prominent provider of investment services on global financial markets, is pleased to announce the reception of the Best Trading Execution award at the prestigious Professional Trader Awards 2019. Winners in different nominations were decided by the poll... - December 18, 2019 - RoboMarkets
cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting
Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Social Media Pictures Led Stalker to His Victim’s Home: How to Avoid Risk Online
NordVPN's Expert Provides Tips on How to Protect Yourself and Your Photos Online - November 22, 2019 - NordVPN
NetShop Internet Services is Announced as the “Best iGaming Service Provider 2019” at the SEG Awards 2019
Not long after winning its very first Industry Award at CEEGC 2019 in Budapest, the leading Data Center Provider, NetShop ISP, has been voted as the “Best iGaming Service Provider (Hosting Services) 2019” during the South European Gaming Awards in Milan, Italy. The strategic location... - November 14, 2019 - NetShop
NordVPN: Five Things You Must Teach Your Parents to be Safe Online
Report Finds Record-High Internet Use Among Older Generation. - October 18, 2019 - NordVPN
NordVPN: This Year, Hackers Can Get Inside Your Kids Classroom
Many Schools Have Unsecure Wi-Fi Networks That Can be Easily Hacked. - September 30, 2019 - NordVPN
Top 5 Common Online Threats That Parents Should Know
Daniel Markuson, NordVPN’s digital privacy expert, provides a list of the 5 most common problems that school-age children encounter online. - September 22, 2019 - NordVPN
NordVPN: Five Common Mistakes We All Make on Social Media
NordVPN Digital Privacy Expert Explains Our Social Media Behavior and How to Improve It. - September 17, 2019 - NordVPN
MetaQuotes' MetaTrader 5 Platform Has Become Available to LegacyFX Traders
The largest financial software developer, MetaQuotes Software, has announced that international LegacyFX broker clients can now trade over 200 financial instruments using the desktop and mobile platforms. The company offers access to Forex currency pairs, as well as contracts for indices, precious metals and commodities. - September 10, 2019 - LegacyFX
2019 FIBA World Cup: How to Stay Safe Online in China
Tips on How to Avoid Cybersecurity Issues During Big Public Events - September 05, 2019 - NordVPN
NordVPN's Comment on Facebook Privacy Restrictions
Will Social Network Protect Your Data? - August 09, 2019 - NordVPN
NordVPN: Younger Children Are Using Digital Devices More Than Ever Before
A Study Reveals Most Common Children’s Online Activities and Occurring Threats - July 19, 2019 - NordVPN
NordVPN: How Stolen Data is Sold and Used
Learn How Your Data Can be Stolen, Where it Goes Afterwards, and How You Can Protect Yourself - July 10, 2019 - NordVPN
NordVPN Provides Tips for Businesses on How to Protect Themselves from Data Breaches
How Not to Lose Your Customers Because of a Data Breach - July 03, 2019 - NordVPN
Tips from NordVPN on How to Reduce the Risks of Connected Toys
Smart Toys Are Vulnerable: Hackers Can Spy on Parents and Talk to Children - June 20, 2019 - NordVPN
NordVPN: European Net Neutrality is Under Attack
When the US destroyed its net neutrality, Europeans looked on secure in the thought that their net neutrality would be respected by the EU and its Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Unfortunately, this is not the case. Net neutrality is under attack by ISPs in the EU as well. - May 31, 2019 - NordVPN