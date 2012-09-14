PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

All-New NVH Simulator 2019.0 Released Improved efficiency and ease-of-use in building and using NVH virtual prototypes. - December 19, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Green Solutions Opens a New Company Department Green Solutions opens a new department - Due to high demand and growing focus on climate adaptation. - December 05, 2019 - Green Solutions

Brüel & Kjær Launches a Robust and Reliable Pressure-Field Microphone To help engineers and acousticians achieve accurate measurements in everyday tasks, Brüel & Kjær has created a miniature microphone ideal for high-precision acoustic measurements tests within confined spaces – Type 4988-A. - November 28, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Water Distribution: How New Technologies Can Help Preserve and Improve Drinking Water Quality With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Freedom of Choice - Brüel & Kjær Introduces LAN-XI Open API Sound and vibration specialist Brüel & Kjær has released LAN-XI Open API (Application Protocol Interface), a lightweight, platform-independent interface, which enable users to program LAN-XI data acquisition hardware from different, third party software. - November 01, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Brüel & Kjær Updates BK Connect and Introduces Team Server and a New LAN-XI Light Module Refining workflow possibilities, improving collaboration and adding a new low-channel count data acquisition option - October 03, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Find Your Ideal (Microphone) Type with Brüel & Kjær’s Transducer Catalogue Download catalogue direct to your desktop - September 26, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Japan-Based Edge Consulting and 2021.AI Team Up to Deliver the Next-Generation AI Platform for the Japanese Market Today, the Danish based AI company 2021.AI announced that they are partnering with Edge Consulting Co. Ltd., a true pioneer within AI development in Japan, who can boast a solid track record of deep learning implementations. Together the two companies will deliver a Japanese version of 2021.AI’s Grace AI platform which will be called “Edge Algo Platform.” The partnership has high set ambitions to make Edge Algo Platform the leading AI platform in Japan for data scientists’ model development. - September 06, 2019 - 2021.AI

Calypso and 2021.AI Team Up to Leverage AI in Financial Institutions Calypso Technology Inc. and 2021.AI are joining forces in a new partnership with the aim of optimizing back-office processes for Calypso’s global client base. Combining their distinctive competencies by delivering state-of-the-art AI models and with access to 2021.AI’s Grace AI platform, Calypso continues to offer the best solutions to their clients while remaining at the forefront of the latest technologies. - August 14, 2019 - 2021.AI

Launching The Tokenizer Norfico is proud to announce the launch of The Tokenizer, the first European news and information platform dedicated to the coming revolution of blockchain based tokenization and security tokens. - March 09, 2019 - Norfico/The Tokenizer

Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

WAFA Announces the Winners of the 2018 Water Air Food Awards These “silent heroes” beat the odds to provide their communities with clean water, air, and food. The world needs to hear from them! - December 13, 2018 - Water Air Food Awards

Sension Joins NVIDIA Inception Program Sension is pleased to announce that it has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program for companies who are revolutionizing their industries with advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science. Sension develops AI-powered industrial machine vision products for industries such as production... - November 23, 2018 - Sension

2021.AI Announces Partnership with Google Cloud to Deliver AI Technology for Enterprises 2021.AI, the enterprise AI technology provider, today announced collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate adoption of AI solutions at scale for enterprise customers. As part of this collaboration, 2021.AI will work with Google Cloud to create new solutions empowering any organization to adopt advanced AI technologies and cloud solutions. - October 08, 2018 - 2021.AI

Danalock Partners with Petra Industries to Distribute Danish Smart Lock Solutions in the U.S. Distribution agreement adds secure, easy-to-install Danalock V3 to Petra’s growing smart home portfolio. - September 10, 2018 - Danalock

Danish Robot Equipment Flagship Company OnRobot Acquires Purple Robotics Purple Robotics, which has just developed an innovative vacuum gripper within just one year—the world’s first gripper specifically for cobots—has now been acquired by OnRobot. The acquisition takes place a mere two months after the OnRobot merger of three robotics companies from the... - September 02, 2018 - OnRobot

2021.AI, the AI Technology Provider Unleashes Global Ambitions and Opens Offices in the UK and Sweden, and Engages Sales Partners in the US and Austria 2021.AI, the enterprise AI technology provider, today announced the opening of new offices and engaging sales partners in London, New York, Linz, and Lund. With this international expansion 2021.AI shows commitment to deliver its mission: “To bring Machine Learning to every corner of any organization across the globe,” 2021.AI helps its clients to unleash their AI ambitions to gain new insights and harvest new business value. - August 29, 2018 - 2021.AI

Geomatic Partners with a Leading AI Company, 2021.AI Nordic companies looking to embrace artificial intelligence can now accelerate their journey with the help of the new partnership between the data and analytics house Geomatic and the experts in AI, 2021.AI. The combination of proprietary data blended with publicly available register data, statistics... - August 23, 2018 - 2021.AI

2021.AI Announces Strategic Partnership with QVARTZ 2021.AI, the AI technology provider based in Copenhagen, and QVARTZ today announced a partnership. The companies have joined forces to deliver end-to-end advanced analytics projects powered by AI technology, offering companies a unique opportunity and solution to unlock their AI ambitions. 2021.AI is focusing on the practical implementation and lift-time support of AI across any business and organization powered by the APEX AI Platform. - July 20, 2018 - 2021.AI

Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line Delivered to Danish Whiskey Producer Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) successfully tested and delivered a packaging solution for a prestigious company that requires a Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line. - July 20, 2018 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

Danalock V3 is First Retrofit HomeKit-Compatible Smart Lock Available in Europe Consumers can now purchase the Danalock V3 HomeKit-compatible smart lock across Europe at more than 40 Apple retail stores and online at Apple.com. - June 23, 2018 - Danalock

OnRobot Launches Innovative New Collaborative Grippers and Force-Torque Sensor Upgrades Newly formed OnRobot launches innovative collaborative robotics grippers and force-torque sensor upgrades at automatica 2018. - June 22, 2018 - OnRobot

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Brings Safe and Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots to Heavy Industrial Transport The market leader for collaborative mobile robots satisfies a major industry need with a bigger, stronger and faster version of its popular robots. - June 21, 2018 - MiR

2021.AI Launches AI Platform APEX to Empower Businesses to Capitalize on AI 2021.AI, an emerging AI solutions provider, today announced the launch of the new website devoted to its APEX AI Platform and AI as a Service. 2021.AI mission is to help customers make their AI vision real through identifying innovative business opportunities in key processes and functions. 2021.AI’s core areas of expertise include Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and AI advisory services. APEX Platform and AI as a Service are the company’s leading assets. - May 29, 2018 - 2021.AI

Danalock Expands in the U.S to Serve Growing Home Automation Market in Americas Bent Sorensen to lead Danalock business expansion in Americas and build partnerships with security companies, service providers, and retailers. - May 19, 2018 - Danalock

Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne's Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots Teradyne, Inc. acquired Mobile Industrial Robots, a leading supplier of collaborative autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for industrial applications. - May 02, 2018 - MiR

Evonax Will Provide Monero Crypto Currency Exchange Services to Their Clients Evonax has extended their services to exchange Monero cryptocurrency. Monero also uses Blockchain technology that is also employed by Bitcoin. This gives Monero an edge in the cryptocurrency market. - April 26, 2018 - Evonax A/S

Danalock Integrated Into Alarm.com Platform for Global Markets Danalock V3 globally compatible smart lock enables service providers to offer single smart access and home security solution to customers around the world. - April 11, 2018 - Danalock

Ethereum - The New Addition to the Evonax Cryptocurrency Exchange Family Evonax has extended their services to exchange yet another prominent cryptocurrency – the Ethereum. Ethereum is also a digital currency that is governed by Blockchain, same as the Bitcoin. That makes Ethereum a powerful cryptocurrency in the market that is ruled by Bitcoin. - March 31, 2018 - Evonax A/S

OpenLedger Becomes Aetsoft Partner, Moves to Belarus Hi Tech Park OpenLedger ApS group has entered formal partnership with blockchain development veteran Aetsoft, and begun preparations to move to Minsk Hi-Tech Park to take advantage of a more favorable legislative environment. "This move makes OpenLedger ApS a key player in the emerging blockchain landscape. - March 29, 2018 - OpenLedger ApS

CTS Provides Broader Bandwidth with Piezoelectric Single Crystals CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S

New Danapad Wireless Keypad Extends Secure, Controlled Access of Danalock V3 Smart Lock Easy-to-install Bluetooth-based keypad offers ideal access solution for rental properties and recurrent visitors and service providers - January 05, 2018 - Danalock

Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Gives Away Free Pallet Wrapping Machines This Holiday Sal-Tech Easy Packaging is giving away an E3 Wrap 2100 Free Pallet Wrapper machine for White Christmas promo. - December 17, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

TRIMIT and Prodware UK Announce Partnership to Help Companies Solve the Issue of Make to Order and Customised Products Using Microsoft Dynamics TRIMIT, a leading global provider of industry-specific business software, and Prodware UK, a subsidiary of the Prodware Group, one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics partners in EMEA have formed a partnership. This partnership brings additional functionality to Prodware’s world class solution for businesses that specialise in manufacturing and selling configured or variant products in a Make to Order (MTO) also referred as (BTO) Build to Order environment. - December 14, 2017 - TRIMIT

TRIMIT and IT Lab Partner to Drive Business Value for Companies with Microsoft Dynamics TRIMIT, a leading global provider of industry-tailored software solutions, and UK-based IT Lab have signed a partnership. - December 13, 2017 - TRIMIT

Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Goes Grand as It Releases One of Its Major Promos for This Year’s Black Friday – November 24, 2017 Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) starts off the Holiday-giving with its Black Friday Event giving away five (5) units of one of the company’s innovative packaging machines; the E3 Wrap 2100, free of charge. - November 24, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

Sola ICO Starts in 4 Days Empowered by distributed nodes, IPFS and Ethereum blockchain, join 650 000+ Sola users today and see the future of social media - November 23, 2017 - OpenLedger

Make Fair Lending Decisions with Karma To shake up the lending sector, Karma has created a financial platform offering competition to traditional banks and many P2P-platforms. Financial products traditionally have been offered at rates which were advantageous only to the lender and on their terms, regulating which loans could be made or... - November 22, 2017 - OpenLedger

Gift Cards Make More Centz Than Ever Before How many gift cards do you have that you either won’t use or have just a small amount of money left on them? What about all of those gift cards that just end up in the bottom of your drawers or your wallet, never to see the light of day? These unused gift cards add up to a lot of money which goes... - November 22, 2017 - OpenLedger

Investy to Launch Alpha Trading Terminal in December to Unite Experienced Crypto Traders & Novice Investors in One Platform A lot of people who are new to the concept of crypto trading, and even those who have been investing for some time, know that there is much to learn in this new and sometimes volatile space. Although there are risks and unpredictability in all markets, the supply of real-time solutions offering assistance... - November 22, 2017 - OpenLedger

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers an Online Course on How to Customize a Piezo Product, November 16 The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the Complete Introduction to Dynamic Actuators at a Free Webinar November 2 The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Learn to Choose the Right Piezo Actuator at Noliac's Webinar on October 12 At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the A to Z of Piezo Motors. Free webinar September 28. At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers a Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 14 The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac to Visit Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27 Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Noliac will be available for meetings to discuss piezoelectric solutions for future applications. - July 27, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac to Present Research Paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will present a research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 22-24. - July 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Looking for a Process Engineer for the Multilayer Piezoceramics Unit in Denmark Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a candidate that will be able to improve the industrial processes in order to maintain efficiency, reduce cost, improve sustainability and maximize profitability. - June 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Spotlight on Colourbox Artists Marketers benefit from the rich portfolio of free images - June 17, 2017 - Colourbox