Denmark News
Randers Funeral Director Launches Her Own Funeral Home After More Than 20 Years in the Profession
Stofsky Begravelse has opened in Randers, founded by funeral director Dorthe Stofsky, who has helped families in the local area for more than 20 years. The new funeral home is built on the values of Warmth and Respect and offers support with both the farewell ceremony and the many practical matters that follow a death. - June 17, 2026 - Stofsky Begravelse
The Light in Hornbæk: Illuminating Denmark Through 101 Photographs of Architecture, Hygge, and Coastal Homes
A new fine art photography book, The Light in Hornbæk by Denmark Wolf, will be released on 7 October 2025 — just in time for the holiday season. Featuring 101 images of Denmark’s northern coastal town of Hornbæk, the work captures the character, architecture, and light of... - October 02, 2025 - The Wolf Fine Art
Co-Founder Returns: Anders Breinholst Appointed CEO to Lead Pubfront’s Next Growth Chapter
Pubfront, the company behind the white-label content platform Audiorista.com, is pleased to announce the return of Anders Breinholst, co-founder, serial entrepreneur, and experienced startup investor as CEO. With a distinguished track record in EdTech, digital content, and subscription-driven business models, Breinholst now returns to lead Pubfront into its next phase of growth, focused on empowering creators and publishers with full ownership of their content and monetization strategies. - May 12, 2025 - Pubfront
InteractiveRealty Offers Batumi Investment Proposals with a Guarantee of Income
The current global economic and political landscape has created a shift in the real estate market, making Batumi a prime location for investment. - March 28, 2025 - InteractiveRealty
Kristin Korb Brings New Life to Eurythmics Classics; "Sweet Dreams" Drops on October 25
Step back into the iconic sounds of the 80's with American jazz vocalist/bassist Kristin Korb's eagerly anticipated Eurythmics tribute album "Sweet Dreams," set to drop on October 25, 2024. - October 24, 2024 - Korbination
xSuite on the Road in Denmark
The top innovator for optimized, SAP-based P2P workflows will inform Copenhagen and Horsens audiences about the successful path to S/4HANA, Clean Core and SAP BTP in September 2024 - August 09, 2024 - xSuite Group GmbH
Lokalebasen.dk Achieves Milestone in Connecting Businesses with Ideal Commercial Spaces
Lokalebasen.dk, Denmark's premier online platform for commercial real estate rentals and sales, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey of connecting businesses with their perfect commercial spaces. With its user-friendly interface, advanced search capabilities, and extensive database of listings, Lokalebasen.dk has revolutionized the process of finding, leasing, and selling commercial properties across Denmark. - March 22, 2024 - Lokalebasen.dk
TimeXtender Launches XPilot, An AI-Powered Data Integration Co-Pilot
TimeXtender has announced the launch of XPilot, a ChatGPT-powered data integration co-pilot that can be used in conjunction with their holistic data integration tool. - June 14, 2023 - TimeXtender
Cecilie Bahnesen is Re-Certified with the Butterfly Mark
Known for creating timeless luxury fashion, Cecilie Bahnsen has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification for a second time recognising their continuous improvement, embedding measurable, sustainability practices across the business. - April 28, 2023 - Positive Luxury
TimeXtender Announces Acquisition of BI Builders as Part of Long-Term Growth Strategy
TimeXtender, a data management and automation software company based in Aarhus, announced today that it has acquired BI Builders, a data automation software company based in Stavanger, Norway. - April 13, 2023 - TimeXtender
Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning, Are Attending the International Conference on Structured Finance, Investments and Deposits, March, 2023 in Sydney, Australia
Carlie Anderson will be attending the International Conferance on Structual Finance, Investments and Deposits on March 29-30,2023 in Sydney, Australia, alongside leading private banks, wealth managers, Portfolio managers, asset managers, Risk Managers and Wealth Techs from all around the world. The... - March 04, 2023 - Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning
Carlieanderson, Have Raised 190 Million Euro’s for Its End of Year 2022 Global Infrastructure Fund
Carlie Anderson, have raised just over 190 Million Euro’s, end of year 2022. Global Infrastructure Fund “We are very fortunate to have the support and trust that comes from a close relationship with our partners and new investors alike,” said Mr Carlie Anderson CEO and at Carlie... - February 20, 2023 - Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning
2021 Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning Performance Summary
Carlie Anderson delivered a strong performance in 2021 as they returned to profitability, made progress against their strategy and distributed more than 140.8 million Euro of capital to their shareholders. - April 01, 2022 - Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning
Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning, Are Attending the AI in Finance Summit, 17 - 18 March 2022, London, UK
Carlie Anderson will be attending the AI in Finance Summit, 17 - 18 March 2022, London, UK, alongside leading private banks, wealth managers, family offices, asset managers and Wealth Techs from all around the world. The top industry event to discover the most cutting-edge advancements in AI &... - March 04, 2022 - Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning
Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning, Are Establishing Offices in the Heart of Hong Kong to Better Serve Investors in a Rapidly Growing Asia Pacific Market
Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning, are establishing offices in the heart of Hong Kong to better Serve Investors in a rapidly growing Asia Pacific Market. - February 27, 2022 - Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning
Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning Has Generated Just Over 170 Million Euros for Its Preferred IPOs in the Last Quarter
“We are very fortunate to have the support and trust that comes from a close relationship with our partners and new investors alike,” said Mr. Carlie Anderson, CEO at Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning. “We are very confident that our unique approach to value all clients... - February 24, 2022 - Carlie Anderson Strategic Wealth Planning
DHI Launches New Cloud-Based Offshore Workability Assessment App
Offshore planners and operators can now take advantage of a reliable new tool that supports the safe and efficient execution of operations on offshore energy assets. - September 10, 2021 - DHI
ATxTel to Offer Xena Network’s Ethernet Traffic Generation and Analysis Solutions
New alliance will increase Xena’s presence in the US market for high-speed Ethernet T&M solutions. - August 15, 2021 - Xena Networks
Xena Announces First 800GE TGA
Scandinavian vendor of Ethernet Traffic Generation and Analysis (TGA) solutions starts beta testing industry’s first test solution for 800Gbps Ethernet based on new 112Gbps SerDes. - June 06, 2021 - Xena Networks
The Danish Insurance Company, GF Forsikring, Positions to Take the Lead with AI, Scaling Their Data Science Team and AI Initiatives Supported by 2021.AI
2021.AI is working with GF Forsikring, a leading Danish insurance provider, to deliver an AI platform to support GF Forsikring’s AI strategy to provide new and improved services to their members. The first AI model is ready to go into production in Q1 2021. - March 31, 2021 - 2021.AI
2021.AI’s Grace AI Platform Will Deliver Real-Time Insights and Recommendations in the Fight Against COVID-19
In a partnership with Dutch Artificial Intelligence software company, SemLab and health experts & doctors at Radboud University Medical Centre, 2021.AI will provide up-to-date actionable insights into the spread of COVID-19. It will be used across the EU and is delivered through 2021.AI's Grace Enterprise AI platform, leveraging sentiment- and data modeling from SemLab and validation by the Radboud University. - March 10, 2021 - 2021.AI
Blockshipping and 2021.AI Join Forces to Drive Efficiencies in the Global Container Shipping Industry with Artificial Intelligence
The partnership between Blockshipping and 2021.AI will help overcome a 40-year old industry challenge. Using AI, the two companies will materially improve operational efficiency for marine container terminals while reducing the CO2 footprint for the shipping industry. - February 27, 2021 - 2021.AI
Highly Anticipated Cloud Service Helps Water Utilities Reduce Inflow and Infiltration Impacts
Across the globe, rainfall is triggering an increase of infiltration and inflow in both combined and separate sewer networks. This reduces the ability of sanitary sewer systems and treatment facilities to transport and treat wastewater. As a result, wastewater treatment processes are disrupted, and poorly treated wastewater is discharged into the environment, putting public health at risk. - January 23, 2021 - DHI
Simple Releases the 2021 Family Office & Private Wealth Trend Report
With COVID ambiguity and turbulent financial markets, new trends are rocking the financial world. In Simple's latest Family Office & Private Wealth Trends they dive in deep to the top trends family offices must brace for in 2021. Here are some key takeaways: Privacy becomes the new gold; Cause-washing becomes the new greenwashing; The rise of locality changes the real-estate investing game. - December 23, 2020 - Simple
Online Service Delivers Instant Access to Global Hydrological Data with No Additional Simulation Required
Water modellers worldwide can now benefit from a new data service offering easy access to critical hydrological data for use in decision support applications and planning work. - December 06, 2020 - DHI
Xena Appoints New Senior VP Sales to Unlock Growth
New Senior VP of Sales & Marketing for Ethernet T&M leader heralds global synergy for sales and marketing activities. - December 04, 2020 - Xena Networks
DHI Launches New Operational Service to Help WWTPs Increase Capacity, Minimise Pollutant Discharge and Reduce Energy and Chemical Consumption Through a Digital Twin
TwinPlant is a powerful platform that combines operational data with a model for wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) process modelling online. It is designed to help operators optimise their plant performance and treatment process by providing accurate, real-time information through the creation of a digital twin of their WWTP. - November 13, 2020 - DHI
DHI Announces Latest Data Service Designed to Help Shipping Companies Lower Vessel Fuel Consumption by Up to 5%
A novel data service to help shipping companies reduce operating expenses and meet increasing regulatory requirements is now available in the market. - November 13, 2020 - DHI
Best-in-Class Team Mileage Solution Released by Driversnote
Leading mileage tracker app, Driversnote, launches new “Driversnote Teams” functionality, releasing their team mileage logging solution world-wide. Mileage reimbursement for companies is streamlined significantly when using Driversnote Teams. - November 06, 2020 - Driversnote
Automatic Mileage Tracking Arrives Through Driversnote on Android
Automatic, touch-free mileage logging now available for Android users of the Driversnote app. - August 21, 2020 - Driversnote
Meet the Brüel & Kjær Microphone Family – Handmade in Denmark
Designed for high-precision, free-field measurements and ideal where a microphone with high sensitivity is required. - May 16, 2020 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Velliv Begins Collaboration with the Danish AI Company, 2021.ai, to Secure a Leading Position Within AI Governance
The pension fund, Velliv, has entered into a collaboration and partnership with 2021.AI to implement the EU’s Ethical Guidelines for Trustworthy AI model development on 2021.AI’s Grace AI platform. - May 16, 2020 - 2021.AI
Eventbutler.dk - An Easy Way to Find the Perfect Location for Your Event
All events are different and most have different wants and needs for how their party shall play out. The most important thing for a party is that it creates joy and lifelong memories for the guests. In order for everything to go successfully and on schedule, it is preferred to start planning in... - April 16, 2020 - Eventbutler
2021.AI Opens Up the Grace Data and AI Platform to Accelerate the Response to COVID-19
In the wake of the global spread of COVID-19, it is important more than ever before to develop solutions to fight the virus and related crisis problems. To foster collaboration and share knowledge, 2021.AI now offers free access to the Data- and AI platform, Grace. - April 04, 2020 - 2021.AI
BK Connect Applets for Your Specific Analysis Needs
New Human Vibration Applet released, making it seven point-specific applets in total. - April 03, 2020 - Bruel & Kjær UK
New NVH Simulator 2019.1 Release Improving Electric Vehicle Modelling
Extraction and real-time simulation of tonal electronic harmonics. - March 05, 2020 - Bruel & Kjær UK
New Tabletop HATS Type 5128-B Released
Accurate high-frequency testing on desktop or small anechoic chambers. - February 19, 2020 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Realistic Speech and Sound Testing of Voice-Operated Devices
Market-leading mouth and ear simulators with human voice characteristics - February 01, 2020 - Bruel & Kjær UK
All-New NVH Simulator 2019.0 Released
Improved efficiency and ease-of-use in building and using NVH virtual prototypes. - December 19, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Green Solutions Opens a New Company Department
Green Solutions opens a new department - Due to high demand and growing focus on climate adaptation. - December 05, 2019 - Green Solutions
Brüel & Kjær Launches a Robust and Reliable Pressure-Field Microphone
To help engineers and acousticians achieve accurate measurements in everyday tasks, Brüel & Kjær has created a miniature microphone ideal for high-precision acoustic measurements tests within confined spaces – Type 4988-A. - November 28, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Water Distribution: How New Technologies Can Help Preserve and Improve Drinking Water Quality
With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI
Freedom of Choice - Brüel & Kjær Introduces LAN-XI Open API
Sound and vibration specialist Brüel & Kjær has released LAN-XI Open API (Application Protocol Interface), a lightweight, platform-independent interface, which enable users to program LAN-XI data acquisition hardware from different, third party software. - November 01, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Brüel & Kjær Updates BK Connect and Introduces Team Server and a New LAN-XI Light Module
Refining workflow possibilities, improving collaboration and adding a new low-channel count data acquisition option - October 03, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Find Your Ideal (Microphone) Type with Brüel & Kjær’s Transducer Catalogue
Download catalogue direct to your desktop - September 26, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Japan-Based Edge Consulting and 2021.AI Team Up to Deliver the Next-Generation AI Platform for the Japanese Market
Today, the Danish based AI company 2021.AI announced that they are partnering with Edge Consulting Co. Ltd., a true pioneer within AI development in Japan, who can boast a solid track record of deep learning implementations. Together the two companies will deliver a Japanese version of 2021.AI’s Grace AI platform which will be called “Edge Algo Platform.” The partnership has high set ambitions to make Edge Algo Platform the leading AI platform in Japan for data scientists’ model development. - September 06, 2019 - 2021.AI
Calypso and 2021.AI Team Up to Leverage AI in Financial Institutions
Calypso Technology Inc. and 2021.AI are joining forces in a new partnership with the aim of optimizing back-office processes for Calypso’s global client base. Combining their distinctive competencies by delivering state-of-the-art AI models and with access to 2021.AI’s Grace AI platform, Calypso continues to offer the best solutions to their clients while remaining at the forefront of the latest technologies. - August 14, 2019 - 2021.AI
Launching The Tokenizer
Norfico is proud to announce the launch of The Tokenizer, the first European news and information platform dedicated to the coming revolution of blockchain based tokenization and security tokens. - March 09, 2019 - Norfico/The Tokenizer
Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation
Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
WAFA Announces the Winners of the 2018 Water Air Food Awards
These “silent heroes” beat the odds to provide their communities with clean water, air, and food. The world needs to hear from them! - December 13, 2018 - Water Air Food Awards