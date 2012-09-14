PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Speaks at Indonesia Actuarial Conference Nicholas Actuarial Solutions delivered plenary session IFRS 17 and Industry Revolution 4.0 at the Indonesia Actuarial Conference: Actuaries for the Industry 4.0. - October 19, 2019 - Nicholas Actuarial Solutions

HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA

Navigating Risk in the Digital Era Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, delivered an inspiring talk about the future of the insurance landscape in the seminar Digital & Risk Management in Insurance (DRIM AAJI 2019): “Capturing Potentials among Digital Millennials." - October 06, 2019 - Nicholas Actuarial Solutions

TransWISH Indonesia Support Indonesian HR Competence Certification by Conducting Sertifikasi HRD BNSP Indonesian HR Competence certification is required by government on decree from Ministry of Manpower. TransWISH Support “Indonesian HR Competence Certification program” by holding “Sertifikasi HRD BNSP” program from 14-16th August 2019. This event is followed by 55 HRs around Jakarta. - August 16, 2019 - TransWISH Indonesia

Skyhigh.Vip Affirms Support for Indonesian Business Ventures Skyhigh.Vip, headquartered in Singapore, is fast expanding its operations in Indonesia. - August 07, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

Post-2019 Election: What You Need to Know Before Investing in Thailand YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused strategy consulting firm headquartered in Hong Kong, has published a report on “What You Need to Know Before Investing in Thailand: A short term analysis on Thai business landscape post-election 2019,” aiming to analyze the economic landscape in Thailand after its 2019 election and how the result will impact the business environment in the country. - August 03, 2019 - YCP Solidiance

Riding the Wave of Digital: Asia’s Top E-commerce Cities YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused strategy consulting firm headquartered in Hong Kong, has published a white paper on “Top E-commerce Cities in Asia,” aiming to shed light upon the significance of e-commerce landscape in Asia and how it has quickly adapted to global trends. An “e-commerce... - May 08, 2019 - YCP Solidiance

Indonesian aparthotel Improves Online Sales with eRevMax The Malibu Suites – Balikpapan, an Indonesian aparthotel has improved its online sales with efficient rate and availability management through RateTiger. The property offering 35 serviced apartments in Borneo Balikpapan, has been using RateTiger Channel Manager since 2018 to manage all its online... - March 22, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

For the First Time, Maharaja Eco Dive Lodge is Introducing Electric Dive Boats, in Raja Ampat, to Allow Scuba Divers to Enjoy Eco Diving Without Polluting the Ocean Raja Ampat, the last paradise on earth, is a dream destination for all divers thanks to its the rich marine life and Eco system. Raja Ampat is a marine protected area. However, like anywhere else in the world, dive operations and trips are using fuel powered speed boats, polluting and damaging the environment,... - November 02, 2018 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

Emerio Indonesia Relocates to New Office Space to Accommodate Growth Emerio, a leading IT solutions and services company that is deeply rooted in Southeast Asia, is pleased to announce that its Indonesia sales and delivery centre has relocated to the Menara Batavia in Jakarta’s central business district. At 1,400 sq.m., the 20th floor office space doubles the office... - July 19, 2018 - Emerio

Solidiance's Latest White Paper Explores Indonesia's Electric Vehicle Market Although Indonesia’s current penetration for electric vehicles is still far behind the government’s target, there is hope for EV to further grow in the future. In this white paper, Solidiance identifies several key areas that could provide business opportunities in supporting the growth of e-motorcycle and e-car penetration in Indonesia. - July 15, 2018 - YCP Solidiance

Kanmo Group Taps Genie Technologies, Inc. for Retail Omnichannel Solutions Rollout Kanmo Group, a leader in retail distribution in Indonesia, recently tapped Genie Technologies, Inc. (GenieTech) to roll out its omnichannel solutions in a bid to provide outstanding retail experiences to customers. The said project aims to bolster Kanmo Retail’s productivity by upgrading its current... - June 10, 2018 - Genie Technologies Inc.

Aunur Rofiq Opens RSUD Karimun Service Excellence Training Held by TransWISH Indonesia Karimun Head of State; Mr. Aunur Rofiq opens Karimun State Hospital (RSUD M Sani Karimun)'s "Communication to Increase Service Excellence" training. This training supported by TransWISH Indonesia. This event conducted for 215 participants from March 26th-28th, 2018. - April 15, 2018 - TransWISH Indonesia

JSIProduction Introduces a New Exciting Running Game Titled "Save Animals: Escape" This is an exciting game that would assign you to save the cute animals by running, the animals to be saved are our friends, and the game is designed to show the love and care for animals by animal friends. The game is specially designed for kids, and it is played by performing endless running. - April 08, 2018 - JSIProduction

TransWISH Indonesia Acquired a Nomination Award at "Best in Indonesia Business & Company Award" TransWISH Indonesia Nominated at "Best in Indonesia Business & Company Award" yesterday. It is one of the local award that adds value to the Indonesian companies. - March 15, 2018 - TransWISH Indonesia

Miignon Begins Direct Services for Brands in Indonesia Sponsored articles are the future of effective online marketing – offers free trials for first time clients. - March 10, 2018 - Etsuri

TransWISH Indonesia Acquire Approved Training and Competence Venue Certificate by LSP Marketing TransWISH Indonesia Acquire Approved Training and Competence Venue Certificate from LSP Marketing on behalf of BNSP yesterday. - March 06, 2018 - TransWISH Indonesia

Transafe Indonesia Target International Market by Joining Safety Alliance Transafe Indonesia target International Market by Joining Safety Alliance. Transafe Indonesia is the First Approved International Member from Indonesia. Transafe is also featured on Safety Alliance International's member page. The Membership Certificate from Safety Alliance was acquired today. - February 09, 2018 - Transafe Indonesia

Transafe Indonesia Acquire 7 Company Awards and Nomination in 2017 These Awards and Nominations announced among other business achievements on Transafe Indonesia Management Meeting conducted at Swiss Bell Hotel Jakarta from January16-20th 2018. - January 24, 2018 - Transafe Indonesia

Monthly PADI IDCs at Gili Air, Gili Islands in Indonesia Six PADI Course Directors at Oceans 5 Gili Air - November 15, 2017 - Oceans 5 Dive Gili Air

Solidiance Published a New Research About Digital Banking in Indonesia Driven by the availability of affordable smartphones and access to mobile internet, Indonesia’s internet penetration is expected to boom at a CAGR of 8% from 2015 – 2020. With customer behavior rapidly shifting across generations, the customer’s banking journey will no longer be linear and innovation continuously changes every aspect of the value chain. - August 29, 2017 - YCP Solidiance

Ansible and Affle Launch mTraction TVSync in Indonesia Affle launches mTraction TVSync with Ansible : For all your futuristic Ad campaigns synced across TVs and the digital space! - May 05, 2017 - Affle

Indonesia-Based OTA Pegipegi Completes Integration with eRevMax Interface to provide hotels seamless data transfer in real-time. - April 14, 2017 - eRevMax Inc.

Transafe Indonesia Exposes More Than 4000 Certificates Issued in 2016 Transafe Indonesia exposes more than 4000 certificates issued in 2016. This number exposed in a pre-management meeting in Transafe Head Quarter in Jakarta. - December 31, 2016 - Transafe Indonesia

ASEAN Risk Awards 2016 Winners Announced After weeks of anticipation following the announcement of the ASEAN Risk Awards 2016 nominees, eight winners and runner-ups of the first ever ASEAN Risk Awards were announced in a glamorous award ceremony held on December 8, 2016 at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort, Indonesia. This award, hosted by... - December 23, 2016 - Enterprise Risk Management Academy

Talent Development Program 6 2016 Improve Transafe Indonesia’s Employee Service to Customer Employees in big corporations are called “Talent.” These Talents have to be improving to grow the company as well as so the customers feel the impact the customer experience within the company. Transafe Indonesia successfully conducts Sixth Talent Development Program that will increase their employee capability. - November 10, 2016 - Transafe Indonesia

IPMK4L Successfully Conduct Scaffolding Safety Awareness for 60 Attendees at Balai K3 Jakarta IPMK4L (Ikatan Profesi Mutu, Keselamatan, Kesehatan dan Keamanan Kerja dan Lindung Lingkungan/ H.S.S.E.Q. Association) successfully conduct Scaffolding Safety Awareness Training for IPMK4L association’s member. This training was conducted by IPMK4L and attended by 60 participants from all over the area. This event was held at Balai K3 and supported by Transafe Indonesia. - October 17, 2016 - Transafe Indonesia

PADI IDC Gili Islands Has 3 in the House Course Directors PADI IDC Gili Islands has 3 in the house course directors who will help you during the PADI Instructor Training Course. - August 21, 2016 - Oceans 5 Dive Gili Air

The Annual HVACR/PS Exhibition Makes Its Comeback in 2016 at HVACR/PS Southeast Asia The 2016 edition of HVACR/PS Southeast Asia opens its doors once again to welcome the industrial community at the Jakarta International Expo, 23 - 25 November 2016. - August 01, 2016 - Informa Exhibitions GE Asia - Singapore

Deliveree Launches Driver Partner Benefits Program Deliveree, an app for on-demand logistics, announce a Driver Partner Benefits Program with Shop & Drive and Home Credit Indonesia. Program will be implemented to for over 1,600 driver partners around Jabodetabek and Bandung, Indonesia. - July 04, 2016 - Deliveree

Bagus Satria is Named as New Executive Chef at Samabe Bali Samabe Bali Suites & Villas has named Bagus Satria Wijaya as the new Executive Chef in Samabe Bali Suites & Villas, a luxury all-inclusive resort in Nusa Dua. - June 29, 2016 - Samabe Leisure

Grand Mirage Resort is Launching the New Panorama Lounge The most awaited lounge, Panorama, is open on 27 June 2016 after a two-month revamp. To create a relaxing ambiance and swankier look, the bar is dominated by dark brown wood adorned with gold Balinese ornaments. As a tribute to the customers, the Panorama bartender, Freddy, teaming up with Kadir as... - June 29, 2016 - Grand Mirage Resort

Locanto Now in Bahasa Indonesia Locanto Classifieds, a major player in the global classifieds market, recently released a Bahasa Indonesia version of its Indonesian website. - June 10, 2016 - Yalwa GmbH

PricewaterhouseCoopers Veteran to Lead Cascade Asia's Commercial Due Diligence Practice in Southeast Asia Southeast Asia boutique consulting firm Cascade Asia taps PricewaterhouseCoopers veteran Stuart Banham to lead its commercial due diligence practice. - March 22, 2016 - Cascade Asia Advisors

People Development Program 5 2016 Increase Transafe Indonesia Employee Service to Customer Employees are not robots. They have needs to improve themselves or increase their capability and happiness. Transafe Indonesia successfully conducts Fifth People Development Program that will increase employee capability. This program will impact the service to customers and customer experience of the company. - March 16, 2016 - Transafe Indonesia

ONEWORLD retreats Brings India-Ayurveda to the Hills of Ubud in Bali Seeking a nurturing detox facilitated by a leading Ayurvedic doctor and with world-class yoga and treatments? With over a decade’s experience in hosting yoga retreats, for the first time, ONEWORLD retreats introduces Ayurveda Detox at their destination retreat in Bali. Ayurveda is a traditional... - February 17, 2016 - ONEWORLD retreats

From High Life to Real Life - Mr Prints Cleverly Redefining the Fashion World One Print at a Time After almost being paralysed from the neck down, Tal Derhy went deep into the Amazonian jungle to discover that his high-flyer lifestyle was quickly proving to be a path of destruction. He’s now emerged from the wilderness with a vision that’s a far call from the existence he led before. - December 15, 2015 - Mr Prints

Meet an International Student Ambassador of Korea, Anita Limanjaya She introduces Korean tourist attractions and festivals. - December 02, 2015 - Korea Tourism Organization

Indonesia’s Green Industrial Estates & Best Practices by Solidiance Solidiance mapped all 233 existing industrial estates in Indonesia, analyzed them using international best practices as a benchmark and their own framework that integrates three core pillars – economic, social, and environmental. The end result of the assessment is the Best 5 Green Industrial Estates which can act as guidelines for existing and new industrial players in shifting their business approach into a sustainable system. - November 25, 2015 - YCP Solidiance

Transafe Indonesia Participates Actively in Komite Skema LSP PPT Migas Cepu Conference Transafe Indonesia actively participates in LSP PPT MIGAS Cepu’s Komite Skema Conference. This conference is to review, update and upgrade L.S.P's certification scheme. - November 19, 2015 - Transafe Indonesia

All for a Good Cause: Fundraising for The Learning Farm CEO SUITE celebrates the Grand Opening of their 16th centre Sahid Sudirman Centre in Jakarta, and on this joyous occasion, invites all business partners to be part of “planting the seeds of change” to support youths in Indonesia through The Learning Farm. Co-founded by Ms. Gouri Mirpuri... - November 12, 2015 - CEO SUITE

Bali Hosts Singing Champions from 13 Countries for KWC Asia Finals First ever KWC Asia Finals to be held 9-11 October 2015 in Boshe VVIP Club, Bali. - October 01, 2015 - KWC Asia

Agus Suryawan Appointed Director of Sales at Sun Island Bali Hotel Group The Bali-based hospitality management welcomes the seasoned Director of Sales and expects a brighter future. - August 08, 2015 - Sun Island Bali

Transafe Indonesia's Sister Company TransWISH Indonesia Launches New Website TranswishIndonesia.com TransWISH Indonesia, the sister company of Transafe Indonesia, launches its new website www.TranswishIndonesia.com today. The new website designed to enhance client’s experience and engagement. - July 06, 2015 - Transafe Indonesia

PT. Transafe Dharma Persada Announce Relocation of Jakarta Office PT. Transafe Dharma Persada announces relocation of its Jakarta Office today. Unifying both HSEQ Training, Consulting & Certification Services (Transafe Indonesia) and Soft skill and People Pevelopment Training, Consulting & Certification Services (TransWISH Indonesia) under one mailing address. - June 20, 2015 - Transafe Indonesia

Mexican Food Fiesta 21 May - 2 June 2015 at Cafe Gran Via Gran Melia Jakarta held "The Grand Opening Event of Mexican Food Fiesta" on 20 May 2015, featuring Mexican Chef Julio Ortega. The event was opened by General Manager Gilberto Mayen and H.E. Federico Salas from Embassy of Mexico in Indonesia. It was attended by the owner of Gran Melia Jakarta, Bapak Johannes Suriadjaja and Ibu Reggy Suriadjaja, as well as other Ambassador from many countries, decision makers of corporate companies, travel agent & airlines partners. - May 23, 2015 - Gran Melia Jakarta

Transafe Indonesia Increase Their Training & Certification Program by Acquiring Extended Certification Scope for Occupational Health and Safety Transafe Indonesia acquired extended scope for approved Training and Competence venue and received recognized certificate from ICCOSH on behalf of BNSP today. - March 18, 2015 - Transafe Indonesia

ECO Fuel Systems, LLC Working to Help Reduce Carbon Pollution in Indonesia ECO Fuel Systems, LLC and Hydro Dynamics HHO are working closely with Indonesian companies to help increase fuel efficiency and reduce Jakarta’s high levels of pollution. - February 11, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC