Indonesia News
World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia 2026 Sets Sail Again in Jakarta
From August 27 to 29, 2026, the 2nd World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia, organized by RX, will be grandly held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) in Indonesia. Following its success in setting an industry benchmark in 2025, this year's exhibition will further deepen strategic... - June 13, 2026 - RX
BENX Launches Independent Online Media Covering Freelancing and Digital Nomad Life in Indonesia
BENX announces the launch of an independent online media platform documenting freelancing and digital nomad realities in Indonesia. - January 14, 2026 - BENX
Oceans 5 Gili Air Announces SSI Instructor Training Courses Beginning February 2026 with Instructor Trainer Waz
Oceans 5 Gili Air, one of Indonesia’s most established and highly regarded professional dive training centers, is proud to announce the introduction of its SSI Instructor Training Courses (ITC) - December 27, 2025 - Oceans 5 Gili Air
MishLenn Announces the Premiere of a New Audiovisual Show Born in Bali
MishLenn is an international audiovisual duo redefining the boundaries of electronic performance by blending Techno, Trance, storytelling, and visual art into a single immersive experience. Formed by Michael Ditis and Lena Bortnik, the project was born in Bali — a place where all elements of their vision finally aligned, transforming ideas into a fully realized live show. - December 25, 2025 - MishLenn
Balitecture Launches Black Friday Deals with SUKU Residences
Balitecture, an Australian-owned leading property developer in Bali has just launched Black Friday deals for their newest development called SUKU Residences. - December 02, 2025 - Balitecture
Colors Came to Life at YELLO Hotel Kuta Beachwalk’s “Beyond the Canvas” 3D Painting Workshop
A creative afternoon filled with colors, laughter, and inspiration—guests are already asking for the next one. - November 05, 2025 - Harris Hotel Tuban Bali
82% of Net Zero Targets Lack Verification as Scope 3 Data Emerges as Corporate Climate Battleground
Despite growing climate ambition, most Net Zero targets remain unverified. In Asia-Pacific, 53% of companies pledge Net Zero but only 18% are SBTi-validated. Scope 3 emissions, over 90% of total, are often underreported using outdated averages. KOLTIVA bridges this gap with KoltiTrace MIS, Land Use Tracker, and Cool Farm Tool, combining digital traceability and on-the-ground verification to deliver credible data and enable meaningful climate action. - September 28, 2025 - KOLTIVA
RX Huabo Gift Fair Indonesia: Source Direct from 300+ Original Factories Presenting Premium Products
Jakarta hosts RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia Sep 11–13, 2025 at JICC. Over 300 Chinese suppliers, 10,000+ buyers, and a co-located JIPREMIUM event deliver double sourcing opportunities. - August 18, 2025 - RX
WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 Concludes with Strong Industry Momentum and Regional Impact
WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 concluded at JIEXPO, Jakarta, with 150+ exhibitors and 5,382 attendees. It showcased innovative packaging tech and united the region’s entire packaging ecosystem. - August 18, 2025 - RX
Cointelegraph Enters the CIS Market: Russian-Language Edition Launched with the Participation of CryptoRobotics CEO Ivan Scherbakov
Cointelegraph has launched a Russian-language edition targeting CIS countries with the participation of CryptoRobotics CEO Ivan Scherbakov and aims to provide localized analytics and market news. - June 25, 2025 - Cryptorobotics
Autoini.com Rises as Indonesia’s Digital Automotive Platform
Autoini.com is a fast-growing digital platform in Indonesia’s automotive industry, offering localized news, comparisons, and video content in Bahasa Indonesia. It connects automotive brands with relevant audiences and enthusiasts, supporting direct engagement and market insights. As EV interest and digital vehicle research grow, Autoini.com continues expanding its reach across the country. - June 17, 2025 - Autoini
EUDR Compliance Delayed — Turning Challenges Into Opportunities Through Supply Chain Transparency
Agriculture remains a key driver of deforestation, with 10% of global forest cover lost in the past 30 years (European Commission, 2023), prompting regulatory measures like the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) to enforce sustainable supply chains. The regulation requires companies to ensure... - April 10, 2025 - KOLTIVA
Autoini Collaborates with Jakarta’s Biker Community
Autoini Expands Reach in Jakarta’s Biker Community Autoini is rapidly gaining popularity among Jakarta’s motorcycle enthusiasts with its in-depth coverage, expert insights, and community engagement. By collaborating with biker clubs and participating in events, it has become a trusted source for riders. The platform also helps brands connect with bikers through tailored marketing. Moving forward, Autoini aims to strengthen its role as Indonesia’s top motorcycle hub. - March 20, 2025 - Autoini
Turning Risk to Opportunity: Sustainable Expert Insights on Indonesia's Path to EUDR Compliance
Although the EUDR has been delayed, it provides businesses and smallholders time to adapt to enhance the traceability system and strengthen producers' capacity to ensure compliance. These approaches are not limited to Indonesia, they can be replicated globally to help businesses and producers navigate sustainability regulations and remain competitive in international markets. - March 20, 2025 - KOLTIVA
Koltiva Sparks Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on EU Deforestation Regulation and Industry-Wide Sustainability Compliance
Stakeholders from various sectors of the agricultural industry gathered at KOLTIVA's "BeyondTraceability Talks," a discussion forum aimed at addressing critical gaps in regulatory compliance for a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector. The discussion, centered around the topic... - March 12, 2025 - KOLTIVA
New Leadership Brings Heartfelt Vision to Harris Hotel Kuta Tuban, Yello Hotel Kuta Beachwalk, and Beachwalk Residence
A Collaborative Approach to Hospitality, Inspiring Connection and Growth in Bali's Dynamic Landscape - December 30, 2024 - Harris Hotel Tuban Bali
Autoini.com Sees Growth in Traffic in 2024
In 2024, Autoini.com has experienced significant growth in the Indonesian automotive market. With nearly 700,000 monthly visits, the site has demonstrated increased strength and relevance in the automotive industry. This success reflects effective strategies in providing comprehensive and accurate automotive information, as well as services tailored specifically for the Indonesian audience. The rapid growth underscores Autoini.com's position as a key player in the local automotive market. - September 11, 2024 - Autoini
RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia Announces Inaugural Event in Jakarta
The RX Huabo Group, organizer of China's leading gift and homeware fairs, is proud to announce its inaugural RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia. This exciting B2B sourcing event will be held from September 6-8, 2024, at the Assembly Hall of the Jakarta Convention Center. Connecting Chinese... - August 30, 2024 - RX
Transafe Dharma Persada Successfully Conduct Talent Development Program XI - 2024
Transafe Dharma Persada Successfully Conduct Talent Development Program XI - 2024. Tenaga Kerja Kompeten Indonesia aid Transafe Dharma persada's Talent Development Program batch eleven (TDP XI). - February 08, 2024 - Transafe Indonesia
Nicholas Yeo, the Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, Presented in the Asia-Pacific PAI-SOA Joint Symposium in Indonesia
In the Asia-Pacific Society of Actuaries and Persatuan Aktuari Indonesia Joint Symposium Conference 2023, the Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, Nicholas Yeo delivered a presentation on Professionalism. - June 28, 2023 - Actomate
Moonshot Ventures and Creatella Impact presented SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 Demo Day
Showcasing 26 of Indonesia's most promising impact startups led by women. On the 24th of March 2023, 26 mission-driven, women-led startups pitched online to investors and startup ecosystem partners in Indonesia and beyond as part of the “SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023”... - April 06, 2023 - Creatella Impact
Sumantri Endang Has Been Appointed General Manager at Grand Lagoi Hotel by Willson in Bintan
PT Willson Global International is delighted to announce the appointment of Sumantri Endang as the General Manager of Grand Lagoi Hotel by Willson – Bintan - Indonesia, effective immediately. - January 24, 2023 - Grand Lagoi Hotel by Willson
"SheDisrupts Indonesia" Venture Competition, Mentorship, and Pre-Acceleration Programme for Women Entrepreneurs in Indonesia Takes Off
SheDisrupts Indonesia, the pioneering support program dedicated to women entrepreneurs, returns for a second cohort. The future of entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia is digital, impactful, and powered by women, as much as men. Challenging gender norms with this vision, and after successful... - December 23, 2022 - Creatella Impact
Transafe Successfully Conduct Partnership Training Program 2022
Transafe successfully conducted Partnership Training Program 2022. This event is the first training program in Indonesia that supports and strengthens the alliance between safety training providers in Indonesia. This program is conducted free of charge for all their Partner Alliance members. - July 09, 2022 - Transafe Indonesia
Dialoog Hotels Announces the Opening of Dialoog Tahuna
Dialoog Tahuna, the second property by Dialoog Hotels, officially opened its doors on 1st March 2022, offering a relaxing away-from-the-world 4-star retreat in Tahuna along the west coast of Sangihe Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. The hotel features 107 rooms and suites and currently available for booking. Tahuna can be reached via a 45-minute flight from Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi’s capital city, or a 7-hour ferry ride from Manado Seaport. - June 10, 2022 - Dialoog Hotels
EPI Awarded PDG’s Citibung Data Centers Two New TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certifications
EPI recently awarded Princeton Digital Group’s JC1 and JC2 data centers the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certifications. PDG’s JC1 and JC2 are in Citibung, the new cloud data center hub in east Jakarta area, set up by Indonesia government to advance Jakarta’s technological... - March 09, 2022 - EPI
PADI IDC Dive Resort Oceans 5 Gili Air is Open for Divers
PADI IDC Dive Resort Oceans 5 Gili Air never closed their doors during the pandemic. Even during these difficult times Oceans 5 offers diving every day. Oceans 5 welcomes divers as non divers in their beautiful boutique resort. It is 2022 and the world is living already 2 years with the COVID-19... - January 02, 2022 - Oceans 5 Gili Air
LSP Transafe Indonesia Acquires Best Education and Educator Award 2021
LSP Transafe Acquires the "Education and Educator Award" in the "Indonesia Best Quality Award 2021." The award ceremony was held at the Sapphire Room, Kristal Hotel, South Jakarta. The event took place on Friday, October 1, 2021. - October 07, 2021 - Transafe Indonesia
IWEF and Creatella Impact Present SheDisrupts Indonesia 2021 Demo Day: Showcasing Indonesia’s 24 Women-Led Impact Startups
On the 27th of August 2021, 24 impact-oriented, women-led startups pitched online to the Indonesia Women Empowerment Fund (IWEF) and other impact investors and ecosystem partners in Indonesia and abroad as part of “SheDisrupts Indonesia 2021” program. “As an impact fund, IWEF... - September 03, 2021 - Creatella Impact
EPI Awarded PDG’s Bintaro Indonesia Data Center the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certification
EPI recently awarded Princeton Digital Group’s JB1 data center the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certification, validating the concurrent maintainability of its infrastructure design and its ability to undergo any planned maintenance without shutdown, fully supporting the customers’ mission... - May 26, 2021 - EPI
Stay Productive at Harris Hotel Tuban
The importance of choosing comfort facilities that support your remote work plan, will simplify all your business activities and change your daily routine to be more enjoyable. - April 27, 2021 - Harris Hotel Tuban Bali
Transafe's Corporate Social Responsibility 2021 Program Commenced Amid Business and Economy Uncertainty
Ramadhan is known worldwide as where most Muslims increase their good deeds to Allah SWT by doing more favor to the unfortunate. The difference is now the world’s economy and business are devastated by COVID-19. Transafe Dharma Persada commenced their Ramadhan CSR Program 2021. - April 16, 2021 - Transafe Indonesia
Celebrate Ramadan with Harris Hotel Tuban
Celebrate Ramadan with Harris Hotel Tuban and the joy that comes with it. - March 30, 2021 - Harris Hotel Tuban Bali
MG Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Distribution Tech Leader eRevMax
Indonesia based B2B bed bank completes XML integration for greater access to hotel inventory. - February 12, 2021 - eRevMax Inc.
Ozza Konveksi Announces the Launch of Tote Bag Manufacturing Service
Ozza Konveksi company is excited to announce the launch of tote bag manufacturing services, The tote bags that Ozza Konveksi produces include spunbond, drill, and canvas tote bags. Besides, seeing the many requests for tote bags, Ozza Konveksi company also releases screen printing tote bags with... - January 14, 2021 - Ozza Konveksi
Transafe Batam Announces Office Relocation to Batam Centre
PT. Transafe Dharma Persada announces relocation of its Batam Office today. The new office is will increase the service to the customer at Batam islands, Sumatera as well as Singapore and Malaysia Clients. The new office lies on a strategic building that is easily accessed by private or public transportation. - December 03, 2020 - Transafe Indonesia
YCP Solidiance's New Report on Accelerating Implementation of Smart City in Indonesia Through Business Collaboration
The government of Indonesia launched "Movement Towards 100 Smart Cities," an initiative aimed at 100 smart cities implementation in Indonesia by 2045. However, most Indonesian cities are developing slowly due to insufficient knowledge in identifying appropriate action steps. Learning from the success stories of the two pioneers, Jakarta and Bandung, the government encourages collaboration with private stakeholders in advancing smart city implementation across the six pillars of a smart city. - August 14, 2020 - YCP Solidiance
Transafe Indonesia Acquires Working at Height Online Training Authorization from Ministry of Manpower
Indonesian Ministry of manpower requires training providers who wanted to conduct online training and certification to acquire a special authorization certificate. Transafe Acquires the authorization from the Ministry of Manpower, a legal certificate to organize online training and certification in Working at Height. - June 11, 2020 - Transafe Indonesia
Keraton Jimbaran Resort Introduces the Art of Canang Sari to All Guests
Having a rich culture as a true Balinese identity that remains intact and alive, despite the increasing wave of modernisation, mega things like prodigious carvings and statues, stones and temples, a parade of religious ceremonies; simple things like Canang Sari (offerings to the God) are everywhere... - February 29, 2020 - Keraton Jimbaran Resort
Transafe Indonesia Acquires Indonesia Top 50 Companies Award 2020 After Winning "The Most Reputable Training Consulting Company of The Year 2019"
This award is another achievement after winning "The Most Reputable Training Consulting Company of The Year 2019." Other accomplishments announced among other business achievements on Transafe Indonesia Management Meeting conducted at Santika TMII Hotel Jakarta from Feb. 3-8th, 2020. - February 12, 2020 - Transafe Indonesia
The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World
Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Speaks at Indonesia Actuarial Conference
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions delivered plenary session IFRS 17 and Industry Revolution 4.0 at the Indonesia Actuarial Conference: Actuaries for the Industry 4.0. - October 19, 2019 - Actomate
HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York
Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA
Navigating Risk in the Digital Era
Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, delivered an inspiring talk about the future of the insurance landscape in the seminar Digital & Risk Management in Insurance (DRIM AAJI 2019): “Capturing Potentials among Digital Millennials." - October 06, 2019 - Actomate
TransWISH Indonesia Support Indonesian HR Competence Certification by Conducting Sertifikasi HRD BNSP
Indonesian HR Competence certification is required by government on decree from Ministry of Manpower. TransWISH Support “Indonesian HR Competence Certification program” by holding “Sertifikasi HRD BNSP” program from 14-16th August 2019. This event is followed by 55 HRs around Jakarta. - August 16, 2019 - TransWISH Indonesia
Skyhigh.Vip Affirms Support for Indonesian Business Ventures
Skyhigh.Vip, headquartered in Singapore, is fast expanding its operations in Indonesia. - August 07, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.
Post-2019 Election: What You Need to Know Before Investing in Thailand
YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused strategy consulting firm headquartered in Hong Kong, has published a report on “What You Need to Know Before Investing in Thailand: A short term analysis on Thai business landscape post-election 2019,” aiming to analyze the economic landscape in Thailand after its 2019 election and how the result will impact the business environment in the country. - August 03, 2019 - YCP Solidiance
Riding the Wave of Digital: Asia’s Top E-commerce Cities
YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused strategy consulting firm headquartered in Hong Kong, has published a white paper on “Top E-commerce Cities in Asia,” aiming to shed light upon the significance of e-commerce landscape in Asia and how it has quickly adapted to global trends. An... - May 08, 2019 - YCP Solidiance
Indonesian aparthotel Improves Online Sales with eRevMax
The Malibu Suites – Balikpapan, an Indonesian aparthotel has improved its online sales with efficient rate and availability management through RateTiger. The property offering 35 serviced apartments in Borneo Balikpapan, has been using RateTiger Channel Manager since 2018 to manage all its... - March 22, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
For the First Time, Maharaja Eco Dive Lodge is Introducing Electric Dive Boats, in Raja Ampat, to Allow Scuba Divers to Enjoy Eco Diving Without Polluting the Ocean
Raja Ampat, the last paradise on earth, is a dream destination for all divers thanks to its the rich marine life and Eco system. Raja Ampat is a marine protected area. However, like anywhere else in the world, dive operations and trips are using fuel powered speed boats, polluting and damaging the... - November 02, 2018 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge