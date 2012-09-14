PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations.
The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet.
“Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions delivered plenary session IFRS 17 and Industry Revolution 4.0 at the Indonesia Actuarial Conference: Actuaries for the Industry 4.0. - October 19, 2019 - Nicholas Actuarial Solutions
Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA
Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, delivered an inspiring talk about the future of the insurance landscape in the seminar Digital & Risk Management in Insurance (DRIM AAJI 2019): “Capturing Potentials among Digital Millennials." - October 06, 2019 - Nicholas Actuarial Solutions
Indonesian HR Competence certification is required by government on decree from Ministry of Manpower. TransWISH Support “Indonesian HR Competence Certification program” by holding “Sertifikasi HRD BNSP” program from 14-16th August 2019. This event is followed by 55 HRs around Jakarta. - August 16, 2019 - TransWISH Indonesia
Skyhigh.Vip, headquartered in Singapore, is fast expanding its operations in Indonesia. - August 07, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.
YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused strategy consulting firm headquartered in Hong Kong, has published a report on “What You Need to Know Before Investing in Thailand: A short term analysis on Thai business landscape post-election 2019,” aiming to analyze the economic landscape in Thailand after its 2019 election and how the result will impact the business environment in the country. - August 03, 2019 - YCP Solidiance
YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused strategy consulting firm headquartered in Hong Kong, has published a white paper on “Top E-commerce Cities in Asia,” aiming to shed light upon the significance of e-commerce landscape in Asia and how it has quickly adapted to global trends. An “e-commerce... - May 08, 2019 - YCP Solidiance
The Malibu Suites – Balikpapan, an Indonesian aparthotel has improved its online sales with efficient rate and availability management through RateTiger. The property offering 35 serviced apartments in Borneo Balikpapan, has been using RateTiger Channel Manager since 2018 to manage all its online... - March 22, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
Raja Ampat, the last paradise on earth, is a dream destination for all divers thanks to its the rich marine life and Eco system. Raja Ampat is a marine protected area. However, like anywhere else in the world, dive operations and trips are using fuel powered speed boats, polluting and damaging the environment,... - November 02, 2018 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge
Emerio, a leading IT solutions and services company that is deeply rooted in Southeast Asia, is pleased to announce that its Indonesia sales and delivery centre has relocated to the Menara Batavia in Jakarta’s central business district. At 1,400 sq.m., the 20th floor office space doubles the office... - July 19, 2018 - Emerio
Although Indonesia’s current penetration for electric vehicles is still far behind the government’s target, there is hope for EV to further grow in the future. In this white paper, Solidiance identifies several key areas that could provide business opportunities in supporting the growth of e-motorcycle and e-car penetration in Indonesia. - July 15, 2018 - YCP Solidiance
Kanmo Group, a leader in retail distribution in Indonesia, recently tapped Genie Technologies, Inc. (GenieTech) to roll out its omnichannel solutions in a bid to provide outstanding retail experiences to customers.
The said project aims to bolster Kanmo Retail’s productivity by upgrading its current... - June 10, 2018 - Genie Technologies Inc.
Karimun Head of State; Mr. Aunur Rofiq opens Karimun State Hospital (RSUD M Sani Karimun)'s "Communication to Increase Service Excellence" training. This training supported by TransWISH Indonesia. This event conducted for 215 participants from March 26th-28th, 2018. - April 15, 2018 - TransWISH Indonesia
This is an exciting game that would assign you to save the cute animals by running, the animals to be saved are our friends, and the game is designed to show the love and care for animals by animal friends. The game is specially designed for kids, and it is played by performing endless running. - April 08, 2018 - JSIProduction
TransWISH Indonesia Nominated at "Best in Indonesia Business & Company Award" yesterday. It is one of the local award that adds value to the Indonesian companies. - March 15, 2018 - TransWISH Indonesia
Sponsored articles are the future of effective online marketing – offers free trials for first time clients. - March 10, 2018 - Etsuri
TransWISH Indonesia Acquire Approved Training and Competence Venue Certificate from LSP Marketing on behalf of BNSP yesterday. - March 06, 2018 - TransWISH Indonesia
Transafe Indonesia target International Market by Joining Safety Alliance. Transafe Indonesia is the First Approved International Member from Indonesia. Transafe is also featured on Safety Alliance International's member page. The Membership Certificate from Safety Alliance was acquired today. - February 09, 2018 - Transafe Indonesia
These Awards and Nominations announced among other business achievements on Transafe Indonesia Management Meeting conducted at Swiss Bell Hotel Jakarta from January16-20th 2018. - January 24, 2018 - Transafe Indonesia
Six PADI Course Directors at Oceans 5 Gili Air - November 15, 2017 - Oceans 5 Dive Gili Air
Driven by the availability of affordable smartphones and access to mobile internet, Indonesia’s internet penetration is expected to boom at a CAGR of 8% from 2015 – 2020. With customer behavior rapidly shifting across generations, the customer’s banking journey will no longer be linear and innovation continuously changes every aspect of the value chain. - August 29, 2017 - YCP Solidiance
Affle launches mTraction TVSync with Ansible : For all your futuristic Ad campaigns synced across TVs and the digital space! - May 05, 2017 - Affle
Interface to provide hotels seamless data transfer in real-time. - April 14, 2017 - eRevMax Inc.
Transafe Indonesia exposes more than 4000 certificates issued in 2016. This number exposed in a pre-management meeting in Transafe Head Quarter in Jakarta. - December 31, 2016 - Transafe Indonesia
After weeks of anticipation following the announcement of the ASEAN Risk Awards 2016 nominees, eight winners and runner-ups of the first ever ASEAN Risk Awards were announced in a glamorous award ceremony held on December 8, 2016 at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort, Indonesia.
This award, hosted by... - December 23, 2016 - Enterprise Risk Management Academy
Employees in big corporations are called “Talent.” These Talents have to be improving to grow the company as well as so the customers feel the impact the customer experience within the company. Transafe Indonesia successfully conducts Sixth Talent Development Program that will increase their employee capability. - November 10, 2016 - Transafe Indonesia
IPMK4L (Ikatan Profesi Mutu, Keselamatan, Kesehatan dan Keamanan Kerja dan Lindung Lingkungan/ H.S.S.E.Q. Association) successfully conduct Scaffolding Safety Awareness Training for IPMK4L association’s member. This training was conducted by IPMK4L and attended by 60 participants from all over the area. This event was held at Balai K3 and supported by Transafe Indonesia. - October 17, 2016 - Transafe Indonesia
PADI IDC Gili Islands has 3 in the house course directors who will help you during the PADI Instructor Training Course. - August 21, 2016 - Oceans 5 Dive Gili Air
The 2016 edition of HVACR/PS Southeast Asia opens its doors once again to welcome the industrial community at the Jakarta International Expo, 23 - 25 November 2016. - August 01, 2016 - Informa Exhibitions GE Asia - Singapore
Deliveree, an app for on-demand logistics, announce a Driver Partner Benefits Program with Shop & Drive and Home Credit Indonesia. Program will be implemented to for over 1,600 driver partners around Jabodetabek and Bandung, Indonesia. - July 04, 2016 - Deliveree
Samabe Bali Suites & Villas has named Bagus Satria Wijaya as the new Executive Chef in Samabe Bali Suites & Villas, a luxury all-inclusive resort in Nusa Dua. - June 29, 2016 - Samabe Leisure
The most awaited lounge, Panorama, is open on 27 June 2016 after a two-month revamp. To create a relaxing ambiance and swankier look, the bar is dominated by dark brown wood adorned with gold Balinese ornaments.
As a tribute to the customers, the Panorama bartender, Freddy, teaming up with Kadir as... - June 29, 2016 - Grand Mirage Resort
Locanto Classifieds, a major player in the global classifieds market, recently released a Bahasa Indonesia version of its Indonesian website. - June 10, 2016 - Yalwa GmbH
Southeast Asia boutique consulting firm Cascade Asia taps PricewaterhouseCoopers veteran Stuart Banham to lead its commercial due diligence practice. - March 22, 2016 - Cascade Asia Advisors
Employees are not robots. They have needs to improve themselves or increase their capability and happiness. Transafe Indonesia successfully conducts Fifth People Development Program that will increase employee capability. This program will impact the service to customers and customer experience of the company. - March 16, 2016 - Transafe Indonesia
Seeking a nurturing detox facilitated by a leading Ayurvedic doctor and with world-class yoga and treatments? With over a decade’s experience in hosting yoga retreats, for the first time, ONEWORLD retreats introduces Ayurveda Detox at their destination retreat in Bali.
Ayurveda is a traditional... - February 17, 2016 - ONEWORLD retreats
After almost being paralysed from the neck down, Tal Derhy went deep into the Amazonian jungle to discover that his high-flyer lifestyle was quickly proving to be a path of destruction. He’s now emerged from the wilderness with a vision that’s a far call from the existence he led before.
- December 15, 2015 - Mr Prints
She introduces Korean tourist attractions and festivals. - December 02, 2015 - Korea Tourism Organization
Solidiance mapped all 233 existing industrial estates in Indonesia, analyzed them using international best practices as a benchmark and their own framework that integrates three core pillars – economic, social, and environmental. The end result of the assessment is the Best 5 Green Industrial Estates which can act as guidelines for existing and new industrial players in shifting their business approach into a sustainable system. - November 25, 2015 - YCP Solidiance
Transafe Indonesia actively participates in LSP PPT MIGAS Cepu’s Komite Skema Conference. This conference is to review, update and upgrade L.S.P's certification scheme. - November 19, 2015 - Transafe Indonesia
CEO SUITE celebrates the Grand Opening of their 16th centre Sahid Sudirman Centre in Jakarta, and on this joyous occasion, invites all business partners to be part of “planting the seeds of change” to support youths in Indonesia through The Learning Farm.
Co-founded by Ms. Gouri Mirpuri... - November 12, 2015 - CEO SUITE
First ever KWC Asia Finals to be held 9-11 October 2015 in Boshe VVIP Club, Bali. - October 01, 2015 - KWC Asia
The Bali-based hospitality management welcomes the seasoned Director of Sales and expects a brighter future. - August 08, 2015 - Sun Island Bali
TransWISH Indonesia, the sister company of Transafe Indonesia, launches its new website www.TranswishIndonesia.com today. The new website designed to enhance client’s experience and engagement. - July 06, 2015 - Transafe Indonesia
PT. Transafe Dharma Persada announces relocation of its Jakarta Office today. Unifying both HSEQ Training, Consulting & Certification Services (Transafe Indonesia) and Soft skill and People Pevelopment Training, Consulting & Certification Services (TransWISH Indonesia) under one mailing address. - June 20, 2015 - Transafe Indonesia
Gran Melia Jakarta held "The Grand Opening Event of Mexican Food Fiesta" on 20 May 2015, featuring Mexican Chef Julio Ortega. The event was opened by General Manager Gilberto Mayen and H.E. Federico Salas from Embassy of Mexico in Indonesia. It was attended by the owner of Gran Melia Jakarta, Bapak Johannes Suriadjaja and Ibu Reggy Suriadjaja, as well as other Ambassador from many countries, decision makers of corporate companies, travel agent & airlines partners. - May 23, 2015 - Gran Melia Jakarta
Transafe Indonesia acquired extended scope for approved Training and Competence venue and received recognized certificate from ICCOSH on behalf of BNSP today. - March 18, 2015 - Transafe Indonesia
ECO Fuel Systems, LLC and Hydro Dynamics HHO are working closely with Indonesian companies to help increase fuel efficiency and reduce Jakarta’s high levels of pollution. - February 11, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
Transafe Indonesia announces 99% increase on the number of certificates issued during 2014. This is a sign of wider acceptance from the Indonesian market for HSEQ training, consulting and certification. - February 03, 2015 - Transafe Indonesia