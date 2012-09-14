PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Family from Pleasant Plains, IL is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Shown family know all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Mr. Shown was the recipient of SDWR diabetic alert dog, Samson in 2016. Samson is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Showns and helping Mr. Shown manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

C.H.I. Overhead Doors Announces Acquisition of PerforMax Global™ C.H.I. Overhead Doors announced the agreement to purchase PerforMax Global™, a leading manufacturer of industrial high performance rubber and vinyl doors since 2008. - March 19, 2019 - C.H.I. Overhead Doors

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

Angie Cox Named a Lifetime VIP Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a lifetime VIP member of Strathmore’s Who’s for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - December 30, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Consolidated CCS and Intelis Join Efforts to Create 1 Stop OS/DA Provider Intelis and Consolidated CCS (CCCS) Agree to Combine Efforts Under New Entity. Carrier Customers Will Now Benefit from a Single Partner for Outsourced Operator Services and Directory Assistance Offering Both Hosted and Premise Based Platforms. - November 24, 2015 - Consolidated Call Center Services

DUECO Inc. Names Timothy Urbas Design Application Engineer DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, and material handlers in the country, has announced the appointment of Timothy Urbas as Design Application Engineer, supporting customer orders in 17 states for utility... - July 29, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.

MilitaryAtv.com to Provide Support for Shot Show 2014 MilitaryAtv.com to provide range support vehicles for the 2014 SHOT Show® Industry Days at the Range™. - December 30, 2013 - MilitaryAtv.com

Operation Kidsafe Announces One Million Children Protected Celebration Event in Springfield, IL Oct 20, 2012 Parents can attend this event and at No Charge get a lifetime record of their child's digital fingerprints and a form that is ready to hand to law enforcement in an emergency. Parents will also get valuable safety tips. Operation Kidsafe uses the latest equipment like the FBI and Secret Service. - October 05, 2012 - Operation Kidsafe

CGN & Associates Announces Acquisition of Blackwell Consulting Services Global firm enhances impact with broader industry reach - April 22, 2011 - CGN & Associates

Uptown Solar Supports Local Chicago Area Businesses with Solar Energy Funding Opportunities. Illinois DCEO's Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for FY2011 is Now Open. After much anticipation, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (ILDCEO) released on Friday, October 22, 2010, the Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for Fiscal Year 2011. Applicants are strongly encouraged to respond quickly due to the anticipated demand. Uptown Solar is very experienced with the program and fully understands the urgency for customers to respond rapidly in an effort to take advantage of the funding opportunity. - November 01, 2010 - Uptown Solar

Things Are 'Shakin' Up at Martini in the Morning on Friday The Bartender’s from Daddy-O’s Martini’s are joining Brad ‘Martini’ Chambers in the Martini In The Morning studio on Friday Morning. John Apodaca will introduce his latest vintage cocktail discoveries and new creations live on the air. - August 13, 2010 - Standard Media Group

The Great Springfield Buying / Selling Event Big Time Comics from the St louis metro area in conjunction with Missouri Comics.com from Springfield Missouri will be hosting this event in Springfield Illinois.Top buyers will be present to appraise and buy old comic books, coins, records, magazines, mego and other collectible toys and action figures Sellers will have for sale ancient roman and greek coins, U.S. coins and thousands of old comic books. This is the first of many events to come in the future. - July 09, 2010 - BIG TIME COMICS

BCI Aircraft Leasing and Its President, Brian Hollnagel Supports Susan G. Komen Foundation’s Race for the Cure Chicago-based BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (“BCI”) today announced it‘s partnership with the Chicagoland Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure® in its annual Race for the Cure. - August 25, 2008 - BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.

Executive Coach and “EDGE!” Author Sets New Standard for Actively Engaging Leaders Worldwide Chicago-based Writers of the Round Table’s new book, “EDGE! A Leadership Story,” debuted during a recent groundbreaking teleclass where the book’s author, Bea Fields, executive coach and leadership expert, again raised the bar for actively engaging leaders worldwide with “The Future of Business from the Minds of 10 Top Professionals.” - August 07, 2008 - Bea Fields Companies, Inc.

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Index of Private Company Revenues Takes First Dip in Eight Months The Private Company Index (PCI) for month-end February 2008 reflects a 2.96% decline in revenue performance from this diverse portfolio of North American companies. Key capital markets indicators (Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ 100 and the S&P Small Cap 600) each ended the month down between... - March 19, 2008 - Private Company Index

Ted Rhodes Legends Tour and International Players Tour to Hold Annual Golf Classic The International Players Tour (IPT) will join Ted Rhodes Legends Tour in the annual event as part of their regular schedule to support junior golf programs, as well as to honor one of the true legends of the game – Ted Rhodes. The two organizations have signed a multi-year Strategic Partnership Agreement to work together on several initiatives. - March 01, 2008 - International Players Tour

Release of "Immaculate Fetish"; A Novel by Jamie Antonia Symonanis; Author Publishes Fast Paced Contemporary Thriller Immaculate Fetish takes you on an adventurous Journey of Love seeking to save humanity from itself. A sparkling, humorous, erotic and loving vision of life on planet Earth at the start of the 21st century, and the change needed for humanity to save itself. A must read for Sci-Fi fans, and all who hope to call earth their home into the 22nd century and beyond - January 21, 2008 - Jamie Antonia

ITW Trans Tech Introduces StarLight Laser Plate Maker Direct-to-plate pad printing clichés can now be made using the StarLight LPM laser plate maker from ITW Trans Tech. The simple yet efficient CO2 laser device produces ready-to-use, high-quality cliché plates with etched images of artwork for a wide range of product decorating applications. - November 30, 2007 - ITW Trans Tech

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

CEO Positivity Waning and Private Sector Employment on the Rise Based on a poll conducted by the Private Company Index (PCI) at the close of Q3, CEOs are feeling increasingly negative about the prospects for capital and debt availability in Q4 2007. At the same time these companies report the average number of full time employees to be at the highest level for this... - November 27, 2007 - Private Company Index

New Boutique Brings Fashion Flair to Ukrainian Village Finally … Affordable, Unique Clothing for Boutique Shoppers of Chicago - October 25, 2007 - SoKo Fashion, LLC

AAA Galvanizing Realizes Double Digit Savings for Electricity AAA Galvanizing selected Electric Control Services to provide an electric management system for their Dixon, IL plant. They were guaranteed an 8.78% reduction in electric use (KwH) but have seen nearly a 17% reduction in electric use. - September 15, 2007 - Electric Control Services, LLC

Haunted Voices and Haunted Voices Radio Now 501(c)(3) HVRN Corporation is now listed as a Non for Profit Corporation! HVRN provides a community service for paranormal awareness and education. HVRN has also added new programing to their radio network, including a new 24 hours 7 days a week music station. Along with HVRN Corporations educational programs you will be sure to find what you are looking for at the HVRN Corporation. - September 03, 2007 - HVRN Corporation

Small Business Research Board Transportation Industry Study: Costs for Energy / Fuel Outpace Health Care Costs, General Economy as Leading Concerns Report also indicates one-third of small transportation companies are considering expansion during the next 12 to 24 months. Owners will increase hiring, improve existing automation, expand at current locations says report issued in conjunction with International Profit Associates. - July 20, 2007 - Small Business Research Board

Small Business Research Board Food Industry Study: Taxes, Economy, Energy / Fuel Costs Now Leading Concerns of Food Industry Replacing Health Care, Government Regulation Latest SBRB report indicates 29% of small food industry businesses plan to expand during next 12 to 24 months including enhancements at current locations and providing more services. SBRB report prepared in conjunction with International Profit Associates also shows businesses intend to invest in staff training and hiring. - July 12, 2007 - Small Business Research Board

Patented SpaceFrame Enables Use of Disposable ExpressLiner Ink Cups for Pad Printing A patented ink reservoir system from ITW Trans Tech uses an aluminum frame structure to hold a polypropylene liner cup filled with ink to supply pad printing machines. The SpaceFrame™ unit secures the economical ExpressLiner™ ink cup, virtually eliminating the material cost of expensive conventional ink cups. The molded ExpressLiner design enables use of removable carbide or ceramic doctor rings with equal performance compared to existing techniques. - July 12, 2007 - ITW Trans Tech

PR.com Announces New Press Release Distribution Enhancements Including Yahoo News PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com