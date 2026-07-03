Illinois: Decatur News
Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00. - July 03, 2026 - DLG Spirts, Inc
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
ExcelPrep Expands to Bloomington, Bringing Excellence in Special Education and ABA Therapy Services to More Families
ExcelPrep expands to Bloomington, IL, offering Special Education and ABA services for neurodiverse learners ages 3–13. Founded in Champaign in 2023, ExcelPrep provides Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, and ABA to support cognitive, behavioral, and social growth. The new site opens with a ribbon cutting on August 11 at 4pm at 1615 Commerce Parkway. - August 04, 2025 - Excel Prep
Crystal J. Sanchez Silva’s New Book, "Feelings on the Field," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl Who Must Learn How to Handle Her Big Feelings During a Soccer Match
Fulton Books author Crystal J. Sanchez Silva, a loving wife and mother, as well as a mental health therapist, has completed her most recent book, “Feelings on the Field”: a charming tale that centers around Emily, a young girl who must navigate her big emotions she experiences after... - July 16, 2025 - Fulton Books
Jessica Rose’s Newly Released "Times Still Have Rhymes" is a Poetic Journey Through Biblical Stories
“Times Still Have Rhymes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Rose is a beautifully crafted collection of poems that offers readers a fresh and engaging perspective on some of the most remarkable stories in the Bible. - April 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
William T Dempsey’s New Book, "HR 101 for Lean Organizations," Provides an Overview of How Any HR Professional Can Work to Incorporate Lean Into Their Organization
Fulton Books author William T Dempsey, a human resources professional with over forty years of experience, with the last twenty-five years involved in facilitating human resources in Lean organizations, both domestically and internationally, has completed his most recent book, “HR 101 for... - April 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Michelle Marquis’s New Book, "I Can't Do This, But God Can," is a Powerful Guide to Navigating Postpartum Depression Through Faith and Trust in the Lord
Recent release “I Can't Do This, But God Can: A Devotional Journal from the Midst of Postpartum Depression” from Covenant Books author Michelle Marquis is a poignant journal that documents the author’s own struggles with postpartum depression, shared in the hope of connecting with others who have faced this similar trial and show that they are not alone. - February 03, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
Clyde Jackson’s Newly Released “Church Usher’s Manual: A Systematic Approach to Church Ushering” is an Essential and Informative Guide
“Church Usher’s Manual: A Systematic Approach to Church Ushering” from Christian Faith Publishing author Clyde Jackson is an indispensable resource for church ushers, providing practical advice and systematic instructions to enhance their service and efficiency in church ushering. - August 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Leona Towner’s Newly Released “23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day” is an Insightful Guide for Aspiring Journalists
“23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leona Towner is an informative and practical handbook for budding multimedia journalists, offering detailed insights into the day-to-day responsibilities and challenges of the profession. - August 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cheryl Duke’s New Book, "The Music Did It," Tells the Story of How the Angel Gabriel Helped to Create Harmony with New Souls in Heaven Through the Power of Music
Fulton Books author Cheryl Duke, who has been a storyteller all her life, has completed her most recent book, “The Music Did It”: a charming and engaging tale that centers around Gabriel, who is tasked with the impossible duty of taming thousands of new souls who have entered Heaven,... - July 22, 2024 - Fulton Books
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. Signs MOU to Deploy microNeb’s VIGIL Series Inhaler Technology to Enhance Absorption of Its New Drug Candidate in IND Process
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deploy microNeb's advanced inhaler technology to expedite the uptake of its new cancer drug candidate currently in the Investigational New Drug (IND) process. - July 16, 2024 - microNeb, Inc.
ExcelPrep Adds Training and Apprenticeship Program in Autism Intervention for Educators and Practitioners
ExcelPrep is excited to announce a training and practicum program for teachers and interventionists in Central Illinois. This Autism Behavior Practitioner is an apprenticeship in collaboration with the East Central Illinois Workforce Board and the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission. - July 12, 2024 - Excel Prep
Dr. Charlene Aaron’s New Book, "Answering the Call," Holds a Brilliant Roadmap for People Giving Care to Individuals with Dementia
Dr. Charlene Aaron, RN, the chancellor of St. John’s College of Nursing in Springfield, Illinois; a gerontological nursing initiatives leader; has completed her most recent book, “Answering the Call”: an excellent guide that helps caregivers and health care professionals deal with... - January 25, 2024 - Fulton Books
Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards. - January 16, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
National Van Lines Releases 2024 Domestic Migration Report: a Synthesis of User Engagement Data and Future Predictions
National Van Lines has released its 2024 Domestic Migration Report, a comprehensive analysis that combines current user engagement data with future predictions in the moving and relocation sector. The report focuses on evolving trends in American relocation, providing valuable insights for policymakers, businesses, and researchers. - December 16, 2023 - National Van Lines
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill to Open New Franchise Location in Decatur, IL
Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, world famous for its "All the games. All the time." concept, today announced the coming soon of a new franchise location in Decatur, IL. The new franchise location is the 15th in the sports bar chain which has been operating since 1990 and has locations in 4 states including MO, IL, NC and AR. - January 11, 2023 - Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Maryland Heights
Compass Virtual Solving the Growing Shortage of Access to Psychiatric and Intensive Behavioral Health Services in Illinois
Compass Virtual, by Compass Health Center, an evidence-based Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) virtual behavioral health treatment program, announced today its milestone of delivering more than 20,000 patient-days of intensive care in 2021. Compass Virtual's announcement... - February 17, 2022 - Compass Health Center
KH Properties LLC Finalizes Renovation of 351-Unit Bethalto, IL Apartment Community
KH Properties LLC is celebrating the completion of its most recent multi-family community. After purchasing the neglected property in 2018, KH Properties has directed the multimillion-dollar project toward restoring and revitalizing this community. Joining KH Properties’ other apartment communities in Collinsville, Wood River, and Granite City, Metro Apartments at Bethalto is the most significant Illinois investment KH Properties has made in the last three years. - February 05, 2021 - KH Properties
STL Acquires Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc., an Illinois-based Technology Consulting Company
STL announced today that it has agreed to acquire Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc. The acquisition brings STL additional professional and technical consulting capabilities to complement and expand its existing Managed IT services throughout the Midwest. Headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, Wendelin... - October 01, 2020 - STL
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Vanseal Corporation Completes AS9100D Certification
Vanseal Corporation announces the successful completion of AS9100D certification. - February 07, 2020 - Vanseal Corporation
Cassie Pigg is Changing the Conversation Around Maternal Mental Health
"Mommy's Got a Tramp Stamp" is busting onto the scene and shaking up the way moms talk about their emotions after giving birth. This book aims to normalize postpartum depression in new mothers. - February 03, 2020 - Mom Stuff, LLC
Family from Pleasant Plains, IL is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience
The Shown family know all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Mr. Shown was the recipient of SDWR diabetic alert dog, Samson in 2016. Samson is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Showns and helping Mr. Shown manage and face the everyday... - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
C.H.I. Overhead Doors Announces Acquisition of PerforMax Global™
C.H.I. Overhead Doors announced the agreement to purchase PerforMax Global™, a leading manufacturer of industrial high performance rubber and vinyl doors since 2008. - March 19, 2019 - C.H.I. Overhead Doors
XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS)
XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.
A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis
A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois
Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
Angie Cox Named a Lifetime VIP Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a lifetime VIP member of Strathmore’s Who’s for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - December 30, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Consolidated CCS and Intelis Join Efforts to Create 1 Stop OS/DA Provider
Intelis and Consolidated CCS (CCCS) Agree to Combine Efforts Under New Entity. Carrier Customers Will Now Benefit from a Single Partner for Outsourced Operator Services and Directory Assistance Offering Both Hosted and Premise Based Platforms. - November 24, 2015 - Consolidated Call Center Services
DUECO Inc. Names Timothy Urbas Design Application Engineer
DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, and material handlers in the country, has announced the appointment of Timothy Urbas as Design Application Engineer, supporting customer orders in 17 states for... - July 29, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.
MilitaryAtv.com to Provide Support for Shot Show 2014
MilitaryAtv.com to provide range support vehicles for the 2014 SHOT Show® Industry Days at the Range™. - December 30, 2013 - MilitaryAtv.com
Operation Kidsafe Announces One Million Children Protected Celebration Event in Springfield, IL Oct 20, 2012
Parents can attend this event and at No Charge get a lifetime record of their child's digital fingerprints and a form that is ready to hand to law enforcement in an emergency. Parents will also get valuable safety tips. Operation Kidsafe uses the latest equipment like the FBI and Secret Service. - October 05, 2012 - Operation Kidsafe
CGN & Associates Announces Acquisition of Blackwell Consulting Services
Global firm enhances impact with broader industry reach - April 22, 2011 - CGN & Associates
Uptown Solar Supports Local Chicago Area Businesses with Solar Energy Funding Opportunities. Illinois DCEO's Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for FY2011 is Now Open.
After much anticipation, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (ILDCEO) released on Friday, October 22, 2010, the Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for Fiscal Year 2011. Applicants are strongly encouraged to respond quickly due to the anticipated demand. Uptown Solar is very experienced with the program and fully understands the urgency for customers to respond rapidly in an effort to take advantage of the funding opportunity. - November 01, 2010 - Uptown Solar
Things Are 'Shakin' Up at Martini in the Morning on Friday
The Bartender’s from Daddy-O’s Martini’s are joining Brad ‘Martini’ Chambers in the Martini In The Morning studio on Friday Morning. John Apodaca will introduce his latest vintage cocktail discoveries and new creations live on the air. - August 13, 2010 - Standard Media Group
The Great Springfield Buying / Selling Event
Big Time Comics from the St louis metro area in conjunction with Missouri Comics.com from Springfield Missouri will be hosting this event in Springfield Illinois.Top buyers will be present to appraise and buy old comic books, coins, records, magazines, mego and other collectible toys and action figures Sellers will have for sale ancient roman and greek coins, U.S. coins and thousands of old comic books. This is the first of many events to come in the future. - July 09, 2010 - BIG TIME COMICS
BCI Aircraft Leasing and Its President, Brian Hollnagel Supports Susan G. Komen Foundation’s Race for the Cure
Chicago-based BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (“BCI”) today announced it‘s partnership with the Chicagoland Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure® in its annual Race for the Cure. - August 25, 2008 - BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.
Executive Coach and “EDGE!” Author Sets New Standard for Actively Engaging Leaders Worldwide
Chicago-based Writers of the Round Table’s new book, “EDGE! A Leadership Story,” debuted during a recent groundbreaking teleclass where the book’s author, Bea Fields, executive coach and leadership expert, again raised the bar for actively engaging leaders worldwide with “The Future of Business from the Minds of 10 Top Professionals.” - August 07, 2008 - Bea Fields Companies, Inc.
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
Index of Private Company Revenues Takes First Dip in Eight Months
The Private Company Index (PCI) for month-end February 2008 reflects a 2.96% decline in revenue performance from this diverse portfolio of North American companies. Key capital markets indicators (Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ 100 and the S&P Small Cap 600) each ended the month down... - March 19, 2008 - Private Company Index
Ted Rhodes Legends Tour and International Players Tour to Hold Annual Golf Classic
The International Players Tour (IPT) will join Ted Rhodes Legends Tour in the annual event as part of their regular schedule to support junior golf programs, as well as to honor one of the true legends of the game – Ted Rhodes. The two organizations have signed a multi-year Strategic Partnership Agreement to work together on several initiatives. - March 01, 2008 - International Players Tour
Release of "Immaculate Fetish"; A Novel by Jamie Antonia Symonanis; Author Publishes Fast Paced Contemporary Thriller
Immaculate Fetish takes you on an adventurous Journey of Love seeking to save humanity from itself. A sparkling, humorous, erotic and loving vision of life on planet Earth at the start of the 21st century, and the change needed for humanity to save itself. A must read for Sci-Fi fans, and all who hope to call earth their home into the 22nd century and beyond - January 21, 2008 - Jamie Antonia
ITW Trans Tech Introduces StarLight Laser Plate Maker
Direct-to-plate pad printing clichés can now be made using the StarLight LPM laser plate maker from ITW Trans Tech. The simple yet efficient CO2 laser device produces ready-to-use, high-quality cliché plates with etched images of artwork for a wide range of product decorating applications. - November 30, 2007 - ITW Trans Tech
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
CEO Positivity Waning and Private Sector Employment on the Rise
Based on a poll conducted by the Private Company Index (PCI) at the close of Q3, CEOs are feeling increasingly negative about the prospects for capital and debt availability in Q4 2007. At the same time these companies report the average number of full time employees to be at the highest level for... - November 27, 2007 - Private Company Index
New Boutique Brings Fashion Flair to Ukrainian Village
Finally … Affordable, Unique Clothing for Boutique Shoppers of Chicago - October 25, 2007 - SoKo Fashion, LLC