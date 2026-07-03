Immaculate Fetish takes you on an adventurous Journey of Love seeking to save humanity from itself. A sparkling, humorous, erotic and loving vision of life on planet Earth at the start of the 21st century, and the change needed for humanity to save itself. A must read for Sci-Fi fans, and all who hope to call earth their home into the 22nd century and beyond - January 21, 2008 - Jamie Antonia