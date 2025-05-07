Montana: Missoula News
Life West Helps Defeat Montana HB929, Upholding Chiropractic Integrity
Life Chiropractic College West played a pivotal role in the defeat of Montana House Bill 929 (HB929), a controversial proposal that sought to grant chiropractors the authority to prescribe medication. The bill was effectively killed on the final day of Montana’s legislative session, preserving the drug-free foundation of the chiropractic profession. - May 07, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Chatsi Secures $500K in Seed Funding from Mountain TEQ, to Build Trustworthy AI-Powered Sales Agents for E-Commerce
Chatsi, the leader in AI-powered sales agents for e-commerce, has secured $500K in seed funding from Mountain TEQ to revolutionize online shopping. By addressing major conversion blockers like poor product discovery and unanswered questions, Chatsi seeks to guide shoppers with personalized, expert-level assistance. Launching on Shopify and WooCommerce in Q1 2025, Chatsi aims to redefine e-commerce and empower merchants to convert browsers into buyers. - January 28, 2025 - Chatsi Inc.
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone Announces Dealership Agreement with Dulcet Tile, Inc.
Dulcet Tile, Inc. is a national distributor of elegant, natural stone, mosaic tiles and has signed an agreement with Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone as a selected dealer in Montana. - October 16, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Author Briana Della Bitta’s New Book "Medicinal Plants of Montana: A Materia Medica" is a Fascinating Guide to Help Readers Discover the Healing Power of Montana’s Flora
Recent release “Medicinal Plants of Montana: A Materia Medica” from Newman Springs Publishing author Briana Della Bitta presents a comprehensive guide to 32 medicinal plants native to Montana. This essential reference includes detailed information on each plant’s uses, scientific studies, and folklore, complemented by identification photos. - September 18, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Vicki Bisbee’s New Book, "Assiniboine (Nakoda): Book of Basic Words," is a Brief Guide to Common Words Spoken in the Assiniboine Language, as Well as Their Pronunciations
Fulton Books author Vicki Bisbee, a retired school counselor, has completed her most recent book, “Assiniboine (Nakoda): Book of Basic Words”: an educational guide meant for readers of all ages to help them learn basic words and pronunciations of the Assiniboine language. Born and... - April 08, 2024 - Fulton Books
Seven Vacatia Team Members Named as ARDA Award Finalists
Awards Ceremony to be held at American Resort Development Association Meeting on April 17 - March 13, 2024 - Vacatia Partner Services
Annual Merle Haggard Tribute to Rock Spokane
The 6th annual "Hagfest Northwest" to include notable rock and blues artists this year at the Historic Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane. - March 11, 2024 - Northwest Country Music Association
Safe Rx Welcomes Lon von Hurwitz as Market Access & Policy Director
Hire Coincides with Growth in Market Access for LPV® Dispensing - March 05, 2024 - Safe Rx
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Author Marcus Girod's New Audiobook, “The Heart of the Mountain: A Warrior's Way Book 1,” Follows a Young Man Whose Life is Changed Forever as He Takes on a Valiant Quest
Recent audiobook release “The Heart of the Mountain: A Warrior's Way Book 1” from Audiobook Network author Marcus Girod is a compelling story that follows Peter, a young man who leaves behind his family and village to fulfill his destiny for the heart of the mountain and discover his fate as designed by the Great King. - January 10, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Universal Achemetal Titanium Awarded $11.3 Million Contract from United States Department of Defense for for Titanium Metal R&D in Montana
The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded $11.3 million dollars to Universal Achemetal Titanium, LLC (UAT) to conduct titanium metal research and development in Montana for the United States Navy, Office of Naval Research. U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Montana) was instrumental in securing the funding for this initiative of critical national importance. - January 05, 2024 - Universal Achemetal Titanium
Suzanne Zech’s Newly Released "My God, My All" is a Potent Resource for Personal Reflection and Study of God’s Word
“My God, My All” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suzanne Zech shares a powerful discussion of connection and inspiration through engaging verse and thoughtful testimony. - December 22, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Lisa Dunn’s New Book, "Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Jingle Belle," Follows Uncle Santa as He Adds a New Member to His Household in the Form of a Kitty
Recent release “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Jingle Belle” from Page Publishing author Lisa Dunn is an adorable story that centers around Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus, who happily take in an abandoned kitten in order to give her a new home. After feeding her and nursing her back to health, they soon discover their new furry friend has incredible skills and can do all sorts of tricks. - December 06, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Introducing the Valley View Rodeo Series
Valley View Rodeo is launching a brand-new rodeo series in Bozeman, Montana. Featuring various events, including roughstock, barrel racing, and team roping, the Valley View Rodeo is designed to showcase what rodeo and the Western spirit are all about. Whether you're a diehard fan or a casual... - May 25, 2023 - Valley View Rodeo
Three Vacatia Associates Win Timeshare Industry Awards
Top Honors Presented by American Resort Development Association - April 26, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Gary Welkom’s Newly Released "A Watchman" is a Compelling Spiritual Memoir That Explores the Author’s Journey Back to Christ
“A Watchman,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Welkom, is an encouraging message of God’s connection to all as the author reflects on key moments that led to a life of determined faith. - February 17, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
2023 Marks 75th Anniversary for Crazy Horse Memorial
The iconic South Dakota attraction is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Crazy Horse Memorial. As the work on the mountain continues, the mission of the memorial has grown in size and scope. - January 18, 2023 - Crazy Horse Memorial
Certified Functional Medicine Health Coach Launches Wellness Program to "Beat the Winter Blues" Ahead of Blue Monday
As a response to the growing number of Canadians experiencing and at risk for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), Ignite Health Coaching and Wellness, based in Alberta, today announced its four-month “Beat the Winter Blues” program to give participants the tools and skills to deal with the depression, lack of motivation and general unease that can characterize SAD. - January 09, 2023 - Ignite Health Coaching and Wellness
International Panel of Experts Provides Guidance on Key Questions in Risk Assessment of PFAS Chemicals
A new peer-reviewed report by a panel of scientists sheds new light on regulation and management of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). SciPinion, which objectively engages the global scientific community to analyze the toughest scientific topics, today announced the publication of an... - July 19, 2022 - SciPinion
Pro Cap NYC, LLC Open Letter to the Board of Directors of United States Antimony Corporation
Pro Cap NYC, LLC proposes formation of an Independent Committee of the Board to seek, evaluate and act on strategic alternatives available to the Company. - July 12, 2022 - Activist Edge, LLC
Autopilot, Inc. Achieves AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications
Autopilot, Inc. (“Autopilot”), a leading precision manufacturing company, has recently achieved AS9100D / ISO 9001:2015 certification. - January 16, 2022 - Autopilot, Inc.
Montana Phone Acquires Granite Technology Solutions
Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone announced today that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone has announced that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. The joined companies will operate as Granite Technology Solutions and going... - July 09, 2021 - Montana Phone
BBBS of Big Sky Country Hosts Comedy & Cocktails
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country is excited to celebrate their 20th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament & Cocktail Party at Big Sky Resort on July 18 & 19, 2021. This event supports BBBS of Big Sky Country’s 262 participants while celebrating a long-standing Big Sky... - June 30, 2021 - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country
"The House That Rob Built" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with Music by Grant Fonda Now Available
Family Theater Productions and Grant Fonda Productions released "The House That Rob Built" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by Grant Fonda digitally on March 5. Directed by Jonathan Cipiti and Megan Harrington, the award-winning sports documentary is available to rent or... - March 06, 2021 - Grant Fonda
Big Brothers Big Sisters Merger
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Gallatin County and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Park & Sweet Grass Counties announced their merger into one nationally sanctioned affiliate: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country. Under the leadership of Lander Bachert, the two organizations joined forces January 1, 2020 and will serve community matches, and mentorships in Livingston, Gardiner, Bozeman, Big Timber, Ennis, Big Sky, and the greater Gallatin area. - January 15, 2020 - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country
Bridges of Montana Announces Expansion to Missoula, MT
Bridges US is pleased to announce their recent expansion to Missoula, Montana. Bridges of Montana’s new office has opened as of Monday, June 17th, 2019. The new office location is in the heart of Missoula at 2825 Santa Fe Ct, Suite A Missoula, MT 59808. Teri Wells is the Regional Operations... - June 19, 2019 - Bridges US
Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation Announce Integration Suite to Streamline Purchasing Activity for Aurora Dealers
Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation are pleased to announce the release of a suite of new products, which streamline purchasing activity on the MyAuroraPlus and PartsXpressNET platforms. The new time-saving technology enables the user to automate purchasing, send electronic purchase... - April 24, 2018 - Pluss Corporation
Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation Announce Integration Partnership to Streamline the Sales Cycle for Aurora Dealers
Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation proudly announce a partnership to provide automation of parts look-up, ordering, availability, and pricing for Aurora Dealers starting in the fourth quarter of 2017. The imminent integration between Aurora Parts and Accessories' MyAuroraPlus GBOM... - September 20, 2017 - Pluss Corporation
Pluss Corporation is Now an Employee Owned Company
Pluss Corporation, a leading producer and provider of resource management software for Repair Shops and Dealers in the Truck, Heavy-Equipment and Emergency Equipment Market, is thrilled to announce that it is now an employee-owned company. Through the purchase of shares previously held by the... - August 04, 2017 - Pluss Corporation
Propylon Legislative Solutions Enable Montana Code Annotated Mainframe Migration Project to Win Award for Excellence
Propylon worked with the Montana Legislative Services Division (LSD) team on a large-scale data and process transformation project to successfully convert the Montana Code Annotated (MCA) from the aging mainframe environment to a modern, supported, user-friendly technology in time for the start of the 2017 session. The project was awarded for excellence in innovative technology at the 2016 Montana Government IT Conference in December. - May 10, 2017 - Propylon
Whitefish Credit Union's Senior-Most Teller to Retire After 20 Years
Montana's largest credit union will wish farewell to their senior-most teller at the end of this month. - January 20, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union
Chart Topping Soul-Funk-Blues Band Become Top Nominees for 2016 Native American Music Awards
WI Blues Chart Toppers, The GroovaLottos are nominated for "Best Pop Recording" of 2016 by NAMA, and they need your vote. Public Voting Now Open. - August 22, 2016 - TheGroovaLottos
Missoula Spirit and Ale Trail Launched
Local couple Brice and Lisa Ginardi have created the Missoula Spirit and Ale Trail (MSAT), a new project designed to celebrate Missoula's distinctive craft beer and spirits scene. The MSAT encourages residents and visitors to explore the variety of styles that Missoula has to offer. Ale trails... - March 30, 2016 - Missoula Spirit & Ale Trail
Ralph E. Driear Recognized as a Top Executive for 2016 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Ralph E. Driear of Kalispell, Montana has been recognized as a Top Executive for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of environmental consulting. About Ralph E. Driear Mr. Driear has over 35 years experience... - February 24, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
ACAM Officially Addresses the Flint, MI Water Crisis
The American College for Advancement in Medicine (ACAM) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating physicians and other health care professionals on the safe and effective application of integrative medicine. ACAM's healthcare model focuses on prevention of illness and strives for total wellness. ACAM has been educating physicians in metal removal techniques such as chelation therapies since 1973. - January 25, 2016 - ACAM
Ralph E. Driear Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Ralph E. Driear of Kalispell, Montana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of environmental consulting. About Ralph E. Driear Mr. Driear has over 35 years... - October 31, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Ralph E. Driear Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Ralph E. Driear of Kalispell, Montana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of environmental consulting. About Ralph E. Driear Mr. Driear has over 35 years experience in the environmental... - July 18, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
FireMLS.com Launches First Multiple Listing Service Mobile App with Geolocation in Montana
FireMLS.com today released FireMLS.com mobile app developed for multiple platforms, specifically: Apple iOS and Android. FireMLS Mobile was developed using the ArcGIS JavaScript API/Server and utilizes existing FireMLS.com Map Services. FireMLS Mobile incorporates load to Map with Active Listings... - July 09, 2015 - FIREMLS.com Inc
New Montana Statewide Multiple Listing Service
FireMLS.com is Montana Statewide Multiple Listing Service offering real estate professionals and the public the most innovative real property listing information and landscape mapping service that is available today. FireMLS.com is a free real estate information resource for public use. It is free... - January 14, 2015 - FIREMLS.com Inc
Xplorer Maps Announces the Release of the "Lake Tahoe" Fine Art Map
Through a collaborative partnerships with the Tahoe Heritage Foundation Xplorer Maps is proud to release this hand-lettered, gorgeous fine-art illustration of Lake Tahoe. Xplorer Maps is donating the original artwork in addition to a portion of all map sales in perpetuity to the Tahoe Heritage Foundation. - July 22, 2014 - Xplorer Maps
WO Bone - a Dog Toy with a Purpose. Each WO Bone Sale Feeds Orphans in Ethiopia.
In 2013, America spent $55 billion on our pets (source, APPA). We clearly love taking great care of our animals, and we should, as most people think of pets as family members. There is a new way to take good care of them (i.e. buy them a new toy) and help others in need at the same time with the new "WO Bone" dog toy from WO Design. Each WO Bone sale (USA made dog toy that is guaranteed and recyclable) feeds orphans in Ethiopia. Pre-sales of the WO Bone are available through wodesign.com. - April 13, 2014 - WO Design
"90 Day Race" Announces Release of Corporate Program
The patent-pending "90 Day Race" by Dr. Rollan Roberts II is now available for organizations and companies with accompanying workshops, workbooks, custom books and keynote speeches. - March 25, 2014 - 24ravens
Glacier Park Chair & Rocker Introduced by Old Hickory Furniture Company
In June 1914, the Lewis Glacier Hotel (now Lake McDonald Lodge) opened along the shore of pristine Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park filled with Old Hickory furniture. Now 100 years later Old Hickory furniture is still prominent throughout the historic lodge. Old Hickory Furniture Company and Xanterra Parks and Resorts are celebrating the historic partnership with two commemorative Centennial items: The Glacier Park Chair and Glacier Park Rocker. Both items will be on display. - March 24, 2014 - Old Hickory Furniture Company
Pluss Corporation Announces Integration with International Telematics ibright® Vehicle and Trailer Telematic System
Pluss Corporation (http://www.pluss.net/) a leading provider of Resource Management Software for truck and heavy-equipment dealers, distributors, fleet maintenance and repair facilities announces today that it has completed a seamless integration with International Telematics ibright® vehicle... - March 11, 2014 - Pluss Corporation
Dr. Rollan Roberts II Announces Partnership with INscribe Digital
Dr. Rollan Roberts II and INscribe Digital have partnered together to distribute all of Dr. Roberts’ books digitally through Apple iBooks, Amazon, Nook, Google Play, Books-a-Million, 3M and other leading retailers. The 90 Day Race is available for pre-order beginning February 3, 2014. - January 29, 2014 - 24ravens
Xplorer Maps Announces the Release of “Sanibel-Captiva Island”
The Sanibel-Captiva Island Map takes you on an exotic journey through paradise with illustrative excerpts of the historic landmarks, iconic beaches, colorful flora and fauna, and the unique marine life of the region. “Sanibel-Captiva Island” was officially released at the Tween Waters Inn on November 19th, and 300 Limited Edition prints are now available for purchase online at www.xplorermaps.com. - November 22, 2013 - Xplorer Maps
Pluss Corporation Announces PTM-Vision's Resource Planning Module, a Revolutionary "At-a-Glance" Shop Management Module for Busy Repair Shops
Pluss Corporation (http://www.pluss.net/) a leading provider of Resource Management Software for truck and heavy-equipment dealers, distributors, fleet owners and repair facilities announces today that it has rolled out a revolutionary new “at-a-glance” management module for busy repair shops. This new module is part of PTM-Vision's Version 2 release and promises to dramatically improve communications between service managers and service technicians. - September 24, 2013 - Pluss Corporation
Pluss Corporation Announces Integration with Hino Truck's Managed Inventory Program
Pluss Corporation (http://www.pluss.net/) a leading provider of Resource Management Software for truck and heavy-equipment dealers, distributors, fleet owners and repair facilities announces today that it has completed a seamless integration with Hino Truck's managed inventory (HMI)... - July 30, 2013 - Pluss Corporation