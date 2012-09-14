PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bridges of Montana Announces Expansion to Missoula, MT Bridges US is pleased to announce their recent expansion to Missoula, Montana. Bridges of Montana’s new office has opened as of Monday, June 17th, 2019. The new office location is in the heart of Missoula at 2825 Santa Fe Ct, Suite A Missoula, MT 59808. Teri Wells is the Regional Operations Director... - June 19, 2019 - Bridges US

Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation Announce Integration Suite to Streamline Purchasing Activity for Aurora Dealers Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation are pleased to announce the release of a suite of new products, which streamline purchasing activity on the MyAuroraPlus and PartsXpressNET platforms. The new time-saving technology enables the user to automate purchasing, send electronic purchase orders... - April 24, 2018 - Pluss Corporation

Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation Announce Integration Partnership to Streamline the Sales Cycle for Aurora Dealers Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation proudly announce a partnership to provide automation of parts look-up, ordering, availability, and pricing for Aurora Dealers starting in the fourth quarter of 2017. The imminent integration between Aurora Parts and Accessories' MyAuroraPlus GBOM parts... - September 20, 2017 - Pluss Corporation

Pluss Corporation is Now an Employee Owned Company Pluss Corporation, a leading producer and provider of resource management software for Repair Shops and Dealers in the Truck, Heavy-Equipment and Emergency Equipment Market, is thrilled to announce that it is now an employee-owned company. Through the purchase of shares previously held by the founding... - August 04, 2017 - Pluss Corporation

Propylon Legislative Solutions Enable Montana Code Annotated Mainframe Migration Project to Win Award for Excellence Propylon worked with the Montana Legislative Services Division (LSD) team on a large-scale data and process transformation project to successfully convert the Montana Code Annotated (MCA) from the aging mainframe environment to a modern, supported, user-friendly technology in time for the start of the 2017 session. The project was awarded for excellence in innovative technology at the 2016 Montana Government IT Conference in December. - May 10, 2017 - Propylon

Whitefish Credit Union's Senior-Most Teller to Retire After 20 Years Montana's largest credit union will wish farewell to their senior-most teller at the end of this month. - January 20, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union

Chart Topping Soul-Funk-Blues Band Become Top Nominees for 2016 Native American Music Awards WI Blues Chart Toppers, The GroovaLottos are nominated for "Best Pop Recording" of 2016 by NAMA, and they need your vote. Public Voting Now Open. - August 22, 2016 - TheGroovaLottos

Missoula Spirit and Ale Trail Launched Local couple Brice and Lisa Ginardi have created the Missoula Spirit and Ale Trail (MSAT), a new project designed to celebrate Missoula's distinctive craft beer and spirits scene. The MSAT encourages residents and visitors to explore the variety of styles that Missoula has to offer. Ale trails exist... - March 30, 2016 - Missoula Spirit & Ale Trail

Ralph E. Driear Recognized as a Top Executive for 2016 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ralph E. Driear of Kalispell, Montana has been recognized as a Top Executive for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of environmental consulting. About Ralph E. Driear Mr. Driear has over 35 years experience in... - February 24, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

ACAM Officially Addresses the Flint, MI Water Crisis The American College for Advancement in Medicine (ACAM) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating physicians and other health care professionals on the safe and effective application of integrative medicine. ACAM's healthcare model focuses on prevention of illness and strives for total wellness. ACAM has been educating physicians in metal removal techniques such as chelation therapies since 1973. - January 25, 2016 - ACAM

Ralph E. Driear Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ralph E. Driear of Kalispell, Montana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of environmental consulting. About Ralph E. Driear Mr. Driear has over 35 years experience... - October 31, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ralph E. Driear Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ralph E. Driear of Kalispell, Montana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of environmental consulting. About Ralph E. Driear Mr. Driear has over 35 years experience in the environmental consulting... - July 18, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

FireMLS.com Launches First Multiple Listing Service Mobile App with Geolocation in Montana FireMLS.com today released FireMLS.com mobile app developed for multiple platforms, specifically: Apple iOS and Android. FireMLS Mobile was developed using the ArcGIS JavaScript API/Server and utilizes existing FireMLS.com Map Services. FireMLS Mobile incorporates load to Map with Active Listings layer,... - July 09, 2015 - FIREMLS.com Inc

New Montana Statewide Multiple Listing Service FireMLS.com is Montana Statewide Multiple Listing Service offering real estate professionals and the public the most innovative real property listing information and landscape mapping service that is available today. FireMLS.com is a free real estate information resource for public use. It is free of... - January 14, 2015 - FIREMLS.com Inc

Xplorer Maps Announces the Release of the "Lake Tahoe" Fine Art Map Through a collaborative partnerships with the Tahoe Heritage Foundation Xplorer Maps is proud to release this hand-lettered, gorgeous fine-art illustration of Lake Tahoe. Xplorer Maps is donating the original artwork in addition to a portion of all map sales in perpetuity to the Tahoe Heritage Foundation. - July 22, 2014 - Xplorer Maps

WO Bone - a Dog Toy with a Purpose. Each WO Bone Sale Feeds Orphans in Ethiopia. In 2013, America spent $55 billion on our pets (source, APPA). We clearly love taking great care of our animals, and we should, as most people think of pets as family members. There is a new way to take good care of them (i.e. buy them a new toy) and help others in need at the same time with the new "WO Bone" dog toy from WO Design. Each WO Bone sale (USA made dog toy that is guaranteed and recyclable) feeds orphans in Ethiopia. Pre-sales of the WO Bone are available through wodesign.com. - April 13, 2014 - WO Design

"90 Day Race" Announces Release of Corporate Program The patent-pending "90 Day Race" by Dr. Rollan Roberts II is now available for organizations and companies with accompanying workshops, workbooks, custom books and keynote speeches. - March 25, 2014 - 24ravens

Glacier Park Chair & Rocker Introduced by Old Hickory Furniture Company In June 1914, the Lewis Glacier Hotel (now Lake McDonald Lodge) opened along the shore of pristine Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park filled with Old Hickory furniture. Now 100 years later Old Hickory furniture is still prominent throughout the historic lodge. Old Hickory Furniture Company and Xanterra Parks and Resorts are celebrating the historic partnership with two commemorative Centennial items: The Glacier Park Chair and Glacier Park Rocker. Both items will be on display. - March 24, 2014 - Old Hickory Furniture Company

Pluss Corporation Announces Integration with International Telematics ibright® Vehicle and Trailer Telematic System Pluss Corporation (http://www.pluss.net/) a leading provider of Resource Management Software for truck and heavy-equipment dealers, distributors, fleet maintenance and repair facilities announces today that it has completed a seamless integration with International Telematics ibright® vehicle and... - March 11, 2014 - Pluss Corporation

Dr. Rollan Roberts II Announces Partnership with INscribe Digital Dr. Rollan Roberts II and INscribe Digital have partnered together to distribute all of Dr. Roberts’ books digitally through Apple iBooks, Amazon, Nook, Google Play, Books-a-Million, 3M and other leading retailers. The 90 Day Race is available for pre-order beginning February 3, 2014. - January 29, 2014 - 24ravens

Xplorer Maps Announces the Release of “Sanibel-Captiva Island” The Sanibel-Captiva Island Map takes you on an exotic journey through paradise with illustrative excerpts of the historic landmarks, iconic beaches, colorful flora and fauna, and the unique marine life of the region. “Sanibel-Captiva Island” was officially released at the Tween Waters Inn on November 19th, and 300 Limited Edition prints are now available for purchase online at www.xplorermaps.com. - November 22, 2013 - Xplorer Maps

Pluss Corporation Announces PTM-Vision's Resource Planning Module, a Revolutionary "At-a-Glance" Shop Management Module for Busy Repair Shops Pluss Corporation (http://www.pluss.net/) a leading provider of Resource Management Software for truck and heavy-equipment dealers, distributors, fleet owners and repair facilities announces today that it has rolled out a revolutionary new “at-a-glance” management module for busy repair shops. This new module is part of PTM-Vision's Version 2 release and promises to dramatically improve communications between service managers and service technicians. - September 24, 2013 - Pluss Corporation

Pluss Corporation Announces Integration with Hino Truck's Managed Inventory Program Pluss Corporation (http://www.pluss.net/) a leading provider of Resource Management Software for truck and heavy-equipment dealers, distributors, fleet owners and repair facilities announces today that it has completed a seamless integration with Hino Truck's managed inventory (HMI) program. “This... - July 30, 2013 - Pluss Corporation

Pluss Corporation Announces Integration with PeopleNet's Onboard Computing and Mobile Comm Systems Pluss Corporation (http://www.pluss.net/) a leading provider of Resource Management Software for truck and heavy-equipment dealers, distributors, fleet owners and repair facilities announces today that it has completed a seamless integration with PeopleNet's integrated onboard computing and mobile communications system, streamlining the end-to-end preventative maintenance of fleet trucks and trailers. - July 11, 2013 - Pluss Corporation

New Ballast Plow Innovating the Railroad Industry Montana Hydraulics has changed the way railroad track and ballast covers America's ground. The versatile Helena, Montana industrial manufacturer has unveiled their newly designed Bi-Directional Ballast Plow and handed the railroad industry its most revolutionary innovation in years. "Here at Montana... - March 02, 2013 - Montana Hydraulics LLC

Xplorer Maps Announces the Release of “San Francisco Bay” Xplorer Maps proudly announces the release of their hand-drawn, old-world style San Francisco Bay Area Map. A percentage of sales will benefit the San Francisco Museum and Historical Society. - February 12, 2013 - Xplorer Maps

4-Day Quality Learning Seminar Lead by David P. Langford - Nov. 14-17, 2012 Tired of doing the same thing and expecting a different result? Join David P. Langford for an intensive, interactive learning experience. Learn to create a state-of-the-art common core learning system. Learn how 60 Quality Improvement tools and 23 Lean tools can combine to create a new dynamic learning environment. Learn to create intrinsic motivation environments that reduce or eliminate behavior problems. - October 24, 2012 - Langford International, Inc.

Free Website for Montana Non Profit K Design Marketing Inc., a Lolo, MT based design and direct marketing firm, announces it will be giving away a free custom designed website to a Montana based Non-Profit Organization (NPO). Websites are crucial for an NPO to enhance their visibility and image in the community by establishing a powerful... - January 19, 2012 - K Design Marketing Inc

OAI: State Insurance Regulators Improving Online Accessibility Recent actions taken by Montana and Nevada regulators to expand online services for consumers highlights the ways in which state insurance regulators are improving their accessibility by opening up online channels of communication with consumers, according to Online Auto Insurance (OAI). Industry experts... - January 16, 2012 - Online Auto Insurance

WhoCanHelp.com Helps Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Find Professional Service Providers WhoCanHelp.com helps ABC Television Show Extreme Makeover: Home Edition find workers, volunteers and donations for their current project in Medford, Oregon. The Missoula, Montana based company hopes to help the TV Show link service providers with the opportunity to be a part of the community project. - September 02, 2011 - WhoCanHelp.com

Country Artist Lisa Matassa to Perform at Four Country Format Radio Stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington State Country artist, Lisa Matassa, will perform and give interviews at four country format radio stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington on Wednesday, July 20, 2011 and on Thursday, July 21, 2011, as part of the western U.S. leg of her national radio promotional tour for her debut EP, “Me Time.” - July 20, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.

Polar Bear Planet Enterprises is the New Bronze Sponsor of Polar Bears International Bronze sponsorship level for Polar Bear Planet Enterprises (PBPE) is awarded by Polar Bears International (PBI) for their assistance to the non-profit organization, dedicated to protection of Polar Bears and their environment. PBPE donates a percentage of all sales from their Electricity Usage Monitors which help to reduce CO2 emissions. - September 12, 2010 - Polar Bear Planet Enterprises.com Inc

Heatherington Releases a New Book to Help Businesses Get Traction Online New book, "SEO & Social Media Marketing Guide," explains what businesses need to know about SEO and social networking and how they can help build their brand online. Having a website is essential in today's world, but establishing a website is no longer enough. It must be optimized for search engines and leveraging a website using social networking platforms is crucial. The book is geared to brick and mortar businesses that don't have the staff or budgets to devote to large marketing campaigns. - August 30, 2010 - The Webunet Group

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Jim Hord Tennis to Hold First Footwork Clinic Weekend-long “Footwork-Only” Junior Clinic is first of its kind. Intense footwork fundamentals workshop entices Junior tennis players from around the country. - May 07, 2009 - Jim Hord Tennis, Inc.

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Discover How to Find Career Success and Follow Your Own Path in this Uncertain Economy Anyone looking for success in their career and life can find savvy insights and proven business practices in Hitting Your Stride: Your Work Your Way. - February 13, 2008 - MountainWorks Communications, LLC

Random Threadz, a Unique Quilt Design Company, Launches New Website Random Threadz offers a unique line of custom designed quilt patterns by Sheryl Mycroft. These stunning quilt patterns are displayed here in brilliant colored hand crafted batik fabrics which are available in kits from Random Threadz. The line of designs and products continues to grow to meet the needs of beginning and advanced quilters. - February 12, 2008 - Random Threadz

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

New Internet Radio Show, Work Matters, Explores What ‘Your Work’ Is and Isn’t Anyone seeking ways to live their life’s dream can find uncommon sense and inspiration from experts and everyday people as they share their insights and stories on Work Matters with Nan Russell. - November 05, 2007 - MountainWorks Communications, LLC

777 - Doomsday or Your Luckiest Day Ever 7-7-7 is Saturday July 7, 2007 the beginning of the end or is it your day of opportunity? - July 06, 2007 - Reviews By Ray