New Mexico: Las Cruces News
As Monsoon Season Peaks, Aaron's Custom Plumbing Issues Summer Plumbing Advisory for Santa Fe Homeowners
The Santa Fe plumbing and heating company urges local homeowners to inspect drains, main lines, and water heaters ahead of the season's heaviest storms — and marks 30 years of local service. - July 17, 2026 - Aaron's Custom Plumbing
Enkefalos Lands in Albuquerque, NM
Enkefalos Technologies Expands U.S. Presence in New Mexico Enkefalos Technologies, a global enterprise AI company focused on Private AI and Responsible AI solutions for regulated industries, today announced the expansion of its U.S. presence in New Mexico as part of its North American growth... - June 12, 2026 - Enkefalos Technologies
New Art Space to Open in Historic Maisel Building on Route 66
The Maisel Building is on the National Register of Historic Places and on New Mexico's State Register of Cultural Properties. After 7 years of vacancy, the building will reopen on May 2, 2026 as a 501(c)(3) art space. The first exhibition features work by 148 New Mexico artists. - April 21, 2026 - Pleased to Present, Inc.
Vince Trust Introduces a Digital Asset Management Platform for Cryptocurrency Users
Founded in 2019, Vince Trust is a digital platform designed to support cryptocurrency users through structured asset management tools. The company reports that its services are used by millions of registered users worldwide and are intended to combine professional management practices with... - January 15, 2026 - Vince Trust
Pettigrew & Associates Eliminates Plastic Water Bottles Company-Wide, Partnering with Open Water to Fight Ocean Pollution, Improve Employee Health
Pettigrew & Associates announced a bold step in its sustainability efforts: eliminating single-use plastic water bottles across all offices and job sites. Effective immediately, the company will exclusively provide Open Water, a 100% recyclable aluminum alternative, to employees and... - September 09, 2025 - Pettigrew & Associates
Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM) Ignites a Bold New Era for the State's Cannabis Industry
New Mexico's cannabis industry just gained a powerful champion with the timely launch of the Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM). Fueled by the rallying cry: "You're either at the table or on the table. Join us at the table!," CANM is leading the charge to unite industry pioneers,... - August 26, 2025 - Cannabis Association of New Mexico
Urenco USA Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Urenco USA (UUSA), the United States’ only large scale commercial uranium enrichment facility, as a Founding Member. “UUSA is helping the U.S. maintain its position as a global leader in nuclear development by providing homegrown... - May 28, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Philip L. Winteregg’s Newly Released “Blessed: A Journey Through Grief To Gratitude” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Testimony of Faith and Healing
“Blessed: A Journey Through Grief To Gratitude” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip L. Winteregg is a deeply personal and faith-filled reflection on overcoming loss, finding hope, and embracing God’s unwavering love in times of sorrow. - April 02, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Ralph Parsons’s New Book, "The Nervous God," Explores Topics Related to Creationism, Religious Fallacies, and the Truth Behind the Ongoing Gun Violence Epidemic
Recent release “The Nervous God” from Covenant Books author Ralph Parsons is a thought-provoking read designed to help open the eyes of readers surrounding a wide variety of subjects. From fallacies within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to America’s involvement in the 9/11 attacks, Parsons pulls no punches as he reveals the truth of each of these topics. - April 02, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Darrell Brantley’s New Book, “The Abduction: The True* Story of How the Legal System Failed a Child,” Follows a Mother’s Quest to Save Her Child
Recent release “The Abduction: The True* Story of How the Legal System Failed a Child” from Covenant Books author Darrell Brantley is a poignant and compelling account that centers around a mother’s attempts to rescue her child from a parental abduction. Despite her pleas, the legal system lets both her and the child down, leading to a tragic yet avoidable outcome. - April 01, 2025 - Covenant Books
View Homes Appoints Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer
View Homes, a leading private homebuilder in Texas, Colorado, and the Southwest, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). - February 11, 2025 - View Homes
View Homes Inc. Welcomes Jim Leiferman as New Chief Operating Officer
View Homes, a leading homebuilder in Texas, Colorado and across the Southwest, is excited to announce the promotion of Jim Leiferman to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 4, 2024. - December 12, 2024 - View Homes
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Expands Fire Apparatus Division with Strategic Acquisition of Firefighter Trucks
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fire Apparatus Division through the acquisition of Firefighter Trucks Inc., based in Las Cruces, NM. This acquisition will further diversify MES’ sales territory to encompass Alexis Fire Equipment and HME... - June 24, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Author Chris F. Wortman’s New Book, "Something in Camouflage," is a Collection of Humorous Short Stories About a Wide Assortment of Topics
Recent release “Something in Camouflage” from Page Publishing author Chris F. Wortman is a memorable collection of short stories about topics including hunting and fishing misadventures. - December 19, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Southeast New Mexico College and Upright Education Partner to Deliver Tech Bootcamp Programs
Southeast New Mexico College (Carlsbad, NM) will aim to provide opportunities for its workforce to rapidly transition into tech careers with partnership through Upright Education, as leading provider in online technology bootcamps. Enrollment is open today. - July 12, 2023 - Upright Education
Will Ferguson & Associates Becomes the Newest Corporate Sponsor of the Yellow Card for New Mexico United, Albuquerque’s Professional United Soccer League Team
Will Ferguson & Associates, Albuquerque’s premier personal injury law firm, has been a corporate sponsor for New Mexico United, the city’s pro soccer team, for three years. As of this year, they are now officially the team’s Yellow Card sponsor. New Mexico United was founded... - April 18, 2023 - Will Ferguson & Associates
Navajo Power Accepted Into Second Apple Impact Accelerator Class
Impact Accelerator program will take Navajo Power to new heights. - August 30, 2022 - Navajo Power
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
MCM Elegante Hotel and Suites Acquires TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Farmington, NM
Dinesh “Dan” Rama and Anthony Becerra of NewGen Advisory is pleased to announce the successful closing of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott located in Farmington, New Mexico. Being within close range of some of Farmington’s unforgettable outdoor and cultural adventures such as... - June 13, 2022 - NewGen Advisory
Mi Casa Resource Center Celebrates 10 Years of Supporting Inventors
Mi Casa Resource Center (MCRC) announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its ProBoPat (Pro Bono Patent) Program by highlighting a local inventing team that showcases the impact of business support in the community. Taryn and Shai Omran are the ultimate innovation team. Shai always had ideas,... - June 07, 2022 - Mi Casa Resource Center
Morris Hall PLLC Names New Managing Partner, Andrea L. Claus
Morris Hall PLLC names new managing partner, Andrea L. Claus, who has replaced previous managing partner, James Plitz. - June 01, 2022 - Morris Hall, PLLC
Debut Author, Cassie Sanchez, Wins Another Award for Her Fantasy, "Chasing the Darkness."
Chasing the Darkness by Cassie Sanchez, won Distinguished Favorite in Fantasy in the 2022 Independent Press Awards. - March 09, 2022 - Cassie Sanchez
Adult Fantasy Novel Walks the Line of Vengeance and Redemption
Morgan James’ new release, "Chasing the Darkness: A Novel," by Cassie Sanchez, tells the story of an assassin obsessed with revenge who must choose between the path of vengeance or redemption. - February 01, 2022 - Cassie Sanchez
Navajo Power Nears Completion on $10 Million Fundraising Round
$3 million investment by W.K. Kellogg Foundation the cornerstone of a landmark deal that furthers Navajo Power's mission of lifting up Tribal communities through the development of clean energy projects on Tribal land. - November 17, 2021 - Navajo Power
2nd Life Media Acquires & Upgrades Roadrunner Emporium Fine Arts Gallery, Alamogordo, New Mexico
2nd Life Media under the direction of Artist Rene Sepulveda & CEO Chris Edwards announce the acquisition and upgrades to Roadrunner Emporium into a collaborative showplace of 55 artisans, craftsperson's, authors and antiques partners featuring classes, workshops, artist lectures and more. - October 13, 2021 - 2nd Life Media Inc.
Morris Hall, PLLC Names New Equity Partner, Jonathan Linford
Morris Hall has been serving clients for over 50 years and is a premier estate planning law firm. Morris Hall is also a proud member of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys. Morris Hall, PLLC (MH), the largest estate planning law firm in Arizona, is pleased to announce Jonathan (Jon)... - September 08, 2021 - Morris Hall PLLC
Coach Bob Sepulveda, Coach Gary Hveem Book Release & Art Show Alamogordo New Mexico
2nd Life Media Company Inc. today announces a release party with book signing and art show at Roadrunner Emporium, Alamogordo, Saturday September 4th, 6 pm to 8 pm. The reception and book launch at Roadrunner Emporium Fine Art, Antiques and More will also showcase the works of southern New Mexico artists Delia Lopez Holloway, Marty Torres, the sculptured tree trunk artwork creations of Artist Rene Sepulveda and over 45 partners displaying their talents. - August 14, 2021 - 2nd Life Media Inc.
Website Hosted by Local Attorney Offers Clear Advice on Estate Planning
The Estate Planning Attorneys at Morris Hall, PLLC are pleased to announce the release of their updated estate panning website www.morristrust.com. It is - March 08, 2021 - Morris Hall PLLC
Joe Biden Elected President - Questions Loom About the Federal Estate Tax
The law firm of Morris Hall, PLLC (MH), the largest estate planning law firm in Arizona, congratulates Joe Biden on presumptively winning his bid to become President of the United States. With Mr. Biden’s election, there is ambiguity about the federal estate tax. Mr. Biden ran with a view... - November 09, 2020 - Morris Hall PLLC
Presidential Winner Still Unknown. The Nation Pauses, But Estate Planning Should Not.
The law firm of Morris Hall, PLLC (MH), the largest estate planning law firm in Arizona, has been watching the build up to the 2020 Presidential Election, and the current state is of no surprise. This is not a time to panic or worry, but rather a time to take advantage of the current tax... - November 05, 2020 - Morris Hall PLLC
Vital Spaces Announces #NMtwinning - A Social Media Art Challenge with Prize Money
Vital Spaces announces the launch of a new social media art challenge inviting New Mexicans to recreate or reinterpret works of art in local collections and post their pictures to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using #NMtwinning. Weekly winners and prize money. - April 20, 2020 - Vital Spaces
Hutton Broadcasting Announces "Band Together Santa Fe to Feed Those in Need"
The Hutton Broadcasting family of radio stations, their website santafe.com, their associated platforms and employees, along with the community of Santa Fe are banding together to help local food distributors The Food Depot, Kitchen Angels and FeedSantaFesFirstResponders.org raise money during this unprecedented time. Band Together Santa Fe to feed those in need. - April 07, 2020 - Hutton Broadcasting
New Mexico Dental Clinics is Now Open in Rio Rancho
Cosmetic dental clinic in Rio Rancho, New Mexico; A beautiful practice for all your dental needs. - September 29, 2018 - New Mexico Dental Clinics LLC
Michael F. Glanders Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Michael F. Glanders, of Jerome, Idaho, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Online Special Education. - May 23, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who
Morris Hall, AZ & NM Estate Planning Firm, Marks Milestone
Arizona and New Mexico law firm Morris Hall PLLC was honored at the annual Spring Summit hosted by the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys in Las Vegas, NV this past weekend. The conference marked the 25th Anniversary of the Academy, a national organization dedicated to promoting... - May 01, 2018 - Morris Hall PLLC
Lifetime VIP Member Denise Campbell Has Been Named 2017 Top Female Leader in America
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Lifetime VIP Member Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been named the 2017 Top Female Leader in America for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Healthcare/Physical Therapy. - September 23, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Pettigrew & Associates P.A. Announces New Manager of the Engineering Department
David Roybal, PE, named Engineer Manager at Pettigrew & Associates. - September 13, 2017 - Pettigrew & Associates
Pettigrew & Associates Named 2017 Top Workplace in New Mexico
The Albuquerque Journal names Pettigrew & Associates a winner of the State of New Mexico 2017 Top Workplaces Award. - May 18, 2017 - Pettigrew & Associates
Denise Campbell of Southwest Sport & Spine Center Honored as Professional of the Year
Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - October 20, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Denise Campbell as a Lifetime VIP Member
Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - September 27, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Derrick Baer as a Professional of the Year
Derrick Baer, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Oil and Gas Mining. - January 14, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Oakmont Advisory Group to Open New Westside Office
Locally family-owned and operated financial planning and investment advisory firm, Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC, will be opening a second office in January 2016. - November 04, 2015 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC
InvestUS to Fund Over 540 New Jobs in NM
InvestUS is the first EB-5 regional center to serve New Mexico in assisting businesses in attracting EB-5 investment to fund job creation. EB-5 is a 25 yr. old Immigration Investment Program that was just renewed by Congress on Wednesday. It allows foreigners seeking a US green card for themselves and their family to invest $500K in a US business to create at least 10 new permanent jobs. New Mexico has never participated in the program to date. But investUS filed its first deal on Wednesday. - October 03, 2015 - investUS llc
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Denise Campbell as a VIP Member
Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a VIP member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - September 09, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Albuquerque Company Becomes Oakmont Advisory Group
After many successful years, the Hicks Advisory Group proudly announces their official company name change to Oakmont Advisory Group. - June 26, 2015 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Derrick Baer as a Professional of the Year
Derrick Baer, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Oil and Gas Mining. - April 15, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
James L. Jernigan Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
James L. Jernigan of Las Cruces, New Mexico has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of optics and engineering. About James L. Jernigan Mr. Jernigan has 48 years experience in the optics and... - February 07, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Denise Campbell as Professional of the Year
Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - June 18, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who