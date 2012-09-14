PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Mexico Dental Clinics is Now Open in Rio Rancho Cosmetic dental clinic in Rio Rancho, New Mexico; A beautiful practice for all your dental needs. - September 29, 2018 - New Mexico Dental Clinics LLC

Michael F. Glanders Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Michael F. Glanders, of Jerome, Idaho, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Online Special Education. - May 23, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Morris Hall, AZ & NM Estate Planning Firm, Marks Milestone Arizona and New Mexico law firm Morris Hall PLLC was honored at the annual Spring Summit hosted by the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys in Las Vegas, NV this past weekend. The conference marked the 25th Anniversary of the Academy, a national organization dedicated to promoting excellence... - May 01, 2018 - Morris Hall PLLC

Lifetime VIP Member Denise Campbell Has Been Named 2017 Top Female Leader in America Strathmore’s Who’s Who Lifetime VIP Member Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been named the 2017 Top Female Leader in America for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Healthcare/Physical Therapy. - September 23, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Pettigrew & Associates Named 2017 Top Workplace in New Mexico The Albuquerque Journal names Pettigrew & Associates a winner of the State of New Mexico 2017 Top Workplaces Award. - May 18, 2017 - Pettigrew & Associates

Denise Campbell of Southwest Sport & Spine Center Honored as Professional of the Year Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - October 20, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Denise Campbell as a Lifetime VIP Member Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - September 27, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Derrick Baer as a Professional of the Year Derrick Baer, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Oil and Gas Mining. - January 14, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Oakmont Advisory Group to Open New Westside Office Locally family-owned and operated financial planning and investment advisory firm, Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC, will be opening a second office in January 2016. - November 04, 2015 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC

InvestUS to Fund Over 540 New Jobs in NM InvestUS is the first EB-5 regional center to serve New Mexico in assisting businesses in attracting EB-5 investment to fund job creation. EB-5 is a 25 yr. old Immigration Investment Program that was just renewed by Congress on Wednesday. It allows foreigners seeking a US green card for themselves and their family to invest $500K in a US business to create at least 10 new permanent jobs. New Mexico has never participated in the program to date. But investUS filed its first deal on Wednesday. - October 03, 2015 - investUS llc

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Denise Campbell as a VIP Member Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a VIP member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - September 09, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Albuquerque Company Becomes Oakmont Advisory Group After many successful years, the Hicks Advisory Group proudly announces their official company name change to Oakmont Advisory Group. - June 26, 2015 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Derrick Baer as a Professional of the Year Derrick Baer, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Oil and Gas Mining. - April 15, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

James L. Jernigan Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication James L. Jernigan of Las Cruces, New Mexico has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of optics and engineering. About James L. Jernigan Mr. Jernigan has 48 years experience in the optics and engineering... - February 07, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Denise Campbell as Professional of the Year Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - June 18, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Hicks Advisory Group Hires New Marketing Director Hicks Advisory Group, LLC (HAG) announced today that Ryan Gilmore recently joined the firm as Marketing Director. In this role he will be leading all marketing-related activities, including client communication and experiences. Mr. Gilmore joins Hicks Advisory Group from Volcano Vista High School where... - May 28, 2014 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC

Yesenia Reina Juarez Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Yesenia (Reina) Juarez of Las Cruces, New Mexico has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Yesenia (Reina) Juarez Ms. Juarez has over 12 years experience in the healthcare field. - October 09, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Pok Hejmanowski Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Pok Hejmanowski of Las Cruces, New Mexico has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of retail. About Pok Hejmanowski Mrs. Hejmanowski has over 25 years experience in the retail field. She is the Owner... - July 17, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

10,000th Military Housing Unit Completed by Balfour Beatty Construction 10,000th Military Housing unit completed by Balfour Beatty Construction. Celebrated unit represents one out of 1,861 new homes built for military service men and women and their families at Ft. Bliss since 2005. - June 08, 2013 - Balfour Beatty Construction

J. Burrage Publications, LLC Announces a New Service for Aspiring Self-Publishing Authors J. Burrage Publications, LLC, a 21st Century publisher of powerful novels such as Caught Up and My Red Hijab, My White Baby Tee, and My Blue Skinny Jeans, has announced services for authors wishing to self-publish. - November 21, 2011 - J. Burrage Publications, LLC

Connect Realty.com Opens in New Mexico Connect Realty.com, Inc. announced that the company is now open for business in the Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces & Ruidoso markets. - November 04, 2011 - Connect Realty.com, Inc.

"Mayan Breasts" Wins 2009 Hertzberg Prize for Best Erotic Tribal Art Anatomical Photo (www.erotictribalart.com); Unanimous Choice of Three Judge Panel for $10,000 Award Healing Research Institute announces the 2009 Hertzberg prize for best tribal erotic art anatomical photo (www.erotictribalart.com). The picture, simply entitled "Mayan Breasts" is a complex work involving tribal decorated anatomy with a Mayan overlay. The photograph expresses a remarkably... - August 17, 2009 - Healing Research

Visit "Frugally Vegas;" a New Budget-Oriented Las Vegas, NV Travel Blog Site dedicated to value-based tips, suggestions, facts, and reader participation for Las Vegas trip planning. Authors have logged multi-trip experiences as the basis for this site with intent to assist in budget-based Las Vegas visits. - November 20, 2008 - Frugally Vegas

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Why This Major Publisher Does Not Sell to Bookstores This publisher offers its nonfiction books of self-help, social issues, inspirational and other titles only to Corporations, Nonprofits and Organizations for distribution to their employees and associates to fit their own marketing needs and strategy. Tell them the book title you need and they will even write the book for you. - September 21, 2007 - United Citizens For Legal Reform