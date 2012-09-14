PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Boiler Operator Courses Starting May 6th and May 11th, 2019 Ohio Boiler License preparation classes are being taught in Brook Park, Ohio. The classes can lead to a new career where operators are in high demand, have good benefits and are offer good wages. - April 17, 2019 - Lifetime Learning LLC

Keene Village Plastics Announces Acquisition of MakeShaper Keene Village Plastics (KVP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a North Carolina-based 3D filament manufacturer, MakeShaper. MakeShaper and KVP share common denominators in that all filaments are engineered, tested, and manufactured in the USA. KVP is excited to move MakeShaper’s manufacturing... - February 26, 2019 - Keene Village Plastics

HighGear Converts Outdated Factory Into State of the Art Gym in 37 Days CrossFit HighGear relocated from 5,400 square foot space to 16,000 square foot space on January 26 as community came together to convert old Gasko factory into gym. The HighGear community totalled over 2,000 hours of work in only 37 days for an amazing transformation. - January 28, 2019 - CrossFit HighGear

Cleveland Tech Conference - April 11, 2019 at LCCC At the NEOTD - Cleveland Tech Conference on April 11th, 2019, attendees will learn about the current state of trending technologies and what the future holds for them. Attendees will get to participate in interactive panel discussions - plus, see the latest tech products on display and IT services showcased in the exhibitor area. Business and school decision makers will learn how they can integrate these solutions into their organization's tech landscape. - January 02, 2019 - SpaceBound Solutions

Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association

Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Green Compassion Network, LLC Helps Qualified Patients Easily Obtain Their Ohio Medical Marijuana Cards Green Compassion Network Hosts Informational Event About This Controversial Wonder Plant. - July 18, 2018 - Green Compassion Network, LLC

The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association

NEOTD.com Hosts the 2018 Tech Symposium 4/19/2018 at LCCC - Elyria, OH NEOTD.com is hosting its annual Tech Symposium on April 19th, 2018 (1pm-5pm) at LCCC Campus - Spitzer Center - Elyria, Ohio. This free event for Businesses, Schools, Libraries and Government Agencies will feature presentations from the tech industry's top professionals covering topics like Cyber Security - plus, the latest tech products and services. Attendees will be able to interact with experienced tech industry experts and participate in panel discussions. - January 18, 2018 - SpaceBound Solutions

Team Sahlen, Presented by honeybeeBase.com, Secures Overall Victory in 3 Different Series for the 2nd Straight Year During the 2017 season, Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, competed in 3 different endurance sports car series: American Endurance Racing, World Racing League and ChampCar Endurance Series. Each series offered a unique set of car specs and competition rules that the team had to adjust for. At... - December 04, 2017 - honeybeeBase

Team Sahlen Welcomes honeybeeBase.com as Newest Partner, "A Data Acquisition System for Your Business" Team Sahlen welcomes their newest partner, honeybeeBase.com to their 2017 campaign. honeybeeBase.com is a cloud-based web app for businesses to manage their human resource services to their team members. Team Sahlen’s Sporting Director, Will Nonnamaker shares his excitement in having honeybeeBase.com... - September 17, 2017 - honeybeeBase

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. Loudermilk... - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd

nüCamp RV Hosts Rally for Teardrop Camping Enthusiasts Near Growing RV Factory in Sugarcreek, Ohio More than One Hundred T@B Teardrop Camper and T@G Teardrop Trailer Owners and Enthusiasts to Descend on Sugarcreek, Ohio July 24-29 for Weeklong Camping Rally Near Rapidly Growing RV Factory in Ohio’s Amish Country - July 11, 2017 - nüCamp RV

honeybeeBase: Simplify Your Business with One Web App honeybeeBase.com, a web app service that provides an all in one management solution for businesses, announces the launch of its professional package. The family-owned company has used its own experience as multi-location business owners to refine the necessary tools needed for effective team management. - June 22, 2017 - honeybeeBase

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Marilyn A. Tsilimparis as 2017 Top Female Executive Marilyn A. Tsilimparis, of Massillon, Ohio, has recently been recognized as a 2017 Top Female Executive by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Consulting. - May 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Marilyn A. Tsilimparis as a 2017 Roundtable Member Marilyn A. Tsilimparis, of Massillon, Ohio, has recently been recognized as a 2017 Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Banking and Credit Services. - January 26, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Marilyn A. Tsilimparis as 2017 Professional of the Year Marilyn A. Tsilimparis, of Brooklyn, New York, has recently been recognized as a 2017 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Consulting. - January 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

K-12 Tech Symposium at Lorain County Community College, Elyria, Ohio – March 9th, 2017 Educators interested in technology products and solutions for the classroom - plus, their schools and libraries in general, are welcome to attend this free, one day event on March 9, 2017 at LCCC in Elyria, Ohio. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with manufacturers directly, interact with some of the latest technology products used in the classrooms, and have access to: Live Presentations, Interactive Demonstrations, Panel Discussions and much more. Visit: neotd.com to register. - December 07, 2016 - SpaceBound Solutions

Remington Products Company, Parent Company of Powerstep®, is Recognized as One of Northeast Ohio's Top Workplaces for the Second Year in a Row Powerstep’s parent company, Remington Products Company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. The employee survey is conducted by WorkplaceDynamics,... - June 28, 2016 - Powerstep

NEOTD's K-12 Tech Symposium at Lorain County Community College – May 25th, 2016 Attendees to this Free event at LCCC will have the opportunity to interact with some of the latest technology, speak with manufacturers directly, and have access to live presentations on topics relevant to the K-12 ecosystem. - May 02, 2016 - SpaceBound Solutions

National Conference Puts Amish and Plain Community Members Center Stage Community Members, Researchers, and Healthcare Practitioners Convene to Discuss Best Practices in Communications, Access, Delivery and Design - March 20, 2015 - Center for Appalachia Research in Cancer Education

CareWorx, Holland and Mirifex Study Use of Mobile Devices for Patient Care in Long Term Care Facilities Technology leaders in Senior Care pave the road to a mobile future. - January 16, 2015 - CareWorx

A2Z Emissions Solutions Announces the Hiring of a New Director of Sales A2Z Emissions Solutions, a division of A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires Matthew Groth as Director of Sales in California. - January 15, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

Frank’s Box "Ghost Communicators" Being Sold for Halloween Two strange electronic devices used by paranormal investigators to speak to ghosts and spirits will be put up for sale just in time for Halloween. Both "Frank's Boxes" were hand-built by paranormal experimenter Frank Sumption and are considered to be rare. - October 24, 2014 - Angels & Ghosts, LLC

New Product: Secure Messaging, Chat, Video for Caregivers and Familes Loved ones are happier and family members are more involved in their loved one's care through this secure communication and interaction toolset. - February 18, 2014 - My Kin App, LLC

MTR Gaming Group Engages Oracle to Provide Cloud-Based Social Media Services MTR Gaming Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) announced today the engagement of Oracle and its Social Relationship Management Suite. This product enables MTR to manage customer relationships and monitor social interactions online via Oracle’s cloud-based platforms and processing. Key features of the... - April 18, 2013 - MTR

First Lady Michele Obama Gave Her Views About Gardening, Healthy Eating and Exercising On “The View” But is She Seeing the Whole Picture? Asked Sitacise's Kathy & Mark "Exercise and Nutrition play as much of a role in a child's success in school as almost anything. Imagine a kid with ADD that has to sit in a class with no break," the First Lady continued. - May 31, 2012 - Sitacise

Halle A. Norris Promoted to VP of Manufacturing Halle A. Norris Promoted to Vice President of Lauren Manufacturing - March 01, 2011 - Lauren Manufacturing

Yes, They Can Hear You Now. Citizen's Can Express Their Opinion with Their Own Voice Using DirectedMessages to Reach Any Government Official or Decision Maker in the U.S. A new company that will change how citizens communicate with their government officials. DirectedMessages will be the "mouthpiece" of ordinary citizens who want their voices heard. They can join with PACS, unions, political organizations in influencing decision making/voting on important issues that affect each citizen. DirectedMessages are delivered by phone to the call target and signed off with the name of the voice petitioner. Petitions can be paid for by sponsors as well. - September 08, 2010 - directed messages.com llc.

Louis Charles Begs Compassion for Ghosts in New Book The newly published book 'Helping Ghosts: A Guide to Understanding Lost Spirits' tells the story of experimental ghost communication and pleas for help from the spirit world. - May 29, 2010 - Louis Charles

Firefighter Will Perform 100 Skydives in Memory of Smoke Inhalation Victims Joe Frolick, avid skydiver and professional firefighter, will combine his love of skydiving and passion for the fire service by performing 100 consecutive skydives on September 4, 2009. Joe’s desire to accomplish his mission is to bring attention to much needed education regarding smoke inhalation fatalities and the need for continued research and program development to save the lives of firefighters and civilians alike. - August 01, 2009 - Cyanide Poisoning Treatment Coalition

GM Bankruptcy Filing No Surprise for Lauren Companies Forward-thinking, Diversification and Corporate Strength Keys to Future Growth of Lauren Manufacturing - June 05, 2009 - Lauren Manufacturing

SparkBase Announces Version 3.0 Technology leader announces latest private label gift & loyalty network. - April 17, 2009 - SparkBase LLC

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Are Metal Keys Going to be Extinguished? This book will assist you through the fascinating world of renaissance art by ways of keys - March 02, 2008 - Gary Ventolini MD

Popular Business Mastery Advisory Board™ Announces Growth Through Franchise Offering AKRIS Inc, with the creation of a new company called RPF Group Inc, announced it is expanding by offering The Business Mastery Advisory Board™ www.businessmasterynow.com franchises to qualified individuals. The announcement marks the beginning of its expansion from a northeast Ohio-based Company to a national franchise operation. - February 13, 2008 - AKRIS Inc

Underhill Landscaping Celebrates One Year on the Wooster Road Corridor, Sells Former Property to Cincinnati Park Board Underhill Landscaping, a full-service design-build landscaping firm in Cincinnati for over eight years, is celebrating its one-year anniversary in its new location on Wooster Road, near the Linwood Gateway. The celebration will include an open house on December 5th for vendors and clients. The relocation... - November 15, 2007 - Underhill Landscaping, Inc.

Latin Pulse/AcuPOLL Launch Hispanic Consumer Testing Service Top Brand and Market Research Firm Launches Hispanic Consumer Testing Service. Latin Pulse/AcuPOLL Develop Advanced Research Service for Testing US Hispanic Consumers. - May 30, 2007 - AcuPOLL Research, Inc.