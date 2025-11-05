Ohio: Canton-Massillon News
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
Michael F. Schmidt’s Newly Released "Biblical Lessons from Grandpa" is a Heartfelt and Practical Devotional Tool for Families and Sunday School Leaders
“Biblical Lessons from Grandpa: Preparing the Next Generations” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael F. Schmidt is a meaningful guide that offers weekly Bible-based lessons designed to help children grow in faith and navigate today’s challenges with biblical truth. - June 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Elizabeth Ink LLC Expands Into Web Accessibility Consulting for Digital Marketing Strategy
Elizabeth Ink LLC is a leading name in creative digital marketing strategy with a strong focus on web accessibility consulting. As part of its expanded services, the company will now help businesses enhance their digital marketing strategies by ensuring accessibility compliance and inclusivity across digital platforms. - March 13, 2025 - Elizabeth Ink LLC
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Larry R. W. Bostic Jr. and Cristy D. Bostic’s Newly Released “Statement Of Faith” is a Compelling Guide to Understanding Foundational Christian Principles
“Statement Of Faith: The Basics of the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Larry R. W. Bostic Jr. and Cristy D. Bostic is an insightful exploration of core biblical teachings designed to deepen one’s understanding of Christian faith and practice. - January 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Pattie Cale’s New Book, "Philpot's Christmas Journey," is a Stirring Tale of a Kind Stuffed Mouse Who Longs to be Chosen as a Gift During the Christmas Season
Recent release “Philpot's Christmas Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pattie Cale is an adorable story that centers around Philpot, a stuffed mouse who hopes to be purchased and find a home of his own. Despite disappointments and setbacks, Philpot never loses hope and believes that one day he will be chosen as the perfect Christmas gift for someone who will love him. - February 14, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Raimo Perttu’s New Book, "Lock Forty Volume II: John's Redemption," is a Captivating Exploration Into the Tumultuous Love Life of a Canal Boat Operator
Fulton Books author Raimo Perttu, a Finnish immigrant who became fascinated with the Erie canal and its history after moving to Ohio almost five decades ago, has completed his most recent book, “Lock Forty Volume II: John's Redemption”: a gripping and potent tale of betrayal and passion... - December 28, 2023 - Fulton Books
Entrobox Announces an Unprecedented Partnership with Legendary Singer LaTocha and Her Made Girl Brand
LaTocha, the newly announced Brand Ambassador for Entrobox, will be performing at the next televised Entrobox Championship Boxing Event on January 27, 2024, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on Bally's Sports. - December 27, 2023 - Entrobox
Small Audiology Practice in Northeast Ohio Selected as One of Only 44 Practices in US to Fit Groundbreaking Tinnitus Treatment Device
The Lenire tinnitus treatment device was approved by the FDA in April 2023. It was initially fit by only 14 practices nationwide but the company, Neuromod (based in Ireland), added 30 additional audiology practices in Phase 2 of its release for a total of 44 practices. Sounds of Life Hearing Center was selected to be in this select group of practices and is now certified to prescribe and fit this device which uses tongue-tip and sound stimulation to change the way the brain perceives tinnitus. - October 07, 2023 - Sounds of Life Hearing Center, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Western Reserve Hospital Physicians, Inc. Orthopedics Adds Dr. Gordon Bennett
Western Reserve Hospital Physicians, Inc. Orthopedics has expanded its team of providers with the addition of Gordon Bennett, MD, FAOA. Dr. Bennett is a board certified orthopedic surgeon. He earned his medical degree from University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine in Saskatchewan, Canada and... - September 19, 2023 - Western Reserve Hospital
The Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is Back to Celebrate Artistic Excellence and Cultural Diversity in the Tattoo Industry
The tattoo industry is set to experience a momentous event as the Rubber City Tattoo Invitational returns for its 2023 edition. This prestigious gathering of talented artists and tattoo enthusiasts will take place from July 28-30 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Showcasing the best... - July 08, 2023 - Rubber City Tattoo Invitational
ParkOhio Announces Canton Drop Forge's State-of-the-Art 50,000-Pound Forging Hammer Implementation
ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH), through its subsidiary, Canton Drop Forge, one of the leading global producers of high-strength, complex metal components, is proud to announce the integration of a 50,000-pound forging hammer into its Canton Drop Forge facility, located at 4575 Southway St. SW. The... - June 22, 2023 - ParkOhio
Trace Adkins Comes to the Warner Theatre in Erie, PA on November 17
Trace Adkins: The Way I wanna go Tour presented by GTG Promotions makes a stop in Erie, PA at the Warner Theatre on November 17, 2022. Tickets on sale now at ohiomusic.com. - November 04, 2022 - GTG Promotions
Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership for TPI Efficiency to Become Official Utility Consultant
Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew announce partnership for TPI Efficiency to become Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew. - September 29, 2022 - TPI Efficiency
Put Your Brain First: a Guidebook for Adding More Health to Your Years
Landmark book details how working towards a healthy brain can also lead to a healthy body. - July 13, 2022 - Activate Brain & Body, Inc.
Dynamark Acquires Excel Central
Dynamark Monitoring, Inc. has acquired Excel Central, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio. Excel has been a trusted provider of monitoring services to independent alarm dealers for over 30 years, with a reputation for personal service and a quality monitoring experience. “The monitoring business has... - May 12, 2022 - Dynamark Monitoring, Inc.
Engage Virtual Range Hosts Local Law Enforcement Blue Line Competition
This event is free to all Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies, and winners will walk away with bragging rights as well as an impressive trophy to display at their department. The goodwill event is designed to show appreciation for all local law enforcement officials and to raise money for the Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial Society. - September 07, 2021 - Engage Virtual Range
Ohio Deferred Compensation Now Offering Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired Participants
The Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program, a supplemental 457(b) retirement plan for all Ohio public employees, is offering the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to more than 243,000 Ohio DC participants. - June 30, 2021 - iGrad
Announcing the Launch of the Engage Virtual Range Franchise
Expanding on the success of its two corporately owned locations in Medina and Avon Lake, Ohio, Engage Virtual Range developed a model to share this opportunity with motivated and passionate entrepreneurs all over the country. This new, innovative, and high-tech shooting range franchise model is... - June 03, 2021 - Engage Virtual Range
Torque Capital, Investor Group Has Acquired Cable Manufacturing & Assembly
Torque Capital Group announced today that its investor group has completed the purchase of Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc. (“CMA”), an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of mechanical cables, controls and actuation assemblies. CMA has a reputation for providing... - April 20, 2021 - Cable Manufacturing & Assembly
OrthoNeuro to Open New Office on Dublin Campus Of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
OrthoNeuro President, Larry T. Todd, Jr. DO, announced today that the practice will open a new office on the Dublin Campus of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (OUHCOM). The office is slated to open in early spring and will house a physician office and physical therapy clinic. - February 03, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Jody Richards Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award
Jody Richards, President of Process Technology, wins coveted Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award. - October 12, 2020 - Process Technology
Orthopedic Surgeon and Shoulder Specialist, Benjamin W. Szerlip, DO to Join OrthoNeuro in November 2020
OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Ben W. Szerlip, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon, and Shoulder Specialist will join their multi-specialty physician practice in November of 2020. Dr. Szerlip is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in all aspects of the shoulder, including... - October 09, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro’s Mark Gittins is One of Three Orthopedic Surgeons Worldwide to Utilize New Handheld Robotics Platform
Last week, OrthoNeuro’s Mark Gittins, D.O. FAOAO became one of just three orthopedic surgeons worldwide to use Smith+Nephew’s Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions, as well as its new generation handheld robotics platform - the CORI Surgical System. Dr. Gittins... - July 23, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List
Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists
Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Boiler Operator Courses Starting May 6th and May 11th, 2019
Ohio Boiler License preparation classes are being taught in Brook Park, Ohio. The classes can lead to a new career where operators are in high demand, have good benefits and are offer good wages. - April 17, 2019 - Lifetime Learning LLC
Keene Village Plastics Announces Acquisition of MakeShaper
Keene Village Plastics (KVP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a North Carolina-based 3D filament manufacturer, MakeShaper. MakeShaper and KVP share common denominators in that all filaments are engineered, tested, and manufactured in the USA. KVP is excited to move MakeShaper’s... - February 26, 2019 - Keene Village Plastics
HighGear Converts Outdated Factory Into State of the Art Gym in 37 Days
CrossFit HighGear relocated from 5,400 square foot space to 16,000 square foot space on January 26 as community came together to convert old Gasko factory into gym. The HighGear community totalled over 2,000 hours of work in only 37 days for an amazing transformation. - January 28, 2019 - CrossFit HighGear
Cleveland Tech Conference - April 11, 2019 at LCCC
At the NEOTD - Cleveland Tech Conference on April 11th, 2019, attendees will learn about the current state of trending technologies and what the future holds for them. Attendees will get to participate in interactive panel discussions - plus, see the latest tech products on display and IT services showcased in the exhibitor area. Business and school decision makers will learn how they can integrate these solutions into their organization's tech landscape. - January 02, 2019 - SpaceBound Solutions
Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award
Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies
May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.;... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association
Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA
Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Green Compassion Network, LLC Helps Qualified Patients Easily Obtain Their Ohio Medical Marijuana Cards
Green Compassion Network Hosts Informational Event About This Controversial Wonder Plant. - July 18, 2018 - Green Compassion Network, LLC
The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate
The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association
NEOTD.com Hosts the 2018 Tech Symposium 4/19/2018 at LCCC - Elyria, OH
NEOTD.com is hosting its annual Tech Symposium on April 19th, 2018 (1pm-5pm) at LCCC Campus - Spitzer Center - Elyria, Ohio. This free event for Businesses, Schools, Libraries and Government Agencies will feature presentations from the tech industry's top professionals covering topics like Cyber Security - plus, the latest tech products and services. Attendees will be able to interact with experienced tech industry experts and participate in panel discussions. - January 18, 2018 - SpaceBound Solutions
Team Sahlen, Presented by honeybeeBase.com, Secures Overall Victory in 3 Different Series for the 2nd Straight Year
During the 2017 season, Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, competed in 3 different endurance sports car series: American Endurance Racing, World Racing League and ChampCar Endurance Series. Each series offered a unique set of car specs and competition rules that the team had to adjust... - December 04, 2017 - honeybeeBase
Team Sahlen Welcomes honeybeeBase.com as Newest Partner, "A Data Acquisition System for Your Business"
Team Sahlen welcomes their newest partner, honeybeeBase.com to their 2017 campaign. honeybeeBase.com is a cloud-based web app for businesses to manage their human resource services to their team members. Team Sahlen’s Sporting Director, Will Nonnamaker shares his excitement in having... - September 17, 2017 - honeybeeBase
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC
Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd
nüCamp RV Hosts Rally for Teardrop Camping Enthusiasts Near Growing RV Factory in Sugarcreek, Ohio
More than One Hundred T@B Teardrop Camper and T@G Teardrop Trailer Owners and Enthusiasts to Descend on Sugarcreek, Ohio July 24-29 for Weeklong Camping Rally Near Rapidly Growing RV Factory in Ohio’s Amish Country - July 11, 2017 - nüCamp RV
honeybeeBase: Simplify Your Business with One Web App
honeybeeBase.com, a web app service that provides an all in one management solution for businesses, announces the launch of its professional package. The family-owned company has used its own experience as multi-location business owners to refine the necessary tools needed for effective team... - June 22, 2017 - honeybeeBase
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Marilyn A. Tsilimparis as 2017 Top Female Executive
Marilyn A. Tsilimparis, of Massillon, Ohio, has recently been recognized as a 2017 Top Female Executive by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Consulting. - May 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Marilyn A. Tsilimparis as a 2017 Roundtable Member
Marilyn A. Tsilimparis, of Massillon, Ohio, has recently been recognized as a 2017 Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Banking and Credit Services. - January 26, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Marilyn A. Tsilimparis as 2017 Professional of the Year
Marilyn A. Tsilimparis, of Brooklyn, New York, has recently been recognized as a 2017 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Consulting. - January 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who