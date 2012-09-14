PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

Central California Alliance for Health Recognizes Merced County Physicians and Clinics for Improved Health Practices Alliance “Quality” Awards Based on Rigorous National Health Measures Resulting in Improved Patient Care in Diabetes, Bronchitis, and Child Wellness - January 24, 2019 - Central California Alliance for Health

16-Year-Old Launches Financial Advisory Program Lovejit Gill, Delhi High School student, recently launched a financial advising program for local community members, teaching skills in personal wealth management. - December 10, 2018 - Crimson Education

New Action/Adventure Book Out Today - "Shipwreck Island" from Multi-Award Winning Novelist From Multi-Award Winning Thriller Writer James McPike comes his 5th and latest blockbuster adventure - "Shipwreck Island." Based on a real 19th century New Zealand shipwreck that went missing... along with its legendary gold cargo. Called "A grand adventure" by Readers' Favorite (5 stars) and named a Top-10 semi-finalist in the Clive Cussler sponsored Adventure Writer's Competition. - November 08, 2018 - James McPike

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin

Lorinne T. McKnight Honored by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lorinne T. McKnight of Gustine, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture. About Lorinne T. McKnight Ms. McKnight has over 30 years experience in the agricultural... - September 12, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Altoma Real Estate Advisors LLC Announces Closing $11,700,000 on (2) CRE Loans in Q2 2015 Altoma, a CRE mortgage and capital markets intermediary based in California, successfully placed and closed a $5,900,000 loan on a Class B strip retail center in the Portland, OR SMSA on April 23rd, 2015. On July 8, 2015, Altoma also placed and closed a $5,800,000 loan for a Class B theater anchored retail center in Merced, CA. - July 23, 2015 - Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

Altoma Real Estate Advisors LLC Announces the Closing of (2) CRE Loans in Q1 2015 Altoma, a CRE mortgage and capital markets intermediary based in California, successfully placed and closed a $4,550,000 loan for a Class B industrial flex space building in the Seattle, WA MSA on January 30th, 2015. On March 9th, 2015, Altoma also placed and closed a $12,500,000 loan for a Class B- multi-family property in the Portland, OR MSA. - March 13, 2015 - Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

Senior Poker Tour™ Announces Memorial Weekend Mini Series SPT Central Valley Open to Take Place May 22nd -26th at Stars Casino, Tracy, CA. - May 08, 2014 - Senior Poker Tour

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Dimmable PAR30 LED Bulbs Offer a Full, Smooth Dimming Range on Most Standard 120VAC Dimmer Units, Only Consume 15 Watts of Power LEDtronics® announces the latest additions to its series of energy-efficient replacements for PAR30-style light bulbs. The high-power Dimmable PAR30 is available in Halogen Warm White (2700 to 2800 Kelvin) and Warm White (3200K). These Dimmable PAR30 LED bulbs offer long-lasting durability, low power... - September 25, 2009 - LEDtronics, Inc.

With the Growing Hobby of AstroPhotography, Celestron Offers Consumers New Technology with EdgeHD Optics to See the Universe in HD Celestron, the world's leading designer and manufacturer of quality optical equipment, is announcing the release of its newest line of aplanatic Schmidt telescopes, the EdgeHD series. EdgeHD is perfect for photographing the stars. - July 15, 2009 - Celestron

New Series Explains How Excessive, Hidden Mutual Fund Fees Hurt Shareholders, While Raising Conflict of Interest and Ethical Issues An original series of articles on how mutual fund shareholders are being hurt by excessive fund fees, while creating conflicts of interests with their investment advisers, has been posted on the new Web site, mutualfundreform.com. The 7,000-word, 11-part series of articles, “The Deception Series,”... - June 22, 2009 - mutualfundreform.com

California Tow Truck Association Announces 2009 State Officers Elected The California Tow Truck Association is pleased to announce the following individuals were elected to serve as Officers of the Association during the CTTA Board of Directors meeting held in Sacramento, CA in February 2009. Elected to serve as the Association President James Kruger, Expertow, Inc., Long... - March 24, 2009 - California Tow Truck Association

Eco Motors of Palm Springs Moves Closer to the First Eco Dealership in the United States This morning in Rancho Mirage, California, Auto Knight President and CEO, Jeff Rizzo announced a tentative agregreement that would procure a floor plan assistance program for the new EMC-3 Commuter Vehicle. The EMC-3 is the first vehicle manufactured in China to be imported into the United States. The... - February 16, 2009 - Auto Knight Inc.

The Federal Foreclosure Assistance Center Introduces Their Public/Private Alliance Model to Work with Government Agencies to Help Homeowners The Federal Foreclosure Assistance Center has introduced their business model for the development of an alliance between government and private businesses to offer immediate assistance to homeowners at risk. - July 25, 2008 - Federal Banking Coop

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

StreamSend Launches Official Blog StreamSend, one of today’s leading email marketing solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new official blog. This real-time, interactive communication portal provides up-to-date news and information on product enhancements and corporate events. Readers also stay informed with articles and case studies regarding the latest Email Marketing best practice guidelines and uses. - April 16, 2008 - EZ Publishing

Jaguar Pictures: "666 the Beginning of the End" Wraps Principal Photography on Location in Mexico Stardust Films and Jaguar Pictures in association with Ome-G Productions recently wrapped on principal photography last month on their feature film entitled “666 The Beginning of the End.” The film was executive produced by Gustavo Riojas Santana and produced by Christopher Chabot and Kerem... - February 12, 2008 - Jaguar Pictures LLC

StreamSend Email Marketing Integrates with Google Analytics StreamSend, one of today’s leading email marketing solutions provider, today announced new Google Analytics integration functionality. Customers now gain access to advanced campaign tracking and data analysis features. - February 06, 2008 - EZ Publishing

Two Out of Three Dentists Are Not Wealthy When asked if they consider themselves wealthy, two out of three dentists said no. Though the average dentist's salary is high, so are the costs of getting a dental education and running a dental practice. - February 06, 2008 - The Wealthy Dentist

The StreamSend Email Marketing Service Now Serves the UK StreamSend, a leading email marketing solutions firm headquartered in the United States and serving clients globally, today announced streamlined service access for its United Kingdom clients. - November 27, 2007 - EZ Publishing

NutraEnterprises LLC and Dietary Formulae Inc. Develop "Superior" Hoodia Diet Gum for Weight Loss Hoodia Gordonii is the most popular herbal appetite suppressant since ephedra. The latest product to emerge using Hoodia gordonii is "chewing gum." Some Hoodia chewing gum products to come onto the market fall short of expectations. Soon to be released NuTrimU and Slimatrim Hoodia diet chewing gums are showing some real potential. - July 10, 2007 - Wholesale Hoodia California

Free Boob Job Giveaway Winner Announced Hundreds of women entered the random drawing but Jessica Levine of Miami, FL walked away with a free breast augmentation sponsored my MyFreeImplants.com and New Me Institute. Jenna Jameson presented the winning check to Jessica in front of a packed crowd. The second annual giveaway was the grand finale at this years Erotica-LA convention. - July 09, 2007 - MyFreeImplants.com, LLC

PR.com Interviews R&B Singer and Actor Tyrese Gibson and Acclaimed Film Director John Singleton PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews Tyrese about his transition from R&B music into rap and hip hop and then chats with both Tyrese and director John Singleton about Tyrese’s film career. - December 12, 2006 - PR.com