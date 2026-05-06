California: Merced News
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
Lover Lips Yachts Celebrates 3 Years of Luxury, Leadership & Legacy: A Mexican Woman-Owned Company Making Waves in La Paz, MX
Lover Lips Yachts, a Mexican woman-owned charter company, celebrates 3 years of redefining affordable luxury in La Paz. From 1 yacht to nearly 40, they've earned the highest-rated guest reviews in the region. With celebrity guests, community partnerships, and bold expansion plans, Lover Lips Yachts proves luxury can be inclusive, local, and unforgettable. - June 08, 2025 - Lover Lips Yachts
Neal Mehta Conducts Research on Controlling Inflammation with Synthetic Peptides
Neal Mehta, a recent biology graduate from Pepperdine University, has made advances in biomedical research. Neal’s work focuses on the use of synthetic peptides to control inflammation, offering a new approach to treating chronic diseases. Mehta, who graduated summa cum laude in May 2025,... - June 03, 2025 - Neal Mehta
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
West Coast Cure Initiates Voluntary Recall
West Coast Cure is committed to maintaining high standards of quality and safety for its customers. To uphold its commitment to quality, it ensures that every product it sells has a passing compliance test conducted by a state-licensed laboratory. The California cannabis regulatory authority has... - October 07, 2024 - West Coast Cure
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Superior Foundation 20th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Superior Grocers held its Annual Foundation Golf Tournament on September 23 at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert marking a remarkable milestone for the foundation, which was founded 25 years ago. This event celebrated not only the legacy of giving, but also the achievement of over $3.5 million in total donations since its inception in 1998. - September 27, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Micronoc Inc. Announces CSR Clean Energy Event at RE+ in Las Vegas, Showcasing Innovative Partnerships and Commitment to Social Responsibility
Micronoc Inc., a leading pioneer in clean energy solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming CSR Clean Energy event, scheduled for September 15, 2023, at the prestigious Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Building upon the success of their December 2022 event in Palm Springs, this year's... - September 05, 2023 - MicroNOC Inc.
Superior Grocers Promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations
Superior Grocers promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations. Alarcon will continue to oversee the efficient operations of Superior Grocers and The Market by Superior’s 49 locations, which together employ over 5,000 associates. With over 40 years of experience in the... - April 03, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Announces Tom Finn as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising
Superior Grocers, a leading independent grocery chain, appoints Tom Finn as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising. This change in leadership will help guide the company's continued growth and success. - April 03, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Local Law Firm Offers Foreclosure Assistance
Saunders & Associates, APC is proud to announce its new foreclosure assistance program. The firm’s experienced attorneys are dedicated to helping homeowners facing foreclosure by providing legal advice and representation. The attorneys at Saunders & Associates, APC understand the... - February 22, 2023 - Saunder & Associates, APC
Innovative Education Program for Divorced Parents "ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting"
JP Coaching & Consulting announces a valuable new opportunity for divorced or divorcing parents. Atlas: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting program has recently received court approval and is listed on the referral list for California Superior Courts. This Court Approved parent education program is designed to teach parents how to shield their children from parental conflict, minimize the damage of negative parental behaviors and establish a positive, long-term relationship as “co-parents." - July 13, 2022 - JP Coaching and Consulting Inc.
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Sativa Bliss Features the Famous Strains for a Sexy Valentine's Day
For weedy lovers, Valentine’s Day is just one of those days to express pleasure and self-expression. Sativa Bliss details here some of the sweet and relaxing strains for that perfect intimate celebration on February 14. - February 14, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
New Complaint Filed in United States vs. Stanford Health Care (Stanford Hospitals) Alleged Billing Fraud Case
A newly amended Complaint was just filed on March 2, 2020 in Los Angeles in the United States District Court, Central Division. The case is captioned, United States vs. Stanford and Stanford Health Care, Case No. CV 17-08726-DSF (AFMx). The Complaint alleges that Stanford Health Care’s billing schemes to defraud Medicare and commercial payors reach back to at least 2010, and are ongoing. - March 10, 2020 - GJLaw
ABD Insurance and Financial Services Announces Launch of New Southwest Region as Well as Expansion of Its HR Services Practice
ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced today expansion in Southern California and throughout the Southwest. The experienced team of advisors bring deep expertise across all lines of insurance and benefits to companies in the region. - March 04, 2020 - Newfront
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts - Over 110 Former Brightwood College Students Graduate From X-Ray Technician Program Without Losing Time or Increasing Tuition Costs
On December 5, 2018, it came as a great shock to hundreds of students and dozens of faculty and staff who learned that Brightwood College (formerly Kaplan College) would be closing down and 75 campuses would shutter without warning, including their Los Angeles campus. With growing angst about... - January 07, 2020 - Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
Central California Alliance for Health Recognizes Merced County Physicians and Clinics for Improved Health Practices
Alliance “Quality” Awards Based on Rigorous National Health Measures Resulting in Improved Patient Care in Diabetes, Bronchitis, and Child Wellness - January 24, 2019 - Central California Alliance for Health
16-Year-Old Launches Financial Advisory Program
Lovejit Gill, Delhi High School student, recently launched a financial advising program for local community members, teaching skills in personal wealth management. - December 10, 2018 - Crimson Education
New Action/Adventure Book Out Today - "Shipwreck Island" from Multi-Award Winning Novelist
From Multi-Award Winning Thriller Writer James McPike comes his 5th and latest blockbuster adventure - "Shipwreck Island." Based on a real 19th century New Zealand shipwreck that went missing... along with its legendary gold cargo. Called "A grand adventure" by Readers' Favorite (5 stars) and named a Top-10 semi-finalist in the Clive Cussler sponsored Adventure Writer's Competition. - November 08, 2018 - James McPike
The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event
After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association
San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin
Lorinne T. McKnight Honored by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lorinne T. McKnight of Gustine, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture. About Lorinne T. McKnight Ms. McKnight has over 30 years experience in the... - September 12, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Altoma Real Estate Advisors LLC Announces Closing $11,700,000 on (2) CRE Loans in Q2 2015
Altoma, a CRE mortgage and capital markets intermediary based in California, successfully placed and closed a $5,900,000 loan on a Class B strip retail center in the Portland, OR SMSA on April 23rd, 2015. On July 8, 2015, Altoma also placed and closed a $5,800,000 loan for a Class B theater anchored retail center in Merced, CA. - July 23, 2015 - Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.
Altoma Real Estate Advisors LLC Announces the Closing of (2) CRE Loans in Q1 2015
Altoma, a CRE mortgage and capital markets intermediary based in California, successfully placed and closed a $4,550,000 loan for a Class B industrial flex space building in the Seattle, WA MSA on January 30th, 2015. On March 9th, 2015, Altoma also placed and closed a $12,500,000 loan for a Class B- multi-family property in the Portland, OR MSA. - March 13, 2015 - Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.
Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility
Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency
DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents
DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
DYL Announces SMS Texting Features
DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
Senior Poker Tour™ Announces Memorial Weekend Mini Series
SPT Central Valley Open to Take Place May 22nd -26th at Stars Casino, Tracy, CA. - May 08, 2014 - Senior Poker Tour
Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast
Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp