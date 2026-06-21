California: Redding News
Northern California Author, Jeremy Edwardson, Releases Debut Novel, Claiming Queen Victoria Had a Secret Sister — Family DNA Evidence Supports Centuries-Old Mystery
A new historical novel is stirring curiosity on both sides of the Atlantic with a provocative claim: What if Queen Victoria had a sister whose existence was deliberately erased from history? Granny in the Attic, the debut novel from Northern California author Jeremy Edwardson, follows two sisters... - June 21, 2026 - Jeremy Edwardson
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
The Late Donna J. Brown’s Book, "Duty Before Love," is a Gripping and Suspenseful Tale of Sacrifice and Courage
“Duty Before Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna J. Brown is an intense, action-packed story that weaves themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and the conflict between personal love and duty, as characters are thrust into dangerous situations involving drug cartels and undercover missions. - June 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author J.s. Lake’s New Book, “TÉNSARYIA and the NEW HOPE,” is a Riveting Fantasy Novel That Follows Six Teenagers Who Must Find a Way to Stop an Immortal Phoenix Dragon
Recent release “TÉNSARYIA and the NEW HOPE” from Page Publishing author J.S. Lake is a captivating tale that follows six teenagers who find themselves transported to the land of Ténsaryia. After accidentally hatching one of the most dangerous creatures to ever be born, they must find a way to stop the Phoenix Dragon and keep him from reincarnating to rain down his terror once again. - June 19, 2025 - Page Publishing
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Fieldwalker Productions Wins Award for "Northern Mariner" Boating and Nature Video
Local Sacramento Videographer and Video Editor highlights New Hogan Lake in Northern California. - December 08, 2023 - Fieldwalker Productions
Emotional Intelligence is Critically Needed in Batterer's Intervention Programs in California
Recent research in California ordered by the Governor confirms that the intervention used since California Penal 1203.097 has not been successful. Few defendants complete the programs and, there is little reduction in violence in intimate relationships. - November 10, 2023 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Superior Foundation 20th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Superior Grocers held its Annual Foundation Golf Tournament on September 23 at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert marking a remarkable milestone for the foundation, which was founded 25 years ago. This event celebrated not only the legacy of giving, but also the achievement of over $3.5 million in total donations since its inception in 1998. - September 27, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Baking Away the Douchebags: How One Woman Dealt with Toxic Co-Workers
"I only Remember Grievances and Desserts: What I have learned from the Cretins, Douchebags and Viper so far" is an honest and irreverent take on the modern workplace. Renowned Emergency Management Expert Andrea Davis published this professional development, self-help cookbook with hopes to empower young professionals to recognize personal strengths, share tips on how to deal with challenging situations and at the very least provide some delicious desserts to help cope with a difficult situation. - August 03, 2023 - The Resiliency Initiative
Cedar Ridge Books' Children's Educational Book on Creation Wins Two Awards
Reptiles and small animals science facts with fun activities. - August 03, 2023 - Linda Carter
CA Naturalist Launches Debut Meditative Book Series
A unique spiritual look at nature from a creation naturalist. - August 02, 2023 - Linda Carter
Plan to Use Wild Horses for Wildfire Fuel Mitigation Characterized as "Innovative Approach" by AM Best TV
California nonprofit's nature-based wildfire solution recently garnered the attention of AM Best TV, which provides mission critical information to Insurance companies. - April 12, 2023 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Lincoln Pawn Shop Announced They Will Help Liquidate Excess Luxury Goods
Christmas brings many new diamond rings, necklaces, luxury purses, and other valuables. The pre-owned ones are moved to a shelf or box. Lincoln Pawn Shop announced they will work with customers to liquidate excess and unused items for cash. - December 29, 2022 - Lincoln Pawn Shop
Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel Files Lawsuit in Mill Fire Case
Local Law Firm Seeks Compensation for Plaintiff’s Home, Allegedly Destroyed by Fire - September 30, 2022 - Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel
Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Mill Fire Case
Lorenza Mondoc Glover, 65, Allegedly Died While Fleeing Mill Fire - September 30, 2022 - Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel
Western Loan and Jewelry Announced a New and Improved Online Shopping Experience
Western Loan and Jewelery has announced they have a new and improved online shopping experience when you visit their site. They have some custom pieces of gold jewelry, diamond jewelry, a white gold bracelet, and wedding bands that are now listed on the site. The site is easy to use and convenient for customers. - August 22, 2022 - Western Loan and Jewelry
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Verbica Wins Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC Endorsement
Peter Coe Verbica, Candidate for the California State Board of Equalization, District 2, 2022, wins the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee endorsement for the 2022 election cycle. - March 15, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Element 7 Launches in Rio Dell, Humboldt County
Element 7 opened its newest retail cannabis store in the heart of "cannabis country" – Rio Dell, Humboldt County. Located on Wildwood Avenue, Element 7 Rio Dell is Element 7’s newest dispensary to open in Northern California. With market-leading products and a lively premium in-store experience that engages the senses, Element 7 Rio Dell is focused on bringing great products at affordable prices to the local community as well as tourists visiting the nearby majestic redwood forests. - May 23, 2021 - Element 7
President Biden: Will You Save America’s Heritage Wild Horses?
An open letter to the President of the United States of America - Joseph R. Biden Jr. about the Bureau of Land Management's mismanagement of native-species American wild horses. - February 10, 2021 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Food Security Assurance Delivered to Your Door; New Focus on Food Security in Shadow of COVID-19 Pandemic
Providence International in Redding, CA, is now offering a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) subscription service which delivers locally-grown fresh produce to homes and businesses. The food is sourced from local farmers, including crops from Providence’s own Garden of Hope Farm, and... - August 11, 2020 - Providence International
Lee Wolfe Honored with President's Award from CALI
Local Investigator Lee Wolfe honored with Prestigious President’s Award from the California Association of Licensed Investigators. - July 26, 2020 - SLI - Surveillance Locates Investigations, Inc.
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group
Public Ceremony to Celebrate the Work of Miracle City and Handing Over Operations to FEMA (at the Old Toys R Us Facility)
There will be a celebration of #MiracleCity this Sunday. This volunteer-led effort to provide emergency support to #CampFire evacuees at an abandoned Toys-R-Us building quickly turned into a massive center that served thousands. Organizers will commemorate the great work of the many volunteers at Miracle City these past two weeks. After the event will be the hand-over of this facility to FEMA for expanded use as a regional warehouse and distribution center for long-term disaster recovery. - November 25, 2018 - California Gift of Music/Miracle City
Film Festival Intrigued Filmmaker's Combination of UAV Filmography, Wild Horses & Wildfire
Using UAV technology, filmmaker William E. Simpson II captures cinematic glimpses of the secret lives of threatened native-species American wild horses in a balanced fire-resilient ecosystem. - August 23, 2018 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Can Catastrophic Wildfire and Toxic Smoke be Controlled by Logging as Posited by Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke?
How can Secretary Ryan Zinke's logging solution address the root problem of depleted megafauna (deer) in the western United States that results in the prodigious grass and brush that kindle and fuel the majority of catastrophic wildfires devastating California and is leading to hundreds of billions in annual losses due to these wildfires. - August 13, 2018 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event
After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
Owens Pharmacy Installs MedSafe Medication Disposal Kiosks Provided by NoRxAbuse in 5 of Its Locations
Owens Pharmacy Installs MedSafe medication disposal kiosks provided by NoRxAbuse in 5 of its locations, bringing additional convenient and safe medication disposal options to Redding, Anderson, and Weaverville. - November 17, 2017 - Owens Healthcare
San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association
San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin
Headsets Plus Announces the Release of New Touch Screen Telephone Headset Technology from Jabra
The new touch screen technology for telephone headsets is revolutionary. Headsets Plus reports that the enhanced ergonomic features that a touch screen can provide far exceeds consumer expectations. Three models in particular shine when it comes to the touch screen experience: the Jabra 9460, 9470, and Motion Office. Read More. - November 08, 2016 - HeadsetsPlus.com
Village Gallery is Celebrating Their 40th Anniversary in the Art Gallery Business
Village Gallery invites collectors on Saturday June 4th from 6-9 PM at Village Gallery Irvine Spectrum located at 510 Irvine Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618. Village Gallery will be celebrating 40 years in the art business. They will be having artist demonstrations and 40th anniversary... - May 23, 2016 - Village Gallery, Inc
Diesel Emissions Service Announces Purchase of A-Z Emissions Solutions
Diesel Emissions Service (DES), a leading provider of emission control devices, announced today that it had signed a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of A-Z Emissions Solutions. DES will continue providing great service and emissions solutions to their current customer base. “We... - February 24, 2016 - Diesel Emissions Service
Drug Fight Takes on New Urgency in South Los Angeles
Church of Scientology Community Center announces free training and drug education materials for educators, community groups and mentors. - February 16, 2016 - Church of Scientology International
A-Z Bus Sales Announces Sales of A2Z Emissions to Diesel Emissions Service
A-Z Bus Sales announces the sale of their emissions solutions division, A2Z Emissions, to Diesel Emissions Service of Redding, California. - February 16, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales
Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility
Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency