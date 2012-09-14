PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Public Ceremony to Celebrate the Work of Miracle City and Handing Over Operations to FEMA (at the Old Toys R Us Facility) There will be a celebration of #MiracleCity this Sunday. This volunteer-led effort to provide emergency support to #CampFire evacuees at an abandoned Toys-R-Us building quickly turned into a massive center that served thousands. Organizers will commemorate the great work of the many volunteers at Miracle City these past two weeks. After the event will be the hand-over of this facility to FEMA for expanded use as a regional warehouse and distribution center for long-term disaster recovery. - November 25, 2018 - California Gift of Music/Miracle City

Film Festival Intrigued Filmmaker's Combination of UAV Filmography, Wild Horses & Wildfire Using UAV technology, filmmaker William E. Simpson II captures cinematic glimpses of the secret lives of threatened native-species American wild horses in a balanced fire-resilient ecosystem. - August 23, 2018 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Can Catastrophic Wildfire and Toxic Smoke be Controlled by Logging as Posited by Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke? How can Secretary Ryan Zinke's logging solution address the root problem of depleted megafauna (deer) in the western United States that results in the prodigious grass and brush that kindle and fuel the majority of catastrophic wildfires devastating California and is leading to hundreds of billions in annual losses due to these wildfires. - August 13, 2018 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

Owens Pharmacy Installs MedSafe Medication Disposal Kiosks Provided by NoRxAbuse in 5 of Its Locations Owens Pharmacy Installs MedSafe medication disposal kiosks provided by NoRxAbuse in 5 of its locations, bringing additional convenient and safe medication disposal options to Redding, Anderson, and Weaverville. - November 17, 2017 - Owens Healthcare

San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin

Headsets Plus Announces the Release of New Touch Screen Telephone Headset Technology from Jabra The new touch screen technology for telephone headsets is revolutionary. Headsets Plus reports that the enhanced ergonomic features that a touch screen can provide far exceeds consumer expectations. Three models in particular shine when it comes to the touch screen experience: the Jabra 9460, 9470, and Motion Office. Read More. - November 08, 2016 - HeadsetsPlus.com

Village Gallery is Celebrating Their 40th Anniversary in the Art Gallery Business Village Gallery invites collectors on Saturday June 4th from 6-9 PM at Village Gallery Irvine Spectrum located at 510 Irvine Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618. Village Gallery will be celebrating 40 years in the art business. They will be having artist demonstrations and 40th anniversary collector... - May 23, 2016 - Village Gallery, Inc

Diesel Emissions Service Announces Purchase of A-Z Emissions Solutions Diesel Emissions Service (DES), a leading provider of emission control devices, announced today that it had signed a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of A-Z Emissions Solutions. DES will continue providing great service and emissions solutions to their current customer base. “We are... - February 24, 2016 - Diesel Emissions Service

Drug Fight Takes on New Urgency in South Los Angeles Church of Scientology Community Center announces free training and drug education materials for educators, community groups and mentors. - February 16, 2016 - Church of Scientology International

A-Z Bus Sales Announces Sales of A2Z Emissions to Diesel Emissions Service A-Z Bus Sales announces the sale of their emissions solutions division, A2Z Emissions, to Diesel Emissions Service of Redding, California. - February 16, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

Hayes B, Gladstone, MD, Prominent Dermatologic Surgeon Joins California Skin Institute Dr Hayes B. Gladstone, a nationally prominent dermatologic surgeon joins the California Skin Institute. He will be seeing patients at CSI's Mountain View office. Dr Gladstone specializes in skin cancer, mohs surgery, reconstruction, laser and cosemtic surgery. - October 20, 2014 - California Skin Institute

Luci Hawes Inks Deal with Properties by MERIT Inc Luci R. Hawes born and raised in Tehama County California joins the local real estate professionals --Properties by Merit Inc. Luci has practiced Real Estate in the Red Bluff, Redding, and Chico areas since 2001. Her skillset includes buyer and seller representation for residential, farm and ranch properties. - March 23, 2014 - Properties By MERIT Inc

Smart Applications Partners with epaCUBE A new partnership was announced today with Smart Applications (SmartApps) and epaCUBE to drive new business development opportunities within the durable goods wholesale distribution space. Jeff Kroeker will be helping epaCUBE build their customer base within his network of relationships after spending 15 years helping to build the Eclipse Distribution Management System to be one of the most highly respected applications in the industry. - February 23, 2012 - Smart Applications

Sensual Massage Comes to the iPad, Kindle and Nook From Arcata Arts, The Art of Sensual Massage, the world's best selling massage book, is now available as lavishly photographed ebook! - November 11, 2011 - Arcata Arts

Open House Set for Christmas in Maxwell Announcing the 15th Annual Christmas Open House for Christmas in Maxwell. A quaint but classy Christmas store located in northern CA host an annual Holiday Champagne Brunch to launch the Christmas Holiday Shopping. October 15th, 2011 - 11:00 am; RSVP: 530-438-2971 - September 16, 2011 - Christmas in Maxwell

Jorgenson Consulting, Inc. Open West Coast Office Jorgenson Consulting Inc. (JCI) a leading executive search firm focused on community and economic development organizations and Greg O’Sullivan, Economic Development ONCALL (EDONCALL), based in northern California announced today they have formed a west coast strategic alliance. The alliance enables JCI to better service existing clients and broadens JCI’s executive recruitment services west of the Rockies. - May 19, 2011 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Pre-Employ.com Named a One of the Nation’s Top Service Providers for Screening of Employees Pre-employ.com a leading provider of outsourced HR, onboarding, screening and post-employee relationship services has been named to the HRO Today magazine's 2010 Baker’s Dozen: Top Screening and Assessment Providers. This prestigious award is considered the gold standard in Human Resource Outsourcing... - November 17, 2010 - Pre-Employ.com

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Celebrating Nine Hundred and Ninety-Nine (999) Free Breast Implants with $2,500 in Prize Money MyFreeImplants.com has announced that they are nearing a Major Mammary Milestone: 500 women earning free breast implants through their unique social funding model. In order to celebrate this major accomplishment, the company is giving away $2,500 in prizes. - August 04, 2009 - MyFreeImplants.com, LLC

Sunny Hill Energy is Open for Business Sunny Hill Energy, a solar finance company, is now open and able to serve property owners, solar integrators and construction firms interested in installing solar power systems. - May 18, 2009 - Sunny Hill Energy

Commercial REO Brokers Association - Dinner Meeting, Newport Beach, CA April 28,2009. Is the Commercial Real Estate Market About to Collapse? The Commercial REO Brokers Association, (CREOBA) was formed to assist the Banks and Loan Servicers in selling their Foreclosed Commercial Properties. Ray McLaine, CREOBA President, pointed out that, “Last year 4.5 Billion Dollars in Commercial Real Estate was foreclosed by the banks. This year, that figure could reach $20 Billion with $200 Billion more to come in the next two years. - April 10, 2009 - Commercial REO Brokers Association

The Federal Foreclosure Assistance Center Introduces Their Public/Private Alliance Model to Work with Government Agencies to Help Homeowners The Federal Foreclosure Assistance Center has introduced their business model for the development of an alliance between government and private businesses to offer immediate assistance to homeowners at risk. - July 25, 2008 - Federal Banking Coop

Solid-State Lighting Provides a Warm and Inviting Atmosphere for Starlight Casino The solid-state lighting product from Act One provides a warm and inviting atmosphere for Starlight Casino in New Westminster near Vancouver, Canada. The alluring lighting effect is generated by dispersing the color light from 200 LED lighting tubes for a total length of 700 feet over the draped mesh-screen curtains. - May 28, 2008 - Act One

Ella Joyce Performs in "the Vagina Monologues" on Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage Cruise Sunday, May 18th, Ella Joyce performed in the Arcadia Theater on the Royal Carribean International Cruise as part of the official opening night of entertainment on the annual Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage Cruise produced by Yetta Young Productions. - May 24, 2008 - Ms. Thing Productions, Inc.

Baby & Kids Boom Boom Room NYC - Fantaisiekids Feature Fantaisiekids recently sponsored the first ever Baby & Kids Boom Boom Room NYC on May 14th, 2008. This famous gifting suite for posh parents and children was an amazing success. Manager of Fantaisiekids, Anh-Chi Nguyen met with notable celebrities including Olympic swimmer Summer Sanders, Housewives... - May 23, 2008 - Fantaisie Kids

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Esquire Innovations Announces Metadata Policy Services Innovative new service allows highly flexible iScrub to be adjusted to meet changing demands - April 26, 2008 - Esquire Innovations, Inc.

StreamSend Launches Weekly Email Deliverability Webinar The StreamSend Email Marketing Service is proud to introduce its new weekly email deliverability webinars. - March 20, 2008 - EZ Publishing

StreamSend Email Marketing Integrates with Google Analytics StreamSend, one of today’s leading email marketing solutions provider, today announced new Google Analytics integration functionality. Customers now gain access to advanced campaign tracking and data analysis features. - February 06, 2008 - EZ Publishing

TotalDiamonds.com is the New Name in Diamonds, Expertise and Quality Without the Extra Cost Bringing their years of offline trading to the Internet ensures friendly and personal approach to buying diamonds online. New company makes Service and Quality number one priority, high-end jewelry without the high-end cost. - December 26, 2007 - TotalDiamonds.com

Persol 714 Sunglasses - Steve McQueen's Classic Sunglasses Now Available at Eyegoodies.com Persol 714 sunglasses and exclusive Persol 714 with blue lenses is now available at eyegoodies.com. They are limited so better act quick. Persol 714 sunglasses are perhaps most recognized and given iconic status from Steve McQueen, who was seen wearing the classic shades both off screen and on screen in movies such as the "Thomas Crown Affair" and the "The Getaway." In fact a pair of 714's from McQueen's personal collection was recently auctioned for a stunning $70,200 in 2006. - November 27, 2007 - EyeGoodies.com

A New Website for Military Spouses... www.militaryspousecoach.com Please visit Coach Krista Wells' new website and take advantage of lots of the "free career resources". The website is filled with great resources for military spouses who are looking to find a career, change jobs, or to start their own businesses- www.militaryspousecoach.com - November 17, 2007 - Military Spouse Coach

1stDentures.com Consumer Portal Launches, Making Dentures a Little Easier Consumer information site 1stDentures.com provides local listings of dentists offering dentures, as well as a variety of denture and prosthodontic educational resources. - November 06, 2007 - The Wealthy Dentist

ReverseMortgageAppraisers.com - An Appraiser Cooperative Saves Senior Citizens Money A group of appraisers from all over the nation has joined forces to create www.ReverseMortgageAppraisers.com – a website that brings quality and ethical appraisers to the forefront of the industry. While the forward mortgage industry has experienced its share of problems with sub-prime loans and... - November 02, 2007 - ReverseMortgageAppraisers.com

Redding's First Condo Conversion Opens Models with Three Car Giveaway Monaco Condominiums, Redding's first condo conversion project, opens their models with a unique incentive of a new car to the first three purchasers. - October 17, 2007 - Affordable Housing Investments, LLC

The Frame Game As the digital print industry continues to explode onto the scene, wide format printing companies are creatively scrambling for new opportunities to increase their sales volume. One answer to this question lies somewhat hidden, in an ancillary product line known as “Media Framing Systems.” They are designed for the purpose of attaching and interchanging large format vinyl media to virtually any reasonably flat surface. They are also meant to make the process of decorating larger surfaces easy. - September 06, 2007 - Ackland Media Frames

The Silent Killer in Your Backyard Tragically High Number of Child Drownings This Year Has Prompted Authorities to Increase Awareness of Safety Precautions in or Around Swimming Pools - August 05, 2007 - The Appleman Group

Tenera Home Announces the Launch of its New Web Site for Contemporary Home Accessories New web site offers consumers unique modern home accessories at bargain prices. - July 31, 2007 - Tenera Home

Cheaters Detective Agency Headquarters Launches Its National Web Mall Investing More Than $150,000.00 Into Its Development Cheaters Detective Agency Headquarters is proud to announce that it has launched its national investigative web mall to serve its 75+ Cheaters Detective Agencies and their national pool of clients. The site boast streaming video presentations on all investigative topics, access to the agencies proprietary... - July 18, 2007 - Cheaters Detective Agency

Villasenor Productions Releases The Best Damn Commercial Real Estate Investing Book Ever Written Villasenor Productions, a multimedia company, has released The Best Damn Commercial Real Estate Investing Book Ever Written! by Monica Villasenor. Monica decided to bring the book forward because of the blatant need for this information. “I thought investing in commercial real estate would be the... - May 24, 2007 - Villasenor Productions, LLC

Horizon Textbook Publishing Releases Understanding the Speechmaking Process (12th Edition) Horizon Textbook Publishing announces the release of Understanding the Speechmaking Process, twelfth edition, by Ray S. Ross, Ph.D. - February 07, 2007 - Horizon Textbook Publishing