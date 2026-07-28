Virginia: Danville News
Ultimate Health School Announces Transition to Ultimate Health Institute, Launching a New Era in Healthcare Education
After more than two decades of preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities, Ultimate Health School is proud to announce its transition to Ultimate Health Institute, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth and long-term vision for the future of healthcare education. - July 28, 2026 - Ultimate Health School
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home. With offices in... - December 16, 2025 - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
Ardo Reaffirms Commitment to WHO Code Compliance
Ardo, a global manufacturer of breastfeeding aids, is proud to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (“WHO Code”). - September 20, 2025 - Ardo
Analyst1 Unveils Version 2.12.2 with AI-Powered Summaries, Enhanced Indicator Tagging, and Expanded Security Updates
Analyst1 has released version 2.12.2, introducing AI-powered evidence summaries with a flexible Bring Your Own AI model, customizable indicator tagging for sharper intelligence, and critical security updates. The release gives analysts more speed, control, and precision while strengthening enterprise defenses—helping teams turn raw intelligence into action with confidence. - September 18, 2025 - Analyst1
Christian College Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence
Founded out of the homeschooling movement by Dr. Michael P. Farris, Patrick Henry College (PHC) opened 25 years ago with a promise to equip the next generation to lead the nation and shape the culture for Christ and for liberty. PHC continues to deliver on that promise. This fall, PHC welcomed the largest freshman class in its history, and has a current enrollment of nearly 450 students. Despite its youth and size, PHC has a record of success that few colleges, Christian or otherwise, can match. - September 16, 2025 - Patrick Henry College
Dr. Doreen Hamilton’s Newly Released "Scrub-a-Noodle Starts School" is a Playful and Heartfelt Children’s Story Inspired by a Mother-Son Moment
“Scrub-a-Noodle Starts School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Doreen Hamilton introduces young readers to a fun new character while highlighting the joy of learning and the warmth of family bonds. - July 22, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Will Coakley’s New Book, "My Theory of Evolution: Part 4: Life with Meaning," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Author’s Interests, Passions, and Family Life
Recent release “My Theory of Evolution: Part 4: Life with Meaning” from Newman Springs Publishing author Will Coakley is compelling and thought-provoking memoir that recounts the author’s experiences in life, commenting on his family and their individual journeys, his passions, and his observations of the world around him. - July 14, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Scott Aiken Mason’s New Book, "The Great American Disruption," Explores the Threats to the American Dream & How Better Insights and Critical Thinking Can Help Restore It
Recent release “The Great American Disruption: Invoking Reason to Restore the American Dream” from Page Publishing author Scott Aiken Mason is an eye-opening read that analyzes existential threats that America faced based on events leading up to the 2024 Presidential election. Applying a medical model, the book identifies key symptoms, diseases, and proper treatments needed to restore the American Dream. - July 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
Sheila Heath’s Newly Released "Through the Eyes of a Donkey" is a Charming Children’s Story That Brings the Life of Jesus to Young Readers
“Through the Eyes of a Donkey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila Heath is a heartwarming tale that follows the journey of Jesus through the perspective of a humble donkey, offering children a unique and touching way to experience His love and sacrifice. - May 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Valerie Owens’s Newly Released "My Poetic Life" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems That Reflect on Life’s Journey, Grief, and the Healing Process
“My Poetic Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Valerie Owens is an emotionally moving collection of poems that captures the struggles, prayers, and healing experienced through years of marriage and grief. - May 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Author Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis's New Audiobook "Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver" is Designed to Uplift Family Caregivers Through Spiritual Solace and Renewal
Recent audiobook release “Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver: Forty Days of Reflections to Strengthen and Encourage” from Audiobook Network author Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis offers a spiritual companion for those on the caregiving journey. This audiobook provides Bible-based reflections, meditations, and prayers designed to uplift and sustain family caregivers through their daily challenges. - April 14, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Theresa Payne and Kinsey Leach’s New Book, "Gran & Gracie's Amazing Adventures," Follows a Grandmother and Granddaughter Who Use Their Imagination to Visit Various Places
Fulton Books authors Theresa Payne, who retired from the federal government after a forty-year career in management and information technology, and Kinsey Leach, Theresa’s granddaughter who is an energetic elementary school student, have completed their most recent book, “Gran &... - February 26, 2025 - Fulton Books
Morgan Casteel’s New Book, "Bloomin': Where Poetry and Growth Meet," is a Poignant Series of Poems to Help Readers Gain Healing and Growth from Their Grief
Fulton Books author Morgan Casteel has completed her most recent book, “Bloomin': Where Poetry and Growth Meet”: a thought-provoking and heartfelt collection of poems that explores the incredible growth that can occur in the wake of losing a loved one, encouraging readers to learn how... - February 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
In Her Charming New Book, "You’ve Got E-Meoww!!!" Susan Carleson Currer Reveals How Clever Cats Communicate in This Electronic Age
Page Publishing has recently released “You’ve Got E-Meoww!!!” a collection of communiques between actual cats translated by author Susan Carleson Currer. Hilarity ensues as lessons are taught by a wise “uncle” to his young “nephew” on how to establish control over his human household. - February 05, 2025 - Page Publishing
Dozens of College Students from Across Virginia Join Lawmakers and Swipe Out Hunger to Push for Hunger-Free Campus Act
Students and legislators unite in Richmond to address college hunger and push for vital funding to support basic needs programs statewide. - January 24, 2025 - Swipe Out Hunger
Linda DeRose-Droubay’s Newly Released “The Vikings Time Travel” is Not Your Typical Viking Tale, But About an Enthralling Journey Through Viking History
“The Vikings Time Travel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda DeRose-Droubay is an adventurous tale that transports young readers back in time to experience Viking culture, customs, and life in Denmark’s oldest village. - January 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Elvira Dillard’s New Book, "Jabs: Things I Can't Say," Follows the Lives of Twin Brothers Who Must Start Over After Moving Right Before Senior Year of High School
Recent release “Jabs: Things I Can't Say” from Page Publishing author Elvira Dillard is a poignant and heartfelt tale that follows Josh and Scott, twin brothers who move away from their home right before senior year of high school. Still devoted to helping others, Josh and Scott befriend a bullied student and help him finally stand up for himself. - December 30, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Sylvanus Davies’s New Book, “A Trail to Prosperity: The Journey of One from Escaping Autocracy, Poverty, and Despair to the Land of Opportunity,” is Released
Recent release “A Trail to Prosperity: The Journey of One from Escaping Autocracy, Poverty, and Despair to the Land of Opportunity” from Page Publishing author Sylvanus Davies highlights a typical legal immigration process, how excruciatingly exhausting and costly it could be, and how the last thing a candidate of that process needs afterward is exposure to xenophobia or discrimination. - November 27, 2024 - Page Publishing
Philip Jordan’s Newly Released "Make Winning Happen" is an Empowering Guide to Achieving Success Through Faith and Personal Choice
“Make Winning Happen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip Jordan is an inspirational book that explores the concept of success from a Christian perspective. It emphasizes that winning in life is a choice that requires intentional actions and spiritual grounding. - November 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
EVSTAR and Advanced Technical Services Elevate EV Charging Solutions with Reliable Extended Warranty Program
EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator, and Advanced Technical Services (ATS) have established a partnership designed to enhance the reliability of EV charging solutions by offering the industry’s first A+ Insurance underwritten extended warranty program. This... - October 16, 2024 - EVSTAR
Wendell Scott's Induction Into the Automotive Hall of Fame
Wendell Scott Sr., the first African-American to win a NASCAR race, has been inducted into the prestigious Automotive Hall of Fame. Celebrated for breaking racial barriers in motorsports, Scott's legacy continues to inspire. His posthumous honor was awarded during a ceremony at Michigan Central Station. The Wendell Scott Foundation continues its mission of empowering underserved youth through STEM education and community outreach. - September 26, 2024 - The Wendell Scott Foundation
Dan E. Hobbs’s Newly Released “CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802” is a Captivating Historical Exploration of America’s Early Divisions
“CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dan E. Hobbs is a thought-provoking historical narrative that delves into the challenges and divisions of early 19th-century America, highlighting the enduring struggle between unity and separation. - September 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
Author Michael J. Organek’s New Book, “Ignorance is the Enemy, the Autobiography of Michael J. Organek,” Shares Candid Reflections of the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs
Recent release “Ignorance is the Enemy, the Autobiography of Michael J. Organek” from Page Publishing author Michael J. Organek offers an unflinching account of his life as a person with cerebral palsy navigating the challenges of the sixties, seventies, and beyond, offering a story of perseverance and tenacity in the face of adversity. - July 31, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Carmen Vaughn’s New Book, "God's Interventions in My Life," is a Collection of Faith-Based Short Stories Full of Inspiration, Encouragement, and Humor
Recent release “God's Interventions in My Life: Short Stories of Inspiration, Encouragement and Humor” from Covenant Books author Carmen Vaughn is a captivating series of short stories that recount moments from the author’s past that highlight how her faith and relation with God have been instrumental in her life. - June 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Discover the Future of Living at the Great American Tiny House Show in Fredericksburg, VA on June 1-2
The Great American Tiny House Show is coming to Fredericksburg, VA, on June 1-2, 2024, offering an exciting weekend of innovative designs, sustainable living solutions, and alternative housing options. The event will be held at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, where attendees can... - May 28, 2024 - Tiny House Show
Jacinda Penley’s Newly Released "Finding Home" is an Inspiring Tale of Redemption and Resilience
“Finding Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacinda Penley is a powerful narrative that delves into the themes of faith, family, and the journey to overcome adversity. Through the compelling story of protagonist Jamie, readers are taken on a poignant journey of self-discovery and the search for belonging. - May 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Joy Putman’s Newly Released "Call to War" is an Empowering Clarion Call for a Return to Devoted Prayer
“Call to War” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joy Putman is a helpful resource that aids in developing a fulfilling and effective prayer life to find connection and strength through faith. - February 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Debora Parker’s New Book, "Becoming Babcock," is an Adorable Story About a Young Puppy Who is Rescued from an Animal Shelter by His Foster Mom and Soon Finds a New Family
Fulton Books author Debora Parker, a mother and grandmother, as well as a veteran of the US Army, has completed her most recent book, “Becoming Babcock”: a beautiful story about one puppy’s journey from an animal shelter to finding his forever home. Author Debora Parker has... - February 01, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Bruce Abramski’s New Book, "Papa's Pets," is an Adorable Story of a Grandfather Who Helps to Inspire His Granddaughters to Help Others and do God's Work on Earth
Recent release “Papa's Pets” from Covenant Books author Bruce Abramski is a heartfelt and poignant story of a grandfather who tells his two granddaughters a lovely story he learned as a child that tells of the importance of helping others and following Christ's example of caring for others. - December 05, 2023 - Covenant Books
Author Hope Allison Robinson’s New Book "Nate Eats: Nate Come" is an Entertaining and Fantastic Learning Tool to Excel in Both English and Spanish
Recent release “Nate Eats: Nate Come” from Covenant Books author Hope Allison Robinson provides opportunities for kids to count, exercise their memory, and learn to make lists in both English and Spanish. - November 29, 2023 - Covenant Books
Angela Fincham Releases "Are You Scared Yet?" In Time for Halloween
"Are You Scared Yet?" a collection of scary stories published by Barnes & Noble and written by Angela Fincham is now available. - October 08, 2023 - Angela Fincham
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Press Glass Selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team
Press Glass selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team and will expand their facility at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway, VA - September 20, 2023 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Old Dominion Partners with Upright Education to Deliver Additional Online Technology Bootcamps
The greater Norfolk region and Commonwealth of Virginia to have access to additional bootcamp-style offerings through the new partnership offered through Old Dominion University's School of Continuing Education. - June 01, 2023 - Upright Education
New Atlantic Announces New Director of Business Development
New Atlantic is pleased to announce that Mark Caudill has joined their team as Director of Business Development. He has more than 30 years of experience in developing and managing client relationships. Mark is a graduate of North Carolina State University and holds a degree in Industrial... - February 20, 2023 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers on January 13, 2023. Founded in 2001, Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers is the leading Honeywell First Responder turnout gear provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Virginia. Tom Hubregsen, CEO of... - January 13, 2023 - MES Life Safety, LLC
iSpring Solutions Inc. Updates Its Range of Stand-Alone Tools to Version 11
iSpring Solutions Inc. Updates Its Range of Stand-Alone Tools to Version 11 and launches special offers on iSpring QuizMaker, iSpring Presenter, iSpring Converter Pro, and other powerful eLearning tools. - November 21, 2022 - iSpring Solutions Inc.
Fiore Industries Expands Its Protective Services Footprint with New FAA Contract
Fiore Industries, Inc. (Fiore), a national provider of elite protective services, has been awarded a potential 5-year, $90 million contract from the Federal Aviation Administration covering the agency’s West Region spanning from Denver to Guam. Under the contract, Fiore is providing armed... - October 07, 2022 - Fiore Industries, Inc.
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Kahoa Invests in Alternate Financing Company VUE Corp.
Kahoa has invested in VUE Corp., the alternative finance solution for the wedding event industry. This VUE Corp. series A round is led by Kahoa, whose goal is to invest in Silicon Slopes technology innovation. Financial terms are undisclosed. Kahoa will become a full investor in VUE Corp. and will... - April 13, 2022 - SolutionStream
Virginia Retirement System and iGrad Receive Top Award for myVRS Financial Wellness Program Communications Campaign
The Virginia Retirement System and iGrad/Enrich received a first place award for communications in the financial wellness category among public plans with more than 5,000 participants at the annual Eddy Awards sponsored by Pensions & Investments (P&I) in March. - March 09, 2021 - iGrad
UZIO, a Leader in HCM Technology, Introduces Uzio Legal in Partnership with myHRcounsel™
An exciting new partnership between the Uzio Group and myHRcounsel - September 02, 2020 - myHRcounsel
Alexiacare Corporation Builds and Gives Away New Virtual Visit EMR/EHR Tool to Doctors Offices Facing COVID-19 Crisis
Alexiacare Corporation, a Maryland EMR/EHR vendor, is building and giving away AlexiaHTC Telemed, a new virtual visit tool that has been integrated into its flagship EMR/EHR product: AlexiaHTC. Doctor offices, which have been closed because of fear of COVID-19, can now schedule virtual appointments for its patients. - July 07, 2020 - Alexiacare Corporation
ColonialWebb Announces Promotion of Ian Handley
Ian Handley Promoted to Project Executive for Construction - January 21, 2020 - ColonialWebb
For the 2nd Time, XTIVIA Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 4060 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 79 Percent
Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000 - August 16, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
2019 Intuitive Mentorship Program at Lotus Wellness Center
This is a class for anyone who wants to develop their intuitive and psychic skills as well as get to understand their individual spiritual path with Uma's guidance. You will learn a different topic every month, and have a chance to practice with students in the class. - November 27, 2018 - Lotus Wellness Center