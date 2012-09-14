PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

2019 Intuitive Mentorship Program at Lotus Wellness Center This is a class for anyone who wants to develop their intuitive and psychic skills as well as get to understand their individual spiritual path with Uma's guidance. You will learn a different topic every month, and have a chance to practice with students in the class. - November 27, 2018 - Lotus Wellness Center

Free Healing Services at Lotus Wellness Center In honor of Veteran's Day and Thanksgiving, the practitioners of Lotus Wellness Center wish to give back to the community. Energy healing is a subtle, gentle way of bringing your mind, body and spirit back into balance. If you never had a session and would like to try one for free, come on out. There are practitioners available from 10am-4pm to give away sessions. - November 11, 2018 - Lotus Wellness Center

Lotus Wellness Center - 2019 New Year New You Workshop Uma, the owner of Lotus Wellness Center, pairs with Rob, the owner of The Healing Frequency, for this third New Year New You Workshop at Lotus Wellness Center in Manassas, VA. A transformational weekend workshop aimed to resolve the blocks of 2018 and set a new transformational course for 2019. - November 08, 2018 - Lotus Wellness Center

2030 Consulting Lands Contract with Leading Grant Management Technology Firm; Sean C. Winslow Named Interim Chief Operating Officer for Zip International Limited Sean C. Winslow is busy these days. The 2030 Consulting LLC CEO was recently named interim Chief Operating Officer for the European Union’s leading provider of grant management software – Zip International Limited. Zip International Limited revolutionized the Hungarian government’s... - May 16, 2018 - 2030 Consulting, LLC.

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce Selects Jorgenson Consulting for President and CEO Search Jorgenson Consulting retained for Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber President and CEO Search. - August 24, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Tigerlily Foundation’s 4th Annual Pajama Glam Party Tigerlily Foundation is excited that ladies in the DC region will be allowed to wear their pajamas in public for the fourth year in a row! Tigerlily Foundation is pleased to present the 4th Annual Pajama Glam Party, to celebrate health & wellness with women and girls, on Saturday, June 18th from... - April 26, 2016 - Tigerlily Foundation

Pocket-Probe Digital Extended Range Pyrometer (Operates from -30 °C to 160 °C) Pocket-Probe Digital Extended Range Pyrometer is ideal for temperature testing in industries that must operate in cold temperatures – Utility, Gas, and other industries where extreme conditions exist. - September 22, 2015 - Electronic Development Labs, Inc. (EDL)

New Language Art Hosts Second Annual Festival in the Hills On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer Counties... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art

Passive Income Through Dividend Investment Investors can increase their passive income by buying dividend paying stocks with a safe yield. The Top Dividend stocks have been steadily increasing their dividends for years while maintaining solid earnings growth and cash flow. DSO has launched a investment service to help traders find the best dividend stocks. - December 13, 2010 - Dividend Stocks Online

Award-Winning, Patent-Pending Digital Signage Enclosure In January 2010, CCS-Inc. released the Envirosealed® e4100 Digital Signage Enclosure, a cold rolled steel enclosure with a polycarbonate window designed to protect large format displays and media players used for digital signage in harsh environments. When integrated with a display and media player, the unit can replace traditional static signage or provide a new avenue of communication and is ideal for many applications. - March 30, 2010 - Comprehensive Computer Solutions

Let Virginia Farm Bureau Take You Out to the Ballgame August is Farm Bureau Insurance Baseball Month. Fans can get two free tickets to a minor league baseball game, good for any day of the month of August. - August 01, 2009 - Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance

EDL Inc. Announces the Release of the New Megaohm Validator EDL Inc., the makers of the Fur-1200 Calibration Furnace and Ultra Bath (stirred silicone oil or salt bath) line of calibration instruments introduces the new Megaohm Validator®, a product that guarantees the measurement accuracy of insulation resistance testers; crucial to trust in measurement. This product provides a simple method of ensuring insulation resistance testers are operating properly and within specification and is of tremendous value to manufacturers. - February 28, 2009 - EDL Inc.

Attaain Inc. and 88owls.com Partner to Provide Competitive and Market Intelligence New 88owls.com service matches experienced consultants with leading companies seeking their services, and provides consultants with robust AttaainCI business intelligence to better prepare them to address company problems and plan strategy in advance. - December 03, 2008 - Attaain Inc.

Farm Bureau Insurance Safety Alert: Turkey Fryer Safety Farm Bureau Insurance urges anyone planning to use a turkey fryer this holiday season to keep safety in mind using tips provided by Underwriting Laboratories (UL). - November 25, 2008 - Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance

Online Casino Magic Offering Free Casino Play and Superior Sign-up Bonuses Online Casino Magic has been offering online casinos and poker rooms since its inception in 2002 and promotes only the most reputable and established online casinos on the internet. The owner is dedicated to “complete customer satisfaction” with the “magic” of Las Vegas online. Online... - May 28, 2008 - OnlineCasinoMagic.com

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Federal Court Enters $200,000 Judgment Against Old Dominion University in Favor of White Police Officer Alleging Reverse Race Discrimination A federal court in Virginia has entered a $200,000 judgment against Old Dominion University in favor of Brett Birkmeyer, a white former police officer in the predominantly black ODU Police Department, who sued ODU claiming he was fired by ODU because he is white and because he complained to ODU officials that he and other white employees in the ODU Police Department were being subjected to race discrimination. - April 08, 2008 - Ray Hogge & Associates, PLC

Hampton Inn & Suites Herndon VA Grand Opening is Spooky Hampton Inn & Suites Herndon Virginia Grand Opening Event is Spooky Featuring Flood and Gore - October 27, 2007 - Hampton Inn & Suites in Herndon, Virginia

Zahra: R&b/Pop Sensation Zahra Shines Her Way Through the Industry Using Her Voice, Piano, Flute and Composition - September 30, 2007 - Arusa Music Entertainment

Good Morning, Bob The launching of www.abobaday.com; a concept come to life. A place for people to come together to contribute ideas and purchase bob memorabilia. - August 08, 2007 - a bob a day

Motion Picture Company Helps to Launch Film Festival A rural mountain community is about to jump into the big league - January 31, 2007 - Drydock Film Corporation

Skelta Simplifies BPM for 2007 Microsoft Office Users Skelta Software, a leading provider of BPM workflow solutions and services, announced that the next release of Skelta BPM.NET would extend its integration with 2007 Microsoft Office to all its components including SharePoint 2007, Exchange Server 2007 and Windows Vista. The current release of Skelta... - December 11, 2006 - Skelta Software

EvolvePoint Releases Update to its FeedCraft RSS Marketing and Publishing Service EvolvePoint has released a new version of its FeedCraft RSS feed marketing and publishing solution. FeedCraft now offers an improved user interface, RSS feed management enhancements, and video podcasting capability. - August 15, 2006 - EvolvePoint, Inc.

MyFBO.com Release of 2 New Ready-to-use ASA Curriculum MyFBO.com and Aviation Supplies and Academics, Inc. (ASA) with the collaboration of Colorado Northwestern Community College has created 2 new ready-to-use syllabi based on ASA popular written syllabus, Piolet's Manual: Private Piolet's Syllabus and their FITS Accepted Student Flight for the MyFBO.com... - July 15, 2006 - MyFBO.com

3rd Wave and Rigpa Tech Partner to Offer Advanced Quality VOIP 3rd Wave Consulting and Rigpa Tech today announced a partnership to provide Advanced Quality VoIP services for small to medium sized business. - April 29, 2006 - 3rd Wave Consulting Services, LLC

Amber Alert Issued for Virginia Child & Mother Both are believed to be in extreme danger. - April 23, 2006 - Project Safekids

New VOIP System Offers Unique Telecommunications Solutions 3rd Wave Consulting Services is pleased to announce the release of the newest VOIP phone switch product line on the market today, the 3rd Generation Telephone Exchange (3G-TX). One of the first phone systems made specifically for small to mid-sized businesses. - April 18, 2006 - 3rd Wave Consulting Services, LLC