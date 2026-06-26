California: San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles News
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California
Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions. - February 19, 2026 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Farm Supply Company Launches Website and Television Advertising Campaign
CEO Michael Mendes Announces Farm Supply Companies Expanded Online Presence with New Website and Launches New Television Campaign - November 17, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Farm Supply Company Names Evan Moffitt as Director of Sales
CEO Michael Mendes Aims to Expand Farm Supply Companies Sales Capacity - September 09, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Ritu Raj: String Theory at Jarrow & Goodman
Jarrow & Goodman presents String Theory, a solo exhibition by Ritu Raj, September 13 – October 13, 2025, in West Hollywood. Known for his radical use of string instead of brushes, Raj transforms the canvas into a stage of rhythm, texture, and chance. His works, already entering major collections, balance control and release with organic, kinetic energy. String Theory marks a pivotal moment in Raj’s career and a rare chance for collectors to engage early. - September 04, 2025 - RituStudio
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
California’s Oldest Solar Company Celebrates 50 Years of Clean Energy Leadership
For better or for worse, the enegy crisis of 1973 was pivital in spurring interest in solar energy, creating a brand new industry and launching new companies and innovation. Solarponics is one of those companies. Founded in 1975, Solarponcis is now California’s oldest, continuously operating solar energy company, celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. - August 05, 2025 - Solarponics
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Farm Supply Company CEO Michael J. Mendes Announce Appointment of Wettlaufer as New CFO
Farm Supply Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Debbie Wettlaufer as its new Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned leader with extensive experience in accounting, finance and operational strategy, Wettlaufer brings more than two decades of experience driving growth and financial... - July 22, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
California Coast Credit Union Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™
California Coast Credit Union is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for 2025. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Cal Coast. This year, 86% of employees said Cal Coast is a great place to work, 29 points higher than the average... - July 02, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
Author Len Koepsell’s Newest "Two Novellas" Tells Us Two Stories of Engaging Young Characters Who Find Themselves at Crossroads in Life
Recent release “Two Novellas” from Page Publishing author Len Koepsell is riveting read of two stories of young ingenues, one who discovers Hollywood is not all it’s cracked up to be, the other, a young filmmaker, who experiences a life changing adventure with a man who looks like founding father Benjamin Franklin. - April 23, 2025 - Page Publishing
California Coast Credit Union and San Diego County Credit Union Announce Intent to Merge
In a move that would change the financial landscape of Southern California, California Coast Credit Union (Cal Coast) and San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) have announced plans to merge, pending regulatory approval and a Cal Coast membership vote. Upon approval, the combined credit union will... - April 11, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Valley Forge
Valley Forge is a leading North American player in its markets, specializing in the production of custom forged products in rounds, flats and rings in titanium and specialty alloy steels, mainly supporting the aerospace, defense and space industries. The company operates its facility in the greater... - December 18, 2024 - STS Metals
Exquiste Estate in the Hills Above St. Helena Hits the Market
Mayacama Luxury Real Estate is proud to present a truly remarkable property: 2509 Madrona Avenue, a sophisticated estate situated in the heart of Napa Valley's wine country. This stunning residence offers the perfect blend of timeless elegance, modern luxury, and unparalleled access to the best of... - December 17, 2024 - Mayacama Luxury Real Estate
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley
Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley - June 11, 2024 - Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield Immigration Defense PC
Pacifica Graduate Institute Welcomes Deneatrice A. Lewis, MS, as Vice President of People, Culture, and Belonging
With DEIB policies, programs, and initiatives under the microscope of legislative and political pressures across the higher education landscape, Pacifica Graduate Institute maintains its unwavering commitment to nurturing an environment in its depth psychological academic community where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) are integral. This dedication is embodied in the announcement of its new Vice President of People, Culture, and Belonging, Deneatrice A. Lewis, MS. - April 30, 2024 - Pacifica Graduate Institute
ShopProp: A Pioneer in Real Estate Transparency & Fairness, Issues a Critical Warning for Home Buyers in Response to Recent Commission Lawsuit
ShopProp: A Pioneer in Real Estate Transparency & Fairness, Responds to Recent Commission Lawsuit - November 05, 2023 - ShopProp
Eco-Clean Painting: Transforming Homes and Building Lasting Relationships in San Luis Obispo County
Eco-Clean Painting, a top residential and commercial painting company, celebrates transforming 1,000+ San Luis Obispo County homes, including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cambria, Los Osos, and more. Their legacy of exceptional customer service, enduring client relationships, and commitment to sustainability sets them apart. Visit ecocleanpainting.com for more info. - October 24, 2023 - EcoClean Painting
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
New Release at HammerSky Vineyards with Sunday Music and Mimosas
HammerSky Vineyards will be serving newest releases of Sparkling Pinot Noir Rose, Sparkling Syrah and much-loved Grand Cuvée this Sunday with fresh juice mimosas and good music. - July 19, 2023 - HammerSky Vineyards
Heather Grace: From Childhood Passion to Entrepreneurship - The Journey of Heather Grace Skincare
Heather Grace, the founder of Heather Grace Skincare, has turned her childhood passion for cosmetics into a thriving entrepreneurial venture. From creating homemade face masks using natural ingredients as a child to overcoming career challenges, Heather's journey exemplifies determination,... - July 16, 2023 - Heather Grace Skin Care
LGBTQ+ T-Shirt Store Launches 2024 Election Collection
StressfullyYoursStore.com, a 100% LGBTQ+ owned and operated company, today launched its 2024 Election collection. The collection features a variety of t-shirts with designs that celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and advocate for equality and love. They are available in a variety of colors and... - June 16, 2023 - StressfullyYoursStore
Sustainable Prefab Builder Masaya Homes Launches ADU Projects Across West Coast
Masaya builds homes and beautiful furniture from trees we grow. As prefab homes gain in popularity, Masaya Homes provides a sleek, ethical choice for buyers tired of particle board, plastic flooring, cheap drywall and other compromising materials. The company is powered by a love for design, the environment, and a desire to create economic opportunity. - April 24, 2023 - Masaya Homes
Blue Moon Fabrics Elevates Spandex Fabric Shopping Experience with New User-Friendly E-Commerce Platform
Blue Moon Fabrics announces a significant step toward digital transformation with the launch of their new e-commerce platform. The new platform provides customers with a streamlined and user-friendly shopping experience, making it easier to purchase their high-quality spandex fabrics. The platform includes features such as real-time inventory, detailed product descriptions, and customer reviews, enabling customers to make informed purchasing decisions. - February 16, 2023 - Blue Moon Fabrics
John Whitford Communications Expanding Starlink Installation Reach to Arizona
John Whitford Communications is expanding their reach of communications expertise into Mohave County, Arizona. The JW Group has completed acquisition of Quickdraw Networks Kingman Arizona business. Quickdraw Networks is a Mohave County Starlink Installation company. - January 18, 2023 - John Whitford Communications
COO Mark Crutcher Promoted to LDI CEO
Landscape Development, Inc. Board Chairman Gary Horton is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark J. Crutcher to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mark Crutcher succeeds Gary Horton, who has held the CEO position since founding the company in 1983. - January 14, 2023 - Landscape Development, Inc.
PB Pawn and Jewelry - Diamond Buying/Jewelry Sales Expert Pawn Shop Services Expand
PB Pawn and Jewelry, a pawn shop based in San Diego, CA, has expanded its services to include the buying and selling of diamonds, fine jewelry, and precious metals in Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, San Marcos, and the surrounding communities. - January 12, 2023 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
United Staffing Associates Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary
Privately owned staffing firm which owns 16 California and 1 Nevada location announces 20-year anniversary. - August 16, 2022 - United Staffing Associates, LLC
Innovative Education Program for Divorced Parents "ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting"
JP Coaching & Consulting announces a valuable new opportunity for divorced or divorcing parents. Atlas: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting program has recently received court approval and is listed on the referral list for California Superior Courts. This Court Approved parent education program is designed to teach parents how to shield their children from parental conflict, minimize the damage of negative parental behaviors and establish a positive, long-term relationship as “co-parents." - July 13, 2022 - JP Coaching and Consulting Inc.
United Pacific Industries Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 SLO Down
Classic C10 Trucks on display in beautiful San Luis Obispo. - July 13, 2022 - United Pacific
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Verbica Wins Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC Endorsement
Peter Coe Verbica, Candidate for the California State Board of Equalization, District 2, 2022, wins the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee endorsement for the 2022 election cycle. - March 15, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
CoastHills Credit Union Partners with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Personalized Financial Wellness Program to Its 72,000 Members
Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide, with artificial intelligence technology that engages each user with the most relevant content based on financial situation and stage of life. - March 03, 2022 - iGrad
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Million Kids Predicts Prostitution Will be California's Silent Tsunami
There is a bill making its way through California legislation that will legalize street prostitution in California and allow those previously convicted of prostitution, or related offenses, to have their sentences overturned or dismissed as reported by MillionKids.org, a non-profit organization... - August 09, 2021 - Million Kids