Monterey First Theatre Receives Federal Grant Monterey's First Theatre has received federal funding for ADA upgrades required as part of the restoration and reopening of the theater. - October 25, 2019 - Monterey State Historic Parks Association

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Could You Live in 400 Square Feet or Less? Expo Offers Public Chance to Tour Tiny Homes The City of San Luis Obispo approved tiny homes on wheels in March 2019 for qualifying backyards to help address high housing costs for residents. A tiny house and net zero expo in October gives the public the chance to tour tiny homes on wheels from several builders and attend presentations on tiny house and green living topics. - September 16, 2019 - SmartShare Housing Solutions

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Tastry Aims to Shape the Alcohol and Food Industries AI company aims to shape the alcohol and food industries with the launch of new wine & food pairing platform. - November 20, 2018 - Tastry

Tastry Wins Audience Choice Award at Groceryshop Tastry, a leading AI company recognized for best overall concept. - November 19, 2018 - Tastry

Tastry & Aila Team Up in Strategic Partnership Revolutionizing the In-Store Buying Experience A strategic partnership between Tastry, an interactive AI recommender software and Aila Technologies, a leading enterprise retail technology platform, to bring an enhanced customer experience to shoppers in-aisle. - October 15, 2018 - Tastry

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

Bottlefly Changes Name to Tastry Change reflects expansion into new industry verticals, direct to consumer focus and adoption of new AI integrations. - September 17, 2018 - Tastry

Hollywood Screenwriters and New York Times Best Sellers to Introduce New Master Classes at the 34th Annual Central Coast Writers Conference Introducing the new activities and workshops for the CCWC 2018 lineup. - August 09, 2018 - Central Coast Writers Conference

Solarponics Recognized for Providing Jobs and Clean Energy in California The Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors List includes Atascadero-based solar firm, Solarponics, which employs 47 local professionals. - July 26, 2018 - Solarponics

Santa Cruz Poet Releases First Full-Length Book Collection Kim Cope Tait, a 1989 graduate of Harbor High School and local teacher has moved home to Santa Cruz, California and will have her first full-length collection of poems released by Finishing Line Press on July 13th, 2018. Having lived and taught in Hawai'i, Switzerland, New Zealand, Vermont, and Colorado, Kim has made her way home on the eve of her book release. - July 10, 2018 - Kim Cope Tait

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Gaming with Purpose - Mobile App Raises Awareness of Ocean Pollution, Donating a Percentage of Revenue to Marine Clean Up Efforts Future Fighters™ is an app-based gaming platform set out to create an alternative in the way gaming can be viewed, played and integrated into one’s life. It began as a way to reach the masses through social media and mobile gaming that will not only educate but also inspire and be the start of a real movement. - September 05, 2017 - Future Fighters

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Satellite Internet Helps Transmit Vital Earthquake Warning Data Satellite Internet helps transmit vital earthquake warning data. John Whitford Communications has contracted with the USGS to upgrade out of date earthquake monitoring sites in California. The sites are used for the earthquake early warning system. - August 09, 2017 - John Whitford Communications

Keller Williams Hires Jimela Bewley for Pismo Beach Office Keller Williams Central Coast is pleased to announce its recent hire of Jimela Bewley, who will join the the Pismo Beach office as of April 1, 2017. - April 12, 2017 - Jimela Bewley - KW

Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. of Bakersfield, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and high level of success in the fields of law, taxes and business. About Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Mr. - July 01, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Fluorescent Glass Microspheres Now Available from Cospheric LLC Cospheric now offers a complete product line of Fluorescent Coated Solid Glass Microspheres to satisfy the need for high-visibility, high crush strength, solvent resistant spherical tracer particles. - June 16, 2016 - Cospheric

Village Gallery is Celebrating Their 40th Anniversary in the Art Gallery Business Village Gallery invites collectors on Saturday June 4th from 6-9 PM at Village Gallery Irvine Spectrum located at 510 Irvine Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618. Village Gallery will be celebrating 40 years in the art business. They will be having artist demonstrations and 40th anniversary collector... - May 23, 2016 - Village Gallery, Inc

Eroica California International Event Comes to SLO County April 8-10 Eroica California brings participants from 29 countries and 42 states to second annual event. - April 03, 2016 - Eroica California

Acclaimed Author Reveals Hidden Simplicity of Self-Publishing Jason Matthews provides an insider's guide to the world of self-publishing with major retailers. - February 16, 2016 - Jason Matthews

Youth Sports Book: "A Youngster's Guidebook of How to Play Baseball" Author Joel Pace is proud to announce the release of his first book: "A Youngster's Guidebook of How to Play Baseball." Beginning with baseball basics, it instructs the fundamentals and mechanics of hitting, fielding, throwing and pitching and more through an ABC step-by-step approach. Easy-to-read and graphically fun, it'll inspire and motivate young players to play and compete in this great game. - January 28, 2016 - Joel Pace

Peachy Canyon Winery Takes Paso Robles Wine to Cuba Paso Robles, California winery is invited to participate in an international wine symposium held in Havana, Cuba, to celebrate the recent lifting of the US-Cuba trade and travel embargo. - January 27, 2016 - Peachy Canyon Winery

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Doni-Jo Minor-Munro as a 2016 Professional of the Year Doni-Jo Minor-Munro, of Santa Maria, California, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of American Indian Educational Programs. - January 20, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

New Santa Maria Police Station Saved by RetroPlate Concrete Polishing System® When the concrete flooring failed a final inspection, the city of Santa Maria turned to Pristine Concrete of Paso Robles, CA for grinding and polishing at their new police headquarters allowing them to open the station on schedule. - July 09, 2015 - Pristine Concrete

Gallery at Marina Square Presents INTO THE LIGHT by Guest Artist & Photographer Gregory Siragusa Gregory Siragusa presents his Photography show INTO THE LIGHT in Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay, California. - June 30, 2015 - Gallery at Marina Square

Realty411 Expos Raise Industry Awareness and Donations for Charities Across the Nation In 2014, Realty411 reached more real estate investors and industry professionals in the nation than any other realty investing print publication in the country serving the individual investor. The publication hosted numerous live expos in five states and throughout California, as well as in cities in Arizona, Nevada, Indiana, Georgia, Texas and New York. - May 22, 2015 - Realty411 Magazine

Learn to Reverse Your Type 2 Diabetes with New Book “Reverse Your Type 2 Diabetes Scientifically” by iComet Press There is a common misconception among patients as well as physicians that treating Type 2 diabetes means controlling your blood sugar by any means. This approach is dangerously flawed. The fact is that Type 2 diabetes is a complex disease process. If not managed properly, it often leads to a number of... - April 08, 2015 - iComet Press

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

"Rainbow and Friends Love One Another" New Book Launched Word of mouth is spreading...Nicolette's book just launched and is available now nationwide on Amazon.com, Barnes and Nobles, etc. With several successful book signings in San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach, books are selling quickly. Animal lovers and children especially are loving this adorable cat getting along with chickens book. - August 05, 2014 - Abundant Life Art

Solarponics Offers Nations Largest PACE Program to SLO County Homeowners With CaliforniaFIRST and Solarponics, every homeowner in San Luis Obispo County will now be able to afford to go solar and save money on their energy bill. - July 28, 2014 - Solarponics

"Insult Like Shakespeare Day" is April 23rd on Shakespeare’s 450th Birthday First annual Insult Like Shakespeare Day to help engage kids with The Bard on his birthday. - April 22, 2014 - playingwithplays.com

Two Industry Leaders Join Forces to Improve Customer Experience Impact Learning Systems of San Luis Obispo, California, announced today that it has been acquired by Miller Heiman, the leader in global sales performance. “This acquisition is an exciting step forward for Impact, and for our customers,” said Malcolm Carlaw, President of Impact Learning... - July 19, 2012 - Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting

Mental Marketing and TJA Advertising Receive "Excellence in Tourism Marketing Award" from the California Travel and Tourism Commission Mental Marketing and TJA Advertising & Public Relations, two leading California Central Coast marketing firms, have been recognized by the California Tourism and Travel Commission with the prestigious 2012 “California Excellence in Tourism Marketing Award” at the Visit California Outlook Forum. A panel of tourism industry marketing experts awarded them the “Best Print Advertisement." - March 08, 2012 - Mental Marketing

New Facebook Page Coupon Application Unveiled by FaceItPages Facebook Page design service, FaceItPages, has released an enhanced edition of their popular coupon application, giving members more control and the increased ability to capture leads. - November 02, 2011 - Go Smart Solutions, LLC

Third Generation SMP Cryogenic Pump Upgrade Program Announced by Atlas Copco Atlas Copco JC Carter Pumps introduced a successful pump upgrade program to its customers in September, featuring the only 3rd generation SMP cryogenic pump for LNG in the industry. - October 12, 2011 - Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Donald H. Ramirez is Awarded Certified Financial Planner™ Designation Donald H. Ramirez, a Managing Principal of Peak Wealth Advisors with 16 years experience providing financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families and businesses has been awarded the Certified Financial Planner™ designation, a certification recognized as the standard of excellence for the financial planning profession. - October 05, 2011 - Peak Wealth Advisors

Atlas Copco JC Carter Pumps News Innovative Pump Upgrade Program Announced. Atlas Copco JC Carter Pumps is introducing a 3rd generation pump upgrade program to its customers, featuring the only 3rd generation SMP cryogenic pump for LNG in the industry. - September 10, 2011 - Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Premier Extra Olive Oil Retailer, We Olive, Begins Franchise Expansion We Olive, the premier retailer in the United States of artisan California Extra Virgin Olive Oil announced today plans to expand their number of new stores by offering new store franchise agreements. Currently with ten retail locations throughout California, the company will prioritize franchise opportunities in California and the Western United States. We Olive has been at the forefront of the small growth of grower artisan craft trend exploding in California for nearly a decade. - August 09, 2011 - We Olive

Country Artist Lisa Matassa to Embark on West Coast Radio Tour for Her Debut Country EP, "Me Time" Country artist, Lisa Matassa, will visit three California country format radio stations on Tuesday, July 19, 2011, as part of the west coast leg of her national radio promotional tour for her debut EP, “Me Time.” - July 14, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.

New Paso Robles Winery Blazes a Fresh Trail with Creative Blends The eclectic offering of Rhône wines with subtle Bordeaux blends are achieved by the unique estate vineyards. - June 15, 2011 - ONX Wine

Helen Sipsas Earns Accredited Investment Fiduciary Designation Peak Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce that Managing Principal Helen Sipsas further demonstrates the firm's ongoing commitment to achieving the highest standard of fiduciary care for its clients by earning the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designation. - May 25, 2011 - Peak Wealth Advisors

Starman Electric Releases Wireless RF Module Evaluation Kit Starman Electric announces the release of five evaluation kits for the DataBridge™ Series RF Modules. The new evaluation kits from Starman Electric provide an instant testing and development platform for all DataBridge wireless I/O modules. The evaluation kits are designed to suit hundreds of wireless... - May 21, 2011 - Starman Electric

Nicolette, Owner of "Abundant Life Art," Creative and Determined Selling Art Between Escrows is Having Unique Art Party at Popular Giuseppe's Restaurant in Pismo Beach You Are Invited to a New Art Reveal Party, May 11th 5-8PM 2011 at Giuseppe's Cucina Italiana / The Garden Room, 891 Price Street Pismo Beach, California. Nicolette will be showing her New Originals, Brand New Giclee's on canvas, Limited Edition Prints, Notecards, Art Tees, Handmade Pottery and Turquoise Jewelry. -Complimentary Appetizers- Join in the fun. Bring a friend. All are welcome. - April 26, 2011 - Abundant Life Art

Impact Learning Systems Announces Launch of New Website, New Logo Impact Learning Systems, a leader in customer service consulting and training, announced the launch of its new website on Mar. 11, 2011. The new website design at http://www.impactlearning.com/ gives those involved in customer service strategy and management a more direct means of accessing information on Impact Learning Systems programs. - March 26, 2011 - Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting