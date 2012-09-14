PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Community Campus Takes Hold in Downtown New Milford, CT Reis Learning Center and Education Without Walls Partner to Provide Comprehensive Education for Children. - September 07, 2018 - Education Without Walls

Siemon Partners with Maya HTT’s DCIM Solution Datacenter Clarity LC Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution provider Maya HTT, whose Datacenter Clarity LC DCIM platform will provide Siemon customers with the tools to accurately and efficiently manage their data center infrastructure. - August 07, 2018 - Maya HTT

New Connecticut Manufacturer Looks to Engage Millennials The Leszczynski family is doing something innovative with a new small manufacturing company in Waterbury. They held an Open House yesterday featuring facility tours and the Super Duper Weenie truck. - August 06, 2018 - K4 Machining

Cyber Security 60 Second Micro Learning Courses Released Topic Focused Training Raises Awareness to Meet Compliance Challenges - May 29, 2018 - QUIZZICLE

Just Published – John Altson’s Book on the Software That Flew the SR-71 Blackbird on Its Missions The SR-71 was one of the most amazing aircrafts ever built. It was the fastest aircraft ever flown, setting just about every conceivable speed record. To top it all off, it was a very effective spy plane. This book is about the development of the software that flew "The Blackbird." - April 11, 2018 - John Altson's Books

Education Without Walls Names Theresa McSpedon as Director of Operations Education Without Walls, the innovative educational organization, today announced that Theresa McSpedon of Gaylordsville, CT has been named their Director of Operations. Ms. McSpedon comes to Education without Walls after a 30-year career in management and executive roles in the technology sector, specializing in start-ups. - March 10, 2018 - Education Without Walls

STEMPilot Career Training for British Columbia Canada Students STEMPilot delivered 4 Edustation flight simulators for career education for schools in British Columbia. The Ministry of Education is focused on training students for future careers in math, science and engineering. The flight simulators coach the student to fly through boxes in the sky over Vancouver flying a Bombardier CRJ aircraft. - January 23, 2018 - STEMPilot Inc.

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund Launches First Natural History Registry for Necrotizing Enterocolitis The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund (Morgan's Fund) has launched the first natural history registry for Necrotizing Enterocolitis. The research study is open to participants worldwide to advance understanding and treatments for rare disease that leads to necrosis (death) of the intestine. - January 09, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.

Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury will... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.

FltPlan Now Integrated with X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator Software FltPlan, the largest flight planning service in North America, is now integrated with Laminar Research's X-Plane 10 personal flight simulator software. Pilots will have an enhanced X-Plane experience with the same tools they would be using in the air. In addition, pilots have the ability to practice... - April 05, 2014 - FltPlan

Weitz & Luxenberg – Jury Awards $190 Million in Historic Asbestos-Cancer Lawsuit The national plaintiff’s law firm, known for its industry-leading asbestos litigation practice, secured a $190 million verdict Tuesday in the joint trial of five men exposed to asbestos on the job. The verdict is the largest ever of its type in New York. - July 24, 2013 - Weitz & Luxenberg

JD Auto Wholesalers to Open in Waterbury, CT Pre-owned sales and service facility in Waterbury, CT - April 30, 2013 - JD Auto Wholesalers

The Denan Project Wins Award The Denan Project wins award in Peru. Plus a summary of the latest news from its other 3 projects. - March 18, 2013 - The Denan Project

Microsoft RMS Hardware and Lumber Point of Sale Case Study A Home and Hardware retail chain in Alabama struggled with manual transactions at each of their three locations, inflexible pricing capabilities, and little insight into their inventory and supplier information. They partnered up with Microsoft Dynamics® RMS Partner out of Connecticut, System Solutions, LLC. in order to streamline their operations and gain more visibility into their business. - June 27, 2012 - System Solutions LLC

Growth in Client Base and Demand for Sandler Training Solutions Fuels Expansion Sandler Training, Southbury, CT, a leading provider of non-traditional professional training, announced today that it has opened an office in Farmington, CT to offer local training and support services to its fast growing base of customers and prospects in the region. The success of Sandler’s unique... - October 01, 2011 - Sandler Training, Southbury, CT

Private WiFi Incorporates Customer Testimonials Into Its Website Private WiFi has rebuilt its Company Profile section, giving customers the opportunity to share their experiences of using the software by offering their own testimonials. - August 31, 2011 - Private WiFi

"How to Survive Grief" Free Audio - Coffee and Chocolate Store Owner, Adds to Her Menu: Teaching People "How to Survive Grief" Chocolate makes almost everyone feel good. However, in May 2010 when her father died, Kent Coffee and Chocolate Company's owner, Sandra Champlain realized more than chocolate was needed. After the unexpected breakup with her previously-close siblings and the horrendous pain she experienced during grieving, Sandra knew there must be a reason for grief. She found some surprising information on why we grieve, why families come apart and what a person can do to move through grief faster. - May 08, 2011 - Sandra Champlain

JLT Reintroduces New York Lawyers Professional Liability Policy JLT Facilities, Inc., part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Group, has reintroduced a new updated Lawyers Professional Liability coverage form for 1 to 25 attorney(s) located in New York. JLT now insures attorneys in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NC, NJ, NY,... - January 06, 2011 - JLT Facilities, Inc.

Donna Bak Presented with Bronze Award by Sandler Training® Donna Bak, Partner at Sandler Training in Southbury, CT was presented with the Bronze Award for 3Q-10 Sales Performance by Dave Mattson, CEO and Bruce Seidman, President of Sandler Training, headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland during the company’s national Sales Meeting in Baltimore earlier this month. - November 10, 2010 - Sandler Training, LLC

Private WiFi has Officially Launched Its Early Adopters Program In Order to help secure the world from hackers while using a WiFi connection, Private WiFi has officially launched its WiFi Encryption Software. Until Sept., users can qualify for a free month of the WiFi security service. - September 01, 2010 - Private WiFi

POS Rental Software Solution for Microsoft RMS Rental and Microsoft POS 2009 Rental System Solutions Rental POS software for Microsoft Retail Management System (RMS) is now available for Microsoft POS 2009 point of sale software. RMS Rental POS and POS 2009 Rental POS reserve, rent, sell, and return items on the same Microsoft POS screen. Microsoft's industry leadership and technological... - February 16, 2010 - System Solutions LLC

Aircraft Landing on a Road Near Leogane, Haiti to Deliver Food, Supplies and Doctors Tradewind Aviation has been delivering supplies, food and doctors to an isolated area near the epicenter of both the earthquake and aftershock in Haiti. There are no airports in the area so a 1200 foot stretch of road has allowed the Cessna Grand Caravans to land and deliver up to 3000 pound of supplies... - January 21, 2010 - Tradewind Aviation

2009 Business Women's Forum in Hartford, September 29th Robin Roberts, “Good Morning America” Anchor and ESPN Reporter Keynote Speaker - August 07, 2009 - Business Women's Forum

Option Quest, LLC Announces Seminar to Reveal Fortune 500 Internet Profit Secrets The Manor Inn in Milldale will be home to a free seminar on January 10th and 13th that promises to bring energy, ideas and insight to both business owners and wage-earners looking for a shot at a solid side income online. A number of secrets and misconceptions about making money online will be revealed and discussed, critical to online success in a fluctuating economy. - January 01, 2009 - Option Quest, LLC

Closet Christian: An Election Swing Vote, and Purple to Red and Blue - Evangelical Christian Afraid to Air Thought Publicly, Assumes Persona of "Pat Doe" With the election coming to a close, and both Congress and the economy in recession, and the markets up and down like a rollercoaster, the deciding force in the election will be swing votes, and a number of them will come from what used to be safe territory for Republicans: the evangelical Christian... - October 17, 2008 - closetxn.blogspot.com

Tradewind Aviation Introduces Premium Scheduled Service from White Plains, New York to Martha’s Vineyard Tradewind Aviation, the market leader in luxury air service to Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and St. Barth is pleased to announce premium scheduled service from White Plains airport in New York to Martha’s Vineyard. - August 29, 2008 - Tradewind Aviation

Microsoft Chooses Connecticut Based CAL Business Solutions Inc. as New York Metro Area Partner Award Winner for Excellence in Serving the Staffing Industry In an awards ceremony for New York Metro area Microsoft partners, Microsoft chose Harwinton based CAL Business Solutions Inc. as award winner for "Excellence in Small Business Vertical -- Professional Services." This award was given to recognize success in serving the staffing industry using StaffLinx GP - a tool that connects a Microsoft Dynamics GP back office system to a Bullhorn front office system. - July 24, 2008 - CAL Business Solutions Inc

Green Festival and Reggae Concert in Mohawk, NY - July 26th 2008 All day reggae concert and green festival supporting the environment and supporting cultural awareness. - June 23, 2008 - Safflyn Corporation

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

iUniverse Publishes "Neo-Modernist" Novel by Robert Crooke iUniverse called Sunrise “an entertaining, literate, moving, and witty tale…a clever re-imagining of The Great Gatsby.” - December 29, 2007 - Robert Crooke

DonateYourCalories.com Applies Weight Loss to World Hunger A new website calculates how much you can give to charity by going on a diet, translating your uneaten calories into dollars for the poor. - October 13, 2007 - DietPower, Inc.

CAL Business Solutions Inc. Receives Outstanding Sales Recognition from Microsoft Dynamics Connecticut based CAL Business Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner focused on Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) accounting software, was named a Microsoft Dynamics President's Club 2007 member. This club recognizes the top 5% of Microsoft Dynamics Partners worldwide. - September 12, 2007 - CAL Business Solutions Inc

CAL Business Solutions Inc. Honored for Microsoft Competency Award at 2007 Microsoft Worldwide Partner Program Awards Connecticut based CAL Business Solutions Inc, a Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) financial management software partner, was chosen from among 1800 nominees worldwide as the 2007 East Region Competency Award winner. - September 12, 2007 - CAL Business Solutions Inc

Record Times for Land Decontamination Process Option Quest, LLC in cooperation with The Romanian Academy of Scientists announces an important breakthrough in land decontamination. Time cycles until the land is put back into the economic circuit for commercial or agricultural use is shortened to as little as 5-9 months. - September 08, 2007 - Option Quest, LLC

Aonix PERC VM Selected for FKI Logistex BOSS Material Handling Control System HMI Deterministic performance, quality customer support cited as key attributes - October 12, 2006 - Aonix