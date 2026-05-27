Connecticut: Waterbury News
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman. - September 11, 2025 - The Daguerreian Society
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
From Garage to Worldwide: All Kids Golf Clubs Has Been Leading Junior Golf for 30 Years
In this time of big box retailers dominating the retail landscape, All Kids Golf Clubs is a small business, yet is pushing the junior golf industry forward. When it comes to youth golf, AllKidsGolfClubs.com is known as The Home of Junior Golf, with one clear mission, to help fuel the success for children of all ages and skill levels. - September 28, 2024 - All Kids Golf Clubs
Author Mark Barra’s New Book, "Adventures of Sky Hawkins and Duane McSwaine," is a Compelling Tale Chronicling What Life Was Like for Immigrants in 20th Century America
Recent release “Adventures of Sky Hawkins and Duane McSwaine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Barra is a heartfelt collection that invites readers to embark on a journey through the immigrant experience in America during the 1900s, following their struggles for a new life in a free democracy as well as their sacrifices made during World War II for the next generation. - June 26, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Gina Barra’s New Book, "Life as an Autism Spectrum," is a Compelling Look at the World Through the Author’s Eyes and What It Can be Like Living with Autism
Fulton Books author Gina Barra, who enjoys listening to music, spending time with friends and family, and hanging out with her cat, Biscuit, has completed her most recent book, “Life as an Autism Spectrum”: a fascinating and eye-opening memoir that reveals how living with autism... - April 18, 2024 - Fulton Books
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Historian Rewrites History of Slavery in Eastern Connecticut
Relying on primary resources, historian Bruce P. Stark dismantles the myth of a massive slave plantation in Connecticut that was popularized in the press 20 years ago. In its place, Stark reveals the significance that free Blacks, Whites, and Native Americans played as tenant farmers in the social and political development of colonial Connecticut. - December 05, 2022 - The Connecticut Press
Southington, CT Junk Removal Company Saves Local Animals
Junk Bear, a Southington-based junk removal company, has recently added "animal rescue" to its long list of credentials, rescuing kittens, a dog, and even raccoons over the past month. - May 19, 2022 - Junk Bear
National Hiking Day is Wednesday, November 17. So "Get Outside" and Experience Some JOBO* and the Closest Thing There is to the Proverbial "Fountain of Youth."
Author and fitness expert, Martin Pazzani, says hiking is the "fountain of youth" – physically and cognitively. In his book, "Secrets of Aging Well: Get Outside," the globetrotting mountaineer, fitness entrepreneur, and Chairman of Activate Brain & Body reveals how hiking is the key to a happier, healthier, longer life. Says, “It’s the kind of extra fitness you can’t get inside, in a gym.” - November 15, 2021 - Secrets of Aging Well: Get Outside
Inc. Magazine Revealed That SMB Networks LLC is No. 2808 on Its Annual Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
SMB Networks, LLC Ranks No. 2808 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list nationwide, ranks No. 21 in Connecticut and ranks number 3 in New Haven with 3-year revenue growth of 142%. - August 24, 2020 - SMB Networks LLC
Scott Largay of Largay Travel Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council
Forbes Communications Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR. Largay Travel’s Director of Marketing, Scott Largay has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications,... - January 16, 2020 - Largay Travel
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Community Campus Takes Hold in Downtown New Milford, CT
Reis Learning Center and Education Without Walls Partner to Provide Comprehensive Education for Children. - September 07, 2018 - Education Without Walls
Siemon Partners with Maya HTT’s DCIM Solution Datacenter Clarity LC
Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution provider Maya HTT, whose Datacenter Clarity LC DCIM platform will provide Siemon customers with the tools to accurately and efficiently manage their data center infrastructure. - August 07, 2018 - Maya HTT
New Connecticut Manufacturer Looks to Engage Millennials
The Leszczynski family is doing something innovative with a new small manufacturing company in Waterbury. They held an Open House yesterday featuring facility tours and the Super Duper Weenie truck. - August 06, 2018 - K4 Machining
Cyber Security 60 Second Micro Learning Courses Released
Topic Focused Training Raises Awareness to Meet Compliance Challenges - May 29, 2018 - QUIZZICLE
Just Published – John Altson’s Book on the Software That Flew the SR-71 Blackbird on Its Missions
The SR-71 was one of the most amazing aircrafts ever built. It was the fastest aircraft ever flown, setting just about every conceivable speed record. To top it all off, it was a very effective spy plane. This book is about the development of the software that flew "The Blackbird." - April 11, 2018 - John Altson's Books
Education Without Walls Names Theresa McSpedon as Director of Operations
Education Without Walls, the innovative educational organization, today announced that Theresa McSpedon of Gaylordsville, CT has been named their Director of Operations. Ms. McSpedon comes to Education without Walls after a 30-year career in management and executive roles in the technology sector, specializing in start-ups. - March 10, 2018 - Education Without Walls
STEMPilot Career Training for British Columbia Canada Students
STEMPilot delivered 4 Edustation flight simulators for career education for schools in British Columbia. The Ministry of Education is focused on training students for future careers in math, science and engineering. The flight simulators coach the student to fly through boxes in the sky over Vancouver flying a Bombardier CRJ aircraft. - January 23, 2018 - STEMPilot Inc.
Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund Launches First Natural History Registry for Necrotizing Enterocolitis
The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund (Morgan's Fund) has launched the first natural history registry for Necrotizing Enterocolitis. The research study is open to participants worldwide to advance understanding and treatments for rare disease that leads to necrosis (death) of the intestine. - January 09, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.
Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT
Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.
FltPlan Now Integrated with X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator Software
FltPlan, the largest flight planning service in North America, is now integrated with Laminar Research's X-Plane 10 personal flight simulator software. Pilots will have an enhanced X-Plane experience with the same tools they would be using in the air. In addition, pilots have the ability to... - April 05, 2014 - FltPlan
Weitz & Luxenberg – Jury Awards $190 Million in Historic Asbestos-Cancer Lawsuit
The national plaintiff’s law firm, known for its industry-leading asbestos litigation practice, secured a $190 million verdict Tuesday in the joint trial of five men exposed to asbestos on the job. The verdict is the largest ever of its type in New York. - July 24, 2013 - Weitz & Luxenberg
JD Auto Wholesalers to Open in Waterbury, CT
Pre-owned sales and service facility in Waterbury, CT - April 30, 2013 - JD Auto Wholesalers
The Denan Project Wins Award
The Denan Project wins award in Peru. Plus a summary of the latest news from its other 3 projects. - March 18, 2013 - The Denan Project
Microsoft RMS Hardware and Lumber Point of Sale Case Study
A Home and Hardware retail chain in Alabama struggled with manual transactions at each of their three locations, inflexible pricing capabilities, and little insight into their inventory and supplier information. They partnered up with Microsoft Dynamics® RMS Partner out of Connecticut, System Solutions, LLC. in order to streamline their operations and gain more visibility into their business. - June 27, 2012 - System Solutions LLC
Growth in Client Base and Demand for Sandler Training Solutions Fuels Expansion
Sandler Training, Southbury, CT, a leading provider of non-traditional professional training, announced today that it has opened an office in Farmington, CT to offer local training and support services to its fast growing base of customers and prospects in the region. The success of Sandler’s... - October 01, 2011 - Sandler Training, Southbury, CT
Private WiFi Incorporates Customer Testimonials Into Its Website
Private WiFi has rebuilt its Company Profile section, giving customers the opportunity to share their experiences of using the software by offering their own testimonials. - August 31, 2011 - Private WiFi
"How to Survive Grief" Free Audio - Coffee and Chocolate Store Owner, Adds to Her Menu: Teaching People "How to Survive Grief"
Chocolate makes almost everyone feel good. However, in May 2010 when her father died, Kent Coffee and Chocolate Company's owner, Sandra Champlain realized more than chocolate was needed. After the unexpected breakup with her previously-close siblings and the horrendous pain she experienced during grieving, Sandra knew there must be a reason for grief. She found some surprising information on why we grieve, why families come apart and what a person can do to move through grief faster. - May 08, 2011 - Sandra Champlain
JLT Reintroduces New York Lawyers Professional Liability Policy
JLT Facilities, Inc., part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Group, has reintroduced a new updated Lawyers Professional Liability coverage form for 1 to 25 attorney(s) located in New York. JLT now insures attorneys in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NC, NJ,... - January 06, 2011 - JLT Facilities, Inc.
Donna Bak Presented with Bronze Award by Sandler Training®
Donna Bak, Partner at Sandler Training in Southbury, CT was presented with the Bronze Award for 3Q-10 Sales Performance by Dave Mattson, CEO and Bruce Seidman, President of Sandler Training, headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland during the company’s national Sales Meeting in Baltimore earlier this month. - November 10, 2010 - Sandler Training, LLC
Private WiFi has Officially Launched Its Early Adopters Program
In Order to help secure the world from hackers while using a WiFi connection, Private WiFi has officially launched its WiFi Encryption Software. Until Sept., users can qualify for a free month of the WiFi security service. - September 01, 2010 - Private WiFi
POS Rental Software Solution for Microsoft RMS Rental and Microsoft POS 2009 Rental
System Solutions Rental POS software for Microsoft Retail Management System (RMS) is now available for Microsoft POS 2009 point of sale software. RMS Rental POS and POS 2009 Rental POS reserve, rent, sell, and return items on the same Microsoft POS screen. Microsoft's industry leadership and... - February 16, 2010 - System Solutions LLC
Aircraft Landing on a Road Near Leogane, Haiti to Deliver Food, Supplies and Doctors
Tradewind Aviation has been delivering supplies, food and doctors to an isolated area near the epicenter of both the earthquake and aftershock in Haiti. There are no airports in the area so a 1200 foot stretch of road has allowed the Cessna Grand Caravans to land and deliver up to 3000 pound of... - January 21, 2010 - Tradewind Aviation
2009 Business Women's Forum in Hartford, September 29th
Robin Roberts, “Good Morning America” Anchor and ESPN Reporter Keynote Speaker - August 07, 2009 - Business Women's Forum
Option Quest, LLC Announces Seminar to Reveal Fortune 500 Internet Profit Secrets
The Manor Inn in Milldale will be home to a free seminar on January 10th and 13th that promises to bring energy, ideas and insight to both business owners and wage-earners looking for a shot at a solid side income online. A number of secrets and misconceptions about making money online will be revealed and discussed, critical to online success in a fluctuating economy. - January 01, 2009 - Option Quest, LLC
Closet Christian: An Election Swing Vote, and Purple to Red and Blue - Evangelical Christian Afraid to Air Thought Publicly, Assumes Persona of "Pat Doe"
With the election coming to a close, and both Congress and the economy in recession, and the markets up and down like a rollercoaster, the deciding force in the election will be swing votes, and a number of them will come from what used to be safe territory for Republicans: the evangelical... - October 17, 2008 - closetxn.blogspot.com
Tradewind Aviation Introduces Premium Scheduled Service from White Plains, New York to Martha’s Vineyard
Tradewind Aviation, the market leader in luxury air service to Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and St. Barth is pleased to announce premium scheduled service from White Plains airport in New York to Martha’s Vineyard. - August 29, 2008 - Tradewind Aviation
Microsoft Chooses Connecticut Based CAL Business Solutions Inc. as New York Metro Area Partner Award Winner for Excellence in Serving the Staffing Industry
In an awards ceremony for New York Metro area Microsoft partners, Microsoft chose Harwinton based CAL Business Solutions Inc. as award winner for "Excellence in Small Business Vertical -- Professional Services." This award was given to recognize success in serving the staffing industry using StaffLinx GP - a tool that connects a Microsoft Dynamics GP back office system to a Bullhorn front office system. - July 24, 2008 - CAL Business Solutions Inc
Green Festival and Reggae Concert in Mohawk, NY - July 26th 2008
All day reggae concert and green festival supporting the environment and supporting cultural awareness. - June 23, 2008 - Safflyn Corporation
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
iUniverse Publishes "Neo-Modernist" Novel by Robert Crooke
iUniverse called Sunrise “an entertaining, literate, moving, and witty tale…a clever re-imagining of The Great Gatsby.” - December 29, 2007 - Robert Crooke
DonateYourCalories.com Applies Weight Loss to World Hunger
A new website calculates how much you can give to charity by going on a diet, translating your uneaten calories into dollars for the poor. - October 13, 2007 - DietPower, Inc.