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Within Trade Facilitation
Investor Group Led by ATRyan Investments LLC Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Cuisine Solutions, Inc.
An investor group led by ATRyan Investments LLC (the "Purchaser") has commenced an offer to purchase (the "Offer") up to 75,000 shares of the common stock of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. ("CUSI") (the "Shares"), representing approximately 0.315% of the Company's... - July 14, 2026 - ATRyan Investments LLC
Income Capital Management Marks 2-Year Milestone and Opens U.S. Office on April 1st, Reporting Strong Q1 2026 Results
Income Capital Management today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey, marking two years since the official launch of its investment activities on April 1, 2024, alongside the opening of its U.S. office on April 1, 2026. The announcement comes as the company releases its March... - May 29, 2026 - Income Capital Management
Tuscana Properties Expands Crypto Payment Capabilities Through Stellar Integration and Shift4 Partnership
Together, Stellar, Shift4, and Tuscana Properties are advancing crypto payments as a viable option in real estate, supporting broader adoption of digital assets as a medium of exchange in one of the world’s most significant asset classes. - February 17, 2026 - Tuscana Properties
FundedProFX Updates Demo Challenge Framework to Support Real-World Trading Conditions
FundedProFX, a global provider of structured demo trading challenges, has announced the launch of enhanced trading conditions within its demo evaluation environment. - February 06, 2026 - FundedProFX
Income Capital Management Yearly Resuts 2025
Income Capital Management Reports Strong 2025 Performance in a Year of Divergent Global Markets Income Capital Management closed 2025 with solid results across its diversified investment strategies, successfully navigating a year marked by sharp divergences between asset classes. The firm enters... - January 26, 2026 - Income Capital Management
New Year Offer: FundedProFX Introduces Major Savings on $3K–$200K Demo Accounts
FundedProFX, a global provider of structured demo trading challenges, has announced a New Year promotional offer to celebrate the start of 2026 and support traders beginning the year with discipline and confidence. FundedProFX offers trading accounts ranging from $3,000 to $200,000, designed to... - January 24, 2026 - FundedProFX
Income Capital Management Reports Solid Results for October 2025
Income Capital Management has released its results for October 2025, confirming the resilience of its investment strategies in a market still searching for direction after a volatile summer. October was characterized by relative calm across the main financial markets, with fewer shocks compared to... - November 16, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management Closes September with Positive Results Despite Market Volatility
Challenging markets, solid results; September brought intense volatility, geopolitical tensions, and a relentless rise in gold prices. In this environment, Income Capital Management’s strategies demonstrated resilience and consistency, remaining aligned with each fund’s defined risk profile. “With discipline, diversification, and a rigorous risk-based approach, it’s possible not only to withstand uncertainty but to transform it into opportunity,” said the management team. - October 13, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results Amid Global Volatility
The first half of 2025 has been anything but normal. Markets shook, uncertainty dominated, and many strategies struggled to keep pace. At Income Capital Management, they focused on what we do best: staying disciplined, managing risk, and delivering results. - July 05, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund Soars with +58.63% Return Since April 2024
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund – Aggressive Level has delivered +58.63% since April 2024, with +28.58% YTD and +4.30% in May 2025. As the only European fund focused solely on Forex strategies, it offers four risk levels to suit different investors. CEO Paolo Volpicelli highlights the fund’s strong growth and risk management. - June 05, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management Announces Strong Results for the First 12 Months
Income Capital Management reports strong results in its first 12 months, with the FOREX Fund delivering up to +50.08% annual returns depending on strategy, with zero entry or management fees. “These results prove that performance, transparency, and efficiency can go hand in hand,” said CEO Paolo Volpicelli. The company remains focused on offering simple, solid investment solutions. - April 30, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Africa-USA Business Council Hails Progress on Landmark U.S.-DRC Mineral Partnership
The Africa-USA Business Council praised the recent visit of U.S. Senior Advisor Massad Boulos to the Democratic Republic of Congo as a major step in advancing a landmark mineral and security partnership. Initiated by the Council, the collaboration aims to strengthen U.S. supply chains while promoting economic growth and opportunity for the Congolese people. - April 09, 2025 - Africa USA Business Council
CHANDOS HART LTD. Announces the Launch of Hartcoin, Expanding Access to Digital Currencies
CHANDOS HART LTD. has launched Hartcoin, a new cryptocurrency designed for secure transactions, mining, and investment. The token offers an ICO, optimized mining rewards and fast transactions. Hartcoin is now available for mining and trading. - February 26, 2025 - CHANDOS HART Ltd.
Onqix Revolutionizes Trading: Commission-Free, Subsecond Algorithmic Trading for All
Onqix today announced the launch of its groundbreaking trading platform, designed to democratize access to sophisticated algorithmic trading tools and help more people build financial security. Just as innovative companies revolutionized money management and private equity, Onqix is democratizing access to advanced trading strategies - completely commission-free. - August 28, 2024 - Onqix
FSQN Token Raises Over $300k in Private Sale, Readies for Public Offering
Following the success of its private sale, where Fasqon raised over $300,000, the company is excited to announce the details of the upcoming public sale of its FSQN tokens. Fasqon, a leader in blockchain-based messaging and neobanking, proudly shares this milestone as a step towards transforming... - August 21, 2024 - Fasqon
XMoney Launches Self-Service P2P Wallet Balance Swapping Service, Simplifying Payments for Expats
Struggling to manage multiple e-wallets abroad? XMoney, a FinTech company under Meta Dollar (Hongkong) Limited, today announced the launch of the self-service P2P wallet balance swapping service. This innovative platform empowers expats to overcome payment barriers and enjoy seamless mobile payment... - March 29, 2024 - Meta Dollar (Hongkong) Limited
ResBex Launches to Transform Real Estate Nationwide
ResBex launches a revolutionary real estate platform nationwide, offering a new commission system, patent-pending technology for unmatched property search efficiency, and a community-driven ecosystem. Agents get a 90-day risk-free trial. Join the future of transparent, fair real estate at resbex.com. - February 14, 2024 - ResBex
Official Launch of NetGreen Capital
NetGreen Capital, a funding portal for regenerative agriculture and sustainable businesses, is announcing their official launch and can be found at www.netgreen.com. NetGreen Capital will allow everyday people to invest directly into local farms and businesses working towards a sustainable... - January 26, 2024 - NetGreen Capital
Hillary Stalker Joins CapWealth as Executive Vice President and Financial Advisor
Hillary Stalker has joined CapWealth, a Forbes Best-in-State investment advisory firm, as an executive vice president and financial advisor. - October 22, 2022 - CapWealth
Trade Finance Market Introduces Invoice NFTs to Boost Global SME Finance
Blockchain technology will be used to close funding gap of $5.2 trillion enabling millions of small businesses globally to access finance and rebound from the effects of COVID-19. - September 29, 2021 - Trade Finance Market
Yes Energy Launches Transaction View - Delivering Transparency to Electricity Market Transactions
Transaction View utilizes data from the FERC’s Electric Quarterly Reports in both deregulated and regulated markets and transforms it into easily consumable and actionable views and formats. Transaction View offers a new way for power marketers, originators, asset developers, and asset operators to accelerate decision making and confidently expand their strategies with competitive benchmarks. - July 23, 2021 - Yes Energy
IAVWTR Certified 5,239 Exporters in the Middle East and North Africa in 2020
The International Association for Verification of World Trade Records (IAVWTR) released its 2020 figures today for its global trader verification and certification service introduced to bring transparency to first-time deals between importers and exporters. The IAVWTR certified 5,239 exporters,... - March 22, 2021 - International Association for Verification of World Trade Records (IAVWTR)
MarketDesk Partners with the CMA Group to Distribute Premier Global Agribusiness Big Data
MarketDesk, the revolutionary market data sales channel today announced a partnership with the CMA Group to begin making its premier content available on MarketDesk’s globally accessible cloud-based platform. CMA Group, encompassing CMA and SAFRAS & Mercado is headquartered in Brazil... - March 04, 2021 - MarketDesk
XinFin Community Decides to Burn 500 Million XDCE Tokens Supply
The XinFin community has decided to reduce the supply of XDCE tokens, after the last major 2.1 billion, 300 million, 200 million, 500 million token, and 500 million token burn. - March 03, 2021 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
Decentralized Travel Platform, XcelTrip, Integrates XinFin's XDC
XcelTrip announces a XinFin integration, thereby expanding its payment method options and enabling customers to make travel bookings using the XinFin Digital Contract (XDC) token. - January 28, 2021 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
MarketDesk to Host Extended FactEntry Trial of Their Evaluated Price Service (EVP)
MarketDesk, the revolutionary market data sales channel, announced today it will host an extended 30-day free trial of the FactEntry Evaluated Price Service (EVP) for new customers. The FactEntry trial of its Evaluated Price Service (EVP) is available through the MarketDesk platform. With... - January 21, 2021 - MarketDesk
GM Warburg Commercial – Stocks Remain Well Supported Despite COVID Resurgence
GM Warburg Commercial says ongoing central bank liquidity operations and huge $1.9tn US stimulus to support stock prices regardless of hit to global economic growth say GM Warburg Commercial analysts. - January 20, 2021 - GM Warburg Commercial
DAFEX’s AIT 3.0 is an All New MT5 Upgraded Edition AI Trading Platform
AIT 3.0 is the harvest of years of hard work and accumulated experience by DAFEX’s research and development team. AIT 3.0 is considered one of the most wholesome and pioneering AI based trading platforms globally utilizing an all-automated approach to execute AI processing, along with its... - January 14, 2021 - DAFEX
How an Innovative Strategy Changed Portfolio’s Profits – MHS Group
Based on accurate scenario planning and foresight investing strategies, MHS funds experienced 120% turnover within a year which was more successful than most other well-known investing funds. - January 04, 2021 - MHS group
XinFin: Update on XDCE Token and AlphaEx
XinFin community update on the hack of XDCe tokens from a hot-swap wallet on AlphaEx. - December 28, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
XinFin Community Decides to Burn 200 Million XDCE Tokens Supply
The XinFin community has decided to further reduce the supply of XDCE tokens, after the last major 2.1 billion, 300 million token burn. Hence, the network burns 200 million XDCE tokens taking the total supply of XDCE from 2.6 billion to 2.4 billion tokens. The community also plans to further... - December 26, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
XinFin Community Decides to Burn 300 Million Partial XDCE Tokens Supply
For better custody management, the XinFin community has decided to reduce the supply of XDCE tokens, after the last major 2 billion token burn. - December 18, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
XinFin Co-Operating with AlphaEx on Hot-Swap Wallet Hack on AlphaEx Exchange
On the morning of December 3, a hot-swap wallet on AlphaEx Exchange with over 300 Million XDCe was hacked. XDCe is an ERC-20 token that is swappable 1:1 on Alphaex exchange with XDC, Xinfin’s network mainnet coin. The subsequent dumping of the stolen XDCe by the hacker on decentralized... - December 18, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
XinFin Community Decides to Burn Partial XDCE Tokens Supply
For better custody management, the XinFin community has decided to reduce the supply of XDCE tokens. - December 11, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
XinFin [XDC] Network Will Integrate Chainlink Oracles to Power New Trade Finance Use Cases
XinFin[XDC] Network is excited to announce planned integration with Chainlink, the market-leading decentralized oracle network. - September 18, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
As XDC Usage Escalates, XinFin Community Decides to Burn Partial XDCE Tokens Supply
XinFin is a Singapore based blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance across the globe. XinFin’s XDC protocol is a hybrid blockchain that allows peer-to-peer contracts over regulated payment rails or using XDC tokens in approved jurisdictions. - September 12, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
Bitrue Exchange Lists XinFin's Mainnet Coin XDC
Bitrue Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange listed XinFin's mainnet coin XDC (XinFin Digital Contract) on 13 August 2020, at 4 PM (UTC+8). - August 14, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
BitRoyal Exchange is Back with a Big Announcement
Indian Digital Currency is at the peak during COVID-19 and BitRoyal Exchange, an authentic US-based cryptocurrency exchange proudly announced that they are launching soon in India with a lot of additional features. Accomplishing a wide market in the US, BitRoyal’s arrival in India is making the Indian audience more curious. Here is what the CEO of BitRoyal has to say about their launching in India and about the platform. - August 05, 2020 - BitRoyal Ltd.
Darren Bishop Joins MarketDesk as Head of Business Development & Strategy for EMEA and Asia
MarketDesk, a cutting edge technology platform for content owners distributing financial data for traditional and mobile delivery, is proud to announce Darren Bishop is joining the company as Head of Business Development & Strategy for EMEA and Asia. Darren brings several decades of successful... - August 05, 2020 - MarketDesk
Multi-Currency, Multi-Platform Wallet - Guarda Lists XinFin Mainnet Coin XDC
Guarda lists XinFin Mainnet Coin XDC on 29 July 2020. - August 01, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
XinFin Network Secures Ex-SWIFT Corporate & Trade Head Andre Casterman as an Advisor
XinFin Network, the digital asset infrastructure powering working capital platforms, financial institutions - announced today that it has secured exSWIFT Corporate & Trade head Andre Casterman as an advisor. Acting as a collaborative technology provider, XinFin brings tokenization technology to... - July 18, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
FactEntry Offers Free Trials of Their Evaluated Price Service (EVP) Through the MarketDesk Content Distribution Platform
Starting immediately, anyone interested in utilizing the FactEntry EVP can access the latest time-sensitive fixed income assetpricing data. FactEntry's EVP data is sourced and derived from brokers, dealers, and actual reported trade data. Its proprietary calculations (BVE) have been developed over... - July 16, 2020 - MarketDesk
XinFin[XDC] Network Joins the International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA)
XinFin[XDC] Network has joined ITFA to enable financial institutions and fintech to unleash benefits of tokenization and digital assets for Trade Finance with XDC Network. - June 24, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
MarketDesk Partners with FactEntry to Offer a Unique Suite of Global Fixed Income Product Data
MarketDesk partners with FactEntry to bring its global Fixed Income reference data, bond pricing, analytics and data solution to the MarketDesk financial content distribution platform. - June 20, 2020 - MarketDesk
Donate XinFin's XDC to Help Public Education During COVID-19 with FundMyDegree
XDC Coin powered Blockdegree launches an easy tool to request education sponsorship with a few clicks. It allows using payment options like PayPal or XDC coin. - April 20, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
TradeFinex.org Launches Tools to Empower PPE Manufacturers During Coronavirus Crisis
XDC Coin powered TradeFinex launches blockchain network tools to empower decentralised manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE). Fundmydesign tools on TradeFinex aims to connect designers, manufacturers, and inventors. - April 16, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
Co-Founder of Moneyline Telerate Joins MarketDdesk
The Co-Founder of Moneyline Telerate John E. Robinson joins MarketDesk to head up Sales & Business Development. - February 20, 2020 - MarketDesk
Copper.co Appointed by XinFin for Institutional Custody Solution
XinFin Partners with London based institutional custody & prime brokerage firm, copper.co. - January 29, 2020 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
BitRoyal Starts New Year 2020 with More Exciting User Experience
Continuing its commitment to improve customer experience, BitRoyal is focusing on making changes to their platform and went live with its first set of changes. BitRoyal is perhaps the only platform still allowing buy/sell crypto with zero commission. - January 09, 2020 - BitRoyal Ltd.
TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference
acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments