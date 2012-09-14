PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments

BitRoyal Announces Massive Offers to Make Crypto Trading Attractive for All Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

BitRoyal Exchange Ltd. is Globally Launching a New Crypto Trading Platform BitRoyal today announced the launch of its globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets. The exchange will also drive continued momentum for one of the economy’s fastest growing financial product. - October 01, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

XinFin and Black Tier Solutions Partners with Blockchain at Michigan Black Tier Solutions announces partnership with Blockchain at Michigan. - September 24, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

31FX Introduces a Revolution in Crypto & Forex Investment Services 31FX launches a new proprietary trading platform and algorithms for its traders and its team. 31FX annouces it availability to the investment platform marketplace. - September 23, 2019 - 31FX

GDP Inc. Launches PEZZAPay, the First P2P Platform Set to Change How Businesses Make Cross-Border Payments SMEs in the Philippines will be able to have someone settle their payments in Japan and China as if they were making these payments locally. - August 28, 2019 - GDP Inc.

Capital Way Releases a Review on Libra Currency Recently, Facebook released a detailed report about its coin, named "Libra." How Will It Work? Who will be the eligible users? Capital Way has published a new review about the currency. - July 24, 2019 - Capital Way

INTELid Partners with ValidSoft to Bring Voice Biometric Technology to Blockchain Blockchain digital identity and compliance solutions pioneer INTELid.io is pleased to announce a development partnership with ValidSoft, the global leader in Voice Biometric technology. As part of this partnership ValidSoft voice biometric DNA will be written to the INTELid private digital identity... - June 11, 2019 - INTELid.io

XinFin Network Presents One-Click Installer for Blockchain Node Setup XinFin invites its existing as well as new global users to set-up masternode using one-click installer function, and make an impact in the world of decentralized trade and finance. - May 20, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

XinFin Network Launches a New Bug Bounty Program for “Apothem Network” and Announces Mainnet Launch Date The bug bounty program will enable participants to earn rewards by running and testing an “Apothem Network” (XinFin TestNet) masternode and by using wallet products. XinFin Mainnet to roll out by 1 June 2019. - May 10, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

New Ownership for Secure Trading Limited, Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. - a New Era Under Tru//ST Payments Payments group Secure Trading Limited (STL), Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (STFS) (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. (STI) (the “Group”), a leading provider of omnichannel payment processing and business solutions in Europe and North America, announces new ownership beginning today. - May 09, 2019 - Secure Trading

XinFin Blockchain Network and Trace Financial Team Up to Provide Counterparty Risk Mitigation Through ADGM Sandbox Transformer will help financial institutions convert their traditional messaging formats for financial instruments into a blockchain recorded identity that enables counterparty risk mitigation through secondary market channels. - April 18, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

XinFin Releases New Address Prefix Starting with XDC XinFin XDC Wallet address will now start with "XDC" in place of "0x" - March 27, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

XinFin Blockchain Network at TreeHacks, Stanford University’s Premier Hackathon XinFin invites ongoing open source contribution from developers and hackers for developing Corda-XinFin cross interoperability bridge for applications deployed on R3 Corda. - March 03, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

XinFin Partners with Stanford University for TreeHacks 2019 XinFin has partnered with TreeHacks 2019, annual Hackathon to be held at Stanford University on Feb 15th (4 p.m.)-Feb 17th (4 p.m.) TreeHacks 2019 is conducted at Stanford University and has partners such as Microsoft, Walt Disney Company, Facebook, Cisco, and over 2 dozen Silicon Valley companies. - February 13, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

XinFin Partners with R3 Corda, a Consortium Blockchain Platform with Over 200+ Financial Institutions XinFin, the enterprise-friendly Hybrid Blockchain platform has partnered with R3, a consortium of over 200+ financial institutions. As a part of this partnership, XinFin will host a number of standardized and decentralized applications on the R3 Corda marketplace and provide bridge to access public state... - February 08, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

Secure Trading / acquiring.com Partner with AEVI to Drive Vendor-Agnostic POS and Omnichannel Solutions Secure Trading / acquiring.com have partnered with fintech company, AEVI to provide a white-labelled, stand-alone and semi-integrated POS solution, including hardware, apps and services. - February 05, 2019 - Secure Trading

XinFin Presents Blockchain Proof of Concept for Land Registry to Maharashtra Government XinFin completed and presented land records on Blockchain PoC to Govt. of Maharashtra (3rd largest state of India) and Dept. of Revenue. The PoC involved an end-to-end test using XinFin’s hybrid blockchain to track and manage the transaction life cycle of land registry and apartment registry from... - February 02, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

Vietnam Based SotaTek Partners with XinFin Network Vietnam based leading technology firm, Sota Tek have joined XinFin Network, an open source enterprise-friendly hybrid blockchain platform. As a part of this partnership, Sotatek will deploy XinFin Network public network masternodes in the testnet that has been released on 30th January 2019. URL: http://xinfin.network/#stats XinFin... - February 01, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

John Netto, Author of The Global Macro Edge, to Launch Central Bank Index Product The ability to quickly assess the result of pivotal central bank decisions has been made easier through the creation of indexes by combining John Netto's expertise with the robustness of MPACT! Software. - December 18, 2018 - The Protean Trader

EQDerivatives Launches Machine Learning/Alt Data Platform, machineByte machineByte is a platform dedicated to machine learning in investment management across data, learning types, markets and asset classes. - December 08, 2018 - machineByte

Toronto Based Crypto Exchange Correx.io Adds Bitcoin Escrow Service Correx.io, fast becoming one the world's most popular crypto exchanges, has added yet another feature to it's growing list of services. In early October, they launched a Bitcoin escrow service for three different kinds of contractual agreements involving the use of Bitcoin as consideration: Purchase... - November 09, 2018 - Correx International

Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

ONAM Exchange - Globalizing Seamless Trading Under One Platform High-performance, regulatory compliant, trading platform that features robust risk-management, trade surveillance, advanced trading tools and state-of-the-art security system powered by machine learning. - October 08, 2018 - ONAM Exchange

Signals.me Announces Free Daily Stock & Forex Signals Powered by Artificial Intelligence, Neural Networks and Cloud Computing Signals.me announces free service which provides daily stock and forex trading signals to empower traders with the best trading opportunities. - September 15, 2018 - Signals.me

Africa’s Biggest Exchange Golix Adds XinFin’s XDCE Token to Its Currency Lineup In line with its drive to open Africa to various cryptocurrencies, Golix - the pan African digital currencies trading platform has listed the XDCE token on its exchanges. This makes XDCE the ninth digital currency to be listed on the exchange. Similar to the other tokens available on Golix, the XDCE... - July 14, 2018 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

Dimensions Network Token Sale Commencing 12 August 2018 - Cryptocurrency Trading for the Next Generation Built specifically for the fast expanding cryptocurrency markets, Dimensions Network is a fully scalable and full-featured trading platform bringing all the best features together in one place. In addition to regular trading, the platform will feature advanced trading features such as Options and Futures trading as well as an industry first Exchange Aggregator. - July 01, 2018 - Dimensions Network

LQDEX Co-Founder, Yogesh Srihari, to Present at Blockchain World Conference Blockchain’s first truly global event, The Blockchain World Conference, today announced that LQDEX co-founder, Yogesh Srihari, will speak on Thursday, July 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. Srihari’s presentation, “LQDEX - The Next Generation Digital Asset... - June 20, 2018 - LQDEX

Correx.io and Changelly Announce a Lucrative North American Partnership "Instant Trade" kings Changelly.com have signed on with Canadian based crypto exchange Correx.io. According to the agreement, Correx clients will have direct access to Changelly's trading platform through an API known as "QuickTrade.” This will provide Correx clients with a second... - June 15, 2018 - Correx International

New Canadian Based Crypto Exchange, Correx.io, Takes on the Global Giants Correx.io is a new cryptocurrency exchanged based in Toronto, Canada. They are licensed in the US as a Money Services Business. Traders have two platforms to trade on, a traditional exchange where makers (sellers) are paid 0.1% for every transaction and a QuickTrade option where dozens of altcoins are available to buy and sell. - June 07, 2018 - Correx International

Former Head of Strategy & Operations Consulting at KPMG Joins XinFin Platform S. V. Sukumar, the former Partner and Head of Strategy and Operation Consulting at KPMG and a prominent thought leader joins XinFin. - May 31, 2018 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

Karan Bharadwaj, XinFin's CTO, Attended "Blockchain and Businesses Event" on 27 March 2018, Organized by Nanyang Blockchain Association XinFin.io Presented Hybrid Blockchain and XDC Dev Environment at Nanyang Blockchain Association - April 06, 2018 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

XYO Network Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Blockchain leader in crypto-location technology strengthens framework and alliances - March 29, 2018 - XYO Network

Paul Hynek Joins XYO Network as Board Advisor for Smart Cities XYO Network, an industry leader in crypto-location technology, today announced that Paul Hynek has joined the firm’s advisory board. He will focus on providing input and guidance for technologies that will meet the demand and growing interest in developing Smart Cities projects around the world. Hynek... - March 29, 2018 - XYO Network

Karan Bharadwaj, CTO, XinFin Speaks at Blockchain and Businesses Event Organized by Nanyang Blockchain Association on 27th March 2018 XinFin invites more and more universities to associate with them and become a part of Blockchain Revolution. - March 26, 2018 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

XDCE Token Goes Live on Exchanges Like Bancor, KoinOK, Alphaex, Forkdelta & Etherflyer Opens 20% Above the Token Contribution Price XDCE goes live on various public exchanges like Bancor.network, Koinok.com, Alphaex.net, Forkdelta, and Etherflyer.com. - March 23, 2018 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

IOB llc Acquires Significant Stake in Regulated Financial Company in UK By investing in regulated, licensed and legal broker-dealers, trading systems and clearing agents in the US, UK and Germany IOB llc will bring together an alliance of regulated entities to facilitate a global platform across multiple jurisdictions for trading, corporate finance, funds, accelerators and building of sustainable pathways for the future and supporting the needs of forward-thinking jurisdictions. - March 16, 2018 - IOB LLC

XinFin Ties Up with KoinOK, Gets Its Utility Token XDCE Listed on one of India’s Top Exchange XinFin has joined forces with India’s most customer-centric cryptocurrency exchange KoinOK to bring the first airdrop event in India where 5 million XDCE functional tokens will be distributed for free. The association will enable secure trading for Indian users by avoiding unpredictable price changes. - March 14, 2018 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

XinFin Integrates the Bancor Protocol, Provides Token Liquidity to XDCE Community XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd, a Singapore-based Blockchain Technology platform focused on international trade and finance, has today announced an integration with the Bancor Protocol to provide continuous liquidity for the XinFin platform. Earlier this week, it was reported that XinFin raised over 1.5 million... - February 28, 2018 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

XinFin Launches XDCE, Opens Its Utility Token Sale on Feb 5, 2018 Singapore based Blockchain Technology Company, XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. launched its utility token XDCE on Monday. XDCE which is an ERC20 token will have multifold benefits for traders, private investors and institutional level partners. Speaking about the XDCE Crowd Token Sale, Alex Mathbeck, Marketing... - February 09, 2018 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

XinFin Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance XinFin joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) to leverage its network for enhancing their products, services and token offerings and support the adoption of Ethereum in the enterprise. - January 31, 2018 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

Next-Gen Bitcoin Trading Site "The Green Pay" Announces Official Launch in Early 2018 The Green Pay, innovative Bitcoin Trading platform, announced the launch of its full version. The company plans to open its doors to Bitcoin traders in early 2018. The company has developed a wide range of features for its members and subscribers, from experienced traders to newbies, making The Green... - January 29, 2018 - Green App Info System Pvt. Ltd.

Cannon Trading Offering Direct Access to Bitcoin Futures Cannon Trading is pleased to announce that it will now support the trading of Bitcoin Futures on both the CBOE and CME Exchange. The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) launched its Bitcoin Futures contract on December 10th, 2017. Each Bitcoin contract represents one Bitcoin and Cannon Trading is now... - December 19, 2017 - Cannon Trading Company

XinFin Finances Solar Plant Using Blockchain Technology TradeFinex is their highly scalable, secure & commercial grade Blockchain platform. - December 10, 2017 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

XinFin to Launch Enterprise-Grade Hybrid Blockchain Soon XinFin soon to announce the launch of its Enterprise-Grade Hybrid Blockchain. - December 06, 2017 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

Futura Domains Launches New Domain Name Auction Website Futura Domains (https://www.futuradomains.com) today introduced a new online auction platform for the buying and selling of domain names. Futura Domains features low listing fees, an easy-to-use bidding and buying process, and assists with the transaction and domain name transfer process. Futura Domains... - December 05, 2017 - Futura Domains

UN/CEFACT Single Window Conference to Address Risks to Global Trade Global trade facilitation experts will gather in Geneva, Switzerland, October 30 and 31 for the International Single Window Conference, the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UN/CEFACT) announced today. The two-day event will look at national Single Window developments... - October 20, 2017 - UN/CEFACT