Indian Digital Currency is at the peak during COVID-19 and BitRoyal Exchange, an authentic US-based cryptocurrency exchange proudly announced that they are launching soon in India with a lot of additional features. Accomplishing a wide market in the US, BitRoyal’s arrival in India is making the Indian audience more curious. Here is what the CEO of BitRoyal has to say about their launching in India and about the platform. - August 05, 2020 - BitRoyal Ltd.