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SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
New 2026 Study Reveals Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Can Differ By Thousands of Dollars Among Leading Insurers
Latest AALTCI Price Index finds consumers who compare policies can save substantially on virtually identical long-term care insurance coverage. - July 28, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
How Does New CareScout Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Compare In Cost
New report compares newest long-term care insurance policy from CareScout against other leading long-term care insurance policies available. - July 26, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Last Minute Travel Deals for Seniors Announced
Seniors seeking significant savings on international travel can save thousands by taking advantage of last minute deals. - July 18, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director Launches "The Thrifty Senior Traveler" YouTube Channel
Jesse Slome, the long-standing Director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI), has officially announced the launch of a brand-new, dedicated YouTube channel specifically designed for senior travelers. The channel aims to empower retirees and older adults to explore the... - July 17, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
Insurd Limited Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Rapid Growth Across Premium, People and Lines of Business
insurd Limited is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year with significant growth across all areas of the business, marking its position as one of the fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in the UK. Since launching in 2022, insurd has achieved exceptional increases in Gross Written... - June 14, 2026 - insurd Limited
Pay Them Faster. Watch the Price Drop. A 48-Year Veteran Makes the Case for Rewiring Healthcare from the Inside.
Lawrence Thompson, founder and CEO of Benefit Systems Inc. and a nearly five-decade veteran of the payer, TPA, and self-insurance industries, joined the CLEARly Beneficial Podcast with a set of proposals that are specific, documented, and ready to implement. The system does not need more diagnosis. It needs someone willing to pull the trigger. - June 11, 2026 - CLEAR Healthcare Solutions
The Framework Already Exists. The Question is Whether Anyone Will Use It.
Peter Hayes, retired president and CEO of the Healthcare Purchaser Alliance of Maine, former benefits director at Hannaford Supermarkets, and two-time gubernatorial appointee to Maine’s Health Care Reform Commission, joined the CLEARly Beneficial Podcast to make the case that American healthcare does not lack solutions. It lacks the will to implement them. - June 11, 2026 - CLEAR Healthcare Solutions
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support
The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week. - April 26, 2026 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
PandaGuarantee Launches Low-Cost Rent Guarantor Service
Backed by an A+ AM Best-rated insurance carrier partner, PandaGuarantee offers guarantor surety bonds, protecting property owners against tenant default, and giving renters a lower-cost path to approval and more housing options. - March 31, 2026 - PandaGuarantee
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
Draycott Place Partners Announces Strategic Alignment with Britehorn Securities
Draycott Place Partners today announced that the firm has joined Britehorn Securities’ broker-dealer platform, marking a strategic alignment rooted in a shared history of mergers and acquisitions within the title agent and real estate services sector. Draycott Place Partners and Britehorn... - February 18, 2026 - Draycott Place Partners LLC
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Four Industry Veterans Launch Vereo Partners: Bringing Enterprise-Level Benefits Expertise to the Northwest's Mid-Market Employers
Four veteran benefits professionals with over 120 years of combined experience have launched Vereo Partners, a new employee benefits brokerage firm serving mid-market employers across the Pacific Northwest. Launched on December 11, 2025, by Brandon Boynton, Faina Marsh, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Schilperoort, the firm brings enterprise-level benefits expertise to organizations that typically lack access to Fortune 1000-caliber strategic consulting. - December 16, 2025 - Vereo Partners
P.O.W.E.R. Officially Launches New Association and Coalition to Expose Fraud, Protect Workers, and Restore Fairness in California’s Temporary Staffing Industry
Today, POWER proudly announces its official launch as a laser-focused non-profit organized to take direct action against fraud and criminal activity in California’s temporary staffing industry. - December 10, 2025 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Pacific Crest Insurance Announces Ben Howard
Pacific Crest Services Welcomes Insurance Industry Veteran Ben Howard as Director of Carrier & Agency Relations - November 26, 2025 - Pacific Crest Services
Way Better Insurance Announces Local Hiring Push Ahead of New B Street Office Opening in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance is launching a local hiring push as it prepares to open its new B Street office in Babcock Ranch in early 2026. While construction continues, the agency is operating from its Fort Myers headquarters and building a dedicated team of community-focused agents who live in or near Babcock Ranch. The expansion reflects strong growth in the area and the agency’s commitment to providing personalized home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance solutions for local residents. - November 22, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors. - November 03, 2025 - TRICOR Insurance
American Protection Corp Expands Comprehensive Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans to Include Annual Maintenance Benefits
American Protection Corp. is proud to announce innovative Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans that go beyond traditional coverage by integrating essential annual vehicle maintenance benefits—helping drivers keep their cars running smoothly and worry-free. By combining Mechanical Breakdown... - October 20, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
2026 Tax Deductible Limits for Long-Term Care Insurance Increase 3 Percent
Increased 2026 tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance have just been announced by the IRS according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “The tax deductibility of tax-qualified long-term care insurance premiums is an incredible benefit potentially for many... - October 11, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29 - October 01, 2025 - Crewsure Insurance
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
Panorama Insurance Associates Endorses California Insurance Market Reform Act, Calls on Industry to Unite Behind Critical Ballot Initiative
Panorama, a California-based brokerage with over 55 years of experience and a large network of affiliate agencies, supports the California Insurance Market Reform Act to help agents secure coverage for clients amid market challenges. The Act aims to modernize regulation, restore competition, and protect consumers, ensuring independent agents can continue serving their communities. - August 14, 2025 - Panorama Insurance Associates
PetCoverage.ai Launches Nationwide to Empower Pet Parents with Free Policy Reviews and Instant Insurance Comparisons
Coverage Clarity LLC launches PetCoverage.ai, a free platform helping pet owners identify coverage gaps and compare insurance plans. With 91% of pet owners experiencing financial stress from vet costs and only 3.69% of US pets insured, the platform addresses a critical market need through expert policy reviews and transparent comparisons. - August 13, 2025 - Coverage Clarity LLC
American Protection Corp. Clarifies No Affiliation with American Vehicle Protection Corp.
American Protection Corp. (founded in 2012), a trusted Insurance Agency and provider of vehicle and home service contracts, has issued a statement to address recent public confusion due to a similarity in name with another entity, American Vehicle Protection Corp. (founded in 2016). American... - July 23, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
HOA Loan Services Launches AI-Powered Portal to Simplify HOA Loan Applications
In an era where digital transformation is key, property management professionals have a new reason to breathe easier thanks to the launch of a powerful new online tool that streamlines the HOA loan application process. The portal, developed by HOA Loan Services, leverages AI and automates what was... - June 25, 2025 - HOA Loan Services
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Yolk Life Insurance Launches in Michigan, Ushering in a Bold New Era of Modern Financial Protection
Yolk Life Insurance launches in Michigan, offering modern life insurance solutions with personalized financial roadmaps and living benefits. Founded by Tim Allen and Adam Szlamkowicz, Yolk Life is on a mission to make insurance accessible and empowering for today’s families and professionals. Now serving Michigan, Texas, and Florida. - June 15, 2025 - Yolk Life Financial
Fort Myers' Home Sales Soar, According to New Report on FortMyersAgent.com
Fort Myers, Florida home sales soar, with resale home sales that have gone up for three straight months. The upward change in sales is attributed to lower home prices. - June 10, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
American Protection Corp. Reinforces Commitment to Trust and Transparency with BBB Accreditation
American Protection Corp., a nationwide provider of insurance and warranty services, proudly maintains its accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), holding an A+ rating. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to ethical business practices, exceptional customer service,... - June 05, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
CENTUM Canada Appoints Lori Smith as Vice President of Growth & Development
Veteran mortgage executive joins national leadership team to accelerate network growth and deepen broker engagement. - June 02, 2025 - Centum Financial Group Inc.
Workers Memorial Day: Kids’ Chance Ambassador Shares How Nonprofit Provides Scholarships to the Kids of Injured Workers
As America prepares to mark Workers Memorial Day on April 28 – a day to honor those who lost their lives on the job – a Kids’ Chance scholarship recipient is sharing her story of how the nonprofit is helping students like her overcome challenges following a parent’s work-related injury or death. - April 21, 2025 - Kids' Chance of America
Home Prices Drop Drastically in Fort Myers, Florida
Home prices drop drastically in Fort Myers, Florida, which is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., according to a new report. - March 31, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
Fort Myers Home Prices May be Leveling Off
Home prices may be leveling off from their two year decline in the Fort Myers, Florida area, according to a new report on FortMyersAgent.com. - March 17, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
Introducing the Instant Probate Bond Price Hotline – Fast, Reliable Quotes Anytime
ProbateCourtBond.com and Nagashima Pavarini Ltd introduce a Probate Bond Instant Price Hotline, using advanced IVR technology to provide 24/7 nationwide probate bond price estimates. This automated system enhances accessibility, reduces disruptions, and previews upcoming AI-assisted services. Callers can request a price estimate instantly or speak directly with Principal Agent Phil Pavarini for personalized assistance. - March 05, 2025 - Nagashima Pavarini Ltd.
Sallop Insurance Inc. Now Offering Comprehensive Coverage Options for Women's Health Sector Healthcare Companies
Sallop Insurance Inc., a specialized insurance brokerage firm based in Boston, is excited to announce the availability of its comprehensive service offerings for the women's health sector. - February 19, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces Insurance Program for Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories
Sallop Insurance Inc. an industry leader in specialized insurance solutions for various Miscellaneous Healthcare facilities, has designated an insurance program specifically to meet the needs of Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories. This program will offer tailored coverage to protect the laboratories and their employees against operational and financial risks. - February 11, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
InsuranceNewsNet and Salt Financial Announce Partnership to Empower Insurance and Financial Professionals
InsuranceNewsNet (INN) and Salt Financial have partnered to provide insurance and financial professionals with innovative tools and resources. This collaboration combines INN’s educational platform with Salt's expertise in index design and risk management, offering insights on volatility-controlled indices and annuity market strategies. The goal is to equip financial professionals with cutting-edge solutions to enhance their practices and product awareness. - February 10, 2025 - InsuranceNewsNet
Long-Term Care Insurance Rates Remain Steady According to 2025 Price Index
Inflation may impact what Americans now pay for many items, but the cost of long-term care insurance remains steady according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “Premiums for new long-term care insurance coverage have not increased compared to last year which... - January 30, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Insurance Association's Director Announces Senior Travel Programs
The latest senior travel deals announced by the long-term care insurance Association include two packages that can save travelers as much as $2,800-per-person. "Seniors love to travel and they love bargains," shares Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care... - January 15, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance