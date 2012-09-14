PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Insurance Navy Brokers Share Driving Tips for Congested Roads A recent study found that nearly one-third of people admit to driving more aggressively during the Christmas season. Insurance Navy urges people to drive cautiously and shares the following safe driving tips. “December is a time of high stress,” said Insurance Navy’s President Fadi... - December 18, 2019 - Insurance Navy

iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the “A”... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Insurance Navy Brokers Shares Holiday Travel Tips Insurance Navy, a leader in the insurance market, warns drivers of the upcoming holiday traffic and shares tips on how to make a road trip safe and enjoyable. Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and food. It is also a time for heavy traffic. Travelers need to know when to leave and return to avoid... - November 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy

UMIP’s Partner Announces Company Name Change and Launch of Religious-Focused Sub-Brand AmVenture Insurance Agency is now Suracy Insurance Agency - November 07, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

Suracy Insurance Agency Announces Suracy Faith Sub-Brand Focused on Serving Religious Organizations Suracy Faith Provides Insurance Solutions for Houses of Worship Nationwide - November 01, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

Insurance Navy Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation Becoming an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau is an honor not accorded to all businesses; because not all businesses meet eligibility standards. Insurance Navy is pleased to announce that it has met all BBB standards and is now an Accredited Business. “Accreditation in the BBB... - October 16, 2019 - Insurance Navy

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics (Chiropractor) Cater to Millennials P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP

Vera Health Enters the Health Insurance Marketplace Vera Health, a new health insurance brand, today announced its entry into the online health insurance market. Vera Health offers affordable short-term health insurance with flexible premium, deductible, and coinsurance options. Vera Health gives customers the opportunity to experience a more personalized... - September 18, 2019 - Vera Health

GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,” said... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Insurance Navy Brokers Brings Affordable Insurance to Wicker Park Insurance Navy, Illinois’ leading insurance agency, is happy to announce a new location opening in Wicker Park. Vice President of Insurance Navy, Rami Sneineh, looks forward to expanding the reach of Insurance Navy. “Our new Wicker Park office provides Chicago with another convenient location... - September 01, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Brokers Now Offers Life Insurance As a leader in the insurance industry of Illinois, Insurance Navy has added life insurance policies to its list of insurance services. Life insurance is the perfect service for those whose families depend on their income. Life insurance rates vary between men and women. However, for both, rates increase... - September 01, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Brokers Now Offers Windshield Repair Service Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces its partnership with NSD to provide the Windshield Protection Plan. The service allows members to have access to windshield repair services at their own convenience. Vice President of Insurance Navy, Rami Sneineh, is excited about the... - August 29, 2019 - Insurance Navy

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Insurance Navy Brokers Introduces New Health Service CareClix Insurance Navy, a leading insurance agency in Illinois, is happy to announce it is partnering with NSD to provide CareClix, a telemedicine service. The service gives members access to healthcare professionals 24/7. The rising medical costs in the U.S. have driven people to look for better options. Although... - August 17, 2019 - Insurance Navy

The Plexus Groupe Makes Bold Move for Growth and Expansion Nationally with Addition of Industry Executive Brian Morgan The Plexus Groupe is pleased to announce the addition of industry leader Brian Morgan as President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer. He brings twenty years of industry experience, with a deep background in accelerating growth organically, recruiting industry leading talent and orchestrating strategic... - July 23, 2019 - The Plexus Groupe

New Employee-Centric Home Care Agency Opens in Montgomery County Bright Path Partners LLC, health care industry leader, is now offering non-medical home care services through its newest division, Loyal Staff Home Care located in Montgomery County, PA. - July 10, 2019 - Bright Path Partners LLC

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Missouri Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Missouri. Normandy’s methodical growth strategy has played out recently, adding six states to the company’s portfolio since... - July 05, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

The Insurance Professionals of Los Angeles, Inc. Congratulates Their Immediate Past President and Current President IPLA congratulates Christine Chandler Tillett, PHR, CLP on her recent International Association of Insurance Professionals (IAIP) - Risk Management Professional of the Year award. Christine received the award at the IAIP International Convention. In addition, Christine also received a full scholarship from IRMI for her Construction Risk Insurance Specialist courses. Kari Woods the current President of IPLA was also awarded with a full scholarship for her ACSR designation from The Institutes. - June 29, 2019 - Insurance Professionals of Los Angeles, Inc.

Insurance Navy Brokers Set to Participate in Summer Festivals Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces the festivals the agency will participate in this July. Insurance Navy’s booth will have a prize wheel, giveaways and a raffle to win a $500 Visa gift card. President of Insurance Navy, Fadi Sneineh, is excited to get the summer... - June 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy

MARC Applauds PAID Act’s Introduction in the Senate Bipartisan, Commonsense Legislation Aims to Reform the Broken Medicare Secondary Payer Process. - June 27, 2019 - Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition

Insurance Navy Brokers Open Office in Bridgeview, IL Insurance Navy, Illinois’ leading insurance agency, is bringing budget-friendly insurance to Bridgeview. - June 26, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Discovery Benefits, PeopleGuru Team Up to Save Clients Time Newly formed partnership produces integrations that benefit mutual clients and consultants. - June 14, 2019 - Discovery Benefits

Tips for a Winning Customer Variability Strategy Newly released white paper outlines how to design an effective customer service model. - June 11, 2019 - Discovery Benefits

DataPath, Inc. Honors Clients, Celebrates 35 Years at Annual Conference DataPath, Inc., the longest running solutions provider in the benefits administration industry, announced the honorees of its annual partner awards. The DataPath Partner Awards were presented at the Connections 2019 conference and recognize industry success, business growth, and commitment to excellence... - June 07, 2019 - DataPath

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Jennifer Szalkay Back to Brokerage Division Appalachian Underwriters is thrilled to welcome back former Broker, Jennifer Szalkay, to the Brokerage division. Now a Senior Broker, she will be working on Specialty Casualty and Construction accounts in all 50 states. Jennifer has over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, formerly working... - June 01, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to North Carolina Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in North Carolina. This marks the sixth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers workers’... - May 23, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Multiple New Hires to Commercial Division Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of three new Underwriters, April Cook, Amanda Setchfield, and Carol Armstrong, to the Commercial Specialty division. - May 23, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

VP Medical Consulting Recognized as WBENC Certified Women Business Enterprise VP Medical Consulting (https://vp-medical.com), a provider of medical legal consulting services, is recognized by Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE). The certification validates VP Medical Consulting is minimally 51 percent owned, controlled,... - May 22, 2019 - VP Medical Consulting

The Plexus Groupe Hires David Kenyon as Vice President, Client Executive The Plexus Groupe, an innovative, client-focused insurance brokerage and risk management consulting firm, recently hired David Kenyon as Vice President, Client Executive in the company’s Property & Casualty Practice, serving risk management clientele. Kenyon brings a wealth of knowledge and... - May 09, 2019 - The Plexus Groupe

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Mississippi Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Mississippi. Normandy now offers workers’ compensation insurance in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. - May 04, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Free Medicare Basics Seminars Scheduled for May and June 2019 Medicare Basics Education seminar to discuss the who, what, when, how and why of the health care program for retirees and disabled. - May 02, 2019 - Jones Health and Benefits, LLC

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Adds Commercial Auto Markets to Brokerage Division with the Hiring of New Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce the recent hire of Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd, to the Sarasota, Florida office. Mary will focus on large commercial transportation accounts, those over $25,000 in premium, across all states. Mary comes to AUI with 28 years of experience in... - April 28, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

HealthAxis Group Acquires Analytics Partners HealthAxis Group announced the acquisition of Analytics Partners based in Jacksonville, FL. The merging of business operations adds robust and proven analytics to complement the HealthAxis Group’s current and powerful core platform and services. HealthAxis Group acquired Analytics Partners stock... - April 09, 2019 - Analytics Partners

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Offer Free Transportation P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now offers free transportation to and from their clinics to better serve patients that have been in a personal injury accident. - April 05, 2019 - PIHELP

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Arkansas Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Arkansas. This is the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers workers’... - March 28, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Enter the World of Bilingual Healthcare P.I.HELP Injury Clinics’ staff, chiropractors and medical doctors enter the world of bilingual healthcare by offering personal injury rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care in English and Spanish. - March 27, 2019 - PIHELP

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

Insurance Navy Accelerates Growth with New Office in Bridgeview Insurance Navy, the fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois, is expanding its insurance services by opening a new agency office in Bridgeview, Illinois. Through this new location, Insurance Navy will be able to be closer to existing customers and offer affordable insurance services to the Bridgeview... - March 16, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Partners with Mile Auto for Per-Mile Insurance Services PInsurance Navy, the fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois, is expanding its insurance services by partnering with Mile Auto. Through this partnership, Insurance Navy will offer per-mile insurance coverage. This type of service is a great option for people who commute to work using rideshare... - March 15, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to Louisiana Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Louisiana. This is the third major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year. Normandy now offers workers’... - March 14, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

TPA Network is Pleased to Announce the Creation of a Research Facility for the Self-Funded Industry TPA Network is pleased to announce the establishment of an industry-focused research consortium to assess the value of emerging medical technologies and health innovations; an initiative that is being met with great interest and support by many leading reinsurance, technology and professional services companies. - March 04, 2019 - TPA Network, Inc.

MARC Applauds Bipartisan Bill to Improve Medicare Secondary Payer Policy Commonsense legislation aims to reform a broken MSP process, increase stakeholder certainty and remove barriers to care. - February 28, 2019 - Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition

AmVenture Insurance Agency Launches as an Independent Agency AmVenture Specializes in Insurance Solutions for Franchises, Small to Large Businesses and Unions - February 28, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.