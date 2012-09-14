PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

2019 QuoteWerks World-Wide Partner and MVP Awards Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks name the Top 10 World-Wide Partners and QuoteWerks MVP every year in December. This year, the top five spots remained the same as 2018, but saw changes adding Tandem Training and Mastermine Software to the list. The "2019 QuoteWerks Top 10 Solution Partner"... - December 19, 2019 - Aspire Technologies, Inc.

Execulink Telecom to Bring Fibre Network to Tillsonburg Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Social Media Pictures Led Stalker to His Victim’s Home: How to Avoid Risk Online NordVPN's Expert Provides Tips on How to Protect Yourself and Your Photos Online - November 22, 2019 - NordVPN

InfoWest, Inc. Names Randy Cosby Chief Operating Officer Southern Utah’s Premier Internet Service Provider is Proud to Announce New Appointment in the United States. - November 21, 2019 - InfoWest Inc

Ether1.org, Open Source Blockchain Project, Rolls-Out ethoFS - A Decentralized Website Hosting & File Sharing Protocol That Aims to Combat Web Censorship In an industry first move, Ether-1 (ether1.org) has completed a network wide deployment of their decentralized, immutable data hosting protocol called ethoFS. With their unique democratized and "decentralize everything" approach, this latest technological advancement furthers the ideals originally... - November 16, 2019 - Ether-1

Supporting Single Moms, BSSI Collects More Than 26,000 Diapers in First Annual Diaper Drive People’s Bank, Harcum House, and Fairhope Hospice are named joint first-place winners in contest for Bottoms Up Diaper Drive. - November 14, 2019 - BSSI

MedAware Systems Named Top Start Up by The Tech Tribune MedAware Systems announced today that it has been named a top start up by The Tech Tribune. Companies were evaluated based on four criteria: Revenue potential, Leadership team, Brand/product traction, and Competitive landscape. The Tech Tribune was founded in 2017 and delivers the latest technology... - November 09, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra

Execulink Introduces New Hybrid Fibre to Cable Communities Execulink is investing in new Hybrid Fibre infrastructure in Thedford and the surrounding areas. - October 20, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

NordVPN: Five Things You Must Teach Your Parents to be Safe Online Report Finds Record-High Internet Use Among Older Generation. - October 18, 2019 - NordVPN

Execulink Lowers Prices on Wholesale Internet Plans Execulink Telecom gives customers an even better experience by lowering wholesale Internet prices. - October 17, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Approyo Welcomes New Client Services Manager Jason Hilderbrand Approyo continues to expand the team in Wisconsin. - October 17, 2019 - Approyo

Approyo Welcomes Brandon Paulos and Femi Shah Approyo continues to expand team. - October 04, 2019 - Approyo

Approyo Among “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” for Second Year in a Row According to Entrepreneur Magazine Approyo recognized for innovation and business growth as part of Entrepreneur 360 List™ for 2019. - October 04, 2019 - Approyo

Dessert Holdings Select Data Integration Specialists for Its NAV ERP and EDI Operations Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC

NordVPN: This Year, Hackers Can Get Inside Your Kids Classroom Many Schools Have Unsecure Wi-Fi Networks That Can be Easily Hacked. - September 30, 2019 - NordVPN

Subscription-Based Privacy Platform Skriply Advances Leadership Team with Appointment of Melanie Hartl as New CEO Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.

Top 5 Common Online Threats That Parents Should Know Daniel Markuson, NordVPN’s digital privacy expert, provides a list of the 5 most common problems that school-age children encounter online. - September 22, 2019 - NordVPN

NordVPN: Five Common Mistakes We All Make on Social Media NordVPN Digital Privacy Expert Explains Our Social Media Behavior and How to Improve It. - September 17, 2019 - NordVPN

2019 FIBA World Cup: How to Stay Safe Online in China Tips on How to Avoid Cybersecurity Issues During Big Public Events - September 05, 2019 - NordVPN

DonorDrive® Brings the First-Ever Charity Arcade to TwitchCon 2019 DonorDrive®, the fundraising platform powering top charity streaming programs, is creating a space where TwitchCon attendees can jump into some interactive and over-the-top fun and learn how they can make a difference with streaming. - August 26, 2019 - DonorDrive

Execulink Telecom Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary in Port Dover Execulink Telecom is celebrating a year of making roots in the Port Dover community. - August 21, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Celebrates 5 Years of Fibre in Delhi Execulink Telecom is celebrating 5 years of delivering Fibre to the Delhi community, with 8 out of 10 homes enjoying the service today. - August 15, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Toronto Based ZenClause Launches on Indiegogo to Bring Visual Social Media to Global iPhone and Android Users ZenClause announced today that it has listed on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to build an international group of users in anticipation of its free release upcoming on Android Market and iTunes App Store. - August 15, 2019 - ZenClause

MegaFans and Pebblekick Announce Partnership for Mobile Midcore eSports Game The King of Pirates is the First Midcore Mobile Game with the MegaFans eSports Engine - August 14, 2019 - MEGAFANS.COM

NordVPN's Comment on Facebook Privacy Restrictions Will Social Network Protect Your Data? - August 09, 2019 - NordVPN

EatBlackOwned.com is a New Locator for Black Owned Eateries Eat Black Owned officially launches to help viewers find black owned eateries in every town. - August 08, 2019 - Eat Black Owned

LexiConn Completes 10 Years; Celebrating a Decade of Content Excellence Completing 10+ years of providing content writing services, LexiConn Content Services Pvt. Ltd. brings a wave of optimism and abundance of various opportunities and services that lie in the near future. With over a decade of content excellence, LexiConn has strived for matching your content requirements with the domain expertise of our writers, rendering you the quality that matters the most. - August 08, 2019 - LexiConn Content Services Pvt. Ltd

NextLink Internet Awarded Funds from FCC’s Connect America Fund Program to Help Close the Digital Divide in Rural America Across Six States in Central U.S. NextLink receives FCC funding and will help close the digital divide in rural America. - August 07, 2019 - NextLink

Word List Ninja Empowers Content Writers, Bloggers, Students to Quickly Maximize Engagement by Automatically Identifying Weak Words and Suggesting Power Word Replacements Word List Ninja announces the launch of its ground-breaking service that instantly scans text for thousands of low-engagement words, and then suggests power words that trigger strong physiological and emotional responses. "I've seen power word lists as long as 700 to 1000 words," says CEO... - August 01, 2019 - Word List Ninja

Admixer Guide to In-App Advertising How advertisers and brands can reach, engage, and measure their audiences with mobile in-app advertising. - August 01, 2019 - Admixer Technologies

Fantasy Football Nerd Announces Integration with IBM Watson Fantasy football players have a new tool in their playbook this season. Fantasy Football Nerd recently announced the availability of player draft recommendations from IBM Watson within their proprietary Draft Buddy application. - July 23, 2019 - FantasyFootballNerd.com

NordVPN: Younger Children Are Using Digital Devices More Than Ever Before A Study Reveals Most Common Children’s Online Activities and Occurring Threats - July 19, 2019 - NordVPN

DonorDrive Wins Multiple American Web Design Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year The 2019 American Web Design Awards from Graphic Design USA Magazine have been announced and for the fifth year running DonorDrive has won multiple awards. Winning entries were for custom theme designs for fundraising sites. Among the winners was the Sanford Health Foundation site used to fundraise through DonorDrive for endurance events, do-it-yourself fundraising and community events. - July 16, 2019 - DonorDrive

Admixer.Network Launches Header Bidding By letting multiple demand sources bid on the same inventory at the same time, publishers can reach up to 30-60% of the revenue increase. - July 14, 2019 - Admixer Technologies

Approyo CEO Christopher M. Carter Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives - July 12, 2019 - Approyo

Newsphone Launches Onbiz, a Fully-Integrated SMB Success Platform and Mobile App Powered by Camilyo, Onbiz is the Ultimate Digital Suite for Local Businesses in Greece. - July 10, 2019 - Camilyo

NordVPN: How Stolen Data is Sold and Used Learn How Your Data Can be Stolen, Where it Goes Afterwards, and How You Can Protect Yourself - July 10, 2019 - NordVPN

NordVPN Provides Tips for Businesses on How to Protect Themselves from Data Breaches How Not to Lose Your Customers Because of a Data Breach - July 03, 2019 - NordVPN

The New Meddco Android and iOS App Update to Make Healthcare Services Affordable Meddco is a unit of Professional TPA Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. It acts as an intermediary between the health consumers, doctors, hospitals and ambulance providers. The objective is to make healthcare better by price transparency. At Meddco, Hospitals offer fixed price surgery packages to help patients make informed decisions between seeking treatments. - June 22, 2019 - Meddco

Approyo Ranked Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers 12th Annual MSP 501 Identifies Top Forward-Thinking Global MSPs & Leading Trends in Managed Services. - June 21, 2019 - Approyo

SportsEdTV Prepares Launch of Free Basketball Instruction Content Library Videos Feature Former Miami Heat Teammates Tim Hardaway and Mark Strickland - June 20, 2019 - SportsEdTV

Tips from NordVPN on How to Reduce the Risks of Connected Toys Smart Toys Are Vulnerable: Hackers Can Spy on Parents and Talk to Children - June 20, 2019 - NordVPN

Nancy Matter Partners with Glen Sander Engineering, SSI and System One Oil Filtration Systems Sponsorship announcement - June 17, 2019 - Nancy Matter Motorsports

NordVPN: European Net Neutrality is Under Attack When the US destroyed its net neutrality, Europeans looked on secure in the thought that their net neutrality would be respected by the EU and its Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Unfortunately, this is not the case. Net neutrality is under attack by ISPs in the EU as well. - May 31, 2019 - NordVPN

Execulink Telecom Sponsorship Introduces New Technology Kits to Middlesex County Library Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of five new technology kits for distribution throughout the 15 branches of Middlesex County Library. - May 30, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Primary Vision Debuts New Video Detailing Their Innovative Frac Spread Count Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here. The latest visual... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision