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Within Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals, & Data Processing Services
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention
Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry. - July 15, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Lithuania-Based Ecency Positions Open-Source Social Platform Within Europe's Digital Sovereignty Movement
As the European Commission adopts its Tech Sovereignty Package, Ecency, a Hive-based social platform operating since 2016, offers an EU-incorporated, EU-hosted, open-source alternative to US-controlled social networks. The platform gives creators content ownership, a self-custody wallet, and an ad-free feed, with its open-source Vision frontend available for self-hosting. - July 13, 2026 - Ecency
Boom•Clap Expands Affordable Access for Independent Creatives and Grassroots Organizations
New initiative aims to improve contextual discovery access for independent artists, artisans, animal shelters, and small environmental groups - July 07, 2026 - CanCanCan
Affiliate Site to FastestVPN Now Online and Offering Subscription Access to the Service
FastestVPN.net is now online and a legitimate and alternate means by which to subscribe and gain access to FastestVPN service. The site is an informative site in regard to VPN technology, contains some helpful network tools, and offers access to a VPN service which the site is affiliated. - July 07, 2026 - FastestVPN
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Sequentum Cloud Named Finalist in 2026 CODiE Awards for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform
Sequentum Cloud named 2026 CODiE Finalist for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform — second consecutive year. This year's nomination highlights Agent Builder: AI-generated web data agents from prompts, refined in the Visual Editor, deployed with full auditability. - June 22, 2026 - Sequentum
OneUp Networks Surpasses 1,000 Successful Cloud Migrations While Expanding Managed IT and Cloud Hosting Services
The cloud hosting and managed IT provider marks a major milestone while continuing to deliver enterprise-grade infrastructure, cybersecurity protection, and 24/7 support to businesses nationwide. - June 12, 2026 - OneUp Networks
Sequentum Launches Agent Builder: AI-Generated Web Data Pipelines with Deterministic, Repeatable Execution
Sequentum launches Agent Builder in Sequentum Cloud, a new AI capability that turns natural language prompts into versioned, deterministic web data agents in minutes. Customize to production-grade in the Visual Editor. Accessible via MCP, API, or UI. SOC 2 Type II. - May 21, 2026 - Sequentum
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply Partner to Accelerate Distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps MDU Deployments in the United States
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply have partnered to bring distributed PON and symmetrical 2.5 Gbps MDU broadband solutions to the U.S. market. Combining GiaX’s IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet’s distribution and technical expertise, the partnership helps operators deliver high-speed broadband over existing coax infrastructure—reducing deployment cost, complexity, and time while accelerating fiber expansion in multi-dwelling environments. - May 14, 2026 - RocNet Supply
MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
MSPwiz Selected for Web Summit Vancouver’s ALPHA Startup Program, Premier Showcase for Technology Innovation and Leadership
Company’s AI Matchmaking Platform Simplifies and Streamlines How Businesses Find the Right Outsourced IT Support - April 14, 2026 - MSPwiz
Martocci Mayhem Launches AI-Powered Creator Platform for YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram
Martocci Mayhem is a multi-platform social media management SaaS that helps content creators manage YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram from one dashboard. Features include a Command Center for unified analytics, a Smart Video Scheduler, Coach Mayhem AI for titles and thumbnails, enterprise bulk editing, TT Lab for title/thumbnail optimization, auto-generated microsites, and optional AI video creation. Free, Pro, and Enterprise plans; GDPR compliant, secure OAuth, and transparent data use. - March 29, 2026 - Martocci Mayhem
MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi
RocNet Supply Launches Ripple™, a New Line of Service Provider-Ready CPE Designed for Performance, Flexibility, and Availability
RocNet Supply is launching Ripple™, Powered by RocNet, a new line of customer premises equipment (CPE) built specifically for broadband service providers seeking high-performance, deployment-ready solutions without long lead times or complexity. - March 04, 2026 - RocNet Supply
Century Host LLC Becomes Fully Licensed and Expands Into Long Term Residential Housing
Century Host LLC announces full licensing status and the official launch of its long term residential housing division, expanding beyond short term rentals into structured multi month and annual leasing solutions across multiple U.S. markets. - March 01, 2026 - Century Host
CanCanCan Reaches a Stable Public Phase
CanCanCan (also referred to as Can3) has reached a stable public phase following continued growth in activity. Usage of the service has increased over time, including broad distribution of its CANDY data packs through both human and automated workflows. CanCanCan is a content-centric data service... - January 28, 2026 - CanCanCan
Martocci Mayhem Launches Free Creator Analytics for YouTube and TikTok, Plus Shareable Microsites
Martocci Mayhem launches a free platform for YouTube and TikTok creators with easy-to-read analytics and auto-generated shareable microsites. No credit card required. Built to help creators track performance, showcase content, and grow faster. - January 28, 2026 - Martocci Mayhem
Studystruct Inc. Announces Breakthrough Online Platform for Common Core State Standards Aligned Mathematics Assessment Reporting
Studystruct Inc. a leader in standards-aligned educational technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation online platform for Common Core State Standards (CCSS) aligned mathematics assessment and reporting. Designed for K-12 learners, the platform provides a flexible 10-day testing... - January 21, 2026 - Studystruct Inc.
Conner Carter Details Long Term Vision Behind Century Host LLC and The Century Foundation, Positioning the Companies as Scalable Platforms for Technology and Beyond
Conner Carter outlines his long term vision for Century Host LLC and The Century Foundation, focusing on building scalable, technology driven platforms across multiple industries. The announcement highlights Carter’s founder led strategy centered on integration, operational efficiency, and responsible growth designed to support modern business and lifestyle needs. - January 04, 2026 - Century Host
Empire City Wire Insiders Set $10 Million Valuation Following Strategic Pivot
The Empire City Wire delivers timely, culturally relevant news and analysis to New Yorkers, leveraging social media, an online newsletter, and various digital channels to engage a highly active local audience. The Empire City Wire also has a steady presence across all social media platforms. - December 09, 2025 - The Empire City Wire
Quad State Internet Expands DWDM Transport to 400 Gbps Wavelengths Across Paducah Network, with Metropolis Rollout Coming Soon
Quad State Internet (QSI) is launching commercial 400 Gbps DWDM transport in Paducah, KY, with Metropolis, IL next. Built on a 40-channel C-Band system, the upgrade delivers up to 16 Tbps per path and brings hyperscale-class capacity to the region. It boosts local interconnection, supports the Paducah IX, reduces latency, and strengthens regional infrastructure, aligning both sides of the river with next-gen optical capability. - November 25, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Quad State Internet Launches the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN)
Quad State Internet has launched the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN) - a regional initiative connecting schools, universities, labs, and Learning and Design Centers across its 100 Gbps backbone. Scalable to 400 Gbps, WKSI-ERN enables research, collaboration, and innovation, linking participants to the Paducah Internet Exchange (PIE-35) for low-latency, high-performance connectivity throughout the central United States. - November 16, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Sequentum Cloud Introduces Command Templates and Enhanced In-App Subscriptions
The latest release of Sequentum Cloud introduces Command Templates, a powerful new capability that standardizes and accelerates the management of scraping agents, ensuring consistency and efficiency across teams. This update also includes UI improvements and an enhanced in-app subscriptions featuring pricing tiers, a real-time usage dashboard, and an improved sign-up process, all designed to simplify user experience and strengthen payment security. - October 26, 2025 - Sequentum
Mitech Partners Launches LaunchAI.Agency: a New Platform Helping Small Businesses Harness AI and Add New Revenue Streams
Mitech Partners, a Nashville-based telecom and technology firm founded by entrepreneur Bill McCleskey, has announced the official launch of LaunchAI.Agency — a groundbreaking platform designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and streamline operations using artificial... - October 16, 2025 - Mitech Partners, LLC
Dade2 and Orbith: Strategic Alliance for the Launch of ORBITH Cloud in Argentina and Latin America
In the context of the growing demand for high-performance digital solutions, Dade2, an international cloud infrastructure provider, announces its alliance with Orbith, one of the most important telecom companies in Argentina, to launch ORBITH Cloud, a service designed to transform how businesses... - October 15, 2025 - Dade2
RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi
RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution. - October 01, 2025 - MergeWiFi
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Amesn.com Announces Premium Domain AtlantaDress.com Now Available For Sale
AtlantaDress.com, a high-value premium domain, is now officially available for acquisition through Amesn.com, offering fashion retailers, entrepreneurs, and online startups a powerful foundation for brand growth in the digital marketplace. - September 10, 2025 - Amesn
Pixel Web Solutions Upgrades Its White Label Fantasy Sports Software to Empower Businesses in the Digital Gaming Market
Pixel Web Solutions renovates its next-gen white-label fantasy sports platform, offering scalable, customizable, and secure solutions for businesses to enter the global digital sports gaming market with advanced features and multi-device support. - September 01, 2025 - Pixel Web Solutions
Domainz.site Rebrands to Amesn.com : A New Era for Digital Naming
Amesn Ushering in a new era of digital naming with a sharper focus on premium domains, strategic branding, and mission-driven identity solutions for startups and modern digital businesses worldwide. - August 06, 2025 - Amesn
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Industry-Oriented Python Training Course in Delhi, Empowering Future Tech Professionals
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading full-stack web development and IT training company based in Delhi, proudly announces the launch of its Python Training Course in the heart of Delhi NCR. This initiative aims to equip aspiring programmers, students, and working professionals with real-world Python programming skills, positioning them for high-demand careers in software development, data science, automation, and AI. - August 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Pixel Web Solutions Expands Expertise in Fantasy Sports App Development Services to Meet Surging Market Demand
With the increasing popularity of fantasy sports, Pixel Web Solutions introduces scalable, secure, and engaging mobile app solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Fantasy sports tech industry. Their strategic expansion highlights include delivering personalized and high-performance white label fantasy sports app platforms. - July 31, 2025 - Pixel Web Solutions
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches “Jobs in London, UK” App – A Powerful Android Solution Helping Job Seekers Connect with Real Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a global digital development agency with over 15 years of experience in building practical web and mobile solutions, announces the official launch of its newest Android application – Jobs in London, UK – a free mobile job search tool that simplifies how people explore,... - July 24, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Quad State Internet Opens 2025 Application Cycle for “Connectivity for Hope” Program
Quad State Internet has opened applications for its 2025 Connectivity for Hope program, offering free or discounted fiber Internet to nonprofits and community organizations in its service area. The initiative supports groups making a meaningful impact through outreach, housing, food security, and more. Previous recipients included the Washington Street Warming Center, The Refuge Church Mission, and Martha’s Vineyard. - July 15, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Powerful "Jobs in Canada" Android App to Help Job Seekers Worldwide Connect with Canadian Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a trusted name in mobile and web application development since 2009, announces the release of the Jobs in Canada App, now available for free on the Google Play Store. The app is designed to empower job seekers across the globe by giving them easy access to verified employment... - July 15, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Element8 Names Samual Curtis as CEO and Mike Field as EVP & General Manager of Texas Operations
Element8, a leading internet service provider serving North Texas communities, is proud to announce a strategic leadership expansion that aligns with the company’s mission to drive broadband access and innovation across underserved regions. Samual Curtis, founder and current CEO of... - July 07, 2025 - element8 Internet
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Jobs in Dubai UAE Job Search App to Simplify Employment Search in the Gulf
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading technology company based in Delhi, India, is proud to announce the launch of its new Android application, Jobs in Dubai – UAE Job Search App, designed to make job hunting in the United Arab Emirates faster, smarter, and more efficient for local residents and... - July 05, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Wolfpack Services Launches Redesigned Website
Wolfpack Services announces the launch of its redesigned website featuring improved user experience, clearer service details, and tailored navigation to better serve players, fans, streamers, and event organizers in the pool community. - June 17, 2025 - Wolfpack Services
ReaSoft Unveils reaConverter 8 Pro — Comprehensive 700-Format Conversion with End-to-End Automation
ReaSoft Development today releases reaConverter 8 Pro, a 700-plus-format converter equipped with Watch Folders and a multi-threaded CLI that turns heavyweight file workflows into fully automated, one-click tasks. - June 12, 2025 - reaConverter
FlairAI Ltd. Launches Quebius AI Communication Platform
FlairAI introduces new chatbot technology focused on contextual understanding and business automation - June 03, 2025 - FlairAI Ltd.
e2CEO Celebrates Golf Tournament Success, Strengthens Commitment to Childhood Cancer Fight
The SCOC/CHOA 13th Annual Golf Tournament was a resounding success, bringing together 122 golfers and raising significant funds in support of vital initiatives in the fight against childhood cancer. "At e2CEO, we take immense pride in supporting such a special and meaningful cause. Giving... - May 30, 2025 - e2CEO LLC
Rad Web Hosting Cloud VPS Offers Affordable Alternative to Major Cloud Service Providers
Rad Web Hosting, a trusted provider of web hosting solutions, has announced the launch of its enhanced Cloud VPS services, designed to offer an affordable and reliable alternative to costly cloud solutions from major providers. With competitive pricing, powerful performance, and straightforward... - May 30, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
Potential Digital Launches Shopify Management for Mid and Enterprise Brands
Potential Digital, a leading web design and digital solutions agency based in the USA, has officially launched its Shopify Management Services to help mid-size and enterprise-level businesses streamline their eCommerce operations, improve performance, and accelerate online growth. As more... - May 16, 2025 - Potential Digital Agency
Attribution App Named One of Two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, Solidifying Leadership in Marketing Attribution
Attribution App, the leading multi-touch attribution platform, has been named one of only two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, announced at SIGNAL 2025. Alongside Amplitude, Attribution will be featured as a top solution in its category and co-sell with Twilio Segment’s team. With a deep Twilio Segment integration and plug-and-play setup for tools like HubSpot and Shopify, Attribution helps marketers and growth leaders find ROI, CAC, CAC Payback, LTV:CAC from paid and organic performance. - May 15, 2025 - Attribution Inc.
Experts Find a New Passive Income Stream with AI — Wois Introduces Personalized AI Libraries That Work 24/7
In a world where artificial intelligence is reshaping how people work, learn, and communicate, a new wave of innovation is quietly transforming the expert economy. Today, Wois announces the launch of its AI-powered platform that enables thought leaders, creators, and professionals to turn their... - May 15, 2025 - Wois
Quad State Internet Launches New 2Gbps Fiber Plan for All Connected Homes
Quad State Internet has launched a new 2Gbps fiber plan, now available to all homes connected to its network. The service offers 2Gbps download and 1Gbps upload speeds, with a free equipment upgrade included. Higher tiers, including 5, 8, 10, 25Gbps, and beyond, are still also available by request. This move strengthens Quad State’s mission to deliver high-performance, future-ready Internet across Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois. - May 11, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
e2CEO Proudly Supports Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament and Silent Auction Benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
e2CEO is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction, an event dedicated to bringing together golf enthusiasts and community leaders in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, helping raise funds and awareness to the community to battle all types of childhood cancers. - May 11, 2025 - e2CEO LLC
Quad State Internet Advocates for Fair Broadband Policies at Kentucky PSC Hearing
Quad State Internet submitted comments to the Kentucky PSC advocating for fair broadband policies, addressing municipal regulatory gaps, transparency in pole attachment standards, excessive local franchise fees, and ongoing PSC oversight to support broadband expansion in Kentucky. - May 03, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC