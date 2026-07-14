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Within Real Estate Appraisers
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
Draycott Place Partners Announces Strategic Alignment with Britehorn Securities
Draycott Place Partners today announced that the firm has joined Britehorn Securities’ broker-dealer platform, marking a strategic alignment rooted in a shared history of mergers and acquisitions within the title agent and real estate services sector. Draycott Place Partners and Britehorn... - February 18, 2026 - Draycott Place Partners LLC
PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope Matches PCV Murcor's Employee Donations to Support the Los Angeles County Wildfires Relief
PCV Murcor’s nonprofit, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, is pleased to share that it has matched donations to support the people and places affected by Los Angeles County wildfires, an area we call home. - March 07, 2025 - PCV Murcor
Agrinomic Insights Expands Team and Coverage
AGi is pleased to announce the addition of two new certified general appraisers which will expand the company's coverage in the southeastern U.S. - January 09, 2025 - Agrinomic Insights
HonestDoor Introduces MLS® Listing Offer, Revolutionizing Real Estate for Canadian Homeowners
HonestDoor, an innovative proptech platform, is transforming how Canadians sell their properties with its flat fee MLS® listing service. For homeowners aiming to maximize their returns while keeping full control over their listings, HonestDoor provides a cost-efficient and transparent alternative to traditional real estate agents. - September 30, 2024 - HonestDoor
Florida Real Estate Titan Tillung Tampa Bay Joins eXp Realty, Calling It a "Game-Changer"
Terry and Tanner Tillung, a mother-son duo, have made a significant move in their real estate careers. After a 28-year tenure with Coldwell Banker, they have joined eXp Realty. - August 30, 2024 - Tillung Tampa Bay
PCV Murcor Employees and PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope Donates to Maui Strong Fund
PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope matches donations by PCV Murcor employees and their families, friends, and communities to help with the Maui wildfires relief. - October 04, 2023 - PCV Murcor
PCV Murcor Announces Marc Tatarcuk as Vice President of National Sales
PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Marc Tatarcuk to serve as Vice President of National Sales. Tatarcuk, with over 20 years in the real estate and financial services industries, will be responsible for overseeing and guiding the... - September 05, 2023 - PCV Murcor
PCV Murcor Added to Fannie Mae’s Approved Service Provider List for Value Acceptance + Property Data
PCV Murcor Now Offering Fannie Mae Value Acceptance + Property Data Collection with Our Nationwide Coverage. - July 11, 2023 - PCV Murcor
Stacy Bradford Earns NAR Pricing Strategy Advisor Certification
Stacy Bradford of Signature International Real Estate, LLC has earned the Pricing Strategy Advisor Certification from the National Association of Realtors. The PSA Certification means Stacy has the knowledge and skills to guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them and interact effectively with appraisers. - April 30, 2023 - Stacy Bradford
Valbridge Property Advisors Brings Together Southern California, Nevada Commercial Appraisal Offices Under New Leadership
Valbridge Property Advisors, the largest independent commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the United States, announced the consolidation of two major regions today under the leadership of Matthew Lubawy, MAI, CVA. The Los Angeles-Inland Empire practice, led since 2013 by Calvin Cummings, MAI, will join Lubawy's existing offices in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, unifying two well-established, highly respected commercial appraisal firms. - December 14, 2022 - Valbridge Property Advisors
PCV Murcor Announces David Schiffmayer as Senior Vice President of Operations
PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is pleased to announce the hiring of David Schiffmayer to serve as Senior Vice President of Operations. Schiffmayer, with over 18 years in the appraisal industry, will oversee PCV’s Operations Management, Client Services,... - August 30, 2022 - PCV Murcor
Appraisal Modernization Leader Accurate Group Chooses PropMix for Its Valuation Analytics
PropMix's Profet.ai platform delivers valuation insights from its curated data lake of MLS and public record data. - June 24, 2022 - PropMix.io LLC
PCV Murcor Employees and PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope Donates to Ukraine Relief
PCV Murcor's nonprofit, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, is pleased to share that it has matched employee donations to support Ukraine relief. - April 27, 2022 - PCV Murcor
Teresa Ryan of Ryan Hill Group (Century 21 Affiliated) Receives Daughters of the American Revolution - Fort Payne Chapter Community Service Award 2022
Sarah Knight Adamson, DAR Committee Chair - Fort Payne Chapter, presented the Community Service Award 2022 to Teresa Ryan at the DAR Awards Ceremony in April 2022. - April 27, 2022 - Ryan Hill Group
Valucentric Adopts Name of International Parent Company, Opteon
Recently acquired staff appraiser valuation firm to be known as Opteon Appraisal, Inc. - February 01, 2022 - Opteon
TovoData Mortgage Demand Index Identifies the Most & Least Active Purchase and Refinance Activity by State
Index shows easing refinance mortgage demand in most states and stable demand for most purchase mortgages. South and West remain hot spots with the highest overall MDIs in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. - November 15, 2021 - TovoData
Opteon Advances Innovation Within the Appraisal Industry Through the Acquisition of Valucentric
Opteon, a leading international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services, has acquired Valucentric. Opteon currently uses innovative technology to deliver an average of 2-day turn times and on-demand same-day appraisals. Opteon is customizing that platform for the US market. - September 02, 2021 - Opteon USA
Apex Appraisal Service is Excited to Announce It Has Adopted Its Parent Company’s Name, Opteon
Apex Appraisal Service (Apex), a leading American real estate appraisal management company, has taken on the name of its international parent company, Opteon. Apex has changed its name to better reflect its global perspective and vision of bringing same-day appraisals to the U.S. with Opteon... - August 16, 2021 - Opteon USA
Opteon is Uniting Apex and The William Fall Group to Push Forward Innovation and Technology Within the U.S. Appraisal Industry
Opteon is pleased to announce the acquisition of The William Fall Group and its related brands, Valuation Partners and Summit Valuation Solutions. - July 06, 2021 - Opteon USA
TovoData Releases Mortgage Demand Index for Q1 2021
Index shows continued strength across the Sunbelt and stronger demand for mortgage refinancing than purchases in 33 states. - April 27, 2021 - TovoData
PCV Murcor Commemorates 40th Anniversary
For 40 years and counting, PCV Murcor has built a tradition of excellence in helping thousands of clients make their customers’ real estate needs happen. - January 15, 2021 - PCV Murcor
Cindy Nasser, PCV Murcor COO, Named to the Dean’s Advisory Council for Cal Poly Pomona’s College of Business Administration
PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is pleased to announce that Cindy Nasser, Chief Operating Officer, has been named to the Cal Poly Pomona – College of Business Administration’s Dean’s Advisory Council. The Dean’s Council serves as the... - December 03, 2020 - PCV Murcor
TovoData Launches; Offers the Largest, Multi-Sourced Real Estate, Mortgage and Property Ownership Database for SaaS & App Innovators
TovoData, the new real estate data division of iLeads.com, empowers Mortgage, Real Estate Services, Insurance Providers, Direct Marketers and more with fresh, accurate data. - October 29, 2020 - TovoData
PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, PCV Murcor's Nonprofit, Donates to Wildfire Relief Fund
To help with the recent California wildfires, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope has donated to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund. - October 17, 2020 - PCV Murcor
PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, PCV Murcor's Nonprofit, Donates to Meals on Wheels' COVID-19 Response Fund
PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope makes a donation to Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund to help address the food scarcity issue for millions of low-income seniors. - August 19, 2020 - PCV Murcor
Apex Contract Appraisers Now Have Access to Virtual Home Inspection Photos Using Snapshot by Ascent
Apex, a nationwide appraisal management and valuation advisory company in the U.S., has announced the implementation of Snapshot, a new photo capture tool that provides appraisers and lenders a virtual view of a property with the help of homeowners. “The concept behind Snapshot is something... - April 29, 2020 - Opteon USA
Sell Your Unwanted Fine and Vintage Costume Jewelry from the Safety of Home with Free Shipping
Astor Galleries announced new no-cost mail-in service to sell your fine and vintage costume jewelry. Shipping is free, tracked, and insured, and packages can be scheduled for pick up by the USPS. Stephen Cardile, director of acquisitions and founder of Astor Galleries said, “This is a... - April 18, 2020 - Astor Galleries
PCV Murcor Makes Donations to Hospitals Combating COVID-19
In appreciation of all essential workers facing COVID-19, PCV Murcor has made donations to two hospitals fighting the pandemic. - April 12, 2020 - PCV Murcor
TenantCloud and Rentler Partner to Provide More Rental Solutions
Two of the Largest Software Providers for Landlords Have Now Joined Forces - April 06, 2020 - TenantCloud
NexWest Capital Announces a New Way to Finance Equipment Purchases
NexWest Capital is an alternative lender that provides term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans and has a loan specialist who works with you throughout the loan process. NexWest Capital can lend to all the major industries, and its qualifications aren't as stringent as some of the other lenders. NexWest Capital breaks its commercial loans down into term loans, revolving lines of credit, equipment financing and commercial real estate loans. - March 02, 2020 - NexWest, Inc.
NexWest Capital Announces Loans for Dentists with an Existing Practice
NexWest Capital is an alternative small business lender that provides term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans and has a loan specialist who works with you throughout the loan process. NexWest Capital can lend to all the major industries, and its qualifications aren't as stringent as some of the other lenders. NexWest Capital breaks its commercial loans down into term loans, revolving lines of credit, equipment financing and commercial real estate loans. - March 02, 2020 - NexWest, Inc.
Apex Appraisal Service Announces Deal with Opteon to Bring Innovation and Technology to the U.S. Appraisal Industry
Apex Appraisal Service (Apex) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Opteon, Australia and New Zealand’s largest independent property advisory firm, to be the exclusive provider of their proprietary property valuation software in the U.S. market. “Being a part of... - November 05, 2019 - Opteon USA
Antique Appraisal Day to Benefit the SAIL Foundation October 5, 2019 in Warwick, NY
Astor Galleries announced next Antiques Appraisal Day to benefit the SAIL Foundation, Inc. (Strategic Access to Independent Living - equipping the ability of young adults with disabilities). Astor Galleries’ team of experts will appraise all types of antiques, collectibles and vintage items... - September 19, 2019 - Astor Galleries
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Named Among Top Brokers in the Nation by Two Industry Associations
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s leading realtors, has been recognized by two leading real estate industry groups for its outstanding sales accomplishments in 2018. RIS Media ranked Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty 48th among its Top 500... - May 04, 2019 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Hosts Nassau County Executive Laura Curran for Property Assessment Seminar
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s leading realtors, recently invited Nassau County Executive Laura Curran to meet with a group of its real estate advisors to discuss changes to the County’s property assessment program. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s... - April 13, 2019 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Names Deborah Hauser Chief Operating Officer, Tom Calabrese Senior Executive Advisor
New leadership roles appointed at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. - January 25, 2019 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
Norwell MA Realtor® George Jamieson Achieves the William Raveis Real Estate Chairman's Elite Award
Realtor George Jamieson of William Raveis Real Estate is Awarded Chairman's Elite Status - January 18, 2019 - George Jamieson William Raveis Real Estate
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty to Launch MyHQHome.com to Target HQ2 Workers
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Collaborates with Affiliates to launch website to target Amazon HQ2 workers. - December 07, 2018 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
Apex Appraisal Service and Value Trend Solutions Announce Strategic AMC Partnership
Apex Appraisal Service (Apex) and Value Trend Solutions (VTS) have announced a strategic partnership and planned merger of business operations to offer a unified appraisal management solution. All key individuals from both companies will continue to support the merged business which plans to... - November 14, 2018 - Value Trend Solutions
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Adds Alexa and Google Home to Its Marketing Innovations
Consumers can ask their home’s worth, find available properties through voice search. - October 18, 2018 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
CoesterVMS CCO Toni Bright Honored as a 2018 HousingWire Insider
HousingWire announced its annual Insiders lists, and CoesterVMS’ Chief Compliance Officer – Toni Bright – was chosen for the honor. - October 11, 2018 - CoesterVMS
CoesterVMS & Wave City Care School Makeovers 2018
CoesterVMS and Wave City Care partnered up for the annual makeover of four local schools, just in time for the new school year. - September 20, 2018 - CoesterVMS
Montgomery County Home Experts Offers Tips to First-Time Home Buyers
The CEO of Coester VMS talks about what to look out for when buying a home. - August 08, 2018 - CoesterVMS
Brian Coester, CoesterVMS CEO, Speaks at R.I.C.A. Graduation Ceremony
Brian Coester, CEO of CoesterVMS has been invited as guest speaker at the Regional Institute for Children & Adolescents (R.I.C.A.) graduation ceremony for their senior class. - July 14, 2018 - CoesterVMS
CoesterVMS Offers Instant Online Appraisal Fee Quotes for Loan Estimates
CoesterVMS, a national appraisal management company, has recently launched its instant online appraisal fee quote calculator for loan estimate. The update features a real time client interface that is available via CoesterVMS’s website and integrations. The quote system allows for clients to... - June 09, 2018 - CoesterVMS
Teresa Ryan Sales Affiliate Earns Masters Diamond Award for 2017 Sales Production
Top Naperville real estate agent Teresa Ryan has been awarded by Century 21 Real Estate LLC with the Masters Diamond Award for being a top-producer nationwide in sales for the year 2017. - February 21, 2018 - Ryan Hill Group
Nations Companies Offers Encompass Integration Enhancements and Announces That It is an Exhibitor of the Ellie Mae Experience 2018
Nations Companies unique integration with Encompass offers their clients huge productivity gains and an average of 5 to 6 loan modifications per file. - February 14, 2018 - Nations Lending Services
TenantCloud Introduces Partnership with Assurant to Cover Both Landlords and Tenants
Tenants and landlords can now easily secure Renters Insurance in one click straight from their TenantCloud account. - January 31, 2018 - TenantCloud
Allied Real Estate Schools Launches Appraiser Trainee Professional Development Program
Allied Partners with Metro-West Appraisal to provide Career Development and Work Site Experience. - January 30, 2018 - Allied Business Schools