Apex Appraisal Service Announces Deal with Opteon to Bring Innovation and Technology to the U.S. Appraisal Industry Apex Appraisal Service (Apex) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Opteon, Australia and New Zealand’s largest independent property advisory firm, to be the exclusive provider of their proprietary property valuation software in the U.S. market. “Being a part of Opteon... - November 05, 2019 - Apex Appraisal Service

Antique Appraisal Day to Benefit the SAIL Foundation October 5, 2019 in Warwick, NY Astor Galleries announced next Antiques Appraisal Day to benefit the SAIL Foundation, Inc. (Strategic Access to Independent Living - equipping the ability of young adults with disabilities). Astor Galleries’ team of experts will appraise all types of antiques, collectibles and vintage items on... - September 19, 2019 - Astor Galleries

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Named Among Top Brokers in the Nation by Two Industry Associations Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s leading realtors, has been recognized by two leading real estate industry groups for its outstanding sales accomplishments in 2018. RIS Media ranked Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty 48th among its Top 500 Power... - May 04, 2019 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Hosts Nassau County Executive Laura Curran for Property Assessment Seminar Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s leading realtors, recently invited Nassau County Executive Laura Curran to meet with a group of its real estate advisors to discuss changes to the County’s property assessment program. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International... - April 13, 2019 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Names Deborah Hauser Chief Operating Officer, Tom Calabrese Senior Executive Advisor New leadership roles appointed at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. - January 25, 2019 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Norwell MA Realtor® George Jamieson Achieves the William Raveis Real Estate Chairman's Elite Award Realtor George Jamieson of William Raveis Real Estate is Awarded Chairman's Elite Status - January 18, 2019 - George Jamieson William Raveis Real Estate

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty to Launch MyHQHome.com to Target HQ2 Workers Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Collaborates with Affiliates to launch website to target Amazon HQ2 workers. - December 07, 2018 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Apex Appraisal Service and Value Trend Solutions Announce Strategic AMC Partnership Apex Appraisal Service (Apex) and Value Trend Solutions (VTS) have announced a strategic partnership and planned merger of business operations to offer a unified appraisal management solution. All key individuals from both companies will continue to support the merged business which plans to operate... - November 14, 2018 - Value Trend Solutions

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Adds Alexa and Google Home to Its Marketing Innovations Consumers can ask their home’s worth, find available properties through voice search. - October 18, 2018 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

CoesterVMS CCO Toni Bright Honored as a 2018 HousingWire Insider HousingWire announced its annual Insiders lists, and CoesterVMS’ Chief Compliance Officer – Toni Bright – was chosen for the honor. - October 11, 2018 - CoesterVMS

CoesterVMS & Wave City Care School Makeovers 2018 CoesterVMS and Wave City Care partnered up for the annual makeover of four local schools, just in time for the new school year. - September 20, 2018 - CoesterVMS

Montgomery County Home Experts Offers Tips to First-Time Home Buyers The CEO of Coester VMS talks about what to look out for when buying a home. - August 08, 2018 - CoesterVMS

Brian Coester, CoesterVMS CEO, Speaks at R.I.C.A. Graduation Ceremony Brian Coester, CEO of CoesterVMS has been invited as guest speaker at the Regional Institute for Children & Adolescents (R.I.C.A.) graduation ceremony for their senior class. - July 14, 2018 - CoesterVMS

CoesterVMS Offers Instant Online Appraisal Fee Quotes for Loan Estimates CoesterVMS, a national appraisal management company, has recently launched its instant online appraisal fee quote calculator for loan estimate. The update features a real time client interface that is available via CoesterVMS’s website and integrations. The quote system allows for clients to obtain... - June 09, 2018 - CoesterVMS

Teresa Ryan Sales Affiliate Earns Masters Diamond Award for 2017 Sales Production Top Naperville real estate agent Teresa Ryan has been awarded by Century 21 Real Estate LLC with the Masters Diamond Award for being a top-producer nationwide in sales for the year 2017. - February 21, 2018 - Ryan Hill Group

Nations Companies Offers Encompass Integration Enhancements and Announces That It is an Exhibitor of the Ellie Mae Experience 2018 Nations Companies unique integration with Encompass offers their clients huge productivity gains and an average of 5 to 6 loan modifications per file. - February 14, 2018 - Nations Lending Services

TenantCloud Introduces Partnership with Assurant to Cover Both Landlords and Tenants Tenants and landlords can now easily secure Renters Insurance in one click straight from their TenantCloud account. - January 31, 2018 - TenantCloud

Allied Real Estate Schools Launches Appraiser Trainee Professional Development Program Allied Partners with Metro-West Appraisal to provide Career Development and Work Site Experience. - January 30, 2018 - Allied Business Schools

Nations Valuations Services (NVS) White Paper – The State of the Appraisal Industry National Chief Appraiser for NVS speaks out about the current interactions in the appraisal industry, and big data. - January 15, 2018 - Nations Lending Services

Kevin White Takes Over as President and CEO of DataMaster After an exhaustive executive search, DataMaster has selected Kevin White to become its president and CEO. Rick Lifferth is now the Chairman of the Board. - December 05, 2017 - DataMaster

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Earns National Award for Real Estate Industry Innovation Takes Home Silver Award in Nationwide Competition - August 19, 2017 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

REALTOR® Raymond Marion Joins Ryan Hill Realty Raymond Marion joins Ryan Hill Realty from the retail business world. He is a native Long Islander who has lived in Bolingbrook with his wife for over 20 years where they raised their four children. He holds an AA in Business and 40 plus years in the footwear industry. Ray, a property owner, was encouraged to get into real estate by a friend and has never looked back. - August 13, 2017 - Ryan Hill Group

Five Doors Network of Keller Williams Realty Wins 1st Runner Up as Most Innovative Team Five Doors Network of Keller Williams Realty Wins 1st Runner Up as Most Innovative Team in the World - August 12, 2017 - Five Doors Network

Ryan Hill Realty Welcomes REALTOR® Bill Colie Ryan Hill Realty is proud to welcome REALTOR® Bill Colie. A long-time Naperville home owner with excellent knowledge of local and surrounding areas, Bill is a talented analyzer of property values and provides impeccable care for his clientele. - August 11, 2017 - Ryan Hill Group

Teresa Ryan of The Ryan Hill Realty Team Ranked #4 in Illinois by 2017 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents Teresa Ryan, Broker/Owner of The Ryan Hill Realty Team, has been ranked #4 in Best Real Estate Agent in Illinois for 2017 by REAL Trends. - July 21, 2017 - Ryan Hill Group

Ghana Study Delegation Visits Naperville’s Water Street Ryan Hill Realty and Marquette Properties Host Delegation from Ghana at Hotel Indigo, Water Street, Naperville. - July 05, 2017 - Ryan Hill Group

HomeSmart Professionals Launches Exclusive Elite Group for Top-Performing Agents Extension of Palm Springs area real estate brokerage recognizes top-producing real estate agents with prominent status and access to select member features. - June 15, 2017 - HomeSmart Professionals

Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® Hosting Senior Expo on May 1 and May 24 Join a fun and free expo with resources focused specifically on the needs and concerns of those aged 50+ and their families. The expos will be May 4 in Arlington Heights and May 24 in Downers Grove. This event is hosted by the Downers Grove-based Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS ® Senior Services Committee. - April 28, 2017 - Ryan Hill Group

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Placed Among Top 50 Realtors in the Nation Only Long Island Based Company to Rank in Top 50 for Sales Volume - April 20, 2017 - Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Ryan Hill Realty Attends Sales Mastery BootCamp Ryan Hill Realty, recognized as one of Naperville’s leading luxury real estate companies, participated in the Sales Mastery Bootcamp on April 10, 2017 hosted by premiere real estate coaching and consulting agency, Corcoran Coaching. It was a full day of education and laser-focused training provided... - April 15, 2017 - Ryan Hill Group

Allied Real Estate Schools Among the First to Provide Newly Revised Federal and State Laws and Regulations Course California appraisal students can meet their QE or CE requirement with Allied Real Estate Schools' revised online course that meets new BREA regulations. - January 12, 2017 - Allied Business Schools

RBFCU Invests in CU Appraisal Services’ CUSO CU Appraisal Services welcomes RB Premier Services as their newest CUSO investor. - November 02, 2016 - CU Appraisal Services

AuctionFirst Opens Online Bids for Mid-Century Modern House in Fayetteville, NC, in Need of TLC And the winning bid could be considerably low. - October 27, 2016 - AuctionFirst/MoHo Realty

Ryan Hill Realty Broker/Owner, Teresa Ryan, Recognized Among Top 100 Most Influential Agents in Illinois Teresa Ryan, Broker/Owner of Ryan Hill Realty was recently recognized as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Real Estate Agents by Real Estate Executive Magazine at their MASTERMIND 2016 Summit in Rosemont, Illinois on October 10th, 2016. Ryan said, “I thank Steven Marshall and his phenomenal... - October 14, 2016 - Ryan Hill Group

Allied Real Estate Schools Adds New Home Staging Specialist Designation to Course Offerings With the increasing popularity of home staging, a designation can lead to more opportunity and increased income potential for real estate agents. - October 03, 2016 - Allied Business Schools

Allied Real Estate Schools Adds New Reverse Mortgage Specialist Designation to Product Catalog Allied’s new senior demographic-specific designation allows professionals more opportunity for success in the real estate industry. - August 02, 2016 - Allied Business Schools

Allied Real Estate Schools Announces Launch of Two Texas Real Estate Continuing Education Packages The 18-Hour and 98-Hour CE courses are designed to satisfy the TREC requirements for continuing education. - July 20, 2016 - Allied Business Schools

Stagedhomes.com Under New Ownership Jennie Norris, ASPM®, IAHSP®-Premier, is the new President & CEO of Stagedhomes.com and the Chairperson for the International Association of Home Staging Professionals. She is joined in ownership with John Norris, Vice President, and Executive Directors, Sandra Holmes, Bette Vos, and Lyn Spaeth, who will provide training, program development and other special project support in order to grow the company. - July 17, 2016 - Stagedhomes.com

Teresa Ryan Team, Ryan Hill Realty, Named One of America’s Top 1,000 Real Estate Professional Teams by Real Trends, as Advertised in the Wall Street Journal Ryan Hill Realty, Naperville, Had an Impressive Ranking of #34 for Teams by Sides and #236 for Sales Volume on Their Way to Becoming One of Chicagoland’s Top Real Estate Companies in the Western Suburbs. - July 15, 2016 - Ryan Hill Group

Zachary Read Joins Appraisal Hub Inc. Appraisal Hub Inc. announced today that Zachary Read joined the company to handle the firm’s growing volume in Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, and Oshawa. Zachary is an experienced residential appraiser, with six years of experience having worked at Metrix Realty Group (now Avison Young)... - June 25, 2016 - Appraisal Hub Inc.

Owner of Stagedhomes.com and Founder of the International Association of Home Staging Professionals® (IAHSP®) Barb Schwarz is Retiring The owner of Stagedhomes.com and Founder of the International Association of Home Staging Professionals® (IAHSP®) Barb Schwarz is retiring. After over 20,000 teaching hours and 40 weeks per year to travel to encompass a span of 40+ years, Barb Schwarz is officially retiring as CEO from Stagedhomes.com... - June 15, 2016 - Stagedhomes.com

Allied Real Estate Schools Launches 8-Hour SAFE Continuing Education Courses Allied’s CE courses are designed to satisfy the NMLS CE requirements for Mortgage Loan Originators. - June 01, 2016 - Allied Business Schools

AtClose Announces Auto Title Typing Integration AtClose LLC has announced integration with Visionet’s OCR based solution, VisiLoanReview (VLR) technology to facilitate enhanced document management. - April 26, 2016 - AtClose

Appraisal Hub New Home Appraiser Appraisal Hub Inc. announced today that Pengyu Benjamin Chen joined the company to handle the firm’s rapidly increasing Richmond Hill volume. Benjamin is an experienced home appraiser, with three years of experience having worked at Metrix Realty Group (now Avison Young). Pengyu Benjamin Chen... - April 24, 2016 - Appraisal Hub Inc.

Richard Chen Joins Appraisal Hub Appraisal Hub Inc. announced today that Bojun Richard Chen has joined the firm to handle the firm’s growing Markham volume. Bojun Richard Chen is a highly qualified residential appraiser, with five years of experience having worked for Metrix Realty Group (now Avison Young). Bojun Richard Chen... - April 10, 2016 - Appraisal Hub Inc.

CU Appraisal Services: Making History as a CUSO With the recent investment by CU Advantage, Inc. CU Appraisal services is now the first and only Appraisal Management Company, Credit Union Service Organization in the country. - March 31, 2016 - CU Appraisal Services

New Faces at CU Appraisal Services CU Appraisal Services is pleased to welcome two new members to its growing leadership team: Partner Relationship Manager, Dawn Stankovic, and Quality Control Manger, Jennifer Richardson. Ms. Stankovic will oversee relationships with CU Appraisal Services’ credit union and appraiser partners in... - March 03, 2016 - CU Appraisal Services