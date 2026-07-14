NexWest Capital is an alternative lender that provides term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans and has a loan specialist who works with you throughout the loan process. NexWest Capital can lend to all the major industries, and its qualifications aren't as stringent as some of the other lenders. NexWest Capital breaks its commercial loans down into term loans, revolving lines of credit, equipment financing and commercial real estate loans. - March 02, 2020 - NexWest, Inc.