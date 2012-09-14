PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing Adds Dynamic Payment Options to Its Lead Gen 3.0 Toolset PSXDigital increases online lead generation by 32% for dealership customers with the launch of new features within its third-generation lead conversion suite of tools. - August 23, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing Adds ReplicatorX Image Duplicator to Its AI-Based Customer Experience Management (CXMAi) Platform PSX Digital dealership partners report over a 60% increase in consumer website engagement with the launch of inventory image duplication technology, ReplicatorX. - June 24, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

Polaris Names PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing a Certified Provider for Websites PSXDigital has been included as a preferred partner in a certification program, dedicated to offering industry-leading website products and services to Polaris motorsports dealers. - June 20, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

Harley-Davidson Names PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing a Dealer Digital Certified Provider PSXDigital’s technology and team are now certified to help Harley-Davidson dealers drive their digital business forward with its CXMAi platform. - June 11, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

Kawasaki Demo Tour Comes to Seminole Powersports Sanford, Florida Based Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Kawasaki Products - April 08, 2019 - Seminole PowerSports

Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.

4 Wheel Online and Web River Group Named to Tampa Bay's Top 200 The Tampa Business Journal and BizJournals.Com have ranked Web River Group and its flagship 4WheelOnline.Com #130 on the Tampa Bay 200 Top Private Companies list, putting it among elite Tampa businesses like Publix and Rooms To Go. Ryan Heath, President of Web River Group was asked why they chose Tampa... - October 30, 2018 - Web River Group - 4WheelOnline.Com

Broward Motorsports Dominates Jet Ski- Personal Watercraft World Championships Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports

Seminole PowerSports Partners with National Insurance Agency for Marketing Campaign Sanford Based PowerSports Dealership Offers Props for Upcoming State Farm Insurance Marketing Commercials - September 27, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports

RV Sales Growing Nationally and Locally in Southaven, MS A recreational vehicle industry forecast predicts 2018 will be another record year for RV production and 2019 will be even greater. The RV Industry Association said, in a news release, that the forecast expects 505,900 units will be shipped to RV dealers this year, capping nine straight years of growth... - September 11, 2018 - Southaven RV & Marine

Azdel Onboard Provides Lightweight, Cost Effective Insulation and Helps Prevent Indoor Air Pollutants for RVing Families Hot days and warm nights are ideal for RV camping and enjoying outdoor recreation. Keeping the air conditioner well maintained, while parking in shaded spots may help RVing families beat the heat. Consider the insulation value of materials used in RV construction as summer is the season when many people... - August 02, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Seminole PowerSports Offers Generators Available for 2018 Hurricane Season Sanford, FL Powersports Dealer Encourage Homeowners to be prepared for hurricane season. - August 02, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports

Cart Mart Named One of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego Cart Mart, a leading dealer of the world’s finest golf, commercial and Low Speed Vehicles, today announced it has been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego. Cart Mart ranked #97 on the 2018 list and has made the list for their... - July 25, 2018 - Cart Mart

Colonial Airstream Breaks Ground on New Store Colonial Airstream, a luxury travel trailer dealership, is happy to announce their new dealership location which is coming soon in 2019. - June 20, 2018 - Colonial Airstream

Azdel Onboard Provides Lighter Solutions for RV Manufacturers and RVing Families The RV season is about to go into full swing, and many are planning their summer activities nationwide. For some that includes purchasing a new RV. There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which RV is right for you, including durability and long-term maintenance. From matching the right dry... - June 05, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Titan Factory Direct Opens New Clearance Center This Weekend Providing More Affordable Housing Alternatives to San Antonio Families This weekend-long grand opening event starting April 26 is free to the public. Randy Carroll of KJ97 will be broadcasting live with food, fun, raffle prizes and giveaways throughout the weekend. Several incredible new home savings opportunities will be available. - April 27, 2018 - Titan Factory Direct

Sturgeon Woods RV Spring Open House, April 20th, 21st, 22nd 2018 Sturgeon Woods RV, Leamington Ontario’s premier Recreational Vehicle dealership, will be hosting a special sale and open house event during the weekend of April 20th, 21st and 22nd. This one off event will feature tent trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and travel trailers for sale with significant... - April 12, 2018 - Sturgeon Woods RV

27th Annual Central Jersey RV Show & Food Drive April 20-22; Largest RV Sales Event of Spring at PNC Arts Center The Annual Central Jersey RV Show and Food Drive celebrates its 27th year and expects to break last year’s record crowd and food donations. The dates for this year’s event are Friday, April 20th through Sunday April 22nd. Show hours are 10am until 7pm Friday and Saturday, and 10am until 5pm on Sunday at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel. Please visit www.nj-rv-shows.com for further information. - April 06, 2018 - Scott Motor Coach

Seminole PowerSports Extends Motorcross Program to Continuing Educating Consumers on Motorcross Safety Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Continues Partnership with Kyle Farnell - March 15, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports

Gogreen Holdings Pte Ltd (Segway Singapore) Announces Corporate Fleet Solution for Last Mile Fulfiment with a Wide Range of Segway e-Mobility Segway Singapore Introduces Personal Mobility Devices Fleet Leasing to Enhance Business Efficiency and Profitability. - March 08, 2018 - Gogreen Holdings Pte Ltd

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

Can-Am Demo Days Come to Seminole PowerSports North Lake County, Florida Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Can-Am Products - October 09, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

Australian Made Pick Up Camper Company Trayon Campers Go International Purpose built lightweight slide on pickup campers for expeditions, overland adventure or weekend trips. A Trayon Camper is a rugged, sealed, waterproof box which slides on to the back of a pickup truck with a flat bed tray. It has everything one needs for extended trips into the wilderness. A family owned Australian company with past customers who are global explorers. Travelling to Africa, Canada, and the Arctic Circle. Find out more. - September 10, 2017 - Trayon Campers

Seminole PowerSports Announces the Purchase of Eustis, Florida PowerSports Store Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealer Expands Footprint into Lake County, Florida. - July 28, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

nüCamp RV Hosts Rally for Teardrop Camping Enthusiasts Near Growing RV Factory in Sugarcreek, Ohio More than One Hundred T@B Teardrop Camper and T@G Teardrop Trailer Owners and Enthusiasts to Descend on Sugarcreek, Ohio July 24-29 for Weeklong Camping Rally Near Rapidly Growing RV Factory in Ohio’s Amish Country - July 11, 2017 - nüCamp RV

Sanford Power Sports Dealer Now Offering Personal Watercraft Units in Stock Seminole PowerSports Announces New Personal Watercraft Units in Stock - May 04, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

Seminole PowerSports Expands Their Service Department Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealer is Hiring a Certified Power Sport Technician. - April 17, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

BTO Sports Announces Its 2017 Sponsored Professional and Amateur Motocross Riders BTO Sports, a worldwide online retailer of motocross gear, parts, accessories and more, has announced the 11 riders that it will be sponsoring in 2017. This list consists of five professional motocross athletes and a team of six amateur motocross riders that will represent the BTO Sports brand and products... - March 20, 2017 - BTO Sports

Seminole PowerSports Hosts Meet and Greet with Cristy Lee from All Girls Garage Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Welcomes Cristy Lee for the Kickoff of "Tour de Florida" - March 08, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

Seminole PowerSports Offers 2017 YZF-R6 Yamaha Priority Delivery Program Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Participates In Yamaha Pre-Order Program - February 27, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

Seminole Powersports Announces Partnership with Local Motorcross Racer Kyle Farnell Joins Forces with Seminole PowerSports to Increase Motorcross Awareness and Offer Free Lessons in Seminole County, Florida - December 26, 2016 - Seminole PowerSports

BTO Sports Releases List of Top Tracks in California BTO Sports, global online retailer of motorcycle and motocross gear, has released an infographic listing the top riding tracks in southern California. This infographic was compiled as an easy guide for both novice and experienced riders to explore outside their local region and highlight the diversity... - December 05, 2016 - BTO Sports

Seminole PowerSports Is Now Carrying the 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3 Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Has 2017 Can-Am maverick's Available For Sale - November 14, 2016 - Seminole PowerSports

Fourteenth Annual Motorcycle Toys for Tots Ride The City of Simpsonville and Harley-Davidson of Greenville are hosting the 14th Annual Motorcycle Toys for Tots Ride on Saturday, November 19. This is the largest charity ride of the year and registration will begin, rain or shine, at 10 am at Heritage Park in Simpsonville. Each year between 1,000 and... - November 12, 2016 - Harley-Davidson of Greenville

Seminole Powersports Located in Sanford, Florida Has Generators Available for Sale Generators for sale in preparation for Hurricane Matthew - October 06, 2016 - Seminole PowerSports

Islamorada Boats Becomes Authorized Minn Kota Service & Warranty Center Florida Keys boat owners don't have to take their Minn Kota trolling motors or shallow water anchors to the mainland for service or warranty repair any longer. Located at mile marker 81.9 in the heart of the Florida Keys, Islamorada Boats announces that they are the new Minn Kota Authorized Service Provider... - September 23, 2016 - Islamorada Boats

Adamas Caravans New Product Launch Shaking Up the Big Brands on the Coast Family-owned business is launching bespoke touring and commercial caravans on the Sunshine Coast. The Caravan Repair Centre based in Meridan Plains originally specialised in caravan repairs and restorations saw a gap in the market for custom-built yet affordable touring caravans as well as bespoke vintage... - September 08, 2016 - Adamas Caravans

BTO Sports Launches “Review Your Purchase” Giveaway Prizewinner will receive a $100 BTO Sports gift card good towards motocross gear. - August 01, 2016 - BTO Sports

BTO Sports Launches Online Photo Contest for Motocross Aficionados One lucky winner using creativity and hashtag #BTOSports on Instagram will be selected every month to score motocross swag. - July 25, 2016 - BTO Sports

Moto Guzzi Motorcycles Are the Newest Product Available at Seminole Powersports Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealer Now Carries Moto Guzzi Line of Motorcycles. - June 20, 2016 - Seminole PowerSports

Seminole PowerSports Now Carrying Piaggio Brand of Bikes Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealer Announces Arrival of Italian Bikes. - June 17, 2016 - Seminole PowerSports

Seminole Powersports Announces Arrival of Italian Bike Line Sanford, Florida Power Sports Store Now Carrying Aprilia Line of Motorcycles - May 25, 2016 - Seminole PowerSports

Seminole Powersports Announces Their Participation in the Can-Am Spyder Trike Endorsement Program Can-Am Spyder, Through Its Sanford PowerSports Dealer, Offers Free 3-wheel Licensing Program - May 06, 2016 - Seminole PowerSports

BTO Sports Offers Custom Jersey Discount for One Week Only BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, motorcycle and sports gear for men, women and children, announces its latest Black Friday style spring promotional event which starts Sunday, April 10. - April 11, 2016 - BTO Sports

Seminole Powersports Announces the Arrival of Two New Husqvarna Motor Bikes Sanford, Florida Power Sports Store to Carry 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto Husqvarna Bikes - March 11, 2016 - Seminole PowerSports

CarAuctionGurus.com Car Finder App Becomes CarKind The CarAuctionGurus.com Car Finder App has been a great success, but the founders decided to change its name to CarKind, believing it to be a better brand name for a mobile app. - February 25, 2016 - Zeibak Auto Trading

BTO Sports Launches New Website BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, motorcycle and sport gear for men, women and children, launched its new interactive website to the public. - February 08, 2016 - BTO Sports

RV Rental Soon to Become a Massachusetts Adventure at Macdonald’s RV Macdonald's RV Center is New England’s oldest family RV dealership, dedicated to meeting the needs of the RVing community. Offering new RVs from Forest River, Gulf Stream and Coachmen, used RVs, a fully stocked RV parts department and RV service by RVDA qualified technicians, Macdonald’s... - February 07, 2016 - Macdonald's RV

Seminole PowerSports Announces Exclusive VIP Sales Event Sanford, FL Based Power Sports Store Hosts See It, Try It, Buy It Can-Am Demo Event - January 22, 2016 - Seminole PowerSports