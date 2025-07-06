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Within Recreational Vehicle Dealers
Elite FI Partners Redefines F&I Coaching with Adaptive Training and New “Windshield Time Deep Dive"
Elite FI Partners elevates F&I development with Adaptive Training—tailored, results-driven coaching—and now introduces “Windshield Time Deep Dive,” a focused, mobile-friendly module built for on-the-go professionals seeking real-world impact and constant growth. - July 06, 2025 - Elite FI Partners
Brett Bartoli Launches Marine Brokerage Services, Redefining the Boat Buying and Selling Experience
Brett Bartoli, a veteran in marine sales and marketing, has launched a premium boat brokerage service specializing in pre-owned boats. Backed by years of experience managing multiple dealership brokerages, Bartoli offers expert evaluations, nationwide listings, and white-glove service for buyers and sellers. From pontoons to surf and center console boats, his client-first approach is designed to maximize value and simplify every step of the process. - June 03, 2025 - Brett Bartoli
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry
STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management. - February 04, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
BTO Sports Announces Launch of New Online Store
BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, dirt bike and off-road gear for men, women and children, launches all new Shopify store for an improved user-friendly shopping experience. - January 02, 2025 - BTO Sports
RV Pocket Tech Joins RVDA as Associate Member
Revolutionizing RV Air Conditioner Troubleshooting with Cutting-Edge Technology - July 04, 2024 - RV Pocket Tech
House of Motorsport - The Agency Empowers Women in Luxury Car Brokerage on International Women's Day
As a global supercar brokerage, House of Motorsport - The Agency is launching an initiative aimed at promoting gender diversity and empowering women within the luxury car brokerage industry. As the world celebrates International Women's Day, HOM - The Agency is taking a bold step towards fostering... - March 10, 2024 - House Of Motorsport - The Agency
Coast Luxury Travel Trailers Opening Production Slots for 2024 Start Planning Outdoor Adventures and Order an All-Electric Coast Travel Trailer Today
Coast by Aero Build is ready to help families plan for their outdoor adventures in 2024 by reserving their own Coast all-electric, off-grid capable travel trailer. Production slots are now open for new models. - December 23, 2023 - Aero Build
Aero Build's Coast Model 1 Sets the New Standard for Luxury Travel Coast by Aero Build Debuts Comfort to Off-Grid Travel
Nashville-based company is using a different business model and a more customer-focused approach in the manufacturing of an all-electric travel trailer. - October 24, 2023 - Aero Build
Xtreme Mats Adds Three New Product Lines and Caters to Evolution & AdvancedEV Brands
Xtreme Mats now offers their signature double-diamond mats for bag well applications, rear seat kit floor areas, and dashboards. In addition, Xtreme Mats is now also offering front and rear facing floor mats for Evolution and front floor mats for AdvancedEV Advent models. - September 26, 2023 - Xtreme Mats LLC
MonSTORE Garages, Car Condominiums, to Invade Lake Tahoe & Minden, Nevada Soon
It’s an all too familiar problem. Too many cars and nowhere to put them. People are turning to garage condominiums as a long-term solution coupled with an asset class investment. - July 22, 2022 - Monstore Garages Tahoe
"No Drill" RV Skirting Innovation, Featuring 3M™ Technology Released by EZ Snap™, the #1 Selling RV Skirting in North America
This innovative EZ Snap® RV Skirting kit allows every RV owner to install their own RV Skirting using EZ Snap’s "No Drill" fastener system. The RV Skirting comes in a kit and its universal fit works with any size or type of RV, regardless of the make or model. The popular... - June 11, 2022 - EZ Snap Innovations Inc.
Seminole PowerSports Announces Can-Am Demo Days
Sanford based power sports dealership invites consumers to test drive their 2022 line up of Can-Am motorcycles. - March 24, 2022 - Seminole PowerSports
Toy Storage Nation Names Judy Blanchard as New Director of Marketing
Blanchard will lead Toy Storage Nation’s strategic priority to brand and market Executive Workshops designed to educate independent operators and potential investors interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility. - February 03, 2022 - Toy Storage Nation
The Growing RV Market Spawns Need for RV Storage, Industry Advocate
Industry experts will be gathering for the Toy Storage Nation Executive Workshop in Scottsdale, AZ in February to educate independent operators, potential investors, and other parties interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility. Workshop host Toy Storage Nation, a start-up venture... - January 21, 2022 - Toy Storage Nation
C. Nicklaus Starling Announced as New Southeast Dealer for Maverick Yachts Costa Rica
C. Nicklaus Starling and Maverick Yachts of Costa Rica are proud to announce their dealer partnership for the southeast U.S. market encompassing Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, & Texas. C. Nicklaus Starling will work with Maverick Yachts to promote their full model line of... - May 19, 2021 - C. Nicklaus Starling
Pandemic Boosts Need for RV, Boat Storage; Toy Storage Nation Offers Executive Workshop
The executive workshop identifies opportunities and resources for investors and developers in an expanding industry. - May 14, 2021 - Toy Storage Nation
New Online Platform for People to Buy and Sell Campervans Hopes to Help with the Surge in Demand for Recreational Vehicles and Safer Domestic Travel Options
Demand for campervans and other recreational vehicles has surged during the pandemic as people look to safer ways to enjoy domestic travel. California based software development company Yaxo is pleased to release Vancamper (thevancamper.com) - a modern platform to help people to buy and sell campervans and recreational vehicles online. - February 06, 2021 - Yaxo LLC
Seminole PowerSports Launches Newest Motorcycle Lease Program
Sanford, Florida PowerSports Dealership Offers Can-Am Three Wheel Motorcycles for Lease - March 27, 2020 - Seminole PowerSports
PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing Adds Dynamic Payment Options to Its Lead Gen 3.0 Toolset
PSXDigital increases online lead generation by 32% for dealership customers with the launch of new features within its third-generation lead conversion suite of tools. - August 23, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing
PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing Adds ReplicatorX Image Duplicator to Its AI-Based Customer Experience Management (CXMAi) Platform
PSX Digital dealership partners report over a 60% increase in consumer website engagement with the launch of inventory image duplication technology, ReplicatorX. - June 24, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing
Polaris Names PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing a Certified Provider for Websites
PSXDigital has been included as a preferred partner in a certification program, dedicated to offering industry-leading website products and services to Polaris motorsports dealers. - June 20, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing
Harley-Davidson Names PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing a Dealer Digital Certified Provider
PSXDigital’s technology and team are now certified to help Harley-Davidson dealers drive their digital business forward with its CXMAi platform. - June 11, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing
Kawasaki Demo Tour Comes to Seminole Powersports
Sanford, Florida Based Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Kawasaki Products - April 08, 2019 - Seminole PowerSports
Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans
A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.
4 Wheel Online and Web River Group Named to Tampa Bay's Top 200
The Tampa Business Journal and BizJournals.Com have ranked Web River Group and its flagship 4WheelOnline.Com #130 on the Tampa Bay 200 Top Private Companies list, putting it among elite Tampa businesses like Publix and Rooms To Go. Ryan Heath, President of Web River Group was asked why they chose... - October 30, 2018 - Web River Group - 4WheelOnline.Com
Broward Motorsports Dominates Jet Ski- Personal Watercraft World Championships
Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports
Seminole PowerSports Partners with National Insurance Agency for Marketing Campaign
Sanford Based PowerSports Dealership Offers Props for Upcoming State Farm Insurance Marketing Commercials - September 27, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports
RV Sales Growing Nationally and Locally in Southaven, MS
A recreational vehicle industry forecast predicts 2018 will be another record year for RV production and 2019 will be even greater. The RV Industry Association said, in a news release, that the forecast expects 505,900 units will be shipped to RV dealers this year, capping nine straight years of... - September 11, 2018 - Southaven RV & Marine
Azdel Onboard Provides Lightweight, Cost Effective Insulation and Helps Prevent Indoor Air Pollutants for RVing Families
Hot days and warm nights are ideal for RV camping and enjoying outdoor recreation. Keeping the air conditioner well maintained, while parking in shaded spots may help RVing families beat the heat. Consider the insulation value of materials used in RV construction as summer is the season when many... - August 02, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel
Seminole PowerSports Offers Generators Available for 2018 Hurricane Season
Sanford, FL Powersports Dealer Encourage Homeowners to be prepared for hurricane season. - August 02, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports
Cart Mart Named One of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego
Cart Mart, a leading dealer of the world’s finest golf, commercial and Low Speed Vehicles, today announced it has been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego. Cart Mart ranked #97 on the 2018 list and has made the list for... - July 25, 2018 - Cart Mart
Colonial Airstream Breaks Ground on New Store
Colonial Airstream, a luxury travel trailer dealership, is happy to announce their new dealership location which is coming soon in 2019. - June 20, 2018 - Colonial Airstream
Azdel Onboard Provides Lighter Solutions for RV Manufacturers and RVing Families
The RV season is about to go into full swing, and many are planning their summer activities nationwide. For some that includes purchasing a new RV. There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which RV is right for you, including durability and long-term maintenance. From matching the right... - June 05, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel
Titan Factory Direct Opens New Clearance Center This Weekend Providing More Affordable Housing Alternatives to San Antonio Families
This weekend-long grand opening event starting April 26 is free to the public. Randy Carroll of KJ97 will be broadcasting live with food, fun, raffle prizes and giveaways throughout the weekend. Several incredible new home savings opportunities will be available. - April 27, 2018 - Titan Factory Direct
Sturgeon Woods RV Spring Open House, April 20th, 21st, 22nd 2018
Sturgeon Woods RV, Leamington Ontario’s premier Recreational Vehicle dealership, will be hosting a special sale and open house event during the weekend of April 20th, 21st and 22nd. This one off event will feature tent trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and travel trailers for sale with... - April 12, 2018 - Sturgeon Woods RV
27th Annual Central Jersey RV Show & Food Drive April 20-22; Largest RV Sales Event of Spring at PNC Arts Center
The Annual Central Jersey RV Show and Food Drive celebrates its 27th year and expects to break last year’s record crowd and food donations. The dates for this year’s event are Friday, April 20th through Sunday April 22nd. Show hours are 10am until 7pm Friday and Saturday, and 10am until 5pm on Sunday at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel. Please visit www.nj-rv-shows.com for further information. - April 06, 2018 - Scott Motor Coach
Seminole PowerSports Extends Motorcross Program to Continuing Educating Consumers on Motorcross Safety
Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Continues Partnership with Kyle Farnell - March 15, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports
Gogreen Holdings Pte Ltd (Segway Singapore) Announces Corporate Fleet Solution for Last Mile Fulfiment with a Wide Range of Segway e-Mobility
Segway Singapore Introduces Personal Mobility Devices Fleet Leasing to Enhance Business Efficiency and Profitability. - March 08, 2018 - Gogreen Holdings Pte Ltd
Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
Can-Am Demo Days Come to Seminole PowerSports North
Lake County, Florida Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Can-Am Products - October 09, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports
Australian Made Pick Up Camper Company Trayon Campers Go International
Purpose built lightweight slide on pickup campers for expeditions, overland adventure or weekend trips. A Trayon Camper is a rugged, sealed, waterproof box which slides on to the back of a pickup truck with a flat bed tray. It has everything one needs for extended trips into the wilderness. A family owned Australian company with past customers who are global explorers. Travelling to Africa, Canada, and the Arctic Circle. Find out more. - September 10, 2017 - Trayon Campers
Seminole PowerSports Announces the Purchase of Eustis, Florida PowerSports Store
Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealer Expands Footprint into Lake County, Florida. - July 28, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports
nüCamp RV Hosts Rally for Teardrop Camping Enthusiasts Near Growing RV Factory in Sugarcreek, Ohio
More than One Hundred T@B Teardrop Camper and T@G Teardrop Trailer Owners and Enthusiasts to Descend on Sugarcreek, Ohio July 24-29 for Weeklong Camping Rally Near Rapidly Growing RV Factory in Ohio’s Amish Country - July 11, 2017 - nüCamp RV
Sanford Power Sports Dealer Now Offering Personal Watercraft Units in Stock
Seminole PowerSports Announces New Personal Watercraft Units in Stock - May 04, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports
Seminole PowerSports Expands Their Service Department
Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealer is Hiring a Certified Power Sport Technician. - April 17, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports
BTO Sports Announces Its 2017 Sponsored Professional and Amateur Motocross Riders
BTO Sports, a worldwide online retailer of motocross gear, parts, accessories and more, has announced the 11 riders that it will be sponsoring in 2017. This list consists of five professional motocross athletes and a team of six amateur motocross riders that will represent the BTO Sports brand and... - March 20, 2017 - BTO Sports
Seminole PowerSports Hosts Meet and Greet with Cristy Lee from All Girls Garage
Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Welcomes Cristy Lee for the Kickoff of "Tour de Florida" - March 08, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports
Seminole PowerSports Offers 2017 YZF-R6 Yamaha Priority Delivery Program
Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Participates In Yamaha Pre-Order Program - February 27, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports