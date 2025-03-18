Recent Headlines
The 250th Birthday Celebration of the United States Army
Celebrate the 250th Birthday Celebration of the United States Army, the nations’ oldest military branch, at the Omni Houston Hotel on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The Inaugural Army Gala, presented by HTX Army Celebration, will commence at 6:00pm with a reception honoring the contributions of U. S. Army veterans and active military servicemembers. - March 18, 2025 - HTX Army Celebration
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
All American Tattoo Convention Donates Over 10K After Successful Show
At one of the southeast's largest conventions, the All American Tattoo Convention donated 10,000 to the The 82nd Airborne Association and the Bobby Henline Foundation. - May 12, 2023 - American Tattoo Society
SKB Cases Launches New Website
The newly designed website offers a streamlined user experience and easier access to SKB's complete lineup of products across all divisions. - January 20, 2022 - SKB Cases
Ace Uniforms Announces a New Military and Federal Sales Division - Ace Federal Solutions
Ace Federal Solutions is open and ready to support their Military and Federal customers procurement needs. - December 20, 2021 - Ace Federal Solutions
SKB Names New National Sales Manager for the Music Pro AV Division
SKB Cases is proud to announce it has appointed Adam Grede as the company’s new National Sales Manager for the Music Pro AV Division. Adam comes to SKB after 14 years experience at Full Compass Systems as National Sales Account Manager. Prior to Full Compass, he was the Pro Audio Department... - November 11, 2021 - SKB Cases
County’s Utility Bill Oversight Yields Big Dividends
The Newton County (Georgia) government has taken significant steps to reduce its expenditures during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Newton County Board of Commissioners took action by appointing Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc. (ATA) to assist with utility cost reduction endeavors under a performance arrangement. The project results were formidable with no capital outlay and over a half a million dollars saved to date. - November 01, 2021 - Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc.
Nonprofit Launches to Provide Women with Training and Resources for Self-Defense
Raising Tactical Daughters (RTD), an organization founded on empowering daughters everywhere, today announced the launch of its nonprofit geared toward educating and providing resources to women of all ages to best protect themselves. The nonprofit invests proceeds from its online store into... - October 11, 2021 - Raising Tactical Daughters
SKB Promotes Will Steven to VP of Sales for Music Pro AV Division
SKB Cases has announced the promotion of longtime SKB product manager, Will Steven, to the position of Vice President of Sales for the Music Pro AV Division. Building on a lifelong connection to music, Will Steven started his career in the music industry with a job at the Ward Brodt Music Store in... - July 15, 2021 - SKB Cases
Baumgartens Announces National Minority-Owned Business Certification
Baumgartens, an award-winning family business that provides school, home, and office supplies nationwide, has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) and officially part of the National Minority Supplier Development Council... - May 10, 2021 - Baumgartens
SKB Releases 5 New R Series Sizes, STAC Cases Optimized for Palletized Shipping
SKB Corporation to release five new R Series case sizes, which comprise SKB's new STAC (Stackable Transport Accessory Container) system that allows for several interlocking and stackable configurations that fit on a standard commercial pallet for simplified, efficient shipping. - April 22, 2021 - SKB Cases
Justin Mitchell Joins GEAR AID as VP of Finance & Administration
GEAR AID welcomes Justin Mitchell as its new vice president of Finance and Administration. Justin comes to GEAR AID with more 25 years of experience in finance leadership roles - most recently at two Washington-based companies: Wood Stone Corporation and Alpha Technologies. As the latest addition... - March 31, 2021 - GEAR AID
Industry-Leading Case Manufacturer SKB Cases Hires Peter E. Schmitt Company
SKB Cases taps Peter E. Schmitt Company as official sales representative for NY Metro region. - August 02, 2020 - SKB Cases
Patriot American Flag Co. Donates Giant Flag Art to Omaha Police Officer's Association in Support of Law Enforcement
The Omaha Police department has been working closely with community relations projects. To appreciate their work and efforts, Christine Steele has gifted a customized giant wooden American flag. Christine Steele, artist and owner of Patriot American Flag Co., has offered the giant Wooden American... - August 01, 2020 - Patriot American Flag Co.
SKB Continues Essential Operations
Case manufacturer SKB Corporation devotes its operations to priority projects that assist the global fight against COVID-19. - April 16, 2020 - SKB Cases
Baumgartens Selects New Chairman of the Board
Baumgartens, an award-winning family business that provides school, home and office supplies nationwide, has named Kwiyoung Baumgarten the company’s new Chairman of the Board. Kwiyoung is the majority stockholder and successor to Jean Baumgarten, who served as Chairman of the Board for... - April 06, 2020 - Baumgartens
SKB Releases Three New Waterproof Lure Cases
SKB Cases, the premier manufacturer of protective transport solutions for the Sports industry, has announced the release of three new iSeries Lure Cases for fishing enthusiasts. iSeries Lure Cases cases are waterproof, crushproof, USA-made, and provide a variety of storage options with easy access... - March 27, 2020 - SKB Cases
SKB Adds Three New iSeries Sizes, 60 Sizes Now Available
Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Corporation is announcing the release of three new sizes into their line of watertight, injection-molded iSeries cases, bringing the total number of iSeries case sizes to 60. The new 3i-1208-3, 3i-2011-10, and 3i-2424-10 were created to accommodate some of... - February 12, 2020 - SKB Cases
New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option
The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Cases
SKB Develops First-to-Market Waterproof Transport Case for Kemper Profiler Stage
SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Cases
GEAR AID Launches Silnylon Repair Patches
GEAR AID is expanding its line of Tenacious Tape® with the new Silnylon Patches. Simple and easy-to-use, these peel-and-stick patches permanently fix rips and tears in silicone-treated and lightweight fabrics, including silnylon tents, tarps, and backpacks. Priced at $9.95, it’s a... - September 05, 2019 - GEAR AID
Kustom Signals Announces Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement
Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today their new cloud storage model for Law Enforcement (LE). Cloud storage for evidentiary files has become expected in the marketplace, but is it really in the best financial interest of the end user? Kustom Signals offers a unique approach to cloud storage that... - August 19, 2019 - Kustom Signals, Inc.
Baumgartens Announces Harbinger National as New U.S. Sales Force
Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens
SKB Develops New Waterproof Case to Accommodate 16 Wireless Microphones
SKB Cases has announced plans to release a new microphone transport solution that’s perfect for large-scale productions and tours. The 3i-221312WMC Wireless 16 Mic Case is waterproof, military-grade, and includes a custom foam interior to protect a variety of microphones from brands like... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Cases
SKB Introduces New Waterproof All-in-one Transport Case for RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer
On the heels of the successful launch of its first-to-market RØDECaster Pro Console Case, SKB Cases has announced a followup innovation that provides even more storage for an all-in-one solution—the 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer Case. The new 3i221710-RCP... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Cases
New Waterproof Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case Arriving Soon from SKB Cases
Industry leader SKB Cases is announcing yet another innovative solution for safely transporting heavy, sensitive Pro AV equipment. The all-new 3i2922-10SQ6 iSeries Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case provides custom, military-grade protection for the SQ6 mixer and accessories. Featuring high quality... - July 31, 2019 - SKB Cases
Relax The Back® Expands Into Ergonomic Solutions for Handwriting with PenAgain from Baumgartens
To broaden the availability of PenAgain to those who can benefit from using it, Baumgartens and Relax The Back® announce a partnership to offer the writing solution at participating franchises in the United States and Canada. - July 18, 2019 - Baumgartens
Forces War Records Brand New Website Feature – Making It Easier to Find the Records You’ve Been Searching For
Forces War Records are excited to announce that they have launched a powerful new update to their records page, which could mean brand new insight and an industry first in genealogy website research. - June 11, 2019 - Forces War Records
Baumgartens Honors Veterans on D-Day 75th Anniversary
Baumgartens honors WWII veterans and especially remembers Hans Baumgarten who fought on Normandy Beach. His generation has had a marked influence on company values and products provided. They offer Integrity American flags for those patriots who proudly buy American-made products. - June 09, 2019 - Baumgartens
GEAR AID Expands Adventure Tool Line
GEAR AID is launching four new products: Camp Carabiner, Camp Line Kit, Taut Line Kit, and Carabiner Light Kit. Designed in-house, these unique tools are interchangeable and easy to use – enhancing the outdoor experience for adventurers of all ages. - January 22, 2019 - GEAR AID
SKB Introduces Three All-New Rolling Compact Rigs
SKB is adding to its arsenal of superior all-in-one case solutions for Pro AV gear with the introduction of three new Rolling Compact Rigs, which offer maximum convenience and secure transportability of sensitive audio/video equipment. The all-new Rolling Compact Rigs feature a standard 10U top,... - January 18, 2019 - SKB Cases
New Injection Molded, Waterproof Custom iMac Case Coming Soon from SKB Cases
Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has announced plans to extend its comprehensive lineup of innovative equipment transport solutions with the all-new 3i-2922-IMAC Injection Molded Waterproof Custom iMac Case. The 3i-2922-IMAC has been designed especially to accommodate 27” iMacs... - January 17, 2019 - SKB Cases
SKB to Release New, Improved Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer at 2019 Winter NAMM Show
Following the massive success of its world’s-first injection molded, waterproof 2U Studio Flyer Rack Case, SKB is looking forward to the 2019 Winter NAMM Show where it will unveil its 4U big brother, the 1SKB-iSF4U Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer Rack Case. Like its predecessor, the... - January 16, 2019 - SKB Cases
RISE Armament Launches Law Enforcement Division
RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR firearms and components, is pleased to unveil RISE LE - the company’s new law enforcement (LE) division. Motivated by the July 7, 2016, police ambush in Dallas, Texas, RISE Armament set out to ensure that no police officer is ever outgunned by a criminal. The RISE team made it their mission to develop LE products that excel in functionality, accuracy, dependability, and affordability. - September 20, 2018 - RISE Armament
Introducing the Kotu Tanto Knife by GEAR AID
The Kotu Tanto Knife features a 3” full-tang blade and weighs under 6 oz. This lightweight every day carry knife is a useful cutting tool for camping, hunting and fishing trips. With a titanium-coated finish and 420-steel blade, the durable Kotu is ready for any job in the wilderness or backcountry. - August 14, 2018 - GEAR AID
Innovative Manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, Enters the UK and Europe Markets with an Industry Leading Military-Spec Webbing
World leading webbing manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, is set to further position itself as a player in the United Kingdom and Europe webbing market, with its high quality military spec webbing range along with a host of new and improved webbing products. - July 19, 2018 - Webbing Products
Alliance for Innovation Announces New President/CEO
Former XPRIZE Vice President and Interim President/CEO of the Institute for Innovation in Large Organizations will lead the Alliance for Innovation from July 9. - June 23, 2018 - Alliance for Innovation
The Alliance for Innovation and Public Health National Center for Innovations Release “Public Health Innovation Playbook"
Playbook’s Customizable Training and Tools Can be Used to Support Health Departments’ Innovation Projects. - June 14, 2018 - Alliance for Innovation
SKB to Release Three New R Series Roto Case Sizes
SKB Corporation has announced plans to release three new sizes into their line of heavy duty roto-molded watertight R Series cases, bringing the total number of R Series case sizes to 29. The new 3R4222-14, 3R4222-15, and 3R4222-24 were designed to meet the most demanding military specifications... - May 24, 2018 - SKB Cases
Site Design Overhaul of OnlineSafetyDepot.com Intended to Refresh Store Look & Make Shopping Easier
OnlineSafetyDepot.com recently updated its ecommerce store and blog in an effort to make their store easier to shop and more accessible with mobile devices. The new store was rolled out Monday, May 7, 2018. - May 11, 2018 - OnlineSafetyDepot.com
GEAR AID Launches Sleek, New Look
GEAR AID's rebranding reveals new names and eco-friendly packaging; combining multiple sub-brands into one to bring dive, watersports and outdoor care and repair products together under four collections: Aquaseal, Seam Grip, Revivex, and Tenacious Tape. - March 20, 2018 - GEAR AID
More Than 50 Sizes of Injection Molded Utility Cases Now Available from SKB
SKB is adding 3 new cases to their line of premium quality, affordable, and ultra-versatile iSeries Injection Molded Mil-Standard Waterproof Utility Cases. - January 19, 2018 - SKB Cases
VirTra Receives $2.6 Million in Contracts from U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection
VirTra simulators to be located at 35 major international airports, ports of entry and training facilities across the U.S. - September 14, 2017 - VirTra
VirTra Files Preliminary Offering Circular with the SEC
VirTra, Inc. (OTCQX: VTSI), (the “Company”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, announced that it has filed a preliminary offering circular with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)... - September 13, 2017 - VirTra
GEAR AID Launches the Buri and Akua Knives
GEAR AID launches two fixed blade knives designed for outdoor adventures on land or in water. The Buri, with its drop point blade, is ideal for the avid outdoorsman or woman looking for a balanced, full-tang camp knife. The Akua is a blunt tip knife and sheath with webbing mounts for divers and... - September 07, 2017 - GEAR AID
Frigibar Industries, Inc. Has Moved to West Palm Beach After 46 Years in Miami Florida
Frigibar Industries, a manufacturer of marine refrigeration units, is moving their headquarters from Miami, Florida to West Palm Beach, Florida. The move brings the company closer to home for President and Owner Shuly Oletzky. - August 04, 2017 - Frigibar Industries, Inc.
NBZ Apparel Continues Their Social Good Program and Community Support by Donating 140 Pairs of NBZ Jeans to The Hope Chest of Lake County
NBZ Apparel continues their social good impact and community support by donating 140 pairs of NBZ Boy’s jeans to The Hope Chest of Lake County. Located in Painesville, Ohio, The Hope Chest of Lake County is an all-volunteer based organization dedicated to a mission of providing clean clothing... - April 27, 2017 - NBZ Apparel International
Challenge Coins 4 U Announces Police Challenge Coins
Challenge Coins 4 U today announces custom law enforcement challenge coins for those who protect and serve our communities on a daily basis risking their lives. - March 31, 2017 - Challenge Coins 4 u
Two Hot New Camping Instant Meals Set to Spice Up the Summer (New from Mountain House Adventure Meals)
Two new “Tex-Mex” entrees join the tasty line-up of America’s most popular instant meals for backpackers, campers and emergency preparedness foods. - March 15, 2017 - Mountain House
Fully Bearded Announces the Launch of the Knuckled Comb
Fully Bearded is excited to announce the launch of the Knuckled Comb, a beard comb that will redefine how you care for your manly mane. A rugged frame, real leather and a custom branding iron make this beard comb an all-around contender. The official launch date for the Knuckled Comb is December 2016, following a successful Kickstarter campaign currently underway. - September 02, 2016 - Fully Bearded