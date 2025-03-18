Fully Bearded is excited to announce the launch of the Knuckled Comb, a beard comb that will redefine how you care for your manly mane. A rugged frame, real leather and a custom branding iron make this beard comb an all-around contender. The official launch date for the Knuckled Comb is December 2016, following a successful Kickstarter campaign currently underway. - September 02, 2016 - Fully Bearded