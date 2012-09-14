PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Develops First-to-Market Waterproof Transport Case for Kemper Profiler Stage SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and other... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Corporation

GEAR AID Launches Silnylon Repair Patches GEAR AID is expanding its line of Tenacious Tape® with the new Silnylon Patches. Simple and easy-to-use, these peel-and-stick patches permanently fix rips and tears in silicone-treated and lightweight fabrics, including silnylon tents, tarps, and backpacks. Priced at $9.95, it’s a hassle-free... - September 05, 2019 - GEAR AID

Kustom Signals Announces Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today their new cloud storage model for Law Enforcement (LE). Cloud storage for evidentiary files has become expected in the marketplace, but is it really in the best financial interest of the end user? Kustom Signals offers a unique approach to cloud storage that keeps... - August 19, 2019 - Kustom Signals, Inc.

Baumgartens Announces Harbinger National as New U.S. Sales Force Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens

SKB Develops New Waterproof Case to Accommodate 16 Wireless Microphones SKB Cases has announced plans to release a new microphone transport solution that’s perfect for large-scale productions and tours. The 3i-221312WMC Wireless 16 Mic Case is waterproof, military-grade, and includes a custom foam interior to protect a variety of microphones from brands like Shure... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Introduces New Waterproof All-in-one Transport Case for RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer On the heels of the successful launch of its first-to-market RØDECaster Pro Console Case, SKB Cases has announced a followup innovation that provides even more storage for an all-in-one solution—the 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer Case. The new 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Waterproof Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case Arriving Soon from SKB Cases Industry leader SKB Cases is announcing yet another innovative solution for safely transporting heavy, sensitive Pro AV equipment. The all-new 3i2922-10SQ6 iSeries Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case provides custom, military-grade protection for the SQ6 mixer and accessories. Featuring high quality form-cut... - July 31, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Relax The Back® Expands Into Ergonomic Solutions for Handwriting with PenAgain from Baumgartens To broaden the availability of PenAgain to those who can benefit from using it, Baumgartens and Relax The Back® announce a partnership to offer the writing solution at participating franchises in the United States and Canada. - July 18, 2019 - Baumgartens

Forces War Records Brand New Website Feature – Making It Easier to Find the Records You’ve Been Searching For Forces War Records are excited to announce that they have launched a powerful new update to their records page, which could mean brand new insight and an industry first in genealogy website research. - June 11, 2019 - Forces War Records

Baumgartens Honors Veterans on D-Day 75th Anniversary Baumgartens honors WWII veterans and especially remembers Hans Baumgarten who fought on Normandy Beach. His generation has had a marked influence on company values and products provided. They offer Integrity American flags for those patriots who proudly buy American-made products. - June 09, 2019 - Baumgartens

GEAR AID Expands Adventure Tool Line GEAR AID is launching four new products: Camp Carabiner, Camp Line Kit, Taut Line Kit, and Carabiner Light Kit. Designed in-house, these unique tools are interchangeable and easy to use – enhancing the outdoor experience for adventurers of all ages. - January 22, 2019 - GEAR AID

SKB Introduces Three All-New Rolling Compact Rigs SKB is adding to its arsenal of superior all-in-one case solutions for Pro AV gear with the introduction of three new Rolling Compact Rigs, which offer maximum convenience and secure transportability of sensitive audio/video equipment. The all-new Rolling Compact Rigs feature a standard 10U top, and... - January 18, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Injection Molded, Waterproof Custom iMac Case Coming Soon from SKB Cases Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has announced plans to extend its comprehensive lineup of innovative equipment transport solutions with the all-new 3i-2922-IMAC Injection Molded Waterproof Custom iMac Case. The 3i-2922-IMAC has been designed especially to accommodate 27” iMacs (2014... - January 17, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB to Release New, Improved Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer at 2019 Winter NAMM Show Following the massive success of its world’s-first injection molded, waterproof 2U Studio Flyer Rack Case, SKB is looking forward to the 2019 Winter NAMM Show where it will unveil its 4U big brother, the 1SKB-iSF4U Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer Rack Case. Like its predecessor, the 1SKB-iSF4U... - January 16, 2019 - SKB Corporation

RISE Armament Launches Law Enforcement Division RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR firearms and components, is pleased to unveil RISE LE - the company’s new law enforcement (LE) division. Motivated by the July 7, 2016, police ambush in Dallas, Texas, RISE Armament set out to ensure that no police officer is ever outgunned by a criminal. The RISE team made it their mission to develop LE products that excel in functionality, accuracy, dependability, and affordability. - September 20, 2018 - RISE Armament

Introducing the Kotu Tanto Knife by GEAR AID The Kotu Tanto Knife features a 3” full-tang blade and weighs under 6 oz. This lightweight every day carry knife is a useful cutting tool for camping, hunting and fishing trips. With a titanium-coated finish and 420-steel blade, the durable Kotu is ready for any job in the wilderness or backcountry. - August 14, 2018 - GEAR AID

Innovative Manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, Enters the UK and Europe Markets with an Industry Leading Military-Spec Webbing World leading webbing manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, is set to further position itself as a player in the United Kingdom and Europe webbing market, with its high quality military spec webbing range along with a host of new and improved webbing products. - July 19, 2018 - Webbing Products

Alliance for Innovation Announces New President/CEO Former XPRIZE Vice President and Interim President/CEO of the Institute for Innovation in Large Organizations will lead the Alliance for Innovation from July 9. - June 23, 2018 - Alliance for Innovation

The Alliance for Innovation and Public Health National Center for Innovations Release “Public Health Innovation Playbook" Playbook’s Customizable Training and Tools Can be Used to Support Health Departments’ Innovation Projects. - June 14, 2018 - Alliance for Innovation

SKB to Release Three New R Series Roto Case Sizes SKB Corporation has announced plans to release three new sizes into their line of heavy duty roto-molded watertight R Series cases, bringing the total number of R Series case sizes to 29. The new 3R4222-14, 3R4222-15, and 3R4222-24 were designed to meet the most demanding military specifications and... - May 24, 2018 - SKB Corporation

Site Design Overhaul of OnlineSafetyDepot.com Intended to Refresh Store Look & Make Shopping Easier OnlineSafetyDepot.com recently updated its ecommerce store and blog in an effort to make their store easier to shop and more accessible with mobile devices. The new store was rolled out Monday, May 7, 2018. - May 11, 2018 - OnlineSafetyDepot.com

GEAR AID Launches Sleek, New Look GEAR AID's rebranding reveals new names and eco-friendly packaging; combining multiple sub-brands into one to bring dive, watersports and outdoor care and repair products together under four collections: Aquaseal, Seam Grip, Revivex, and Tenacious Tape. - March 20, 2018 - GEAR AID

More Than 50 Sizes of Injection Molded Utility Cases Now Available from SKB SKB is adding 3 new cases to their line of premium quality, affordable, and ultra-versatile iSeries Injection Molded Mil-Standard Waterproof Utility Cases. - January 19, 2018 - SKB Corporation

VirTra Receives $2.6 Million in Contracts from U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection VirTra simulators to be located at 35 major international airports, ports of entry and training facilities across the U.S. - September 14, 2017 - VirTra

VirTra Files Preliminary Offering Circular with the SEC VirTra, Inc. (OTCQX: VTSI), (the “Company”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, announced that it has filed a preliminary offering circular with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant... - September 13, 2017 - VirTra

GEAR AID Launches the Buri and Akua Knives GEAR AID launches two fixed blade knives designed for outdoor adventures on land or in water. The Buri, with its drop point blade, is ideal for the avid outdoorsman or woman looking for a balanced, full-tang camp knife. The Akua is a blunt tip knife and sheath with webbing mounts for divers and paddlers. - September 07, 2017 - GEAR AID

Frigibar Industries, Inc. Has Moved to West Palm Beach After 46 Years in Miami Florida Frigibar Industries, a manufacturer of marine refrigeration units, is moving their headquarters from Miami, Florida to West Palm Beach, Florida. The move brings the company closer to home for President and Owner Shuly Oletzky. - August 04, 2017 - Frigibar Industries, Inc.

NBZ Apparel Continues Their Social Good Program and Community Support by Donating 140 Pairs of NBZ Jeans to The Hope Chest of Lake County NBZ Apparel continues their social good impact and community support by donating 140 pairs of NBZ Boy’s jeans to The Hope Chest of Lake County. Located in Painesville, Ohio, The Hope Chest of Lake County is an all-volunteer based organization dedicated to a mission of providing clean clothing and... - April 27, 2017 - NBZ Apparel International

Challenge Coins 4 U Announces Police Challenge Coins Challenge Coins 4 U today announces custom law enforcement challenge coins for those who protect and serve our communities on a daily basis risking their lives. - March 31, 2017 - Challenge Coins 4 u

Fully Bearded Announces the Launch of the Knuckled Comb Fully Bearded is excited to announce the launch of the Knuckled Comb, a beard comb that will redefine how you care for your manly mane. A rugged frame, real leather and a custom branding iron make this beard comb an all-around contender. The official launch date for the Knuckled Comb is December 2016, following a successful Kickstarter campaign currently underway. - September 02, 2016 - Fully Bearded

Mobilization Capital Launches Financing Program for Government Contractors Details of a new lending program offered by Mobilization Capital that will help contractors to execute on government contracts. - August 05, 2016 - Mobilization Capital Gov Contracting LLC

Gruntworks / Range 15 Charity Pre-Premier Event for Veterans Military-Themed Apparel Company Supports Local Veteran Charities Come join Gruntworks on June 15th, 2016 to support local Veterans Charities at Brother Jimmy's BBQ, 700 S Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach, Florida. The event will have live music, a charity auction, free appetizers, and a free drink ticket for every participant. The event is from 6:00pm until 8:30pm. RSVP... - June 10, 2016 - Gruntworks

New High-End Light Up Pet Products Launch to Keep Canines and Owners Safe at Night ILLUMINIGHT’s launch of its three high-end pet product lines, (Ultra Leash, Ultra Collar, and Ultra Harness) provides pet owners sustainable options that help them be seen from more than 1500 feet away in the dark. Their fun, attractive, and effective safety products for dogs helps place safety in the hands of the owner instead of relying on other light sources for visibility. - September 08, 2015 - ILLUMINIGHT

Second Edition of "The Marathon Watch" to Release this Summer Marshell Publishing announced today that a second edition of its historical fiction thriller "The Marathon Watch," a story about a courageous naval captain and his crew during the Vietnam War, will be released this summer. - April 02, 2015 - Marshell Publishing

Marshell Publishing Announces Release of New Larry Laswell Naval Tribute Novel "Vows to the Fallen" Marshell Publishing, the publishing arm for historical fiction novelist Larry Laswell, announced today that the release date for his new novel, "Vows to the Fallen," would coincide with the 70th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day on August 15th, 2015. - April 01, 2015 - Marshell Publishing

Working Person’s Store Keeps Growing WPS Adds to Their Warehouse for Even Faster Service. - February 11, 2015 - Working Person's Store

RISE Armament Debuts New Advanced-Performance Trigger The RA-535 single-stage drop-in trigger group offers a trigger with almost nonexistent over-travel, an extremely quick reset, and a faster response time for professional and recreational shooters. - January 08, 2015 - RISE Armament

Working Person’s Store Introduces a New Way to Shop Black Friday WPS is Having a Spectacular 7 Sale - November 19, 2014 - Working Person's Store

The DocSafe Announces the Launch of Ashley's SafePack Inspired by Ashley’s story and her family’s desire to fight for others in similar situations, The DocSafe is pleased to power its new program, Ashley’s SafePack. The SafePack is a virtual safe deposit box for domestic violence victims to safely upload and store their important documents free of charge. They'll then be able to access them anywhere with an Internet connection, hopefully making their exit both easier and safer. - September 29, 2014 - The DocSafe

Slate Rock Safety Certified as a Women-Owned Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council Slate Rock Safety, LLC, an ecommerce retailer and distributor of safety apparel specializing in flame resistant (FR) clothing, received national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). - August 26, 2014 - Slate Rock Safety

Working Person’s Store Gives and Gets Rewards in 2013 Online Rewards Program Boosts Sales. - July 15, 2014 - Working Person's Store

Working Person’s Store Makes the Internet Retailer Second 500 List WorkingPerson.com is Ranked as one of the Fastest Growing Online Retailers. - July 05, 2014 - Working Person's Store

World of Powersports (dba MilitaryAtv.com) Recognized as Lockheed-Martin 2013 Small Business of the Year World of Powersports, Inc of Decatur, Illinois (dba MilitaryAtv.com) was recognized as Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control's 2013 Small Business of the Year. The award narrative states the award was for providing 'best value' pricing on contracts, along with offering additional services, including... - May 09, 2014 - MilitaryAtv.com

RPAMS to Debut Two All New Innovative Vehicle Systems During SOFIC RP Advanced Mobile Systems (RPAMS) and World of Powersports, Inc will be exhibiting at SOFIC 2014 in Tampa from 20-22 May, 2014. Included in the exhibit will be two innovative vehicle systems developed by RPAMS along with end to end sustainment and training solutions from World of Powersports. - May 04, 2014 - MilitaryAtv.com

Scam Targets Federal Vendors The FBI and multiple agency Offices of Inspectors General (OIGs) are investigating fraudulent orders placed with GSA Schedule contractors. The orders were placed in the name of federal agencies, used names and emails of federal employees, but with phony phone numbers and stolen credit cards. Previously... - April 03, 2014 - EZGSA -- Gateway to Government Sales

Matador: Military-Inspired Briefcases & Wallets. A Crowdfunding Campaign Selling Briefcases and Supporting the Wounded Warrior Project. Designed for business, built to last. Matador is raising money through an Indiegogo campaign. 10% of all proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Project. - February 10, 2014 - Matador

MilitaryAtv.com to Provide Support for Shot Show 2014 MilitaryAtv.com to provide range support vehicles for the 2014 SHOT Show® Industry Days at the Range™. - December 30, 2013 - MilitaryAtv.com