Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Local Business Owner Receives National Award Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem. It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Named 27th Fastest Growing Company in North Carolina Triad Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth Third Year in a Row Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Acquires Intersect Pest Control in China Grove, NC Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Purchases New Office in Charlotte, NC Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Inc. Magazine Names Go-Forth Pest Control One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Country Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193. The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as number... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Back to School Pest Prevention Tip from Go-Forth Pest Control There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Announces Headline Sponsorship of NC Fusion Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pegasus Appliance Repair Receives 2019 Dallas Award Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair

New Study Shows That Bug Bombs Are Ineffective; Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Other Effective Solutions for Pest Control Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations. Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide shoots... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Buckinghamshire Floorcare and Restoration Experts Announce Unprecedented Growth Sustained growth is an ongoing challenge for small businesses. Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd are ecstatic to announce unprecedented growth so far in 2019. - May 03, 2019 - Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd

Pegasus Appliance Repair Wins Coveted Most Professional Servicer Award at 2019 ASTI Pegasus Appliance Repair named Most Professional Servicer. - May 03, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair

Overland Property Management Launches New Website to Promote Local Handyman Services as Well as Educate Community on Routine Maintenance A new Handyman Business in Ashland, Ohio says routine maintenance can keep small issues from turning into big headaches. - March 04, 2019 - Overland Property Management

Scott Filion Joins the Phillips Screw Company as President Scott Filion, a long time fastener industry veteran, joins The Phillips Screw Company as President. Ken Hurley remains as company CEO. - February 26, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

Allied Air Conditioning and Heating Earns 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award; Award Reflects Company’s Consistently High Level of Customer Service Allied Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018. “Service... - February 01, 2019 - Allied Air Conditioning and Heating

The Phillips Screw Company Announces the Introduction of Red Seal Moisture Barrier Concrete Screw Kits Even a single drop of moisture, over time, can cause huge structural failures of concrete. Water that freezes or grows mold inside of a pre-drilled hole, can cause both the fastener and the concrete to weaken and ultimately fail. Introducing Red Seal Concrete Screw Kits. Red Seal provides a simple and unique solution to concrete moisture protection. - January 15, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

Renovaten Launches Smart Kitchen Renovation Services in the United States Renovaten is all set to offer smart kitchen renovation services with the help of their local kitchen contractors. - November 30, 2018 - Renovaten

Top Home Remodeling Services Offered by Renovaten - A Startup Company The home improvement and renovation industry are growing and updating in the era of technology and innovation. The old concept of performing home renovation and hiring a contractor for it has been modernized with the time and now is done while just sitting at home. Similarly, recently, a new platform “Renovaten” is launched that is looking to improve the previously used “hiring a pro” system. - September 05, 2018 - Renovaten

Pennsylvania Man Invents a New Tool in Home Defense That Can be Used by Anyone Erie-area inventor now offering door protection system to reduce break-ins without the need of a firearm. - April 01, 2018 - Door Defense

Floor Care and Restoration Company Announce Their New Website Launch Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd are ecstatic to announce the formal launch of their new website. This website has been formulated in order to offer a platform for all of their floor cleaning provisions for the Home Counties. - March 29, 2018 - Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd

New Tech Startup Takes the Pain Out of Buying Residential Solar Systems Millions of people want solar panels for their home but don’t know where to start or what they need. People just know they don’t want to pay for electricity and they just want solar panels. How do you know what you need and how can you be sure your contact information won’t be sold to the highest bidder? - December 15, 2017 - OneClickSolar

European Garden Living is Launching the Signature Planter Collection on the Wayfair in the US Today European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

ePIPE® Team Awarded U.S. Patent for Application of an “In-place” Coating to Protect Drinking Water Pipes Against Corrosion and Leaks ePIPE has been awarded another patent that provides protection against leaks and the harmful effects of corrosion that can result in lead and copper leaching. - August 12, 2017 - Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC

The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

StoneStreet Painting & Construction - Take the Look of Your Residential or Commercial Property to the Next Level From bathrooms and kitchens, to landscaping, full remodels, and advanced technology. StoneStreet has the design expertise to bring your vision to a reality. - July 26, 2017 - StoneStreet Painting & Construction

ePIPE® Team Awarded U.S. Patent, Brings Lead Leaching from Lead Service Lines Into Compliance Pipe Restoration Technologies announced it has been granted a patent for protection against harmful lead and copper leaching in LSLs. - June 22, 2017 - Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC

Test Confirms ePIPE's LeadSmart™ Technology Brings Lead Levels Into Compliance with EPA Guidelines A lead test recently conducted after an ePIPE restoration project revealed the patented epoxy coating is the fastest method to safely bring lead leaching into compliance. Independent test results showed that after ePIPE was applied to the lead pipes, lead leaching in the tap water was reduced to levels far below the United States EPA’s cutoff of 15ppb. Not only do the public mains and branch lines need to be protected, but the pipes inside buildings and homes may also have lead contributors. - October 27, 2016 - Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC

Service Professor to Host Blood Drive Service Professor, a local heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, will host a Michigan Blood mobile blood drive on October 31, 2016. The Halloween-themed mobile blood drive will be held in Service Professor’s parking lot between the hours of... - September 17, 2016 - Service Professor

Nash Distribution Adds Two New Members to Its Business Development Team Scott Ford and Owen Barry join Nash to solidify relationships with current customers. They will also work with potential clients across the United States and Canada to help grow their business. - August 13, 2016 - Nash Distribution

Service Professor Announces Facility Renovation and Expansion Service Professor, a local heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, announced today the completion of extensive renovations to its current facility in order to accommodate continued growth and future market development plans. The renovations, which... - June 25, 2016 - Service Professor

Citrus Park Lawn Care Launches New Website for the Tampa Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in FL. - June 12, 2016 - Citrus Park Lawn Care

ePIPE®’s Newest Patent: A Proven Solution for Water Conservation and Reducing Lead Leaching in Drinking Water Pipes ePIPE® Lead-Free, Leak-Free™ pipe restoration system has been granted its 15th U.S. patent, #9352357, for effectively and safely sealing leaks and protecting pipes from lead leaching. - June 02, 2016 - Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC

Hungry Gnome Gardenscapes Launches New Website for the Athens Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Georgia. - April 01, 2016 - Hungry Gnome Gardenscapes

Service Professor Named a "Best and Brightest Company to Work For" Service Professor, a local Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, has been named a “Best and Brightest Company to Work For” by the National Association for Business Resources. - March 25, 2016 - Service Professor

Service Professor Named One of the 2016 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch” Service Professor, a local HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, has been named a “Michigan 50” recipient by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. The Michigan 50 award recognizes small businesses whose continued growth supports Michigan’s economy. - March 19, 2016 - Service Professor

Kitchen and Bath on the Isle Earns Multiple Consumer and Business Choice Awards Kitchen and Bath on the Isle was acknowledged recently with multiple community awards including the Best of Houzz Award, a Reader’s Choice Award from the Venice Gondolier, and Business of the Month by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Education and Business Development Committee. The Venice-based... - March 15, 2016 - Kitchen and Bath on the Isle

Chicago HVAC Contractor Polar Heating & Air Conditioning Launches New Website Polar Heating & Air Conditioning has officially launched their new website. The site caters to residential and commercial customers throughout Chicago, NW Indiana, and all surrounding suburbs who are in need of Boiler, Air Conditioning, furnace installation, repair, and maintenance. - January 28, 2016 - Polar Heating and Air Conditioning

ePIPE® Provides Solution for Hong Kong's Toxic Lead-Contaminated Water Pipe Restoration Technologies is announcing that its patented ePIPE® epoxy coating technology has been provided as a positive solution to solve Hong Kong’s toxic lead contamination of parts of its clean water distribution system. - January 21, 2016 - Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC

Limited Time Offer on Gardening Services in Warrington The local gardening firm, Gardening Services Warrington, recently announced, a special offer to their customers. At the unique price of £33/hr the local company provides two gardeners to carry out the tasks booked. A limited time offer, that stands valid, in the Warrington area, until the 31st... - August 30, 2015 - Gardening Services Warrington

Florida's Largest Home Show - Labor Day Weekend - Sept 4 - 7, Florida State Fairgrounds Turner Expositions presents the 20th Annual Labor Day Home Show at the Florida State Fairgrounds. It's a showcase of more than 900 exhibits of the newest home products and services, all under one roof. Why drive all over town? Shop the very best prices and discounts at the Florida State Fairgrounds – indoor, air conditioned, and easy parking. The historic four-day event gives homeowners an opportunity to get expert advice, exciting ideas and inspiration. - August 19, 2015 - Turner Expositions

Zimmber Raises $2 Million from IDG Ventures, Omidiyars, Sherpalo and Mohandas Pai Mumbai based Rejuvenate Solutions has raised Rs 12.8 crore from investors IDG Ventures India, Omidyar Network, Sherpalo Ventures and Mohandas Pai. - August 01, 2015 - Zimmber

Zimmber Raises $400k from Naveen Tewari Acqui-Hires Mumbai Based Dhulai Mumbai based on demand home services star-up, Zimmber raised $400K (INR 2.5 Cr) in its first round of funding from InMobi’s core founding team including Naveen Tiwari and has also acqui-hired Mumbai based laundry service Dhulai. - July 17, 2015 - Zimmber

Rapid Growth Presents Exciting Times for Zimmber With every passing day, it is growing bigger and it won’t stop. Zimmber now has a better website, the design of the earlier website has been completely modified. The look and feel of it has taken a drastic change. - July 16, 2015 - Zimmber

Image Home Improvement Show Host Steve Deubel Featured in House2Home Showcase Magazine Image Home Improvement Show host and Arizona’s favorite TV and radio home improvement personality Steve Deubel will be featured in the July 2015 issue of House2Home Showcase Magazine. “Our July issue features an article about a special remodeling project in Scottsdale,” said House2Home... - July 03, 2015 - Image Home Improvement Show

Fort Collins Garage Doors Expands Service Area Greeley Garage Doors and Loveland Garage Doors have now expanded service into the Fort Collins area, operating as Fort Collins Garage Doors. Company owner Randy Swigert moved to severance in 2011 and established his company there after more than 10 successful years in business in Arizona. The company... - June 17, 2015 - Fort Collins Garage Doors

Allied Air Conditioning & Heating Announces Redesigned Website Newly redesigned web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - May 30, 2015 - Allied Air Conditioning and Heating