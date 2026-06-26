Recent Headlines
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
Regal Flow Expands Premium Water Filtration Range to Address Growing UK Water Quality Concerns
Regal Flow, a UK specialist in advanced water treatment systems, is strengthening its product range to help households improve water quality, reduce limescale, and support overall wellbeing through effective home filtration technology. - March 21, 2026 - Regal Flow Limited
InstaService Crosses 10,000 Customers Milestone Across the United States
InstaService has reached a major milestone by serving 10,000 customers across the U.S., highlighting strong consumer trust, rapid adoption, and its growing role in simplifying home services through transparent pricing, vetted professionals, and fast, technology-driven bookings. - December 16, 2025 - InstaService
Unlock Smooth Operation: Pioneer Overhead Door Offering Discount on Garage Door Spring Replacement in Ogden, UT
Ensure Safety and Save Money with This Limited-Time Offer from a Trusted Local Garage Door Company - June 21, 2025 - Pioneer Overhead Door
WCTractor Acquires Houston County Equipment – Kubota Dealer in Crockett, Texas
Award winning Kubota dealer in Texas acquires neighboring dealer’s location. - April 30, 2025 - Washington County Tractor, Inc.
Vertex Roofing Introduces Shingle Services to Minnesota Market
The locally owned and operated roofing company expands to shingle repair and replacements. - August 10, 2024 - Vertex Metal Roofing
Severe Thunderstorms Ravages Minnesota Homes: Vertex Metal Roofing Stands Ready for Lifetime Guaranteed Metal Roof Replacement
In the wake of a devastating severe storm that struck Northwestern Minnesota and Northeastern Wisconsin on June 12, 2024; many residents are grappling with widespread property damage, particularly to their roofs. Many homeowners are now faced with the task of repairing or replacing their damaged roofs. Vertex Metal Roofing emerges as a beacon of hope for homeowners seeking resilient, long-lasting solutions to their roofing replacement needs. - June 15, 2024 - Vertex Metal Roofing
Itzhome Founders Chris Wootton and Kirsty Rickett Lead Expansion Into New Markets, Pioneering the Future of Home Services
Chris Wootton and Kirsty Rickett, founders of Itzhome, are driving the company's expansion into new markets, signalling an exciting phase of growth for the innovative platform. With a combined experience of over 50 years in the industry, Wootton and Rickett are leading the charge towards a more convenient, efficient, and customer-centric approach to home maintenance and care. - April 27, 2024 - Itzhome
San Gabriel Contractors Presents the Latest Painting Techniques and Trends to Advance Interior Design
San Gabriel Contractors, a leading provider of expert painting services for commercial and residential spaces, is excited to announce a comprehensive guide to innovative painting techniques that can transform any interior. They have a team of qualified experts and a passion for changing interior design with growing trends. - June 19, 2023 - San Gabriel Contractor
Windows & Doors by The Men With Tools Expands with New Showroom in Summit, NJ
Windows & Doors By The Men With Tools is excited to announce the opening of their newest showroom located at 444 Springfield Ave. - March 17, 2023 - Windows & Doors By The Men With Tools
Molinari Pools Receives "Top 50 Service" by Pool & Spa News
Molinari Pools of Vero Beach is proud to announce its recognition as one of Pool & Spa News and Jandy's "Top 50 Services" of 2021. PSN and Jandy serve over 135,000 accounts, ranging from national firms to local independent companies, all of which earned over $300 million last year... - December 02, 2022 - Molinari Pools
Go-Forth Pest Control Named to 2022 List of Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina
The Best Companies Group’s annual award program identifies and honors the best places of employment in North Carolina. The ranking is based on an anonymous employee survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall... - June 30, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Film Production Team Places in Top 2022 Hermes Creative Awards Competition
Out of more than 6,500 submissions throughout the United States and dozens of other countries, Go-Forth Pest Control was named a Platinum and Gold winner in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards international competition. The Hermes Creative Awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while... - May 15, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Introducing Cape Furl® Algaecide by Lake Restoration
Cape Furl® Algaecide is a non-copper based algaecide/fungicide for use in water features containing live fish and plants. - May 04, 2022 - Lake Restoration
The Employee Fitness Center at Go-Forth Pest Control is Now Open for Business
The new year has begun and there are many options for healthy new year resolutions in store for the employees at Go-Forth Pest Control. This year, Go-Forth Pest Control will continue to provide awareness for healthy lifestyles. Vice President of Go-Forth Pest Control and chairperson of the Guilford... - March 13, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Local Business Leaders Renovating 53,000 Sq. Ft. High Point Building to Create Wellness Destination for NC Residents
Two Triad entrepreneurs have purchased a 53,000 sq. ft. building off Penny Road with plans to transform the corporate space into a wellness oasis for central North Carolina. Brent Allen, who owns Amplifi, LLC, and Chase Hazelwood, owner of Go-Forth Pest Control, and both prior recipients of the... - March 11, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Participates in Go Red Day with American Heart Association as Guilford Go Red Sponsor
Go-Forth Pest Control will be participating in Go Red Day with the American Heart Association as the Guilford Go-Red for Women Platform Sponsor for the second year in a row. - February 04, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Residential & Commercial Manager Graduates from NCPMA Premier Technician Program
Brad Orr, a tenured Account Manager at locally-owned Go-Forth Pest Control, recently graduated from the NC Pest Management Association’s Premier Technician Program. The NCPMA Premier Technician Program is an 18-month, intensive, hands-on training program designed to recognize and grow pest... - December 30, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Leah Hazelwood, VP at Go-Forth Pest Control and Business Development Officer at Triad Lifestyle Medicine, Selected in Triad Business Journal 40 Under 40
Triad Business Journal announced the 2022 class of 40 Under 40 award winners on December 15th, 2021. The Honorees were selected from a competitive group of nominees. These Honorees represent a group of leaders who are making great contributions to our region all before the age of 40. - December 30, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth 4th Year in a Row
Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2021. The event aims to honor the fifty most rapidly growing privately-held companies in the Triad that have been positively impacting the growing, local... - September 26, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Becomes Title Sponsor of Carolina Velocity, FC
This year, Go-Forth Pest Control became the title sponsor of Carolina Velocity, FC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth soccer club that was established in 2018 and is located in the Raleigh, NC area. - September 18, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Vice President of Go-Forth Pest Control to Lead 2021-2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Movement with Focus on Wellness at Work
Go-Forth Pest Control is proud to announce Leah Hazelwood, Vice President, as the chairperson for the 2021-2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Campaign. This year’s campaign will focus on the importance of women making their health and wellness a priority, with an emphasis on wellness at work. The... - July 21, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Chase Hazelwood, CEO of Go-Forth Pest Control, Selected as an Honoree for Triad Business Journal’s C-Suite Awards
Chase Hazelwood has been selected as an Honoree for “Journal’s C-Suite Awards” by the Triad Business. Hazelwood is the owner and CEO of Go-Forth Pest Control, headquartered in Greensboro, NC. - June 17, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Chosen as a Finalist for the 2021 Better Business Bureau "Torch Awards for Ethics"
Go-Forth Pest Control has been chosen as a finalist for the 2021 Better Business Bureau “Torch Awards for Ethics.” The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor Better Business Bureau can present to a business. Better Business Bureau congratulated two Winston-Salem... - June 17, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Named One of 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina Magazine
Go-Forth Pest Control was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina Magazine. This program was created by Best Companies Group. This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in North Carolina. This... - June 15, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Account Manager Graduates from State’s Premier Technician Program
Brandon Tilley, a tenured Account Manager at locally owned Go-Forth Pest Control, recently graduated from the NC Pest Management Association’s Premier Technician Program. The NCPMA Premier Technician Program is an 18-month, intensive, hands-on training program designed to recognize pest... - April 20, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
ServiceBack.com, First Singapore Home Services Startup to Offer Cashback to Customers
ServiceBack.com is an aspiring Singaporean Home Services startup. Launched in 2020, the platform has become an aggregator in the industry. Customers no longer have to pay marked-up prices for home maintenance services, while vendors no longer have to pay for marketing costs. These savings are then passed back to consumers in the form of cashback. - April 07, 2021 - ServiceBack.com
Go-Forth Pest Control Launches Two New Websites
This week, Go-Forth Pest Control and Lake Norman Pest Control officially launched their respective new websites, https://go-forth.com and www.lakenormanpest.com. With these mobile-friendly websites, Go-Forth and Lake Norman Pest Control visitors will see a vast improvement in their user experience. - March 20, 2021 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Research by RobotMowerCenter.com Shows How Changing from Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers to Robotic Mowers and Electric Lawn Equipment Saves Lives Due to Reductions in Pollution
RobotMowerCenter.com releases assessment highlighting the link between traditional lawn mowers causing deaths from poor air quality in the USA. - March 05, 2021 - Robot Mower Center
Burrich, the "Property Package People"
Burrich are the "Property Package People," who are reinventing the construction sector, by offering subscription-based services for your property maintenance. - January 22, 2021 - Burrich
White Aluminum Now Offering Azenco Louvered Roof and Pergola Systems
White Aluminum and Windows offers only the highest quality products available. Azenco Louvered Roof and Pergola systems are made right here in the USA, as are most of the products offered through White Aluminum. - July 31, 2020 - White Aluminum and Windows
Allied Industry Partners Enter Into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) During Annual Meeting & Exposition for Indoor Air Quality
The Indoor Air Quality Association enters into a partnership agreement with six other industry organizations - the first of its kind for the industry. - March 05, 2020 - Indoor Air Quality Association
Warm, Wet Winter = More Bugs
This winter has been especially warm and wet. This means homeowners should be prepared for heavier-than-normal pest pressure this spring and summer. Pest experts at Go-Forth Pest Control, which has been exterminating for over 61 years, attest to the forecast for increased insect activity. - February 15, 2020 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Rapidly Growing Local Business Purchases New Corporate Headquarters
Go-Forth Pest Control purchased its new headquarters. - February 06, 2020 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Free Training to Certify Over 100 Lifeguards
On Sunday, December 29, over 100 lifeguards participated in SwimSafe Pool Management’s Annual Lifeguard Recertification Training at the Blue Ash YMCA in Blue Ash, Ohio. For the second year in a row, SwimSafe provided free lifeguard renewal training to returning employees. Challenged to find... - December 30, 2019 - SwimSafe Pool Management Company
Florida Screen Room Provider Details Data in 2020 Homebuyer Outlook
A Central Florida screen room provider has been the premier provider of screen rooms, patio covers, sunrooms, pool enclosures and other outdoor living structures for homeowners in Orlando, Tampa and all other areas of Central Florida. Their quality of outdoor enclosure products, professional... - December 28, 2019 - White Aluminum and Windows
Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist
Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Local Business Owner Receives National Award
Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem.
It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Named 27th Fastest Growing Company in North Carolina Triad
Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions
Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth Third Year in a Row
Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Acquires Intersect Pest Control in China Grove, NC
Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Purchases New Office in Charlotte, NC
Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Inc. Magazine Names Go-Forth Pest Control One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Country
Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193. The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Back to School Pest Prevention Tip from Go-Forth Pest Control
There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Go-Forth Pest Control Announces Headline Sponsorship of NC Fusion
Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Pegasus Appliance Repair Receives 2019 Dallas Award
Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair
New Study Shows That Bug Bombs Are Ineffective; Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Other Effective Solutions for Pest Control
Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations. Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control