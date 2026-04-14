Recent Headlines
Within Commercial & Industrial Machinery & Equipment Rental & Leasing
Core Equipment Group Names John Groff Chief Executive Officer
Industry veteran with 25+ years of dealership leadership joins newly formed Mid-Atlantic construction equipment dealer. - April 14, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft. - November 30, 2025 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Humpty Dump Expands Service Area to Colorado Springs in 2025
Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters, a leading provider of roll-off dumpster rentals in Denver, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to Colorado Springs and surrounding areas in 2025. This expansion is a major achievement for the family-owned company and will allow it to bring its... - December 20, 2024 - Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
e1 Air Unveils Affordable and Clean On-Site Hydrogen Production and Electrical Charging for Aviation
Aviation Service Providers and ehVTOL Operators Can Access Inexpensive Hydrogen2 at Select Airports in 2025 - June 18, 2024 - e1 Air
Chore Tools Announces Its Grand Opening
Navy Veteran launches mobile platform projected to disrupt tool and equipment rental industry. - October 01, 2022 - Chore Tools
AirSync Hits 250K Flights in Bringing Cost Effective Aircraft and Safety Management to General Aviation
AirSync passed the 250K flight mark from its installed based of aircraft. The system has already provided significant increases in aircraft management efficiency and safety to owners, pilots, operators, and training schools. Data and reports from flights are available near real time via the web platform and smart phone app, and can be shared between various stakeholders and integrated third party services. - September 16, 2022 - AirSync
LA Ice Machine Offers Guaranteed Ice Pledge and Same Day Service for Clients in West Hills
The ice machine rental and repair company provides ice machines in West Hills when people need them the most. - March 11, 2022 - LA Ice Machine
LA Ice Machine, LLC. Helps LA Businesses Save Money in More Ways Than One
The ice machine letter guarantees scheduled maintenance, repairs, and replacements for all customers. - February 09, 2022 - LA Ice Machine
Meade Tractor & Topcon Join Forces to Become a Full-Line Topcon OEM Dealership at All TN & KY Locations
Meade Tractor, the leader in John Deere construction and forestry equipment in Tennessee and Kentucky, announces a multi-year agreement with longtime partner Topcon Positioning Group, to provide a full line of precision management tools to Meade Tractor earthworks equipment customers. Meade... - November 18, 2021 - Meade Tractor
Offix Announces Opening of New Eastern Shore, Virginia Location
Offix is proud to announce the opening of its newest location, servicing the Eastern Shore region of Virginia and Maryland. The recent acquisition will allow Offix to further expand its position as premier dealer of document technology in Virginia. - August 04, 2021 - Offix
Endeavour Silver to Standardize Processes & Workflows on Terronera Mine Project with ARES PRISM
Endeavour Silver selects ARES PRISM project controls software on the Terronera Mine Project in Mexico. - June 30, 2021 - ARES PRISM
flydocs Welcomes Stuart Sheffield as New Head of Infrastructure
New appointment to create a best-in-class cloud architecture that will power flydocs’ customer-centric solutions for years to come. - June 03, 2021 - flydocs
Volvo Trucks Singapore Launches New Generation of Heavy-Duty Trucks with Safety and Driver in Focus
Volvo Trucks’ new generation of heavy duty trucks – the Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX – are now available in Singapore. These four new trucks have a strong focus on the driver environment, safety and productivity. With this new range, Volvo Trucks Singapore aim to be their... - May 26, 2021 - Volvo Trucks Hub SEA & Japan
Custom Truck One Source Named One of Kansas City’s Largest Manufacturers on Kansas City Business Journal List
Custom Truck One Source was recently announced as the seventh-largest manufacturing employer in the region by the Kansas City Business Journal, based on the number of full-time employees as of December 2020. The list ranges from businesses like Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant and Honeywell Federal... - February 23, 2021 - Custom Truck One Source
Solaris Attachments – Seasonal Attachments Available for the Fall 2020 Season
Solaris Attachments, a Seattle-based heavy equipment attachment company, has several attachments ready for the Fall 2020 season. - October 24, 2020 - Solaris Attachments
Dupage Aviation to Purchase 5 More Business Jets to Meet Leasing Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Dupage Aviation purchases new aircraft due to increased travel demand amongst the pandemic. - August 04, 2020 - Dupage Aviation
4 The Office Now Offering GoSafe Body Temperature Scanners
Go safely back into public spaces. GoSafe, a Qualcomm-based device. Scan for temperature, mask presence and facial recognition. Eliminate the need for personnel checking temperatures. - July 25, 2020 - 4 The Office
ALL Family of Companies Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that the ALL Family of Companies (ALL) is now an Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations throughout North America, ALL will service Load King boom trucks, truck cranes, and... - July 08, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Named 11th Largest Privately Held Company in Kansas City
Custom Truck One Source was honored among the Top 150 Privately Owned Companies by the Kansas City Business Journal for 2020. Ranked by 2019 revenue, Custom Truck enters the list at number 11. The list ranges from businesses earning between $15.9 billion (Dairy Farmers of America) to 28.11 million... - July 01, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King Expands Service Footprint, Naming Several New Authorized Service Centers
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced its partnership with three additional businesses to be Authorized Service Centers for Load King cranes. - April 29, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Air Charter Advisors Addresses Private Jet Travel During the Coronavirus Outbreak
As organizations, corporations, and service providers are working around the clock to provide updates regarding COVID-19, this is how Air Charter Advisors is handling the Coronavirus and their Private Jet Charter Services. - March 20, 2020 - Air Charter Advisors
Terex Service Centers Named Load King Authorized Service Locations
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that all Terex Services locations will be Authorized Service Centers for Load King Cranes. As an Authorized Service Location, Terex Service Centers will now provide maintenance, repair and parts... - March 03, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
ML Utilities Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that ML Utilities, a division of ML Cranes & Equipment, is now an Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Maryland, and... - February 27, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Stevenson Crane Service Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that Stevenson Crane will be the first Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations in Bolingbrook and South Holland, Illinois, Stevenson Crane will service Load King boom trucks,... - February 05, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List
Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes
BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™
GlobalAir.com Announces 2019 "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship Winners
GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone. After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014,... - September 08, 2019 - GlobalAir.com
Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Rent-A-Plane Relaunch
Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots. - August 23, 2019 - Rent-A-Plane.com
Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram’s 2019 Corporate Report 100
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX
Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference
Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams
Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service... - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory
Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company, Buys Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines from Terex
Load King LLC, the well-known manufacturer of quality specialized equipment and trailers, today announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover and truck crane product lines. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in the continued expansion of Load King’s... - April 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with EZ Trac
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States. “Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Featured on NewsWatch on AMC Network
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) was featured this morning on an episode of NewsWatch, a weekly, nationally televised morning hour program on the AMC Network. - February 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
ASTER Labs Selected as Educational Satellite Kit Distributor
Theia Space and ASTER Labs reach exclusive agreement for US and Canadian sales venture. - February 21, 2019 - ASTER Labs
Custom Truck One Source Wins Prestigious 2019 Capstone Award
The Kansas City Business Journal announced Custom Truck One Source as a winner of the 2019 KCBJ Capstone Award in honor of the company’s recent renovation of a 119,035 sq. ft. building that sits on the old Armco Steel plant. The renovated production facility now serves as a manufacturing and... - February 20, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Guaranteed CFI Job Interviews from Wayman Aviation Academy for CFI Bootcamp Graduates
Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy
Custom Truck One Source Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council
Forbes Communications Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR. - December 21, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Receives 2018 Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 New Products Award
Construction Equipment Magazine (CEM) has named Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer as one of the Top 100 New Products of 2018. Since 1991, CEM’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running, and most respected award program of its industry. Each year, CEM editors evaluate... - December 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source