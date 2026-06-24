Recent Headlines
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition
Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations. - May 03, 2026 - Ad Focus
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer: Founder Ed Smith Retires After 25 Years and Will Continue as Advisor Agile Fleet, Inc. today announced that Don Dymont has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder and longtime CEO Ed Smith has... - February 13, 2026 - Agile Fleet, Inc.
Cancun Airport Transportation Introduces Its New Fleet for 2026
Cancun Airport Transportation, a leading provider of private, safe and reliable airport transfer services throughout Cancún and the Riviera Maya, proudly announces the launch of its new fleet of vehicles for 2026, marking a major upgrade to its transportation experience for travelers from... - February 09, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Cancun Airport Transportation Has Been Awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
Cancun Airport Transportation is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, recognising its outstanding performance in airport transfer services and placing the company among the top travel-service providers globally and in Cancun. About the... - February 02, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership
Harris & Harris, Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller, Vice President of Operations, and Dan Medina, Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness. - January 22, 2026 - Harris & Harris
eSpecial Needs Unveils Newly Revamped Website to Transform the Shopping Experience for Individuals with Disabilities
eSpecial Needs, a leading national provider of adaptive equipment, sensory tools, and therapy solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, created to deliver a dramatically improved shopping experience for individuals with disabilities, caregivers, therapists, and educators. The revamped eSpecialNeeds.com reflects the company’s mission to make essential products more accessible and intuitive to find. - January 05, 2026 - eSpecial Needs
Sia Kusha, Leading Industry Figure on Public-Private Partnership Funding, Joins Swyft Cities as Advisor
Sia Kusha, a leading innovator in infrastructure financing, has joined Swyft Cities as an advisor on development of public-private funding strategies for its transformative transportation projects. - November 25, 2025 - Swyft Cities
The Genie Transportation Services Urges Congress to End Shutdown as Air Travel Delays Worsen
The Genie Transportation Services, Central Florida’s leading family transportation provider, is urging Congress to end the federal government shutdown. The company warns that ongoing air travel delays, cancellations, and safety lapses are harming tourism, jobs, and local businesses across Central Florida’s travel economy. - November 09, 2025 - The Genie Transportation Services LLC
Infinity Transportation Management Expands Fleet with 10 New 32-Passenger Marcopolo Grand Executive Buses Pioneering Gas-Powered Efficiency in Chicago’s Charter Market
Infinity Transportation Management, one of the Midwest’s most innovative and fastest growing transportation companies, announced today the addition of 10 brand-new Marcopolo Grand Executive 32-passenger buses, built on the Ford F59 chassis. This strategic investment marks a new era in the... - October 31, 2025 - Infinity Transportation Management
Halloween Limo Specials Are Here — Ride in Style with Stretch Limousine, Inc.
Stretch Limousine, Inc. Expands Fleet and Lowers Prices to Better Serve Chicago and Surrounding States. Stretch Limousine, Inc., a premier luxury transportation provider rated among the best in the Chicago area, has announced the addition of new vehicles to its fleet along with newly reduced rates. - October 23, 2025 - Stretch Limousine, Inc.
The Premier Automotive Group Announces a Smarter Way to Buy a Pre-Owned Vehicle
The Premier Automotive Group announced today a "Smarter Way To Buy A Pre-Owned Vehicle" with added benefits and a process that will streamline and install confidence in the car buying process. With new vehicle prices at historic highs, more and more people are turning to pre-owned... - July 21, 2025 - Premier Auto Group
Harris & Harris Launches ACTION RCM: A Bold New Step in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management
Harris & Harris proudly launches ACTION RCM, a bold new entity delivering revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. Backed by 57 years of proven results, ACTION RCM combines advanced analytics, compassionate patient engagement, and strategic expertise to drive smarter, faster, and more integrated RCM solutions—built for today, ready for tomorrow. - June 22, 2025 - Harris & Harris
The Genie Transportation Services Announces Three New Premier Services for Families and Travelers
The Genie Transportation Services has launched three new premium transportation options—Genie Express, Genie Comfort, and Genie VIP—designed to offer families and travelers safe, reliable, and comfortable rides from Orlando Airport to Disney World, Orlando Airport to Port Canaveral, and other popular destinations. - April 11, 2025 - The Genie Transportation Services LLC
Sensonic Board Appoints Ashish Upadhyay as New Chief Executive Officer
Sensonic, a pioneer in fiber optic sensing for the rail industry, today announced the appointment of Ashish Upadhyay as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Upadhyay brings a unique and comprehensive background combining deep expertise in core railway systems, signalling,... - April 04, 2025 - Sensonic
Dark Carz Announces Series A Funding Round, After Pre-Seed of $5.3 Million from Founders
Dark Carz is a luxury ride-share app that offers on-demand transportation services in the USA, Canada, and the UAE. The company provides on demand or scheduled rides with professional chauffeurs in luxury vehicles, including limos, party buses, and sprinter vans. Dark Carz also offers airport transfers and hourly rides. - January 03, 2025 - Dark Carz Technologies Corp
ONTrack Introduces New Flexible Private Taxi Hire Car Rental Service in Manchester
ONTrack has launched a flexible private hire car rental service for drivers in Manchester, Stockport, Oldham, and beyond. Offering fully maintained vehicles on a weekly subscription basis, the service features transparent pricing, "Uber-ready" cars, and 24-hour breakdown recovery. Designed to meet drivers' needs, ONTrack provides a hassle-free, affordable alternative to car ownership. - December 04, 2024 - Ontrack Private Hire Rental
Lone Star Injury Attorneys PLLC Offers Free Uber Rides Voucher Program for Halloween
The "Trip or Treat" Initiative Promotes Safe Celebrations nationwide. - October 21, 2024 - Lone Star Injury Attorneys, PLLC
Harris & Harris Announces Acquisition of The CMI Group
Harris & Harris, a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care, today announced the acquisition of The CMI Group (“CMI”), an accounts receivables management and customer care firm, located in Dallas, TX. This strategic combination represents a meaningful expansion in operational capabilities and personnel. - August 06, 2024 - Harris & Harris
e1 Air Unveils Affordable and Clean On-Site Hydrogen Production and Electrical Charging for Aviation
Aviation Service Providers and ehVTOL Operators Can Access Inexpensive Hydrogen2 at Select Airports in 2025 - June 18, 2024 - e1 Air
Chariot Welcomes Octavio Hinojosa as Executive Director
Chariot, formerly known as Drive a Senior Central Texas, provides free transportation and socialization for non-driving aging adults. As the organization continues to grow in service to the Greater Austin community, Chariot’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Octavio Hinojosa as Executive Director. - June 05, 2024 - Chariot
Sarah Choudhary to Launch ICE Innovations' Groundbreaking Ride-Hailing App, ICEride
ICE Innovations, under the leadership of CEO Sarah Choudhary, announces the upcoming launch of ICEride, a pioneering ride-hailing service scheduled for release in late 2024. This new app aims to transform urban mobility by integrating advanced artificial intelligence to enhance user experiences... - May 03, 2024 - Ice Innovations
Introducing Longer-Ride Along: Canada's Free Rideshare App
In the bustling world of transportation, convenience meets affordability with the arrival of Longer-Ride Along, a cutting-edge rideshare platform designed specifically for Canadian commuters. Longer-Ride Along revolutionizes travel, offering users a seamless experience to share rides across the Great White North without breaking the bank. - April 17, 2024 - Longer - Ride Along Inc.
zTrip Taxi Debuts in Denver with a Commitment to Eco-Friendly and Accessible Transportation
zTrip Taxi, a new transportation service, has launched in Denver, focusing on providing eco-friendly and accessible travel options. This initiative aligns with growing environmental concerns and the need for inclusive transport solutions in urban areas. - February 08, 2024 - zTrip WHC
UKTRANSFER2016 LIMITED Announces Exciting Expansion Through New Brands, Transforming London's Taxi and Minicab Services
UkTransfer2016 presented 3 more brands to the industry. - January 13, 2024 - UKTRANSFER2016 LIMITED
Tromml Announces Availability on Amazon Selling Partner App Store: a New Chapter Begins
Tromml, an AI insights platform for eCommerce auto parts sellers, is launching on Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. The move reinforces Tromml's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools, including an automated reconciliation tool and a unified multi-channel dashboard. CEO Lauren McCullough is excited about transforming the eCommerce experience for auto parts sellers globally through this collaboration. - December 01, 2023 - Tromml
AA Limousine Worldwide Introduces Signature Limousine Services for Weddings and Prom Nights in NYC
AA Limo Worldwide, a distinguished name in the field of luxury transportation in New York City, setting up new standards with its Signature Limousine Services for wedding events and prom nights. Wedding day and prom night are not just events; they're extraordinary milestones in someone life's... - November 18, 2023 - Chauffeur Service NYC
Harris & Harris Announces David Peters Appointed Chief Executive Officer
Effective November 1st, David Peters, who has successfully led the Company as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. - November 03, 2023 - Harris & Harris
Harris & Harris, LTD. Announces Addition to Executive Leadership; Appoints David Peters to Chief Operating Officer
Leading accounts receivable management company, Harris & Harris LTD. is excited to announce the appointment of David Peters to the role of Chief Operating Officer. - May 01, 2023 - Harris & Harris
NATIX Drive& Goes Live: An AI-powered Drive to Earn App for Android Users
Having launched on April 4, 2023, the NATIX Drive& app promises to redefine the way we navigate and understand our world. By seamlessly integrating smartphone cameras, patent-pending AI technology, and a Drive to Earn concept, this state-of-the-art dashcam app aims to establish a Decentralized... - April 15, 2023 - NATIX GmbH
Bicycle Rides Across Georgia Announces Route for 2023 Big BRAG Ride
The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) is excited to announce the route for their annual Big BRAG ride, taking place June 3-10, 2023. Cyclists will embark on a nearly 400-mile journey across the state of Georgia, starting in Clayton on Sunday, June 4, and finishing in downtown Augusta on Saturday,... - January 27, 2023 - Bicycle Ride Across Georgia
Rideline Car and Limo Service Announces Newly Redesigned Website
The new and completely redesigned website offers users to get an instant online quote and booking for best Long Island airport car service to JFK, LaGuardia and Newark. Rideline, a reliable provider of excellent, top class Long Island car service is pleased to announce the launch of its newly... - January 15, 2023 - Rideline Car and Limo Service
Hill Hiker, Inc., Leading Maker of Hillsides Elevator Trams & Lifts, Wins Third Consecutive Industry Award
For its third consecutive year, Hill Hiker, Inc. won an Ellie Awards recognition, maintaining its reign as Best Supplier in Special Application Lifts. The Ellie Awards, or "Ellies," collect more than 20,000 votes annually to recognize North American elevator and escalator businesses that... - November 23, 2022 - Hill Hiker
New Blog by Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service Drivers Who See It All
Car service drivers hear from clients and see first hand the good and bad about Jacksonville FL airlines, attractions, hotels, restaurants, golf courses and other businesses. Now they share their insight on the new “We Love Jax” Blog. - August 31, 2022 - Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service
Magenta Technology’s Innovative Shared Rides Technology Enables Fleets to Maximize Existing Capacity in Response to the Current Shortage of Drivers and Vehicles
Magenta Technology has launched its unique dynamic Echo Shared Rides technology to enable fleets to move even more passengers through maximised utilisation of their existing capacity and defy the lack of drivers and vehicles, so painfully familiar to any transport operator these days. As a leading... - July 29, 2022 - Magenta Technology Corporation Limited
A&T Transportation Services Brings Compassionate Care to Medical Transport
New company offering non-emergency transportation in Virginia Peninsula. - July 26, 2022 - A&T Transportation Services LLC
The Power of Partnership: TPT Hub Selected as Supporter of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 and National Games 2022
Wiz-Team and TPT Hub, together with their partner, Iventis, will provide a highly innovative and fully integrated set of software tools that will help manage and deliver the logistical journey of over 15,000 participants at the World Games from touch-down to take-off. - May 12, 2022 - TPT Hub
Life Transports LLC, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation is Live in Phoenix Metro Area. Have You Seen the Van with a Heart?
Life Transports is a Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) business that takes pride in providing the best transportation experiences to those with mobility support needs. Whether that means getting their riders to their next doctor's appointments, hospital discharge or driving them to an event to have some fun, the van with a heart will make sure everyone gets there on time and safe. - December 08, 2021 - Life Transports LLC
zTrip Replacing 100 Year-Old Yellow Cab Co. in Baltimore, MD
zTrip, North America’s largest taxicab company, is entering the Baltimore market on Wednesday September 15, 2021. zTrip will replace the iconic Yellow Cab Company. On Wednesday, zTrip will unveil a new fleet of zTrip taxicab vehicles, which will replace Baltimore’s iconic Yellow Cab... - September 15, 2021 - zTrip WHC
Taxi Industry Part of Discussions on Public Transport and e-Mobility at Smarter Mobility Africa in October
South Africa’s taxi industry will be well-represented during discussions on Gauteng’s plans for an integrated or single ticketing transport system that will take place during the third edition of Smarter Mobility Africa from 5–7 October 2021. The hybrid event (combination of... - September 01, 2021 - Smarter Mobility Africa
App-Garden Launches Vehicle Maintenance
App-Garden launches a new Vehicle Maintenance module built to streamline the process for vehicle maintenance and work orders. - March 15, 2021 - App-Garden
Omaha-Based Startup Studio Partners with Charlotte-Based Lip Health Ecommerce Brand
Beeso Studio, an Omaha-based startup studio and So-B, a lip health consumer goods company, announced a new partnership that will serve to bring innovative new products to the space and raise awareness. The partnership will improve marketing and eCommerce capabilities for the new company. Beeso... - February 05, 2021 - Beeso Studio
Edgetensor and Smarter AI Collaborate to Bring Driver Monitoring to Video Telematics and Fleet Management Systems
Smarter AI and Edgetensor announce their collaboration to bring driver monitoring to video telematics and fleet management systems. - January 09, 2021 - Smarter AI Corporation
Blaine, MN Based School Bus Company Receives Award for Life-Saving Safety Initiative
American Student Transportation and General Manager, Kevin Bisek, were presented with the prestigious Traffic Safety Innovation Award from Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths on November 17, 2020 in recognition of its development of an upgraded lighting system for school buses to help prevent stop-arm violations. - December 10, 2020 - American Student Transportation
SuperShuttle Express Expands to 10 New Cities as Air Travel Returns
New non-stop exclusive service model is growing 50% per month, proving it’s OK Not to Share. - November 17, 2020 - SuperShuttle
Citi Bike Miami Offers Free Rides on Election Day
Citi Bike Miami, the official bikeshare program for the cities of Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, and Bay Harbor Islands is offering free rides for Election Day on November 3, 2020 in partnership with Spread The Vote. - October 21, 2020 - Citi Bike Miami Operated by Deco Bike LLC
App-Garden Releases Bluetooth Thermometers Integrated with Tablet Solution
The App-Garden, a cloud-based software provider for K-12 School districts is announcing the addition of a Bluetooth temperature screening module in Travel Tracker that addresses the concerns of students entering school buses or buildings and the ability to quickly screen for temperatures. - September 03, 2020 - App-Garden
App-Garden Releases New Features to Aid in Volunteer Recruitment in New School Environment
The App-Garden, a leading cloud-based software company who works with K-12 administrators nationwide, has released new updates to the Volunteer Tracker to aid school districts with including volunteers in the new school environment. The new features provide an automated safety review process that... - August 25, 2020 - App-Garden
CarpoolWorld is Now Incorporated in Canada
CarpoolWorld is now incorporated (Planète Covoiturage inc. / CarpoolWorld inc.) in the province of Québec, Canada, providing the same free carpool matching services for individuals around the world at www.carpoolworld.com. - July 27, 2020 - CarpoolWorld