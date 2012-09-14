PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

WHC is Acquiring the Taxi Businesses from Transdev North America WHC Worldwide, LLC is acquiring the taxi businesses from Transdev North America, including zTrip. This acquisition adds more than 2,500 vehicles in Baltimore, Dulles airport, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and West Palm Beach. This most recent acquisition makes WHC Worldwide, LLC the largest national taxi company in the United States. - August 16, 2019 - zTrip WHC

Plan Your Perfect Holiday in Peru with Gulliver Expeditions' Helpful Guide If you’re planning a Peru trip, it’s important that you get a little background information about the country, its history, its people, and anything else that might prove useful or that might enrich your stay in this beautiful country. Gulliver Expeditions has put together this brief guide to Peru to help anyone planning a holiday; if you have any follow-up question. - July 23, 2019 - Gulliver Expeditions

Gulfport/Biloxi Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet zTrip, a new innovative taxi service, has acquired Yellow Cab’s taxicab operating authority. zTrip will launch with a new fleet of 40 new vehicles in the Gulfport/Biloxi market today. zTrip. Because it matters who’s driving you. Because it matters who’s driving your kids, your elderly parents and who you drive with. - July 10, 2019 - zTrip WHC

Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) Scores Big in Florida State Budget TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, is receiving a record-level amount of state funds, $2.5 million as authorized by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, to go toward operations and to study advanced transit innovations. - July 03, 2019 - TBARTA

App-Garden Opens Its Virtual Sub Training to the Public; No Longer Only for School Districts App-Garden’s Virtual Sub Training has revolutionized the way school districts onboard and train substitutes. The convenience and ease of completing Substitute Orientation and Effective Substitute Training allow districts and administrators to maintain a healthy, rolling roster of readily available,... - June 18, 2019 - App-Garden

Reno Locals Launch Bus Line to Vegas, Phoenix Inland Streamliner, a bus line between Reno and Phoenix, launched the only direct service via Las Vegas this week. - May 17, 2019 - Inland Streamliner

The Future of Regional Transit in Tampa Bay Unveiled: Envision 2030 The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) is developing a 10-year regional transit plan for five Florida Gulf Coast counties in the Tampa Bay area. The public is now invited to participate in Envision 2030. - May 15, 2019 - TBARTA

All Events Limo and Bus Service Launches New Website All Events Limo and Bus Service is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to view the company’s services and fleet. Created with the user... - May 02, 2019 - All Events Limousine and Bus Service

App-Garden Adds Its Second Cloud-Based Solution in 30 Days: Travel Tracker - Routing Software With Travel Tracker for Routes, administrators can easily plan, coordinate, and optimize bus routes and schedules from any WiFi capable device with a web browser. - May 01, 2019 - App-Garden

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project Advances Along Florida's Gulf Coast TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, has proposed bus rapid transit to provide regional service in a three-county area. The project took a major step forward when the TBARTA board approved a contract with WSP USA to conduct a Project Development and Environmental Study (PD&E). - April 29, 2019 - TBARTA

Diamond Freight Distribution Recognized for Exceptional Drayage Services Diamond Freight Distribution is named the 2018 Drayage Carrier of the Year by Dollar Tree Distribution Services. Partnering with industry leaders, such as Dollar Tree Distribution is what continues to drive their growth and strategy in the transportation and logistics industry. - April 13, 2019 - Diamond Freight Distribution

App-Garden Launches It's Newest Solution: Facility Tracker App-Garden, a leader in cloud-based solutions for K-12 administration, announces the launch of its newest solution: Facility Tracker. The Facility Tracker is a cloud-based work order management system which allows school districts to track work orders from submission to completion, saving time and money,... - April 01, 2019 - App-Garden

FareShare is Changing the Road Trip, One Music Festival at a Time FareShare.io, a Los Angeles based startup, just launched a city to city travel platform that aims to bring hitchhiking into the digital age. - March 29, 2019 - FareShare

South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service, a business specializing in luxury ground chauffeured transportation for corporate travel, airport transportation, special occasions and non-emergency medical transportation, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by... - March 22, 2019 - SJ Sedan and Limo

FLOAT Demos 15 Minute Commute from Near San Bernardino County to Santa Monica, CA FLOAT (FLy Over All Traffic) will conduct its first demo flight today on Feb. 25, 2019, flying commuters, investors, and reporters from Brackett Airport in La Verne, CA to Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, CA, in just 15 minutes over Monday rush-hour traffic. - February 25, 2019 - FLOAT Shuttle

OurBus Expands to More Locations in the US OurBus, a tech company specializing in crowdsourced intercity and commuter bus routes, is excited to be expanding service in the Northeast and Texas, with service launching in the following cities: Rochester, N.Y. to New York City - December 20; Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh - December 21; Clifton, N.J. to Washington, D.C. - December 23 ; Washington, D.C. to New York City - express service, December 23 - January 04, 2019 - OurBus Inc.

Albuquerque’s Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet zTrip announces the fleet launch in Albuquerque – providing the safety of a taxi with the ease of on-demand service. - December 07, 2018 - zTrip WHC

NORCAL Ambulance Ranked Among the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times For the second straight year, NORCAL Ambulance has been named to the San Francisco Business Times list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area, coming in at #81 for 2018. - November 11, 2018 - NORCAL Ambulance

Top Luxury Ground Operator Announces New Franchise Strategy to Consolidate the Industry A1ALimo is Consolidating the Luxury Ground Transportation Industry by awarding franchises to Select Operators in each region. - November 07, 2018 - A1A Airport & Limousine Service

CarpoolWorld Launches Basic Carpool Groups Service The newest version of carpoolworld.com, launched today, includes new features and improvements throughout the web site, replacing it's Free carpool groups with Basic carpool groups as well as continuing to provide the Standard and Premium group service. Any CarpoolWorld visitor can now create a free... - November 03, 2018 - CarpoolWorld

SNUGTOP Unveils GB Sport Cap for 2019 Toyota Tundra SNUGTOP, an industry leader in pickup cover design and engineering, introduces its latest version of the GB Sport cap specifically designed for the 2019 Toyota Tundra. On display at SEMA, booth #35039, the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, Upper Level. - October 31, 2018 - SNUGTOP

Rideline Car and Limo Service Announces Newly Redesigned Website Launch The new and completely redesigned website offers users more detailed information about the Long Island car service to JFK International Airport, Laguardia Airport, Newark International Airport and other areas in Long Island and the Hamptons. - October 31, 2018 - Rideline Car and Limo Service

Educational Bus Transportation Sponsors Local Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Long Island To help make a difference for those living in poverty, Educational Bus Transportation recently sponsored the Friends of the Poor® Walk/Run in Bethpage, New York. According to organizers of the event, the Friends of the Poor® Walk/Run provides local Society of St. Vincent de Paul Conferences and... - October 11, 2018 - The Trans Group

Premier Concierge of Connecticut, LLC - Because Time is the Ultimate Commodity Premier Concierge of Connecticut, LLC is now open for business. The company provides personal assistance and concierge planning for Connecticut shoreline residents. They are dedicated to helping clients reclaim one of their most valuable possessions...Time. The word, “concierge” has been... - October 05, 2018 - Premier Concierge of Connecticut, LLC

NEXT Future Transportation Joins Public Finance Thought Leadership Discussion – Contributes Perspective on the Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles NEXT Future Transportation Inc. ("NEXT"), the world’s leading modular-electric vehicle company, is pleased to join municipal finance leaders – from public sector issuers to investors, investment bankers, municipal advisors, rating agencies, buyers and bond counsels to discuss the... - October 04, 2018 - NEXT Future Transportation

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

NEXT Future Transportation Announces Autonomous Parcel Delivery Solution - Introduces the World’s First Modular Mobile Parcel Locker Silicon Valley autonomous transportation startup identifies final-mile parcel delivery as an opportunity to enhance the customer experience, while creating significant supply chain improvements to traditional operating models. - September 27, 2018 - NEXT Future Transportation

CarpoolWorld Connects Neighbors to Vacate Areas Affected by Hurricane Florence Before Hurricane Florence hits, neighbors can sign up for free at CarpoolWorld to help each other out to get to safe areas using their car and by sharing the ride. - September 13, 2018 - CarpoolWorld

For the 2nd Time, NORCAL Ambulance Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3046 Based on Three-Year Revenue Growth Inc. magazine today revealed that NORCAL Ambulance is No. 3046 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its... - August 22, 2018 - NORCAL Ambulance

Cancun Airport Transportation Obtains the BBB Accreditation Cancun Airport Transportation is happy to be accredited by Better Business Bureau. - July 28, 2018 - Cancun Airport Transportation

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, announces the appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations. Frank’s role includes the full responsibility for Operations of Service and Parts for both Colton and Sacramento A-Z locations. - July 06, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

Nassau County Legislator Rose Walker Honors Educational Bus Transportation Driver Titus Francis for "Exemplary Service" The last morning of the school year was extra special this June 22nd for Educational Bus Transportation driver Titus Francis. As he and the children on his bus pulled up to Lee Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville, New York, Nassau County Legislator Rose Marie Walker was there to present Francis with... - June 27, 2018 - The Trans Group

Educational Bus Transportation Driver Vicky Jarvis Named "Nassau NYAPT Driver of The Year" Vicky Jarvis, a school bus driver with Educational Bus Transportation, has received the “Driver of the Year” award from the Nassau Chapter of the New York Association for Pupil Transportation (NYAPT). The announcement was made by NYAPT Nassau Chapter President Keyana Wright. “The Nassau... - May 31, 2018 - The Trans Group

Educational Bus Transportation Takes Top Honors at NYS School Bus Safety Competition Bus driver Geoffrey Roan wins first place in small bus/van category. - May 26, 2018 - The Trans Group

Maxi Cab Singapore - Launch of VIP Minibus Service Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd has launched a new type of limousine service in Singapore. - April 26, 2018 - Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd

Chestnut Ridge Transportation Receives Good Samaritan Hospital Medal of Honor Chestnut Ridge Transportation, a member of The Trans Group family of bus operations, recently served as honoree at Good Samaritan Hospital’s 33rd Annual Spring Ball, receiving the Good Samaritan Hospital Medal of Honor. Fellow honoree Dr. Cary Hirsch received the Sister Joseph Rita Award for Medical... - April 22, 2018 - The Trans Group

Metropolitan Shuttle® Provides Transportation for Our Veterans to 20,000 Doctor’s Visits in 2017 Since 2008, Metro Travel Services, Inc. (dba Metropolitan Shuttle®) has provided transportation services to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2017 alone, Metropolitan Shuttle transported veterans to more than 20,000 doctors’ appointments at VA medical facilities around the country and since 2012, Metropolitan Shuttle has transported our veterans to more than 121,500 doctors’ appointments. - March 26, 2018 - Metropolitan Shuttle

Vintage Wedding Cars Dublin Launch New Wedding Car Service AKP Chauffeur Drive Chauffeurs is a reputed company known for offering some of the exceptional wedding cars. Being a part of this industry since 2005 has helped them to apprehend the needs and requirements of the couples. They comprehend the wedding ceremony is actually a big job and the expert of this... - March 14, 2018 - AKP Chauffeur Drive

New Airport Shuttle Service for All 5 Major Airports in SC Residents of Columbia SC now have a low cost ride to all airports. - March 10, 2018 - SC Shuttle Services LLC

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

GetTransfer.com Raises Series A from S7 Group San Francisco, Feb. 2, 2018, GetTransfer Limited, an online marketplace for pre-booked long distance transfers in Europe and US, is pleased to announce that it has raised its Series A funding round from S7 Group, a member of the oneworld® global aviation alliance. Over the last 12 months, www.GetTransfer.com... - February 06, 2018 - GetTransfer.com

Empire Express Downtowner, a transportation technology company, recently deployed their operations and technology to run the Empire Pass courtesy shuttle service in Park City, Utah. The on-demand ride service is provided to homeowners and guests of the Empire Pass community, which is located adjacent to Deer Valley... - February 02, 2018 - Downtowner

On-Demand, Driverless Shuttles: DemandTrans and EasyMile Partner to Bring Next Gen Capabilities to Agencies and Riders Nationwide DemandTrans Solutions, a leading expert in Mobility-On-Demand technology, has partnered with EasyMile, a global leader in driverless technology, to provide efficient autonomous solutions to public agencies across North America as well as a customer-facing app that will enable point-to-point autonomous... - January 26, 2018 - EasyMile

The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

Patti Royce-Moser Named Vice President of Operations at Educational Bus Transportation Patti Royce-Moser, a longtime routing coordinator with Educational Bus Transportation, has been promoted to vice president of operations. A member of The Trans Group family of bus operations, Educational Bus is one of Long Island’s largest school transportation providers, serving districts throughout... - January 11, 2018 - The Trans Group

A-Z Bus Sales Introduces the New 2018 Blue Bird All American Type D Electric School Bus Ride and Drive Events Throughout California A-Z Bus Sales, Blue Bird and Adomani team up to showcase the all-new Blue Bird Type D Electric School Bus in California from January 8 through January 17 at select California school districts. - January 05, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

All Star Driver Education Seeks Coat Donations All Star Driver Education and One Warm Coat® have teamed up this winter to spread warmth...one coat at a time. - December 06, 2017 - All Star Driver Education