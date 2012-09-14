PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo
Move reflects company’s growth as an innovative pay-as-you-go third-party maintenance provider for critical IT systems. - November 15, 2019 - PAYGTech
When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds
With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC
Green Data Center LLP, the producer of the Submersify branded fluid submersion data center cooling technology, has clinched a RM33.96 million deal to build and deploy an ultra-green data center facility in Shinsei Malaysia 1, reportedly South East Asia’s largest data center which is located in... - May 27, 2019 - Green Data Center LLP
The digital catalyst has seen a 300% growth YoY since its inception. - May 02, 2019 - Xentaurs
Netsync Network Solutions announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Netsync to its 2019 Tech Elite 250. Researched and released annually by CRN, the Tech Elite 250 honors a select group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced... - April 18, 2019 - Netsync
Designed for AI training, Inference, and Machine Learning, and maximum server density with NVIDIA T4 GPUs. - March 18, 2019 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Bare Metal Xeon E Dedicated Servers Now Available at Hivelocity Hosting - February 14, 2019 - Hivelocity Hosting
The City of Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity recognized Netsync Network Solutions as its Professional Services Certified Prime Contractor of the Year. The city issued the award in response to Netsync’s outstanding talent and effort supporting Houston as it embarks on remarkable technological... - February 12, 2019 - Netsync
Netsync, the largest technology VAR in the Texas region for educational institutions, kicks off the new year by launching a new brand identity setting the stage for an aggressive year of growth. - February 06, 2019 - Netsync
At Broadcast India, Boston will demonstrate its cloud-based IP infrastructure running a visual effects pipeline by leveraging NVIDIA GRID accelerated virtual machines running rendering software for broadcast workflows. - December 13, 2018 - Boston Limited
TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today introduced the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, the latest addition to TYAN’s leading Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based storage product line, featuring large memory... - November 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
TYAN GPU-optimized server platforms powered by NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 32GB and P4 GPU accelerators are designed for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Deep Neural Networks - September 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Xentaurs relocates offices to Irvine, CA to accommodate growing team and stake claim in the tech hub of Orange County. - September 03, 2018 - Xentaurs
Hardened SSD Models Test at a Transfer Rate Up to 560 MB/s for High Throughput Video, Creative, and Large File Applications - August 07, 2018 - Fantom Drives
New virtual tape offerings deliver modular, scalable performance and capacity. - May 01, 2018 - Optica Technologies Inc.
Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server provides the fastest and easiest way to send Veeam backups directly to Amazon S3, Wasabi hot storage or Object Storage. - April 17, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC
The United Network Equipment Dealer Association (UNEDA) Board unanimously votes to fund an Amicus Brief with The Owners' Rights Initiative to the US Supreme Court in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case set to have hearings April 17th 2018. - April 06, 2018 - UNEDA
TYAN offers a line of motherboards featuring 7-year longevity of supply, wide operating temperature and EMC Class B certification. - February 28, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Rio-2 provides backup software, the fastest and easiest way to send backup data directly to Amazon S3 or Object Storage using an iSCSI VTL, SMB or NFS protocol. - February 27, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC
Datarecovery.com, Inc. announced today that it is ending its discount program and business with the National Rifle Association and its members. - February 24, 2018 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.
Virtual Technologies Group to restructure its Lima branch - Focus solely on B2B as they close their retail arm. - January 11, 2018 - Virtual Technologies Group
Flexible, easily configurable and extensible storage platform delivers unified, multi-protocol data sharing for emerging workloads on Linux, Windows, Mac, Hadoop, and S3. - November 14, 2017 - Quobyte
The AVANT secure PC combined with Jentu Technologies Appliance are working to provide a new way to manage data efficiently, and eliminate the CyberSecurity risks of malware. An inexpensive solution (TCO) compared to today’s multi-million dollar cyber breach losses. - November 12, 2017 - Jentu Technologies Inc.
MojoHost and Uniregistry have formed a strategic partnership to offer convenient and affordable domain name registration services. - October 28, 2017 - MojoHost
Datarecovery.com, a worldwide leader in data recovery technology, announced free services for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.
Personal computer users can receive any of Datarecovery.com’s standard hard drive, flash drive, and cellphone data recovery services free of charge. For... - October 02, 2017 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.
GDT, a leading international IT solutions and services provider for business, service providers, government, and healthcare, today announced that it has achieved the Cisco Systems Master Service Provider Specialization. This highly-coveted specialization recognizes GDT’s expertise in designing, deploying, and managing sophisticated, carrier-grade Cisco Service Provider IT solutions. GDT is the only company in North America to obtain this elite status. - August 21, 2017 - GDT
GDT today announced Vinod Muthuswamy has been named President, effective immediately. As President, Muthuswamy will have responsibility for all of the company’s operating units worldwide including the extensive engineering and field delivery resources throughout the United States. - July 11, 2017 - GDT
ZT Systems, the leading provider of purpose-built compute and storage solutions for hyperscale data centers, today announced the availability of server solutions featuring the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.
Workload-optimized ZT Systems platforms based on these new processors combine... - July 11, 2017 - ZT Systems
Featuring 2U 24 All-Flash NVMe Storage Server and NVMe-Focused Motherboard - June 21, 2017 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
GDT, The Dallas-based technology integrator, is building the smart city of the future. With a project called “Deep Ellum Experience,” GDT hopes to kick start efforts to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to downtown Dallas.
The project centers on a Smart Wi-Fi solution built with Cisco wireless... - May 17, 2017 - GDT
Featuring the 4U FT76-B7922 with 4 Tesla GPU accelerators and the 4U FT77C-B7079 with 8 Tesla GPU accelerators. - May 10, 2017 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
GDT, the Dallas-based IT integrator, won 1st place overall at the 2017 Fit Company Challenge and was awarded the title of Fittest Company, beating over 200 competitors from other Dallas area firms. Held annually and hosted by the Fit Company Institute, the Fit Company Challenge aims to promote corporate... - May 09, 2017 - GDT
Advanced Clustering Technologies has been selected to receive a 2017 Brick-by-Brick Award from the Kansas City Industrial Council (KCIC). - April 01, 2017 - Advanced Clustering Technologies
New resell agreement empowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise customers to acquire leading software-defined archiving solutions directly from HPE. - February 15, 2017 - iTernity GmbH
iTernity’s Compliant Archive Software (iCAS), Scality RING software, and Dell SD7000-S storage servers are an integrated, petabyte-scale, compliance archiving solution. - February 14, 2017 - iTernity GmbH
Trayless design with 12Gb SAS expanded backplane and redundant power. - February 07, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.
Features: Lockable front cover, toolless designs, with 6 or 12Gb SAS connection. - January 04, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.
Addressing the demands of new financial legislation and compliance regulations with a high-performance compliance capture and analytics solution - December 26, 2016 - Maxeler Technologies Ltd
Performance brings competitive advantage. The new Amazon EC2 F1 instance, the first of its kind, allows AWS customers to use customizable hardware to push the limits of the possible, which was previously only a luxury for the largest enterprises.
Maxeler has been helping Tier 1 banks, exchanges, and... - December 06, 2016 - Maxeler Technologies Ltd
Entropy is a modern intelligent design made after years of extensive research; Designed to be the most balanced Small_Form_Factor desktop computer on the market. - November 26, 2016 - BottleNext
Nuvocomp to Expand the Reach of the Nimble Predictive Flash Platform. - October 25, 2016 - Nuvocomp
With more than 4,000 cases of ransomware reported daily and at a cost of more than $209 million in the first 3 months of 2016 (up 90% from 2015), cyber piracy has moved from the Internet’s dark corners to every corner of the globe. While this is a global threat, the United States is the most targeted nation by these thieves, receiving 28% of the total attacks worldwide. Meet ransomware's Kryptonite –Disaster Recovery and Data Protection. - October 18, 2016 - Nuvocomp
Malaysian based green data center equipment manufacturer Green Data Center LLP (GDC) has won the coveted Chairman’s Award at the bi-annual Global ICT Excellence Awards 2016 held this year in Brazil for its ground breaking Eco2 data center cooling technology. The Global ICT Excellence Awards is... - October 11, 2016 - Green Data Center LLP
ServerPoint.com is proud to announce the arrival of ColossusCloud at newest location - Santa Clara, California. At the heart of Silicon Valley, home to famous startups such as Facebook, Uber and Apple, ColossusCloud allows clients to deploy virtual servers with low latency to high-traffic areas such... - September 28, 2016 - ServerPoint
TYAN HPC Platforms with NVIDIA Tesla P100, P40 and P4 GPUs to Deliver Exceptional Performance and data-intensive applications features. - September 22, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
ServerPoint.com, an established and respected provider offering high quality web hosting services since 1998, has announced the launch of a new affiliate program. The affiliate program is designed to give individuals and businesses an opportunity to earn extra income and to allow them to partner with... - September 19, 2016 - ServerPoint
Quobyte today announced a major update for its software storage system, providing the world’s most advanced parallel file system with a substantial performance increase and extended data safety capabilities. The update extends these capabilities with scalable high-performance erasure coding for... - August 18, 2016 - Quobyte
TYAN delivers high performance with support for up to 4x NVMe in 1U GT62B-B5539, 1U GT62B-B7076 and 2U TN70B-B7086 storage platforms for enterprise, data center and cloud environment deployments. - August 17, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.