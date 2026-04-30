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Within Servers & Mainframes
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
Paragon Cyber Solutions Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
Paragon Cyber Solutions, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #660 among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This prestigious ranking places Paragon among the top 15% of... - August 26, 2025 - Paragon Cyber Solutions
Silver Knight PCs Expands Into Comprehensive Business IT Solutions for Fayetteville and Beyond
Silver Knight PCs, a Fayetteville-based technology company, has officially expanded into full-service Business IT solutions, providing managed IT services in Fayetteville, NC, and surrounding areas. This new offering is designed to meet the growing need for secure, reliable IT support for small and mid-sized businesses in the region. - August 19, 2025 - Silver Knight PCs
Rad Web Hosting Cloud VPS Offers Affordable Alternative to Major Cloud Service Providers
Rad Web Hosting, a trusted provider of web hosting solutions, has announced the launch of its enhanced Cloud VPS services, designed to offer an affordable and reliable alternative to costly cloud solutions from major providers. With competitive pricing, powerful performance, and straightforward... - May 30, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
Synergy Associates Named One of CIOInsights’ “Top 10 Leading Dell Partners to Watch in 2025”
Synergy Associates, an authorized Dell Technologies distributor, has been recognized by CIOInsights in its April 2025 edition as one of the Top 10 Leading Dell Partners to Watch. - April 22, 2025 - Synergy Associates
Rad Web Hosting Commits 5% of Every Order to California Wildfire Relief Efforts
Clients can now support the California wildfire relief and restoration efforts simply by placing an order through the Rad Web Hosting website. - January 26, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
Munidex, Inc. and Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging and modernizing existing legacy systems with new cloud-based applications offering enhanced functionality and security for improved public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Cit-e-Net LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging existing legacy systems with new functionality for enhanced public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Mobizent LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities, Federal and State Departments now have an automated all-electronic, feasible, and full-service solution to the daunting previously manual processes of issuing summons for all departments and entities tasked with issuing and serving summonses and in full conformity with the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
F2OnSite Launches Revolutionary, Custom AI Internal GPT Platform
F2OnSite, a leading nationwide provider of onsite IT services based in Plano, TX, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking internal custom Artificial Intelligence GPT platform, developed in collaboration with Southern Methodist University (SMU) interns and guided by coursework from Dr. Jules White of Vanderbilt University. - September 13, 2024 - F2OnSite
Kinetix Announces Inaugural IT Scholarships Recipients
Michigan-based IT Firm Awards Three $1000 Scholarships to Michigan IT Students - July 13, 2024 - Kinetix LLC
Global Technical Systems (GTS) and mLogica Collaborate to Launch an Advanced Innovation Lab Demonstrating Leading-Edge Hardware and Software Technologies
In this state-of-the-art Innovation Lab, customers can explore ultra-high-performance solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the realms of hardware and software. From blazing-fast high-performance servers and edge devices to innovative AI-enabled hyper-scale Big Data solutions, the lab will serve as a showcase for the future of technology. - June 12, 2024 - mLogica LLC
mLogica UK Announces Strategic Collaboration with PwC UK for Gen AI Enhanced Mainframe Modernization Services to the Cloud
Leveraging automated mainframe modernization solutions, mLogica UK and PwC UK to accelerate cloud adoption. - May 21, 2024 - mLogica LLC
Michigan-Based IT Firm Announces Inaugural Scholarship Program
Michigan-based IT firm, Kinetix, is set to offer three $1000 scholarship awards to Michigan IT students. - February 07, 2024 - Kinetix LLC
mLogica Supports AWS Mainframe Modernization Service to Provide Technology for Assembler and Easytrieve Modernization
Announced during AWS Re:Invent 2023, the availability of mLogica Assembler and Easytrieve modernization technology with AWS Mainframe Modernization service provides organizations with mainframe environments a path to accelerate to the benefits of AWS. - November 27, 2023 - mLogica LLC
Michigan IT Firm Launches Proactive Monitoring System
Kinetix LLC launched a nominal monthly service engineered to protect a business’s computer network infrastructure called KinetixManage. - November 22, 2023 - Kinetix LLC
Michigan IT Firm Raises Money for Veterans
Kinetix LLC runs social media promotions and raises $500 in support of veterans. - November 17, 2023 - Kinetix LLC
Journey Options to Migrate Mainframe Environments to the Oracle Cloud
Leading mainframe modernization software company mLogica LLC will be participating at Oracle CloudWorld and hosting a Genius Bar session on Thursday, September 21, from 8:00 – 9:00 AM PT. mLogica’s LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite ensures each organization’s mainframe modernization journey to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is completed fast, seamlessly and cost-efficiently. - September 18, 2023 - mLogica LLC
QCT Synergizes for the Next Wave of Connectivity at MWC Barcelona 2023
Innovative solutions supporting 5G and AI enhance how our world works. - February 26, 2023 - QCT
Rad Web Hosting Publishes Guide for Growing Businesses Considering Dedicated Server Hosting
Rad Web Hosting has published a guide, "When to Consider Dedicated Server Hosting" to help Small and Medium Businesses navigate their dedicated server hosting options. - January 21, 2023 - Rad Web Hosting
QCT Delivers New Innovative 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Servers
Updated technologies fuel large variety of customer applications and usages from data center to edge. - January 11, 2023 - QCT
Scout APM Announces Release of External Service Monitoring
Scout has expanded its service offerings to now include microservices and managed services monitoring of Ruby, Python, and PHP web applications. - December 01, 2021 - Scout APM
TYAN Launches Intel Xeon E-2300 Processor-Based Server Platform
TYAN's Tempest CX S5560 server motherboard is designed for SMBs, multi-access edge computing servers and CSP deployment. - September 09, 2021 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Scout APM Announces Python Application Support for Error Monitoring Tool
Scout Error Monitoring has expanded its services to include performance and error insights and alerting for Python web applications, within a single, integrated dashboard. - July 27, 2021 - Scout APM
SCTi Enters Into Exclusive North American Distribution Agreement with the EA Group
SCTi will become the exclusive North American distributer for the EA Group’s floating head retrofit, a climate-controlled technology that drastically reduces data center energy consumption. - May 20, 2021 - Strategic Clean Technology Inc.
Radware and Netsync Team Up to Offer Cloud DDoS Protection Service to State, Local and Education Agencies
Radware, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Netsync today announced that they are bringing Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service to State, Local and Education (SLED) agencies in the U.S. as part of Netsync’s offerings. - April 29, 2021 - Netsync
Technimove Introduces Technical Services Focused on Infrastructure and Networking
Technimove today announced the launch of their Networking and Infrastructure Professional Services to accelerate their customer's digital transformation projects. - March 10, 2021 - Technimove
Inc. Magazine to Recognize Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Netsync recognized for its impressive 70% growth rate. - October 01, 2020 - Netsync
Xentaurs Ranks 26 on the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List
CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Growth and Performance - August 13, 2020 - Xentaurs
Canadian Data Center Optimisation Specialist SCTi Partners with EkkoSense
SCTi will market the industry-leading EkkoSoft Critical SaaS 3D visualisation software to Canadian customers as well as supporting its own data centre optimisation program. - July 27, 2020 - Strategic Clean Technology Inc.
TYAN Launches AI-Optimized Server Platforms Powered by NVIDIA V100S Tensor Core GPUs
TYAN's new Thunder HX FT83-B7119 supports up to 10 NVIDIA V100S GPUs to achieve maximum density and performance. - May 08, 2020 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
StampImg.com - Create Your Own Digital Stamp for Free
A new web & mobile app, to create a digital stamp, endless variations, export to any size, in any device, for free. - March 18, 2020 - Ipsilon Developments Inc.
Xentaurs Named in Top 10 Most Promising Digital Transformation Companies for 2020
CIOReview named Xentaurs as one of the top 10 digital transformation consulting and service companies for 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Xentaurs
Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge
Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo
IT Industry Veteran Avram Weissman Joins PAYGTech as Senior VP
Move reflects company’s growth as an innovative pay-as-you-go third-party maintenance provider for critical IT systems. - November 15, 2019 - PAYGTech
ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners
With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC
Green Data Center LLP Clinches RM33.96 Million Deal in Malaysia
Green Data Center LLP, the producer of the Submersify branded fluid submersion data center cooling technology, has clinched a RM33.96 million deal to build and deploy an ultra-green data center facility in Shinsei Malaysia 1, reportedly South East Asia’s largest data center which is located... - May 27, 2019 - Green Data Center LLP
Xentaurs Breaks the Start-Up Mold with Continued Rapid Growth in the Information Technology Industry
The digital catalyst has seen a 300% growth YoY since its inception. - May 02, 2019 - Xentaurs
Netsync Network Solutions Named One of 2019 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®
Netsync Network Solutions announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Netsync to its 2019 Tech Elite 250. Researched and released annually by CRN, the Tech Elite 250 honors a select group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of... - April 18, 2019 - Netsync
TYAN Showcases New AI Inference-Optimized GPU Platforms with NVIDIA T4 Accelerators at GTC 2019
Designed for AI training, Inference, and Machine Learning, and maximum server density with NVIDIA T4 GPUs. - March 18, 2019 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Hivelocity Now Offering Next Gen Xeon E Bare-Metal
Bare Metal Xeon E Dedicated Servers Now Available at Hivelocity Hosting - February 14, 2019 - Hivelocity Hosting
Netsync Earns Professional Services Certified Prime Contractor of the Year
The City of Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity recognized Netsync Network Solutions as its Professional Services Certified Prime Contractor of the Year. The city issued the award in response to Netsync’s outstanding talent and effort supporting Houston as it embarks on remarkable... - February 12, 2019 - Netsync
Netsync Poised for Growth in 2019
Netsync, the largest technology VAR in the Texas region for educational institutions, kicks off the new year by launching a new brand identity setting the stage for an aggressive year of growth. - February 06, 2019 - Netsync
Boston Limited to Deliver a Cloud-Based Media Processing Service in Partnership with vScaler
At Broadcast India, Boston will demonstrate its cloud-based IP infrastructure running a visual effects pipeline by leveraging NVIDIA GRID accelerated virtual machines running rendering software for broadcast workflows. - December 13, 2018 - Boston Limited
TYAN Launches Thunder SX GT62H-B7106 Storage Server with 10 NVMe Bays to Deliver High Performance All-Flash Storage
TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today introduced the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, the latest addition to TYAN’s leading Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based storage product line, featuring large... - November 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
TYAN Exhibits Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Optimized Server Platforms at GTC Japan 2018
TYAN GPU-optimized server platforms powered by NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 32GB and P4 GPU accelerators are designed for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Deep Neural Networks - September 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Xentaurs Relocates Their Headquarters to Irvine to Accommodate Rapid Growth
Xentaurs relocates offices to Irvine, CA to accommodate growing team and stake claim in the tech hub of Orange County. - September 03, 2018 - Xentaurs
Fantom Drives Release G-Force 3.1 SSD Suite for 4K Video Editing, Music, and Large File Storage/Migration
Hardened SSD Models Test at a Transfer Rate Up to 560 MB/s for High Throughput Video, Creative, and Large File Applications - August 07, 2018 - Fantom Drives
Optica Announces Next Generation of zVT Mainframe Virtual Tape Products
New virtual tape offerings deliver modular, scalable performance and capacity. - May 01, 2018 - Optica Technologies Inc.
BridgeSTOR Announces Veeam Support for Amazon S3
Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server provides the fastest and easiest way to send Veeam backups directly to Amazon S3, Wasabi hot storage or Object Storage. - April 17, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC