PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Servers & Mainframes

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge
Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo
IT Industry Veteran Avram Weissman Joins PAYGTech as Senior VP
Move reflects company’s growth as an innovative pay-as-you-go third-party maintenance provider for critical IT systems. - November 15, 2019 - PAYGTech
Building Clouds
The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri
When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds
ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners
With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC
Green Data Center LLP Clinches RM33.96 Million Deal in Malaysia
Green Data Center LLP, the producer of the Submersify branded fluid submersion data center cooling technology, has clinched a RM33.96 million deal to build and deploy an ultra-green data center facility in Shinsei Malaysia 1, reportedly South East Asia’s largest data center which is located in... - May 27, 2019 - Green Data Center LLP
Xentaurs Breaks the Start-Up Mold with Continued Rapid Growth in the Information Technology Industry
The digital catalyst has seen a 300% growth YoY since its inception. - May 02, 2019 - Xentaurs
Netsync Network Solutions Named One of 2019 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®
Netsync Network Solutions announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Netsync to its 2019 Tech Elite 250. Researched and released annually by CRN, the Tech Elite 250 honors a select group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced... - April 18, 2019 - Netsync
TYAN Showcases New AI Inference-Optimized GPU Platforms with NVIDIA T4 Accelerators at GTC 2019
Designed for AI training, Inference, and Machine Learning, and maximum server density with NVIDIA T4 GPUs. - March 18, 2019 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Hivelocity Now Offering Next Gen Xeon E Bare-Metal
Bare Metal Xeon E Dedicated Servers Now Available at Hivelocity Hosting - February 14, 2019 - Hivelocity Hosting
Netsync
Netsync Earns Professional Services Certified Prime Contractor of the Year
The City of Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity recognized Netsync Network Solutions as its Professional Services Certified Prime Contractor of the Year. The city issued the award in response to Netsync’s outstanding talent and effort supporting Houston as it embarks on remarkable technological... - February 12, 2019 - Netsync
Netsync
Netsync Poised for Growth in 2019
Netsync, the largest technology VAR in the Texas region for educational institutions, kicks off the new year by launching a new brand identity setting the stage for an aggressive year of growth. - February 06, 2019 - Netsync
Boston Limited to Deliver a Cloud-Based Media Processing Service in Partnership with vScaler
At Broadcast India, Boston will demonstrate its cloud-based IP infrastructure running a visual effects pipeline by leveraging NVIDIA GRID accelerated virtual machines running rendering software for broadcast workflows. - December 13, 2018 - Boston Limited
TYAN Launches Thunder SX GT62H-B7106 Storage Server with 10 NVMe Bays to Deliver High Performance All-Flash Storage
TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today introduced the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, the latest addition to TYAN’s leading Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based storage product line, featuring large memory... - November 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
TYAN Exhibits Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Optimized Server Platforms at GTC Japan 2018
TYAN GPU-optimized server platforms powered by NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 32GB and P4 GPU accelerators are designed for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Deep Neural Networks - September 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Xentaurs Relocates Their Headquarters to Irvine to Accommodate Rapid Growth
Xentaurs relocates offices to Irvine, CA to accommodate growing team and stake claim in the tech hub of Orange County. - September 03, 2018 - Xentaurs
Fantom Drives
Fantom Drives Release G-Force 3.1 SSD Suite for 4K Video Editing, Music, and Large File Storage/Migration
Hardened SSD Models Test at a Transfer Rate Up to 560 MB/s for High Throughput Video, Creative, and Large File Applications - August 07, 2018 - Fantom Drives
Optica Announces Next Generation of zVT Mainframe Virtual Tape Products
New virtual tape offerings deliver modular, scalable performance and capacity. - May 01, 2018 - Optica Technologies Inc.
BridgeSTOR, LLC
BridgeSTOR Announces Veeam Support for Amazon S3
Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server provides the fastest and easiest way to send Veeam backups directly to Amazon S3, Wasabi hot storage or Object Storage. - April 17, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC
UNEDA
UNEDA Files Brief in Sales Tax Supreme Court Case
The United Network Equipment Dealer Association (UNEDA) Board unanimously votes to fund an Amicus Brief with The Owners' Rights Initiative to the US Supreme Court in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case set to have hearings April 17th 2018. - April 06, 2018 - UNEDA
TYAN Showcases Embedded Server Platforms to Provide Industry High Standards at Embedded World 2018
TYAN offers a line of motherboards featuring 7-year longevity of supply, wide operating temperature and EMC Class B certification. - February 28, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
BridgeSTOR, LLC
BridgeSTOR Announces Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server a Hybrid Storage Repository for Enterprise Backup Software
Rio-2 provides backup software, the fastest and easiest way to send backup data directly to Amazon S3 or Object Storage using an iSCSI VTL, SMB or NFS protocol. - February 27, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC
Datarecovery.com, Inc.
Datarecovery.com, Inc. Announces Cutting All Ties with the NRA
Datarecovery.com, Inc. announced today that it is ending its discount program and business with the National Rifle Association and its members. - February 24, 2018 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.
Virtual Technologies Group Renews Focus on B2B Business
Virtual Technologies Group to restructure its Lima branch - Focus solely on B2B as they close their retail arm. - January 11, 2018 - Virtual Technologies Group
Quobyte
Quobyte Releases Its 2.0 Data Center File System Software and Takes the Management Complexity Out of Storage
Flexible, easily configurable and extensible storage platform delivers unified, multi-protocol data sharing for emerging workloads on Linux, Windows, Mac, Hadoop, and S3. - November 14, 2017 - Quobyte
Jentu Technologies Inc. Announces a Strategic Alliance with AVANT Secure PC to Create Secure Network Servers, End Points and IOT Solutions
The AVANT secure PC combined with Jentu Technologies Appliance are working to provide a new way to manage data efficiently, and eliminate the CyberSecurity risks of malware. An inexpensive solution (TCO) compared to today’s multi-million dollar cyber breach losses. - November 12, 2017 - Jentu Technologies Inc.
MojoHost Disrupts Market with Free WHOIS Privacy & Discounted Domains
MojoHost and Uniregistry have formed a strategic partnership to offer convenient and affordable domain name registration services. - October 28, 2017 - MojoHost
Datarecovery.com, Inc.
Datarecovery.com Offers Free Services to Personal Computer Users Affected by Recent Hurricanes
Datarecovery.com, a worldwide leader in data recovery technology, announced free services for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Personal computer users can receive any of Datarecovery.com’s standard hard drive, flash drive, and cellphone data recovery services free of charge. For... - October 02, 2017 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.
GDT
GDT, First in Nation to Gain Cisco Master Service Provider Specialization
GDT, a leading international IT solutions and services provider for business, service providers, government, and healthcare, today announced that it has achieved the Cisco Systems Master Service Provider Specialization. This highly-coveted specialization recognizes GDT’s expertise in designing, deploying, and managing sophisticated, carrier-grade Cisco Service Provider IT solutions. GDT is the only company in North America to obtain this elite status. - August 21, 2017 - GDT
GDT Names Vinod Muthuswamy as New President
GDT today announced Vinod Muthuswamy has been named President, effective immediately. As President, Muthuswamy will have responsibility for all of the company’s operating units worldwide including the extensive engineering and field delivery resources throughout the United States. - July 11, 2017 - GDT
ZT Systems Announces Server Solutions for Optimized Hyperscale Performance and Efficiency Featuring Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors
ZT Systems, the leading provider of purpose-built compute and storage solutions for hyperscale data centers, today announced the availability of server solutions featuring the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. Workload-optimized ZT Systems platforms based on these new processors combine... - July 11, 2017 - ZT Systems
TYAN Launches AMD EPYC™ Processor-Based Server Platform to Deliver All-Flash NVMe Storage Solution
Featuring 2U 24 All-Flash NVMe Storage Server and NVMe-Focused Motherboard - June 21, 2017 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
GDT is Building Smart City of the Future in Dallas
GDT, The Dallas-based technology integrator, is building the smart city of the future. With a project called “Deep Ellum Experience,” GDT hopes to kick start efforts to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to downtown Dallas. The project centers on a Smart Wi-Fi solution built with Cisco wireless... - May 17, 2017 - GDT
TYAN Exhibits NVIDIA Pascal GPU Powered Server Platforms for HPC and GPU Computing at GTC 2017
Featuring the 4U FT76-B7922 with 4 Tesla GPU accelerators and the 4U FT77C-B7079 with 8 Tesla GPU accelerators. - May 10, 2017 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
GDT Awarded Fittest Company Title at 2017 Fit Company Challenge; The Dallas Company Has a History of Promoting Employee Health
GDT, the Dallas-based IT integrator, won 1st place overall at the 2017 Fit Company Challenge and was awarded the title of Fittest Company, beating over 200 competitors from other Dallas area firms. Held annually and hosted by the Fit Company Institute, the Fit Company Challenge aims to promote corporate... - May 09, 2017 - GDT
Advanced Clustering to be Honored for Contributions to KC Industrial Area
Advanced Clustering Technologies has been selected to receive a 2017 Brick-by-Brick Award from the Kansas City Industrial Council (KCIC). - April 01, 2017 - Advanced Clustering Technologies
iTernity Joins HPE Complete Program
New resell agreement empowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise customers to acquire leading software-defined archiving solutions directly from HPE. - February 15, 2017 - iTernity GmbH
Petabyte-Scale Compliance Archiving Solution Now Available with Industry-Leading Storage Density
iTernity’s Compliant Archive Software (iCAS), Scality RING software, and Dell SD7000-S storage servers are an integrated, petabyte-scale, compliance archiving solution. - February 14, 2017 - iTernity GmbH
In Win Introduces Trayless Storage Server Chassis
Trayless design with 12Gb SAS expanded backplane and redundant power. - February 07, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.
In Win Launches IW-RS-02M Series Storage Server
Features: Lockable front cover, toolless designs, with 6 or 12Gb SAS connection. - January 04, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.
Maxeler Technologies Inc Collaborates with Hitachi Data Systems Around High-Performance Compliance Capture and Analytics Solution for Financial Institutions
Addressing the demands of new financial legislation and compliance regulations with a high-performance compliance capture and analytics solution - December 26, 2016 - Maxeler Technologies Ltd
Maxeler Technologies Ltd
New Amazon EC2 F1 Instance Bringing Maxeler Maximum Performance Computing to the Cloud
Performance brings competitive advantage. The new Amazon EC2 F1 instance, the first of its kind, allows AWS customers to use customizable hardware to push the limits of the possible, which was previously only a luxury for the largest enterprises. Maxeler has been helping Tier 1 banks, exchanges, and... - December 06, 2016 - Maxeler Technologies Ltd
Computer with Many Unique/Original Features is Trying to Reach the Crowd to Make Production Possible
Entropy is a modern intelligent design made after years of extensive research; Designed to be the most balanced Small_Form_Factor desktop computer on the market. - November 26, 2016 - BottleNext
Nuvocomp Becomes Nimble Storage Authorized Solutions Provider
Nuvocomp to Expand the Reach of the Nimble Predictive Flash Platform. - October 25, 2016 - Nuvocomp
If You Think Huge Corporations Are the Only Targets of Ransomware, Think Again; Nuvocomp Joins Forces with Infrascale to Defeat Ransomware
With more than 4,000 cases of ransomware reported daily and at a cost of more than $209 million in the first 3 months of 2016 (up 90% from 2015), cyber piracy has moved from the Internet’s dark corners to every corner of the globe.  While this is a global threat, the United States is the most targeted nation by these thieves, receiving 28% of the total attacks worldwide. Meet ransomware's Kryptonite –Disaster Recovery and Data Protection. - October 18, 2016 - Nuvocomp
Green Data Center LLP Clinches WITSA Global ICT Excellence Chairman’s Award
Malaysian based green data center equipment manufacturer Green Data Center LLP (GDC) has won the coveted Chairman’s Award at the bi-annual Global ICT Excellence Awards 2016 held this year in Brazil for its ground breaking Eco2 data center cooling technology. The Global ICT Excellence Awards is... - October 11, 2016 - Green Data Center LLP
ColossusCloud is Now Available in Silicon Valley
ServerPoint.com is proud to announce the arrival of ColossusCloud at newest location - Santa Clara, California. At the heart of Silicon Valley, home to famous startups such as Facebook, Uber and Apple, ColossusCloud allows clients to deploy virtual servers with low latency to high-traffic areas such... - September 28, 2016 - ServerPoint
TYAN HPC Platforms Add Support for NVIDIA Tesla P100, P40 and P4 GPUs
TYAN HPC Platforms with NVIDIA Tesla P100, P40 and P4 GPUs to Deliver Exceptional Performance and data-intensive applications features. - September 22, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
ServerPoint Launches New Affiliate Program
ServerPoint.com, an established and respected provider offering high quality web hosting services since 1998, has announced the launch of a new affiliate program. The affiliate program is designed to give individuals and businesses an opportunity to earn extra income and to allow them to partner with... - September 19, 2016 - ServerPoint
Quobyte Strengthens Its Parallel File System with Native Erasure Coding
Quobyte today announced a major update for its software storage system, providing the world’s most advanced parallel file system with a substantial performance increase and extended data safety capabilities. The update extends these capabilities with scalable high-performance erasure coding for... - August 18, 2016 - Quobyte
TYAN Exhibits NVMe Based Server and Storage Platforms Optimized for Enterprise, Cloud and Data Center at IDF 2016
TYAN delivers high performance with support for up to 4x NVMe in 1U GT62B-B5539, 1U GT62B-B7076 and 2U TN70B-B7086 storage platforms for enterprise, data center and cloud environment deployments. - August 17, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Press Releases 1 - 50 of 542 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help