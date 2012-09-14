PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

IT Industry Veteran Avram Weissman Joins PAYGTech as Senior VP Move reflects company’s growth as an innovative pay-as-you-go third-party maintenance provider for critical IT systems. - November 15, 2019 - PAYGTech

The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds

ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC

Green Data Center LLP Clinches RM33.96 Million Deal in Malaysia Green Data Center LLP, the producer of the Submersify branded fluid submersion data center cooling technology, has clinched a RM33.96 million deal to build and deploy an ultra-green data center facility in Shinsei Malaysia 1, reportedly South East Asia’s largest data center which is located in... - May 27, 2019 - Green Data Center LLP

Xentaurs Breaks the Start-Up Mold with Continued Rapid Growth in the Information Technology Industry The digital catalyst has seen a 300% growth YoY since its inception. - May 02, 2019 - Xentaurs

Netsync Network Solutions Named One of 2019 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN® Netsync Network Solutions announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Netsync to its 2019 Tech Elite 250. Researched and released annually by CRN, the Tech Elite 250 honors a select group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced... - April 18, 2019 - Netsync

TYAN Showcases New AI Inference-Optimized GPU Platforms with NVIDIA T4 Accelerators at GTC 2019 Designed for AI training, Inference, and Machine Learning, and maximum server density with NVIDIA T4 GPUs. - March 18, 2019 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Hivelocity Now Offering Next Gen Xeon E Bare-Metal Bare Metal Xeon E Dedicated Servers Now Available at Hivelocity Hosting - February 14, 2019 - Hivelocity Hosting

Netsync Earns Professional Services Certified Prime Contractor of the Year The City of Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity recognized Netsync Network Solutions as its Professional Services Certified Prime Contractor of the Year. The city issued the award in response to Netsync’s outstanding talent and effort supporting Houston as it embarks on remarkable technological... - February 12, 2019 - Netsync

Netsync Poised for Growth in 2019 Netsync, the largest technology VAR in the Texas region for educational institutions, kicks off the new year by launching a new brand identity setting the stage for an aggressive year of growth. - February 06, 2019 - Netsync

Boston Limited to Deliver a Cloud-Based Media Processing Service in Partnership with vScaler At Broadcast India, Boston will demonstrate its cloud-based IP infrastructure running a visual effects pipeline by leveraging NVIDIA GRID accelerated virtual machines running rendering software for broadcast workflows. - December 13, 2018 - Boston Limited

TYAN Launches Thunder SX GT62H-B7106 Storage Server with 10 NVMe Bays to Deliver High Performance All-Flash Storage TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today introduced the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, the latest addition to TYAN’s leading Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based storage product line, featuring large memory... - November 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

TYAN Exhibits Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Optimized Server Platforms at GTC Japan 2018 TYAN GPU-optimized server platforms powered by NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 32GB and P4 GPU accelerators are designed for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Deep Neural Networks - September 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Xentaurs Relocates Their Headquarters to Irvine to Accommodate Rapid Growth Xentaurs relocates offices to Irvine, CA to accommodate growing team and stake claim in the tech hub of Orange County. - September 03, 2018 - Xentaurs

Fantom Drives Release G-Force 3.1 SSD Suite for 4K Video Editing, Music, and Large File Storage/Migration Hardened SSD Models Test at a Transfer Rate Up to 560 MB/s for High Throughput Video, Creative, and Large File Applications - August 07, 2018 - Fantom Drives

Optica Announces Next Generation of zVT Mainframe Virtual Tape Products New virtual tape offerings deliver modular, scalable performance and capacity. - May 01, 2018 - Optica Technologies Inc.

BridgeSTOR Announces Veeam Support for Amazon S3 Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server provides the fastest and easiest way to send Veeam backups directly to Amazon S3, Wasabi hot storage or Object Storage. - April 17, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC

UNEDA Files Brief in Sales Tax Supreme Court Case The United Network Equipment Dealer Association (UNEDA) Board unanimously votes to fund an Amicus Brief with The Owners' Rights Initiative to the US Supreme Court in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case set to have hearings April 17th 2018. - April 06, 2018 - UNEDA

TYAN Showcases Embedded Server Platforms to Provide Industry High Standards at Embedded World 2018 TYAN offers a line of motherboards featuring 7-year longevity of supply, wide operating temperature and EMC Class B certification. - February 28, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

BridgeSTOR Announces Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server a Hybrid Storage Repository for Enterprise Backup Software Rio-2 provides backup software, the fastest and easiest way to send backup data directly to Amazon S3 or Object Storage using an iSCSI VTL, SMB or NFS protocol. - February 27, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC

Datarecovery.com, Inc. Announces Cutting All Ties with the NRA Datarecovery.com, Inc. announced today that it is ending its discount program and business with the National Rifle Association and its members. - February 24, 2018 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Virtual Technologies Group Renews Focus on B2B Business Virtual Technologies Group to restructure its Lima branch - Focus solely on B2B as they close their retail arm. - January 11, 2018 - Virtual Technologies Group

Jentu Technologies Inc. Announces a Strategic Alliance with AVANT Secure PC to Create Secure Network Servers, End Points and IOT Solutions The AVANT secure PC combined with Jentu Technologies Appliance are working to provide a new way to manage data efficiently, and eliminate the CyberSecurity risks of malware. An inexpensive solution (TCO) compared to today’s multi-million dollar cyber breach losses. - November 12, 2017 - Jentu Technologies Inc.

MojoHost Disrupts Market with Free WHOIS Privacy & Discounted Domains MojoHost and Uniregistry have formed a strategic partnership to offer convenient and affordable domain name registration services. - October 28, 2017 - MojoHost

Datarecovery.com Offers Free Services to Personal Computer Users Affected by Recent Hurricanes Datarecovery.com, a worldwide leader in data recovery technology, announced free services for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Personal computer users can receive any of Datarecovery.com’s standard hard drive, flash drive, and cellphone data recovery services free of charge. For... - October 02, 2017 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

GDT, First in Nation to Gain Cisco Master Service Provider Specialization GDT, a leading international IT solutions and services provider for business, service providers, government, and healthcare, today announced that it has achieved the Cisco Systems Master Service Provider Specialization. This highly-coveted specialization recognizes GDT’s expertise in designing, deploying, and managing sophisticated, carrier-grade Cisco Service Provider IT solutions. GDT is the only company in North America to obtain this elite status. - August 21, 2017 - GDT

GDT Names Vinod Muthuswamy as New President GDT today announced Vinod Muthuswamy has been named President, effective immediately. As President, Muthuswamy will have responsibility for all of the company’s operating units worldwide including the extensive engineering and field delivery resources throughout the United States. - July 11, 2017 - GDT

ZT Systems Announces Server Solutions for Optimized Hyperscale Performance and Efficiency Featuring Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors ZT Systems, the leading provider of purpose-built compute and storage solutions for hyperscale data centers, today announced the availability of server solutions featuring the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. Workload-optimized ZT Systems platforms based on these new processors combine... - July 11, 2017 - ZT Systems

TYAN Launches AMD EPYC™ Processor-Based Server Platform to Deliver All-Flash NVMe Storage Solution Featuring 2U 24 All-Flash NVMe Storage Server and NVMe-Focused Motherboard - June 21, 2017 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

GDT is Building Smart City of the Future in Dallas GDT, The Dallas-based technology integrator, is building the smart city of the future. With a project called “Deep Ellum Experience,” GDT hopes to kick start efforts to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to downtown Dallas. The project centers on a Smart Wi-Fi solution built with Cisco wireless... - May 17, 2017 - GDT

TYAN Exhibits NVIDIA Pascal GPU Powered Server Platforms for HPC and GPU Computing at GTC 2017 Featuring the 4U FT76-B7922 with 4 Tesla GPU accelerators and the 4U FT77C-B7079 with 8 Tesla GPU accelerators. - May 10, 2017 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

GDT Awarded Fittest Company Title at 2017 Fit Company Challenge; The Dallas Company Has a History of Promoting Employee Health GDT, the Dallas-based IT integrator, won 1st place overall at the 2017 Fit Company Challenge and was awarded the title of Fittest Company, beating over 200 competitors from other Dallas area firms. Held annually and hosted by the Fit Company Institute, the Fit Company Challenge aims to promote corporate... - May 09, 2017 - GDT

Advanced Clustering to be Honored for Contributions to KC Industrial Area Advanced Clustering Technologies has been selected to receive a 2017 Brick-by-Brick Award from the Kansas City Industrial Council (KCIC). - April 01, 2017 - Advanced Clustering Technologies

iTernity Joins HPE Complete Program New resell agreement empowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise customers to acquire leading software-defined archiving solutions directly from HPE. - February 15, 2017 - iTernity GmbH

Petabyte-Scale Compliance Archiving Solution Now Available with Industry-Leading Storage Density iTernity’s Compliant Archive Software (iCAS), Scality RING software, and Dell SD7000-S storage servers are an integrated, petabyte-scale, compliance archiving solution. - February 14, 2017 - iTernity GmbH

In Win Introduces Trayless Storage Server Chassis Trayless design with 12Gb SAS expanded backplane and redundant power. - February 07, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.

In Win Launches IW-RS-02M Series Storage Server Features: Lockable front cover, toolless designs, with 6 or 12Gb SAS connection. - January 04, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.

Maxeler Technologies Inc Collaborates with Hitachi Data Systems Around High-Performance Compliance Capture and Analytics Solution for Financial Institutions Addressing the demands of new financial legislation and compliance regulations with a high-performance compliance capture and analytics solution - December 26, 2016 - Maxeler Technologies Ltd

New Amazon EC2 F1 Instance Bringing Maxeler Maximum Performance Computing to the Cloud Performance brings competitive advantage. The new Amazon EC2 F1 instance, the first of its kind, allows AWS customers to use customizable hardware to push the limits of the possible, which was previously only a luxury for the largest enterprises. Maxeler has been helping Tier 1 banks, exchanges, and... - December 06, 2016 - Maxeler Technologies Ltd

Computer with Many Unique/Original Features is Trying to Reach the Crowd to Make Production Possible Entropy is a modern intelligent design made after years of extensive research; Designed to be the most balanced Small_Form_Factor desktop computer on the market. - November 26, 2016 - BottleNext

Nuvocomp Becomes Nimble Storage Authorized Solutions Provider Nuvocomp to Expand the Reach of the Nimble Predictive Flash Platform. - October 25, 2016 - Nuvocomp

If You Think Huge Corporations Are the Only Targets of Ransomware, Think Again; Nuvocomp Joins Forces with Infrascale to Defeat Ransomware With more than 4,000 cases of ransomware reported daily and at a cost of more than $209 million in the first 3 months of 2016 (up 90% from 2015), cyber piracy has moved from the Internet’s dark corners to every corner of the globe. While this is a global threat, the United States is the most targeted nation by these thieves, receiving 28% of the total attacks worldwide. Meet ransomware's Kryptonite –Disaster Recovery and Data Protection. - October 18, 2016 - Nuvocomp

Green Data Center LLP Clinches WITSA Global ICT Excellence Chairman’s Award Malaysian based green data center equipment manufacturer Green Data Center LLP (GDC) has won the coveted Chairman’s Award at the bi-annual Global ICT Excellence Awards 2016 held this year in Brazil for its ground breaking Eco2 data center cooling technology. The Global ICT Excellence Awards is... - October 11, 2016 - Green Data Center LLP

ColossusCloud is Now Available in Silicon Valley ServerPoint.com is proud to announce the arrival of ColossusCloud at newest location - Santa Clara, California. At the heart of Silicon Valley, home to famous startups such as Facebook, Uber and Apple, ColossusCloud allows clients to deploy virtual servers with low latency to high-traffic areas such... - September 28, 2016 - ServerPoint

TYAN HPC Platforms Add Support for NVIDIA Tesla P100, P40 and P4 GPUs TYAN HPC Platforms with NVIDIA Tesla P100, P40 and P4 GPUs to Deliver Exceptional Performance and data-intensive applications features. - September 22, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

ServerPoint Launches New Affiliate Program ServerPoint.com, an established and respected provider offering high quality web hosting services since 1998, has announced the launch of a new affiliate program. The affiliate program is designed to give individuals and businesses an opportunity to earn extra income and to allow them to partner with... - September 19, 2016 - ServerPoint

Quobyte Strengthens Its Parallel File System with Native Erasure Coding Quobyte today announced a major update for its software storage system, providing the world’s most advanced parallel file system with a substantial performance increase and extended data safety capabilities. The update extends these capabilities with scalable high-performance erasure coding for... - August 18, 2016 - Quobyte