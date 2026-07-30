Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms

Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms

Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group

New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation

New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation

AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions

Rolling Hills Estate Winery Debuts First Public Wine Release in the Champlain Valley of New York

After years of quiet vineyard development and limited private releases, Rolling Hills Estate Winery is releasing its wines to the public for the first time, offering an early look at one of New York’s newest American Viticultural Areas. - May 13, 2026 - Rolling Hills Estate Winery

Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions

Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions

WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group

Haitian Cocoa and Breadfruit Shine on the Global Stage

Haitian-Canadian chocolatier Ralph Leroy will unveil Choucoune, a gourmet cookie made with Haitian cocoa, coconut, and gluten-free breadfruit flour, at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris (Oct. 29–Nov. 2, 2025). The cookie is part of the ILO’s P.R.O.F.I.T. Project, supported by Norway and celebrated by Trees That Feed Foundation, which is building Haiti’s breadfruit industry to fight hunger, create jobs, and protect the environment. - October 28, 2025 - Trees That Feed Foundation

Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner Returns December 4, 2025 in Arbuckle, California

The Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner will be held December 4, 2025 at the Arbuckle Golf Club in Arbuckle, CA, featuring dinner, an auction, and entertainment by comedian Patrick McDermott to support agricultural research in California’s Sacramento Valley. - October 27, 2025 - JCS Marketing Inc.

Opti-Harvest Highlights Urgent Challenges Facing U.S. Winegrowers and Climate-Smart Solutions to Protect Yields and Profitability

Opti-Harvest Highlights Urgent Challenges Facing U.S. Winegrowers and Climate-Smart Solutions to Protect Yields and Profitability

America’s wine industry is entering one of its most challenging periods in decades, with growers in California and Washington State facing shrinking demand, oversupply, and rising costs. Yet climate-smart technologies are providing new hope for efficiency, sustainability, and... - October 16, 2025 - Opt-Harvest

California Walnut Conference Returns with New Date and Location for 2026

California Walnut Conference Returns with New Date and Location for 2026

The California Walnut Conference, the annual gathering for walnut growers and handlers, is returning with a new date and location for 2026. The event will take place February 19, 2026, at the Turlock Fairgrounds, marking a new chapter in its continued evolution and growth. The annual California... - July 01, 2025 - JCS Marketing Inc.

Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers

Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers

Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation. - March 21, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Avocado & Lime Programs Amid Ongoing Tariff Threats

Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of new growing regions in Honduras and Colombia and direct shipments to Canada. - March 06, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms Wins 2024 Marketing Excellence Award for Its Sweet Sugar Mango brand

Sustainable grower Goldenberry Farms was awarded the 2024 Marketing Excellence award by Produce Business Magazine for its “Sweet Sugar Mango®” brand of miniature mango. - September 11, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack

Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack

Goldenberry Farms announces the expansion of its Sugar Mango miniature mango brand with a new recyclable consumer retail pack, allowing retailers and grocers greater merchandising options for this unique miniature mango. - June 19, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms

Introducing "Farm Bureau Friday," a New Podcast From JCS Marketing Inc., MyAgLife, and The Stanislaus County Farm Bureau

JCS Marketing Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of "Farm Bureau Friday," a dynamic new podcast catering to the agricultural community. Hosted by Anna Genasci, Director of Education and Communication with Stanislaus County Farm Bureau (SCFB) and Kristin Platts, Digital Content Writer with JCS Marketing, the show promises insightful discussions, expert interviews, and industry insights. - May 10, 2024 - JCS Marketing Inc.

Melissa's and Goldenberry Farms Team up to Sweeten Sugar Mango Sales in the US

Melissa's and Goldenberry Farms Team up to Sweeten Sugar Mango Sales in the US

Melissa’s and Goldenberry Farms have announced a joint venture, designating Melissa’s as an official distributor of its top-selling Sweet Sugar Mango®, a miniature variety with exceptional Brix and thin, edible skin. Available April-June 2024, this marks the first... - March 26, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms

JCS Marketing Inc. Partners with California Citrus Mutual to Present the 2024 Citrus Showcase

JCS Marketing Inc., a leading marketing firm specializing in agricultural industries, proudly announces its partnership with California Citrus Mutual (CCM) to present the highly anticipated 2024 Citrus Showcase. The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, at the Visalia Convention Center in... - February 22, 2024 - JCS Marketing Inc.

Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign

Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign

Sustainable grower and shipper Goldenberry Farms is preparing for the initial shipments of the brand’s trademarked Sugar Mangos for the 2024 season, in conjunction with a new consumer and retail campaign, “Small, Sweet, and Easy to Eat!” The campaign includes children and adults... - February 17, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Organic Lime Program

Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Organic Lime Program

Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic and conventional lime program to supply the US market, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Colombia. - February 15, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms® Celebrates Status as Diversity-Owned and Managed Vendor, Adds New Items

Goldenberry Farms® Celebrates Status as Diversity-Owned and Managed Vendor, Adds New Items

Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya, timed for the IFPA 2023 show in Anaheim this year. - October 20, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms Announces New Organic Items for Fruit Attraction 2023

Goldenberry Farms Announces New Organic Items for Fruit Attraction 2023

Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin, organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya to the European, Canadian, and US Markets. - October 04, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms

Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce

Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce

Goldenberry Farms® has announced a new sales and volume record with its Fall-season themed “Scarily Good” fruit lineup this month, building on the trend of seasonal display changeouts at grocers. - September 24, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms

"My Ag Nite" Event to Unite Agricultural Leaders and Conservative Communities Across California

"My Ag Nite" Event to Unite Agricultural Leaders and Conservative Communities Across California

JCS Marketing is thrilled to announce "My Ag Nite," a not-to-be-missed gathering of California's agricultural industry leaders, on November 2, 2023, in the heart of the Central Valley in Tulare, CA. Keynote Speech by Jesse Watters, Fox News Prime Time Anchor who will share his thoughts on current political landscapes, the ag industry, and much more. - September 01, 2023 - JCS Marketing Inc.

"Can I Have That, Mom?" - More Than Anyone, Kids Influence Our Impulse Buying Behaviors

"Can I Have That, Mom?" - More Than Anyone, Kids Influence Our Impulse Buying Behaviors

Nearly 94% of kids ask for purchases from a parent at grocery stores, and it’s at the grocer where parents are the most open to influence from their kids when it comes to food. In general, children seem to have a significant influence on product decisions for which they will be the primary consumer. - July 25, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms

Kid-Friendly Ramboos Prepare to Take Center Stage in Grocers' Produce Sections

Kid-Friendly Ramboos Prepare to Take Center Stage in Grocers' Produce Sections

Goldenberry Farms expands its popular, family-friendly offerings for the 2023 season with the expansion of its award-winning rambutan product line, featuring new “Legend of Ramboo” characters and seasonal variations. - June 16, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms Acquires Federal Registration on Sweet Sugar Mango® Brand Trademark; Announces Planned Expansion

Goldenberry Farms Acquires Federal Registration on Sweet Sugar Mango® Brand Trademark; Announces Planned Expansion

Global fruit brand Goldenberry Farms has been awarded US federal trademark protection for its Sweet Sugar Mango® mark, a pocket-sized miniature mango with a thin, edible skin. The company has expanded its unique product offerings with Sugar Mangos™, juices, and powdered fruit products. - March 28, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms

California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and JCS Marketing, Inc. Announce an Event Collaboration for California Citrus Showcase on March 9, 2023

California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and JCS Marketing, Inc. are excited to announce an event collaboration for this year’s California Citrus Showcase on March 9, 2023. This collaboration creates an opportunity for the growth of both organizations and the expansion of Showcase, which will afford... - December 27, 2022 - JCS Marketing Inc.

Goldenberry Farms Launches "Lucky Golden Fruits" with Special Packaging for Lunar New Year 2023

Goldenberry Farms Launches "Lucky Golden Fruits" with Special Packaging for Lunar New Year 2023

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with "Lucky Golden Fruits," reinforcing the traditions of gifting fruit during the festive season. - December 08, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms

Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner: California Agriculture Rallies to Support Nickels Soil Lab

JCS Marketing Inc., the publisher of West Coast Nut magazine will present Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner, taking place at California Agriculture Museum, 1962 Hays Lane, Woodland, CA, 95776 on Friday, December 16, 2022, starting at 5:00PM. All donations go to the Leslie J. Nickels Testamentary... - November 25, 2022 - JCS Marketing Inc.

Goldenberry Farms Expands Investments Into Organic Soil Health & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programs

Goldenberry Farms Expands Investments Into Organic Soil Health & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programs

Sustainable Agriculture and Fruit Health develop as top priorities for leading fresh fruit brand. - October 28, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms

Grower Promotes Traceability and Buyer Tools with New Website

Grower Promotes Traceability and Buyer Tools with New Website

Goldenberry Farms launches newly designed website, traceability tools, and grower interface - just in time for Fresh Summit (IFPA) in Orlando. - October 27, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms™ Now Exporting New "Premium Select" Grade Goldenberries to Canada

Goldenberry Farms™ Now Exporting New "Premium Select" Grade Goldenberries to Canada

A larger size and juicier flavor profile make this berry a standout in the category. - August 25, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms™ Joins PMA Produce Marketing Association in North America

Goldenberry Farms™ has joined the North American Produce Marketing Association (PMA), the largest trade association of top growers and producers. Goldenberry Farms™ joins brands such as Driscoll’s, Sunkist, Del Monte and Dole at the PMA, with a focus Food Safety for... - August 14, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms

Trapview NA Names Jorge Pacheco Managing Director

Trapview NA is poised for growth in the automated pest monitoring market in agriculture. Mr. Pacheco joins their team with great experience and energy to facilitate and lead the growth in NA. - August 11, 2021 - Trapview NA LLC

Goldenberry Farms Receives Global GAP and Global GRASP Certifications

Medellin, Colombia-based Tropical Fruit Grower and Exporter Goldenberry Farms joins top tier Global Producers with Accredited Global GAP and GRASP Standards in place. - April 05, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms

Farmers2Market, Connecting Farmers to Their Communities and Communities to Their Farmers

Farmers2Market, Connecting Farmers to Their Communities and Communities to Their Farmers

SNtial Organics proudly Announces the Launch of Farmers2Market.ca - July 01, 2020 - SNtial Organics Inc.

New RAMBOOS™ Season Begins at Goldenberry Farms

In an effort to increase the healthy consumption of tropical fruit with families and children, Goldenberry Farms™ has launched its "RAMBOOS™" branded product line, offering a kid-friendly introduction to the world of tropical fruit. The unique labels, character presentation, and available in-store merchandising displays help to create eye-catching presentations. - April 11, 2020 - Goldenberry Farms

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai

Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples

La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio

Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15

Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries

Simply Natural's Alan Winstead Named President of Coclé APEDE

The Panamanian Association of Business Executives (APEDE) opened its newest chapter in Coclé in October with Alan Winstead as President of the Board of Directors. Mr. Winstead's executive experience comes from being a founder and President of Simply Natural Farms. "Leading the... - December 17, 2018 - Simply Natural

Trinitas Invests in Growing Organic Almonds

Trinitas farms over 20,000 acres of almonds and olives in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Solano, Tulare and Kings counties. - December 13, 2018 - Trinitas Farming

Small-Scale Farmers in Africa to Benefit from New Partnership

Over 350,000 farmers and workers in Kenya are set to benefit from a new partnership signed today between Fairtrade Africa (FTA) and The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO). The farmers drawn from the coffee, tea and vegetable sectors will be able to fetch better prices from their... - July 28, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa

Fairtrade Rolls Out a 1.1 Million Euro Climate Adaptation Project for Coffee Farmers in Ethiopia

Fairtrade Africa has rolled out Phase 3 of its Climate Academy Project in Ethiopia to increase coffee Small Producer Organisations resilience and adaptive capacity through training and subsequent application of insights, skills and techniques designed to better adapt to climate change. The Climate... - July 25, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa

Agrisource Data Announces and Welcomes New Vice President of Business Development

Agrisource Data Announces and Welcomes New Vice President of Business Development

Announcing Jordan Reilly as Agrisource Data's new Vice President of Business Development. - February 06, 2018 - Agrisource Data

Calivirgin Olive Oil Honored with Third Good Food Award

2018 Good Food Award winners announced. Calivirgin Olive Oil, a California company, won the award for their Hot Virgin Jalapeno olive oil. - January 28, 2018 - Coldani Olive Ranch

The Hydroponic Oxygen System "Kana-Chan" is Now Launching on Kickstarter

The Hydroponic Oxygen System "Kana-Chan" is Now Launching on Kickstarter

Not only leafy vegetables but also large vegetables and fruits can be easily cultivated at home with this hydroponic oxygen system. Anyone can harvest 3-4 times more than soil cultivation, and the growth speed is 1.5 to 2 times faster. - January 23, 2018 - Versailles Trading Corporation

Two Brothers Demonstrate a Profound Sense of Taste; Expand Miracle Fruit Farm Availability

Two Brothers Demonstrate a Profound Sense of Taste; Expand Miracle Fruit Farm Availability

Can their mission to create awareness about the benefits of Miracle Fruit reach those who need it most? - August 16, 2017 - Miracle Fruit Farm

Calivirgin Olive Oil Sweeps Specialty Foods Association SOFI Olive Oil Category

Calivirgin Olive Oil Sweeps Specialty Foods Association SOFI Olive Oil Category

From high atop New York City, the Specialty Food Association announced the winners of the prestigious 2017 SOFI™ (specialty outstanding food innovation) Awards. Coldani Olive Ranch with their Calivirgin brand of olive oils were in high spirits as they took Gold, Silver and Bronze with their jalapeno oil, blood orange oil, and premium extra virgin arbequina oil respectively. - June 15, 2017 - Coldani Olive Ranch

Botanist & Barrel, Orange County, NC’s First Winery, is Raising Funds Through a Kickstarter Campaign

Great news for folks of Orange County looking for local wine – Botanist & Barrel, an extension of Cedar Grove Blueberry Farm, a spot that has been attracting locals for three decades, has launched its Kickstarter campaign to complete funding and begin production. - October 25, 2016 - Botanist & Barrel

Edward Redd Named President of Dotta Foods International

Edward Redd Named President of Dotta Foods International

Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of preserved and frozen vegetables, fruits, olives, oils, and innovative value added specialty items from Europe and South America, today announced that Edward Redd has assumed the position of Company President effective August 1, 2016. - September 09, 2016 - Dotta Foods

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