Recent Headlines
Within Fruit & Tree Nut Farming
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
Rolling Hills Estate Winery Debuts First Public Wine Release in the Champlain Valley of New York
After years of quiet vineyard development and limited private releases, Rolling Hills Estate Winery is releasing its wines to the public for the first time, offering an early look at one of New York’s newest American Viticultural Areas. - May 13, 2026 - Rolling Hills Estate Winery
Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group
Haitian Cocoa and Breadfruit Shine on the Global Stage
Haitian-Canadian chocolatier Ralph Leroy will unveil Choucoune, a gourmet cookie made with Haitian cocoa, coconut, and gluten-free breadfruit flour, at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris (Oct. 29–Nov. 2, 2025). The cookie is part of the ILO’s P.R.O.F.I.T. Project, supported by Norway and celebrated by Trees That Feed Foundation, which is building Haiti’s breadfruit industry to fight hunger, create jobs, and protect the environment. - October 28, 2025 - Trees That Feed Foundation
Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner Returns December 4, 2025 in Arbuckle, California
The Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner will be held December 4, 2025 at the Arbuckle Golf Club in Arbuckle, CA, featuring dinner, an auction, and entertainment by comedian Patrick McDermott to support agricultural research in California’s Sacramento Valley. - October 27, 2025 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Opti-Harvest Highlights Urgent Challenges Facing U.S. Winegrowers and Climate-Smart Solutions to Protect Yields and Profitability
America’s wine industry is entering one of its most challenging periods in decades, with growers in California and Washington State facing shrinking demand, oversupply, and rising costs. Yet climate-smart technologies are providing new hope for efficiency, sustainability, and... - October 16, 2025 - Opt-Harvest
California Walnut Conference Returns with New Date and Location for 2026
The California Walnut Conference, the annual gathering for walnut growers and handlers, is returning with a new date and location for 2026. The event will take place February 19, 2026, at the Turlock Fairgrounds, marking a new chapter in its continued evolution and growth. The annual California... - July 01, 2025 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers
Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation. - March 21, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Avocado & Lime Programs Amid Ongoing Tariff Threats
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of new growing regions in Honduras and Colombia and direct shipments to Canada. - March 06, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Wins 2024 Marketing Excellence Award for Its Sweet Sugar Mango brand
Sustainable grower Goldenberry Farms was awarded the 2024 Marketing Excellence award by Produce Business Magazine for its “Sweet Sugar Mango®” brand of miniature mango. - September 11, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack
Goldenberry Farms announces the expansion of its Sugar Mango miniature mango brand with a new recyclable consumer retail pack, allowing retailers and grocers greater merchandising options for this unique miniature mango. - June 19, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Introducing "Farm Bureau Friday," a New Podcast From JCS Marketing Inc., MyAgLife, and The Stanislaus County Farm Bureau
JCS Marketing Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of "Farm Bureau Friday," a dynamic new podcast catering to the agricultural community. Hosted by Anna Genasci, Director of Education and Communication with Stanislaus County Farm Bureau (SCFB) and Kristin Platts, Digital Content Writer with JCS Marketing, the show promises insightful discussions, expert interviews, and industry insights. - May 10, 2024 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Melissa's and Goldenberry Farms Team up to Sweeten Sugar Mango Sales in the US
Melissa’s and Goldenberry Farms have announced a joint venture, designating Melissa’s as an official distributor of its top-selling Sweet Sugar Mango®, a miniature variety with exceptional Brix and thin, edible skin. Available April-June 2024, this marks the first... - March 26, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
JCS Marketing Inc. Partners with California Citrus Mutual to Present the 2024 Citrus Showcase
JCS Marketing Inc., a leading marketing firm specializing in agricultural industries, proudly announces its partnership with California Citrus Mutual (CCM) to present the highly anticipated 2024 Citrus Showcase. The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, at the Visalia Convention Center in... - February 22, 2024 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign
Sustainable grower and shipper Goldenberry Farms is preparing for the initial shipments of the brand’s trademarked Sugar Mangos for the 2024 season, in conjunction with a new consumer and retail campaign, “Small, Sweet, and Easy to Eat!” The campaign includes children and adults... - February 17, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Organic Lime Program
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic and conventional lime program to supply the US market, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Colombia. - February 15, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms® Celebrates Status as Diversity-Owned and Managed Vendor, Adds New Items
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya, timed for the IFPA 2023 show in Anaheim this year. - October 20, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Announces New Organic Items for Fruit Attraction 2023
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin, organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya to the European, Canadian, and US Markets. - October 04, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce
Goldenberry Farms® has announced a new sales and volume record with its Fall-season themed “Scarily Good” fruit lineup this month, building on the trend of seasonal display changeouts at grocers. - September 24, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
"My Ag Nite" Event to Unite Agricultural Leaders and Conservative Communities Across California
JCS Marketing is thrilled to announce "My Ag Nite," a not-to-be-missed gathering of California's agricultural industry leaders, on November 2, 2023, in the heart of the Central Valley in Tulare, CA. Keynote Speech by Jesse Watters, Fox News Prime Time Anchor who will share his thoughts on current political landscapes, the ag industry, and much more. - September 01, 2023 - JCS Marketing Inc.
"Can I Have That, Mom?" - More Than Anyone, Kids Influence Our Impulse Buying Behaviors
Nearly 94% of kids ask for purchases from a parent at grocery stores, and it’s at the grocer where parents are the most open to influence from their kids when it comes to food. In general, children seem to have a significant influence on product decisions for which they will be the primary consumer. - July 25, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Kid-Friendly Ramboos Prepare to Take Center Stage in Grocers' Produce Sections
Goldenberry Farms expands its popular, family-friendly offerings for the 2023 season with the expansion of its award-winning rambutan product line, featuring new “Legend of Ramboo” characters and seasonal variations. - June 16, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Acquires Federal Registration on Sweet Sugar Mango® Brand Trademark; Announces Planned Expansion
Global fruit brand Goldenberry Farms has been awarded US federal trademark protection for its Sweet Sugar Mango® mark, a pocket-sized miniature mango with a thin, edible skin. The company has expanded its unique product offerings with Sugar Mangos™, juices, and powdered fruit products. - March 28, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and JCS Marketing, Inc. Announce an Event Collaboration for California Citrus Showcase on March 9, 2023
California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and JCS Marketing, Inc. are excited to announce an event collaboration for this year’s California Citrus Showcase on March 9, 2023. This collaboration creates an opportunity for the growth of both organizations and the expansion of Showcase, which will afford... - December 27, 2022 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Goldenberry Farms Launches "Lucky Golden Fruits" with Special Packaging for Lunar New Year 2023
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with "Lucky Golden Fruits," reinforcing the traditions of gifting fruit during the festive season. - December 08, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner: California Agriculture Rallies to Support Nickels Soil Lab
JCS Marketing Inc., the publisher of West Coast Nut magazine will present Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner, taking place at California Agriculture Museum, 1962 Hays Lane, Woodland, CA, 95776 on Friday, December 16, 2022, starting at 5:00PM. All donations go to the Leslie J. Nickels Testamentary... - November 25, 2022 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Goldenberry Farms Expands Investments Into Organic Soil Health & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programs
Sustainable Agriculture and Fruit Health develop as top priorities for leading fresh fruit brand. - October 28, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Grower Promotes Traceability and Buyer Tools with New Website
Goldenberry Farms launches newly designed website, traceability tools, and grower interface - just in time for Fresh Summit (IFPA) in Orlando. - October 27, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms™ Now Exporting New "Premium Select" Grade Goldenberries to Canada
A larger size and juicier flavor profile make this berry a standout in the category. - August 25, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms™ Joins PMA Produce Marketing Association in North America
Goldenberry Farms™ has joined the North American Produce Marketing Association (PMA), the largest trade association of top growers and producers. Goldenberry Farms™ joins brands such as Driscoll’s, Sunkist, Del Monte and Dole at the PMA, with a focus Food Safety for... - August 14, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
Trapview NA Names Jorge Pacheco Managing Director
Trapview NA is poised for growth in the automated pest monitoring market in agriculture. Mr. Pacheco joins their team with great experience and energy to facilitate and lead the growth in NA. - August 11, 2021 - Trapview NA LLC
Goldenberry Farms Receives Global GAP and Global GRASP Certifications
Medellin, Colombia-based Tropical Fruit Grower and Exporter Goldenberry Farms joins top tier Global Producers with Accredited Global GAP and GRASP Standards in place. - April 05, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
Farmers2Market, Connecting Farmers to Their Communities and Communities to Their Farmers
SNtial Organics proudly Announces the Launch of Farmers2Market.ca - July 01, 2020 - SNtial Organics Inc.
New RAMBOOS™ Season Begins at Goldenberry Farms
In an effort to increase the healthy consumption of tropical fruit with families and children, Goldenberry Farms™ has launched its "RAMBOOS™" branded product line, offering a kid-friendly introduction to the world of tropical fruit. The unique labels, character presentation, and available in-store merchandising displays help to create eye-catching presentations. - April 11, 2020 - Goldenberry Farms
La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai
Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples
La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio
Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15
Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries
Simply Natural's Alan Winstead Named President of Coclé APEDE
The Panamanian Association of Business Executives (APEDE) opened its newest chapter in Coclé in October with Alan Winstead as President of the Board of Directors. Mr. Winstead's executive experience comes from being a founder and President of Simply Natural Farms. "Leading the... - December 17, 2018 - Simply Natural
Trinitas Invests in Growing Organic Almonds
Trinitas farms over 20,000 acres of almonds and olives in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Solano, Tulare and Kings counties. - December 13, 2018 - Trinitas Farming
Small-Scale Farmers in Africa to Benefit from New Partnership
Over 350,000 farmers and workers in Kenya are set to benefit from a new partnership signed today between Fairtrade Africa (FTA) and The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO). The farmers drawn from the coffee, tea and vegetable sectors will be able to fetch better prices from their... - July 28, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa
Fairtrade Rolls Out a 1.1 Million Euro Climate Adaptation Project for Coffee Farmers in Ethiopia
Fairtrade Africa has rolled out Phase 3 of its Climate Academy Project in Ethiopia to increase coffee Small Producer Organisations resilience and adaptive capacity through training and subsequent application of insights, skills and techniques designed to better adapt to climate change. The Climate... - July 25, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa
Agrisource Data Announces and Welcomes New Vice President of Business Development
Announcing Jordan Reilly as Agrisource Data's new Vice President of Business Development. - February 06, 2018 - Agrisource Data
Calivirgin Olive Oil Honored with Third Good Food Award
2018 Good Food Award winners announced. Calivirgin Olive Oil, a California company, won the award for their Hot Virgin Jalapeno olive oil. - January 28, 2018 - Coldani Olive Ranch
The Hydroponic Oxygen System "Kana-Chan" is Now Launching on Kickstarter
Not only leafy vegetables but also large vegetables and fruits can be easily cultivated at home with this hydroponic oxygen system. Anyone can harvest 3-4 times more than soil cultivation, and the growth speed is 1.5 to 2 times faster. - January 23, 2018 - Versailles Trading Corporation
Two Brothers Demonstrate a Profound Sense of Taste; Expand Miracle Fruit Farm Availability
Can their mission to create awareness about the benefits of Miracle Fruit reach those who need it most? - August 16, 2017 - Miracle Fruit Farm
Calivirgin Olive Oil Sweeps Specialty Foods Association SOFI Olive Oil Category
From high atop New York City, the Specialty Food Association announced the winners of the prestigious 2017 SOFI™ (specialty outstanding food innovation) Awards. Coldani Olive Ranch with their Calivirgin brand of olive oils were in high spirits as they took Gold, Silver and Bronze with their jalapeno oil, blood orange oil, and premium extra virgin arbequina oil respectively. - June 15, 2017 - Coldani Olive Ranch
Botanist & Barrel, Orange County, NC’s First Winery, is Raising Funds Through a Kickstarter Campaign
Great news for folks of Orange County looking for local wine – Botanist & Barrel, an extension of Cedar Grove Blueberry Farm, a spot that has been attracting locals for three decades, has launched its Kickstarter campaign to complete funding and begin production. - October 25, 2016 - Botanist & Barrel
Edward Redd Named President of Dotta Foods International
Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of preserved and frozen vegetables, fruits, olives, oils, and innovative value added specialty items from Europe and South America, today announced that Edward Redd has assumed the position of Company President effective August 1, 2016. - September 09, 2016 - Dotta Foods