DEMACO Showcases New Technology for Pasta Machines at IDMA Fair in Istanbul DEMACO showcases a broad variety of new technology for pasta machines and processing during the IDMA International Fair in Istanbul. This new technology provides pasta makers with easier to use machines and ability to make a wide variety of products to meet dietary and culinary trends. - March 18, 2019 - DEMACO

West Melbourne Pasta Day Celebrated with Ronzoni Garden Delight Pasta Area residents enjoyed pasta during the West Melbourne Pasta Day. Riviana Foods donated Ronzoni Garden Delight pasta to the Daily Bread as part of the event. The Daily Bread served up two local favorites, spaghetti pie and macaroni salad. - November 04, 2018 - DEMACO

City of West Melbourne Issues Proclamation for October 25th as Pasta Day, and Honors the Pasta Industry and DEMACO City of West Melbourne issues proclamation making October 25th "West Melbourne Pasta Day." Mayor Hal Rose honors the pasta industry and local company DEMACO, a pasta machine designer and builder. Riviana Foods donates Ronzoni Garden Delight to the Daily Bread as part of Pasta Day. October 25th is also World Pasta Day. - October 13, 2018 - DEMACO

New Southern-Style "Biscuits & Gravy Fixins" Introduced by Kentucky Kernel Biscuits & Gravy is a popular breakfast and brunch treat, but a hassle to make at home. This new product from Kentucky Kernel makes it easy with a ready-to-make combo of fluffy, golden biscuit mix and gravy fixins' all in one convenient package. Featuring Kentucky Kernel's popular secret spice recipe, new Southern-Style Biscuits & Gravy Fixin's makes it easy to bake up and serve this delicious, southern-style diner and soul-food favorite right at home. - June 27, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Ne-Mo’s Celebrates Summer with the Ultimate Travel Contest In the spirit of summer adventures, Ne-Mo’s is celebrating with the launch of their #OntheroadwithNemos contest. - June 21, 2018 - Ne-Mo's Bakery

New Southern-Style Malted Waffle Mix Launched by Kentucky Kernel Kentucky Kernel, maker of delicious southern-style seasoned flours, coatings, and mixes, has announced the launch of a new ready-to-make mix: Malted Waffle Mix. A southern waffle recipe loved in regional soul food restaurants and diners, now available to make up conveniently at home - perfectly matched for Chicken n' Waffles. - May 29, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Healthy Cravings Partners with Prairie Artisan Ales for Special Release Beer Beginning this Friday, Prairie Artisan Ales OKC Taproom will begin serving a coconut macaroon flavored Imperial Stout. - April 19, 2018 - Healthy Cravings

PTG and DEMACO Work Together to Deliver Expertise, Support and Equipment to the Fresh Pasta Industry By working together, PTG and DEMACO see many opportunities to deliver additional products and services to the fresh pasta manufacturing industry. - April 17, 2018 - DEMACO

DEMACO Recognized for Support of Military Servicemembers DEMACO, a designer and manufacturer of pasta machines, was recognized for its support of military servicemembers by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. - April 16, 2018 - DEMACO

DEMACO Recognized for Safety While Making Pasta Machines DEMACO, a builder of high capacity pasta machines, was recognized by the United Safety Council for its safety program. - March 27, 2018 - DEMACO

New Spicy Southern Seasoned Coating Mixes Launched by Kentucky Kernel The popular Kentucky Kernel brand announces the introduction of four brand new regional flavor blends: Spicy Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic & Herb, and Crunchy Corn Meal. The new products mark the first line extension for the popular Kentucky Kernel Seasoned Flour brand in decades, building off of the popularity of the original "secret recipe" coating mix. - March 20, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

DEMACO Becomes Life Member of United Safety Council DEMACO joined the United Safety Council as a life member, the first company to join in that category in the history of the Council. The United Safety Council is an independent, non-governmental, safety training and educational organization operating locally and nationally. Since 1953, the Council has... - January 19, 2018 - DEMACO

A New Guinness World Record to be Set by the Cookeez Snack Company On August the 4th, 2017, husband and wife team, Charles & Bridget Rivers along with 2,000 other volunteers — will attempt to break a standing Guinness World Record for, “The Most Individuals Dunking Cookies in Milk Simultaneously.” The previous record was set in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania... - July 24, 2017 - Cookeez Snack Company

Ne-Mo’s Bakery Launches on the Road with Ne-Mo’s Giveaway Win a sweet prize package valued at over $175, including a GoPro Simplified and delicious Ne-Mo’s Fine Bakery Products - June 20, 2017 - Ne-Mo's Bakery

Commercial Commissary Shared-Kitchen in Palm Beach County, Florida Now Open There is a fabulous fully licensed commercial commissary kitchen in Palm Beach County, FL. For established food businesses or newcomers, the Healthy Food Factory team is ready to help. It's a shared kitchen so people can afford to legally make their food in a fully certified facility. If someone is new they offer a free consultation to give a good overview of licensing requirements and more. They also help new entrepreneurs get their food permit license. - February 21, 2017 - Healthy Food Factory Commissary Kitchen

Product Launch of Hi-FiBar, the Diabetic Friendly, Gluten Free, High Fiber Snack Bar Looking for low glycemic index, honestly no sugar added snack? The search is over. Hi-Fibar uses high fiber, sugar free “secret sauce” to bind nuts, seeds and fruits together into a convenient snack bar. Without added sugar (whether it is hidden under the name of “brown rice syrup”... - May 11, 2016 - Delightfull Foods Corp

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC

DEMACO is Recognized for Public Service DEMACO was a recipient of the Certificate of Excellence by the Jefferson Awards for Public Service for its long-term support of the Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program. - December 01, 2015 - DEMACO

GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC

DEMACO Introduces the Generation II Premixer After five years of research and development, DEMACO launches the Generation II Premixer for enhanced production of pasta. - April 15, 2014 - DEMACO

Bart and Judy's Bakery Announces Tomato Seed Giveaway as a Thank You to Fans Los Angeles bakery begins shipping seed packets inside specially-marked cookie boxes. - March 06, 2014 - Bart's Bakery

Bart’s Bakery to Sell World-Class Chocolates Directly from Their Website Los Angeles-based bakers add premium dark chocolate morsels to their web-store in time for Valentine's Day. - February 12, 2014 - Bart's Bakery

Bart and Judy’s Bakery Announces COOKIEMANIA; Adds New Flavors to their Cookie Catalog LA-based bakery announces cookie giveaway; limited time Mint Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road cookies. - December 20, 2013 - Bart's Bakery

Nana Keek’s™ Offers Hassle-Free Holiday Cookie Baking Option Accompanied by Philanthropic Component Nana Keek’s Gourmet Cookies is helping to take the hassle out of holiday cookie baking while offering an opportunity to give back to the community with a philanthropic outreach program. - December 15, 2013 - Nana Keek's Gourmet Cookies

Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC

GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC

Turkana Food Inc. Recalls “Turkana Valley” Brand Dried Apricots Due to the Presence of Undeclared Sulfites Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 250g (8.82oz) and 500g (17.63oz) containers of Turkish “Turkana Valley” dried apricots because they were found to contain undeclared sulfites as preservatives. People who have sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious life-threatening... - November 14, 2012 - Turkana Food Inc.

Linda’s Gourmet Cookies is Supporting “All Jazzed Up.” Gordon Parks Elementary’s Fall Fundraiser. Linda’s Gourmet Cookies announced they are supporting Gordon Parks Elementary School’s fall fundraiser “All Jazzed Up” - A celebration of the legacy of Mr. Gordon Parks and the students of Gordon Parks Elementary. “All Jazzed Up” will take place on November 4, 2011 at 6:00 pm at the American Jazz Museum, 18th and Vine, Kansas City, MO. - October 06, 2011 - Linda's Gourmet Cookies

Maria Bellas Biscotti Now Offers Wholesale Biscotti and Wholesale Italian Cookies Maria Bellas Biscotti, an online authentic Italian bakery, is pleased to announce that all of their baked creations are available for wholesale. - September 28, 2011 - Maria Bella's Biscotti

ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of Fresh Round Challah Bread for Rosh Hashanna (Jewish New Year) Challahnmore.com will now be baking and delivering fresh delicious round challah bread for the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashana (New Year), Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) and Sukkot (Tabernacles). They can be ordered and shipped via USPS Priority Mail through their web page http://challahnmore.com. For... - September 08, 2011 - challahnmore.com

Maria Bellas Biscotti Opens Their Kitchen Doors to the World Maria Bella's Biscotti has launched their online bakery offering their exclusive variety of biscotti cookies that many have come to enjoy and love. The Maria Bella's team has taken their Italian baked "creations" to the web offering a medley of biscotti flavors and Italian cookies. - August 27, 2011 - Maria Bella's Biscotti

New Cocoa Curacao Cookies at Farthest Star Cookies Announcing a new cookie at Farthest Star Cookies. - July 03, 2011 - Farthest Star Cookies

Bella’s Cookies Releases New 2011 Natural & Organic Cookies Bella's Cookies, a natural & organic bakery in Milton, DE is releasing several new products this summer. Among them are a nearly fat free white bean cookie, and several new gluten-free cookies. - May 27, 2011 - Bella's Cookies

Diamond Bakery Launches Line of Hawaiian "All Natural" Crackers Diamond Bakery (www.diamondbakery.com), a Hawaii-based cookie and cracker company that has been in business for over 90 years, recently announced the launch of their newest product line of Hawaiian “All Natural” Crackers. “In a time when consumers are extremely conscious about eating... - March 23, 2011 - Diamond Bakery

Faith Starr Coming to Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announced Faith Star will be speaking on More On Herbs and the Healing Properties of Food, Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 at the store. - March 19, 2011 - Marketing Pathways

Glutentox Home Reaches US Market -- Easy At-Home Test Detects Gluten in Foods, Beverages GlutenTox Home is now available in the US. The new kit quickly and easily detects gluten in food and drinks, bringing peace of mind to anyone with celiac disease. It contains a unique antibody that recognizes gluten in wheat, barley, rye and oat. GlutenTox Home can detect 20 ppm in alignment with the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s guidelines. It can also detect as little as 5 ppm, for those who need a stricter gluten-free diet. It produces results in less than 20 minutes. - March 16, 2011 - Emport, LLC

Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Holding Anniversary Celebration Sunny Bridge Natural Foods, one of Pittsburgh’s largest locally owned all natural product and organic food markets, announced it would be holding a Grand Celebration March 1-5. - February 25, 2011 - Marketing Pathways

Bodacious Biscotti Announces New Shops on Etsy Bodacious Biscotti owner, Nava Viniar, announces the opening of shops on Etsy. "Etsy is an online marketplace for buying and selling all things homemade." The shop titles are Pina Colada biscotti by Bodacious Biscotti and Triple Chocolate Almond biscotti by Bodacious Biscotti. Pina Colada... - December 14, 2010 - Bodacious Biscotti

Announcing the Launch of Madison's Gluten Free Cookies Madison's Gluten Free Cookies was established by its Founder and CEO Mark Schenker in order to establish the best presence for a new line of Gluten Free and Sugar Free cookies. The new line of cookies was created mindfully of children and adults who have Celiac Disease and/or Diabetes. Madison's Gluten... - December 04, 2010 - Madison's Gluten Free Cookies

Local Cookie Company Donates Percentage of Sales to Susan G. Komen Foundation Owner Gives Back to Cause Via Company Website Cookie Sales, Through End of This Year. - November 10, 2010 - The Biscotti Factory

ChallahNMore.com is Selling Grandma's Wholesome Kamut Flour Cookies Challahnmore.com will now be selling Grandma's Wholesome Kamut Flour Cookies though their web site http://challahnmore.com/grandma.htm. The cookies are made with organic Kamut Flour, which is the ancient wheat. Kamut is advocated by nutritionists as the best absorbed into the entire system. It is well... - October 10, 2010 - challahnmore.com

Gimmee Jimmy's Cookies and Bakery Supports Bergen County's United Way A Donation Will be Made for Every Cookie and Dessert Purchased from Gimmee Jimmy's Cookies and Bakery. - September 30, 2010 - Gimmee Jimmy's Cookies and Bakery

Linda’s Gourmet Cookies is Providing Desert Cookies for "Field Day" a Benefit for Gordon Parks Elementary School Linda’s Gourmet Cookies announced they would be providing gourmet cookies for the Gordon Parks Elementary School’s fifth annual benefit “Field Day” to help advance the schools academic programs. - September 25, 2010 - Linda's Gourmet Cookies

Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Holding Healthy Lifestyle Event- Relieve Pain Quickly and Easily Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces the next speaker for their Healthy Lifestyle Events and Demonstrations on October 2 at 1 PM for those interested in relieving pain. - September 22, 2010 - Marketing Pathways

Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Presents a Clinic on How to Assemble the Perfect Gluten-Free Lunch Box Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces the next speaker for their Healthy Lifestyle Events and Demonstrations. Lori Karavolis will demonstrate how easy it is to pack a great tasting and nutritious gluten-free lunch on September 18 at 1:00. - September 18, 2010 - Marketing Pathways

What is Bowenwork and Nia Technique? Introductory Clinic to be Held at Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces their September Healthy Lifestyle Event on Bowenwork and Nia Technique to be held on Saturday, September 25 at 1:00. - September 18, 2010 - Marketing Pathways