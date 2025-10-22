Recent Headlines
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH
Coffee Cup Overflowing will start baking and serving Blue Chip Cookies to the Hamilton, OH community starting July 11, 2025. - July 09, 2025 - Blue Chip Cookie Company, Inc
French Heritage Cuisine: Promoting Condiment and Specialty Food Brands in Engaging Home Cooks
French Heritage Cuisine LLC announces a new service to help food brands connect with home cooks. Educating home cooks about a brand's condiments or specialty foods can increase brand reach and awareness. French Heritage Cuisine primarily focuses on European and American cuisines while integrating... - May 28, 2025 - French Heritage Cuisine LLC
California’s US Senate Primary Draws Record Number of Candidates
The race to fill the vacant seat of the late Senator Feinstein has attracted an unprecedented 27 candidates. - February 09, 2024 - Liberty Cookies
Monitor Production Facilities for Tree Nut Allergens with the New OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut Test Kit
The OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut test kit is a simple way to simultaneously detect traces of multiple common tree nuts in rinsewater and on surfaces. Suitable for any facility prioritizing allergen safety in foods or beverages. - January 10, 2024 - Emport, LLC
Tartis LLC Launches Online Store for Authentic Gluten Free Italian Soft Almond Cookies
Tartis, a small family-owned business, is excited to announce the launch of their new online store, www.pizzicotti.com, offering their delicious and authentic gluten free Italian style soft almond cookies to customers all over the country. - January 24, 2023 - Tartis LLC
J&M Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Favorite Day, Lavender Shortbread Cookie Bites
J&M Foods Issues a Voluntary Recall on a Select Lot Number of Favorite Day, Lavender Shortbread Cookies Due to the Packages Contain Chocolate Chip Cookies That Do Not Disclose the Correct Allergens J&M Foods is initiating a voluntary recall because a select number of the Lavender... - July 01, 2022 - J&M Foods, Inc.
J&M Food, Inc. Issues a Voluntary Pecan (Tree Nut) Allergy Alert for 535 Packages of Favorite Day Soft-Baked Carrot Cake Cookies
J&M Foods, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of 535 packages of Favorite Day Soft-Baked Carrot Cake Cookies, with best before dates 07-OCT-2022, 08-OCT-2022, 09-OCT-2022 and 10-OCT-2022 (UPC CODE #0 85239 25803 3), because they contain pecans that, although stated in the ingredients list, are... - February 24, 2022 - J&M Foods, Inc.
Partnership Between Agropalma (Brazil) and Ciranda (U.S.) Expands Availability of Organic Palm Oil in North America to Meet Growing Demand
Agropalma, a Brazilian manufacturer of sustainable organic palm oil, partners with Ciranda, a U.S. based distributor of organic ingredients, to expand availability of its organic palm oils and shortening in North America. - July 28, 2021 - Ciranda, Inc.
Florida Safety Council Recognized DEMACO for Safety While Building High-Capacity Pasta Machines
DEMACO, a builder of high-capacity pasta machines, was recognized by the Florida Safety Council for its safety program. DEMACO pasta and snack machines are used worldwide by the largest food companies. - May 22, 2021 - DEMACO
Emport LLC Offers Gluten Proficiency Testing Panel and Certified Reference Standards for Gluten
Emport LLC is pleased to provide both gluten proficiency testing and gluten reference materials for food safety professionals. These materials are ideal for any manufacturer or contract lab wishing to boost confidence in their gluten testing capabilities. - March 21, 2021 - Emport, LLC
Liberty Cookies Launches Political Action Committee for the Non-Violent Majority of Americans
Liberty Cookies PAC supports democratic change as demanded by the non-violent majority of Americans that are typically not politically active. "The status quo must go." - Liberty Cookies PAC - February 25, 2021 - Liberty Cookies
American Infinity Flag Displays Patriotism and Unity of USA
Liberty Cookies has relaunched the iconic American Infinity Flag magnet with new postcards and bumper stickers allowing patriots to display their faith and love of the United States and the infinite promise of American democracy. The new "We Are United!" postcards are now available for $. - February 12, 2021 - Liberty Cookies
Yamato Noodle Launches New Campaign for Soft-Boiled Egg Peeling Machine
Yamato expands its product line to create the GoldenEgg – an innovative machine that automatically peels 600 soft-boiled eggs in an hour. - December 05, 2020 - Yamato Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Ciranda Names New CEO to Succeed Founder
Ciranda, Inc., a leading supplier of organic and fair-trade food ingredients, has chosen Jean-Philippe (JP) Tournoy as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Tournoy’s fluency in international culture and language, combined with his extensive experience in global food ingredients... - July 22, 2020 - Ciranda, Inc.
Monitor Your Workplace for SARS-Cov-2 Coronavirus with Emport LLC
Maintain employee health, safety and confidence with a coronavirus monitoring program. By regularly testing surfaces and employees for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, you can help protect your workplace and workforce from COVID-19 outbreaks. - June 30, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Emport LLC Announces Subscribe-and-Save Program for PPE Planning
Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that PPE will be the new normal for quite some time. Accordingly, Emport LLC offers a hand-selected variety of personal protective equipment for workplace use. - June 26, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Castle Valley Mill is Back to Their Full Product List After COVID
Castle Valley Mill, a small local mill in Pennsylvania that uses 300 year-old technology to produce nutrition-packed flours and meals, is back with its full line of products on their online store. - June 19, 2020 - Castle Valley Mill
CSN Organizational Announcement
CSN Executive Director, David Tucci retirement announcement, including successor. - June 03, 2020 - Consolidated Sales Network
Student Engineer at DEMACO Was Named Florida Tech Student Employee of the Year
Student engineer was recognized as Florida Tech Student Employee of the Year while working at DEMACO. Lakshmi Narasimhon, a graduate student pursuing a Masters in Mechanical Engineering at Florida Tech, worked on several complex engineering designs and projects while at DEMACO, a company that specializes in developing pasta machines and technology for the largest food companies worldwide. - May 14, 2020 - DEMACO
DEMACO Showcases New Technology for Pasta Machines at IDMA Fair in Istanbul
DEMACO showcases a broad variety of new technology for pasta machines and processing during the IDMA International Fair in Istanbul. This new technology provides pasta makers with easier to use machines and ability to make a wide variety of products to meet dietary and culinary trends. - March 18, 2019 - DEMACO
West Melbourne Pasta Day Celebrated with Ronzoni Garden Delight Pasta
Area residents enjoyed pasta during the West Melbourne Pasta Day. Riviana Foods donated Ronzoni Garden Delight pasta to the Daily Bread as part of the event. The Daily Bread served up two local favorites, spaghetti pie and macaroni salad. - November 04, 2018 - DEMACO
City of West Melbourne Issues Proclamation for October 25th as Pasta Day, and Honors the Pasta Industry and DEMACO
City of West Melbourne issues proclamation making October 25th "West Melbourne Pasta Day." Mayor Hal Rose honors the pasta industry and local company DEMACO, a pasta machine designer and builder. Riviana Foods donates Ronzoni Garden Delight to the Daily Bread as part of Pasta Day. October 25th is also World Pasta Day. - October 13, 2018 - DEMACO
New Southern-Style "Biscuits & Gravy Fixins" Introduced by Kentucky Kernel
Biscuits & Gravy is a popular breakfast and brunch treat, but a hassle to make at home. This new product from Kentucky Kernel makes it easy with a ready-to-make combo of fluffy, golden biscuit mix and gravy fixins' all in one convenient package. Featuring Kentucky Kernel's popular secret spice recipe, new Southern-Style Biscuits & Gravy Fixin's makes it easy to bake up and serve this delicious, southern-style diner and soul-food favorite right at home. - June 27, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel
Ne-Mo’s Celebrates Summer with the Ultimate Travel Contest
In the spirit of summer adventures, Ne-Mo’s is celebrating with the launch of their #OntheroadwithNemos contest. - June 21, 2018 - Ne-Mo's Bakery
New Southern-Style Malted Waffle Mix Launched by Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky Kernel, maker of delicious southern-style seasoned flours, coatings, and mixes, has announced the launch of a new ready-to-make mix: Malted Waffle Mix. A southern waffle recipe loved in regional soul food restaurants and diners, now available to make up conveniently at home - perfectly matched for Chicken n' Waffles. - May 29, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
Healthy Cravings Partners with Prairie Artisan Ales for Special Release Beer
Beginning this Friday, Prairie Artisan Ales OKC Taproom will begin serving a coconut macaroon flavored Imperial Stout. - April 19, 2018 - Healthy Cravings
PTG and DEMACO Work Together to Deliver Expertise, Support and Equipment to the Fresh Pasta Industry
By working together, PTG and DEMACO see many opportunities to deliver additional products and services to the fresh pasta manufacturing industry. - April 17, 2018 - DEMACO
DEMACO Recognized for Support of Military Servicemembers
DEMACO, a designer and manufacturer of pasta machines, was recognized for its support of military servicemembers by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. - April 16, 2018 - DEMACO
DEMACO Recognized for Safety While Making Pasta Machines
DEMACO, a builder of high capacity pasta machines, was recognized by the United Safety Council for its safety program. - March 27, 2018 - DEMACO
New Spicy Southern Seasoned Coating Mixes Launched by Kentucky Kernel
The popular Kentucky Kernel brand announces the introduction of four brand new regional flavor blends: Spicy Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic & Herb, and Crunchy Corn Meal. The new products mark the first line extension for the popular Kentucky Kernel Seasoned Flour brand in decades, building off of the popularity of the original "secret recipe" coating mix. - March 20, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel
Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing
Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
DEMACO Becomes Life Member of United Safety Council
DEMACO joined the United Safety Council as a life member, the first company to join in that category in the history of the Council. The United Safety Council is an independent, non-governmental, safety training and educational organization operating locally and nationally. Since 1953, the Council... - January 19, 2018 - DEMACO
A New Guinness World Record to be Set by the Cookeez Snack Company
On August the 4th, 2017, husband and wife team, Charles & Bridget Rivers along with 2,000 other volunteers — will attempt to break a standing Guinness World Record for, “The Most Individuals Dunking Cookies in Milk Simultaneously.” The previous record was set in Pittsburg,... - July 24, 2017 - Cookeez Snack Company
Ne-Mo’s Bakery Launches on the Road with Ne-Mo’s Giveaway
Win a sweet prize package valued at over $175, including a GoPro Simplified and delicious Ne-Mo’s Fine Bakery Products - June 20, 2017 - Ne-Mo's Bakery
Commercial Commissary Shared-Kitchen in Palm Beach County, Florida Now Open
There is a fabulous fully licensed commercial commissary kitchen in Palm Beach County, FL. For established food businesses or newcomers, the Healthy Food Factory team is ready to help. It's a shared kitchen so people can afford to legally make their food in a fully certified facility. If someone is new they offer a free consultation to give a good overview of licensing requirements and more. They also help new entrepreneurs get their food permit license. - February 21, 2017 - Healthy Food Factory Commissary Kitchen
Product Launch of Hi-FiBar, the Diabetic Friendly, Gluten Free, High Fiber Snack Bar
Looking for low glycemic index, honestly no sugar added snack? The search is over. Hi-Fibar uses high fiber, sugar free “secret sauce” to bind nuts, seeds and fruits together into a convenient snack bar. Without added sugar (whether it is hidden under the name of “brown rice... - May 11, 2016 - Delightfull Foods Corp
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC
DEMACO is Recognized for Public Service
DEMACO was a recipient of the Certificate of Excellence by the Jefferson Awards for Public Service for its long-term support of the Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program. - December 01, 2015 - DEMACO
GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces
Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC
DEMACO Introduces the Generation II Premixer
After five years of research and development, DEMACO launches the Generation II Premixer for enhanced production of pasta. - April 15, 2014 - DEMACO
Bart and Judy's Bakery Announces Tomato Seed Giveaway as a Thank You to Fans
Los Angeles bakery begins shipping seed packets inside specially-marked cookie boxes. - March 06, 2014 - Bart's Bakery
Bart’s Bakery to Sell World-Class Chocolates Directly from Their Website
Los Angeles-based bakers add premium dark chocolate morsels to their web-store in time for Valentine's Day. - February 12, 2014 - Bart's Bakery
Bart and Judy’s Bakery Announces COOKIEMANIA; Adds New Flavors to their Cookie Catalog
LA-based bakery announces cookie giveaway; limited time Mint Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road cookies. - December 20, 2013 - Bart's Bakery
Nana Keek’s™ Offers Hassle-Free Holiday Cookie Baking Option Accompanied by Philanthropic Component
Nana Keek’s Gourmet Cookies is helping to take the hassle out of holiday cookie baking while offering an opportunity to give back to the community with a philanthropic outreach program. - December 15, 2013 - Nana Keek's Gourmet Cookies
Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk
Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC
GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada
Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC
Turkana Food Inc. Recalls “Turkana Valley” Brand Dried Apricots Due to the Presence of Undeclared Sulfites
Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 250g (8.82oz) and 500g (17.63oz) containers of Turkish “Turkana Valley” dried apricots because they were found to contain undeclared sulfites as preservatives. People who have sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious... - November 14, 2012 - Turkana Food Inc.
Linda’s Gourmet Cookies is Supporting “All Jazzed Up.” Gordon Parks Elementary’s Fall Fundraiser.
Linda’s Gourmet Cookies announced they are supporting Gordon Parks Elementary School’s fall fundraiser “All Jazzed Up” - A celebration of the legacy of Mr. Gordon Parks and the students of Gordon Parks Elementary. “All Jazzed Up” will take place on November 4, 2011 at 6:00 pm at the American Jazz Museum, 18th and Vine, Kansas City, MO. - October 06, 2011 - Linda's Gourmet Cookies