There is a fabulous fully licensed commercial commissary kitchen in Palm Beach County, FL. For established food businesses or newcomers, the Healthy Food Factory team is ready to help. It's a shared kitchen so people can afford to legally make their food in a fully certified facility. If someone is new they offer a free consultation to give a good overview of licensing requirements and more. They also help new entrepreneurs get their food permit license. - February 21, 2017 - Healthy Food Factory Commissary Kitchen