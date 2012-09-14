PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

DGS Teleases DroneBlaster™ MKIII Anti-Drone Gun DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

SKB Develops First-to-Market Waterproof Transport Case for Kemper Profiler Stage SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and other... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc. to Unveil AIRDEFENSE 6.0 Counter-UAS System Dynamite Global Strategies Inc. (DGS) has announced its latest AIRDEFENSE version that would improve & upgrade the firm’s abilities to negate and detect risky and life-threatening problems caused by hostile drones. - August 29, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

SKB Develops New Waterproof Case to Accommodate 16 Wireless Microphones SKB Cases has announced plans to release a new microphone transport solution that’s perfect for large-scale productions and tours. The 3i-221312WMC Wireless 16 Mic Case is waterproof, military-grade, and includes a custom foam interior to protect a variety of microphones from brands like Shure... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Introduces New Waterproof All-in-one Transport Case for RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer On the heels of the successful launch of its first-to-market RØDECaster Pro Console Case, SKB Cases has announced a followup innovation that provides even more storage for an all-in-one solution—the 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer Case. The new 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Waterproof Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case Arriving Soon from SKB Cases Industry leader SKB Cases is announcing yet another innovative solution for safely transporting heavy, sensitive Pro AV equipment. The all-new 3i2922-10SQ6 iSeries Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case provides custom, military-grade protection for the SQ6 mixer and accessories. Featuring high quality form-cut... - July 31, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Introduces Three All-New Rolling Compact Rigs SKB is adding to its arsenal of superior all-in-one case solutions for Pro AV gear with the introduction of three new Rolling Compact Rigs, which offer maximum convenience and secure transportability of sensitive audio/video equipment. The all-new Rolling Compact Rigs feature a standard 10U top, and... - January 18, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Injection Molded, Waterproof Custom iMac Case Coming Soon from SKB Cases Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has announced plans to extend its comprehensive lineup of innovative equipment transport solutions with the all-new 3i-2922-IMAC Injection Molded Waterproof Custom iMac Case. The 3i-2922-IMAC has been designed especially to accommodate 27” iMacs (2014... - January 17, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB to Release New, Improved Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer at 2019 Winter NAMM Show Following the massive success of its world’s-first injection molded, waterproof 2U Studio Flyer Rack Case, SKB is looking forward to the 2019 Winter NAMM Show where it will unveil its 4U big brother, the 1SKB-iSF4U Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer Rack Case. Like its predecessor, the 1SKB-iSF4U... - January 16, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Pegasus Aerospace Develops "ShockWave Tactical UAS" for Government, Law Enforcement, S.W.A.T. & Private Security Applications Because Lives Matter, and a lack of TRUE Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems exist in the UAS marketplace today, Pegasus Aerospace has developed a Tactical UAS for use by Government, Law Enforcement, School Resource Officers and Private Security Firms, to enable them to safely and accurately achieve their... - December 28, 2018 - Pegasus Aerospace

GSCI to Bring Their New Canadian-Made Quadro-G Fusion Goggles to the Asian Military Market GSCI’s fusion systems operate in 4 distinct, manually-cycled modes: thermal, daytime, nighttime, and a day/night hybrid view, aptly named Fusion mode. These channels work together to produce a lag-free video image that gives the operator unmatched situational awareness in any low-light scenario. - September 28, 2018 - General Starlight Company Inc.

RISE Armament Launches Law Enforcement Division RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR firearms and components, is pleased to unveil RISE LE - the company’s new law enforcement (LE) division. Motivated by the July 7, 2016, police ambush in Dallas, Texas, RISE Armament set out to ensure that no police officer is ever outgunned by a criminal. The RISE team made it their mission to develop LE products that excel in functionality, accuracy, dependability, and affordability. - September 20, 2018 - RISE Armament

Datum Government Solutions Announces Contract Award Supporting the 78th Air Base Wing at Warner Robins Air Force Base for Technology Managed Services Datum Government Solutions will now be supporting the 78th Air Base Wings technology managed services under a new task order and provide them with proactive and premier technological support enabling the center to enhance their warfighter capabilities. - August 02, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

Datum Software™ Announces Re-Brand and New Website Launch for Datum Government Solutions™ Datum Software, a global leader in enterprise architecture, SOA, Application Optimizations, along with Project and Program management, announces today it’s re-brand and new website launch of the Government Solutions branch. This shift in Datum’s strategic initiative comes from a need to... - July 10, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

SKB to Release Three New R Series Roto Case Sizes SKB Corporation has announced plans to release three new sizes into their line of heavy duty roto-molded watertight R Series cases, bringing the total number of R Series case sizes to 29. The new 3R4222-14, 3R4222-15, and 3R4222-24 were designed to meet the most demanding military specifications and... - May 24, 2018 - SKB Corporation

GSCI to Bring Their QUADRO-S Compact Fusion Weapon Sight to the Asian Market What are the limitations of contemporary low-light detection systems, and how do we address them? General Starlight’s QUADRO-S is a compact, lightweight augmented vision system for tactical surveillance, observation and engagement at short-to-medium range distances. Made in Canada with Military... - March 30, 2018 - General Starlight Company Inc.

More Than 50 Sizes of Injection Molded Utility Cases Now Available from SKB SKB is adding 3 new cases to their line of premium quality, affordable, and ultra-versatile iSeries Injection Molded Mil-Standard Waterproof Utility Cases. - January 19, 2018 - SKB Corporation

Univet 6X3 Safety Goggles Wins Ninth Annual Award Organized by “Occupational Health & Safety” The 6x3 Next Generation Goggle won the “New Product of the Year 2017 Award,” in the category “Vision Protection.” The American Award comes after a Red Dot in 2015, the Oscar of design, in the category "Industrial and Crafts." - September 13, 2017 - Univet Optical Technologies

Horned Viper Holsters - Sponsor of the 4th Alsa Pro Cup Serbia Horned Viper, a producer of handmade quality kydex holsters for guns, magazine pouches, tactical lights, knives and other tactical equipment was one of the main sponsors during the 4th Alsa Pro Cup Serbia a level III IPSC match. - June 05, 2017 - Horned Viper

Blue Wolf to Debut Remote Dimming Unit "RDU" The new, patent-pending Remote Dimming Unit (RDU) by Blue Wolf eases balancing issues across mixed LED and incandescent bulb-type lighting circuits in cockpits, cabins and vehicles. Existing dimmer technology supplies mixed LED and incandescent lighting circuits with the same output voltage resulting... - April 05, 2017 - Blue Wolf

New Kydex Holsters Manufacturer in South East Europe Horned Viper, a producer of handmade quality kydex holsters for guns, magazine pouches, tactical lights, knives and other tactical equipment is opening its online store www.horned-viper.com. Beside standard holsters, the store offers various combinations and option to customize your orders. They ship... - December 30, 2016 - Horned Viper

Blue Wolf Wins Commercialized Innovation of the Year Award Blue Wolf (www.bluewolfinc.com), a leading provider of durable NVIS, NVG, and standard lighting products for commercial, industrial, and government/military customers, announced today that they have been awarded first place for Commercialized Innovation of the year award in the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards. - November 01, 2016 - Blue Wolf

ESC BAZ Launches the BPOD Optical Sight for Weapon Systems BPOD integrates easily with remote control weapon stations, and is designed for target acquisition, surveillance and situational awareness. - August 17, 2016 - ESC BAZ

Military & Commercial LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches New Thin NVIS Step Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS Step Light. - December 16, 2015 - Blue Wolf

ABDG to Attend NGAUS Industry Day 2015 American Business Development Group (ABDG) is proud to support their clients at the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) Industry Day on December 8th, 2015. Attending Industry Day is an important component for successfully competing in the National Guard market. Industry Day provides... - December 09, 2015 - ABDG

EMSTaskForce.com - Situational Awareness - Support Hiring of Wounded Warriors At Entropy Management Systems, LLC (www.emstaskforce.com), the owners are wounded veterans and are currently looking to hire SOF Wounded Warriors from throughout the USA. - October 06, 2015 - EMSTaskForce.com

Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light. - April 15, 2015 - Blue Wolf

Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light. - April 01, 2015 - Blue Wolf

Customized Linear Actuator Gives Motion to Premier Firefighting Water Buckets Motion Systems Corporation Collaborates with Aerial Fire Control to Enhance The Water Hog. - March 06, 2015 - Motion Systems Corporation

Beretta Presents the SO6EELL Izumi Project: the 1st Premium Over-and-Under Shotgun Engraved by a Katana Sensei For the very first time the antique noble art of forging Japanese Katana Swords meets up with the ancient Italian tradition of firearms manufacturing, giving life to a one-of-a-kind set to be unveiled by Beretta at the Safari Club International Show, this week at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas NV on Thursday, February 5th. - February 05, 2015 - Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta SpA

RISE Armament Debuts New Advanced-Performance Trigger The RA-535 single-stage drop-in trigger group offers a trigger with almost nonexistent over-travel, an extremely quick reset, and a faster response time for professional and recreational shooters. - January 08, 2015 - RISE Armament

The Trackingpoint Solar Backpack by Eclipse Solar Gear Eclipse Solar Gear has introduced the latest solar charging solutions for the Trackingpoint precision guided firearms. - August 31, 2014 - Eclipse Solar Gear

Vulture Equipment Works Launches New Collection of Timeless, High-Quality Specialty Knives The adventure equipment company adds two American-made, military grade knives to its line of high-end outdoor gear. - May 14, 2014 - Vulture Equipment Works

MAST Conference/Exhibition Gets a MENA/Asia Boost The 11th MAST will be co-located with 111th NATO Naval Armaments Group meeting in Istanbul, Turkey: uniting Europe with Asia and with direct connection to Middle East North Africa, your colleagues and counterparts from Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Turkmenistan are already registering. - March 20, 2014 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Matador: Military-Inspired Briefcases & Wallets. A Crowdfunding Campaign Selling Briefcases and Supporting the Wounded Warrior Project. Designed for business, built to last. Matador is raising money through an Indiegogo campaign. 10% of all proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Project. - February 10, 2014 - Matador

U.S. Armor: Leading the Way in Ballistic Femoral Artery and Groin Protection with Revolutionary New Product Debuting at This Year's SHOT SHOW U.S. Armor, a California corporation, is leading the way in ballistic femoral artery and groin protection for Law Enforcement and Department of Defense personnel with a revolutionary new product debuting at this year’s SHOT SHOW, *Ballistic Underwear*. Recently signing a licensing agreement with... - January 16, 2014 - Armour Wear, LLC

Great Northern Railway Depot in Whitefish, Montana Gets Historic Makeover Historic details add to the charm of the Great Northern Railway Depot located in downtown Whitefish, Montana, a popular stop on Amtrak's passenger line from Saint Paul, Minnesota to Seattle, Washington. - July 12, 2013 - Acutech LLC

Miami Firm Engineer’s Affordable Ballistic Protection for All Bulletproof nanotechnology fiber protection weighs less than one pound, costs less than $100. - June 11, 2013 - Armour Wear, LLC

New Vibration Measurement Application Note Helps with Complicated Metrology The complexities of vibration measurement are sorted out and explained in this helpful application note. - June 01, 2013 - Lion Precision

Introducing The Bulldog Sound Suppressor by Miller Precision Arms and Acutech Gun sound suppressors look pretty straightforward and simple at first glance, but there is actually a lot of careful planning and designing that goes into making a suppressor. Inside the basic-looking tube that screws onto the muzzle, there are baffles and expansion chambers that work together to reduce... - April 30, 2013 - Acutech LLC

Made in America: AR Upper and Lower Manufacturing Boosts Local Economy Although a hot topic in government policy these days, AR-15s are incredibly popular with a wide variety of gun enthusiasts for their versatility. Even though these firearms got their start as military combat weapons, they have become a staple at shooting ranges and competitions across the country. Politicians... - April 25, 2013 - Acutech LLC

Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) Anti-Nuclear Garments Awarded Patent Protection in South Korea RST is granted a South Korean patent for Demron, a high-performance fabric that protects against CBRN threats and heat stress. - April 04, 2013 - Radiation Shield Technologies

Military Operations Base at Restored Copeland, FL Prison Hosts "Bark-a-Que" to Help Combat Wounded Soldiers Obtain Free Medical Service Dogs ALTAIR Training Solutions and retired Sgt. Major Brian Jones pairs with nonprofit Guardian Angels Medical service dogs to host innaugural "Bark-a-Que," a benefit for wounded combat veterans. The Copleland, FL prison has been refurbished by the Sgt. Major, as a military operations base as he strives to help veterans suffering from PTSD. - March 20, 2013 - ALTAIR Training Solutions

Geotest-Marvin Test Systems Introduces Customizable Switching and PXI Control Card GX6196 offers 96, DPST 2A relays, 8 digital I/O lines, and a serial digital interface for creating custom relay configurations and control interfaces. - February 15, 2013 - Geotest-Marvin Test Systems

Geotest Enters Partnership with PSI Solutions Expanding its national sales force, Geotest welcomes PSI Solutions as its factory representative for Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, PSI Solutions will be representing Geotest’s complete line of products and pre-configured systems, including PXI- & PC-based... - February 07, 2013 - Geotest-Marvin Test Systems

Geotest Adds Testmation, Inc. as South Korean Distributor Geotest - Marvin Test Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce that Testmation, Inc. has been added to Geotest’s international sales team. Headquartered in Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, Testmation will be representing Geotest’s complete line of products and pre-configured systems, including... - February 07, 2013 - Geotest-Marvin Test Systems

North American Rescue's IPOK Recognized as "Best of the Best for 2012" North American Rescue's Individual Patrol Officer's Kit (IPOK®) was recently selected by Law Officer Magazine as one of their "Best of the Best for 2012" products. - January 17, 2013 - North American Rescue, LLC