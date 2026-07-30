Recent Headlines
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training. - July 30, 2026 - Ti Defense
EXOS Aerospace CEO John Quinn to Speak at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop
EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder John Quinn will be among the featured speakers at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop, hosted by InterFlight Global in collaboration with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). - November 11, 2025 - EXOS Aerospace Systems and Technologies
Peli Launches the ATX22 Carry-On: First in New TRAVEL Range of Rugged Hard-Sided Luggage
Peli Products launches the ATX22 Carry-On, the first item in its new TRAVEL range, designed for travellers seeking durable luggage. The case features Peli’s crushproof hard-shell construction, water-resistant seal, telescopic handle and 360° spinner wheels, plus interior organisation. Cabin-friendly and built for both business and adventure travel, the ATX22 has already won the Travel Goods 2025 Award. Peli presents the ATX Series as stylish, resilient luggage for modern lifestyles. - November 10, 2025 - Peli Products, S.L.U.
Precision Armament Launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System: Raising the Standard for Precision Shims
Precision Armament is excited to announce the launch of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System—taking precision, versatility, and ease of installation to the next level. - April 09, 2025 - Precision Armament
The 250th Birthday Celebration of the United States Army
Celebrate the 250th Birthday Celebration of the United States Army, the nations’ oldest military branch, at the Omni Houston Hotel on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The Inaugural Army Gala, presented by HTX Army Celebration, will commence at 6:00pm with a reception honoring the contributions of U. S. Army veterans and active military servicemembers. - March 18, 2025 - HTX Army Celebration
ITC Engineering Services Earns FDA ASCA Accreditation, Strengthening Industry Leadership and Commitment to Excellence
ITC Engineering Services has earned FDA ASCA accreditation, validating its commitment to high-quality testing and regulatory compliance for medical devices. This achievement enhances ITC’s credibility, ensuring faster, more reliable pathways to market for clients. ITC continues to set industry standards, offering expertise and trust in engineering and certification services. - October 14, 2024 - ITC Engineering Services, Inc
Atlantic Industrial Group Secures Global Manufacturing & Design License for UAV Corp. High Altitude Lighter than Air Vehicles with Artificial Intelligence Design Assist
Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG), an unconventional Defense Prime holding company, has secured manufacturing and design license, to produce advanced, exceptionally maneuverable, high altitude, lighter than air (LTA) vehicles from UAV Corp of Florida. AIG and UAV will co develop manufacturing facilities in the Gulf Coast region in conjunction with public/private initiatives. - June 20, 2024 - Atlantic Industrial Group
ITC Engineering Services, Inc. Secures NVLAP Accreditation, Redefining Excellence in Compliance Testing
ITC Engineering Services, Inc. achieves NVLAP accreditation, affirming its dedication to top-tier Compliance Testing Services. This recognition underscores precision, trust, and commitment to industry-leading standards, enhancing its position as a trusted partner in engineering. - March 15, 2024 - ITC Engineering Services, Inc
ZYCI Announces Groundbreaking for State-of-the-Art CNC Machining Facility
ZYCI announces commencement of construction on its new state-of-the-art CNC machining facility to support continued growth in the aerospace, defense, robotics and high value commercial applications sector. - December 08, 2023 - ZYCI
New Firearms Guide 14th Edition with 24,200 Printable Gun Manuals, Schematics, Blueprints, and Old Catalogs is Published
Impressum Media Inc. proudly announces the imminent release of the 14th Edition of the Firearms Guide by Chris Mijic. This new edition contains significantly updated values and information reflecting new changes in the gun industry. For the year 2023/2024, it introduces an impressive array of new firearm makes and models, alongside the inclusion of 3,000 newly added gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and old guns & ammo catalogs. - November 16, 2023 - Impressum Media Inc
Attorney Appointed by Families of Kidnap Victims Releases Quote
Calev Myers, Adv., an attorney appointed by a committee chosen by family members of hostages of Hamas, has released a statement in an email to Tim Hillis, Phd (Chancellor of Remnant Nation University), calling for a stern and definitive response from the US and Europe. - October 15, 2023 - Calev Myers
American Standard Circuits Acquires Sunstone Circuits® and Joins Forces to Enhance Customer Value in the PCB Industry
American Standard Circuits (ASC) and Sunstone Circuits are excited to announce their merger, creating a dynamic partnership that will revolutionize the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing landscape. This strategic alliance brings numerous advantages to customers, establishing a new standard... - July 17, 2023 - ASC Sunstone Circuits
Almighty Defense Inc. Introduces Ballistic Briefcase, Redefining Personal Safety for Everyday Use
Almighty Defense Inc. (ADI), a prominent provider of personal security solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest product: an advanced ballistic briefcase that unfolds into a fully functional ballistic shield. This innovative solution offers individuals increased protection... - July 03, 2023 - Almighty Defense Inc
Impressum Media Inc Just Published New Edition in Firearms Guide Series of Searchable Online Reference Guides
For gunsmiths and shooting industry professionals worldwide, Impressum Media Inc just published a new Firearms Guide 13th Edition that is not only the largest searchable guns & ammo reference guide, gun values guide, but also the largest online Gunsmithing Library. - April 30, 2022 - Impressum Media Inc
First Strike Collaborates on the Euro Super Game
First Strike® and Battleground, two leaders in the paintball industry and vanguards of magfed paintball, announce a five-year collaboration agreement for the world dominating Euro Super Game. - February 02, 2022 - United Tactical Systems
SKB Cases Launches New Website
The newly designed website offers a streamlined user experience and easier access to SKB's complete lineup of products across all divisions. - January 20, 2022 - SKB Cases
RDSI Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from US Department of Labor
RDSI, a 30 plus year company serving the defense industry, has earned a Gold Medallion from HIRE Vets for its commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining America's Heroes. - November 18, 2021 - Research and Development Solutions Inc.
RDSI's Electronic Warfare Simulator Trains the Navy
Simulation software updates improve military training in a risk-free environment. Simulation product effective for multiple industries including military, college and university, commercial innovation and medical. - November 16, 2021 - Research and Development Solutions Inc.
SKB Names New National Sales Manager for the Music Pro AV Division
SKB Cases is proud to announce it has appointed Adam Grede as the company’s new National Sales Manager for the Music Pro AV Division. Adam comes to SKB after 14 years experience at Full Compass Systems as National Sales Account Manager. Prior to Full Compass, he was the Pro Audio Department... - November 11, 2021 - SKB Cases
SKB Promotes Will Steven to VP of Sales for Music Pro AV Division
SKB Cases has announced the promotion of longtime SKB product manager, Will Steven, to the position of Vice President of Sales for the Music Pro AV Division. Building on a lifelong connection to music, Will Steven started his career in the music industry with a job at the Ward Brodt Music Store in... - July 15, 2021 - SKB Cases
SKB Releases 5 New R Series Sizes, STAC Cases Optimized for Palletized Shipping
SKB Corporation to release five new R Series case sizes, which comprise SKB's new STAC (Stackable Transport Accessory Container) system that allows for several interlocking and stackable configurations that fit on a standard commercial pallet for simplified, efficient shipping. - April 22, 2021 - SKB Cases
Essex Industries Acquires Stevens Manufacturing
Essex Industries, a leading supplier to the Aerospace and Defense market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stevens Manufacturing, located in Milford, CT. Stevens provides precision machined OEM parts and sub-assemblies primarily to the rotorcraft market. - February 18, 2021 - Essex Industries
Industry-Leading Case Manufacturer SKB Cases Hires Peter E. Schmitt Company
SKB Cases taps Peter E. Schmitt Company as official sales representative for NY Metro region. - August 02, 2020 - SKB Cases
SKB Continues Essential Operations
Case manufacturer SKB Corporation devotes its operations to priority projects that assist the global fight against COVID-19. - April 16, 2020 - SKB Cases
SKB Releases Three New Waterproof Lure Cases
SKB Cases, the premier manufacturer of protective transport solutions for the Sports industry, has announced the release of three new iSeries Lure Cases for fishing enthusiasts. iSeries Lure Cases cases are waterproof, crushproof, USA-made, and provide a variety of storage options with easy access... - March 27, 2020 - SKB Cases
DGS Announces New Drone Detecting Surveillance Radar
The new DSR-3X Drone Surveillance Radar offers advanced 3D radar capabilities to detect, track, classify and respond to security threats posed by aircraft in low-level airspace, along with humans, animals, and vehicles on the ground. - February 18, 2020 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
SKB Adds Three New iSeries Sizes, 60 Sizes Now Available
Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Corporation is announcing the release of three new sizes into their line of watertight, injection-molded iSeries cases, bringing the total number of iSeries case sizes to 60. The new 3i-1208-3, 3i-2011-10, and 3i-2424-10 were created to accommodate some of... - February 12, 2020 - SKB Cases
DGS Releases RF108 RF Fingerprint Based Drone Detection System with AI Learning Techniques
The issue of ambient RF signal noise can be eliminated by using a variety of de-noise methods, for example, wavelet decomposition and band-pass filtering. Such advantages make the RF-108 RF Based Drone Detection System a promising solution. - December 24, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option
The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Cases
Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market
With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
DGS Teleases DroneBlaster™ MKIII Anti-Drone Gun
DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
SKB Develops First-to-Market Waterproof Transport Case for Kemper Profiler Stage
SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Cases
Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc. to Unveil AIRDEFENSE 6.0 Counter-UAS System
Dynamite Global Strategies Inc. (DGS) has announced its latest AIRDEFENSE version that would improve & upgrade the firm’s abilities to negate and detect risky and life-threatening problems caused by hostile drones. - August 29, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
SKB Introduces New Waterproof All-in-one Transport Case for RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer
On the heels of the successful launch of its first-to-market RØDECaster Pro Console Case, SKB Cases has announced a followup innovation that provides even more storage for an all-in-one solution—the 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer Case. The new 3i221710-RCP... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Cases
SKB Develops New Waterproof Case to Accommodate 16 Wireless Microphones
SKB Cases has announced plans to release a new microphone transport solution that’s perfect for large-scale productions and tours. The 3i-221312WMC Wireless 16 Mic Case is waterproof, military-grade, and includes a custom foam interior to protect a variety of microphones from brands like... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Cases
New Waterproof Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case Arriving Soon from SKB Cases
Industry leader SKB Cases is announcing yet another innovative solution for safely transporting heavy, sensitive Pro AV equipment. The all-new 3i2922-10SQ6 iSeries Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case provides custom, military-grade protection for the SQ6 mixer and accessories. Featuring high quality... - July 31, 2019 - SKB Cases
SKB Introduces Three All-New Rolling Compact Rigs
SKB is adding to its arsenal of superior all-in-one case solutions for Pro AV gear with the introduction of three new Rolling Compact Rigs, which offer maximum convenience and secure transportability of sensitive audio/video equipment. The all-new Rolling Compact Rigs feature a standard 10U top,... - January 18, 2019 - SKB Cases
New Injection Molded, Waterproof Custom iMac Case Coming Soon from SKB Cases
Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has announced plans to extend its comprehensive lineup of innovative equipment transport solutions with the all-new 3i-2922-IMAC Injection Molded Waterproof Custom iMac Case. The 3i-2922-IMAC has been designed especially to accommodate 27” iMacs... - January 17, 2019 - SKB Cases
SKB to Release New, Improved Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer at 2019 Winter NAMM Show
Following the massive success of its world’s-first injection molded, waterproof 2U Studio Flyer Rack Case, SKB is looking forward to the 2019 Winter NAMM Show where it will unveil its 4U big brother, the 1SKB-iSF4U Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer Rack Case. Like its predecessor, the... - January 16, 2019 - SKB Cases
Pegasus Aerospace Develops "ShockWave Tactical UAS" for Government, Law Enforcement, S.W.A.T. & Private Security Applications
Because Lives Matter, and a lack of TRUE Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems exist in the UAS marketplace today, Pegasus Aerospace has developed a Tactical UAS for use by Government, Law Enforcement, School Resource Officers and Private Security Firms, to enable them to safely and accurately achieve... - December 28, 2018 - Pegasus Aerospace
GSCI to Bring Their New Canadian-Made Quadro-G Fusion Goggles to the Asian Military Market
GSCI’s fusion systems operate in 4 distinct, manually-cycled modes: thermal, daytime, nighttime, and a day/night hybrid view, aptly named Fusion mode. These channels work together to produce a lag-free video image that gives the operator unmatched situational awareness in any low-light scenario. - September 28, 2018 - General Starlight Company Inc.
RISE Armament Launches Law Enforcement Division
RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR firearms and components, is pleased to unveil RISE LE - the company’s new law enforcement (LE) division. Motivated by the July 7, 2016, police ambush in Dallas, Texas, RISE Armament set out to ensure that no police officer is ever outgunned by a criminal. The RISE team made it their mission to develop LE products that excel in functionality, accuracy, dependability, and affordability. - September 20, 2018 - RISE Armament
Datum Government Solutions Announces Contract Award Supporting the 78th Air Base Wing at Warner Robins Air Force Base for Technology Managed Services
Datum Government Solutions will now be supporting the 78th Air Base Wings technology managed services under a new task order and provide them with proactive and premier technological support enabling the center to enhance their warfighter capabilities. - August 02, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions
Datum Software™ Announces Re-Brand and New Website Launch for Datum Government Solutions™
Datum Software, a global leader in enterprise architecture, SOA, Application Optimizations, along with Project and Program management, announces today it’s re-brand and new website launch of the Government Solutions branch. This shift in Datum’s strategic initiative comes from a need... - July 10, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions
SKB to Release Three New R Series Roto Case Sizes
SKB Corporation has announced plans to release three new sizes into their line of heavy duty roto-molded watertight R Series cases, bringing the total number of R Series case sizes to 29. The new 3R4222-14, 3R4222-15, and 3R4222-24 were designed to meet the most demanding military specifications... - May 24, 2018 - SKB Cases
GSCI to Bring Their QUADRO-S Compact Fusion Weapon Sight to the Asian Market
What are the limitations of contemporary low-light detection systems, and how do we address them? General Starlight’s QUADRO-S is a compact, lightweight augmented vision system for tactical surveillance, observation and engagement at short-to-medium range distances. Made in Canada with... - March 30, 2018 - General Starlight Company Inc.
More Than 50 Sizes of Injection Molded Utility Cases Now Available from SKB
SKB is adding 3 new cases to their line of premium quality, affordable, and ultra-versatile iSeries Injection Molded Mil-Standard Waterproof Utility Cases. - January 19, 2018 - SKB Cases
Univet 6X3 Safety Goggles Wins Ninth Annual Award Organized by “Occupational Health & Safety”
The 6x3 Next Generation Goggle won the “New Product of the Year 2017 Award,” in the category “Vision Protection.” The American Award comes after a Red Dot in 2015, the Oscar of design, in the category "Industrial and Crafts." - September 13, 2017 - Univet Optical Technologies
Horned Viper Holsters - Sponsor of the 4th Alsa Pro Cup Serbia
Horned Viper, a producer of handmade quality kydex holsters for guns, magazine pouches, tactical lights, knives and other tactical equipment was one of the main sponsors during the 4th Alsa Pro Cup Serbia a level III IPSC match. - June 05, 2017 - Horned Viper
Blue Wolf to Debut Remote Dimming Unit "RDU"
The new, patent-pending Remote Dimming Unit (RDU) by Blue Wolf eases balancing issues across mixed LED and incandescent bulb-type lighting circuits in cockpits, cabins and vehicles. Existing dimmer technology supplies mixed LED and incandescent lighting circuits with the same output voltage... - April 05, 2017 - Blue Wolf